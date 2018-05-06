Getty Images

Claypool’s emotions could set the ceiling on Notre Dame’s receivers

When junior receiver Chase Claypool caught six passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on April 21, it elicited memories of his performance against Wake Forest in November. Setting the 2017 highs for the entire Irish receiver corps in both receptions and yards that afternoon, Claypool pulled in nine catches for 180 yards and a touchdown against the Demon Deacons.

Otherwise, Claypool’s career highs are four receptions and 56 yards, both set in the September victory at Michigan State. In nine of his 12 games last season, Claypool failed to make as many as three catches. (That does not count the Citrus Bowl, which Claypool missed due to a shoulder injury.)

No matter the level of quarterback play, Notre Dame needs its No. 2 receiving target to fare a bit better than that, certainly more consistently. In this instance, that begins with Claypool’s emotions.

“We talk about where [my] intensity level is at,” he said following the spring exhibition. “Either it’s too low and [I’m] just not moving around or it’s too high and [I’m] too amped up, screaming.

“[Irish head coach Brian Kelly] wants me right in the middle. I’m making plays, going on to the next play, and then when my series is done and I’m off, then I can celebrate.”

This may seem unusual for football, a game where emotions run high and nearly every better-than-okay play is celebrated with gusto. A sack is followed by a dance or a pantomimed bowling motion. A five-yard rush creates an opportunity for jawing, at the very least. A first-down catch is only completed in the receiver’s mind when he signals for the chains to move before even the referee does, though Claypool insists pounding his chest is his move of choice.

It is likely Claypool finishes among Notre Dame’s leading receivers again in 2018, exiting the spring behind senior Miles Boykin in any projections but alongside sophomore Michael Young in the starting conversation. Even though Claypool began the spring finale with the second-string, he should be in figurative starting lineup in the fall — the starting designation may end up a matter of semantics, hinging on how many tight ends and/or running backs line up for the first Irish play from scrimmage each Saturday.

“It’s nice knowing that [my hard work has] carried over,” Claypool said. “I don’t have to take a step back. Just going to keep working and hopefully make the same production of this game in the first game against Michigan.”

If Claypool catches six passes and two touchdowns against the Wolverines (119 days away, if wondering), he will have plenty of chances to pound his chest. The Irish coaches simply hope he passes up a few of those opportunities.

The dramatic, Citrus Bowl-winning 55-yard touchdown catch set the stage for senior receiver Miles Boykin to have a strong spring and surge into the leading role in the Irish passing game. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS/IS AT RECEIVER:
Notre Dame lost leading receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and top touchdown-catcher Kevin Stepherson this offseason. If Claypool had put forward a strong and consistent spring, he may have taken the mantle as No. 1 receiver which instead seems to have landed at Boykin’s feet following his Citrus Bowl heroics. Recovering from the shoulder surgery did slow Claypool at the beginning of spring practice, limiting those chances.

Senior Chris Finke’s steadiness will keep Boykin, Claypool and Young on edge. If one slips, this spring Finke continued to show himself ready to step into their place.

AS FOR TIGHT ENDS:
Not a whole lot needs to be said that has not been discussed at length already. Senior Alizé Mack will be looked to star, and if he does not, sophomore Cole Kmet provides an additional vertical threat while fifth-year Nic Weishar brings back his strong hands for red zone considerations. Sophomore Brock Wright should contribute as a blocker as he did in his debut year.

WHERE NOTRE DAME’S RECEIVERS WILL BE:
Freshman Micah Jones enrolled early this spring, an advantage receivers coach Del Alexander does not expect to see manifest itself until the fall. Jones will be joined by three classmates this summer, Lawrence Keys, Kevin Austin and Braden Lenzy.

If Lenzy arrives physically ready to contribute, his speed alone will likely get him on the field. Boykin’s and Claypool’s greatest physical attributes are their size and height, though neither is anything close to slow. Young and Finke are more quick than they are fast. Lenzy should offer a speed threat currently lacking in the Irish receivers corps.

Boundary receiver: Young; Finke.
Field receiver: Boykin; Javon McKinley; Jones.
Slot receiver: Claypool; Freddy Canteen.
Tight end: Mack; Kmet; Wieshar; Wright.

Freshman receivers yet to arrive: Keys; Austin; Lenzy.
Freshman tight ends yet to arrive: Takacs and Tommy Tremble.

Improved safeties should lead to even better showings from Notre Dame’s cornerbacks

For every praise of Notre Dame’s cornerbacks’ performance in 2017, some slight portion of it should go toward mitigating the criticisms of the Irish safeties. While Julian Love broke up 20 passes and picked off three passes, all of the safeties combined for five breakups and no interceptions. At some of those moments, though, Love could break on a pass because he trusted the safety behind him to provide support.

Hard as it may be to believe, and partly because there was hardly anywhere to go but up, Notre Dame’s safeties showed improvement this spring. Juniors Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman emerged as a starting duo, the former still with room for improvement in tackling and the latter’s nose for the ball perhaps bordering on too ambitious. With junior Devin Studstill still in the mix at safety and early-enrollee freshman Houston Griffith having moved from cornerback, even a recognizable second-unit may exist, not to mention incoming freshman Derrik Allen.

With that development at safety, Love may be able to gamble even more. At least, that is the intention.

“We’re going to be doing some things that I think are going to accentuate his ability to play press coverage,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in March. “We want to play some press. It’s something we haven’t done much here, but it’s something [Love] brings to our football team and when you can press some guys and have the physicality that he has, it elevates his game.”

That may be the difference between where Notre Dame’s defensive backfield was before the spring and now is heading into the summer. Where the cornerbacks once excelled in spite of the safeties, they may now make even more plays because of the back-end.

Such progress may not manifest itself in statistical improvement. It should, but there is no guarantee, even if Gilman has a knack for getting to the ball.

“To have zero [interceptions from the safeties last season], that’s tough luck,” first-year Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph said in April. “It’s almost impossible to happen.

“At the same time, pre-snap getting yourself in position, understanding what’s about to happen, being half a step late, you’re going to be out of position.”

Those basic improvements could, arguably should, lead to greater returns, be they from the safeties or the cornerbacks.

The move of Griffith leading to Coleman’s shift
When Griffith slid from cornerback to safety in his first few months of collegiate practice, his quick impression made senior Nick Coleman’s availability at safety much less crucial. With that in mind, Coleman started getting work in at nickelback, offering an opportunity for senior Shaun Crawford to move to field cornerback.

“Nick Coleman has done a good job at nickel, getting where you are playing some man coverage situations,” Joseph said. “Just trying to find the best combination of guys. That’s why the [Griffith] move was so critical to do it now where at least we know when we get back to training camp who is going to be the guys in our rotation and we can figure out which spots to put them in.”

There may be reason to wonder why Notre Dame wants to diminish Crawford’s on-field time at all by moving a starter-quality defensive back in Coleman to nickelback. At the least, that will cut into Crawford’s repetitions. At the most, it will push Crawford to a backup role behind junior Troy Pride, whose emergence in November and this spring played a part in fifth-year cornerback Nick Watkins opting to transfer for his final season of eligibility.

Crawford admittedly was not at peak fitness much of 2017’s fall after suffering two season-ending injuries in the previous two years. He showed himself to be a playmaker once healthy, but perhaps that 2016 Achilles injury cost him an imperceptible touch of quickness.

Cornerback: Love; Donte Vaughn.
Cornerback: Pride; Crawford.
Safety: Elliott; Studstill; Nicco Fertitta.
Safety: Gilman; Griffith.

Freshmen yet to arrive: Cornerbacks Tariq Bracy, Joe Wilkins, Noah Boykin and D.J. Brown; and safeties Derrik Allen and Paul Moala.

A 2017 concern, Notre Dame’s defensive line now leaves little for questioning

When an over-performing defensive line returns three starters and four more notable contributors, too much is known to find a specific hook for discussion. Of Notre Dame’s top-nine tacklers from the defensive front last season, seven return. Once fifth-year tackle Jonathan Bonner announced his intention to return a day after senior tackle Jerry Tillery (pictured above) made the same decision, the only expected departure was that of end Andrew Trumbetti, now a free agent signee with the Chicago Bears.

Trumbetti’s top backup last season — really a part-time starter — Jay Hayes opted to transfer before the end of spring practice, first declaring his destination as Oklahoma before changing course to Georgia.

Aside from that, Notre Dame returns all of the unit that turned out to be a surprising strength in 2017. A year ago, this conversation centered on the lack of playmakers or even somewhat-worthwhile contributors along the defensive line. After all, not a single returning player made a sack in 2016. Defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive line coach Mike Elston nonetheless put together a unit that headlined a defense that more than held its own for the majority of the season.

Elko’s exit does not alter that group’s now-expected rise. With greater opportunities for the likes of juniors Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji — filling in the exact holes Trumbetti and Hayes left, if with slightly different skillsets — and the arrival of three more big-bodied freshmen, describing the defensive line as returning seven of its top-nine rotation players feels a bit like underselling. That grouping of seven does not include Ogundeji, for example.

Kareem and Ogundeji deserve the focus of any hesitant speculation, along with junior linebacker-turned-end Jamir Jones. If it shows itself this fall, the loss of Hayes will be most prevalent against the run. Neither Kareem nor Ogundeji have the experience or the body types to set the edge like the fifth-year senior did with his 6-foot-3 frame holding 289 pounds. (The spring roster lists Kareem at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds with Ogundeji at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds.)

The duo had nonetheless cut into Hayes’ snaps this spring, at least part of the reason for his transfer. What they do not offer in raw physicality, they compensate for with pass-rushing abilities. Especially in the fall’s first half, Kareem showed that, making one sack against Miami (OH) and two against USC.

It may be Jones ends up handling some of those third-down responsibilities. He is listed at only 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds, but his summer will almost certainly be spent adding weight. The former linebacker already looked the part of defensive end this spring. If nothing else, that should assuage any depth concerns at the position.

The opposite end will continue to showcase juniors Daelin Hayes (no relation) and Julian Okwara. If they continue their upward progressions from last season and this spring, then any questions are essentially moot. Both are exceptionally-athletic pass-rushers who, when engaged, can adequately drop into coverage.

That leaves the middle of the Irish line. Tillery and Bonner will flip tackle positions, putting Tillery into more of a playmaking role. Sophomores Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish back up each, respectively. If Bonner’s wrist does not heal in time this summer for him to get back up to full-strength, Hinish showed a capacity as a freshman that indicates he should be able to handle the added workload this fall.

Even senior Micah Dew-Treadway sparked consideration of potential this spring. After not recording a tackle in nine games as a junior, he just may contribute this fall. While he often lines up in Tillery’s and Tagovailoa-Amosa’s shadows, Dew-Treadway’s availability could help stem any concern about Bonner’s wrist.

This all sounds like a view of a glass three-quarters full. The fact that there is anything in the glass at all is the greatest difference between Notre Dame in 2018 and a year ago.

Sophomore end Kofi Wardlow, sophomore tackle Darnell Ewell, incoming-freshmen tackles Jayson Ademilola and Ja’Mion Franklin and incoming-freshman end Justin Ademilola may not be needed, but they fill out the position grouping, some offering more pertinent depth than others. In all likelihood, the two freshmen tackles may see the most action of the reserve quintet, a result of both the position and their presumed physical readiness.

The glass is not entirely full because, again, of the run-setting concerns in Jay Hayes’ absence and the lingering wrist injury limiting Bonner in the weight room.

Drop end: D. Hayes; Okwara; Wardlow.
Three-technique tackle: Tillery; Tagovailoa-Amosa; Dew-Treadway; Ja. Ademilola.
Nose tackle: Bonner; Hinish; Ewell; Franklin.
Strong end: Kareem; Ogundeji; Jones; Ju. Ademilola.

A competition in name only: Notre Dame’s ‘1A and 1B’ QBs, Wimbush and Book

Ian Book understands the realities of football. Even though Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly described the sophomore as “1B” in the starting quarterback competition, a complimentary version of calling him the backup, Book knows the 1B passer will not see the field regularly. Only the 1A, senior Brandon Wimbush, will.

“It’s just the nature of the game,” he said after last weekend’s Blue-Gold Game. “Only one quarterback can play, which we both know. We both came here to be the starting quarterback, so time will tell.

“No matter what happens, this competition is making us both better. It’s really been fun, just competing and pushing each other.”

The scrimmage concluding spring practice seemed to end the quarterback competition in reality, though Kelly will continue to describe it as a competition moving forward partly out of habit, minimally out of strategy and mostly to keep both quarterbacks motivated. Wimbush finished the exhibition with 341 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing while Book threw for 292 yards and one touchdown on 17-of-30 passing. The two stat lines may not seem too dissimilar, but it should be remembered Wimbush was working against more of the starting defense than Book was.

Book’s stock may have been at its peak following the dramatic Citrus Bowl victory over No. 17 LSU, a comeback win which Book led.

“After the bowl game, it was a great way to get some momentum,” he said. “But still a lot of work to do and I think we, as an offense, feel pretty good.”

The one strong half against the Tigers did not prove Book to be the best quarterback on Notre Dame’s roster. It did prove, without a doubt — or an asterisk acknowledging how many injured players North Carolina had when Book started there in October — the Irish can win with Book taking the snaps. Kelly said as much the sentence before he described Book as 1B.

“We know Ian Book can win for us.”

Wimbush also won for Notre Dame last season, starting 12 games and managing eight wins outright. The Irish were still competitive with him against LSU, too, before Book took over a stagnant-to-that-point offense.

Whether or not he surpasses Wimbush this summer or preseason, Book knows what he needs to do to make that a conversation. He will never match Wimbush’s overall athleticism or raw arm strength. Book can, however, improve his understandings of collegiate defenses and steadiness in attacking them.

“Really focused on being able to identify coverages from defenses and just dive to that next step of taking film work to the next level,” he said. “… My focus is just being consistent. No ups and downs. Just being consistent and really being able to read the defense, making things as easy as I can on myself.”

Senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Meanwhile, Wimbush will be working on …
Yes, his accuracy and mechanics, but the returning starter has another facet to embrace. Kelly was pleased with Wimbush’s spring performance, especially the finale, but the completion percentage and coverage progressions were only a piece of what Kelly kept an eye on.

“I was much more interested in how [Wimbush] was going to handle pregame, how he’s been handling the game situations and getting his intensity up a little bit,” Kelly said. “He’s about as cool and calm as anybody.

“He needs that heartbeat to race a little bit more, and today he got it up a little bit. I thought it helped him in the way he plays. His intensity management was really good today and that was big for me.”

That may be Kelly’s want, but it is not necessarily Wimbush’s usual.

“I’m not that guy,” he said. “I can’t. I’m not going to fake it when I’m out there.

“… They want me to be like that, be more vocal, and I have been, but it’s nothing that everybody is going to see me and my face turning red, spitting out of my mouth. When I’m up there, I’m motivating the guys, motivating the receivers. Whether it’s in the huddle or lined up, I’ve worked on that.”

To interview Wimbush is to receive thought-out responses. When he describes the work he did with the trainers at 3DQB during spring break as “damn expensive,” it warrants a raised eyebrow only because he is not the Notre Dame player one might expect to publicly slip in a four-letter word, even one as PG as the one used. The idea of him approaching a huddle riding high on emotion and shouting above a crowd out of passion rather than function is a tough concept to fathom. That is not a criticism, simply an observation.

In a way, that calm demeanor may have an occasional benefit.

“I try my best to lead by example, and when the time permits, I do open my mouth and let my voice be heard,” he said. “I think the guys really listen when it is, because I don’t talk too much. I do need to start speaking more and getting on the guys more. I think they understand when I do.”

That is where the Irish quarterbacks are. Where will they be?
Incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec will join the quarterback competition this summer. For at least a week or two, Kelly will likely deem him some equivalent of “1C.” Whether that moniker is accurate, an understatement or an overstatement will depend on Jurkovec’s very first impressions in a college environment.

If Jurkovec is not in line to play in 2018, he will not even be the third quarterback on a non-existent three-deep depth chart. Notre Dame will still rely on sophomore Avery Davis for those emergency situations, even as Davis tries his hand at running back and receiver.

“He doesn’t want to give up his ability to play quarterback down the road,” Kelly said of Davis amidst his position switch.

Bars’ ascension to Notre Dame captain underscores offensive line’s team-wide influence

Make no mistake about it. Alex Bars wanted to be a Notre Dame captain. Moving to left guard from right guard to provide some veteran guidance to first-year starter junior Liam Eichenberg at left tackle was a natural move, one that will take some adjustments, but it was not the change in duties Bars sought all spring.

When Irish head coach Brian Kelly called in the team to show a hype video before last weekend’s Blue-Gold Game, the more meaningful moment came after he called up the three already-established captains, fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill, fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher. Fitting with the theme of fifth-years, Bars soon joined them thanks to a team-wide vote.

“It’s just an unbelievable honor and I don’t think you can get more special than being the captain for Notre Dame football,” Bars said after the final spring practice. “… I’m very excited. It’s not what’s on your chest, it’s what’s in it. I’m going to continue to lead and push the guys and push myself.”

Bars and Mustipher watched a couple captains closely last season, lining up alongside Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson. Even before 2017, the two All-Americans left a mark on Bars.

“Unbelievable examples,” he said simply. “… Having them the last two, three, four years was just awesome, really special to me.

“… It speaks to the culture that we uphold in the offensive line room. We set the standard very high as far as how we carry ourselves. In a way, I think people naturally look to us for guidelines to how they should go about doing their own work and doing their own job.”

Like McGlinchey and Nelson, Bars and Mustipher were always going to line up next to each other in 2018. The expectation over the winter and through the first two-thirds of spring was Mustipher would have Bars on his right side, at right guard, just like last season. When Eichenberg emerged at left tackle, though, Kelly and Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn moved Bars to left guard.

Bars did not expect the move, but it has not fazed him. He will simply spend the summer flipping his habits, learning different angles and steps, altering hand rhythms to meet the exact opposite contact points.

Well, that and continuing the habits he focused on this spring which led to being named a captain.

“I was more involved in coaching [my teammates] and making sure they come in and do the extra work necessary to master their technique, watch extra film, do extra drills,” Bars said. “… We had errors today that we can clean up, just some sloppy technique that comes with every practice, every spring game.

“We’ll get to work on that. We’ll clean it up.”

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS/IS AT OFFENSIVE LINE:
Losing two top-10 NFL draft picks leaves quite a hole. There is no reason to sugarcoat that. With McGlinchey and Nelson elsewhere, the question entering the spring focused on the left side of the line. The number of possibilities ranged from 2017’s two starters at right tackle in sophomore Robert Hainsey and junior Tommy Kraemer to high-on-potential junior Liam Eichenberg and a number of unknowns in sophomores Josh Lugg, Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons.

Those questions were quickly resolved with Eichenberg forcing his way into left tackle, moving Hainsey back to right tackle. That move also flipped Kraemer to right guard from left guard, the effect of placing Bars’ two years of starting experience next to Eichenberg in his debut.

The Irish backups remain a myriad of questions. For one thing, they are not straight-forward. For example, if Mustipher were to suffer a major injury, Bars would likely move to center. The two-deep depth chart may list senior Trevor Ruhland as the backup at center, but that role would be more a theoretical position than a practical one. Ruhland could emerge as a guard possibility, though.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WILL BE:
Four more freshmen will enter that backup mix this summer: John Dirksen, Cole Mabry, Luke Jones and Jarrett Patterson. Very rarely does Kelly consider a freshman as a starting offensive lineman, hence much of the surprise when Hainsey stepped in against Temple to open 2017. It should be noted: Neither McGlinchey nor Nelson managed the accomplishment. None of the incoming four freshmen should be expected to, either.