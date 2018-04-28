Getty Images

Durham Smythe joins line of Notre Dame tight ends drafted into the NFL

By Douglas FarmerApr 28, 2018, 1:25 PM EDT
Thanks largely to a strong combine performance and draft prep raising his draft stock, former Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe was drafted No. 123 overall Saturday by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round.

Smythe’s Irish career never quite popped, peaking with 15 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown last season after pulling in nine passes for 112 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. Despite those aerial ups-and-downs, Smythe was always a dependable run blocker. He returned for a fifth year with Notre Dame partly due to the arrival of offensive coordinator Chip Long from Memphis, knowing Long had a past of utilizing tight ends productively in his offensive scheme.

That decision made Smythe the fifth tight end drafted during Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s tenure, joining Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Eifert, Troy Niklas and Ben Koyack.

The Dolphins also selected a tight end with their second-round pick, taking Mike Gesicki from Penn State. Standing at 6-foot-6, Gesicki’s frame is similar to Smythe’s, 6-foot-5 ½, himself. However, Gesicki established himself as a receiving threat the last two years with the Nittany Lions, totaling 105 catches for 1,242 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.

By no means does that indicate Smythe should face trouble making Miami’s roster. The Dolphins’ depth chart has not established tight ends currently, meaning both Smythe and Gesicki could make an impact in 2018.

Smythe’s career at Notre Dame:
2014: 13 games, one reception for seven yards.
2015: 3 games, three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown before shoulder and knee injuries ended his season.
2016: 12 games, nine catches for 112 yards and four touchdowns.
2017: 13 games, 15 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown.

Packers select Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth round

By Douglas FarmerApr 28, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
An inconsistent career at Notre Dame notwithstanding, former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown heard his name called in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers selected St. Brown with the 207th overall pick.

St. Brown left Notre Dame with a year of eligibility remaining, heeding his father’s advice to turn professional, a decision undoubtedly somewhat influenced by suspect Irish quarterback play last season. He finished his Notre Dame career with 92 catches for 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns, highlighted by a breakout sophomore season of 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games, all of which led the Irish in 2016.

The argument for St. Brown’s return for a senior season hinged on his production returning to levels comparable, if not exceeding, his sophomore year. While some of the 2017 drop-off was attributable to St. Brown, much of it tied to the passing game overall. Thus, such an argument depended heavily on the improvement of others, a risky move to make when considering one’s own future.

St. Brown’s 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine was the 12th-fastest at the event.

With the Packers, St. Brown will have an outside chance at immediate playing time with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeting him. Green Bay cut veteran Jordy Nelson this offseason, now relying on two-year veteran Geronimo Allison as its third receiver. St. Brown may not surpass Allison, but he should have a clear chance at becoming Rodgers’ fourth target along with the two receivers drafted ahead of him, J’Mon Moore from Missouri (fourth round; No. 133 overall) and Marquez Valdez-Scantling from South Florida (fifth round; No. 174).

St. Brown’s career at Notre Dame:
2015: 7 games, one reception, eight yards, season shortened by a shoulder injury.
2016: 12 games, 58 receptions, 961 yards, nine touchdowns.
2017: 13 games, 33 receptions, 515 yards, four touchdowns.

Both Nelson and McGlinchey hear their names in the NFL draft’s first 10 picks

By Douglas FarmerApr 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Notre Dame’s generational left-side offensive line pairing of Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey set once-in-a-generation NFL draft marks in the first round Thursday evening. It had been 27 years since the top-two offensive linemen drafted came from the same school. Nelson became the highest guard drafted since 1985 when the Indianapolis Colts took him at No. 6, and McGlinchey, a tackle, went three picks later to the San Francisco 49ers.

Four Irish offensive linemen have now been selected in the first round of the NFL draft in the last five years, with Nelson and McGlinchey joining Zack Martin (No. 16 in 2014 to the Dallas Cowboys) and Ronnie Stanley (No. 6 in 2016 to the Baltimore Ravens).

After trading back from the No. 3 slot, the Colts focused their hopes on Nelson, defensive end Bradley Chubb from North Carolina State and running back Saquon Barkley out of Penn State, per general manager Chris Ballard. The latter two were gone by the Colts’ pick, making the decision a simple one.

“My first impression was that this is the best offensive lineman I’ve seen coming out in the draft in a while and just thinking about the first time talking to [Ballard] about this,” Colts coach Frank Reich said in a conference call. “Our mutual consensus was that this is where we’ve got to go. We want to build the fronts, and that’s what wins. We want to be dynamic in our skill positions in the pass game and in the coverage, but in the long run, you’ve got to be good up front to sustain and to get where you want to get to.”

Nelson started 36 games for Notre Dame, including all 13 of 2017 on his way to earning unanimous All-American honors. His was the only pro day which Ballard attended, although that was admittedly largely due to the proximity. Nonetheless, Nelson’s display in South Bend in March caught Ballard’s eye.

“I could feel when I watched Adrian Peterson come out. I’ll never forget standing on the sideline and him running by me,” Ballard said. “… Same thing with Dez Bryant. When Dez Bryant was at Oklahoma State, I’ll never forget a kid running by me, and I could feel it. You can feel Quenton Nelson the same way.”

Quenton Nelson celebrates hearing his name called sixth in the 2018 NFL draft on Thursday. (UND.com)

Obviously, Nelson’s professional career will begin not far from where he spent his collegiate days. For that, he is grateful.

“I’m jacked up,” Nelson said. “My parents bought a house in Indiana when I committed to Notre Dame, and they don’t have to move. They’re going to go to every Notre Dame game on Saturday, and then be at my NFL games on Sundays. They’re jacked up.”

Nelson getting drafted before McGlinchey is a sign of the changing times in football. The past two decades or so have been spent worrying about quarterbacks’ blind sides, creating a strong need for tackles and left tackles in particular. As offenses have taken to spread schemes relying on shotgun snaps, that importance has diminished. At the same time, defensive tackles have become equal pass-rush threats as defensive ends, increasing the need for dominant interior offensive line play.

“I would say three-tech [defensive tackles] are getting more athletic each and every year,” Nelson said. “They’re being very disruptive in the run game and the pass game with pressures and sacks, so the value for offensive guards has gone up.”

Nonetheless, McGlinchey clearly did not fall far behind Nelson. The two-time Irish captain and consensus All-American started 39 games over the last four seasons, of which 25 in the last two years were at left tackle. With Stanley starting at left tackle in 2014 and 2015, McGlinchey worked at right tackle, where he will return for the 49ers due to the presence of 11-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley, according to 49ers general manager John Lynch.

“I feel I mastered both sides and I’m ready to go at either one,” McGlinchey told Bay Area media over a conference call from his draft watch party back in Pennsylvania.

Lynch said McGlinchey was the organization’s top prospect from the ninth slot.

“He’s got a special presence to him,” Lynch said. “He’s real, he’s authentic, and he’s a badass. We like that.”

Including Stanley’s and Martin’s time at left tackle, 101 of head coach Brian Kelly’s 103 games at Notre Dame have included a first-round draft pick at left tackle. The two exceptions came in Kelly’s debut year, in 2010, when right tackle Taylor Dever suffered a hamstring injury. Martin moved to right tackle and Matt Romine started in his place at left tackle.

Nick Watkins announces transfer from Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerApr 26, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
With the announcement from fifth-year cornerback Nick Watkins he will seek a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, it may seem the Irish cornerback depth is taking a massive hit. It was actually that depth that likely spurred Watkins’ decision.

The Texas native announced his decision to transfer Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

“When I decided to attend Notre Dame, my primary goal was to earn a degree from this prestigious University,” Watkins wrote, “and I’m proud to say that I’ll achieve that goal.”

Watkins started nine games in 2017 before knee tendonitis slowed him, giving now-junior Troy Pride an opening to take the lead role opposite junior Julian Love. Pride played well and has continued that progress this spring, knocking Watkins from a starting role. Furthermore, senior Shaun Crawford saw some time at cornerback this spring, rather than focusing solely on nickelback, creating even more viable competition at cornerback.

Thus, Watkins will head elsewhere after making 37 career tackles in 35 games with the Irish, including 29 tackles last season with eight pass breakups and one interception. Watkins missed all of his junior season with a broken arm. Since he will graduate before transferring, Watkins will be immediately eligible wherever he ends up.

Notre Dame will also have four more cornerbacks joining the fray this summer when incoming freshmen D.J. Brown, Noah Boykin, Joe Wilkins and Tariq Bracy arrive.

The Irish roster still sits at a projected 87 scholarships for the coming fall, two over the maximum allowed by the NCAA.

Avery Davis’ move bumps Notre Dame’s RB depth from dire to versatile

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerApr 26, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

It may not be what Avery Davis always imagined, but his move to running back at least gets him on the field in a Notre Dame jersey. From a practical standpoint, Davis offers more than just running back depth amid a depleted Irish backfield. His move from quarterback to running back/receiver creates a new possibility of playmaking. That concept was the primary reason the sophomore welcomes the position switch rather than dreads it.

Davis’ motivations are that pure and simple. After spending the 2017 season preserving a year of eligibility and watching quarterbacks Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book both prove more than capable, Davis could see his chances at quarterbacking for Notre Dame dwindling. The prospect of another year with a similar view was not one to which he looked forward.

“I love the quarterback position, I’ve played it my whole life,” Davis said following the Blue-Gold Game. “But that redshirt season, to be standing on the sidelines knowing you could make an impact, knowing you could make plays, that pushed me into this.

“… What I’m really trying to do is help the team however I can.”

The Irish coaching staff’s motivations are undoubtedly as pure, regarding helping the team however Davis can, but one may wonder if the move would have happened if not for the dismissal of half the running back depth chart following the Citrus Bowl victory over LSU. Regardless, Notre Dame had a need, and Davis’ natural skills can now help fill it.

“It was a mutual understanding,” Davis said. “… I knew they were serious, because I was serious, too. Week two [of spring practices] I got my chance and that’s when it started clicking.”

By the end of spring practice, Davis had pushed his way firmly into the running back rotation, with a few cameos at receiver, as well. He finished the Blue-Gold Game with 30 rushing yards on 11 carries and 24 receiving yards on two catches, to go along with 2-for-2 passing for 26 yards in the closing moments.

The presence of a viable rushing and receiving threat plays right into the hands of Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long’s preferences. The mere presence of Davis on the field will put defenses into compromising positions. At least, that will be the theory.

It will likely not be long into the season when Davis first lines up in the backfield before motioning into the slot position, thus exposing more of the defense’s blitz and coverage intentions, if not outright forcing adjustments to them. Not long after that, Davis will at some point line up wide only to take a jet sweep a la Cam Smith in 2017’s first month and Kevin Stepherson in the latter half of the year.

These are the dilemmas created by a multi-dimensional threat such as Davis appears to be. Sure, it was just the spring game, but it showed the wrinkles he can create. No one else currently among Notre Dame’s running backs or receivers offers such a variety. Sophomore receiver Michael Young may come the closest, but his frame is not designed for the beating of a running back’s workload.

Nor is Davis’ at this point, necessarily, but he knows as much.

“It’s just more of a physical toll on your body,” he said when asked of the greatest difference from the quarterback position. “You take more hits. That’s something that comes with being in the weight room.”

Atop Davis’ offseason to-do list is add more muscle across the chest and in the shoulders. Next will be to work on his routes and pass-catching skills. As far as reading the defense’s approach, quarterback prepared him for that. His focus is now slightly different, looking for gaps at the line rather than gauging coverage holes, but the underlying skills are the same.

Along with the potential poised by Davis’ position switch and the inherent disclaimers attached to any spring successes, two more aspects of the sophomore’s future should be explicitly noted. First of all, he does not let slip even the slightest misgiving about the move from football’s glamor position. Davis knew what the Irish depth chart looked like when he arrived at Notre Dame, and he knew who had already committed in the following class in consensus four-star Phil Jurkovec.

“When it comes down to it, I love playing the game,” Davis said. “Wasn’t too hard for me. It was a personal decision.

“It was a decision to come here, and I’m living with it. I’m really happy with it, to be honest.”

Secondly, this is a move the Irish coaching staff is committed to, but it retains the right to work Davis in at quarterback. Even Jurkovec’s arrival is unlikely to knock Davis from the spot of No. 3 quarterback to be deployed in emergency situations, lest Jurkovec burn a year of eligibility to offer a quarter’s worth of work.

“The conversation we had with Avery is, what do you want to do?” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. “If you want to stay [at quarterback], right now it looks like it’s 1A, 1B, and you’re 3. You can stay in that position, or we think you’ve got some talents to help our offense. He wanted to do this.

“He doesn’t want to give up his ability to play quarterback down the road, but in the meantime, you need to play this year. This gives him that opportunity.”

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS/IS AT RUNNING BACK:
Without Davis and the move of sophomore Jafar Armstrong from receiver, the Irish had two upperclassmen and an early-enrolled freshman at running back this spring. Each of senior Dexter Williams (pictured above) and junior Tony Jones have shown the physical ability to be a loadbearing ballcarrier in the past, but neither has stayed healthy enough to grant peace of mind if in that role. Depth was needed.

Specifically in reference to Williams, Kelly acknowledged past restrictions due to Williams’ durability, or lack thereof.

“How long can you stay on the field?” Kelly said Saturday. “He seemed to be a guy that we couldn’t keep on the field very long. He had a really good spring. He wasn’t a guy that we had to pull out or wasn’t conditioned well enough.”

Much like Davis, Armstrong’s emergence this spring soothes some of those concerns. In the Blue-Gold Game, he finished with 48 yards on five carries along with one catch for 21 yards, showing decent quickness with a burst that will become only more decisive with more experience.

Armstrong should be more than capable of replacing Deon McIntosh as the No. 3 or 4 running back who can offer some modicum of production. In time, he could certainly become more than that.

Early-enrollee Jahmir Smith did about what one would expect from a high school senior taking part in collegiate practices, and that is meant as a compliment, but by no means did he lay the groundwork to force his way into the rotation by September.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE:
The Irish will welcome C’Bo Flemister as a sixth running back in the fall. Presuming health of the top four (Williams, Jones, Davis and Armstrong), Flemister should join Smith in spending a year in strength and conditioning, perhaps adding some special teams work. More likely, though, at least one of that initial quartet will suffer a plaguing injury, if not something worse, and the freshmen duo could be a sprained ankle away from being activated, just as C.J. Holmes was halfway through 2017.

ONE MORE NOTE, NFL DRAFT-WISE:
The NFL draft begins tonight (Thursday). Former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams will not hear his name called in the first round, but it is likely his name comes up Saturday, somewhere between late in the fourth round and the end of the sixth round.