Wimbush and Notre Dame’s on-field development aided by not heeding off-field talk

By Douglas FarmerMar 28, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
About only a fifth of the country uses Twitter. Maybe that number is a bit higher or lower depending on what approximation of automated users is more accurate than another, but the primary point stands: The voices on social media are a minority, but they are also often the loudest.

Tom(my) Rees had to learn to look past that latter point and remember the former when he was starting as Notre Dame’s quarterback. As a freshman starter, that outside noise got to him a bit, the Irish quarterbacks coach acknowledged Tuesday. It continued to bother him during his sophomore year, too, in 2011.

Thus, Rees understands the lessons rising senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush needs to learn. As a first-year starter last year, Wimbush produced beyond any expectations for two months before stumbling throughout November and getting benched in the Citrus Bowl. The critics were far from few and the opposite of quiet.

“Anytime you’re a first-year starter, especially in the way media and technology and social media are, everything is right there at your fingertips,” Rees said. “It’s hard for a young man his age to block some of that out. As the year went on, we talked at length about you can’t pay attention to that stuff. You just can’t.”

For Rees, Twitter had not even reached its current critical mass six or seven years ago. The social media barbs were quite few compared to what flows forth nowadays. Nonetheless, Rees had positive influences, including his father, warning him of the follies of following social media, of reading the press, of noticing headlines. It took steadfast teammates such as former Notre Dame left tackle Zack Martin to get through to Rees, their argument helped by Rees “making a mistake off the field.”

Following an arrest in the 2011 offseason, Rees finally learned his lesson about what opinions matter and what ones do not, a lesson Wimbush may seem primed to learn after not seeing any action in the second half of the New Year’s Day victory over LSU.

“As you get older, you start to learn all that really matters is when I’m in this building, when I’m on the field with my teammates,” Rees said. “It’s their opinion, and how I’m working, how I’m preparing myself.

“Everything else will take care of itself.”

Wimbush was making progress in blocking out the noise last year, per Rees, and has now apparently left it by “the wayside.” That bodes well as Wimbush develops the on-field skills necessary to complete a season with the production level he displayed in September and October.

As much as that will hinge on mechanics — and it will, with Rees specifically mentioning Wimbush’s arm speed needing to match his foot speed in order to develop a rhythm on shorter routes — it will depend even more so on Wimbush’s comprehension of the game improving. Such should be expected from a quarterback who just finished his first season seeing live defenses.

“The biggest thing is recognizing the defense and understanding the playbook,” Rees said. “If you understand what the defense is trying to do, and where your answers are, that gives you the opportunity to play fast. The game starts to slow down for you.

“… When you start to understand why you’re calling a play for specific looks, it gives you the opportunity to really process everything at the line and deliver the ball on time.”

Every indication from Rees spoke well of Wimbush’s progress in the playbook, of his developing mechanics and of his ignoring the peanut gallery, but Rees would not commit to Wimbush taking a lead over rising junior Ian Book in the quarterback competition this spring.

“We’re taking the step forward where they are both getting a ton of work,” Rees said when asked directly if Wimbush has lost his starting role. “They both are getting opportunities with the ones and the twos. They both are getting the opportunity to go out there and make plays. We’re going to evaluate this as it keeps going.”

Perhaps that is just a party line and Wimbush is still entrenched as the starter. Perhaps it is very much the truth and Book is pushing to take the first snap in the season opener against Michigan on Sept. 1. Either way, what Rees (and Irish head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long) tells the world should not affect Wimbush. These headlines, articles and tweets linking to them should slip right past him.

Familiar praise of Notre Dame’s tight ends rings anew

By Douglas FarmerMar 27, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
There comes a point when repeated vague praises ring hollow. Until proven true, they are nothing but the echoes of potential. One can be forgiven for feeling that way with half of Notre Dame’s active tight ends this spring, but the applause of coaches and teammates alike pertains to both of the healthy tight ends, so at least some of it should be given due consideration.

With fifth-year Nic Weishar and rising sophomore Brock Wright both recovering from shoulder surgeries and early-enrolled freshman George Takacs out after a cartilage surgery, only rising senior Alizé Mack (pictured above) and rising sophomore Cole Kmet are currently full-go among the tight ends.

High expectations have followed Mack throughout his career, particularly since a 45-yard grab as a freshman helped set up the Irish for a come-from-behind victory at No. 21 Temple in October of 2015. Even though Mack missed his sophomore season due to academic issues, he landed on the John Mackey Award watch list heading into 2017, identifying him as among the nation’s most-talented tight ends.

Of course, Mack managed just 19 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown last season, not exactly the production anticipated from a Mackey candidate. He appeared in only 10 games, partly due to a concussion and partly due to further disciplinary missteps.

Such has not yet been a concern for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly this spring.

“He’s been more consistent,” Kelly said Saturday. “Obviously, what plagued him last year was inconsistency. Everything that he did was inconsistent.

“… I’m happy for him that he’s showing some consistency. When he does, the jury is still out there. He still has a ways to go.”

That is the repeated, albeit certainly tempered and possibly now accurate, recognition at tight end. Kelly’s regards for Kmet may have been as predictable, and they serve to put Mack on notice. Even when Durham Smythe was ahead of him on the depth chart, no other Irish tight end could match Mack’s athleticism or top-end impact. Kmet just might.

“Cole certainly creates a competitive situation there,” Kelly said. “It’s [Mack’s] job to motivate himself, but I would think that’s pretty motivating to watch [Kmet] and what he does.”

Even as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 3 tight end in his class, per rivals.com, any previous hype about Kmet pales in comparison to the commentary after seeing him in first-team situations a full year into his collegiate career. Kelly ran through the gamut of situations in which Kmet has excelled this spring, citing soft hands, physical blocking and an aggressiveness when running after the catch.

Notre Dame lists Kmet at 6-foot-5 ½ and Mack at 6-foot-4 ¾. That difference is negligible, but it reinforces Kmet may offer the same luxury for quarterbacks that Mack does, an ability to go up and get the ball almost no matter where it is thrown, something also available in 6-foot-4 receivers rising junior Chase Claypool and rising senior Miles Boykin.

“You put it in their area, those guys are going to come down with it,” rising senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush said. “Last year we averaged 6-4, 6-5 outside, and obviously Miles and Chase are the same size, then those two guys inside.”

The matching of size and speed with strong hands has long been sought from Mack. He has yet to truly bring the reputation of “Tight End U” to fruition. Then again, he has not had Kmet around offering similar possibilities.

Kmet’s excellence elsewhere
In the spring, Kmet also contributes as an Irish relief pitcher. In 10 appearances and 22.2 innings to date, Kmet has struck out 19 with an ERA of 2.78 and a WHIP of 1.32, notching three saves. If he wanted, Kmet could spend even more time away from the football team as a result of the baseball duties.

Kelly said he gave Kmet the chance to miss Saturday morning’s practice after recording a save Friday evening. Instead, Kmet dismissed the notion outright.

“His response was, ‘I threw like 15 (pitches). I didn’t do anything for like two hours. Of course I’m practicing,’” Kelly said of Kmet’s incredulity. “That’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s just fun to watch.”

Could those abilities lead to a decision down the line a la former Irish receiver/pitcher Jeff Samardzija? It is a natural question to ask, if for no other reason than the University involved.

“As far as the baseball part of it? Yeah, maybe,” Notre Dame baseball manager Mik Aoki told ND Insider’s Eric Hansen. “… While the curveball could get a little sharper and the change-up could certainly get a little better and all those types of things, he’s got the most important thing. He’s got the mental toughness to go out there and compete.”

Monday’s Leftovers: Notre Dame’s need for ‘consistency’ in the ‘second year’ of these schemes

By Douglas FarmerMar 26, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
A year ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s favorite buzz words were “process” and “grit” throughout the spring practices. This year, it seems “consistency” may replace them, while the Irish players make it a habit to point out this is their second year in the new schemes brought by the hires of last offseason.

Finding consistency this year should be an imperative, considering the wide gap between Notre Dame’s highs last year — namely, the back-to-back blowouts of No. 11 USC and No. 14 North Carolina State in October — and its lows, particularly the majority of November.

Specifically, Kelly sees consistency as the key for the two quarterbacks competing for the starting job, rising senior Brandon Wimbush and rising junior Ian Book, as lack of such at that position was also a primary contributing factor to that November swoon.

“There was such inconsistent performances at that position,” Kelly said Saturday following the fifth practice of the Irish spring. “We were up and down. We didn’t establish consistent play day-in and day-out.

“That’s going to be the separator: The person who can continue to show every single day that these are the base fundamentals of the position, that I’m going to bring with me and build that consistency.”

Neither Wimbush nor Book has separated himself in that regard to date, though the former has made it a better part of his mechanics, per Kelly. That may sound like a difference without a distinction, but it should be noted, the praise Kelly offered toward Wimbush rings directly contrary to some of the concerns about Wimbush last fall.

“There definitely is a difference in the way [Wimbush] is performing at that position compared to last year,” Kelly said. “If that continues to trend, that puts us in a really good position at quarterback.

“… His [dropback] is consistent, which allows him to get the ball out timely. He was late on a lot of throws last year and, consequently, put himself in bad positions. His accuracy is better, especially on some of the shorter throws.”

Improving Wimbush’s accuracy could be quite a catalyst for Notre Dame’s offense. Last year, he completed only 49.5 percent of his throws, part of why he averaged only 6.8 yards per pass attempt.

That weakness was not lost on Wimbush. No matter how much of a threat he provided with his legs, the inaccuracy put a ceiling on the offense’s potential.

“[Confidence] was a big part of where I was missing and what I wasn’t doing last year in terms of consistency,” Wimbush said. “Sometimes you go a few days, you have great days, and then you can’t come back and have bad days, because everything leads up to that Saturday.”

Consistency might be an obvious necessity for the starting Irish quarterback, whomever it may be, but so is availability, and there is a reason availability is the best ability. Perhaps finding consistency this spring is a corollary of that truism.

‘Year two’
Wimbush pointed to an “immense leap” coming from his second year in offensive coordinator Chip Long’s system.

“Obviously, [I] have a better grasp of the offense,” Wimbush said. “I’m thinking more comfortably and things are fluent.”

Book cited the same item for why both quarterbacks are connecting better with the receivers in these first spring practices.

“Year two in the offense, the chemistry has really improved, but we have a lot more work to do,” Book said.

The comfort level goes beyond the offense, even with, perhaps because of, first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea taking control on the other side of the ball. When Lea arrived as linebackers coach under then-defensive coordinator Mike Elko a year ago, the scheme they implemented was quite the change for Notre Dame’s defense. It often showed in practice. Now? Not as much.

“Our guys right now, if you watch our defense now and we go back and watch last spring, we’re looking at it like, ‘Maaan …’” rising junior defensive end Daelin Hayes said. “The overall comfort and confidence in what we’re doing has been huge for us.”

It may have had the most impact on Hayes, himself, now in only his third year on the defensive front after playing linebacker throughout high school.

“It’s showing in my play, how quickly I am able to diagnose and be able to react and just make plays,” Hayes said. “… As the season went on, sometimes being in situations where I was uncertain, and you know how that goes when you play the game and you start thinking too much, that can slow down your level of play.”

Tillery concussed
Rising senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery suffered a concussion Tuesday and remains in the concussion protocol, but Kelly anticipates the fulcrum of his defensive front to be cleared for contact in the first half of this week.

Notre Dame’s Pro Day showcases Nelson, Adams and Smythe, among others

By Douglas FarmerMar 23, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
In just 4.48 seconds, former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams took a step or 40 closer to hearing his name called during the NFL draft in late April. Adams’ 40-yard dash time would have been the fifth-best among running backs at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last month.

Then again, a foot injury that may require surgery could stymie Adams’ draft hopes. Both Irish Illustrated and ND Insider reported Adams vaguely confirmed the injury during Notre Dame’s Pro Day on Thursday, but he would not offer much in the way of specifics.

“Overall, I felt like everything went well,” Adams told Irish Illustrated. “I wanted to run low 4.4s, but to me it was all about how I felt. It was strong. I know the numbers may be all over the place, but I felt strong and to me, that’s good. I know it was fast. It wasn’t slow.”

One of nine former Notre Dame players to take part to varying extents in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, Adams’ numbers best compared to the results from his positional competition at the combine. His 60-yard shuttle time would have been No. 2 among running backs, his three-cone time would have been the best and his broad jump would have slotted fifth. Those may not be the end-all, be-all metrics when it comes to evaluating running backs, but they certainly helped Adams’ cause.

Only four others partook in the 40-yard dash: Linebackers Greer Martini and Nyles Morgan each ran a 4.78; defensive end Andrew Trumbetti ran a 4.83, and quarterback Malik Zaire ran a 4.93.

A surgery will also hamper Morgan before he commences his NFL career. Morgan silently fought through a shoulder injury much of his senior season and underwent labrum surgery soon after the Irish victory over LSU in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day.

“I still can’t bench press, and I was only cleared to run two or three weeks ago,” Morgan told ND Insider. “I think I showed them I’m an explosive player. I hope I showed them I can fit in any system. I’m going to keep working hard every day to prove it.”

While he did not showcase himself in any of the timed exercises, instead relying on his performance at the combine, tight end Durham Smythe continued his push onto draft boards this offseason. Considering his final and arguably his best season consisted of only 15 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown, Smythe began these draft preparations a bit of an unheralded possibility. By now, though, he is in many a draft conversation.

Pro Day: Nelson impresses, Smythe surprises

On the exact opposite end of that spectrum, left guard Quenton Nelson was a distinct reason for many of the 58 NFL front office personnel attending at all. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, hold the No. 6 pick in the draft. Nelson may fall to the Colts, at which point they will want to be sure of such a decision.

“You can see his natural power,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard told The Indianapolis Star. “He’s a big, strong man. He’s got quick feet, good agility and balance, so you see about everything you wanted to see. You saw it on tape, too. So it’s just reconfirming it.”

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and left tackle Mike McGlinchey also partook in the pro day.

A few current Notre Dame players hung around, as well, with one standing out due to his water boy duties. Of course, given the protection offered by Nelson and McGlinchey last season, offering them water for an afternoon was the least Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush could do.

Love’s press coverage hinges on Notre Dame’s safeties

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerMar 22, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
10 Comments

It will likely be a dichotomy all year. At least, that is the expectation. Every praise of Notre Dame’s secondary will be followed by a clarification that the applause applies specifically to the Irish cornerbacks. At times that will be an implied criticism of Notre Dame’s safeties, but even more often it will probably be an acknowledgement of an Irish strength. Of the choices ahead for defensive coordinator Clark Lea, settling on a rotation among cornerbacks is the only one created by a plethora of proven contributors.

With a trio of rising juniors in Julian Love, Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn along with rising senior Shaun Crawford and fifth-year Nick Watkins, Lea has five viable options for two starting roles. That excess will allow Notre Dame to rely on its nickel package at length this fall, and never hesitate about slipping a fourth cornerback onto the field in dime situations.

For now, the springtime emphasis is as much on improving the group as it is about settling on a pecking order.

“We’re really working on the competition end of things,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “Add [early-enrolled freshman] Houston Griffith to that mix and we have what we feel is really good depth and competition. We want to take our game to a new level, and that new level is we have to be much more efficient on driving on some of the more intermediate and short routes and getting off the field on third down.”

In the past, the Irish focused on keeping everything in front of the secondary, often at the expense of giving up short-to-medium gains while limiting big-play mistakes.

“We’re probably a little bit over the top in terms of staying on our (backpedal) on some quick game things that didn’t allow us to close,” Kelly said. “The emphasis for our corners is to tighten up on some of the quick game.”

An optimistic reading between the lines could see that change in approach as evidence of a step forward from Notre Dame’s safeties. The risk of limiting the quick passing game is it would allow a receiver to get past the coverage with a simple double-move. If a safety can be relied on to provide over-the-top relief, that concern is mitigated.

Such a role may befit rising junior Alohi Gilman well. Gilman is best-known for his 76 tackles as a freshman at Navy, compared to five pass breakups and no interceptions. A dozen of those tackles came against the Irish, furthering his reputation as a physical force ready to provide run support. Kelly has seen a different side of Gilman this spring.

“He’s on the ball and somebody that can play the ball in the air,” Kelly said. “I don’t know if we had an interception from a safety last year. [Gilman is] a guy that will get his hands on the ball.”

Note: Notre Dame’s safeties recorded zero interceptions and a combined total of five pass breakups in 2017.

Julian Love came five yards away from returning a third interception for a touchdown in 2017 when he could not quite elude Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Whoever ends up as the starting safeties, they will rely on the standard set by the cornerbacks to make their lives easier. In particular, third-year starter Love will have more opportunities with a shift toward a pressing defense. He has already shown a knack for jumping routes with great results, after all. Three times in 2017 Love correctly read quick routes and stepped in for an interception, returning two interceptions for touchdowns and coming yards away from a third.

“We’re going to be doing some things that are going to accentuate his ability to play press coverage,” Kelly said. “We want to play some press. It’s something we haven’t done much here, but it’s something he brings to our football team, and when you can press some guys and have the physicality that he has, it elevates his game.”

Imagining Love playing better than he did in 2017 — a season that saw him earn second-team All-American honors from SI.com — will strike fear into opposing quarterbacks, but if the Irish safeties are not up for the task of providing back-end support, a pressing defense could also gift those passers big-play opportunities.