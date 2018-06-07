Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, consensus four-star incoming freshman

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds

2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.

Depth chart: Ademilola became something of a luxury this season when senior Jerry Tillery not only returned but also switched to the three-technique tackle position. Behind Tillery, sophomore Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will handle most of the reserve duties while senior Micah Dew-Treadway figures to get a chance, as well. Then comes Ademilola.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star, the U.S. Army All-American chose Notre Dame over Michigan and Alabama while also holding offers from Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State. Rivals.com rated Ademilola the No. 13 defensive tackle in the country and No. 219 prospect overall. He committed in lockstep with his twin brother, defensive end Justin.

QUOTE(S)

By bringing in both Jayson Ademilola and Ja’Mion Franklin, the Irish coaching staff covered both fronts of the defensive interior. The former can focus on breaking through the line to make plays while the latter holds the point of attack. That is, once they earn their playing time.

“Jayson has a little bit more of the length and athletic ability, if you will, to play the three [-technique],” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said during December’s early signing period. “They were a great complement in terms of a [nose] and a three that we saw out there early on. We thought they complemented each other very well.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ADEMILOLA’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Ademilola may not be ready for the physical demands of a full collegiate game, but he should already be able to make his presence felt on a series-by-series basis. He can both absorb blocks and provide some pressure on the opposing quarterback.”

2018 OUTLOOK

Rarely do top-flight defensive linemen take a fifth year of collegiate development. The return of fifth-year nose tackle Jonathan Bonner only underscores that sentiment; as well as Bonner played last season, he is not as stellar of a talent as Ademilola’s recruitment suggests he could be.

Thus, Ademilola will not likely preserve a year of eligibility this season, even if he begins preseason practice fourth on the depth chart. Dew-Treadway did receive some praise in the spring, but that was the furthest thing from a surprise considering the very nature of spring practice. If Ademilola can supplant Dew-Treadway, he will be in prime position for 5-15 competitive snaps per game, keeping Tagovailoa-Amosa fresh while Tillery handles at least half the overall workload.

That may not result in more than a handful of tackles, but the effects further up the depth chart will be the real boon to the Irish defense.

DOWN THE ROAD

Tillery will be gone after this season, and no matter how 2018 goes, it should be only a matter of time before Ademilola moves past Dew-Treadway for good. For the following two seasons, Ademilola and Tagovailoa-Amosa should provide Notre Dame with an excellent rotation in the defensive middle. Arguably the most important position on a modern era football field, fresh legs at defensive tackle create a genuine chance for game-changing impacts.

The Irish, however, have struggled to develop defensive linemen consistently, only producing one first- or second-round draft pick in the last half dozen NFL drafts (Stephon Tuitt, 2014). For Ademilola to become the type of player his recruitment suggests he could, that will need to change in a big way very soon.

WHY NO. 57?

Not only does it in keep in line with the above image, but it can serve as an homage to Bonner’s two-year starting role as a defensive tackle while wearing a mid-50s jersey.

