rivals.com

An unlikely, and young, candidate enters the Notre Dame safety fray

By Douglas FarmerApr 12, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
28 Comments

An early-enrolled freshman has a lot on his plate. From getting up to speed in collegiate coursework to being exposed to a genuine strength and conditioning program, much of the challenge comes away from the field. It is to be expected. In the case of receiver Micah Jones, Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander argued the early-enrollment is actually 10 times harder football-wise than it is to arrive in the summer.

“When you come in as a freshman and you have the numbers in your favor as far as a group, we’re probably going 100 miles an hour,” Alexander said at the end of March. “Right now it’s going at 1,000 miles an hour for Micah. He’s at a disadvantage coming in the spring.”

Jones has had to learn only one position. How fast must it be going for cornerback-turned-safety Houston Griffith?

Apparently, not faster than he can handle.

After about half a dozen practices, the Irish coaching staff opted to move Griffith to safety from corner, to a position devoid of a single established starter from a position stockpiled with proven and experienced talent. In doing so, Notre Dame gifted Griffith with an immediate opportunity to contribute, rather than spend a year learning from the likes of second-team All-American rising-junior cornerback Julian Love.

“In the week that he has been [at safety], he has done a great job as far as picking it up,” safeties coach Terry Joseph said last week. “He’s a smart kid. Really happy how he has progressed so far.”

Joseph was not unfamiliar with Griffith before the move, but even on February’s National Signing Day, the safeties coach outright said, “He’s a guy that is going to play corner for us. We’ll see what he can do outside on the perimeter.”

When looking at Griffith’s high school tape, in which he spends time at both positions, the Irish coaching staff clearly came to the conclusion his talents would best serve at cornerback. Seeing those skills in person, though, changed that opinion.

“We think he’s a guy that has a combination of playing away from the ball and having a good sense when the ball is in the air,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Saturday.

“We do a tackling drill virtually every day, and through our circuit tackling and live tackling, he really stood out as a good tackler. At the safety position, obviously that’s crucial.”

RELATED READING: The letter is in — Houston Griffith, consensus four-star safety
Notre Dame’s assistant coaches on December’s signed defensive recruits

That tackling has been a bit of a problem for the Irish in the last two seasons, though quantifying its struggles is a difficult task. When a team’s top-four tacklers are linebackers, as Notre Dame’s were in 2017, that will immediately limit some of the chances for safeties to rack up their stats. The top tacklers at the position last year were rising-senior Nick Coleman and rising-junior Jalen Elliott with 44 and 43, respectively.

Their ball in the air abilities — or, if being harsh, lack thereof — can be decently-measured. Last offseason the critical statistic of choice was the zero sacks among returning defensive linemen. This offseason, it is the zero interceptions notched by Irish safeties. Arguably even more incriminating, they recorded only five pass breakups, three by Coleman and two by Elliott.

Hence, the competition now, and the insertion of a new candidate despite his complete and utter youth.

Griffith’s time at cornerback may help him in the position competition that should be more closely watched than even the one at quarterback.

“You like that he has the coverage skills,” Joseph said. “Because when you play a quarter system, you want a guy at safety who can have those coverage skills.

“… With how deep we are at corner, it’s one of those situations where we want to try to get the best guys on the field.”

One position’s riches may yield another position’s saving grace.

Crawford’s health and Pride’s progress strengthen Notre Dame’s cornerbacks beyond Love

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerApr 11, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
3 Comments

Todd Lyght’s, and Notre Dame’s, embarrassment of riches forces him to downplay a second-team All-American. Lyght must convince himself, the Irish cornerbacks and the media paying excessive attention to the April depth chart that both the field and the boundary coverage positions are up for grabs. If rising-junior Julian Love has already secured the latter, then others may begin to lose interest or focus.

That would defeat the purpose of having up to five starting-quality cornerbacks on the roster, not to mention an early-enrolled freshman who already moved to safety and another four incoming freshmen arriving this summer.

“What I want our guys to understand is even though only two guys can come out if we’re in base or three if we’re in nickel, I want them all to see themselves as if they’re a starter,” the cornerbacks coach said last week. “I like to rotate them with the first- and the second-team, so they get the feel of being a starter. I want them all to think that they’re starters, and I want them all to approach the game like they’re starters.”

When Julian Love jumped a route against North Carolina State and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown in October, he not only all-but sealed the Wolfpack’s fate, but he was the first person to intercept NC State quarterback Ryan Finley all season. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Inevitably — well, as inevitably as a sport rife with injuries will allow — Love will start against Michigan on Sept. 1. (144 days, if anyone is counting.) He will take the majority of the 80-100 defensive snaps, as well, but throughout the season, up-tempo offenses will look to stress the cornerbacks both in coverage and in pace. At that point, having an actively-engaged Troy Pride will bear needed results.

A few weeks ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly pointed out specific scenarios where Pride was in the wrong coverage or had the wrong position a season ago. That criticism stood out amid Kelly’s compliments of the rising-junior.

Past mental errors have put Julian Love in costly positions, specifically against Stanford in November. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“Another spring gives [Pride] more of an opportunity to gain that knowledge which you need to be smart and savvy,” Kelly said March 20. “I don’t think there’s anything from a skill piece that he’s missing. It’s experience, knowledge, film study and then a little more strength to continue to build that within his tackling.”

Through eight spring practices (a ninth was held two days after Lyght’s availability), Pride has shown improvements with those understandings.  Lyght pointed to Pride and rising-senior Shaun Crawford (pictured at top) as the two most-consistent cornerbacks.

The absence of Love from that list may be a coaching tactic, or it may be the natural human reaction to spring practice following a truly-excellent sophomore season, one which only built upon a surprisingly-strong freshman campaign. When asked who was competing with Love for the other starting position, Lyght mentioned each of the other four veteran cornerbacks has been named as one of the top 10 percent of defenders this spring, a motivational tactic employed by new defensive coordinator Clark Lea. Perhaps Love has been, too, but he was not included in Lyght’s listing.

“For Julian, his key to success and his key to getting to the next level is going to be focus and attention-to-detail,” Lyght said. “Sometimes when he gets out there, he can get to autopilot mode.”

Again, that coaching observation is not a cause for any alarm whatsoever. The odds are 50-50 at worst it is nothing more than a coach refraining from overly praising his best player for 12 months a year. Coming off a season with three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns and the third within five yards of the same result, and 68 tackles, good for No. 5 on the team, Love’s status as both a starter and a vital defensive cog is not in question.

Who starts opposite him remains such, because of Pride’s surge and Crawford’s versatility. When healthy, Crawford has spent his career at nickelback. Last season it took until mid-October, by Lyght’s estimate, before Crawford was back to 100 percent after suffering an Achilles injury in September of 2016. Being that fraction of a step slow and the inherent endurance questions related to it played a part in keeping Crawford at nickelback. Without those concerns, he may move to the field position moving forward.

“Shaun is an extremely smart player,” Kelly said Saturday. “He makes up for his size with football intelligence. What I’ve noticed more than anything else this spring is he has some suddenness to him, change of direction, closing on the football.

“Things of that nature where he was healthy last year but he still didn’t have that ‘snap’ that you require. He’s going to be a guy we can play at the field corner position and he’s going to be an immense help to us on all special teams.”

Frankly, the combination of a fully-healthy Crawford and an engaged Love would qualify as a guilty pleasure of cornerback talent on its own. That is merely a fact. Adding in a maturing Love, an adjective offered by Lyght, creates both depth and a dangerous nickel package.

Lyght said rising-junior Donte Vaughn moves between field and boundary, just like fifth-year Nick Watkins does. Watkins does such largely out of institutional knowledge, it would seem. Vaughn’s moves come from the exact opposite. Lyght is readying Vaughn for a full-time commitment to the field position.

“I want him to get more reps into the field because I think he’s more comfortable in the field, even though he’s such a good press corner,” Lyght said. “The game is a little slow and he’s able to see things a little bit better out into the field.”

Even with those five, Lyght made it clear he expects to play at least a few of incoming-freshmen Noah Boykin, DJ Brown, Tariq Bracy and Joe Wilkins. Boykin’s athleticism or Bracy’s speed would make them the most-likely candidates.

Editor’s Note: If confused by field and boundary designations, they take the place of left and right in Notre Dame’s defensive scheme. Whenever the ball is snapped from a hashmark, rather than the exact middle of the field, the narrower side of the field is the boundary.

Monday’s Leftovers: Notre Dame turns to 2 juniors with Hayes’ transfer; New indoor field announced

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerApr 9, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
26 Comments

Even if he had not decided to transfer this spring, fifth-year defensive end Jay Hayes (pictured above) would not likely have started for Notre Dame in the fall. Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the improved play from rising-junior Khalid Kareem was forcing Hayes, a 13-game starter in 2017, into a backup role.

“We felt like [Kareem] had earned the starting position here based upon his work both in the weight room and on the football field,” Kelly said Saturday. “He was going to be the starter at that position. We believe that based upon his production.”

Hayes announced his intentions to transfer Friday evening via Twitter. Once he receives his Notre Dame degree next month, Hayes will be immediately eligible wherever he goes with one season of eligibility remaining. The Irish had thought that year would be spent providing depth and experience on the defensive front.

“Jay understands the standards that we have here, and he felt like a change would be better for him,” Kelly said. “… We gave him the opportunity to come back if he could meet the standards that we set here.”

In his first collegiate action, Kareem made 21 tackles last season, including 5.5 for loss with three sacks. He split time at end with both Hayes and Andrew Trumbetti, so even as Kareem surprised with his play, he did not play much more than two dozen snaps per game. With Trumbetti out of eligibility and pursuing his NFL dreams, and Hayes now departing, Kareem will need to triple that workload. If there is a Notre Dame concern with the defensive line, that uptick suddenly becomes the worry.

“He has real good length, and he has a knack for pass rushing,” Kelly said. “Just has a knack of being there and getting to the quarterback.

“… How do we get him up to 60 [snaps]? Fatigue, strength, all those things coming together. But he has some real innate ability to find the quarterback.”

Roughly speaking, a defense has to face 80-100 snaps per game. The difference will be primarily handled by rising-junior Ade Ogundeji, who saw action in only five games last season, all within the first seven games. When Ogundeji first arrived at Irish practices two years ago, it was as a raw playmaker, far from being physically developed such that he could hold his own against Power Five competition. Along with that, his football IQ also needed to progress some, as it usually does with freshmen.

Kelly and Notre Dame have seen both of those aspects grow, and that may have also played a part in Hayes’ decision.

“[Ogundeji] was pushing and earning those reps,” Kelly said. “This isn’t to beat up on Jay Hayes while he’s not here, but there was great competition at that position. Ade was coming on. He’s a young man that the football end of things … it’s coming.

“His strength is outstanding in the weight room. His work ethic is outstanding. This is a guy that is ascending for us.”

Rising-junior linebacker-turned-end Jamir Jones will likely fill out the depth chart at end with Hayes’ departure.

Notre Dame confirms new indoor facility
It has been long-known the University had plans for another indoor practice area for the football team. The Loftus Sports Complex is a solid space, albeit slightly undersized with ceilings far too low, but as the only space it creates myriad scheduling conflicts between various varsity sports. Throughout the early spring, two soccer teams, two lacrosse teams and the football program compete for time on the field while the track team uses the cinder surrounding the artificial grass.

Hence, the confirmation of the 111,4000-square-foot Irish Indoor Athletics Center. It will be built on one of the outdoor practice fields the Irish would be using this month if it were not a bothersomely-cold April.

“Reducing that overload was crucial to our development as a program,” Kelly said. “We’ll be good custodians for other sports, as well. … From a football perspective, it’s our lab. We didn’t really have a lab for us to go in there and do the work we needed.”

Throughout the winter, Kelly explained, the football team has to begin its weight program at 5:30 “every morning” in order to also get its running work done immediately after strength training. With the added space, the running could theoretically be handled in the afternoon, now not stepping on the toes of a soccer practice.

The new building is scheduled to be completed in July of 2019.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
 Notre Dame’s offense searches for reloaded skill positions
Two backs without a single college carry key to Notre Dame’s 2018 ground game
Notre Dame’s receivers hope for a big-play future, unlike their past
‘Limitations’ continue to define Notre Dame’s safeties
DE Jay Hayes to transfer from Notre Dame

OUTSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Quenton Nelson is a generational offensive guard prospect
PFF 2018 NFL Mock Draft 3
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 3 (rotoworld.com)
NFL mock draft 3.0: Let’s take into account some trades (LA Times)
Stewart Mandel on fans’ patience with young quarterbacks ($)

DE Jay Hayes to transfer from Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerApr 6, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
19 Comments

Notre Dame fifth-year defensive end Jay Hayes announced he will finish his college career elsewhere Friday evening via Twitter. With one year of eligibility remaining, Hayes will be immediately eligible wherever he ends up thanks to his graduation in May.

“I just want to thank the University of Notre Dame for the love and support they’ve poured into me,” Hayes wrote. “I will [sic] like to thank the coaching staff for granting me my release as a graduate transfer. ND is a special place to grow as man on and off the field. I’ve learned so many valuable lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I’m going to miss the relationships I’ve established along with all the guys on the team. It’s nothing but love for y’all.”

Hayes’ transfer comes as a bit of a surprise to a defense that was returning 10 starters, now nine. Some foreshadowing may have been offered just before Easter when he was absent from a practice, explained by Irish head coach Brian Kelly as “academics” with no further elaboration.

Without Hayes, rising-junior Khalid Kareem will become a pivotal piece of the defensive line, likely splitting snaps with either Ade Ogundeji or Julian Okwara, while Daelin Hayes remains the starter at the other end spot. Between the quartet of rising-juniors, the two positions are not short of experience or talent, while rising-sophomore Kofi Wardlow, incoming freshman Justin Ademilola and linebacker-turned-end rising-junior Jamir Jones offer needed depth.

Hayes finishes his Notre Dame career with 39 tackles, including 27 last season with one sack. He played in 26 games across three seasons, preserving a year of eligibility his sophomore year after injuries to veterans like Sheldon Day forced Hayes into action as a freshman in 2014.

Playing those three games did not necessarily sit well with Hayes at the time.

The Irish roster still projects to have 88 players, three more than the maximum allowed by the NCAA.

‘Limitations’ continue to define Notre Dame’s safeties

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerApr 6, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
11 Comments

Asked a simple question about Devin Studstill, Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph used it to make a broader point. The fact that his overview came in response to a thought of the rising-junior safety implies the point applies to Studstill, but it also sheds light on all the Irish safeties.

“All those guys are in the mix because nobody has done enough up until this point to pull away,” Joseph said Thursday.

That includes not only Studstill, but also rising-juniors Jalen Elliott (pictured above) and Alohi Gilman, rising-sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath and, even as he spends some time working at nickelback, rising-senior Nick Coleman. After spending the last week or so at safety, as well, early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith joins the mix of options still under consideration at safety.

They each have flaws, but to Joseph that is hardly an exclusionary distinction, as long as each player is aware of his shortcomings.

“You can be a good player with limitations when you understand what your limits are and you don’t put yourself in position to get exposed,” Joseph said. “… When you realize what you can’t do, try to stay away from that situation.”

Obviously, avoiding a particular situation is largely dictated by an understanding of assignments and pre-snap reads. Thus, logic points to what has occurred after eight spring practices: The most game-tested players are faring best — Elliott and Gilman have shown the strongest grasp of their responsibilities. Joseph assumes that is due to their advantage in experience. Elliott has appeared in all 25 possible games during his two years at Notre Dame, including starting all 13 last year. Gilman started 12 games and played in 14 as a freshman at Navy before last summer’s transfer.

“Those guys don’t really have a lot of panic to them,” Joseph said. “They’re calm and put themselves in position that they need to be in.”

That is not to say they do not also have their areas needing improvement. Gilman in particular needs to reintegrate himself into the mindset of a defensive contributor rather than a scout team role player. In that latter duty last season, Gilman did not need to worry about reads or assignments. He was simply mimicking that week’s opponent.

Now, Gilman must work through each progression, check each route, understand the offense as much as the defense.

“Alohi is a guy who is very athletic, has great instincts, a guy that can play from sideline-to-sideline,” Joseph said. “… Now you want him to go past the speed limit a little bit yet still be under control. He was so excited to get back into the mix after spending a year on scout team.”

Gilman’s and Elliott’s experience helps them stay just ahead, if ahead at all, of the likes of Coleman. His athleticism and physicality is a large part of the reason he is under consideration at nickelback. The exact nature of that position, though, requires just as much understanding and anticipation as the safety spot does.

“If you were just testing him in a combine setting, [Coleman] would be off the charts,” Joseph said. “From a skill standpoint, he has the tools to be a starter at a Power Five school. Now it’s about refining those tools to become a great football player. A lot of that starts above the shoulders.”

Such went the theme as Joseph discussed each of the players under his tutelage. Gilman needs to get back in the habit of reading the offense. Coleman needs to understand the position a bit better. Genmark-Heath has “to be a better guy in space and in the deep part of the field.”

These critiques will likely continue well into preseason practices in August. Joseph at least hopes so, figuring that open competition will keep the entire group involved. It will also serve to give incoming-freshman Derrik Allen a chance to crack the rotation.

Whoever finally does enough to pull away, Joseph insisted he will not be bound by anything other than that performance in determining his starters. With his arrival this offseason (replacing defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mike Elko after he left for Texas A&M), Joseph touted a clean slate.

“At the end of the day, I love them all, but the truth of the matter is, the two best guys are going to run out there against Michigan on Sept. 1,” he said. “I don’t care what grade they’re in, I don’t care what jersey number [or] how long they’ve been here.

“At the end of the day, the two best guys are going to run out there.”

That is 149 days away, if anyone is curious, meaning those players have that long to make their skills and qualities stand out more than the limitations each one has and, given human nature, will continue to have.