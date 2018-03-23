Notre Dame’s Pro Day showcases Nelson, Adams and Smythe, among others

In just 4.48 seconds, former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams took a step or 40 closer to hearing his name called during the NFL draft in late April. Adams’ 40-yard dash time would have been the fifth-best among running backs at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last month.
Then again, a foot injury that may require surgery could stymie Adams’ draft hopes. Both Irish Illustrated and ND Insider reported Adams vaguely confirmed the injury during Notre Dame’s Pro Day on Thursday, but he would not offer much in the way of specifics.
“Overall, I felt like everything went well,” Adams told Irish Illustrated. “I wanted to run low 4.4s, but to me it was all about how I felt. It was strong. I know the numbers may be all over the place, but I felt strong and to me, that’s good. I know it was fast. It wasn’t slow.”
One of nine former Notre Dame players to take part to varying extents in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, Adams’ numbers best compared to the results from his positional competition at the combine. His 60-yard shuttle time would have been No. 2 among running backs, his three-cone time would have been the best and his broad jump would have slotted fifth. Those may not be the end-all, be-all metrics when it comes to evaluating running backs, but they certainly helped Adams’ cause.
Only four others partook in the 40-yard dash: Linebackers Greer Martini and Nyles Morgan each ran a 4.78; defensive end Andrew Trumbetti ran a 4.83, and quarterback Malik Zaire ran a 4.93.
A surgery will also hamper Morgan before he commences his NFL career. Morgan silently fought through a shoulder injury much of his senior season and underwent labrum surgery soon after the Irish victory over LSU in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.
“I still can’t bench press, and I was only cleared to run two or three weeks ago,” Morgan told ND Insider. “I think I showed them I’m an explosive player. I hope I showed them I can fit in any system. I’m going to keep working hard every day to prove it.”
While he did not showcase himself in any of the timed exercises, instead relying on his performance at the combine, tight end Durham Smythe continued his push onto draft boards this offseason. Considering his final and arguably his best season consisted of only 15 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown, Smythe began these draft preparations a bit of an unheralded possibility. By now, though, he is in many a draft conversation.
On the exact opposite end of that spectrum, left guard Quenton Nelson was a distinct reason for many of the 58 NFL front office personnel attending at all. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, hold the No. 6 pick in the draft. Nelson may fall to the Colts, at which point they will want to be sure of such a decision.
“You can see his natural power,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard told The Indianapolis Star. “He’s a big, strong man. He’s got quick feet, good agility and balance, so you see about everything you wanted to see. You saw it on tape, too. So it’s just reconfirming it.”
Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and left tackle Mike McGlinchey also partook in the pro day.
A few current Notre Dame players hung around, as well, with one standing out due to his water boy duties. Of course, given the protection offered by Nelson and McGlinchey last season, offering them water for an afternoon was the least Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush could do.