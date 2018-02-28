Getty Images

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s defensive backs, stellar cornerbacks and concerning safeties

By Douglas FarmerFeb 28, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
3 Comments

When having these discussions, it would make sense to split this broad group into two not only by positions of cornerbacks and safeties, but also by strength and likely weak point, respectively.

Notre Dame has cornerback depth and proven talent — so much so, all the cornerback options cannot line up at the position at once in any situation. The Irish also have no proven contributors at safety, although some help may have spent the last year on the roster, perhaps playing at another position or sidelined by the NCAA’s mandate.

Spring Roster:
— Fifth-year Nick Watkins and rising junior Troy Pride at boundary cornerback.
— Rising juniors Julian Love (pictured above) and Donte Vaughn at field cornerback.
— Rising senior Nick Coleman, rising sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath, rising junior Devin Studstill and rising senior Nicco Fertitta at boundary safety.
— Rising juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott, rising sophomore Isaiah Robertson and rising junior D.J. Morgan at field safety.
— Rising senior Shaun Crawford at nickel back.
— Early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith somewhere among the cornerbacks, likely backing up Crawford at nickel.

Yes, the orders of mention above should be noted, but the safety situation will be much less murky after just one day of seeing Notre Dame in spring practice.

Summer Arrivals:
— Incoming freshmen cornerbacks D.J. Brown, Joe Wilkins, Noah Boykin and Tariq Bracy.
— Incoming freshmen safeties Derrik Allen and Paul Moala.

Rising junior Jalen Elliott started every game in 2017, but that is not mean he will be a starter in 2018. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
As is, the Irish cornerbacks are set with an excellent two-deep roster, including Crawford seeing more and more time at nickel back with his fitness finally fully-returning after two consecutive injury-halted seasons.

At safety, however, it should be a wide-open spring competition between Gilman, Coleman, Genmark-Heath, Elliott, Studstill and Robertson. Frankly, whoever earns the gigs will get them. No player begins with an advantage due to past performances.

Gilman has earned only praise since transferring from Navy, but this spring will be the first genuine chance to see him on the field in a Notre Dame jersey while Elliott and Studstill have two years of mixed results, to put it generously, and Coleman has one of his own, though his result are a bit more favorable than either Elliott’s or Studstill’s.

Genmark-Heath and Robertson hardly saw much time as freshmen, but both looked to be developing as physical fits.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Donte Vaughn was another “big get” for Notre Dame, but he also seems to have dropped off the grid. I’m not seeing him in any projected two-deeps for 2018. — Ken M.

To be honest, Ken offered today’s Vaughn question in the same sentences as yesterday’s pertaining to rising junior receiver Javon McKinley, but for the sake of this “Spring Outlook” series, splitting them into two paraphrased bits made more sense.

Vaughn’s lack of notable impact to date comes as a direct result of the emergence of Love, combined with Crawford showing every skill wanted of a corner aside from health. When others perform well, it does not necessarily prove another’s struggle.

Douglas, a sincere question. You have mentioned, on multiple occasions, that Julian Love could be moved to safety. I, respectfully, assume that such statements are rooted in solid information. Given that Love has developed into, or at the least is developing into, a genuine shutdown corner, why would the coaching staff move him to safety? Is there that much confidence in the other CBs, or is there that little confidence in the current safeties? Given how rare shutdown corners are, and the fact that they can effectively cut the field in half, isn’t the presence of such a corner more valuable than a potentially above-replacement safety? arbormazoo

There is a lot to unpack here, even once getting past the shock of a sincere and respectful question.

First of all, Irish head coach Brian Kelly has both explicitly and implicitly mentioned the possibility of moving Love to safety, so the idea has at least crossed the coaching staff’s mind.

While Love is not necessarily a shutdown cornerback — the moniker is a tough one to earn, especially at the college level where most cornerbacks do not handle both left-side and right-side, or boundary and field, duties — he is by far Notre Dame’s best cornerback, and that is where he is at his best. He could also conceivably be the best safety on the roster. The question then becomes, is the gap from Love to the next option more glaring at cornerback or at safety?

This comparison may seem odd, considering offensive linemen and cornerbacks have little-to-nothing in common, but stick with it for a moment. Last spring and summer, the Irish line was set from left tackle to center, but the right side had some questions. The only certain thing was Alex Bars, now a fifth-year, would be involved. Coming off a year starting at right tackle, that may have seemed the obvious spot to keep Bars, but instead he moved inside to right guard.

Bars was both Notre Dame’s best right tackle and best right guard, and then-sophomore Tommy Kraemer was likely the next-best option at both positions. The gap between Bars the tackle and Kraemer the tackle was less of a gap than the one between Bars the guard and Kraemer the guard. Thus, the greatest total value along the offensive line included moving Bars away from his best position.

That is the logic in considering moving Love. If Vaughn can provide much of what Love does at cornerback, then the drop-off there could be minimal compared to the effect of not moving Love to safety.

What is the plan to redshirt some of the coming junior defensive backs? We have defensive backs and wideouts coming out of our ears and seemingly do every year. nebraskairish

Who would you redshirt? If Love stays at cornerback, then either Pride or Vaughn is needed in dime packages, with the other providing vestiges of experienced depth. If Love moves to safety, then all the junior cornerbacks are vital pieces of the secondary.

Elliott and Studstill have started parts of two seasons. No coaching staff would then sideline one as a junior. Furthermore, such absences would serve to leave special teams only short-handed.

That leaves Morgan. Whether or not a year spent preserving eligibility becomes an official item or not will likely end up moot. Considering his first two years with the Irish, it is hard to envision him ever being considered for a fifth year.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Love: 68 tackles with one for loss; three interceptions and 20 more pass breakups.
Coleman: 44 tackles with one for loss; three pass breakups.
Elliott: 43 tackles; two pass breakups.
Crawford: 32 tackles with 1.5 sacks; two interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumbles recovered, including one he forced.
Watkins: 29 tackles; one interception and eight pass breakups.
Pride: 22 tackles with one for loss; one interception with two pass breakups.
Studstill: 18 tackles.
Genmark-Heath: 16 tackles.
Fertitta: 10 tackles.
Robertson: Eight tackles.
Vaughn: Six tackles.
Morgan: Two tackles.

2017 Departures:
None. At all. Not even a transfer yet.

That may be a big three-letter word closing the previous sentence, but it feels pertinent in this position group with Notre Dame cruising four scholarships above the NCAA maximum allowed come fall.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Derrik Allen
Notre Dame gets the letter: Houston Griffith
Notre Dame gets the letter: Tariq Bracy
Notre Dame gets the letter: Paul Moala
Notre Dame gets the letter: D.J. Brown
Notre Dame gets the letter: Joe Wilkins
A Signing Day victory, Notre Dame gets the letter: Noah Boykin

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s running backs, as few of them as there are
Linebackers, a proven two and then many questions
Tight ends, a surplus of depth, unproven talent
Defensive line, a returning strength
Receivers, now without both St. Brown & Stepherson

As always, further reader questions are welcomed at insidetheirish@gmail.com.

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s receivers, now without both St. Brown & Stepherson

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerFeb 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
23 Comments

Unknown applies to Notre Dame’s receiver corps, but that is as much because of struggles at quarterback as it is due to the very different exits of Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Stepherson.

With only eight receivers around this spring, each should get a genuine look. Come fall, the position group will welcome three more incoming freshmen, creating some version of depth.

Spring Roster:
— Rising junior Chase Claypool (pictured above) will lead the way at boundary receiver, if recovered from December shoulder surgery. Despite that injury qualification, Claypool may be the only sure thing of the initial alignment.
— Rising senior Miles Boykin will at least get a chance to earn a starting role at field receiver.
— Rising junior Javon McKinley and rising sophomore Jafar Armstrong are the obvious candidates to fight for backup duties at boundary and field, while early-enrolled freshman Micah Jones presents as a prototypical field option.
— Rising sophomore Michael Young, fifth-year Freddy Canteen and rising senior Chris Finke will all be in the mix at slot receiver.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshman Kevin Austin joins Jones as a physical option in the class, offering a large target for whomever starts at quarterback, while incoming freshmen Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys will provide top-end speed.

Miles Boykin’s 55-yard game-winning touchdown in the Citrus Bowl showcased both his strong hands and playmaking abilities, but he will need to prove more consistent this spring if he wants to earn a starting role. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
Claypool and Boykin should get the first chances at starters’ roles, and Claypool’s 2017 performance will likely give him some cushion in that competition moving forward. Boykin’s Citrus Bowl heroics, however, are not necessarily enough to outright overshadow the rostered talent untapped to date, namely McKinley, who spent last season recovering from a broken leg suffered in late October of 2016.

A year ago, Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long considered the possibility of starting three large targets at receiver. In time, Claypool established himself as a quality counterpart to St. Brown, but Boykin never quite broke though, one memorable catch aside. That positional theme will likely be brought to the surface again, but Boykin will need to prove its merit.

The competition among Young, Canteen and Finke could last into the fall. Notre Dame presumably promised Canteen two years when he transferred from Michigan, thus the invite for a fifth year, and upholding that guarantee is the right decision. Nonetheless, Canteen will need to earn a starting spot. Health will be the first key for him, after nagging injuries limited him throughout 2017 just like they did when he was with the Wolverines.

Young and Finke create the stereotypical “young talent against consistent producer” dilemma. Young’s ceiling may be higher, but Finke has been reliable each and every time he has been given an opportunity in his career. As much as some like to say the Irish may have beaten Georgia if Stepherson wasn’t silently suspended, one could wonder what might have happened if Finke had been involved in the passing game before the fourth quarter. He was not targeted a single time before that final frame, at which point he turned five attempts into three catches for 36 yards.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Curious if you think these speedster WRs can play right away. I think ND really lost something when Stepherson got the boot. That kid was quick and it would be nice to know these guys can match his speed and step in right away.” nudeman

This specific view may be more of a summer or fall concern, when Keys and Lenzy arrive, than it will be a spring possibility, but the overlying point is valid. Notre Dame lost its greatest speed threat with the continued missteps from Stepherson.

This spring, that absence may be where Canteen justifies his fifth-year roster spot. Again, if the Irish coaching staff assured him he would get to fulfill his collegiate eligibility at Notre Dame, standing by that is the right choice. Such an offer may have been made based solely on Canteen’s (healthy) speed.

Even if Keys and/or Lenzy arrive in the summer and prove faster than Canteen, his knowledge of the system would give him a leg up for at least the first few weeks of the season, and his speed could be the difference in a game or two.

Of those receivers around this spring, Canteen is likely the fastest, and he may be the one to look to when replacing Stepherson’s breakaway abilities.

Javon McKinley was a “big get” for Notre Dame, but seems to have dropped off the grid. I’m not seeing him in any projected two-deeps for 2018. — Ken M.

McKinley was spending a prototypical freshman season contributing on special teams before he broke his leg. With the receiver depth chart not a concern last season, the decision to have him preserve a year of eligibility while getting back to full health made sense, but it also led to him “dropping off the grid.”

He will be back in the mix this spring. Worry not, Ken.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Claypool: 29 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.
Boykin: 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games including that one ho-hum reception to end the season.
Finke: Six catches for 102 yards.
Young: Four catches for 18 yards and one Citrus Bowl score.
Canteen: One catch for seven yards in three games.

2017 Departures:
The exits of St. Brown (33 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns) and Stepherson (19 catches for 359 yards and five scores in eight games) will continue to get the most mention, but outgoing transfer C.J. Sanders should be included, as well, even if he failed to gain a receiving yard last season. When discussing a lack of speed options this spring, his absence will be quite noticeable. The same could be said for Cam Smith (eight catches for 60 yards and a score in score games), but he was out of eligibility, so the departure is not as stark.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Kevin Austin and Micah Jones
Notre Dame gets the letter: Lawrence Keys
Notre Dame signs consensus four-star WR Braden Lenzy at end of early signing period

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s running backs, as few of them as there are
Linebackers, a proven two and then many questions
Tight ends, a surplus of depth, unproven talent
Defensive line, a returning strength

Monday’s Leftovers: Guessing Notre Dame’s win total over/under along with some Michigan math

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerFeb 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
20 Comments

Various bookmakers will start publishing season win total over/under projections for all of college football, including Notre Dame, shortly after spring practice. That may not be until early summer, but undoubtedly one will be unexpectedly early, setting the number for the rest of the world to overreact to.

Let’s guess what that number will be.

This is not a guess as to how the Irish will finish in 2018. Bookmakers are not making that guess, either. Rather, they are attempting to pick a number which attracts equal interest on both its over and under offerings.

Looking at Notre Dame’s 2018 schedule, six games qualify as contests the Irish absolutely should win: vs. Ball State, vs. Vanderbilt, vs. Pittsburgh, vs. Navy, at Northwestern and vs. Syracuse. For those exercise, let’s set the win expectation for those half dozen games at 6.0 victories.

The other half of the schedule, though, does not include any games which warrant a 1.0 win expectation. For example, while Notre Dame is a 40:1 possibility to win the national championship right now, Michigan is at 14:1. Clearly, the season opener will be a tough one for the Irish, no matter who head coach Brian Kelly names his starting quarterback. But, with home-field advantage, it should likely still skew toward a Notre Dame win more often than not, at least in this modeling. Call it a 0.67 win expectation.

Stanford is at 50:1 to win the College Football Playoff. Combined with that game also being in South Bend, logic says it should equal a greater win expectation than facing the Wolverines does, so let’s deem it 0.75.

Traveling to Virginia Tech to face a team with 33:1 title odds bodes poorly, perhaps a 0.33 win expectation.

Florida State falls somewhere between Michigan and Stanford on this rough spectrum, holding 25:1 championship odds. Clearly, that is closer to the Wolverines, so for simplicity’s sake, let’s make that estimate another 0.67.

USC holds the same title odds as the Irish do, but with that game on the road, the odds should tilt toward the Trojans. Thus, a 0.33 Notre Dame win expectation feels appropriate.

That leaves a wild card in traveling to Wake Forest on Sept. 22. Casual observers may have expected that game to land amid the initial half dozen, but this space is likely to be higher on the Demon Deacons than most will be for the next seven months. The Irish absolutely should win that game, but Wake Forest will genuinely test Notre Dame’s defense. A 0.75 win expectation strikes as fair.

This brings a total of 9.5 expected wins. This space will stick to that as its guess for what bookmakers establish as the Irish over/under, partly because that number usually skews higher than an unbiased view may anticipate; the books protect against an influx of pro-Notre Dame wagers from confident fans.

Essentially, a 9.5 over/under suggests the Irish will win two of the three home challenges — Michigan, Stanford and Florida State — and will escape on top at Wake Forest. From there, an under bet doubts Notre Dame can win at either of USC or Virginia Tech, while an over wager foresees at least one such victory.

Speaking of Notre Dame and Michigan …
Before the NCAA denied the Irish appeal to retain those 21 wins from 2012 and 2013, the Sept. 1 matchup held the added chip of handing the No. 1 all-time winning percentage to the victor. Now, the Wolverines obviously have quite an advantage in that bragging rights measurement.

What would it now take for Notre Dame to regain the No. 1 all-time winning percentage over Michigan? The Wolverines are 943-339-36, a 0.729135 winning percentage. The Irish are officially 885-324-42, a 0.724221 percentage. (Down from 906-324-42, a 0.728774 mark.)

Overcoming that deficit would require a few strong years from Notre Dame combined with middling campaigns by Michigan, but nothing truly extreme is actually necessary. For this thought exercise, suppose the Irish finish 2018 at 12-1 (perhaps a crushing loss at USC knocks Notre Dame out of the Playoff, giving the spot to the Trojans, and then the Irish pick up a win over a Group of Five opponent in the Fiesta Bowl), and the Wolverines fall from playoff contention to 8-5 thanks to a tough schedule in a strong Big Ten ending with a bowl game face plant.

Notre Dame would be at 0.726266 and Michigan would be at 0.728024. Still a ways to go, though the gap has been about halved.

Let’s say the Irish again fall just short in 2019, finishing 11-2, while job turmoil around Jim Harbaugh dooms the Wolverines to another 8-5 season. None of this has been overly outlandish, has it? Ambitious, perhaps, but within feasibility.

At that point, Notre Dame would pass Michigan, 0.727486 to 0.726935.

Though, there would be a Boise State concern. The Broncos are currently at 0.727273 all-time.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s running backs, as few of them as there are
A second four-star defensive lineman, Hunter Spears, joins the Notre Dame class of 2019
Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s linebackers, a proven two and then many questions
Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s tight ends, a surplus of depth, unproven talent
Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s defensive line, a returning strength

OUTSIDE READING:
What are realistic short-term expectations for Notre Dame and Nebraska?
Federal documents detail sweeping potential NCAA violations involving high-profile players, schools

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s defensive line, a returning strength

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerFeb 24, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
32 Comments

Notre Dame returns eight of its top nine defensive linemen. Such a year-to-year retention is nearly beyond most possibilities, so it should not be understated how much that defensive line could determine any Irish success found in 2018.

Spring Roster:
— The theoretical starters: Rising junior Daelin Hayes at drop (pass-rushing) end, rising senior Jerry Tillery at three-technique (pass-rushing) tackle, fifth-year Jonathan Bonner at nose tackle and fifth-year Jay Hayes at strong-side (edge-setting) end.
— The likely second-unit: Rising junior Julian Okwara at drop end, rising sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa at three-tech, rising sophomore Kurt Hinish at nose and rising junior Khalid Kareem at strong-side end.
— The presumed third-stringers: Rising junior Ade Ogundeji at drop end, rising senior Micah Dew-Treadway at three-tech, rising sophomore Darnell Ewell at nose and rising sophomore Kofi Wardlow at strong-side end.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshman Justin Ademilola at drop end, incoming freshman Jayson Ademilola at three-tech and incoming freshman Ja’Mion Franklin at nose tackle.

Kurt Hinish was not expected to contribute much his freshman season. The fact that he provided genuine interior depth only sets the table for further Irish success along the defensive line in 2018. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
A lot of cross-training has and will occur among the defensive linemen, so nailing any one player down to the above position is a fool’s errand. Jay Hayes will be ready to move inside against quicker and lighter opponents, just like Justin Ademilola will dabble a bit in strong-side development to keep future options available, simply as examples.

Nonetheless, the primary rotation should carry over from last year with the exception of flipping Tillery and Bonner to three-tech and nose, respectively. Entering 2017, Bonner was not a sure thing to withstand the physical duties of the nose position, hence the alignment then.

Daelin Hayes and Okwara will spell each other enough to be sure there is always a viable pass-rush threat on the field. Ogundeji could possibly further that rotation, but he did not see much action last year and would need to progress greatly to do so in 2018; that is as much a credit to Hayes and Okwara as it is a criticism of Ogundeji, if not even more of the former.

Jay Hayes will feature against run-dominant opponents and obvious running situations, while Kareem will offer a strong pass-rush from that side when needed. If another year under the tutelage of strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis has furthered Kareem’s physicality, perhaps he will cut into Hayes’ snaps, but their frames alone emphasize the difference between the two. Last season, both were listed at or just shy of 6-foot-4, but Hayes carried an additional 24 pounds, 290 to 266.

Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish will keep Tillery and Bonner fresh, presumably even more so than last year.

Biggest Question:
That brings the defensive line conversation to Ewell. He arrived on campus much more-heralded as a recruit than either Tagovailoa-Amosa or Hinish, but the latter two were more college-ready. That is not inherently an indictment of Ewell’s recruiting rankings, based more so on future potential than immediate readiness.

Will a full year of collegiate coaching, not to mention strength and conditioning, have Ewell primed to live up to his recruiting hype?

He will not usurp any of the four already established in the middle. Tillery is the best current talent among the grouping and Bonner proved to be able to hold the point of attack in 2017. Tagovailoa-Amosa’s knack for finding the backfield was an unexpected strength, and the depth provided by Hinish is part of what helped Tillery finally shine and contributed, in part, to making Bonner’s breakthrough possible.

Nonetheless, Ewell could further that rotation, only freshening the legs available at the point of attack.

Defensive line depth cannot be emphasized enough, and if Ewell shows up ready and willing this spring, Notre Dame may be more ready in the middle than it has been in, hmmm, at least a long while. (Note to self: This could be a comparison to find an answer to.)

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Tillery: 56 tackles with nine for loss, including 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
D. Hayes: 30 tackles with 6.5 for loss, including three sacks and two fumbles recovered.
Bonner: 30 tackles with 3.5 for loss, including two sacks.
J. Hayes: 27 tackles with 3.5 for loss, including one sack with one fumble recovered.
Kareem: 21 tackles with 5.5 for loss, including three sacks and one fumble recovered.
Okwara: 17 tackles with 4.5 for loss, including 2.5 sacks and one interception along with one fumble forced.
Tagovailoa-Amosa: 12 tackles with 1.5 for loss.
Hinish: Eight tackles with 0.5 for loss.

2017 Stats Departed:
The point in this series is to look forward, but it bears noting just how little the Irish lost from the defensive line after 2017, a season in which the unit proved preseason expectations very wrong and became quite a strength. Of the contributing defensive linemen from the fall, only two are not expected to return in 2018:

Andrew Trumbetti: 28 tackles with four for loss, including 0.5 for loss.
Brandon Tiassum: Two tackles.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Jayson and Justin Ademilola
Notre Dame gets the letter: Ja’Mion Franklin

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s running backs, as few of them as there are
Linebackers, a proven two and then many questions
Tight ends, a surplus of depth, unproven talent

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s tight ends, a surplus of depth, unproven talent

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerFeb 23, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
36 Comments

Notre Dame has such tight end depth, it was somewhat surprising when the Irish pursued a second tight end in the class of 2018, but the possibilities of yet another playmaker in Tommy Tremble combined with a physical option in George Takacs forced the coaching staff’s decision.

“I always like to have that versatility each year and each signing class,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long said Feb. 7. “… We don’t want to pass up on a great athlete … being able to present different challenges to the defense with those kind of guys and still be very physical at the same time.”

That is a key to remember when looking at the Irish tight ends — Long sees different purposes amid the individuals in that position’s meeting room. Tremble, for example, could line up as a receiver as often as not while Takacs might fill in as Durham Smythe most recently did, serving as an additional blocker when needed and offering sure hands otherwise. In many respects, the two roles are two different positions.

Spring Roster:
— Fifth-year Nic Weishar, who Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said had shoulder surgery recently, though Kelly did not offer a timetable for return.
— Rising senior Alizé Mack.
— Rising sophomore Cole Kmet, when he is not pitching in relief for the Irish baseball team. Kmet made his second appearance of the season Thursday night. A letdown (3.0 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 4 K), it did not go anywhere near as well as his debut did (4.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 K).

@NDFootball

— Rising sophomore Brock Wright, who underwent a shoulder surgery of his own shortly following the regular season. A recent photo (left) from the @NDFootball Twitter account indicates Wright is partaking in at least some winter conditioning drills.
— Early-enrolled freshman Takacs.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshman Tremble.

Depth Chart Possibilities:
Long uses multiple tight ends, deploying both of those aforementioned archetypes at the same time. That tendency should be seen even more often in 2018 with more options now available. A full year in a collegiate program should have both Kmet and Wright ready for bigger roles, challenging Weishar for some of what were Smythe’s snaps in 2017.

The third tight end will see opportunities. It is essentially a second-string role. If granting the argument of two different forms of tight ends, then even the fourth tight end will get chances, as he will simply be the second-stringer in that particular role.

Kmet would seem the more likely of the rising sophomores to get a bit more time, but that only means Wright will see plenty of time in a blocking back role, just as he did in situational packages in 2017.

Biggest Question:
Kmet could find his way to a more prominent role if he offers something not yet seen from Mack: consistency not just on the field, but in all respects.

Can Mack finally translate his athleticism and potential into a consistent mismatch and productive threat? At his best, he could be the product of an offensive coordinator’s daydreams, but Mack has so rarely been at his best. That applies both on and off the field, considering his multiple drops in 2017 were followed by Kelly suspending Mack for an internal team matter for the Citrus Bowl before Notre Dame even headed down to Florida.

Another year of Mack spinning his wheels will result in a loss of playing time with the likes of Kmet and Tremble around. If Mack does not provide positive results in the spring while Kmet does, that shift could begin even before the Blue-Gold Game on April 21.

Fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar will provide Notre Dame not only with depth and experience in 2018, but also sure hands. That alone should give him a leg up on the other tight ends entering this spring. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Pertinent Reader Question:
“Every year a four- or five-star disappoints and every year a three-star or lower prospect surprises. My prediction is fall: Mack, rise: Weishar. I have been the lone man on the Weishar bandwagon for a few years now and really hope that this year he becomes the big receiving target we need.

What are your fallers and risers for this coming year?” — Mark H.

A logical argument can be made that “fallers” should not be labeled as such until after their collegiate careers conclude. There are so many factors that can limit a player for years before he breaks out. Consider rising senior receiver and former consensus four-star prospect Miles Boykin. As recently as New Year’s Eve, he may have been labeled a bust, but now he can lay claim to one of the most dramatic catches in Irish history and is a frontrunner for a starting role in 2018 with another year of eligibility remaining after that. He could end up with a stellar collegiate career by every measure.

Mack has had the opportunity to shine to date, and he has not done so, but he also might have two more seasons to go to change that reputation.

As for “risers,” Weishar makes sense and he certainly showcased his strong hands when given the chance in 2017, but his ceiling is likely not much higher than that. A couple touchdown catches, a handful of third-down conversions and a year of physical blocking would be a welcome success.

Notre Dame’s safeties, though, could stand out to fit the criteria laid out by Mark. If — and that is a two-letter word not to be overlooked — Navy transfer and rising junior Alohi Gilman and rising sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath end up as productive starters for the season, then they will both have exceeded the expectations set out by star ratings.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Mack: 19 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by six receptions for 38 yards against North Carolina with rising junior quarterback Ian Book starting in place of an injured Brandon Wimbush.
Weishar: Nine catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Kmet: Two catches for 14 yards; appeared in all 13 games.
Wright: Appeared in 11 games, no statistics recorded.

Notre Dame gets the letter: George Takacs
Notre Dame gets the letter: Tommy Tremble

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s running backs, as few of them as there are
Linebackers, a proven two and then many questions