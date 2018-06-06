rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman

By Douglas FarmerJun 6, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 5/8, 295 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Ruhland will likely be listed as Notre Dame’s backup center, behind three-year starter and captain Sam Mustipher. The Irish have only Mustipher as a true center, so finding a veteran who can handle the duties in case of emergency is a paramount necessity.
Recruiting: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Ruhland shut down his recruitment 10 months before National Signing Day even though he had interest from Big Ten schools such as Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota. Rivals rated Ruhland as the No. 6 player in Illinois in 2015 and the No. 30 recruit in the country at his position.

CAREER TO DATE
Ruhland has yet to be called upon in a competitive situation. After preserving a year of eligibility as a freshman, he saw action in nine games in 2016 and five blowouts in 2017.

QUOTE(S)
One of this spring’s alignments considered to replace the left-sided duo of Quenton Nelson and Mike McGlinchey included Ruhland at left guard. For a portion of spring practice, he appeared to be under consideration as the starter.

“He’s got a good sense of the position, body awareness in terms of how to leverage,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in late March. “He just has a lot of the traits that allow him to make up for maybe some of the things that some of the other guys have in terms of size and strength. Not that he’s not strong and not that he’s not a big kid, he’s 295 pounds, but he’s a really good technician and he’s really smart, so he makes up for some of those things as an offensive lineman.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Don’t take this the wrong way: The Irish hope Ruhland does not see much action in 2017. If he does see significant playing time, that is a sign of equally-significant injuries along Notre Dame’s offensive line.

“… This is not an indictment of Ruhland. Depth is needed. This is football, after all. Injuries occur. But Notre Dame would certainly rather escape the season without much more than a turned ankle along the offensive front line.”

2018 OUTLOOK
To some degree, the story remains the same regarding Ruhland. If he is playing this fall, it is because someone else got hurt. Once junior Liam Eichenberg stepped forward this spring as a viable left tackle, that allowed junior Tommy Kraemer to slide to guard, and suddenly the open starting spot had been filled by a returning starter, leaving Ruhland as a reserve yet again.

At center, though, that reserve is needed. If Mustipher suffered a minor injury, perhaps a sprained ankle, Ruhland would likely handle that day’s remaining snapping duties, allowing the offensive line to otherwise remain intact. If Mustipher was sidelined for multiple weeks, fifth-year left guard Alex Bars would likely take over snapping duties, and Ruhland would be one of a few options considered to fill in at left guard.

DOWN THE ROAD
Trusted backups are needed, and Kelly has a bit of a track record of welcoming back fifth-year offensive linemen who are little more than utility knifes in the second-unit (see: Bivin, Hunter). Kelly will likely extend that offer to Ruhland next offseason, whether or not he sees Ruhland as a possible starter in 2019.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 93 (theoretically) Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 90 (theoretically) Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 79 (theoretically) Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 77 (theoretically) Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 73 (theoretically) Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 (theoretically) John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
By Douglas FarmerJun 5, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-5 ¾, 320 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Banks projects as a tackle and, thus, serves as the backup to sophomore Robert Hainsey at right tackle.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Banks enrolled early after choosing Notre Dame over Michigan, Oregon and UCLA, among a litany of other notable offers. Rated the No. 13 tackle in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 121 recruit in the country, Banks committed less than a month after an official visit to Michigan.

CAREER TO DATE
Banks saw no action his freshman season, preserving a season of eligibility.

QUOTE(S)
If one is to believe the Irish coaching staff and the offensive line truly does have nearly two full units of starter-quality options, then it is the likes of Banks that tips those numbers from typical to an abundance of talent.

“We have about eight guys right now that we can play winning football, and Aaron Banks had his best week,” offensive coordinator Chip Long said with two weeks of spring practice remaining. “Most places I’ve been, you might have six or 5.5 guys. It’s nice to have this depth. We just have to get them more mature up front, and that just comes with time. There’s good talent there.”

Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn pointed to Banks and classmate Dillan Gibbons as the types of players who would fill in if needed, but also still need a bit of development.

“All those guys are in the mix,” Quinn said in mid-April. “As their development continues to improve, their opportunities will come.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“In 2018, Notre Dame will need to fill at least two starting positions — left tackle and left guard — and will be without its current offensive line utility knife in fifth-year Hunter Bivin. One of the [then-] sophomore duo of Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg is likely to fill that tackle position, though Banks and Hainsey will undoubtedly be given fair shots at it. The left guard slot, though, is a better possibility for Banks.

“If he shows the necessary aggressiveness, he could slot in there until a day comes when the Irish need a tackle. At that point, as a veteran, Banks very well may be the ideal choice. For that matter, if he were to excel for a season at guard and, as an example, Kraemer struggled at tackle, a swap could occur be it midseason or in the subsequent offseason.

“One way or another, opportunity will be there for Banks entering the 2018 season. Even if Hainsey beats him out for that chance …”

2018 OUTLOOK
The inaccuracies to that year-old projection come from not anticipating Hainsey’s rise to multiple-game starter as a freshman. That reduced the openings this offseason to just one. In the end, both Kraemer and Eichenberg made the cut, leaving Banks as an odd-man out.

Backing up Hainsey, though, could prove crucial. If Hainsey were to suffer so much as a sprained ankle, Notre Dame would very much hope a capable substitute could allow Kraemer to remain at right guard rather than move back to his position of a year ago. Kraemer is simply that much more of a natural fit at guard.

It is difficult to envision any other scenario in which Banks sees competitive action this season, but that is the natural effect of returning four offensive line starters.

DOWN THE ROAD
The obvious, and true, summary of these possibilities is Banks will be at least considered to fill the hole left by fifth-year left guard Alex Bars following this season. Banks will have some competition in that pursuit from Gibbons, classmate Josh Lugg and a few of the incoming freshmen.

Banks could make things interesting by excelling in all regards in 2018 while Eichenberg perhaps struggles as a first-time starter. That would create a chance for a position competition next spring at tackle, where Banks is one of the clearer likelihoods on the Irish roster.

Monday’s Leftovers and Links: Notre Dame lands a punter; adds (another) late kickoff

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame has its punter for 2018 in fifth-year captain Tyler Newsome. The Irish now also have their punter for the following four years with the Wednesday commitment from Jay Bramblett (Tuscaloosa Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.). Bramblett became the 11th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2019 with an announcement on Twitter.

Recruiting punters can be tricky. The Irish coaching staff rarely wants to devote more than one scholarship to the position at a time, so a new punter is sought only every four or five years. This just happens to be that spot in the cycle.

Bramblett receives quite strong praise from Chris Sailer of Chris Sailer Kicking, the preeminent specialists training group in the country.

“Jay is a big-time high school punting prospect,” Sailer said to Blue & Gold Illustrated. “A great looking athlete with an explosive leg. He has an ideal frame for a D1 college punter. Jay punts for outstanding distance and big hang time.”

5 p.m. PT … meaning a very early return to Notre Dame
CBS announced the Notre Dame vs. Navy game in San Diego on Oct. 27 will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CBS. That sounds great: On national broadcast television at evening local time, the sun will set as the game ends.

And the Irish will not get home until 5 or 6 a.m. ET. Figuring the game ends shortly before midnight ET, Notre Dame will be in the air no earlier than 1 a.m. and the direct flight takes at least four hours. By the time the Irish make the 20-minute drive to campus from the South Bend International Airport, it will be pushing 5:30 a.m. ET in a best-case scenario.

The CBS decision guarantees Notre Dame has a minimum of four primetime games this season, with 7:30 p.m. ET kicks set for the three home games against Michigan (Sept. 1), Stanford (Sept. 29) and Florida State (Nov. 10). It is overwhelmingly likely at least one of the trips to Virginia Tech (Oct. 6) and USC (Nov. 24) adds another late kickoff, if not both.

Kelly remains vague re: running backs
The South Bend Tribune’s Eric Hansen spoke with Irish head coach Brian Kelly on Monday before a round of golf at the Kelly Cares Foundation Golf Invitational in southwestern Michigan. In discussing rumors regarding the eligibility of senior Dexter Williams, junior Deon McIntosh and sophomore C.J. Holmes, Kelly did not offer much clarity.

Summary: Williams may or may not miss much of September. McIntosh and Holmes remain off the team, but the figurative door might be open a crack, although it is not open wide enough for both to get through it.

On the need for a balanced roster
In a mailbag last week, The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel pondered why USC has been blown out consistently against top-flight opponents during head coach Clay Helton’s two years at the helm, including last season’s 49-14 loss to Notre Dame.

Irish fans could quickly ask a similar question of Kelly’s last few seasons. In a logical manner, Notre Dame’s shortcoming may be the exact inverse of what Mandel diagnoses as the Trojans’ issue.

“USC is not lacking for skill-position talent, but against those elite intersectional opponents, it’s often been exposed on the line of scrimmage,” Mandel wrote. “… USC, a program we generally think of as teeming with NFL talent, has produced 10 first- or second-round draft picks since 2013. Of those, six were offensive players. Another was all-purpose weapon Adoree’ Jackson. The only guy on the list who played on either line of scrimmage was star DT Leonard Williams.”

In that same time span, a dozen Irish players have been drafted in the first two rounds. Five of those were offensive linemen and two more were tight ends. Only one was a defensive lineman (Stephon Tuitt, 2014). The list also includes two generational linebackers (Jaylon Smith, 2016; Manti Te’o, 2013), but it lacks any other defensive presence.

While the Trojans manage to trot out the speedy receivers, a couple linebackers and the likes of Jackson, they don’t find success in recruiting and/or developing offensive linemen. Notre Dame, meanwhile, can only count Will Fuller as that type of a high-end receiver and struggles to come across impact defensive linemen. Those types of holes keep both programs from finishing the season in the top-five more than once apiece in the decade.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 70 John Dirksen, incoming freshman, offensive lineman

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 4, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Dirksen arrives deep in the reserves of the Irish offensive line.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Dirksen chose Notre Dame over the likes of Iowa State, Michigan State and Boston College as the No. 37 offensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 28 recruit in Ohio.

QUOTE(S)
To some degree, mentioning Dirksen grew up on a dairy farm is simply a nod to a storyline. In more pertinent terms, it underscores the area in which he is from, arguably part of why his recruitment never truly took off.

“In a rural area, a winner,” is how Irish head coach Brian Kelly described Dirksen on National Signing Day, before moving on to explain he will fit into the offensive line position meetings with little trouble.

“We’re looking for offensive linemen that have had success, that are great teammates, that will fit into the culture of the offensive line room. That’s a huge piece for us. Our offensive linemen are eminently involved in the recruiting process. They give us thumbs up and thumbs down on a lot of guys that we’re recruiting. They are part of this recruiting process.

“They first and foremost have to fit that room, and then we look at their potential, the development potential of that player, and John fits that for us.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN DIRKSEN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“At some point or another, every offensive lineman gets his chance. … That may be at guard or tackle for Dirksen, with a frame that could fit at either position. A guard spot will open up following the 2018 season with senior Alex Bars using up his eligibility. Otherwise, Dirksen may need to wait another two years for [now-junior] Tommy Kraemer and [now-sophomore Robert] Hainsey to finish up their time.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Dirksen will spend the season preserving a year of eligibility, learning the competitive nature of the collegiate game. He may have won three state titles in high school and started as a freshman then, but another gear will be needed from Dirksen to find success at the next level.

DOWN THE ROAD
After Dirksen spends 2018 on the sidelines, he will be two seasons of eligibility behind the triumvirate of junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg, right guard Kraemer and right tackle Robert Hainsey. If Dirksen does not push past the grouping of current sophomores who will vie for the guard spot opened up by Bars’ departure, biding his time until 2021 will not be that long of a wait.

WHY NO. 70?
The end of this string of offensive linemen is in sight. From No. 79 on down, every spot has been filled. Slotting in Dirksen at No. 70 in this exercise is simply positioning him at a possible number before No. 69 sophomore Aaron Banks is the only entry left before a numeric drop to No. 57 senior Trevor Ruhland.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJun 3, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-6 1/8, 318 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Fifth-year with only one season of eligibility remaining to be used in 2018.
Depth chart: Bars will start at left guard this season, providing veteran support next to first-time starter junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Bars committed to Notre Dame early, turning down offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and many other perennial college football powers. An Under Armour All-American, rivals.com named Bars the No. 4 player in Tennessee, the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 98 overall prospect.

CAREER TO DATE
Bars will finish his Irish career with starts in four different seasons at three different positions, at the least.

After preserving a year of eligibility in 2014, Bars began his sophomore year the primary backup across most of the offensive line. He filled in as such before starting for an injured Quenton Nelson at left guard. That gig lasted only two games before a broken ankle ended Bars’ season in mid-October.

Bars spent his junior season starting 12 games at right tackle before moving to right guard last year, starting all 13 games there.

QUOTE(S)
Bars was quite open and honest about wanting to be named the fourth captain this spring. Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn understood what made Bars captain material.

“He’s always prepared,” Quinn said. “I never concern myself if Alex is going to show up, whether it’s in the locker room, meeting room, our walk-through, a practice, a live-rep situation, one-on-one or 11-on-11 or tempo, that he’s not going to be locked in and perform at the highest level. It’s very inspiring to see someone like him who cares that much about the program. He is truly in my opinion one of those guys that will continue to be leaned on.”

Irish head coach Brian Kelly made it clear: Bars was named a captain by his peers. The decision was not pushed through by the coaching staff.

“Alex has been a three-year starter, a guy that has been in it and understands the standards that we have here, and so he models those standards,” Kelly said after the Blue-Gold Game on April 21. “Players see that. They react to it positively. You can’t kid those guys. You can’t convince them to vote.

“This was strictly voting on the players. … The players wanted him as their next captain.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The last sentence of [former Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry] Hiestand’s quote sums up the dichotomy of Bars’ coming season. Tackle might be his better position personally, but Bars playing at right guard is ‘what’s best for us.’ One way or another, Bars and either [then-sophomores Tommy] Kraemer or [Liam] Eichenberg will make up the right side of the line. Bars is more established at both right guard and right tackle than either sophomore, but the gap between him and the better of the two tackles is less than it is at guard, so the greater sum includes Bars at guard.

“At least, that is the theory. Whether it is utilized in practice will depend on how Kraemer and/or Eichenberg performs in fall camp. The best-case scenario sees that theory realized, in no small part because it would allow Bars to excel a bit more in run blocking, the area of the game where he is at his best.

“If he has to move outside to tackle, that figures to be a slight step backward for the Irish line as a whole. Hiestand has always shown a distinct preference for finding the best five-man unit, not for placing linemen where they perform best individually.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Bars’ personal success this season will be best gauged in two areas defying much measurement. While it is within reason he could end up a second-team All-American, he will not replicate the left guard dominance of 2017 from unanimous All-American Quenton Nelson. No matter how well Bars plays at the position, his biggest contributions will come in how he assists Eichenberg and how he leads in the locker room.

There is no way to analyze how Bars aids Eichenberg’s first starts. Bars should be able to cover for small mistakes while also confirming protections and adjustments for the left tackle. In time, that will build Eichenberg’s confidence and further the line’s overall chemistry. At least, that is once again the theory, now behind moving Bars to left guard from right guard.

The broader locker room will look to fifth-year center Sam Mustipher more than Bars — one was voted a captain in the initial vote; the other waited until the morning of the spring finale to be granted the honor — but Bars is the more vocal of the two. His leadership will be front-facing and needed.

Speaking of Mustipher, it should be mentioned Bars would be the likely center if Mustipher suffered a long-term injury this season.

DOWN THE ROAD
Bars has already been mentioned in some preseason All-American discussions. Setting aside the lunacy of having those conversations in late May and early June, the simple act of considering Bars establishes his NFL draft potential. He will almost certainly get picked, at which point it simply becomes a question of in which round.

Bars’ proven versatility will only help his NFL hopes. He has proven he can play solidly across the offensive line and even has some center experience in practice. No matter the hole along an organization’s front line, a coaching staff will be able to ponder Bars as the solution.

