Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, second-team All-American

By Douglas FarmerJun 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 189 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Love will start wherever the Irish defense most needs him. This season, that will be as the boundary corner, the position of most solo coverage, per cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. “The way our defense is set up, the boundary corner has to win a lot of one-on-ones and he was able to do that for us last year,” Lyght said in early April.
Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star prospect, Notre Dame targeted the Chicago-area product early, gaining Love’s commitment more than 10 months before National Signing Day over a number of offers from other Midwestern schools such as Northwestern, Iowa and Illinois. Rivals rated Love the No. 21 cornerback in the class of 2016 and the No. 4 prospect in Illinois. Such a description would not usually yield a future second-team All-American, as “Sports Illustrated” named Love last season.

CAREER TO DATE
Love is on course to be a four-year starter for the Irish, having now played in all 25 games the last two seasons and starting 21 of them.

2016: 12 games, eight starts; 45 tackles with two for loss and one forcing a fumble, one recovered fumble, one interception.
2017: 13 games, 13 starts; fifth-leading tackler on the team with 68, including one for loss. Made three interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns and coming painfully-close to scoring with the third, as well. Added a school-record 20 pass breakups.

QUOTE(S)
As much as a coaching staff can be disappointed with a sophomore All-American, the Notre Dame coaches may have been in Love this spring. Nonetheless, they know what they have in him, at some points working Love with the second-unit simply to get other cornerbacks first-team reps. Even when he was not performing at his best this spring, that is how confident the Irish coaches were in Love.

“He’ll make a big play, and then he’ll come back and he might go into a little bit of an autopilot mode where he’ll relax a little bit and not really push himself past his comfort level,” Lyght said. “Just to continually stay on him about his focus, his intentions, his attention-to-detail, his pre-snap readiness — [those] are going to be the keys to getting him to the next level.”

Lyght’s referencing the next level was not an acknowledgement of Love’s NFL possibilities, but rather a nod toward what could be an even more impressive 2018 season, partly due to the defense shifting its usual schemes to best accentuate Love’s abilities.

“We’re expecting him to elevate his play,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-March. “Part of it is through what he’s doing in the offseason and his conditioning and weight training, and part of it is in our teaching.

“We’re going to be doing some things that I think are going to accentuate his ability to play press coverage. We want to play some press. It’s something we haven’t done much here, but it’s something he brings to our football team and when you can press some guys and have the physicality that he has, it elevates his game.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The downside of excelling as a freshman is the expectations it sets up for the subsequent sophomore. If Love struggles early in the season, it does not mean 2016 was a blip. It means he is still a college sophomore learning a new defensive system.

“Will he struggle? There is no reason to think so. Love played well from the outset last year, and never offered the other cornerbacks much hope this spring at usurping him from the starter’s role. He should start against Temple and every game the rest of the way, barring injury.

“If insistent on numbers, a jump to 70-plus tackles and multiple interceptions would be reasonable, but keep in mind tackles from defensive backs are not necessarily good things. As much as they may indicate a nose for the ball, they may also indicate shoddy pass defense.”

2018 OUTLOOK
This is as valid a spot as any to note of Love’s 68 tackles last season, 14 came against Navy while starting at safety as a response to the triple-option offense. His tackling numbers were not inflated by poor pass defense; they were simply a sign of his all-around game.

That all-around game apparently included some inconsistency this spring, just as it did in September. At least one intelligent sports mind who watches the Irish exceptionally closely (no, not this scribe) described Love as “underwhelming” after three weeks. Of course, that became a laughable sentiment when Love returned a Michigan State interception 59 yards for his first career touchdown.

The tantalizing concept of more such turnovers raises the ceiling on Love’s junior year. Kelly and defensive coordinator Clark Lea recognize they have a unique talent on their hands, someone who can shut down an entire sideline of the field and, if given the greenlight, turn a few mistakes into game-changing plays.

Such a carrot may keep Love focused from the outset. By season’s end, he all but frothed at the mouth whenever he knew the opposition had no choice but to throw, all the way to LSU’s final drive in Notre Dame’s Citrus Bowl victory, breaking up two of the Tigers’ closing four pass attempts in the last minute.

With that in mind, another 65-70 tackles should be expected from Love, along with at least three interceptions and a dozen pass breakups. If any of those figures drop off in 2018, that may not be a reflection of Love, but rather of opposing passers avoiding throwing toward the shutdown corner.

DOWN THE ROAD
The eligibility of junior safety Alohi Gilman and the arrival of freshmen safeties Houston Griffith and Derrik Allen have silenced any talk of Love moving to the defense’s back line. The end of that conversation focuses the ensuing discussion of Love’s future.

If Love plays as well in 2018 as he did last season, he will have a genuine decision to make about heading to the NFL with a season of collegiate eligibility remaining. The Irish coaches will make every effort to talk him into returning, just as they did this past winter regarding linebackers Drue Tranquill and Tev’on Coney and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

If they are successful, expect Love to be a four-year starter and a senior captain in 2019. Becoming a consensus All-American would not seem out of the question, either, considering he reached the smaller print of those pages as a mere sophomore.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety

By Douglas FarmerJun 26, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Fertitta has one season of eligibility remaining, to be used in 2018.
Depth chart: The early enrollment of freshman cornerback-turned-safety Houston Griffith combined with the summer arrival of freshman safety Derrik Allen pushes Fertitta down the depth chart to the third team at best.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Feritta joined high school classmate and teammate Alizé Mack in choosing Notre Dame. A U.S. Army All-American, Fertitta also had offers from Arizona, Houston and Utah, among others. Rivals.com rated him the No. 54 safety in the class of 2015 and the No. 4 prospect in Nevada.

CAREER TO DATE
For a career reserve, Fertitta has seen consistent playing time, reaching at least 10 games in each of his three seasons to date, largely on special teams.

2015: 11 games; one tackle with a forced fumble against Massachusetts.
2016: 12 games; 17 tackles including half a tackle for loss, adding two pass breakups.
2017: 10 games; 10 tackles.

QUOTE(S)
Fertitta was mentioned only once this spring, as Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed the depth at safety when Griffith made the position switch halfway through spring practices.

“It just made sense. We wanted to push the competition back there because everyone that talks about our defense knows we need more production from the safety position,” Kelly said April 7. “Whether it’s Nick Coleman, Jalen Elliott, [Devin Studstill] or Fertitta, Houston Griffith, [Jordan] Genmark-Heath. We have a lot of guys now that we can put out there that can push for competition and [Griffith] adds to that list.”

As a senior with few defensive snaps to his name and just as few likely on the horizon, it would have been a surprise if Fertitta had come up more often during the spring.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“More than speed or physicality, it is Fertitta’s height, or lack thereof, which limits him in pass defense. Opponents can throw over him. Kick and punt returners do not have that option, and they are thus forced to encounter Fertitta’s preferences for hitting and hitting hard.

“If nothing else, he will continue to rack up coverage tackles while helping special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s short-handed units. Anything more than that role will come from wrinkles deployed by defensive coordinator Mike Elko.”

2018 OUTLOOK
If there is a genuine flaw to the 99-to-2 series, it is entries such as this one. Not much changed for Fertitta in the last year. Repeating that entire post would not be the greatest waste of time, especially considering it is only late-June.

If anything, the entrances of highly-sought freshmen push Fertitta further down the depth chart. That has always been a possibility for Fertitta, himself an undersized recruit when he went through that cycle.

He has found his niche, though, in special teams coverage. While those units have disappointed the last handful of seasons, Fertitta has performed since he arrived and those units improved as a whole in Polian’s first year back leading them.

Fertitta will see defensive snaps only in mop-up situations, but he could still end up with a dozen tackles on special teams alone. If he happens to force a fumble with one of his punishing hits — his specialty, size notwithstanding — that could become a career moment all on its own, depending on the time and the place.

DOWN THE ROAD
This will be it for Fertitta as far as football is concerned. After four years of being only a positive influence for the Irish, he will have plenty of other opportunities awaiting him. The last name Fertitta could even grant him an entrance into the business side of the sporting world right away.

It remains to be seen how much Nicco knows about basketball or mixed martial arts, but his last name certainly remains close to both sports.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman

By Douglas FarmerJun 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Of the quartet of freshman linebackers, Oghoufo is the least likely to see the field in a competitive situation this year, meaning it will probably be a season spent working with the scout team defense.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Oghoufo looked past the two big names in his homestate, choosing Notre Dame over both Michigan and Michigan State. Rivals.com considered him the No. 36 outside linebacker in the class of 2018.

QUOTE(S)
Oghoufo’s slim chances at playing time this season stem from two items, one positional and somewhat out of his control, the other simply a piece of time.

Oghoufo could end up at any of the three linebacker spots, making it more difficult to focus him on one task this preseason.

“They are guys that are extremely athletic,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said of Oghoufo, among others in the class, on December’s signing day. “We would rather take them and then begin to hone in on where they can best fit in that defensive structure rather than saying, he’s a box player, that’s all he can play.

“These guys give us flexibility to see how they’re going to fill out and develop.”

That fill out and develop is a common theme for freshmen at all positions, and is quite applicable to Oghoufo, apparently.

“Ovie has some physicality issues in terms he’s not ready for prime-time playing, but he’s really athletic and he’s a smart kid,” Kelly said in mid-March. “He has to get bigger and stronger so this offseason is going to be really important to him to see if he can break through and maybe help us in special teams.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OGHOUFO’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“[Now-former] Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko lucked into an ideal rover candidate in current senior Drue Tranquill, who will man the position again next year. Such ready-made athletes to fill Elko’s preferred defensive wrinkle will not always be available, but it is worth considering whether a lean linebacker with strong coverage skills will fit into that positional grouping more than among traditional linebackers.

“If Oghoufo fills out, however, a move inside could be within the realm of possibility.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Before the four-game possibility was created for freshmen to play without losing a year of eligibility, there was very little chance of Oghoufo competing this season.

As it stands now, he is athletic and quick. If trotting Oghoufo out for punt and kick coverage units throughout November keeps starting safeties’ and linebackers’ legs from those dozen sprints down the field, then it is worth it. Quite literally, there will be no loss involved presuming Oghoufo will mentally be ready for those five second bursts after going through eight weeks of the season.

If Oghoufo plays in more than those four games, that is an indication he impressed more than was realized in spring practices and will continue to do so in preseason practice.

DOWN THE ROAD
2019 or 2020 entirely depends on where Oghoufo projects long term. Whether at rover or one of the interior linebacker positions, he will have to compete with at least one more strongly-recruited classmate.

Shayne Simon looks to be an ideal rover candidate. His pass coverage skills may not yet be on par with Oghoufo’s, but that is a mental development process, one which Simon should have time to embrace.

Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer both elevated themselves above Oghoufo in depth chart conversations this spring. They may not be in line to take over the starters’ roles next year, but the two are certainly in position to challenge for those.

It may be a year or two before Oghoufo becomes another voice in this group. That will leave him with two or three seasons to establish himself as a known piece of the rotation.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover

By Douglas FarmerJun 24, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 210 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: If looking at the two-deep immediately after fifth-year captain Drue Tranquill moved to Buck linebacker from rover in January, Owusu-Koramoah appeared to be the second rover in line behind only senior Asmar Bilal, but since then sophomore safety Isaiah Robertson has moved up a defensive level and freshman Shayne Simon is set to join summer practices. Nonetheless, Owusu-Koramoah projects as Bilal’s backup, albeit now with genuine competition for the role.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Owusu-Koramoah originally committed to Virginia before shifting to a decision between Notre Dame and Michigan State. The No. 40 linebacker in the class, per rivals.com, he chose the Irish the afternoon of National Signing Day, calling Brian Kelly while the head coach was meeting with the media, though that was undoubtedly arranged ahead of time to give Owusu-Koramoah a unique commitment experience.

CAREER TO DATE
Owusu-Koramoah saw no action his freshman season, preserving a year of eligibility. Already with a plethora of unproven bodies at safety and a stout veteran in Tranquill at rover, there was no inherent need to play Owusu-Koramoah.

QUOTE(S)
Kelly simultaneously praised Owusu-Koramoah’s physical abilities while referencing his inexperience when discussing the possible rover in mid-March.

“It is strictly about his ability not to bust and that’s just going to take time,” Kelly said. “He has traits, there’s no question about that from a physical standpoint. He has to get the traits from the other side of it — understanding the game and what we’re doing.”

If listening to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clark Lea a month later, Owusu-Koramoah had made the most of that interim.

“Between Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Isaiah [Robertson], you have two young guys that are learning and are growing but have had a chance to make some strides,” Lea said. “I don’t know that the depth chart is set yet. I think we’re still working on that and we’ll be working through the fall on that, but I’ve been pleased with the strides that we’ve shown.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Tranquill will lead the Irish defense this year from the rover position. The discussion of playing Bilal against teams such as Georgia, Michigan State and Stanford is valid in theory, but don’t be surprised to see Tranquill still taking the majority of the snaps in those games.

“Owusu-Koramoah will not be in the conversation, barring injury, but as a freshman learning the keystone duties in Elko’s defense, a season’s delay is both understandable and productive in its own right.

“He could, however, be involved in special teams. Coordinator Brian Polian would be thrilled to have a physical athlete with good speed to send after kick and punt returners. This may seem a small role to use up a season of eligibility, but the Irish special team units have needed to improve the last few seasons. Using what tools you have to do such is an easy choice to make.”

2018 OUTLOOK
From the moment he joined the roster, Bilal has been considered physically ready. Three full seasons later, he has yet to force his way onto the field for more than spot duty. With that in mind, and an acknowledgement of Bilal’s struggles against the passing game, there may be an opportunity for Owusu-Koramoah this season.

He was recruited for the role of rover, unlike either Bilal or Robertson. In Lea’s system, hardly changed from former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s, the rover is counted on to match up against both physical tight ends and shifty slot receivers while still offering a viable pass rush. In other words, a high school safety who likes playing at the line of scrimmage is an ideal candidate … such as Owusu-Koramoah.

Notre Dame would probably prefer Bilal emerge as Tranquill’s successor, but if he missteps, Owusu-Koramoah is more likely to get an extended look than Robertson is, with the exception of against exceptionally pass-happy teams (see: Wake Forest and sophomore receiver Greg Dortch).

Even if not at rover, Owusu-Koramoah should be a lock for special teams this season.

DOWN THE ROAD
Bilal is a likely candidate to follow Tranquill’s path to Buck linebacker from rover in a year, better fitting his skillset. That will leave Owusu-Koramoah and Simon as the frontrunners to shine in the preferred wrinkle of Lea’s system, and that will remain the case for the following three seasons.

With Simon only just arriving on campus in the last week or so, projecting that position competition is a fool’s errand, but expect it to be a frequent discussion beginning in January.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman

By Douglas FarmerJun 23, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 ¾, 216 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Recruiting rankings may have slotted Lamb a bit ahead of fellow early-enrollee Bo Bauer, but spring practices showed a more college-ready Bauer, even if only slightly. Irish head coach Brian Kelly specifically mentioned Bauer’s physicality as his advantage at this point. Thus, Lamb fits in just below his classmate on the defensive third-string at both/either interior linebacker roles.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Lamb chose Notre Dame over UCLA, basically in his hometown, with most of the Pac 12 pursuing him as well. Rivals.com rated the Under Armour All-American as the No. 2 inside linebacker in the class, No. 10 prospect in California and No. 77 in the country overall.

QUOTE(S)
If Lamb plays this season, that action will be driven by his athleticism. His limited time in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, though, could keep those moments to only brief appearances, even if his early enrollment provided Lamb six extra months of weight room work.

“Lamb is somebody that is extremely athletic,” Kelly said in mid-March. “[He] can run sideline to sideline, but then is he strong enough physically to take on the pounding that’s required at that position?”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN LAMB’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Lamb will provide immediate depth at a position surprisingly lacking in the commodity. A physical linebacker with solid football instincts, Lamb should work his way up the depth chart in short order.

“… Lamb might jump the current freshman duo of Drew White and David Adams. At that point, he could be in the linebacker rotation by the end of September.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Lamb likely would have seen time this season, even if only on special teams and in mop-up situations, before the NCAA granted a four-game window for freshmen to play before losing a season of eligibility. Now, it would not be a complete shock to see Lamb appear in only four or fewer games.

While he may provide the Irish defense with depth, only a rash of injuries would force Lamb into an abundance of competitive snaps. Instead, focusing those moments into a full quarter or half of action in a blowout (read: vs. Ball State on Sept. 8) and some spot relief duty as the defense tires in November could be mutually beneficial for both the team as a whole and Lamb’s long-term development.

It may be Lamb plays on special teams throughout the season, at which point the NCAA’s new wrinkle never mattered in this instance.

DOWN THE ROAD
Lamb will have a chance at starting in 2019, especially if his ability to handle the collegiate wear-and-tear does not diminish the hype once wrought by his recruitment. Notre Dame will be without both the current starters in fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill and senior Mike linebacker Te’von Coney. Sophomore safety-turned-linebacker Jordan Genmark-Heath and junior Jonathan Jones have the pole positions for rights as the next starter at each of those positions, respectively, but Lamb (and Bauer) will have an entire fall of practice to establish a need for genuine competition in the spring and next preseason.

Even if that reshuffling does not occur before 2019’s opener, the early-enrolled interior duo will force the issue at some point, even if Genmark-Heath takes to his new position as ably as would ever be dared to hope. In Lamb’s case specifically, time will strengthen his pass coverage abilities, the only clear deficiency in his game, somewhat expected of any high school linebacker. He already excels in tackling and the needed form.

