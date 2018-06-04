rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 70 John Dirksen, incoming freshman, offensive lineman

By Douglas FarmerJun 4, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Dirksen arrives deep in the reserves of the Irish offensive line.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Dirksen chose Notre Dame over the likes of Iowa State, Michigan State and Boston College as the No. 37 offensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 28 recruit in Ohio.

QUOTE(S)
To some degree, mentioning Dirksen grew up on a dairy farm is simply a nod to a storyline. In more pertinent terms, it underscores the area in which he is from, arguably part of why his recruitment never truly took off.

“In a rural area, a winner,” is how Irish head coach Brian Kelly described Dirksen on National Signing Day, before moving on to explain he will fit into the offensive line position meetings with little trouble.

“We’re looking for offensive linemen that have had success, that are great teammates, that will fit into the culture of the offensive line room. That’s a huge piece for us. Our offensive linemen are eminently involved in the recruiting process. They give us thumbs up and thumbs down on a lot of guys that we’re recruiting. They are part of this recruiting process.

“They first and foremost have to fit that room, and then we look at their potential, the development potential of that player, and John fits that for us.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN DIRKSEN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“At some point or another, every offensive lineman gets his chance. … That may be at guard or tackle for Dirksen, with a frame that could fit at either position. A guard spot will open up following the 2018 season with senior Alex Bars using up his eligibility. Otherwise, Dirksen may need to wait another two years for [now-junior] Tommy Kraemer and [now-sophomore Robert] Hainsey to finish up their time.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Dirksen will spend the season preserving a year of eligibility, learning the competitive nature of the collegiate game. He may have won three state titles in high school and started as a freshman then, but another gear will be needed from Dirksen to find success at the next level.

DOWN THE ROAD
After Dirksen spends 2018 on the sidelines, he will be two seasons of eligibility behind the triumvirate of junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg, right guard Kraemer and right tackle Robert Hainsey. If Dirksen does not push past the grouping of current sophomores who will vie for the guard spot opened up by Bars’ departure, biding his time until 2021 will not be that long of a wait.

WHY NO. 70?
The end of this string of offensive linemen is in sight. From No. 79 on down, every spot has been filled. Slotting in Dirksen at No. 70 in this exercise is simply positioning him at a possible number before No. 69 sophomore Aaron Banks is the only entry left before a numeric drop to No. 57 senior Trevor Ruhland.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJun 3, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 1/8, 318 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Fifth-year with only one season of eligibility remaining to be used in 2018.
Depth chart: Bars will start at left guard this season, providing veteran support next to first-time starter junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Bars committed to Notre Dame early, turning down offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and many other perennial college football powers. An Under Armour All-American, rivals.com named Bars the No. 4 player in Tennessee, the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 98 overall prospect.

CAREER TO DATE
Bars will finish his Irish career with starts in four different seasons at three different positions, at the least.

After preserving a year of eligibility in 2014, Bars began his sophomore year the primary backup across most of the offensive line. He filled in as such before starting for an injured Quenton Nelson at left guard. That gig lasted only two games before a broken ankle ended Bars’ season in mid-October.

Bars spent his junior season starting 12 games at right tackle before moving to right guard last year, starting all 13 games there.

QUOTE(S)
Bars was quite open and honest about wanting to be named the fourth captain this spring. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn understood what made Bars captain material.

“He’s always prepared,” Quinn said. “I never concern myself if Alex is going to show up, whether it’s in the locker room, meeting room, our walk-through, a practice, a live-rep situation, one-on-one or 11-on-11 or tempo, that he’s not going to be locked in and perform at the highest level. It’s very inspiring to see someone like him who cares that much about the program. He is truly in my opinion one of those guys that will continue to be leaned on.”

Irish head coach Brian Kelly made it clear: Bars was named a captain by his peers. The decision was not pushed through by the coaching staff.

“Alex has been a three-year starter, a guy that has been in it and understands the standards that we have here, and so he models those standards,” Kelly said after the Blue-Gold Game on April 21. “Players see that. They react to it positively. You can’t kid those guys. You can’t convince them to vote.

“This was strictly voting on the players. … The players wanted him as their next captain.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The last sentence of [former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry] Hiestand’s quote sums up the dichotomy of Bars’ coming season. Tackle might be his better position personally, but Bars playing at right guard is ‘what’s best for us.’ One way or another, Bars and either [then-sophomores Tommy] Kraemer or [Liam] Eichenberg will make up the right side of the line. Bars is more established at both right guard and right tackle than either sophomore, but the gap between him and the better of the two tackles is less than it is at guard, so the greater sum includes Bars at guard.

“At least, that is the theory. Whether it is utilized in practice will depend on how Kraemer and/or Eichenberg performs in fall camp. The best-case scenario sees that theory realized, in no small part because it would allow Bars to excel a bit more in run blocking, the area of the game where he is at his best.

“If he has to move outside to tackle, that figures to be a slight step backward for the Irish line as a whole. Hiestand has always shown a distinct preference for finding the best five-man unit, not for placing linemen where they perform best individually.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Bars’ personal success this season will be best gauged in two areas defying much measurement. While it is within reason he could end up a second-team All-American, he will not replicate the left guard dominance of 2017 from unanimous All-American Quenton Nelson. No matter how well Bars plays at the position, his biggest contributions will come in how he assists Eichenberg and how he leads in the locker room.

There is no way to analyze how Bars aids Eichenberg’s first starts. Bars should be able to cover for small mistakes while also confirming protections and adjustments for the left tackle. In time, that will build Eichenberg’s confidence and further the line’s overall chemistry. At least, that is once again the theory, now behind moving Bars to left guard from right guard.

The broader locker room will look to fifth-year center Sam Mustipher more than Bars — one was voted a captain in the initial vote; the other waited until the morning of the spring finale to be granted the honor — but Bars is the more vocal of the two. His leadership will be front-facing and needed.

Speaking of Mustipher, it should be mentioned Bars would be the likely center if Mustipher suffered a long-term injury this season.

DOWN THE ROAD
Bars has already been mentioned in some preseason All-American discussions. Setting aside the lunacy of having those conversations in late May and early June, the simple act of considering Bars establishes his NFL draft potential. He will almost certainly get picked, at which point it simply becomes a question of in which round.

Bars’ proven versatility will only help his NFL hopes. He has proven he can play solidly across the offensive line and even has some center experience in practice. No matter the hole along an organization’s front line, a coaching staff will be able to ponder Bars as the solution.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 72 Robert Hainsey, starting right tackle

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 2, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4 5/8, 291 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Hainsey will be the full-time starter at right tackle this season.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com rated Hainsey as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 21 prospect in Florida and the overall No. 108 recruit nationally.

CAREER TO DATE
Hainsey’s early enrollment a year ago gave him a chance to spend all of spring practice working at left tackle with the second unit. Those repetitions impressed the Notre Dame coaching staff enough to elevate him above Liam Eichenberg in the right tackle competition. Hainsey’s continued success led to him splitting time at right tackle with Tommy Kraemer in all 13 games last year. The two alternated series and were both considered starters, practically speaking.

QUOTE(S)
For many of this spring’s 15 sessions, Hainsey got work at left tackle, the quickly-presumed replacement for Mike McGlinchey. By mid-April though, the junior Eichenberg had earned and handled a chance at left tackle, allowing Hainsey to remain where he excelled as a freshman. Nonetheless, the work on the opposite of the line may have helped the unit overall.

“It’s been a little bit of an adjustment for him,” Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long said of Hainsey at left tackle in mid-April. “It was good to get him exposure for an emergency situation, but he’s playing really solid football for us.”

As long as Eichenberg remains healthy and adept, Hainsey will be able to stay at right tackle, where head coach Brian Kelly wants him.

“We like Hainsey at the right tackle position,” Kelly said days after Hainsey’s return to the right side of the line. “He’s just a good back-side setter. He can do the job we’re looking for at the right tackle.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Hainsey’s early enrollment and subsequent praise from Kelly made the possibility of him seeing the field in 2017 rise from non-existent to slim. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Steve Elmer once parlayed an early enrollment into four starts as a freshman when an upper-classman (Christian Lombard) went down to injury.

“Unlike the incoming Josh Lugg and Dillan Gibbons, Hainsey will likely need to stay ready this season in case of such an occurrence. Obviously, no one hopes for an injury to McGlinchey, but should such a misfortune befall the Irish, Hainsey would be an option to consider, along with [Hunter] Bivin, Kraemer and Eichenberg.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Presuming health, this should be simple: Hainsey will start 13 games at right tackle, excel as a pass blocker and grow as a run blocker. Moving Kraemer to right guard will only benefit Hainsey’s progress in the run game. Kraemer is the better run blocker of the two and should ease some of the right-side burden in those situations.

Otherwise, another steady season from Hainsey is all that is expected. That is not to knock steady. Last year such a campaign included limiting 2018 NFL draft picks Harold Landry (Boston College), Bradley Chubb (North Carolina State) and Duke Ejiofor (Wake Forest) to minimal impacts. To keep those pass-rush threats away from McGlinchey, opposing defensive coordinators frequently lined them up against Kraemer or Hainsey. The young rotating duo stymied them, nonetheless. Landry managed all of one tackle, though he was later taken in the draft’s second round. Chubb did get to the quarterback once, only one yard behind the line of scrimmage, part of a very slow day for the eventual No. 5 overall pick. Ejiofor, a sixth-round selection, made two total tackles.

DOWN THE ROAD
Hainsey could end up the rare four-year starter along the Irish offensive line. Even McGlinchey and sixth-overall NFL pick Quenton Nelson cannot claim that. Hainsey may not end up a unanimous All-American, but he certainly looks like he will have a stellar career in total.

However, it may not all be at tackle. Hainsey is an excellent technical blocker with good footwork, but his arm reach is not impressively long and he may move inward at some point, no matter how well he plays on the edge. More than finding a better fit for Hainsey, such a move would likely be made with the line’s performance as a unit in mind. Notre Dame has a number of prospective tackles such as sophomores Josh Lugg and Aaron Banks and incoming freshman Jarrett Patterson. Moving Hainsey to the interior could give one of them a chance to find a groove, benefiting the line as a whole.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 73 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman

und.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 1, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Jones will spend this season, at the least, working at center behind fifth-year Sam Mustipher and perhaps senior Trevor Ruhland. When it comes to competitive situations, there is also a strong chance fifth-year left guard Alex Bars would slide to center if Mustipher suffered an injury.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Jones de-committed from a months-long pledge to Arkansas when Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema was about to be shown the door. He quickly committed to Notre Dame and did not waver in the slightest when Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand departed for the NFL.

QUOTE(S)
Not many incoming freshmen hear their names mentioned during spring practice. Jones did when new offensive line coach Jeff Quinn discussed the options at center behind Mustipher.

“We have a couple freshmen coming in,” Quinn said in mid-April. “I’d like to see Luke Jones. He should be somebody who can come in there and start at that position, in terms of beginning his development at that position.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN JONES’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Current sophomores Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg have not excelled at tackle. That issue led to [Robert] Hainsey playing throughout his freshman season as much as Hainsey’s solid practice performances did. Such a leap is unlikely to be repeated a second time in two seasons, but it could lead to an opportunity in a year or two for Jones.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame desperately hopes Jones does not see the field this year. If he did, that would almost certainly mean three-year starter and captain Mustipher is out with a long-term injury. That would cripple any offensive line chemistry. Instead, the Irish would like to see Jones preserve a year of eligibility.

DOWN THE ROAD
Working at center this year could pan out very well for Jones. Notre Dame will need a center after this year, and even if Ruhland secures the gig in 2019, Jones will be ready to step in afterward. It may not be a glamorous position, but a starting role is how a player gets onto the field.

Jones is built for inside work, anyway. He will be ready as a run blocker before he is a pass blocker or edge setter, so clicking at center could be a win-win for all parties involved.

WHY NO. 73?
As always, the numbers are not yet known for incoming freshmen. Jones landing at No. 73 in this exercise is partly a result of so few digits being available in the 70-79 range preferred by the NCAA for anyone who may end up at tackle. Only Nos. 73, 77 and 79 are currently available, and considering Jones wore 72 in high school (owned by Hainsey with the Irish), this is but a step away.

Some offensive linemen end up in the 60s. That does not preclude them from playing tackle. See: Mike McGlinchey and No. 68. It just isn’t the norm in those respects, and why limit Jones’ openings moving forward before needing to?

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerMay 31, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 1/8, 303 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Eichenberg will start at left tackle.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com listed Eichenberg as the No.11 tackle in the country and the No. 6 recruit in Ohio. The Under Armour All-American spurned offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Florida State, among many others, to commit to Notre Dame.

CAREER TO DATE
Eichenberg preserved a year of eligibility in 2016, along with classmate Tommy Kraemer. The expectation was the two would compete for starting right tackle duties in 2017, but then early-enrollee Robert Hainsey leapfrogged past Eichenberg, relegating him to mop-up work in five Irish blowouts last year.

QUOTE(S)
The spring began with Eichenberg somewhat an afterthought at left tackle, more likely to emerge on the exact opposite end of the line. When he finally started working with the first-unit at left tackle, in only the last couple weeks of spring practice, it had as much to do with mental progression as any physical developments.

“Liam Eichenberg coming on this spring has been huge,” Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long said in mid-April. “He’s just getting more and more confident every day. He’s a young guy, so he’s going to make some mistakes, but he’s finally turning it loose and playing hard, not thinking all the time.”

In the view of Irish head coach Brian Kelly, Eichenberg was not thinking as much because he had found the self-assurance needed to trust his instincts.

“It’s been more mental than anything else,” Kelly said two days after Long’s comments. “[Eichenberg’s] ability to settle down. He was a little bit — I wouldn’t say not confident, but you could see he didn’t play with the kind of confidence that he needed to. Emotionally, he’s in his comfort level and his zone now.

“He would jump offsides easily, miss an assignment easily. I think that’s maturity. ‘It’s my time now, and I’m ready for it.’ I think a lot of it is mental [more] than physical.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“In some respects, spending 2017 as a backup could bode better for Eichenberg’s long-term career. Fifth-year captain Mike McGlinchey will not be Notre Dame’s left tackle in 2018. If Eichenberg spent this season readying for that role, it could be his while Kraemer remains — hypothetically — at right tackle.

“It is not to say one position is more important than the other, but the NFL does pay left tackles much better than right tackles.

“Either Eichenberg or Kraemer will start at right tackle this year. One or the other will have first crack at starting at left tackle in 2018.”

2018 OUTLOOK
In the most round-about way, that 2017 projection could not have been much more accurate. Looking forward now starts with looking back at the spring and considering the circuitous route needed to get Eichenberg to starting at left tackle.

The expectation entering spring was for Hainsey to end up at left tackle, with either Kraemer or Eichenberg taking over right tackle duties. That alignment was seen frequently in March, but then Eichenberg apparently inspired enough confidence in the coaching staff to place him at left tackle and keep Hainsey — with a season already spent at right tackle, not to mention shorter arm reach — at his initial position.

Eichenberg’s strong performance also allowed Kraemer to move inward to guard, where his skillset fits better, rather than have to keep working at tackle while Eichenberg found his groove.

Thus, if Eichenberg can be successful at left tackle when it counts, even if he is not stellar, just sustainably good, then he will have also improved two other offensive line positions. There is no statistic to track that kind of domino effect, but it illustrates how much may actually hinge on Eichenberg holding his own in the fall.

DOWN THE ROAD
Eichenberg’s size and feet will continue to get him chances to be one of the starting five offensive linemen, even if 2018 goes awry. However, there is little reason to think it will. A sophomore jumping offsides or missing an assignment should not condemn a career. If anything, it should underscore how rare Hainsey’s debut campaign truly was.

If Eichenberg has indeed grown into this role, the left tackle honors should be his for the next three seasons. Obviously, being the starting left tackle at Notre Dame has come to carry great expectations. Eichenberg may not match that standard in 2018 — McGlinchey was the No. 9 overall pick in the NFL draft, after all — but he should come within a respectable distance of it in 2019 and, if he so chooses, 2020.

