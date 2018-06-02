rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 72 Robert Hainsey, starting right tackle

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 5/8, 291 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Hainsey will be the full-time starter at right tackle this season.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com rated Hainsey as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 21 prospect in Florida and the overall No. 108 recruit nationally.

CAREER TO DATE
Hainsey’s early enrollment a year ago gave him a chance to spend all of spring practice working at left tackle with the second unit. Those repetitions impressed the Notre Dame coaching staff enough to elevate him above Liam Eichenberg in the right tackle competition. Hainsey’s continued success led to him splitting time at right tackle with Tommy Kraemer in all 13 games last year. The two alternated series and were both considered starters, practically speaking.

QUOTE(S)
For many of this spring’s 15 sessions, Hainsey got work at left tackle, the quickly-presumed replacement for Mike McGlinchey. By mid-April though, the junior Eichenberg had earned and handled a chance at left tackle, allowing Hainsey to remain where he excelled as a freshman. Nonetheless, the work on the opposite of the line may have helped the unit overall.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment for him,” Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long said of Hainsey at left tackle in mid-April. “It was good to get him exposure for an emergency situation, but he’s playing really solid football for us.”

As long as Eichenberg remains healthy and adept, Hainsey will be able to stay at right tackle, where head coach Brian Kelly wants him.

“We like Hainsey at the right tackle position,” Kelly said days after Hainsey’s return to the right side of the line. “He’s just a good back-side setter. He can do the job we’re looking for at the right tackle.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Hainsey’s early enrollment and subsequent praise from Kelly made the possibility of him seeing the field in 2017 rise from non-existent to slim. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Steve Elmer once parlayed an early enrollment into four starts as a freshman when an upper-classman (Christian Lombard) went down to injury.

“Unlike the incoming Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons, Hainsey will likely need to stay ready this season in case of such an occurrence. Obviously, no one hopes for an injury to McGlinchey, but should such a misfortune befall the Irish, Hainsey would be an option to consider, along with [Hunter] Bivin, Kraemer and Eichenberg.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Presuming health, this should be simple: Hainsey will start 13 games at right tackle, excel as a pass blocker and grow as a run blocker. Moving Kraemer to right guard will only benefit Hainsey’s progress in the run game. Kraemer is the better run blocker of the two and should ease some of the right-side burden in those situations.

Otherwise, another steady season from Hainsey is all that is expected. That is not to knock steady. Last year such a campaign included limiting 2018 NFL draft picks Harold Landry (Boston College), Bradley Chubb (North Carolina State) and Duke Ejiofor (Wake Forest) to minimal impacts. To keep those pass-rush threats away from McGlinchey, opposing defensive coordinators frequently lined them up against Kraemer or Hainsey. The young rotating duo stymied them, nonetheless. Landry managed all of one tackle, though he was later taken in the draft’s second round. Chubb did get to the quarterback once, only one yard behind the line of scrimmage, part of a very slow day for the eventual No. 5 overall pick. Ejiofor, a sixth-round selection, made two total tackles.

DOWN THE ROAD
Hainsey could end up the rare four-year starter along the Irish offensive line. Even McGlinchey and sixth-overall NFL pick Quenton Nelson cannot claim that. Hainsey may not end up a unanimous All-American, but he certainly looks like he will have a stellar career in total.

However, it may not all be at tackle. Hainsey is an excellent technical blocker with good footwork, but his arm reach is not impressively long and he may move inward at some point, no matter how well he plays on the edge. More than finding a better fit for Hainsey, such a move would likely be made with the line’s performance as a unit in mind. Notre Dame has a number of prospective tackles such as sophomores Josh Lugg and Aaron Banks and incoming freshman Jarrett Patterson. Moving Hainsey to the interior could give one of them a chance to find a groove, benefiting the line as a whole.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 73 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Jones will spend this season, at the least, working at center behind fifth-year Sam Mustipher and perhaps senior Trevor Ruhland. When it comes to competitive situations, there is also a strong chance fifth-year left guard Alex Bars would slide to center if Mustipher suffered an injury.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Jones de-committed from a months-long pledge to Arkansas when Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema was about to be shown the door. He quickly committed to Notre Dame and did not waver in the slightest when Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand departed for the NFL.

QUOTE(S)
Not many incoming freshmen hear their names mentioned during spring practice. Jones did when new offensive line coach Jeff Quinn discussed the options at center behind Mustipher.

“We have a couple freshmen coming in,” Quinn said in mid-April. “I’d like to see Luke Jones. He should be somebody who can come in there and start at that position, in terms of beginning his development at that position.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN JONES’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Current sophomores Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg have not excelled at tackle. That issue led to [Robert] Hainsey playing throughout his freshman season as much as Hainsey’s solid practice performances did. Such a leap is unlikely to be repeated a second time in two seasons, but it could lead to an opportunity in a year or two for Jones.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame desperately hopes Jones does not see the field this year. If he did, that would almost certainly mean three-year starter and captain Mustipher is out with a long-term injury. That would cripple any offensive line chemistry. Instead, the Irish would like to see Jones preserve a year of eligibility.

DOWN THE ROAD
Working at center this year could pan out very well for Jones. Notre Dame will need a center after this year, and even if Ruhland secures the gig in 2019, Jones will be ready to step in afterward. It may not be a glamorous position, but a starting role is how a player gets onto the field.

Jones is built for inside work, anyway. He will be ready as a run blocker before he is a pass blocker or edge setter, so clicking at center could be a win-win for all parties involved.

WHY NO. 73?
As always, the numbers are not yet known for incoming freshmen. Jones landing at No. 73 in this exercise is partly a result of so few digits being available in the 70-79 range preferred by the NCAA for anyone who may end up at tackle. Only Nos. 73, 77 and 79 are currently available, and considering Jones wore 72 in high school (owned by Hainsey with the Irish), this is but a step away.

Some offensive linemen end up in the 60s. That does not preclude them from playing tackle. See: Mike McGlinchey and No. 68. It just isn’t the norm in those respects, and why limit Jones’ openings moving forward before needing to?

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 1/8, 303 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Eichenberg will start at left tackle.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com listed Eichenberg as the No.11 tackle in the country and the No. 6 recruit in Ohio. The Under Armour All-American spurned offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State, among many others, to commit to Notre Dame.

CAREER TO DATE
Eichenberg preserved a year of eligibility in 2016, along with classmate Tommy Kraemer. The expectation was the two would compete for starting right tackle duties in 2017, but then early-enrollee Robert Hainsey leapfrogged past Eichenberg, relegating him to mop-up work in five Irish blowouts last year.

QUOTE(S)
The spring began with Eichenberg somewhat an afterthought at left tackle, more likely to emerge on the exact opposite end of the line. When he finally started working with the first-unit at left tackle, in only the last couple weeks of spring practice, it had as much to do with mental progression as any physical developments.

“Liam Eichenberg coming on this spring has been huge,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long said in mid-April. “He’s just getting more and more confident every day. He’s a young guy, so he’s going to make some mistakes, but he’s finally turning it loose and playing hard, not thinking all the time.”

In the view of Irish head coach Brian Kelly, Eichenberg was not thinking as much because he had found the self-assurance needed to trust his instincts.

“It’s been more mental than anything else,” Kelly said two days after Long’s comments. “[Eichenberg’s] ability to settle down. He was a little bit — I wouldn’t say not confident, but you could see he didn’t play with the kind of confidence that he needed to. Emotionally, he’s in his comfort level and his zone now.

“He would jump offsides easily, miss an assignment easily. I think that’s maturity. ‘It’s my time now, and I’m ready for it.’ I think a lot of it is mental [more] than physical.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“In some respects, spending 2017 as a backup could bode better for Eichenberg’s long-term career. Fifth-year captain Mike McGlinchey will not be Notre Dame’s left tackle in 2018. If Eichenberg spent this season readying for that role, it could be his while Kraemer remains — hypothetically — at right tackle.

“It is not to say one position is more important than the other, but the NFL does pay left tackles much better than right tackles.

“Either Eichenberg or Kraemer will start at right tackle this year. One or the other will have first crack at starting at left tackle in 2018.”

2018 OUTLOOK
In the most round-about way, that 2017 projection could not have been much more accurate. Looking forward now starts with looking back at the spring and considering the circuitous route needed to get Eichenberg to starting at left tackle.

The expectation entering spring was for Hainsey to end up at left tackle, with either Kraemer or Eichenberg taking over right tackle duties. That alignment was seen frequently in March, but then Eichenberg apparently inspired enough confidence in the coaching staff to place him at left tackle and keep Hainsey — with a season already spent at right tackle, not to mention shorter arm reach — at his initial position.

Eichenberg’s strong performance also allowed Kraemer to move inward to guard, where his skillset fits better, rather than have to keep working at tackle while Eichenberg found his groove.

Thus, if Eichenberg can be successful at left tackle when it counts, even if he is not stellar, just sustainably good, then he will have also improved two other offensive line positions. There is no statistic to track that kind of domino effect, but it illustrates how much may actually hinge on Eichenberg holding his own in the fall.

DOWN THE ROAD
Eichenberg’s size and feet will continue to get him chances to be one of the starting five offensive linemen, even if 2018 goes awry. However, there is little reason to think it will. A sophomore jumping offsides or missing an assignment should not condemn a career. If anything, it should underscore how rare Hainsey’s debut campaign truly was.

If Eichenberg has indeed grown into this role, the left tackle honors should be his for the next three seasons. Obviously, being the starting left tackle at Notre Dame has come to carry great expectations. Eichenberg may not match that standard in 2018 — McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL draft, after all — but he should come within a respectable distance of it in 2019 and, if he so chooses, 2020.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 7/8, 308 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: On the two-deep, Lugg fills in as the backup to starting left tackle junior Liam Eichenberg.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Lugg’s dedicated commitment helped hold the Notre Dame class of 2017 together amidst coaching staff turnover. The U.S. Army All-American was rated the No. 22 tackle prospect in the country and the No. 6 player in Pennsylvania by rivals.com, as well as the No. 236 overall recruit nationwide.

CAREER TO DATE
Lugg saw no action his freshman season, preserving a season of eligibility.

QUOTE(S)
Lugg was mentioned too often this spring to merely end up a forgotten backup, even if the starting five offensive linemen never falter. Irish head coach Brian Kelly specifically mentioned Lugg’s progress twice this spring, including once responding to an open-ended question not inherently pertaining to the offensive line.

“Guys that were redshirted last year [or] didn’t play a lot, I’d say Josh Lugg probably is the one that kind of stands out that he’s really ready to play,” Kelly said in late March. “He clearly has shown that.”

A week later, Kelly added, “Josh Lugg has been impressive. It’s hard to keep him off the field.”

Perhaps with that impetus to play the sophomore in mind, Kelly and offensive line coach Jeff Quin moved Lugg around the line this spring. At first, there was a left tackle opening and a guard was needed, left or right to be determined. The variations of the line to fill those slots saw most linemen jump around a bit — with the sole exception being fifth-year center Sam Mustipher.

“[Lugg has] played right tackle, right guard, left guard, left tackle,” Quinn said two days before the Blue-Gold Game. “He told me yesterday, ‘Coach, it’s made me really lock into the playbook and I’ve had to concentrate a little bit more as opposed to being at one position.’

“He’s had to change his stance. He’s really had to think about if he’s play-side or backside, whether he’s on the left side or the right side. He says it’s really helped him learn the offense more.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“It will be a shock to see Lugg on the field in 2017. Notre Dame almost never plays freshmen offensive linemen, and this year should provide even less of a need for it than usual with four starters returning and the competition between Kraemer and Eichenberg continuing for the starting right tackle position.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The compliments paid Lugg this spring give pause when projecting his fall. On one hand, he is a second-unit player trapped behind a starter (Eichenberg) long expected to emerge as a bedrock of the offensive line. On the other hand, both Kelly and Quinn went out of their way to make it clear Lugg is in the mix.

Eichenberg did not crack the rotation last year for a reason. That led, in part, to the emergence of Robert Hainsey at right tackle, the exception proving the rule of rare is the freshman who starts on the Irish offensive line. If Eichenberg struggles again this season, it could again work to the benefit of a member of the recruiting class of 2017. Lugg would get the first consideration to take some competitive snaps off Eichenberg’s hands.

Without that happening, and barring injury, it remains difficult to find a path for Lugg to playing time this season. Aside from Eichenberg, the rest of Notre Dame’s offensive line is pretty well set and with experience proving expectations for solid play.

DOWN THE ROAD
Again, this spring’s press conference remarks greatly influence this thought process. Before the beginning of spring practice, it would have been a leap to project Lugg to guard. His length alone makes him an ideal tackle prospect in the long-term.

The day before practice began, though, Kelly identified Lugg as someone who would cross-train at tackle and guard, as Quinn later discussed, implying the cross-training was not brief.

In the Harry Hiestand era, the Irish offensive line almost always consisted of the five best players — positions could be figured out later on. If Quinn continues with that strategy, Lugg could end up the left guard in 2019 when Alex Bars has run out of eligibility. Starting for a couple years there before moving to one of the tackle positions would be a career more than worthy of any expectations of Lugg.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 307 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Gibbons would be the most-likely backup to step in if either junior right guard Tommy Kraemer or fifth-year left guard Alex Bars were to suffer an injury of any kind. Gibbons was also mentioned by offensive line coach Jeff Quinn as a possibility at center if fifth-year snapper Sam Mustipher went down for any period of time. Gibbons, Bars and senior Trevor Ruhland have all worked on snapping, per Quinn.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star recruit, Gibbons committed to the Irish in April of 2015, the spring semester of his sophomore year of high school and the first commitment in the Notre Dame class of 2017. Though he had an Ohio State offer to consider at the time, Gibbons shut down his recruitment following that commitment, never wavering from the Irish and then-offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

CAREER TO DATE
Gibbons saw no action his freshman season, preserving a year of eligibility.

QUOTE(S)
There are two versions of a sixth offensive lineman. One was seen last year, when Kraemer split time at right tackle with Robert Hainsey, meaning six offensive linemen saw frequent action. The other, more typical, is the player who backs up the most positions, ready to play at a few spots along the line in case of injury. Gibbons may fit that second description this season.

“I would say the next group coming in would be Trevor Ruhland, [sophomore] Josh Lugg, … guys like [sophomore] Aaron Banks and Dillan Gibbons,” Quinn said in mid-April. “All those guys are in the mix. As their development continues to improve, their opportunities will come.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“There are no guarantees in life, but if there were, it would be a guarantee Gibbons spend 2017 preserving a year of eligibility while working with the offensive scout team. That is simply the trend of freshman linemen in Hiestand’s program, with the rare exception of an early enrollee.”

2018 OUTLOOK
No one wants to find playing time solely because of an injury to a teammate. By no means does Gibbons hope for Kraemer, Mustipher or Bars to fall with so much as a sprained ankle. It is, however, a fact of life in football.

Serving as an injury replacement possibility for so much of the line means Gibbons very well might see competitive time this season. Even if he does not back up Mustipher, Bars may, and that would inherently create a need at guard, to be filled by either Gibbons or Ruhland.

DOWN THE ROAD
Kraemer’s future has long been seen as a guard, and that coming to be a reality this year delayed Gibbons’ hopes of starting by at least a season. If Kraemer had remained at tackle, then perhaps it would be Gibbons who stepped into the hole created by Quenton Nelson’s departure.

There will be two more spots open next year with both Bars and Mustipher out of eligibility. With no clear heir apparent at center on the Notre Dame roster, Gibbons and Ruhland seem the two most-likely candidates, as the other competing at guard against the likes of Lugg and some of the incoming freshman class.

Gibbons is fortunate that he projects as a guard, not a tackle, considering the Irish appear to have both tackle positions set for the next two or three seasons. His frame should hold the power necessary to excel on the interior, once he has that chance.

