Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds

2018-19 year, eligibility: Fertitta has one season of eligibility remaining, to be used in 2018.

Depth chart: The early enrollment of freshman cornerback-turned-safety Houston Griffith combined with the summer arrival of freshman safety Derrik Allen pushes Fertitta down the depth chart to the third team at best.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Feritta joined high school classmate and teammate Alizé Mack in choosing Notre Dame. A U.S. Army All-American, Fertitta also had offers from Arizona, Houston and Utah, among others. Rivals.com rated him the No. 54 safety in the class of 2015 and the No. 4 prospect in Nevada.

CAREER TO DATE

For a career reserve, Fertitta has seen consistent playing time, reaching at least 10 games in each of his three seasons to date, largely on special teams.

2015: 11 games; one tackle with a forced fumble against Massachusetts.

2016: 12 games; 17 tackles including half a tackle for loss, adding two pass breakups.

2017: 10 games; 10 tackles.

QUOTE(S)

Fertitta was mentioned only once this spring, as Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed the depth at safety when Griffith made the position switch halfway through spring practices.

“It just made sense. We wanted to push the competition back there because everyone that talks about our defense knows we need more production from the safety position,” Kelly said April 7. “Whether it’s Nick Coleman, Jalen Elliott, [Devin Studstill] or Fertitta, Houston Griffith, [Jordan] Genmark-Heath. We have a lot of guys now that we can put out there that can push for competition and [Griffith] adds to that list.”

As a senior with few defensive snaps to his name and just as few likely on the horizon, it would have been a surprise if Fertitta had come up more often during the spring.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“More than speed or physicality, it is Fertitta’s height, or lack thereof, which limits him in pass defense. Opponents can throw over him. Kick and punt returners do not have that option, and they are thus forced to encounter Fertitta’s preferences for hitting and hitting hard.

“If nothing else, he will continue to rack up coverage tackles while helping special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s short-handed units. Anything more than that role will come from wrinkles deployed by defensive coordinator Mike Elko.”

2018 OUTLOOK

If there is a genuine flaw to the 99-to-2 series, it is entries such as this one. Not much changed for Fertitta in the last year. Repeating that entire post would not be the greatest waste of time, especially considering it is only late-June.

If anything, the entrances of highly-sought freshmen push Fertitta further down the depth chart. That has always been a possibility for Fertitta, himself an undersized recruit when he went through that cycle.

He has found his niche, though, in special teams coverage. While those units have disappointed the last handful of seasons, Fertitta has performed since he arrived and those units improved as a whole in Polian’s first year back leading them.

Fertitta will see defensive snaps only in mop-up situations, but he could still end up with a dozen tackles on special teams alone. If he happens to force a fumble with one of his punishing hits — his specialty, size notwithstanding — that could become a career moment all on its own, depending on the time and the place.

DOWN THE ROAD

This will be it for Fertitta as far as football is concerned. After four years of being only a positive influence for the Irish, he will have plenty of other opportunities awaiting him. The last name Fertitta could even grant him an entrance into the business side of the sporting world right away.

It remains to be seen how much Nicco knows about basketball or mixed martial arts, but his last name certainly remains close to both sports.

