Getty Images

With two captains gone, only natural another pops up on Notre Dame’s offensive line

By Douglas FarmerMar 8, 2018, 6:00 AM EST
13 Comments

Notre Dame’s offensive line was always going to be a question mark this spring. That is the natural result of losing two first-round draft picks, not to mention the position coach as well, to the NFL. When Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed the line before the first practice of spring, he immediately acknowledged how many possibilities new offensive line coach Jeff Quinn may need to dabble with to find the right variation.

“It’s going to be an extremely competitive situation, one that I’m kind of looking forward to,” Kelly said Monday. “I’m just looking at my roster here, and there are probably four or five different combinations that we could run out there at the offensive line. You’re going to see a lot of them in the spring.”

Undoubtedly, every one of those combinations included fifth-year Sam Mustipher at center (No. 53 above), now with an additional ‘C’ to describe him as one of the three newly-elected captains. Mustipher will be the only piece of the line starting at the same position for the third-consecutive year, a la those first-round draft picks Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey at left guard and left tackle, respectively.

When Mustipher first took over the snapping duties in 2016, he knew he had Nelson and McGlinchey taking care of business to his left. It did not take bold projections to expect the two could find the success they eventually did, becoming consensus All-Americans and now biding their time until the NFL draft. Compared to Mustipher, Nelson and McGlinchey were experienced veterans, yet they turned to him before each snap waiting for his direction. At first, Mustipher found that “weird,” taking a season to grow into the role at center.

“Offensive line, there are obviously leaders, but we have to be one set of eyes,” he said Tuesday. “Everybody plays their own role within it, and it’s going to start with the center.”

Off the field, Nelson and McGlinchey were the unquestioned leaders of the offensive line, not inherently turning to Mustipher. With their departures, he was already expected to step into that role before adding the captainship. At least in the offensive line meetings, Mustipher will have another three-year starter alongside him in Alex Bars, though it will need to be seen where Bars lines up as a starter this year.

“It’s definitely a different feel in the room … but the standard of excellence and the standard of tradition of offensive line play here at Notre Dame is going to stay the same,” Mustipher said. “The guys understand that, they work hard. … It will always be that way as long as we’re here, and we understand that.”

As a captain, Mustipher will draw from lessons from others beside Nelson and McGlinchey, namely former Irish linebacker Nyles Morgan and former walk-on receiver Austin Webster. Last spring, Morgan led Mustipher’s SWAT unit, with Webster landing the center in the summer. In both instances, Mustipher was considered the second-in-command.

“Just learning from them, I learned how to lead a group,” Mustipher said. “… Normally I felt I could take care of most tasks.”

In the end, Mustipher’s success in 2018 will be most-gauged by how he handles the task of leading the still-fluctuating offensive line. If Notre Dame struggles as a whole, that will be put on the coaching staff’s shoulders. If the offense never finds a groove, that will likely be laid at the quarterback’s feet. If the offensive line does not maintain the standard set by Nelson and McGlinchey, it will start with the center, just as Mustipher said.

Some educated guesses as to Kelly’s ‘four or five different combinations’
Kelly made it clear rising sophomore Robert Hainsey will get the first chance at left tackle, describing him as “one of our more effective technicians at that position.” Combining that likelihood with Mustipher at center and the certainty of Bars starting, the offensive line possibilities begin to take focus.

Kelly also said rising junior Tommy Kraemer and rising sophomore Josh Lugg would cross-train at both guard and tackle this spring. With that in mind, the four or five most obvious possibilities are, from left to right:

Hainsey — Lugg — Mustipher — Bars — Kraemer (also reportedly what the first unit looked like during Tuesday’s practice)
Hainsey — Kraemer — Mustipher — Bars — Lugg
Hainsey — Lugg — Mustipher — Kraemer — Bars
Hainsey — Kraemer — Mustipher — Lugg — Bars
Hainsey — Bars — Mustipher — Kraemer — Lugg

As a reminder: Bars started at right tackle in 2016 before moving to right guard in 2017 with Kraemer and Hainsey splitting the duties at right tackle.

These possibilities again begin to grow exponentially when factoring in the likes of rising junior Liam Eichenberg and rising sophomore Aaron Banks, both likely tackles, or rising senior Trevor Ruhland, a guard possibility. It would not be a surprise for any or all of them to force his/their way into these arrangements.

Notre Dame names three captains: LB Drue Tranquill, C Sam Mustipher … and punter Tyler Newsome

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerMar 7, 2018, 7:00 AM EST
9 Comments

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly made it clear to his roster: Their votes for 2018 captains should not be based on friendships or popularity, on seniority or production, on prestige or position. He wanted the Irish captains to be the players the roster would least want to disappoint or let down.

That metric yielded three Notre Dame captains, announced just before the Irish took the field for their first spring practice Tuesday. Fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill will serve a second year as captain, joined by fifth-year center Sam Mustipher and fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome.

While Tranquill’s selection was a certainty and Mustipher’s predictable, electing Newsome with more than 51 percent of the roster’s votes might strike those outside the program as a bit of a surprise.

“For the last two years, [Newsome] has carried the message for our football program on a day-to-day basis relative to traits over talent,” Kelly said, before pointing out the difficulty for a specialist to earn such respect from a wide swath of teammates.

Unlike Tranquill with the defense or Mustipher with the offense, Newsome does not spend practice with nearly half the roster. He is off on a separate field with three or four other players. In fact, while Notre Dame spent the spring debut indoors, Newsome and the specialists headed out to the snow and its lack of kick-ruining ceilings.

Newsome has led a “SWAT” unit each of the last two offseasons. The groups split the roster into eight teams, forcing players to get to know others outside their position groups and creating mutual accountability for performances in the weight room, in the locker room and in the class room. After 2016’s debacle of a season, Kelly split up the spring set of eight teams, putting Newsome in charge of the unit Kelly expected to struggle most. Going against seven other SWAT teams, each led by captains, Newsome rallied his grouping to a spring victory before a summer reshuffling.

“When that opportunity was given to me, I felt very honored,” Newsome said. “… That wasn’t just me, that was the whole SWAT team buying in.”

Sam Mustipher (right) spent the last two seasons starting alongside future NFL draft picks in left guard Quenton Nelson and left tackle Mike McGlinchey. In 2018, he will not only need to lead the offensive line, but all of the Irish as one of at least three captains. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

That kind of leadership apparently resonated throughout the entire locker room, with Newsome now leading his third SWAT team — each spring and summer sees a fresh start. Tranquill has also led groups the last two offseasons, while Mustipher has taken the lead with a team this spring. Between the three captains, the Irish obviously have the offense and defense covered in Mustipher and Tranquill, respectively, but their leadership styles also differ, per Kelly.

“They play differently, they interact differently with their groups,” he said. “Sam is really big on involvement with his group. Drue is not necessarily. He is engaged, but he is not Sam.

“And Tyler is — he kind of marches to a different tune.”

That different tune has led to inspirational tattoos across Newsome’s upper body with plans of adding a leprechaun image to his punting foot upon graduation. It has also led to a reputation for large amounts of time spent volunteering in the area community. And it prompted a colorful retelling of 17 days spent in the hospital as a 16-year-old following a car crash. Newsome’s tattoos and volunteering can both be traced to that experience, though most of it cannot be heard in the press conference video Notre Dame released. It was edited to remove particular asterisk-requiring words, ones which, in the context, may have even been appropriate.

Mustipher, for one, wanted that different tune as a captain.

“Newsome is Newsome, he’s attacking every single day,” Mustipher said. “He was one of my personal votes for captain because I see the way the guy works every day. He’s insane about his work ethic. He truly wants to lead this team. He wants this team to be successful, and he would do anything for us.”

Tranquill’s praise echoed Mustipher’s.

“When you take a vote of your team and a guy receives over 50 percent and the third-most on the team, that speaks to the character of him,” Tranquill said. “It doesn’t always matter about production. It’s the guy that is going to bring out the best in his teammates, who is going to represent his university the best and really be the face of the program.”

Newsome will fill an interesting role as a captain from the public’s view. Obviously each of these three lead the Irish to some degree and have earned respect from their peers. They will also be the players heard from most this year, joined by a fourth whom Kelly will put up for vote at the end of spring practice.

In 2017, running back Josh Adams would provide a measure of offensive insights, left tackle Mike McGlinchey would offer blunt insights into the locker room and Tranquill relayed the emotions of the team by so clearly feeling them himself. Mustipher may pick up McGlinchey’s mantle, and a starting quarterback will serve that Adams role even better when made available to the media. Clearly, Tranquill will still be around to not even think about camouflaging his thoughts.

Newsome, meanwhile, will not serve as comic relief. Rather, he may lend a macro view not oft-seen from a player within the season, let alone from a punter.

“The way I came in looking at it in the summer of 2014 is I’m a football player first and then a specialist second,” Newsome said. “So I came in with the mindset that I am one of the guys even though my position is a specialty position. It is nice to know my teammates also respect me in that same way.”

Kelly on a fourth captain
After Newsome’s 51 percent of the vote, six or seven players finished grouped in a “logjam” for the fourth spot, per Kelly. He showed those vote totals, unattached to names, to the team to explain how close it was. He hopes that motivates the players who think they are at or near that mark to lead this spring. Toward the end of practices, a new poll will be taken of the roster, now keeping the three captains off the ballot, and a fourth captain will be settled upon.

Kelly said 25 players received votes for captain, with no ballots appearing to be made in jest by selecting only freshmen or all of one position group, for example.

“I’ve always said it’s a limited democracy in terms of how you want things to go,” Kelly said. “In this instance, my message this year has been about peer accountability.

“Last year I made the decisions, and they knew that. A lot of things last year were going to be made by me, and we were going to bring the culture back to where it needed to be. … This has clearly been a path of empowering our football team to take this over.”

Position changes, weight loss and quarterback questions welcome Notre Dame’s spring

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerMar 6, 2018, 5:00 AM EST
29 Comments

Position changes? Check, highlighted by two offensive skill players adding to their descriptions without shedding their previous tags.

Strength and conditioning praise? Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly offered that as well Monday, noting an emphasis on change of direction bursts.

Positive remarks about the early-enrolled freshmen? Kelly made it three in a row by describing linebacker Bo Bauer as a “tiger” in the weight room and picking out safety Houston Griffith’s skillset as a possible standout this spring.

Obviously, the topic Kelly returned to most as he previewed Notre Dame’s spring practice was that of the Irish quarterbacks. It will be a genuine competition between rising senior Brandon Wimbush and rising junior Ian Book, with Wimbush seeming to have the leg up simply because one or the other needs to take the first snap in the first practice.

“By virtue of a lot of the really good things that Brandon did last year, he’ll go out with the first group,” Kelly said. “But we all know Ian was integral in our last win against LSU, and he deserves an opportunity to compete as well.”

It would not be an honest quarterback competition if Wimbush were to take a noted majority of the first-team snaps, so those will be split between him and Book, although that may be more by day than within each practice.

Throughout last spring, Ian Book knew he was going to be the backup quarterback. This year, the rising junior will be in the mix of a competition to be the starter. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The odds are Kelly and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long will still be pondering both quarterbacks after the spring. For now, the focus will be on needed development.

“You always hope that one guy just says, I’m head and shoulders (above),” Kelly said. “If we have that situation, we’re in pretty good position.

“It’s more important that we do a really good job of developing both of the quarterbacks. … What I want to know is that our quarterbacks are equally adept at running it and throwing it, and that wasn’t the case this year. We have to be equally adept, and that’s really going to be the goal of the spring, more so than if one guy separates himself.”

Notice the usage of both. Rising sophomore Avery Davis will still be a quarterback first and foremost, but he will see opportunities elsewhere moving forward. After a year spent on the scout team, spending another offseason watching Book and Wimbush compete would stifle Davis’ development only further. Getting him some time at receiver or possibly on a kick return unit should help counteract that to a degree, and it could perhaps unearth an unexpected fit.

“We want to give him a chance to really continue to develop his skills at quarterback, but when he’s not playing quarterback, we want to see what else he can do for us,” Kelly said. “[Davis is] a very gifted player, and we may try to get him involved in opportunities where he touches the ball other than just in the quarterback position.”

Davis’ part-time move should serve to get him on the field, rather than simply bury him on the depth chart at another position.

“He’s going to be a guy that definitely comes out on the field and helps us next year.”

Rising sophomore receiver Jafar Armstrong will similarly add duties to his workload, but in Armstrong’s case, it is a positional need forcing the issue, not the depth at receiver. The Irish need at least one more running back, and Armstrong will now cross-train there. Kelly compared the intended role to one once manned by Theo Riddick or CJ Prosise.

“[Armstrong is] going to be a guy that I think can touch the ball coming out of the backfield, but can also give us some work at the running back position,” Kelly said.

Kelly did note the summer will see three more receivers arrive on campus, so while Armstrong may be somewhat needed for depth there right now, reinforcements are on the way.

Other positional changes of note
Rising junior Jamir Jones will move to drop end from linebacker. Kelly forecast the move last season as arguably inevitable as Jones’ body continued to grow.

Rising sophomore Isaiah Robertson and rising junior D.J. Morgan will both move to linebacker from safety, presumably candidates at rover as Kelly confirmed fifth-year Drue Tranquill will move to a more traditional linebacker alignment.

Robertson gained 12 pounds from his weight entering the 2017 season, now at 207 pounds, while Morgan added 11 to get to 220, both signs of linebacker preparations.

Dexter Williams (Getty Images)

On Dexter Williams
One other impossible-to-ignore weight change would be rising senior running back Dexter Williams losing 12 pounds. That may be the effects of a second year listening to strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis, it could be renewed dedication to fitness, or it could simply be the positive result of Williams staying healthy.

“This year he’s been healthy,” Kelly said. “He’s made really positive strides in his volume of work, his ability to sustain over a longer period of time. If there was one area where I really feel good about what he’s been able to do is that he’s broken through some barriers as it relates to his volume and his workload.”

Three captains this morning
Kelly will announce three captains at practice this (Tuesday) morning. For the record-keeping of those in the predictions business: As a captain in 2017, Tranquill is a mortal-lock to be one again. Fifth-year center Sam Mustipher emerged as a leader last year, notable considering the two captains then already on the offensive line. Thus, Mustipher will likely join Tranquill.

From there, the likes of rising senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery or rising junior cornerback Julian Love would seem the obvious candidates.

On ‘Speed School’
Balis’ winter workouts included what Kelly described as a “speed school.” Whereas the NFL Combine’s 40-yard dash is often lampooned as pointless and hardly a football activity for the majority of players, a quick 10-yard dash is pivotal to gridiron success, especially coming off a change in direction. Kelly and Balis identified 1.5 seconds as the mark to get under for a 10-yard dash off a change of direction.

Apparently, only rising junior cornerback Troy Pride could reach that when speed school started, not surprising considering Pride routinely picks up ACC honors in indoor sprints during the winter.

Now, seven others have joined Pride. Kelly relayed this while praising rising senior receiver Miles Boykin, identifying him as one of those seven.

Limited this spring
Early-enrolled freshman tight end George Takacs needed cartilage surgery, so he will be out this spring. Fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar and rising sophomore tight end Brock Wright will both be limited following shoulder surgeries this offseason, each likely in a non-contact jersey. Rising junior receiver Chase Claypool (shoulder) will have similar restrictions, as will fifth-year defensive tackle Jonathan Bonner as he recovers from wrist surgery, having played much of last year’s end with a broken wrist.

Monday’s Leftovers: Spring begins, a 2019 QB de-commits from Notre Dame & NFL Combine results

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerMar 5, 2018, 6:30 AM EST
18 Comments

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will meet with the media today at 2 p.m. ET to preview spring practice, which will begin tomorrow morning. Typically, this will include a positional change or two, some strength and conditioning praise, and positive remarks about the early-enrolled freshmen.

In those respects, it seems likely someone or other will join the three scholarship running backs already on the roster. The Irish will want at least one more body working through that rotation from Tuesday’s outset. Kelly’s thoughts about the early enrollees could be longer than usual, considering seven joined the roster this semester.

One area Kelly will likely not delve into much, if at all, is the options at punt returner and kick returner. Of the “Spring Outlook” series the last couple weeks, special teams was not addressed. Kicker, kickoff specialist, punter and long snapper will include no drama, with rising senior Justin Yoon, rising sophomore Jonathan Doerer, fifth-year Tyler Newsome and rising junior John Shannon respectively holding each of those positions. The return duties, though, should be up for grabs. The outgoing transfer of receiver C.J. Sanders will especially create a vacuum at kick return.

That progress of that competition will not be much seen by the outside world during the spring, and the Blue-Gold Game (April 21) typically does not include any returns whatsoever. Furthermore, the speedster duo of incoming freshmen receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys could insert themselves as possibilities in the summer.

In the meantime, keep that question mark in mind. It had to at least be mentioned to consider the “Spring Outlook” breakdowns complete.

Cade McNamara decommits
Consensus four-star quarterback Cade McNamara (Demonte Ranch High School; Reno, Nev.) de-committed from a seven-plus month pledge to Notre Dame on Friday. Recent offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia and USC certainly influenced McNamara’s thought process. He did not completely rule out reconsidering the Irish in comments to a local Nevada news station, but such certainly sounds unlikely.

“I believe [Notre Dame] might still try to recruit me,” McNamara said. “As of right now, I cannot see myself playing for Notre Dame just because I feel it’s not the best fit for me. That’s where I stand right now.”

This de-commitment sparks two thoughts pertaining to incoming freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec. First of all, Jurkovec spoiled Irish fans in his recruitment. He never wavered, seeming to hardly care about the recruiting process at all. That was the exception — McNamara’s step backward is more akin to the norm.

Secondly, it is likely Jurkovec’s presence discouraged McNamara as much as those new scholarship offers opened the high school junior’s eyes to other possibilities. When McNamara committed to Notre Dame in mid-July, Jurkovec had not yet put together a senior season in which he greatly elevated his standing in many views, even if his refusal to partake in recruiting gimmicks capped his ratings. Whomever Notre Dame signs at quarterback in the class of 2019 will walk onto campus one year behind a top-flight quarterback, one who will quite possibly still have four years of eligibility remaining. For anyone with aspirations of making a collegiate impact in the next two or three years, following Jurkovec onto the Irish roster may not be the best decision.

Remember Braden Lenzy’s wise words
In his recruitment, Lenzy committed to Notre Dame, flipped to Oregon and then flopped back. In that process, he saw the irrational nature of many fans obsessing over the decisions of high schoolers.

“It got to where I would cringe every time my phone buzzed,” Lenzy wrote in an essay for “The Players’ Tribune.” “… I wish I could say I just brushed off the negative messages, or that I was big enough to just ignore them entirely. But that wouldn’t be true. I did read them, and I thought about them a lot.”

Don’t be that guy.

Quenton Nelson (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NFL Combine Results
Led by left guard Quenton Nelson, five former Irish offensive cogs took part in the NFL Combine the last few days. Nelson cited a tweaked muscle in not doing the 40-yard dash, because obviously that is a necessary metric when evaluating an offensive lineman, but he did put up 35 reps on the bench press, the second-most among the offensive linemen. He entered the combine already a top-prospect, and Nelson only enhanced that image.

Left tackle Mike McGlinchey managed 24 reps on the bench press, and running back Josh Adams reached 18. Neither of them ran the 40, either, both likely to do so at Notre Dame’s Pro Day on March 22.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pictured at top) ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash after getting to 20 reps on the bench press, while tight end Durham Smythe notched a 4.81-second dash and 18 bench reps.

Of the 11 receivers who ran faster than St. Brown, none stood as tall as his 6-foot-5 frame, making his performance one that may catch draft evaluators’ eyes. Similarly, in a year with a weak tight end class, Smythe seems to be in the process of playing his way up draft boards.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Monday’s Leftovers: Guessing Notre Dame’s win total over/under along with some Michigan math
Notre Dame’s receivers, now without both St. Brown and Stepherson
Notre Dame’s defensive backs, stellar cornerbacks and concerning safeties
Notre Dame’s offensive line, a search for a fifth starter
Notre Dame’s quarterbacks, a competition between Wimbush and Book … and Davis?

OUTSIDE READING:
Ranking the OT prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft (led by McGlinchey)
Ranking the interior OL prospects for the 2018 NFL Draft (led by Nelson)
Guard Quenton Nelson an enticing draft option
Jeff Samardzija reflects on choosing MLB over NFL
Don’t kid yourself, ‘Field of Dreams’ is a bad movie

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s quarterbacks, a competition between Wimbush and Book … and Davis?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerMar 2, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
61 Comments

Notre Dame will hold a quarterback competition this spring. That much is clear, and necessary. Given it is only spring practice, though, the odds are extremely slim any result comes from the competition before August.

Spring Roster:
Rising senior Brandon Wimbush, rising junior Ian Book and rising sophomore Avery Davis.

Summer Arrivals:
Incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec.

Rising senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s playmaking abilities or ease in creating with his legs have never been points of concern, but if he does not improve as a passer, he could find himself leading the second-unit by the end of this spring. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Depth Chart Possibilities:
Come Monday, Irish head coach Brian Kelly may indicate it is a three-man spring competition, including Davis, but it is more likely Wimbush and Book get the focus. The depth chart possibilities are rather obvious: One will be the starter and the other will be his backup.

For these concerns, Jurkovec is not factored in much. This is a spring outlook, after all, and he will not join the mix until the summer. Even then, it will remain unlikely a freshman takes the reins by the start of September.

Biggest (Reader) Question(s):
Obviously the QB battle will be the most-watched story of the offseason. Much of the narrative seems to focus on Wimbush, Book and Jurkovec. Where does Avery Davis stand? Can he force his way into the conversation? — Taylor G.

Short answer: Yes.

Long answer: Kelly praised Davis during bowl preparations, citing his multi-faceted attack making life difficult for the defense.

“He’s efficient with the football, [a] very strong runner,” Kelly said in mid-December. “He’s an athlete that can impact each and every time he has the football in his hands. He’s difficult to defend.”

If willing to open the quarterback spot up to a competition, even if expecting it to be open to only Book and possibly to Jurkovec, then Kelly has already opened the door for Davis. That first decision was the more difficult one to reach. It mandates change, and as we all know, change is hard. If change is on the table, Davis is a possibility, just not as likely a one as Book considering Davis didn’t get to offer Citrus Bowl heroics.

Avery Davis (rivals.com)

It seems that most people have forgotten about Avery Davis. In most of the articles I’ve read, everyone talks about Wimbush, Book or Jurkovec, but nowhere has there been mention of Davis potentially pushing for the starting job. I seem to remember hearing or reading somewhere that he was tearing it up while running the scout team, which I realize doesn’t mean much, but he received some high praise from coach Kelly during the season. Considering he now as a year in [offensive coordinator] Chip Long’s system under his belt, why do you think he’s been the forgotten one in this situation and do you think he has a realistic shot to push for the starting job? — Ron M in South Bend, Ind.

Davis has been forgotten because it has been so long since he was seen in a competitive environment. Wimbush dazzled throughout September and October. Book proved himself more than competent at North Carolina and in the Citrus Bowl. Even Jurkovec spent the fall putting up gaudy numbers in the WPIAL.

Davis was busy challenging Notre Dame’s starting defense, learning opponents’ offensive schemes and remaining a practical fourth on the depth chart behind former walk-on Montgomery VanGorder due to the goal of eligibility preservation.

“When you’re a quarterback and you have to redshirt, it’s hard for a lot of guys, because when you’re used to being the guy and you have to sit him down for a little bit, it’s tough,” Irish quarterbacks coach Tom Rees said Feb. 7. “He did a great job mentally getting himself reading for those practices in the winter. He was able to go out there and execute the offense and move the team and play at a high level.”

Could that become a contributing role in 2018? It is not impossible, but it seems unlikely. Davis was never considered as a challenge to Book in 2017. If he was, that season on the sidelines would not have been as assured from the outset as it was. Much like outstanding defensive linemen, a quarterback challenging for a spot in the two-deep from the first day of his freshman year is not likely to stay in college for five years anyway, so preserving a year of eligibility is a pointless cause. A quarterback behind two others, however, might end up needing that fifth year.

Davis does some things well: He is another athletic option, possibly the mid-point between Wimbush’s big-play running ability and Book’s knack for getting a first down with his legs when available. Nonetheless, Davis still needs to develop, and unless that occurs much quicker than expected, his role in 2018 will likely be a minimal one.

“When you watch him work out this winter, he’s taking another step in his comfort level,” Rees said. “… I’m really excited to see what he can do when he’s given more reps. I think he does a great job of moving the offense. He understands, here’s my easy throw, I’m going to take it and we’re going to get a completion and keep going. He has a great understanding of how to run the show.

“Now it’s let’s develop these other characteristics. Let’s develop these other traits, this deeper understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively.”

In an effort to get the best athletes on the field, do you start Book, move Wimbush to some sort of jack-of-all-trades offensive player and let Davis be the backup? — Philip Q.

No.

Let’s rephrase the question: In an effort to get the best athletes on the field, do you move the only quarterback with experience to a role he has never played before, risk alienating him as a senior, not to mention more of the locker room, and hand the offense to two players with almost no experience and certainly lower ceilings?

Perhaps that is being dramatic, but it is an attempt to underscore the logical issues with the thought experiment. Arguing to move Wimbush to running back or receiver is something of a lazy approach. He has never played either position. Book has hardly played, and in his time has thrown an interception once every 18.75 attempts. Context: Wimbush threw an interception once every 45.83 attempts last season.

Frustration with Wimbush’s accuracy issues and overall progression as a passer is well-founded, but there has been little evidence Book is a significantly option in those regards. Even in yards per attempt, Book averaged 6.09 yards while Wimbush averaged 6.8 yards.

The only passing statistic in which Book outshines Wimbush is in completion percentage, 61.3 percent compared to 49.5 percent, but a sample size asterisk must be included with that note, as Book attempted only 75 passes last year, a full 200 fewer than Wimbush.

Again, Wimbush needs to improve as a passer, but moving him to a skill position away from center does not necessarily improve Notre Dame’s passing game. Book is not a proven commodity.

Thus, the risk of Wimbush not fitting at running back or receiver, of Wimbush becoming upset over the move, and/or of Book’s inexperience showing itself makes the concept of such a positional move an extremely flawed one.

One more note:
Again, today’s thinking does not much include Jurkovec. This space will likely maintain skepticism a freshman will take the reins on day one of Kelly’s ninth season, but if both Wimbush and Book fail to complete 50 percent of their passes in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21, perhaps that thinking will change.

2017 Statistically Speaking:
Wimbush: 1,870 yards on 136-for-275 passing with 16 touchdowns; 944 yards on 112 rushes with 14 touchdowns (sacks adjusted).
Book: 456 yards on 46-of-75 passing with four touchdowns; 207 yards on 37 rushes.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Phil Jurkovec

Spring Outlook: Notre Dame’s running backs, as few of them as there are
Linebackers, a proven two and then many questions
Tight ends, a surplus of depth, unproven talent
Defensive line, a returning strength
Receivers, now without both St. Brown & Stepherson
Defensive backs, stellar cornerbacks and concerning safeties
Offensive line, a search for a fifth starter

As always, further reader questions are welcomed at insidetheirish@gmail.com.