Monday’s Leftovers: Spring begins, a 2019 QB de-commits from Notre Dame & NFL Combine results

By Douglas FarmerMar 5, 2018, 6:30 AM EST
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will meet with the media today at 2 p.m. ET to preview spring practice, which will begin tomorrow morning. Typically, this will include a positional change or two, some strength and conditioning praise, and positive remarks about the early-enrolled freshmen.

In those respects, it seems likely someone or other will join the three scholarship running backs already on the roster. The Irish will want at least one more body working through that rotation from Tuesday’s outset. Kelly’s thoughts about the early enrollees could be longer than usual, considering seven joined the roster this semester.

One area Kelly will likely not delve into much, if at all, is the options at punt returner and kick returner. Of the “Spring Outlook” series the last couple weeks, special teams was not addressed. Kicker, kickoff specialist, punter and long snapper will include no drama, with rising senior Justin Yoon, rising sophomore Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year Tyler Newsome and rising junior John Shannon respectively holding each of those positions. The return duties, though, should be up for grabs. The outgoing transfer of receiver C.J. Sanders will especially create a vacuum at kick return.

That progress of that competition will not be much seen by the outside world during the spring, and the Blue-Gold Game (April 21) typically does not include any returns whatsoever. Furthermore, the speedster duo of incoming freshmen receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys could insert themselves as possibilities in the summer.

In the meantime, keep that question mark in mind. It had to at least be mentioned to consider the “Spring Outlook” breakdowns complete.

Cade McNamara decommits
Consensus four-star quarterback Cade McNamara (Demonte Ranch High School; Reno, Nev.) de-committed from a seven-plus month pledge to Notre Dame on Friday. Recent offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia and USC certainly influenced McNamara’s thought process. He did not completely rule out reconsidering the Irish in comments to a local Nevada news station, but such certainly sounds unlikely.

“I believe [Notre Dame] might still try to recruit me,” McNamara said. “As of right now, I cannot see myself playing for Notre Dame just because I feel it’s not the best fit for me. That’s where I stand right now.”

This de-commitment sparks two thoughts pertaining to incoming freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec. First of all, Jurkovec spoiled Irish fans in his recruitment. He never wavered, seeming to hardly care about the recruiting process at all. That was the exception — McNamara’s step backward is more akin to the norm.

Secondly, it is likely Jurkovec’s presence discouraged McNamara as much as those new scholarship offers opened the high school junior’s eyes to other possibilities. When McNamara committed to Notre Dame in mid-July, Jurkovec had not yet put together a senior season in which he greatly elevated his standing in many views, even if his refusal to partake in recruiting gimmicks capped his ratings. Whomever Notre Dame signs at quarterback in the class of 2019 will walk onto campus one year behind a top-flight quarterback, one who will quite possibly still have four years of eligibility remaining. For anyone with aspirations of making a collegiate impact in the next two or three years, following Jurkovec onto the Irish roster may not be the best decision.

Remember Braden Lenzy’s wise words
In his recruitment, Lenzy committed to Notre Dame, flipped to Oregon and then flopped back. In that process, he saw the irrational nature of many fans obsessing over the decisions of high schoolers.

“It got to where I would cringe every time my phone buzzed,” Lenzy wrote in an essay for “The Players’ Tribune.” “… I wish I could say I just brushed off the negative messages, or that I was big enough to just ignore them entirely. But that wouldn’t be true. I did read them, and I thought about them a lot.”

Don’t be that guy.

Quenton Nelson (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NFL Combine Results
Led by left guard Quenton Nelson, five former Irish offensive cogs took part in the NFL Combine the last few days. Nelson cited a tweaked muscle in not doing the 40-yard dash, because obviously that is a necessary metric when evaluating an offensive lineman, but he did put up 35 reps on the bench press, the second-most among the offensive linemen. He entered the combine already a top-prospect, and Nelson only enhanced that image.

Left tackle Mike McGlinchey managed 24 reps on the bench press, and running back Josh Adams reached 18. Neither of them ran the 40, either, both likely to do so at Notre Dame’s Pro Day on March 22.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pictured at top) ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash after getting to 20 reps on the bench press, while tight end Durham Smythe notched a 4.81-second dash and 18 bench reps.

Of the 11 receivers who ran faster than St. Brown, none stood as tall as his 6-foot-5 frame, making his performance one that may catch draft evaluators’ eyes. Similarly, in a year with a weak tight end class, Smythe seems to be in the process of playing his way up draft boards.

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerMar 2, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
Notre Dame will hold a quarterback competition this spring. That much is clear, and necessary. Given it is only spring practice, though, the odds are extremely slim any result comes from the competition before August.

Spring Roster:
Rising senior Brandon Wimbush, rising junior Ian Book and rising sophomore Avery Davis.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec.

Rising senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s playmaking abilities or ease in creating with his legs have never been points of concern, but if he does not improve as a passer, he could find himself leading the second-unit by the end of this spring. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
Come Monday, Irish head coach Brian Kelly may indicate it is a three-man spring competition, including Davis, but it is more likely Wimbush and Book get the focus. The depth chart possibilities are rather obvious: One will be the starter and the other will be his backup.

For these concerns, Jurkovec is not factored in much. This is a spring outlook, after all, and he will not join the mix until the summer. Even then, it will remain unlikely a freshman takes the reins by the start of September.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Obviously the QB battle will be the most-watched story of the offseason. Much of the narrative seems to focus on Wimbush, Book and Jurkovec. Where does Avery Davis stand? Can he force his way into the conversation? — Taylor G.

Short answer: Yes.

Long answer: Kelly praised Davis during bowl preparations, citing his multi-faceted attack making life difficult for the defense.

“He’s efficient with the football, [a] very strong runner,” Kelly said in mid-December. “He’s an athlete that can impact each and every time he has the football in his hands. He’s difficult to defend.”

If willing to open the quarterback spot up to a competition, even if expecting it to be open to only Book and possibly to Jurkovec, then Kelly has already opened the door for Davis. That first decision was the more difficult one to reach. It mandates change, and as we all know, change is hard. If change is on the table, Davis is a possibility, just not as likely a one as Book considering Davis didn’t get to offer Citrus Bowl heroics.

Avery Davis (rivals.com)

It seems that most people have forgotten about Avery Davis. In most of the articles I’ve read, everyone talks about Wimbush, Book or Jurkovec, but nowhere has there been mention of Davis potentially pushing for the starting job. I seem to remember hearing or reading somewhere that he was tearing it up while running the scout team, which I realize doesn’t mean much, but he received some high praise from coach Kelly during the season. Considering he now as a year in [offensive coordinator] Chip Long’s system under his belt, why do you think he’s been the forgotten one in this situation and do you think he has a realistic shot to push for the starting job? — Ron M in South Bend, Ind.

Davis has been forgotten because it has been so long since he was seen in a competitive environment. Wimbush dazzled throughout September and October. Book proved himself more than competent at North Carolina and in the Citrus Bowl. Even Jurkovec spent the fall putting up gaudy numbers in the WPIAL.

Davis was busy challenging Notre Dame’s starting defense, learning opponents’ offensive schemes and remaining a practical fourth on the depth chart behind former walk-on Montgomery VanGorder due to the goal of eligibility preservation.

“When you’re a quarterback and you have to redshirt, it’s hard for a lot of guys, because when you’re used to being the guy and you have to sit him down for a little bit, it’s tough,” Irish quarterbacks coach Tom Rees said Feb. 7. “He did a great job mentally getting himself reading for those practices in the winter. He was able to go out there and execute the offense and move the team and play at a high level.”

Could that become a contributing role in 2018? It is not impossible, but it seems unlikely. Davis was never considered as a challenge to Book in 2017. If he was, that season on the sidelines would not have been as assured from the outset as it was. Much like outstanding defensive linemen, a quarterback challenging for a spot in the two-deep from the first day of his freshman year is not likely to stay in college for five years anyway, so preserving a year of eligibility is a pointless cause. A quarterback behind two others, however, might end up needing that fifth year.

Davis does some things well: He is another athletic option, possibly the mid-point between Wimbush’s big-play running ability and Book’s knack for getting a first down with his legs when available. Nonetheless, Davis still needs to develop, and unless that occurs much quicker than expected, his role in 2018 will likely be a minimal one.

“When you watch him work out this winter, he’s taking another step in his comfort level,” Rees said. “… I’m really excited to see what he can do when he’s given more reps. I think he does a great job of moving the offense. He understands, here’s my easy throw, I’m going to take it and we’re going to get a completion and keep going. He has a great understanding of how to run the show.

“Now it’s let’s develop these other characteristics. Let’s develop these other traits, this deeper understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively.”

In an effort to get the best athletes on the field, do you start Book, move Wimbush to some sort of jack-of-all-trades offensive player and let Davis be the backup? — Philip Q.

No.

Let’s rephrase the question: In an effort to get the best athletes on the field, do you move the only quarterback with experience to a role he has never played before, risk alienating him as a senior, not to mention more of the locker room, and hand the offense to two players with almost no experience and certainly lower ceilings?

Perhaps that is being dramatic, but it is an attempt to underscore the logical issues with the thought experiment. Arguing to move Wimbush to running back or receiver is something of a lazy approach. He has never played either position. Book has hardly played, and in his time has thrown an interception once every 18.75 attempts. Context: Wimbush threw an interception once every 45.83 attempts last season.

Frustration with Wimbush’s accuracy issues and overall progression as a passer is well-founded, but there has been little evidence Book is a significantly option in those regards. Even in yards per attempt, Book averaged 6.09 yards while Wimbush averaged 6.8 yards.

The only passing statistic in which Book outshines Wimbush is in completion percentage, 61.3 percent compared to 49.5 percent, but a sample size asterisk must be included with that note, as Book attempted only 75 passes last year, a full 200 fewer than Wimbush.

Again, Wimbush needs to improve as a passer, but moving him to a skill position away from center does not necessarily improve Notre Dame’s passing game. Book is not a proven commodity.

Thus, the risk of Wimbush not fitting at running back or receiver, of Wimbush becoming upset over the move, and/or of Book’s inexperience showing itself makes the concept of such a positional move an extremely flawed one.

One more note:
Again, today’s thinking does not much include Jurkovec. This space will likely maintain skepticism a freshman will take the reins on day one of Kelly’s ninth season, but if both Wimbush and Book fail to complete 50 percent of their passes in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21, perhaps that thinking will change.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Wimbush: 1,870 yards on 136-for-275 passing with 16 touchdowns; 944 yards on 112 rushes with 14 touchdowns (sacks adjusted).
Book: 456 yards on 46-of-75 passing with four touchdowns; 207 yards on 37 rushes.

@NDFootball
By Douglas FarmerMar 1, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
Despite inheriting a line coming off a Joe Moore Award-winning season as the best offensive line unit in the country and returning four starters, the questions still abound for new Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. More than who, Quinn must ponder a few versions of where.

Spring Roster:
— Fifth-year center Sam Mustipher, the only certain matching of who to where.
— Fifth-year Alex Bars, who spent 2016 starting at right tackle and 2017 starting at right guard. The latter seems most likely in 2018, but he could conceivably line up anywhere along the line aside from center.
— Rising junior Tommy Kraemer and rising sophomore Robert Hainsey, who split duties at right tackle in 2017.
— Rising junior Liam Eichenberg, long considered half of the pair of heirs apparent at tackle along with Kraemer. That is, until Hainsey’s rapid ascension.
— Rising senior Trevor Ruhland, a career backup thus far who would seem to have the capabilities to start at either guard position.
— Three rising sophomores, none yet committed to a specific position: Josh Lugg, Aaron Banks, Dillan Gibbons.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshmen Luke Jones, Jarrett Patterson, John Dirksen and Cole Mabry.

Depth Chart Possibilities:
Quinn must decipher who lines up where among Bars, Kraemer, Hainsey, Eichenberg and Ruhland. Furthermore, any of the three other sophomores could force their way into the conversation, especially when considering the highly-recruited Banks.

For the sake of this positional preview not stretching on interminably, let’s confine an example of possible permutations to only the upperclassmen and Hainsey, while acknowledging both/either Banks and/or Lugg could show up as a starter at guard in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21.

From left-to-right:
Hainsey — Ruhland — Mustipher — Bars — Kraemer
Hainsey — Kraemer — Mustipher — Bars — Eichenberg
Hainsey — Kraemer — Mustipher — Ruhland — Bars
Kraemer — Ruhland — Mustipher — Bars — Hainsey
Eichenberg —Kraemer — Mustipher — Bars — Hainsey
The list goes on and on and on …

Even when confining the options to five players for four positions, the various arrangements become too many to list. The above five samples have no more than three player-to-position matches overlapping, even including Mustipher always showing up at center.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Will Kraemer spend 2018 at guard or at tackle? He may be personally better suited at guard, but the Irish could be best served with him at tackle, just like they were last season. That determination will be the first step to narrowing the above options.

Ideally, the answer may be guard. Kraemer excels at run blocking, while needing to get every step perfect to be in functional position for handling pass-rushers on the edge. If he can move to guard, Notre Dame can better utilize his strength which is, well, his strength.

But that is only possible if Eichenberg is ready to step in at tackle, or if Kraemer has closed the gap between himself and Bars at guard.

Besides quarterback, what is the next most important position battle to watch? — Taylor G.

Wherever Kraemer lines up in 2018, he would seem a likely starter. His skill set warrants that benefit of the doubt. For that matter, his time on the field in 2017 made it clear he was ahead of Eichenberg, whereas the two were alternating series throughout last spring. With that in mind, the four returning starters should all remain starters.

Thus, who is the fifth offensive line starter? It would be a shock if it came from outside Eichenberg, Ruhland, Lugg and Banks, but it could be any one of the four, or perhaps another year of a combination thereof.

If Kraemer lines up at guard, a tackle position would possibly be available, giving Eichenberg an advantage. Of course, Kraemer might be moving to guard simply as Bars moves back to tackle. If Kraemer or Bars is at tackle, then a guard will be needed, and that competition would likely stretch well into August.

While the Irish desperately need to find a safety or two, that fight for starting time may conclude much quicker, especially if Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was sincere when he said Navy transfer and rising junior Alohi Gilman would have started in 2017 if eligible.

The fifth offensive lineman, however, could take longer to sort out, partly because it will not be answered until the Kraemer quandary is deciphered.

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerFeb 28, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
When having these discussions, it would make sense to split this broad group into two not only by positions of cornerbacks and safeties, but also by strength and likely weak point, respectively.

Notre Dame has cornerback depth and proven talent — so much so, all the cornerback options cannot line up at the position at once in any situation. The Irish also have no proven contributors at safety, although some help may have spent the last year on the roster, perhaps playing at another position or sidelined by the NCAA’s mandate.

Spring Roster:
— Fifth-year Nick Watkins and rising junior Troy Pride at boundary cornerback.
— Rising juniors Julian Love (pictured above) and Donte Vaughn at field cornerback.
— Rising senior Nick Coleman, rising sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath, rising junior Devin Studstill and rising senior Nicco Fertitta at boundary safety.
— Rising juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott, rising sophomore Isaiah Robertson and rising junior D.J. Morgan at field safety.
— Rising senior Shaun Crawford at nickel back.
— Early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith somewhere among the cornerbacks, likely backing up Crawford at nickel.

Yes, the orders of mention above should be noted, but the safety situation will be much less murky after just one day of seeing Notre Dame in spring practice.

Summer Arrivals:
— Incoming freshmen cornerbacks D.J. Brown, Joe Wilkins, Noah Boykin and Tariq Bracy.
— Incoming freshmen safeties Derrik Allen and Paul Moala.

Rising junior Jalen Elliott started every game in 2017, but that is not mean he will be a starter in 2018. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
As is, the Irish cornerbacks are set with an excellent two-deep roster, including Crawford seeing more and more time at nickel back with his fitness finally fully-returning after two consecutive injury-halted seasons.

At safety, however, it should be a wide-open spring competition between Gilman, Coleman, Genmark-Heath, Elliott, Studstill and Robertson. Frankly, whoever earns the gigs will get them. No player begins with an advantage due to past performances.

Gilman has earned only praise since transferring from Navy, but this spring will be the first genuine chance to see him on the field in a Notre Dame jersey while Elliott and Studstill have two years of mixed results, to put it generously, and Coleman has one of his own, though his result are a bit more favorable than either Elliott’s or Studstill’s.

Genmark-Heath and Robertson hardly saw much time as freshmen, but both looked to be developing as physical fits.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Donte Vaughn was another “big get” for Notre Dame, but he also seems to have dropped off the grid. I’m not seeing him in any projected two-deeps for 2018. — Ken M.

To be honest, Ken offered today’s Vaughn question in the same sentences as yesterday’s pertaining to rising junior receiver Javon McKinley, but for the sake of this “Spring Outlook” series, splitting them into two paraphrased bits made more sense.

Vaughn’s lack of notable impact to date comes as a direct result of the emergence of Love, combined with Crawford showing every skill wanted of a corner aside from health. When others perform well, it does not necessarily prove another’s struggle.

Douglas, a sincere question. You have mentioned, on multiple occasions, that Julian Love could be moved to safety. I, respectfully, assume that such statements are rooted in solid information. Given that Love has developed into, or at the least is developing into, a genuine shutdown corner, why would the coaching staff move him to safety? Is there that much confidence in the other CBs, or is there that little confidence in the current safeties? Given how rare shutdown corners are, and the fact that they can effectively cut the field in half, isn’t the presence of such a corner more valuable than a potentially above-replacement safety? arbormazoo

There is a lot to unpack here, even once getting past the shock of a sincere and respectful question.

First of all, Irish head coach Brian Kelly has both explicitly and implicitly mentioned the possibility of moving Love to safety, so the idea has at least crossed the coaching staff’s mind.

While Love is not necessarily a shutdown cornerback — the moniker is a tough one to earn, especially at the college level where most cornerbacks do not handle both left-side and right-side, or boundary and field, duties — he is by far Notre Dame’s best cornerback, and that is where he is at his best. He could also conceivably be the best safety on the roster. The question then becomes, is the gap from Love to the next option more glaring at cornerback or at safety?

This comparison may seem odd, considering offensive linemen and cornerbacks have little-to-nothing in common, but stick with it for a moment. Last spring and summer, the Irish line was set from left tackle to center, but the right side had some questions. The only certain thing was Alex Bars, now a fifth-year, would be involved. Coming off a year starting at right tackle, that may have seemed the obvious spot to keep Bars, but instead he moved inside to right guard.

Bars was both Notre Dame’s best right tackle and best right guard, and then-sophomore Tommy Kraemer was likely the next-best option at both positions. The gap between Bars the tackle and Kraemer the tackle was less of a gap than the one between Bars the guard and Kraemer the guard. Thus, the greatest total value along the offensive line included moving Bars away from his best position.

That is the logic in considering moving Love. If Vaughn can provide much of what Love does at cornerback, then the drop-off there could be minimal compared to the effect of not moving Love to safety.

What is the plan to redshirt some of the coming junior defensive backs? We have defensive backs and wideouts coming out of our ears and seemingly do every year. nebraskairish

Who would you redshirt? If Love stays at cornerback, then either Pride or Vaughn is needed in dime packages, with the other providing vestiges of experienced depth. If Love moves to safety, then all the junior cornerbacks are vital pieces of the secondary.

Elliott and Studstill have started parts of two seasons. No coaching staff would then sideline one as a junior. Furthermore, such absences would serve to leave special teams only short-handed.

That leaves Morgan. Whether or not a year spent preserving eligibility becomes an official item or not will likely end up moot. Considering his first two years with the Irish, it is hard to envision him ever being considered for a fifth year.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Love: 68 tackles with one for loss; three interceptions and 20 more pass breakups.
Coleman: 44 tackles with one for loss; three pass breakups.
Elliott: 43 tackles; two pass breakups.
Crawford: 32 tackles with 1.5 sacks; two interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumbles recovered, including one he forced.
Watkins: 29 tackles; one interception and eight pass breakups.
Pride: 22 tackles with one for loss; one interception with two pass breakups.
Studstill: 18 tackles.
Genmark-Heath: 16 tackles.
Fertitta: 10 tackles.
Robertson: Eight tackles.
Vaughn: Six tackles.
Morgan: Two tackles.

2017 Departures:
None. At all. Not even a transfer yet.

That may be a big three-letter word closing the previous sentence, but it feels pertinent in this position group with Notre Dame cruising four scholarships above the NCAA maximum allowed come fall.

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerFeb 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
23 Comments

Unknown applies to Notre Dame’s receiver corps, but that is as much because of struggles at quarterback as it is due to the very different exits of Equanimeous St. Brown and Kevin Stepherson.

With only eight receivers around this spring, each should get a genuine look. Come fall, the position group will welcome three more incoming freshmen, creating some version of depth.

Spring Roster:
— Rising junior Chase Claypool (pictured above) will lead the way at boundary receiver, if recovered from December shoulder surgery. Despite that injury qualification, Claypool may be the only sure thing of the initial alignment.
— Rising senior Miles Boykin will at least get a chance to earn a starting role at field receiver.
— Rising junior Javon McKinley and rising sophomore Jafar Armstrong are the obvious candidates to fight for backup duties at boundary and field, while early-enrolled freshman Micah Jones presents as a prototypical field option.
— Rising sophomore Michael Young, fifth-year Freddy Canteen and rising senior Chris Finke will all be in the mix at slot receiver.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshman Kevin Austin joins Jones as a physical option in the class, offering a large target for whomever starts at quarterback, while incoming freshmen Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys will provide top-end speed.

Miles Boykin’s 55-yard game-winning touchdown in the Citrus Bowl showcased both his strong hands and playmaking abilities, but he will need to prove more consistent this spring if he wants to earn a starting role. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
Claypool and Boykin should get the first chances at starters’ roles, and Claypool’s 2017 performance will likely give him some cushion in that competition moving forward. Boykin’s Citrus Bowl heroics, however, are not necessarily enough to outright overshadow the rostered talent untapped to date, namely McKinley, who spent last season recovering from a broken leg suffered in late October of 2016.

A year ago, Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long considered the possibility of starting three large targets at receiver. In time, Claypool established himself as a quality counterpart to St. Brown, but Boykin never quite broke though, one memorable catch aside. That positional theme will likely be brought to the surface again, but Boykin will need to prove its merit.

The competition among Young, Canteen and Finke could last into the fall. Notre Dame presumably promised Canteen two years when he transferred from Michigan, thus the invite for a fifth year, and upholding that guarantee is the right decision. Nonetheless, Canteen will need to earn a starting spot. Health will be the first key for him, after nagging injuries limited him throughout 2017 just like they did when he was with the Wolverines.

Young and Finke create the stereotypical “young talent against consistent producer” dilemma. Young’s ceiling may be higher, but Finke has been reliable each and every time he has been given an opportunity in his career. As much as some like to say the Irish may have beaten Georgia if Stepherson wasn’t silently suspended, one could wonder what might have happened if Finke had been involved in the passing game before the fourth quarter. He was not targeted a single time before that final frame, at which point he turned five attempts into three catches for 36 yards.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Curious if you think these speedster WRs can play right away. I think ND really lost something when Stepherson got the boot. That kid was quick and it would be nice to know these guys can match his speed and step in right away.” nudeman

This specific view may be more of a summer or fall concern, when Keys and Lenzy arrive, than it will be a spring possibility, but the overlying point is valid. Notre Dame lost its greatest speed threat with the continued missteps from Stepherson.

This spring, that absence may be where Canteen justifies his fifth-year roster spot. Again, if the Irish coaching staff assured him he would get to fulfill his collegiate eligibility at Notre Dame, standing by that is the right choice. Such an offer may have been made based solely on Canteen’s (healthy) speed.

Even if Keys and/or Lenzy arrive in the summer and prove faster than Canteen, his knowledge of the system would give him a leg up for at least the first few weeks of the season, and his speed could be the difference in a game or two.

Of those receivers around this spring, Canteen is likely the fastest, and he may be the one to look to when replacing Stepherson’s breakaway abilities.

Javon McKinley was a “big get” for Notre Dame, but seems to have dropped off the grid. I’m not seeing him in any projected two-deeps for 2018. — Ken M.

McKinley was spending a prototypical freshman season contributing on special teams before he broke his leg. With the receiver depth chart not a concern last season, the decision to have him preserve a year of eligibility while getting back to full health made sense, but it also led to him “dropping off the grid.”

He will be back in the mix this spring. Worry not, Ken.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Claypool: 29 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.
Boykin: 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games including that one ho-hum reception to end the season.
Finke: Six catches for 102 yards.
Young: Four catches for 18 yards and one Citrus Bowl score.
Canteen: One catch for seven yards in three games.

2017 Departures:
The exits of St. Brown (33 catches for 515 yards and four touchdowns) and Stepherson (19 catches for 359 yards and five scores in eight games) will continue to get the most mention, but outgoing transfer C.J. Sanders should be included, as well, even if he failed to gain a receiving yard last season. When discussing a lack of speed options this spring, his absence will be quite noticeable. The same could be said for Cam Smith (eight catches for 60 yards and a score in score games), but he was out of eligibility, so the departure is not as stark.

