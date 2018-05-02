Consensus four-star OL Quinn Carroll chooses Notre Dame over homestate Minnesota

Consensus four-star offensive tackle Quinn Carroll went on the local news Tuesday night in the city of his homestate University of Minnesota and promptly committed to … Notre Dame. Coming from the Minneapolis suburb of Edina, Carroll certainly felt some pressure to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for the Gophers, but that was not enough to sway him from paving his own path.
Making his own way was part of the Irish allure for Carroll, who also had a brother play at Virginia Tech, another of the finalists for the No. 6 tackle in the country and No. 33 overall prospect, per rivals.com.
Carroll said he looked forward to “creating a new experience for myself, my friends, my family.” He also considered Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin up until Tuesday night, elevating those six offers above recruitments from just about every notable program in the country.
“Notre Dame had held a special place in my heart for a while after I visited there in the fall,” he said on local NBC affiliate KARE 11’s nightly news. “I never was fully committed in my heart. After this last official visit, I stepped on campus and remembered what I was feeling months before and I knew that it was the place for me.”
Carroll was able to take an official visit for the Blue-Gold Game only because of an NCAA rule change allowing high school juniors to make official visits beginning in April, a new rule fresh this recruiting cycle and one that has certainly played a part in the rush of commitments following the spring scrimmage bringing the current total to nine.
An excellent run blocker, to say the least, Carroll is the third offensive lineman to commit in the class of 2019, joining consensus four-star John Olmstead (St. Joseph High School; Metuchen, N.J.) and consensus three-star Andrew Kristofic (Pine-Richland H.S.; Gibsonia, Pa.). Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn may pursue one more offensive lineman in the class, but it would be quite a surprise for the grouping to grow to five.
After 2018, Notre Dame will lose fifth-year center Sam Mustipher and fifth-year left guard Alex Bars, both out of eligibility, and possibly senior lineman Trevor Ruhland. He will have one more season of eligibility remaining, but it may be debated if the Irish coaching staff will extend Ruhland an invite for a fifth year. Otherwise, 10 linemen are currently on the roster.
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at about 280 pounds, a prospect of Carroll’s caliber could conceivably challenge for playing time at guard with Bars’ departure or perhaps develop until a tackle opening arises in one or two seasons.
Make no mistake about it. Alex Bars wanted to be a Notre Dame captain. Moving to left guard from right guard to provide some veteran guidance to first-year starter junior Liam Eichenberg at left tackle was a natural move, one that will take some adjustments, but it was not the change in duties Bars sought all spring.
When Irish head coach Brian Kelly called in the team to show a hype video before last weekend’s Blue-Gold Game, the more meaningful moment came after he called up the three already-established captains, fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill, fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher. Fitting with the theme of fifth-years, Bars soon joined them thanks to a team-wide vote.
“It’s just an unbelievable honor and I don’t think you can get more special than being the captain for Notre Dame football,” Bars said after the final spring practice. “… I’m very excited. It’s not what’s on your chest, it’s what’s in it. I’m going to continue to lead and push the guys and push myself.”
Bars and Mustipher watched a couple captains closely last season, lining up alongside Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson. Even before 2017, the two All-Americans left a mark on Bars.
“Unbelievable examples,” he said simply. “… Having them the last two, three, four years was just awesome, really special to me.
“… It speaks to the culture that we uphold in the offensive line room. We set the standard very high as far as how we carry ourselves. In a way, I think people naturally look to us for guidelines to how they should go about doing their own work and doing their own job.”
Like McGlinchey and Nelson, Bars and Mustipher were always going to line up next to each other in 2018. The expectation over the winter and through the first two-thirds of spring was Mustipher would have Bars on his right side, at right guard, just like last season. When Eichenberg emerged at left tackle, though, Kelly and Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn moved Bars to left guard.
Bars did not expect the move, but it has not fazed him. He will simply spend the summer flipping his habits, learning different angles and steps, altering hand rhythms to meet the exact opposite contact points.
Well, that and continuing the habits he focused on this spring which led to being named a captain.
“I was more involved in coaching [my teammates] and making sure they come in and do the extra work necessary to master their technique, watch extra film, do extra drills,” Bars said. “… We had errors today that we can clean up, just some sloppy technique that comes with every practice, every spring game.
“We’ll get to work on that. We’ll clean it up.”
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS/IS AT OFFENSIVE LINE: Losing two top-10 NFL draft picks leaves quite a hole. There is no reason to sugarcoat that. With McGlinchey and Nelson elsewhere, the question entering the spring focused on the left side of the line. The number of possibilities ranged from 2017’s two starters at right tackle in sophomore Robert Hainsey and junior Tommy Kraemer to high-on-potential junior Liam Eichenberg and a number of unknowns in sophomores Josh Lugg, Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons.
Those questions were quickly resolved with Eichenberg forcing his way into left tackle, moving Hainsey back to right tackle. That move also flipped Kraemer to right guard from left guard, the effect of placing Bars’ two years of starting experience next to Eichenberg in his debut.
The Irish backups remain a myriad of questions. For one thing, they are not straight-forward. For example, if Mustipher were to suffer a major injury, Bars would likely move to center. The two-deep depth chart may list senior Trevor Ruhland as the backup at center, but that role would be more a theoretical position than a practical one. Ruhland could emerge as a guard possibility, though.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE: Four more freshmen will enter that backup mix this summer: John Dirksen, Cole Mabry, Luke Jones and Jarrett Patterson. Very rarely does Kelly consider a freshman as a starting offensive lineman, hence much of the surprise when Hainsey stepped in against Temple to open 2017. It should be noted: Neither McGlinchey nor Nelson managed the accomplishment. None of the incoming four freshmen should be expected to, either.
Genmark-Heath’s move shows both Notre Dame’s need for linebacker depth & surplus of safeties
A look at the Notre Dame roster explains Jordan Genmark-Heath’s move to linebacker from safety as much as, if not more than, his skillset does. The sophomore always knew he tended to play closer to the line of scrimmage than a typical safety might, but it was the absence of proven linebacker depth which sparked the position switch.
“[The coaching staff] knows what I can do at safety,” he said following the April 21 Blue-Gold Game. “It was just testing me out a little bit, and I guess they saw that I could play it. This summer we’ll try to figure out a way to get me onto the field.”
Genmark-Heath may have gotten onto the field at safety, but with junior Alohi Gilman now eligible, early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith moving to safety from cornerback and the pending arrival of incoming freshman Derrik Allen, the back line of the defense has actually grown crowded with viable possibilities. When none of the three early-enrolled freshmen linebackers pushed forward as a strong backup to fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill, that lack of depth created the need for Genmark-Heath to move up a defensive level.
Of course, in that situation, any of the safeties could have made the move. Genmark-Heath’s natural playing instincts established him the most-logical choice, along with his body’s initial reactions to his first year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.
“When I first came in, I gained a lot of weight,” Genmark-Heath said. “At the same time, with my playing style, it was either going to be [this move] or some type of outside linebacker because I’m more of a downhill safety.
“… Internally, I feel like I’m a safety at heart, but I’m always open to changes. Obviously, the coaching staff has been around a thousand different players — they know how to put me in the best position to succeed.”
The move up a position group may have “come a little from nowhere,” but Genmark-Heath’s one request was it not be a decision wavered on.
“I told [defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Irish head coach Brian Kelly], if we were going to try it out, either we do it or we don’t,” Genmark-Heath said. “I’m not going to go out there, try it out, okay I don’t like it because I’m messing up. I’m all-in. I’m excited.”
By the sophomore’s count, the intrasquad scrimmage to end the spring was only his third day at linebacker. Mistakes were naturally made in those first few practices. When at safety, Genmark-Heath worried about offensive linemen only on the occasional interior blitz. At linebacker, those interactions come much more often. That said, he enjoyed some of those blitzing moments; they fit his self-described preferences on the field.
“I just use those skills, my strengths, to this position,” Genmark-Heath said. “I just have to learn how to play the actual linebacker position with all the linemen and stuff.”
In that regard, he has a unique resource at his disposal. The Buck linebacker whom Genmark-Heath now backs up made a parallel move last offseason. Tranquill initially moved from safety to rover, a position more similar to safety than Buck is, but now having made the move inward to Buck, he can certainly appreciate the differences Genmark-Heath must now learn.
Tranquill’s advice has been rather simple, per Genmark-Heath: Embrace the change.
“He said, just be open to it. Do what you think you’re best at,” Genmark-Heath relayed. “That’s one of my strengths, physical downhill and tackling.
“Keep doing that and everything will work out.”
Tranquill also warned against the innate frustrations of the move. After all, Genmark-Heath has never played linebacker before. To some degree, though, hearing from a veteran who has made this move under Lea’s supervision proves the concept.
Growing up in Sweden, Genmark-Heath used YouTube videos to study safeties, occasionally getting up at midnight to catch West Coast kickoffs. Now, he queues up highlights from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, a rookie who made 72 tackles in 10 games in his rookie season last year. Upon making that reference, Genmark-Heath begins to list off a number of other study subjects, all familiar names, beginning with former Notre Dame linebackers Jaylon Smith and Manti’ Teo. He then continues on to the starters he now understudies for, Tranquill and senior Te’von Coney.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS/IS AT LINEBACKER: Moving Tranquill, a fifth-year linebacker, inward to Buck from rover does not take a great leap of faith, and Coney had more than proven himself able of anchoring a defense by the end of the Citrus Bowl, considering his 17 New Year’s Day tackles.
That stability provided left one question among the starters, rover, and three openings where the backups were concerned.
Senior Asmar Bilal entered the spring as the presumptive starter at rover, and he remains there. Sophomore safety-turned-rover Isaiah Robertson and sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah have forced Bilal to earn that nod, though. Robertson presents as a coverage-based rover compared to Bilal’s physical presence, and Owusu-Koromoah was recruited specifically to fill the rover role.
One or the other will find himself in the two-deep, but both will likely see meaningful snaps in 2018.
Unless Genmark-Heath’s progression stalls entirely, he looks to be the answer as one backup, behind Tranquill. Meanwhile, none of the three early-enrolled freshmen linebackers usurped junior Jonathan Jones at Mike linebacker, at least for the time being.
WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE: Only one more freshman linebacker will join the fray, rover Shayne Simon. It may seem unlikely he cracks the two-deep and/or pressures Bilal further, but he is another example of a recruit brought in with rover in mind. A quick rise up the depth chart would not be an outright shock.
The three early enrollees, though, could make more of an impact than they did this spring after another four months learning Lea’s scheme and working in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. If Genmark-Heath or Jones loses a primary backup role, it will likely be to Bo Bauer, Jack Lamb or Ovie Oghoufo. The newcomers simply have more obvious and natural room for improvement than do sophomores Drew White and David Adams.
Monday’s Leftovers: Notre Dame’s draftees, undrafted free agents and depth charts; Links to read
The draft is just the beginning. While four former Notre Dame players heard their names during the NFL draft between Thursday and Sunday, three more reached undrafted free agent deals in the draft’s immediate aftermath.
Obviously, the drafted players have the best chances at not only roster spots but playing time in the fall.
QUENTON NELSON: No. 6 overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts. Nelson’s contract, per spotrac.com, will be worth $23.9 million over four years including a $15.5 signing bonus. He will start at left guard, completing the demotion of four-year veteran Jack Mewhort who is on a one-year deal after injuries held him back the last two years.
MIKE McGLINCHEY: No. 9 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers. The contract at McGlinchey’s draft position will be worth $18.3 million over four years with $11.4 million of that coming in a signing bonus. McGlinchey will start at right tackle this fall, moving back to his original Irish position since the 49ers already have 11-year veteran Joe Staley at left tackle.
DURHAM SMYTHE: No. 123 overall, in the fourth round, to the Miami Dolphins. $3.05 million over four years with a $639,920 signing bonus. The Dolphins also drafted a tight end in the second round in Mike Gesicki from Penn State.
Both Smythe and Gesicki should feel good about their playing chances in Miami, the former a run-blocker primarily and the latter a vertical threat. With Julius Thomas (62 catches in 14 games last year for 388 yards and three touchdowns) now with the Detroit Lions, the Dolphins have only two notable tight ends on the roster, and neither exactly shined in 2017. AJ Derby split his time between the Denver Broncos and Miami, finishing the year with 21 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games while MarQueis Gray made only one 10-yard catch in 16 games.
EQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN: No. 207 overall, in the sixth round, to the Green Bay Packers. $2.5 million over four years with a $118,411 signing bonus. The Packers also drafted J’Mon Moore of Missouri and Marquez Valdes-Scantling of South Florida at No. 133 and No. 174 overall, respectively.
Green Bay shed receiving contributors Jordy Nelson and Jeff Janis this offseason, shallowing the pool of trusted targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, the Packers turn to Geronimo Allison and a bevy of question marks. Thus, the draft focus on receivers.
Valdes-Scantling is a bona fide speed threat, perhaps giving him an edge in the chase for playing time, but St. Brown could certainly end up a contributor in 2018 if focused.
JOSH ADAMS: Signed a free agent contract with his homestate Philadelphia Eagles. Working his way into the Eagles’ backfield will mean Adams proves himself comparable to Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Even though Philadelphia will likely use a running back committee with Ajayi leading the way, cracking the rotation will be a tough ask for Adams.
Ajayi has only one year remaining on his contract, coming of a 14-game season with 208 carries for 873 yards and one touchdown.
Clement appeared in all 16 games of his rookie year, taking 74 rushes for 321 yards and four touchdowns.
Smallwood, though inactive for the Super Bowl, saw action in eight games of his second season, gaining 174 yards and scoring one touchdown on 47 rushes.
The only reason there is any uncertainty among Eagles running backs is LeGarrette Blount signed with the Detroit Lions.
NYLES MORGAN: Signed with the Chicago Bears, where it will be difficult to find playing time since Chicago drafted Georgia’s Roquan Smith with the No. 8 overall pick. Smith will likely line up alongside six-year veteran Danny Trevathan. Furthermore, the Bears spent the No. 115 and No. 181 overall picks on linebackers, Joel Iyiegbuniwe of Western Kentucky and Kylie Fits of Utah, respectively.
Morgan should focus on health and possible special teams contributions.
ANDREW TRUMBETTI: Will join Morgan with the Bears, who have established starting defensive ends in Akiem Hicks and Jonathan Bullard. Trumbetti might just hope for a practice squad spot for now.
GREER MARTINI: Still on the market, as of this posting, as is former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, if anyone is curious.
An inconsistent career at Notre Dame notwithstanding, former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown heard his name called in the sixth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers selected St. Brown with the 207th overall pick.
St. Brown left Notre Dame with a year of eligibility remaining, heeding his father’s advice to turn professional, a decision undoubtedly somewhat influenced by suspect Irish quarterback play last season. He finished his Notre Dame career with 92 catches for 1,484 yards and 13 touchdowns, highlighted by a breakout sophomore season of 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games, all of which led the Irish in 2016.
The argument for St. Brown’s return for a senior season hinged on his production returning to levels comparable, if not exceeding, his sophomore year. While some of the 2017 drop-off was attributable to St. Brown, much of it tied to the passing game overall. Thus, such an argument depended heavily on the improvement of others, a risky move to make when considering one’s own future.
St. Brown’s 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine was the 12th-fastest at the event.
With the Packers, St. Brown will have an outside chance at immediate playing time with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeting him. Green Bay cut veteran Jordy Nelson this offseason, now relying on two-year veteran Geronimo Allison as its third receiver. St. Brown may not surpass Allison, but he should have a clear chance at becoming Rodgers’ fourth target along with the two receivers drafted ahead of him, J’Mon Moore from Missouri (fourth round; No. 133 overall) and Marquez Valdez-Scantling from South Florida (fifth round; No. 174).
St. Brown’s career at Notre Dame:
2015: 7 games, one reception, eight yards, season shortened by a shoulder injury.
2016: 12 games, 58 receptions, 961 yards, nine touchdowns.
2017: 13 games, 33 receptions, 515 yards, four touchdowns.