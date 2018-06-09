Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 232 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Shannon will handle all long-snapping duties.
Recruiting: Rivals.com rated Shannon a two-star recruit, yet he was a U.S. Army All-American. Thus are the oddities of long-snapper prospecting. Among recruiting services who ranked long snappers by position, Shannon was considered the top in the country. He weighed offers from West Virginia and West Point, but chose to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a four-year starter for Notre Dame.
CAREER TO DATE
After preserving a year of eligibility in 2016, Shannon played in all 13 games last season, the only long snapper on the Irish roster then and now.
QUOTE(S)
Shannon has not come up in a public conversation since last spring practice, just how the coaching staff prefers its long snappers. To reiterate Shannon’s stature in recruiting, und.com still describes him as, “Widely considered the top long snapper in the 2015 recruiting class.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Let’s keep this simple: Now healthy and at the top of a depth chart of one, Shannon could have a heavy workload this fall if the Notre Dame offense scores at the rates offensive coordinator Chip Long certainly envisions. Then again, if it doesn’t, that simply means Shannon is firing more often to senior punter Tyler Newsome rather than junior kicker Justin Yoon.”
2018 OUTLOOK
It is not complicated. As long as Shannon remains healthy — and the only valid cause for concern there is a torn labrum he suffered his senior year of high school — he will handle this job. There were no snap issues in his debut season, so there is no reason to expect any moving forward.
DOWN THE ROAD
Shannon should end up a four-year starter for Notre Dame, the exact career the Irish coaching staff hoped for when it devoted a scholarship to eliminating the headaches sometimes stemming from snapping difficulties.
If anything, 2019 may be a year of adjustment for Shannon, his first season not snapping to current fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome. Finding chemistry from the outset with recently-committed Jay Bramblett (Tuscaloosa Hillcrest High School; Tuscaloosa, Ala.) could help ease in Newsome’s replacement.
