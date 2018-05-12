rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 93 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman

Seven of Notre Dame’s 27 recruits in the class of 2018 enrolled early. Their jersey numbers are known. The other 20 are not. For the purposes of this summer series, those 20 become educated guesses. The numbers hardly matter at this point, as the real intention is to simply take a look at each player.

For context, placing incoming freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin at No. 93 immediately after sophomore defensive tackle Darnell Ewell adds to the conversation. The two may compete for playing time this fall. Furthermore, no one on the Irish roster currently wears 93, making it a plausible fit for Franklin.

Ja’Mion Franklin probably will not wear No. 93, but it is possible, and it is certainly more likely than No. 16 or No. 32, both of which are also unclaimed.

JA’MION FRANKLIN
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 300 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Freshman yet to enroll.
Depth chart: Fifth-year Jonathan Bonner will start at nose tackle, and sophomore Kurt Hinish will back him up, possibly taking more snaps than expected if Bonner’s injured wrist limits his offseason conditioning. After that, opportunity exists for Franklin, competing with Ewell for mop-up moments.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star, Franklin was rated the No. 34 defensive tackle in the class of 2018 by rivals.com. He chose Notre Dame over finalists Wisconsin and nearby Virginia and Virginia Tech, being from Maryland himself. As that is ACC territory, it is not surprising more than half the conference extended offers to Franklin.

OFF THE FIELD
In recruiting day praise of Franklin, Irish coaches focused on two aspects of Franklin’s profile: His ability to shed blocks thanks to quick hands and an explosive first step, as well as his general demeanor and personality. Franklin’s father was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in the fall, yet Franklin continued to excel in his senior season while handling a myriad of familial duties. In mid-January, he donated stem cells to help his father combat the effects of chemotherapy.

“He’s been dealing with the mental part of it with his family,” defensive line coach Mike Elston said on National Signing Day. “He’s shown that mental toughness, and he has the physical toughness.

“… I wanted to add toughness. We’ve been able to change the culture of the defensive line. We’re not there yet, obviously, but we’re changing that culture. Identifying Ja’Mion very early as a guy that is going to add to that and improve that with an aggressiveness and a toughness, he was a marquee get for us because of that.”

QUOTE(S)
An agile 300-pounder is usually a top-flight recruit. Franklin, though, bounced back-and-forth between two high schools and was not in a recruiting hotbed. To some extent, he flew below the national radar, to Notre Dame’s benefit.

“Not a big spotlight on a young man like that, but [he] had the traits,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in February. “Explosive first step, a guy that’s hard to block, is always coming up with tackles for a loss.

“I think there’s always circumstances as to why maybe they’re not as high a profile, and I think that we strictly try to work on their fit athletically and their fit culturally here at Notre Dame.”

During December’s early signing period, Kelly focused on Franklin’s quickness and agility, skills partly-honed on the basketball court as the post mainstay of a state runner-up team this spring.

“Ja’Mion has the ability to play [nose tackle] for us,” Kelly said. “He has that ability to lockout, hold the point, but also that quickness at the position. He’s going to be a 300-plus [pounds] player at that position where you’ve got to have the ability to hold the point in there.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN FRANKLIN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Franklin’s abilities may shine through more in stopping the run than in pursuing the quarterback. His frame carries his 300 pounds without trouble, a prototypical mound in the middle.

“… Along with [sophomore] Darnell Ewell, Franklin is one of few true defensive tackles on the Irish roster. That is not the case just because he breaks 300 pounds. Rather, Franklin’s ability to consume blocks is only rivaled by his hands’ ability to shed individual offensive linemen. Before long, that is likely to move him up the depth chart to a consistent role.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Last year’s emergence of Hinish reduces the need for Franklin to burn a season of eligibility this year, no matter how Ewell progresses over the summer. Bonner’s wrist ailment, however, may mitigate that leeway.

If that or any other injury limits Bonner (or Hinish), Franklin will almost certainly be plugged in as quickly as Ewell is. They are, at worst, equally unproven. Franklin’s strong hands and block-shedding ability could elevate him over the yet-to-impress Ewell.

If the top two in the depth chart remain healthy, Franklin is more likely to remain sidelined, letting Ewell handle garbage time duties while the freshman preserves a year and improves his overall fitness.

DOWN THE ROAD
Franklin’s highlights show an adeptness at stopping the run and holding the point of attack, otherwise known as the primary duties of a nose tackle. He should remain there for the long haul. With Bonner gone after this season, Franklin stands behind only Hinish in the depth chart moving forward, on equal footing with Ewell.

Franklin’s chance at bypassing Hinish will be foreshadowed from the outset by how time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program transforms his body. If Franklin becomes 300-plus pounds of mostly muscle, he could offer more of a defensive focal point than the 292-pound Hinish does, especially if Franklin’s nimble feet continue to match Hinish’s.

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 324 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Ewell currently sits at third-string among the nose tackles, behind fifth-year Jonathan Bonner and sophomore Kurt Hinish. Given how quickly Hinish and sophomore three-technique tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa both separated themselves from Ewell last summer, it is worth wondering if incoming freshmen defensive tackles Ja’Mion Franklin and/or Jayson Ademilola might pass him in the depth chart, as well.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star out of Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Va., Ewell was considered the No. 6 player in the state and No. 9 at his position by rivals.com. In just about every respect, he was the defensive tackle prospect viewed as a possible immediate contributor, not the other two interior defensive linemen in the class, the Nos. 38 (Hinish) and 39 (Tagovailoa-Amosa) recruits at the position in rivals’ rankings.

CAREER TO DATE
Ewell saw no action his freshman season, preserving a year of eligibility.

QUOTE(S)
The difference between the trio of defensive tackles’ recruiting rankings and 2017 impacts seems to trace to their conditionings. While Hinish’s and Tagovailoa-Amosa’s high school days had them fit to play right away, Ewell’s left something to be desired. A full year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program helped that cause, per Irish head coach Brian Kelly the first week of March.

“We’re starting to see, first of all, he can lift every weight that’s in the weight room, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into what we need,” Kelly said. “Some of the things that we need — his ten[-yard burst] is becoming competitive for his size. It was non-competitive.

“We’re starting to see that lower-body explosiveness translate into football-related movements. That’s really what’s going on here. That transformation to this big, strong, physical kid into football movements.

“You’re going to see a little bit more of that as we go through the spring. It’s been an encouraging seven weeks for him.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Nothing about Notre Dame’s spring practice diminished the odds of Ewell earning playing time in his freshman campaign. There is still plenty of opportunity at defensive tackle, partly due to junior Elijah Taylor suffering a springtime injury, and partly due to [Daniel] Cage not yet appearing to be entirely full-go after suffering a concussion last season.

“That is not to say Ewell will start. He won’t, at least not on day one, but if he takes to the weight room and grasps the basics of [former defensive coordinator Mike] Elko’s scheme, Ewell could see his snaps increase as the season moves along.

“[Jerry] Tillery logged 12 tackles in 12 games, including two tackles for loss, in his freshman season of 2015. If Ewell could exceed those figures, that would be a good start. Certainly, Elko and Kelly would be even happier if Ewell could approach 20 tackles. That may seem a low number, but consider that in 2016, only 14 Irish defenders made more than 20 tackles, including four defensive linemen. If Ewell were to reach that (arbitrary) threshold, it would be as much a sign of him earning playing time as it would be of him excelling in that playing time.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Ewell’s lack of initial conditioning is not entirely his fault. A high schooler can do only so much without proper guidance. A full 10 months into a collegiate strength program, though, should have gotten Ewell to a point where he would not pull up short within the tackle box while chasing a quarterback for a sack. After all, that is certainly within the reaches of a 10-yard burst.

The stat sheet may claim Ewell logged a four-yard sack in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21, but that was only because the Notre Dame coaches had decided the whistle would blow whenever a quarterback left to scramble. The reality was, Ewell took just a few steps toward junior quarterback Ian Book before he was already out of burst. Book needed to take one sidestep away from Ewell to eliminate the pass-rush threat.

The once highly-touted recruit sits firmly on the Irish third-string. At some positions, sits is not an accurate term for a third-stringer. Cornerbacks, for example, or most certainly running backs. At defensive tackle, however, having three worthwhile defensive tackles at each position would be a surplus of riches even Clemson or Alabama would take a second look at. Notre Dame cannot claim that delight yet, not with Ewell struggling to shed a walk-on’s block (sophomore Colin Grunhard, in the Blue-Gold Game clip) before staggering after a quarterback hardly concerned with the imminent threat.

If Ewell does not show more aggression in both the weight room and on the field, Franklin or Ademilola may usurp him for the honor of being the third nose tackle.

DOWN THE ROAD
This segment once figured Ewell “projects as Notre Dame’s defensive tackle of the future.” Not only did Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish seem to have other thoughts about that, but Ewell might, as well, and in the wrong way.

His ceiling may yet be higher than that of either of his classmates, but Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish have both raised their floors to exceedingly-serviceable levels. Neither Tillery nor Bonner will return in 2019, but Tagovailoa-Amosa and Hinish should slot into each of those starting roles for the following two seasons.

Until more (some) of his potential becomes reality, Ewell has little chance of surpassing either for a leading gig. He could (should) become a needed backup. Even the best defensive tackles come off the field for competitive snaps, meaning Ewell’s contributions as a backup would be vital next season. That is, if he develops at a rate greater than seen thus far.

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2 ½, 285 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Tagovailoa-Amosa will back up senior Jerry Tillery at three-technique tackle, meaning he will see plenty of action each week.
Recruiting: Rivals.com rated Tagovailoa-Amosa as a three-star prospect, but the other recruiting services split between three stars and four stars for the Hawaiian. His recruitment was quick and late in the cycle, but that was partly Tagovailoa-Amosa’s personal choice relating to island prep scheduling. The Irish coaches had to wait until the morning of National Signing Day to learn if they landed the interior possibility.

CAREER TO DATE
Tagovailoa-Amosa got his career off to a quick start, making three tackles in the season opener of his freshman year, including one for loss. He made appearances in all 13 games, totaling 12 tackles, 1.5 of which were behind the line of scrimmage.

QUOTE(S)
To some degree, the talk of Tagovailoa-Amosa this offseason has been an attempt to explain his rise last summer. Perceived as a project in his rapid recruitment, Tagovailoa-Amosa instead became a productive piece immediately upon arrival, along with classmate Kurt Hinish.

“[Hinish] and Myron were able to make a quick jump over the incumbent players that were there because they played with great leverage, they played with their hands,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-April. “I’ve never met a defensive lineman that can get off blocks strictly on strength and technique. They just have to have that ‘it’ and that ability to shed, get off blocks.”

As one would hope and/or expect, the two young defensive tackles have continued to progress this offseason.

“I like the development of Kurt and Myron,” Kelly said at the end of March. “They just know their assignments a little bit better and they are so much more comfortable at knowing what to do.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Tagovailoa-Amosa’s autumn will be determined by two things: His actual current weight and the progression of the three players ahead of him in the aforementioned depth chart.

“… If he is more toward the 270 (pounds) mark, if not more after some time spent in a college weight program, then Tagovailoa-Amosa very well may be ready to give Notre Dame some worthwhile snaps in his freshman season. However, if that 250 mark is somewhat accurate, the season may be best spent on the sideline getting ready for the physicality of college football.

“Between [Pete] Mokwuah, [Micah] Dew-Treadway and [Eijah] Taylor, the Irish do not have a reliable backup for [Jonathan] Bonner. If one of those three emerges — remember Taylor suffered a LisFranc fracture in spring ball but is expected to be healthy by the end of the summer — then the need for Tagovailoa-Amosa to play in 2017 decreases drastically. If none of those three separates from the pack, though, Tagovailoa-Amosa could prove himself worthy of consideration with a strong fall camp, even if that would be in only a small sample size.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Sure enough, Tagovailoa-Amosa emerged as the primary backup on the interior last season, beating out two upperclassmen. (Taylor never fully-recovered from the spring injury in time to be considered for playing time.) A position switch of the starting tackles means the sophomore will now play behind Tillery, not Bonner, but his actual position remains the same.

There is no question of Tagovailoa-Amosa’s place in the defensive scheme. Few, if any, defensive tackles take every snap of a game, and Tillery will be no exception. Tagovailoa-Amosa should ably pick up that slack, be it 15 or 30 snaps per game. That workload ought to lead to an uptick in his stats, but that will not be the metric of success for Tagovailoa-Amosa’s sophomore season. Rather, his ability to keep offense’s on their toes in Tillery’s stead will determine how often Tagovailoa-Amosa can be leaned on and how fresh he can keep Tillery.

The necessity and impact of that depth should not be underestimated. More than capable defensive line backups are what distinguish great college football teams from very good ones.

DOWN THE ROAD
Tillery’s return for his senior year keeps Tagovailoa-Amosa from a massive jump in snaps between his freshman and sophomore seasons. That is both good for Tagovailoa-Amosa’s gradual development and for the Irish defense as a whole. In 2019, that will not be the case.

When he signed with Notre Dame, Tagovailoa-Amosa was listed at 250 pounds. Time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program quickly jumped that to the spring weight of 285. If he can add a bit more muscle to that in the next 15 months, Tagovailoa-Amosa should be ready to handle a starter’s snaps.

At that point, with two full seasons of playing experience, he will be both a ready and a deserving starter. Even if either incoming freshman tackle Jayson Ademilola or Ja’Mion Franklin makes great leaps immediately, it is unlikely a freshman defensive lineman shows up ready to make an impact from the outset two years in a row. Thus, Tagovailoa-Amosa will be primed to start in 2019 and lead the way on the defensive interior for two seasons.

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 1/8, 309 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with two years of eligibility remaining including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Dew-Treadway should be considered the third-stringer at both defensive tackle positions. While senior Jerry Tillery and sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will get most of the snaps at the three-technique position and fifth-year Jonathan Bonner and sophomore Kurt Hinish will handle most of the duties at nose, neither spot has reliable depth aside from the untested senior.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star, Dew-Treadway’s size alone made him a notable recruit. If his size could be developed with time in a college weight room, the Irish coaches may have found a contributing piece. That time in a college weight room began a semester early with Dew-Treadway enrolling in the spring of 2015.

CAREER TO DATE
Dew-Treadway has not made a tackle for Notre Dame. A year ago, that opening sentence pointed out his lack of a game in his career to that point, but in 2017 he saw action in nine games.

A broken foot cost Dew-Treadway all of 2016, while he preserved a year of eligibility his freshman season, needing to develop the aforementioned strength and conditioning.

QUOTE(S)
Tillery’s switch to three-technique from nose tackle led to Irish head coach Brian Kelly pointing to Dew-Treadway as part of the viable depth at nose which made the move possible.

“Bonner will be back with us and we’ll move him to the [nose],” Kelly said following the Blue-Gold Game on April 21. “Kurt Hinish, Micah-Dew Treadway, so we think we’ve got three guys there, even moving Jerry to the three[-technique]. We’ve still got great depth at that position.”

Last fall, Dew-Treadway’s appearances were typically when games were out of reach one way or another. During Notre Dame’s 49-14 victory over USC on Oct. 21, he made a particular impression on Kelly.

“When they get their opportunity, they have to make us notice them. It’s not our job to notice them, it’s their job,” Kelly said. “… Dew-Treadway has done the same thing. There’s a bunch of guys on the cusp defensively. … Dew-Treadway [is a] guy that you’re going to see that is ascending in terms of what [he’s] doing in practice.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Sometimes a player’s size alone gets him on the field. That could be the case with Dew-Treadway this season. Notre Dame simply does not have many other 300-pound options to clog the middle. That was essentially the reasoning behind recruiting the raw prospect.

“Kelly mentioned Dew-Treadway’s work in the weight room. If that work is legitimate — and new director of football performance Matt Balis is able to get the most out of it — then Dew-Treadway’s tangible skills may be catching up to his size. One may be tempted to include the adverb finally in that previous sentence, but that would not be fair to Dew-Treadway. It made sense to spend his freshman campaign on the sidelines, and a foot fracture robbed him of the chance to get a handful of snaps in each game last season

“If he does not see notable action this year, such a disappointed syntax would be quickly appropriate. Dew-Treadway should be able to, at least, fill the middle for 10 snaps a game and total a couple tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage. More than that would be a welcome gift for defensive coordinator Mike Elko. By no means has Bonner excelled so much that the opening is not there for Dew-Treadway to push for more opportunity.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The greatest mistake in last year’s projection was not in how it pondered Dew-Treadway, but in how it diminished the expectations of Bonner and, to a lesser extent, the two then-freshmen, Hinish and Tagovailoa-Amosa. Bonner held the point of attack in the middle better than anyone expected, a large part of the reason he now moves to nose, where that is the exact primary responsibility.

Not to repeat the same errors of the past, but underestimating Bonner again may be the key to best assessing Dew-Treadway’s coming season. Bonner did not partake in much of the spring’s strength and conditioning work while recovering from a wrist injury. If that hampers Bonner at all in the fall, be it the wrist itself or a drop-off in his fitness, then both Hinish and Dew-Treadway will be needed much more.

With a healthy Bonner, then Dew-Treadway simply must provide vital interior depth at both three-technique and nose. That depth should keep the other four tackles both healthier and fresher, furthering their effectiveness.

DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish may face a genuine scholarship crunch this recruiting cycle, making fifth-year projections in 2019 even more difficult to get a handle on than usual. Dew-Treadway’s performance this fall will help the coaching staff make that determination, whereas usually any and all defensive line depth is welcomed.

Similarly, the day-one physical readiness of incoming freshmen tackles Ja’Mion Franklin and Jayson Ademilola will influence how expendable or necessary Dew-Treadway may be.

If Dew-Treadway makes as many as a dozen tackles in 2018, that should secure his place in the depth chart in 2019. If it is another fall of unproductive garbage time appearances, then the scholarship slot may be worth more than defensive line depth.

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 ¾, 299 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with only one season of eligibility remaining.
Depth chart: Tillery will start as the three-technique tackle, flipping from nose tackle a season ago.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star, Tillery was recruited as an offensive tackle in large part due to his length.

CAREER TO DATE
For the first time in his Notre Dame career, Tillery completed a season without a disciplinary issue in 2017. Perhaps more notably, he started all 13 games and made 56 tackles, including nine for loss with 4.5 sacks. Unlike much of the Irish defense, Tillery even finished the season strong, making three tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the regular season finale at Stanford.

Tillery has 105 career tackles.

QUOTE(S)
There are two storylines regarding Tillery as he approaches his final collegiate season. First of all, his maturity has extended past off-field interests and into on-field leadership. The most obvious sign of that was the simple act of playing each game in its entirety last year. Behind the scenes, Tillery was at least somewhat considered as a captain this spring. He lead a SWAT team through the winter, a distinct signal of the coaching staff’s growing belief in him as a program standard-bearer.

“I think [Tillery] would tell you that his time here at Notre Dame has been extremely formative for him,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-April. “He’s learned a lot. He’s made some mistakes. … It’s been a journey for him.

“This year, he’s been forced to be a leader much more than he’s ever been at any time.”

As far as performance concerns go, Tillery’s move to the three-technique has led to talk of his playmaking potential not yet seen at full capacity.

“In a lot of ways, the three-technique position is where you want to have your most disruptive and athletic [player],” defensive coordinator Clark Lea said April 17. “[Tillery is] a guy that in pass-rush can have an impact from that spot, not always drawing the double team [that the nose does].

“… It’s not that he didn’t do the nose position well. It’s the skill for the three-technique is unique and we identified the things that he does well as being conducive to having success in that role. He’s already made his presence felt there.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Tillery does not have a track record of acting like a leader needs to. More than increasing his tackles for loss tally, Notre Dame will need Tillery to show a young positional group how to proceed.

“Then, obviously, an increase in tackles for loss and overall tackles would be much appreciated by defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Frankly, both should come just from sheer opportunity available in the middle. For context, [former Irish defensive tackle Jarron] Jones finished the 2016 season with 45 tackles including 11 for loss. If there is any archetype for Tillery, it was the 6-foot-5 ½, 315-pound Jones. Admittedly, Tillery does not have the arm length of Jones, but very few do. Most of them end up on the hardwood, not the gridiron.

“By the end of his Notre Dame career, Jones went from a fun-loving definition of potential to a leader who excelled individually in concentrated bursts.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Tillery at least met expectations last season and, considering the defensive line’s overall success, he arguably exceeded them. The position switch once again raises those intended standards. If Tillery does not match last year’s nine tackles for loss, should that be considered a disappointment? Perhaps not outright. Nothing should be determined that unilaterally.

However, if Tillery does not routinely find his way into the backfield and disrupt opposing offensive coordinators’ best-laid plans, that may be reason for wanting more.

He should be able to do that, though. The Irish now have trusted depth at defensive tackle, whereas a year ago it was utterly unknown entering the season. Tillery does not need to be counted on for too much. Sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and senior Micah Dew-Treadway can provide him plenty of relief. Fresh legs should thus lead to more notable stops.

Tillery matching last year’s 56 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks should indicate greater successes for a defensive front as a whole.

DOWN THE ROAD
The move to three-technique from nose tackle comes in part because Tillery pondered entering the NFL this winter. The switch becomes a win-win. He can make some plays, perhaps boost his sack count and with it, his draft stock. The Notre Dame defense reaps the rewards of a more athletic, dynamic centerpiece to its defensive line while fifth-year Jonathan Bonner holds the point of attack at nose tackle.

A total of 10 defensive tackles were selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft. The demand will certainly be there for Tillery if he puts together a complete senior season.