Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman

By Douglas FarmerMay 29, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 307 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Gibbons would be the most-likely backup to step in if either junior right guard Tommy Kraemer or fifth-year left guard Alex Bars were to suffer an injury of any kind. Gibbons was also mentioned by offensive line coach Jeff Quinn as a possibility at center if fifth-year snapper Sam Mustipher went down for any period of time. Gibbons, Bars and senior Trevor Ruhland have all worked on snapping, per Quinn.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star recruit, Gibbons committed to the Irish in April of 2015, the spring semester of his sophomore year of high school and the first commitment in the Notre Dame class of 2017. Though he had an Ohio State offer to consider at the time, Gibbons shut down his recruitment following that commitment, never wavering from the Irish and then-offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

CAREER TO DATE
Gibbons saw no action his freshman season, preserving a year of eligibility.

QUOTE(S)
There are two versions of a sixth offensive lineman. One was seen last year, when Kraemer split time at right tackle with Robert Hainsey, meaning six offensive linemen saw frequent action. The other, more typical, is the player who backs up the most positions, ready to play at a few spots along the line in case of injury. Gibbons may fit that second description this season.

“I would say the next group coming in would be Trevor Ruhland, [sophomore] Josh Lugg, … guys like [sophomore] Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons,” Quinn said in mid-April. “All those guys are in the mix. As their development continues to improve, their opportunities will come.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“There are no guarantees in life, but if there were, it would be a guarantee Gibbons spend 2017 preserving a year of eligibility while working with the offensive scout team. That is simply the trend of freshman linemen in Hiestand’s program, with the rare exception of an early enrollee.”

2018 OUTLOOK
No one wants to find playing time solely because of an injury to a teammate. By no means does Gibbons hope for Kraemer, Mustipher or Bars to fall with so much as a sprained ankle. It is, however, a fact of life in football.

Serving as an injury replacement possibility for so much of the line means Gibbons very well might see competitive time this season. Even if he does not back up Mustipher, Bars may, and that would inherently create a need at guard, to be filled by either Gibbons or Ruhland.

DOWN THE ROAD
Kraemer’s future has long been seen as a guard, and that coming to be a reality this year delayed Gibbons’ hopes of starting by at least a season. If Kraemer had remained at tackle, then perhaps it would be Gibbons who stepped into the hole created by Quenton Nelson’s departure.

There will be two more spots open next year with both Bars and Mustipher out of eligibility. With no clear heir apparent at center on the Notre Dame roster, Gibbons and Ruhland seem the two most-likely candidates, as the other competing at guard against the likes of Lugg and some of the incoming freshman class.

Gibbons is fortunate that he projects as a guard, not a tackle, considering the Irish appear to have both tackle positions set for the next two or three seasons. His frame should hold the power necessary to excel on the interior, once he has that chance.

Monday’s Leftovers: The Heisman odds of Brandon Wimbush & Notre Dame’s opponents; With links to read

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerMay 28, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Not every Monday this summer will be spent discussing various gambling odds as they relate to Notre Dame every Monday. Such a conversation showing up here for the second consecutive week is simply an attempt to look as far forward as possible before falling down the many rabbit holes of a micro view. Hopefully that narrowed focus can be put off for yet another month.

This is also not to say Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush is a viable Heisman contender. Only five or six players in the nation truly are, and the original intention was to see if any of Notre Dame’s opponents are among those. Frankly, it was a bit of a surprise to see Bovada list Wimbush among its 30 players with Heisman odds currently available.

Only three of those 30 are on the Irish schedule, with one of them being among those half dozen genuine contenders: Stanford senior running back Bryce Love, with 8-to-1 odds, behind only Wisconsin running back Johnathon Taylor (15-to-2).

Love’s Heisman candidacy should be taken a bit more seriously than the likes of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s, showing up next on the board at 9-to-1. That is not only because of Tide head coach Nick Saban’s tendency to not showcase his quarterback, but it is also because Tagovailoa may not even end up Alabama’s starter — Jalen Hurts is the one who got the Tide to the national championship game last season, after all. Furthermore, Tagovailoa has played a total of one half of meaningful collegiate football, while Love ran for 2,1118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, averaging a mere 162.92 rushing yards per game.

Michigan quarterback and Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson has 20-to-1 odds, now that he is eligible. Either his or Wimbush’s odds will drop considerably after the season’s opening weekend.

Florida State running back Cam Akers also makes Bovada’s list, with 25-to-1 odds. In a 2017 season when the Seminoles finished 7-6, Akers rushed for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. For Florida State to return to ACC contention, Akers will need to shine this season, at which point he might rise in the trophy conversation.

Bovada spots Wimbush with 35-to-1 odds. Considering Wimbush was benched in Notre Dame’s Citrus Bowl victory over LSU, putting him on the board at all may seem ludicrous. It isn’t.

First of all, someone will certainly take those odds, immediately making the offering worthwhile from the bookmaker’s perspective. Secondly, if the Irish win the season-opener (96 days away) against the Wolverines, Notre Dame would most likely be a home victory over Love and the Cardinal away from bringing a 5-0 record and top-10 ranking to a primetime date at Virginia Tech, one of college football’s most raucous road venues. If competitive there, Wimbush will be assured headlines.

A year ago, the first-time starter accounted for 30 total touchdowns, 25 in the season’s first nine weeks. Produce like that again and keep the Irish in the national conversation leading up to the season finale at USC, and Wimbush will be on the fringes of the Heisman debate, at the absolute least.

Of course, that scenario included two ifs, one likely and one again. Hence the 35-to-1 payout if it were to come to be a reality.

ON A HEISMAN DARKHORSE
This will become a theme in these space leading into the season. This scribe is buying early on West Virginia and quarterback Will Grier, listed with 20-to-1 odds, equal to Patterson’s and Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant. Grier threw for 3,490 yards and 34 touchdowns in only 11 games last season while completing 64.4 percent of his passes, adding two rushing touchdowns as the Mountaineers finished 7-6, ending on a three-game losing streak coinciding with Grier suffering a season-ending hand injury.

To increase his national profile, Grier will need to outduel North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (55-to-1) in a Sept. 15 road game, but otherwise the schedule largely works to West Virginia’s favor, avoiding trips to Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma.

Bookmakers have relatively low expectations for the Mountaineers, offering a season win total over/under of only 7.5, but they are one of just five teams to have multiple players among Bovada’s 30, with receiver David Sills joining Grier at 66-to-1.

West Virginia certainly is not short on NFL-caliber talent, part of why head coach Dana Holgorsen made extensive efforts this offseason to educate nine upperclassmen on the next steps of their pro pursuits.

THOSE OTHER FOUR TEAMS WITH MULTIPLE CONTENDERS
Clemson: With a possible quarterback question on its hands — Early-enrolled freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence actually has better odds than Bryant, at 9-to-1. The two passers are joined by running back Travis Etienne (55-to-1).

Ohio State: Running back J.K. Dobbins’ odds fell with Patterson’s arrival on the board, simply because a better Michigan team decreases the odds of the Buckeyes staying atop the Big Ten. Dobbins has 15-to-1 odds, joined by defensive lineman Nick Bosa at 66-to-1.

Georgia: Sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm has 12-to-1 odds while running back D’Andre Swift is listed at 28-to-1.

Alabama: Tagovailoa is joined by running back Damien Harris at 50-to-1.

OUTSIDE READING:
Brandon Wimbush’s offseason spent in search of a ‘fix’ for QB
Texans excited about healthy return of speedy Will Fuller
Looking ahead to healthy Tyler Eifert
Everybody still knows his name: How the world has changed in the 25 years since the final ‘Cheers’ episode

And remember, there is a reason you are just as likely to read this to kill time Tuesday morning at work as you are to have skimmed it while waiting for the burgers to cook Monday afternoon. Of those to honor on Memorial Day, at least 19 Irish football players have died in service, as well as more than 500 Notre Dame alums, and so many more, of which each of us assuredly knows of one personally.

It is the Soldier, not the minister
Who as given us freedom of religion.
It is the Soldier, not the reporter
Who has given us freedom of the press.
It is the Solier, not the poet
Who has given us freedom of speech.
It is the Soldier, not the campus organizer
Who has given us freedom to protest.
It is the Soldier, not the lawyer
Who has given us the right to a fair trial.
It is the Soldier, not the politician
Who has given us the right to vote.
It is the Soldier who salutes the flag,
Who serves beneath the flag,
And whose coffin is draped by the flag,
Who allows the protester to burn the flag.

Charles Michael Province, U.S. Army

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 77 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman

By Douglas FarmerMay 28, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Patterson will be the third option at one of the tackle positions.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Patterson de-committed from an initial pledge to Arizona State and eventually selected Notre Dame over UCLA, announcing his decision on the traditional National Signing Day.

QUOTE(S)
Patterson’s immediate legacy is as the first high schooler to be primarily recruited by new Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn. In securing the West Coast product, Quinn got off to a strong start on the trail.

“[Patterson is] a great athlete, great size, length, moves well,” Quinn said on National Signing Day. “The one thing also that I felt that was really key for me, when I saw his film, it caught my eye — there was a focus and determination. He was intentional with his technique, his hands, his body positioning, how he was finishing guys.

“You could tell between his junior year and his senior year, he made great strides in the weight room. He dedicated himself to the weight room, he was eating better. He had that mindset. There was a purpose that he had in terms of what he wanted to demonstrate on the field because he knew that was going to provide him some opportunities.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN PATTERSON’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“The Irish made Patterson a priority after the early signing period. Given the program’s years of offensive line excellence, that was not a decision made on a whim. He progressed throughout high school, and his pass protection skills make him a possible tackle of the future.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame presumes to have its next two or three years of starting tackles in sophomore Robert Hainsey at right tackle and junior Liam Eichenberg at left, each with three years of eligibility remaining. With able sophomores Josh Lugg and Aaron Banks around as backups, Patterson will not be needed as anything more than an emergency reserve this season.

Thus, expect Patterson to spend the year in the weight room, furthering the progress Quinn reported from last summer.

DOWN THE ROAD
Even if both Hainsey and Eichenberg excel at tackle and exhaust their eligibility, Patterson would have two years to play after their departures. That should be plenty of time to make an impact. Such a delay is more common than often discussed.

He will likely get some lip service as a possible guard candidate next spring with the exit of fifth-year left guard Alex Bars, but Patterson’s future is most likely at tackle, just not right away. Yet, he could be within the two-deep in 2019. Some combination of Lugg, Banks and sophomore Dillan Gibbons will likely fill the starter and backup roles at left guard next year. Presuming little other shuffling among the starters, Patterson could end up the primary backup at either tackle position, at which point he will be one rolled ankle away from protecting the starting quarterback.

WHY NO. 77?
As always, the numbers are not yet known for incoming freshmen, but Patterson wore No. 78 in high school and No. 77 is as close to those digits as is available on the Irish roster. Patterson probably will not wear No. 77, but it is distinctly possible.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard

By Douglas FarmerMay 27, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-5 5/8, 315 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: After moving all around the offensive line this spring, Kraemer has settled in at right guard, where he will start with one of a trio of sophomores (Josh Lugg, Aaron Banks, Dillan Gibbons) as his backup.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com listed Kraemer as the No. 4 tackle in the country and the top recruit in Ohio, where he was named Gatorade Player of the Year. The Under Armour All-American spurned Big Ten offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin to commit to Notre Dame early in a recruitment devoid of drama.

CAREER TO DATE
Kraemer played in all 13 games last season, listed as the starter in 12 of those according to Irish stats, but throughout the year Kraemer split time with then-freshman Robert Hainsey at right tackle.

Kraemer did see action at right guard against North Carolina when Alex Bars suffered a second-half injury. Rather than find a seventh offensive lineman, Notre Dame moved Kraemer inward one spot and he clicked well playing alongside Hainsey.

QUOTE(S)
Before he settled in at right guard, Kraemer had springtime chances at both tackle spots — always opposite Hainsey — and at left guard, next to both Hainsey and junior Liam Eichenberg. When Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn opted to move fifth-year guard Alex Bars to left guard from right, placing him next to first-year starter Eichenberg, that meant Kraemer’s slid to right guard, at least for the coming season.

“[Kraemer] was out at tackle in the beginning and then I wanted to see him down inside and just give him enough reps to give him a fair evaluation,” Quinn said in mid-April. “He’s a big powerful kid inside there. He takes up some space. It’s hard for those three-technique [tackles] and those nose guards to maneuver with that size inside.

“With his experience and to be able to do it next to [Hainsey], they can see things together. Certainly that’s a big bonus from that standpoint. We’re putting two very good players next to each other on that side.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Kraemer will likely start [at right tackle] against Temple. He will need to earn that gig all over again in fall practice.

“From there, if Kraemer can deliver 99 percent of the time, it will be a good sign. That one blown play a game will upset Notre Dame fans, but such the plight of an offensive lineman. Kraemer’s workload will not be too steep as the Irish will likely favor running to the left side of the line behind stalwarts fifth-year senior Mike McGlinchey and senior left guard Quenton Nelson, both potential NFL draft first-rounders come the spring of 2018.

“That could give Kraemer a chance to ease into the season. At some point, however, offensive coordinator Chip Long, [former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry] Hiestand and [Irish head coach Brian] Kelly will need to know they can rely on their right tackle.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Moving Kraemer to guard solidifies his career trajectory. The hole in Kraemer’s game at right tackle was as a pass protector and edge setter. While he will still need to slow the defensive line, the tasks at guard hinge more on power than on length and immediate quickness. Of course, length and quickness help, in which case Kraemer’s time and habits developed at tackle only aid the hopes of the position switch.

The season will be considered a success at right guard if Kraemer starts every game he is healthy for, rather than getting bypassed by one of the sophomores, and manages to keep most defensive tackles at bay. At some point, he will get beat for a tackle or two for loss. Such is the nature of a 13-game season, particularly one beginning against Michigan and its touted defense.

Looking at the season as a whole, though, Kraemer should excel as an interior run blocker. Forming a dominant interior trio with Bars and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher would set up the Irish in any short-yardage situations, as well as force defensive coordinators to adjust their blitzes toward the outside, allowing junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush space to step forward to evade pressure without immediately tucking the ball and running.

DOWN THE ROAD
Notre Dame’s offensive line future hinges more on Eichenberg digging his feet in at left tackle than on Kraemer’s development at right guard. The latter is much more of a known commodity than the former. If Eichenberg struggles, it remains possible Kraemer gets another shot at tackle, but the likes of Lugg and Banks make that less likely.

That stability should only aid Kraemer. Focusing on one position for a few years will give him a chance to best capitalize on his natural power in the running game. If Eichenberg progresses at left tackle, then Kraemer, Hainsey and Eichenberg will be well-situated to take over the Irish offensive line tradition from Mustipher and Bars. Kraemer and Hainsey could essentially become four-year starters, while Eichenberg has three years of potential starting duties ahead of him.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 79 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman

By Douglas FarmerMay 26, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Largely due to signing four offensive linemen a cycle ago, Notre Dame’s line reserves are well-stocked. Junior Liam Eichenberg will start at left tackle with sophomore Robert Hainsey at right tackle, and some combination of those now-sophomores backing them up. Thus, Mabry is a ways down the depth chart presently.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Mabry chose the Irish over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana and Memphis when he committed a year before he expected to sign. If he had not been so firm in his commitment, it is conceivable he would have been chased by the likes of Arkansas, where his grandfather played and his uncle was an All-American offensive tackle.

QUOTE(S)
If Mabry has slipped below anyone’s radar, it is only because December’s early signing period feels so long ago already. Back then, recruiting coordinator Brian Polian spoke of the development awaiting Mabry in a collegiate weight program.

“I think Mabry and [fellow early-signee John Dirksen] in terms of their length and their size [are underrated],” Polian said. “These are going to be really big men that can move their feet. He weighs 270 right now, is he going to get big enough? We have a great strength staff — the world is filled with big guys. Big and can move their feet and bend with athleticism. You recruit that and hand them over to [strength coordinator Matt] Balis and his staff and let nature take its course.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN MABRY’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Bringing in Mabry helps counteract the effects of losing two linemen to transfer in the 2017 offseason. He may not be a contributor from the outset, but the practice depth he provides is a value on its own, let alone the future possibilities he offers.

“… Mabry would enhance his future possibilities by becoming a utility knife of a lineman, a la Hunter Bivin. At some point, one of those can then become his specialty.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The only non-injury-related way for Mabry to find himself playing time this season would be to make an unexpected jump a la Hainsey a year ago, perhaps combined with Eichenberg regressing in preseason practice. Even then, Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn would likely be inclined to give Eichenberg time to improve before then turning to sophomore Josh Lugg.

Hainsey will stand as this generation’s exception to the rule of Notre Dame not starting freshmen offensive linemen. Not even Quenton Nelson saw playing time as a freshman, after all.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mabry joins the Irish a year after two touted tackles arrived, meaning he will have to outright impress Quinn and Kelly to earn a first-team role in the next few seasons. Just in discussing who might be the next man in along the offensive line in 2018, Quinn praised all three sophomores not named Hainsey.

“I would say the next group coming in would be [senior] Trevor Ruhland, Josh Lugg, another young man who has really gained a lot of confidence,” Quinn said in mid-April. “You look at guys like Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons, all those guys are in the mix. As their development continues to improve, their opportunities will come.”

Even if/when Mabry moves past those sophomores, Eichenberg and Hainsey each have three years of eligibility remaining, meaning Mabry will need to wait until 2021 to have a clean shot at starting at tackle, barring an early departure for the NFL from one of the current starters.

