Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end

By Douglas FarmerMay 18, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 ¾, 244 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018, though Notre Dame is sometimes stingy in extending fifth-year offers to players who missed a season due to academic issues.
Depth chart: Mack will start as the detached tight end with sophomore Cole Kmet now another vertical threat at the position.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit and U.S. Army All-American, Mack originally committed to UCLA before opting for Notre Dame.

CAREER TO DATE
One would be generous to describe Mack’s career as “up-and-down.” Aside from a 45-yard reception at Temple as a freshman in 2015, Mack’s actual play has hardly gotten off the ground, partly due to an academic suspension that cost him his sophomore season.

Last year, Mack made only 19 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown in 10 games, starting six of them. More notable than the plays he did make, Mack missed three games entirely, all with concerning reason. A concussion kept Mack sidelined against Wake Forest. He then did not line up for any snaps in the season finale at Stanford, though he was there and, as far as is known, healthy. Less ambiguously, Mack was suspended for an “internal issue” before the Citrus Bowl.

That distinction ruled out another academic concern, but the disciplinary matter still stands out as another hiccup for Mack’s progression.

2015: 13 games, five starts, 13 receptions for 190 yards.
2017: 10 games, six starts, 19 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown.

QUOTE(S)
Despite his repeated drops and rare instances of separation from coverage in 2017, Mack’s physical gifts have hardly been questioned. His maturity, consistency and eligibility, however, have often been disputed and subsequently defended.

“As it relates to Alizé Mack, a lot of things were areas that he had to clean up off the field, which he has,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said at the start of spring practice. “He has not been on any lists. I’m really proud of him and what he’s done. He knows he’s got to go prove it now. He’s got to be consistent as a ball catcher. He’s got to be great in-line as well as detached.

“He’s got some good players around him that he’s got to go and beat out because he’s coming off a suspension. He’s very humble. Like I said, he’s done all the little things the right way for us off the field. His attention to detail has been great. Good for him. Now he’s got to go put that together.”

As spring progressed, Kelly’s assessment of Mack sounded quite similar. Mack had performed well and slowly regained at least some of the coaching staff’s trust.

“He’s been more consistent. … From a traits standpoint, he lost the opportunity to play in the bowl game and all of that was based upon understanding how important it is to do all the things the right way all the time.

“I’m happy for him that he’s showing more consistency when he does. The jury is still out there. He still has a ways to go.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“More than [former Notre Dame receiver Equanimeous] St. Brown receiving an appropriately high number of targets, the biggest hurdle between Mack and impressive statistics will indeed be his blocking and overall attitude. The Irish have other options at tight end to contribute to [offensive coordinator Chip] Long’s preference for two tight ends. If Mack does not earn the playing time in all aspects of the game, he will not receive it.

“… The excitement around Mack this spring may have exceeded realistic expectations. In that regard, Mack is set up for perceived failure in 2017. If he matched the above theoretical stat line [of 55 catches for 750 yards and four touchdowns], some would lament the fact that he scored only four times.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Mack’s off-field missteps color any forward-looking projections, but his lack of production when on the field should minimize any expectations just as much. Notre Dame could have desperately used his play-making abilities throughout 2017, especially considering the inconsistency offered at quarterback.

Instead, Mack offered little but sporadic glimpses of what he could be.

The senior could be a game-changing utility. His four catches for 37 yards in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21 would be an excellent baseline. When Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush found Mack for 15 yards on the very first play from scrimmage, it showed a devotion to finding that baseline by both Wimbush and the coaching staff. Wimbush targeted his classmate an additional three times in the exhibition, all completed.

Looking for that level of a floor moving forward may be the most practical path. Extending those stats across a full season, Mack would make 52 catches for 451 yards.

What would be most notable about such a season? Mack would appear in all 13 games, just as he did his freshman season. Furthermore, two of his four spring exhibition catches were for first downs. Accounting for 26 first downs in a season would be about 10 percent of the times the offense moves the chains via any method.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mack’s physical abilities alone will make the NFL consider him, be it after this season or following 2019. Whether or not he returns for a fifth year is a different question altogether. If Kmet plays as well in 2018 as this spring’s praise forecasts, then the combination of him and Mack putting defenses in compromising positions for two full seasons would be the equivalent of Long’s ideal form of an offense.

Kmet’s emergence would also diminish the need for Mack to return, along with classmate Brock Wright and two freshmen tight ends in George Takacs and Tommy Tremble.

Mack’s past academic issues will not entirely preclude the offer of a fifth year, but they further complicate the conversation.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 87 Michael Young, receiver

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerMay 17, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Young should start as the boundary receiver, a position where he can best use his speed and strong hands to challenge an isolated cornerback.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star recruit, Young was one of only two receivers to arrive at Notre Dame in the class of 2017, a late de-commitment leading to the subsequent addition of Jafar Armstrong. With Armstrong now a running back/receiver hybrid, Young is the sole full-time pass-catcher left in the class, an important fact to remember as four strongly-recruited freshmen receivers join the ranks.

CAREER TO DATE
Young played in all 13 games as a freshman, but finished with only four catches for 18 yards and one touchdown, adding one rush for six yards and 18 kick return yards on one chance. As injuries depleted the Irish receivers corps before the Citrus Bowl, Young’s opportunity presented itself. He made the relative most of it, catching the touchdown pass from Ian Book which first tied LSU in the fourth quarter.

QUOTE(S)
While Young saw playing time throughout his freshman season, it took some time for him to produce on the field. Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander pointed to a bit of a freshman wall as having slowed Young between preseason practice and his late-season development.

“[Young] showed his talents early in [2017 preseason] camp,” Alexander said in late March. “Sometimes it is hard to sustain the drive and the grit to get to the end of the season. He was able to self-evaluate, take a good look in the mirror, say I have more, and he was capable of doing this. He was able in the second half of the season to push again and to find opportunities.”

That freshman wall was both a physical and a mental hindrance.

“He wasn’t as open to coaching, he didn’t see things as clearly,” Alexander said. “As time went on and he became more and more eager to play, he started to listen a little more, and that helped him see more. That freed his game up where he was able to make more plays.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Notre Dame enjoys depth at the receiver position. It will be difficult for Young to crack that this season. Defaulting to a season preserving eligibility seems too simple an answer, even if it is unlikely Young contributes to the offense in a meaningful manner.

“Special teams coordinator Brian Polian publicly wished for more options for his coverage units this spring. Young could help fill that void, and while he is spending the eligibility, chip in offensively in spot duty.

“The slot might be the thinnest of the Irish receiving positions, especially if the cloud around [former Notre Dame receiver Kevin] Stepherson turns out to be more than idle speculation. At that point, having Young in the rotation could prove useful.”

2018 OUTLOOK
With the exception of the incoming freshmen, specifically Braden Lenzy, Young provides the best and arguably singular top-end speed among the Irish receivers. Senior Chris Finke is very quick and senior Miles Boykin has underrated burst, but Young’s ability to alter an opposing secondary’s coverage is unparalleled at this point. Notre Dame will need that.

Projecting specific statistical benchmarks is difficult since they depend so much on the Irish quarterbacks’ development. More importantly than predicting a floor (perhaps 25 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns), a consistent season would help with the passers’ progress. A year ago, Notre Dame’s receivers were just as up-and-down as quarterback Brandon Wimbush was. If Young can prove to be a productive option week-in and week-out, that safety valve could do wonders for the passing game as a whole.

Admittedly, the same thing can, should and will be said about Boykin, although with a higher floor considering his advantage in experience and greater spring praise from the Irish coaches.

DOWN THE ROAD
Few receivers end up as three-year starters. Young may have that ahead of him. By the tail end of that, he would be one of the most-established receivers during Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s entire tenure.

A sub-six-foot receiver with three seasons of starts? That sounds a lot like TJ Jones, who racked up 37 starts across his four seasons, finishing with 2,429 yards and 19 touchdowns on 181 receptions in 51 games. His senior season is often overlooked despite its stellar nature, catching 70 passes for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Young ever puts together a year like that, it will be noticed. That may be an ideal scenario, but a 40-start career, be it that actual number or only figuratively-speaking, will produce numbers at some point or another.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerMay 16, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: McKinley remains a second-string receiver firmly behind senior Miles Boykin, junior Chase Claypool and sophomore Michael Young. Given his range and size but lack of top-end speed, McKinley fits best behind Boykin as a field receiver.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit and U.S. Army All-American.

CAREER TO DATE
McKinley appeared in six games his freshman year, largely on special teams, before a broken leg suffered in practice ended his season in mid-October. He then preserved a year of eligibility in 2017, partly to be sure of a full recovery and complete fitness. That cautionary step made further sense when he was limited throughout 2017’s spring practices thanks to that injury.

QUOTE(S)
When the decision was made to keep McKinley sidelined last year, it meant he would spend the fall’s practices with the scout team. In some ways, that forced McKinley to get back up to speed this spring as much mentally as physically.

“It’s tough when you go down to scout team,” Irish receivers coach Del Alexander said in late March. “It’s tough to keep the level of competition in your mind. … We were just trying to work on the habits daily even though he’s over there. I think he tried to do that, so his transition shouldn’t be very difficult to come back over.”

Alexander and McKinley would meet as possible, go over film together and discuss what needs to be worked on during the year treading water.

Now, though McKinley remains a step back from the starting trio — and senior Chris Finke, albeit at a different position technically speaking — Alexander spoke well enough of his spring progression to distinguish the starters are no more than one step ahead of McKinley.

“I have a one group and a two group,” Alexander said. “… [McKinley is] in both groups. He can roll in with the first or the second group. His progress has been good. He’s made some plays.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“That [receiver] depth chart is still not going to do McKinley any favors. [Former Notre Dame receiver Equanimeous St. Brown], Claypool and [former Irish receiver Kevin] Stepherson all showed magnificent flashes last season, and Boykin was the primary praised receiver throughout the spring.

“Nonetheless, optimism was based off McKinley’s sheer size, and it cannot be denied. It fits right alongside the likes of the presumptive starting trio, meaning McKinley should be able to fill in for either the boundary or the field receiver whenever needed. Do not look only for McKinley to match year-ago projections of 15-20 catches, but also look for some of those to come in pivotal situations, providing first downs or breaking open stagnant drives.”

2018 OUTLOOK
In an offense designed to include multiple tight ends and, ideally, incorporate running backs into the passing game, there are not many opportunities for the fourth receiver, let alone the fifth. Notre Dame’s fourth-leading receiver in 2017 was Boykin with 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns, with three receptions, 102 yards and one touchdown coming in that climatic Citrus Bowl victory. To find the next productive receiver, two tight ends must first be passed before getting to Finke with 102 yards on six catches. Those precedents do not foreshadow a bevy of chances for McKinley as long as he is mired down the depth chart.

Barring injury, that appears to be the case for at least this season. McKinley’s skillset overlaps with both Boykin’s and Claypool’s, each of whom are much more experienced than the junior with only a handful of game moments two years ago.

Optimistically, a strong performance in preseason practice could install McKinley as a goal-line option, creating a jumbo receiver set with Boykin and Claypool in place of Young.

DOWN THE ROAD
At most, Boykin will be elsewhere (read: NFL) after this season, though he will have another year of eligibility available. On paper, that may mean McKinley could slot right into his starting role, but four heralded freshmen receivers (three incoming; Micah Jones early enrolled) will greatly increase the pressure on the then-senior.

Receivers do not necessarily need to spend much time getting used to collegiate competition — see Stepherson and, to a lesser extent, Young as freshmen. At least one of those four will likely threaten to move past McKinley within the next 12 months.

All that said, McKinley arrived a highly-touted recruit for a reason. In some instances, time is needed for that potential to become realized. Remember: It took until the final minutes of the bowl victory over LSU before Boykin broke out in a noticeable manner, the very end of his junior season.

Auburn walk-on fullback transfers to Notre Dame, following in family’s footsteps

@Keenan_Sweeney
By Douglas FarmerMay 15, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
Notre Dame will add a familiar last name to its running back depth with the graduate transfer of fullback Keenan Sweeney from Auburn. A former walk-on with the Tigers, Sweeney earned a scholarship before the 2016 season and appeared in nine games over the last two years.

Auburn listed Sweeney at 6-foot and 237 pounds. While he did not get a carry with the Tigers, the Irish may yet need him among the running backs. With only junior Tony Jones and senior Dexter Williams having any experience at the position, the slightest setback could throw the Notre Dame backfield into shallow disarray.

If not actually on the field, Sweeney should provide leadership to the youth in the Irish running back room. Sophomores Avery Davis and Jafar Armstrong moved to the position this spring, while also getting some time in at receiver, and freshmen Jahmir Smith (early-enrolled) and C’Bo Flemister (incoming) will be fresh to the collegiate grind.

Sweeney’s father, John, started as a freshman fullback for Notre Dame in 1979, paving the way for Vagas Ferguson to set a still-standing program record with 1,437 rushing yards in one season. He played four seasons before graduating in the spring of 1983. Sweeney’s grandfather, Jim, walked on with the Irish in the late 1940s. Even in this generation, Keenan is not the first athlete in the family to transfer to Notre Dame; his older brother Aidan transferred as a graduate swimmer from Georgia a few years ago.

Before this transfer, the Irish roster had 87 scholarships projected for this fall, more than the NCAA’s maximum of 85. Presuming Sweeney’s arrival does not include a scholarship, two players will still need to depart the Notre Dame roster before Sept. 1, be it by medical hardship, outgoing transfer or dismissal.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerMay 15, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 ½, 250 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Wright will serve as the primary backfield blocking tight end again this season while remaining behind senior Alizé Mack, sophomore Cole Kmet and fifth-year Nic Weishar when it comes to incorporating tight ends into the passing game.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Wright was the top-ranked tight end in the country per rivals.com.

CAREER TO DATE
Wright appeared in 11 games as a freshman, almost solely as a blocking back. A shoulder injury kept him out of the New Year’s Day Citrus Bowl, but he fully recovered by the end of spring practice, making two catches for 21 yards in the Blue-Gold Game on April 21 while being targeted three times.

ON HIS HEALTH
Wright credited the Notre Dame medical staff for readying him for full contact before the end of spring practice.

“The medical staff and our coaches have been awesome in working with me to get back,” he said in mid-April. “After the doctors cleared me a couple weeks ago, I knew it was just time to get my strength back and get back in there. The confidence part just comes with getting back out there and playing again.”

Some of that confidence had to do with taking a hit after a catch and holding onto the ball. At first, that was an issue in some spring practices for Wright. Coming off a shoulder injury, that certainly makes some logical sense.

“He’s done a really good job of coming back in after a shoulder injury and not feeling like I can’t get back right in there,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said last month. “He got banged pretty good today on a little boot and he bounces right back up.

“What he’s done is he’s put himself back in the position to be a solid player for us after shoulder surgery. I say that because that doesn’t happen easily. Guys come back, they’re hesitant. They’re not fully-engaged in it. He’s picked up and I think put himself back into a position where we didn’t even know he had surgery.”

QUOTE(S)
Wright’s physical play combined with his solid hands makes him a unique asset for Kelly and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long.

“The bar moves from one year to the next,” Kelly said. “Is he going to be Alizé Mack in terms of the physical [tools]? Or a Cole Kmet? Probably not, but he doesn’t need to be.

“We didn’t recruit him for that. We wanted a great point of attack blocker. A guy that could catch the ball off of our boot game, our play-action game. A guy that we could use with his size in the red zone. I think he’s going to be that and more.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Wright’s early enrollment sets him on a fast track to playing time in 2017, even if behind both [former Irish tight end Durham] Smythe and Mack. It does not seem to be putting the cart before the horse to think Wright has already passed [Tyler] Luatua and Weishar in the general offensive plan. Perhaps those two seniors could be utilized in more run-specific situations, but Wright should fit well into Long’s scheme.

“This is where remembering Long’s history using tight ends is quite pertinent.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Amid a crowded position group, Wright has no unrealistic expectations of what he can contribute.

“Just helping out in any way I can,” he said. “Coach mentioned earlier, point of attack blocking, red zone, naked [bootlegs], stuff like that. Getting out to the flats. Anything I can do to help out in those types of scenarios.”

As a freshman, Wright was both physically and mentally ready to handle blocking duties, something players multiple years his elder oftentimes struggle with. That role did not often include Wright slipping out on pass routes, but both his expectations and Blue-Gold Game performance indicate that wrinkle will be available this fall.

If that is indeed the case, establishing it as a proven possibility early in the season would keep defenses on their heels the rest of the year. Even if Wright catches just half a dozen passes for a total of 30-40 yards, every time he lines up as an H-back and slips into the flat, opposing defensive coordinators will have to devote a linebacker to him. Especially against an offense led by a dangerous runner like senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush, forcing a second-level defender to make that commitment could greatly hamper a defense.

DOWN THE ROAD
Shoulder injuries remain tricky. Any long-term projections about Wright have to include the disclaimer of that health concern.

With Weishar out of eligibility after this season and Mack entertaining NFL possibilities, Wright will quickly become even more of a focal point. While the freshman duo of George Takacs (early-enrolled) and Tommy Tremble (incoming) will keep the depth chart stocked both in quantity and quality, Wright’s physical stature should keep him ahead of them for some time to come.

Frankly, the duo of Kmet and Wright could give the Notre Dame offense a multitude of looks for a few years to come.

