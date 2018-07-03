Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 20 Shaun Crawford, nickelback

By Douglas FarmerJul 3, 2018
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9 1/8, 178 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: A senior academically, Crawford has (at least) two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season. If desired, there is reason to think the NCAA could grant Crawford a waiver for one more season.
Depth chart: Before the spring, it was readily-assumed Crawford would start at nickelback in 2018, but senior safety Nick Coleman spent some time there, as well, offering a more physical option at the position. Crawford also remains in contention for duties as the field cornerback, though junior Troy Pride appears to have pole position in that race.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, the Under Armour All-American walked away from a commitment to Michigan shortly after receiving an offer from Notre Dame. The No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2015, per rivals.com, the No. 7 recruit in Ohio and the No. 82 in the country, Crawford also held offers from Miami, Ohio State and Florida State, among others.

CAREER TO DATE
Despite playing in all 12 regular-season games last year, Crawford’s story continues to be defined by his injuries. (Notre Dame’s statistics indicate Crawford did not play in the Citrus Bowl victory over LSU, but nothing sticks out to the memory as to why/if he did not.)

Crawford emerged as the starting nickelback in preseason practices as a freshman before a torn ACL ended his debut season before it began. An absurdly-quick recovery had him ready to face Texas to begin 2016, and Crawford shined that evening, returning a blocked point after attempt for a defensive two-point conversion. Just a week later, though, an interception celebration yielded an Achilles tear and another season prematurely ended.

In his first full collegiate season, Crawford may have tired as the season progressed. His tackle numbers  actually increased (14 in the first six games, 18 in the last six games), but every one of Crawford’s big plays came in the first half of the year. It would not be a stretch to think his stamina had not yet caught up to his athleticism in the recovery from two devastating injuries.

2015: Lost entirely to preseason injury.
2016: Two games; six tackles, one interception, one PAT return for two points.
2017: 12 games, one start; 32 tackles with 1.5 sacks and two interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumbles forced and one recovered in the end zone at Michigan State for a touchdown-preventing touchback.

QUOTE(S)
Maybe a second season healthy will end the injury questions regarding Crawford, but they still popped up this spring. That, in turn, allowed Irish head coach Brian Kelly to emphasize how good Crawford looked.

“What I’ve noticed more than anything else this spring is he has some suddenness to him,” Kelly said in early April. “Change of direction, closing on the football, things of that nature where he was healthy last year but he still didn’t have that ‘snap’ that you require.”

Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght admitted he still has to reign in Crawford a bit in practice, but that is as much due to the junior’s mentality as it is his injury-plagued past. In order to get through 2018 healthy, skipping a few reps in March and April is a small cost to pay, especially considering the qualities Lyght feels Crawford brings to the field.

“Shaun is really good at reading route combinations and understanding offensive schemes and where they want to go with the ball,” Lyght said. “Also, his ability to communicate when offenses adjust and they motion and we have to transition from one defense to another or we have to transition from one technique to another — he’s really good at communicating that.

“He’s one of our smartest defenders on the field. With his height, the 50-50 jump balls are the only things that are an issue. If you play a team like Stanford where they have 6-4, 6-5, 6-6 wide receivers, that is an issue on an every-down basis. You have to watch the matchups.

“He’s a player that can definitely help us win both on the perimeter and inside. He’s one of my favorite defenders.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Let’s start by staying healthy for a season. Crawford’s injuries are certainly not his fault, but until he can hold up to the grind of a collegiate season, this outlook hardly matters. He played both sides of the ball in high school with great success, so there is reason to believe his body is up for a physical workload — it just has not had an opportunity to show that yet.

“If healthy, Crawford’s quickness and pound-for-pound strength should make him nearly the ideal nickelback. Few slot receivers or running backs running routes can shake someone with Crawford’s skillset.”

There is not the slightest bit of exaggeration or presumption when saying Crawford’s strip-and-recovery at the Michigan State goal line saved a touchdown early in that Notre Dame victory last season. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

2018 OUTLOOK
Crawford at his peak last season may have been Notre Dame’s most-dynamic defender. It is just difficult to know if his peak was short-lived or if the opportune moments were simply more infrequent in the season’s second half. Given the slide of the entire Irish defense, it is not a leap to presume Crawford tired. Coming off those two injuries, it would be an understandable fatigue.

That cannot be the case in 2018, even if it appeared to be somewhat the situation in the spring. Coleman seeing time at nickelback showed a loosening to Crawford’s iron-clad grip on the position. A few times, he let Notre Dame’s receivers get by him, something beyond consideration when he is at his quickest.

A summer focused on conditioning, not rehab, could help that cause, at which point expect another fall of 30-40 snaps per game (of an estimated total possible of 80) with about 40 tackles and whole numbers in the statistical columns of tackles for loss, sacks, pass breakups and interceptions. That kind of all-around production is what makes good defenses great, so Crawford’s start could be an early litmus test for the whole team’s first season under Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

With that in mind, the theoretical nickelback competition between Crawford and Coleman is one to watch in preseason practices. If Crawford lines up against Michigan on Sept. 1 and knocks down two passes before tackling a ballcarrier in the backfield, raise any expectations for Notre Dame’s 2018. If he gets beat on a deep route and Coleman subs in immediately and permanently, lower those thoughts likewise.

DOWN THE ROAD
Irish junior cornerback Julian Love may have an NFL-or-stay decision to make following this season. Those disclaimers pop up for players named second-team All-Americans as sophomores. If he heads to the draft, Pride could move to the boundary position and Crawford spend a season as the starter at field cornerback. That would bode best for his own NFL aspirations.

Even if Love sticks around, the NFL is always looking for speedy athletes with quick hips who can make plays. In other words, a healthy Crawford. Proving that health — and total recovery from a tough-to-overcome Achilles injury — over the next two seasons would lay that groundwork very well.

Crawford may find himself needing a sixth year in college to burgeon his professional chances. Given the timing and nature of his two injuries, it is logical to think the NCAA would grant the waiver for him to play a fourth full season, be it at Notre Dame or elsewhere.

Monday’s Leftovers & Links: A Notre Dame mailbag highlighted by an apology

By Douglas FarmerJul 2, 2018
I am sorry, Dan.

No, not for having to ask a mutual friend what your name was fewer than 24 hours after meeting. That should be expected protocol following a wedding reception, especially one featuring a Notre Dame alum.

Rather, this apology is for letting Dan down last Monday. I will blame my computer, but men like Dan don’t want excuses. They want Monday morning distractions.

I met Dan innocently enough.

“Hey Douglas, come here.”

The voice belonged to the brother of the groom, and though he may not know me well, he knows me well enough to know when I am in a groomsman’s tuxedo and have an empty glass in my hand, I have one destination in mind. I figured he was about to ask me to grab him a one-eyed beer. He had a two-year-old Nacho (that is his son’s name, not a decrepit plate of appetizers) to deal with, anyway.

“I want you to meet Dan.”

A family friend of the groom’s, apparently Dan had seen a name in the wedding program and asked why such a fool was listed. He then explained how dependent he was upon this space to get through a Monday morning. There is no glamor or even praise in that comment, just an acknowledgement of the natural human condition of despising Monday mornings, especially when Saturday night included a wedding reception in a fire station.

Of course, that weekend preceded the week in which these “Monday’s Leftovers” failed to appear. Do not blame the wedding’s lingering effects. Instead, fault a sluggish piece of ASUS hardware. The appearance of Ovie Oghoufo’s 99-to-2 entry was a minor 3 a.m. miracle.

By the time wiring began conducting correctly and each paragraph typed no longer elicited a 45-second technological pause, it was Thursday mid-morning and a mental white flag had long been waved. Belgium was a few hours from beating England and a Belgian felt more appropriate than a “Thursday Afternoon’s Spoiled Leftovers.”

Dan, if last week was a tough one for you because of this absence, I wish I had planned ahead better. It was a pleasure meeting last weekend and if that photo of you, me and my nth “Rye Not Try It” ever sees the light of day, I will conspire to block all of Maryland from viewing this page forevermore.

You did ask what horrendously unbelievable opinion I would propagate this fall. You’ll have to wait a few more weeks for that reveal, whatever it may be. As for some other questions …

“I’m always trying to identify the top guys that will ‘ascend’ every year. What I mean by that is the guys that either come out-of-the-blue or guys that played last year and underwhelmed but this year make a huge leap. No established top-end guys. Who are your top few defensive and offensive breakouts?” — Mark H.

If reading this morning’s 99-to-2 submission carefully, junior safety Jalen Elliott probably qualifies as someone who underwhelmed in the past but could be in position to make a positive impression this season. He was only a sophomore, starting for the first time, and burdened with quite the set of responsibilities in former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme. With another year in both the playbook and the weight room, Elliott should be ready to shine. If nothing else, his first career interception will be met with sarcastic applause that should instead be genuine, just as his pick in the Blue-Gold Game was.

Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem is another obvious answer. Jumping from third-team reps to the starter’s role is not unheard of, but it usually occurs out of force. In this instance, Kareem moved past fifth-year end Jay Hayes, in part leading to Hayes’ transfer to Georgia. Kareem will have both the opportunity and the role to make 40-plus tackles with half a dozen sacks. If one of those sacks includes a forced fumble in prime field position, that alone might establish Kareem as a “defensive breakout.”

Offensively is a bit cloudier. Is it cheating to simply say one of the two freshman running backs (C’Bo Flemister and/or Jahmir Smith) and sophomore tight end Cole Kmet? It’s not? Great. That’s the answer.

“With the new redshirt rule of playing four games and preserving a year, could that apply to Jamir Jones as a true junior? In other words, he doesn’t play until the last four games of the year and then still has two years left to play?” — nebraskairish

No, it could not. The rule applies to only freshmen. For that matter, that is not something that would happen even if it technically could. Upperclassmen want to play. If told they are outright not going to, they are more likely to transfer somewhere with a clearer path in years to come. The net outcome on eligibility would be the same.

The applicable aspects of the new NCAA rule are tough to pinpoint, as Notre Dame could, and presumably will, take a few strategies with the freshmen:
— Use bowl preparations as something of a freshmen showcase, creating an entirely new reason to watch each of the 65 bowl games this winter. (Yes, that figure is exaggerated, slightly.)
— Burgeon special teams depth, rotating freshmen four games at a time rather than sapping the legs of the likes of Elliott. This would make the most sense for reserve defensive backs such as Tariq Bracy, Joe Wilkins and Paul Moala.
— Develop a player throughout September and October to use in November to add late-season depth. The three defensive linemen would be prime candidates for this if they are not called upon all season, anyway.
— Give a player extensive playing time in select occasions, namely quarterback Phil Jurkovec (pictured to left) in blowouts.

That last usage will garner the most attention, but it is the prospect of a few more available defensive linemen that will affect the most teams and seasons.

Consider recent Irish history. When a seemingly-endless string of defensive line injuries removed any semblance of depth in 2014, freshman Jay Hayes had to step in for three games, burning a year of eligibility. Head coach Brian Kelly justified the decision by pointing out how rarely elite defensive linemen stay for a fifth year, anyway. Doing so would necessitate passing up the NFL draft twice, after all.

That logic makes sense, and as a heralded recruit, the hope was Hayes would become an elite defensive linemen. In a quick shift, though, Kelly put a hole in that logic by sitting Hayes in 2015 to preserve a year of eligibility. That did not sit well with Hayes.

It should not be insinuated those decisions led to Hayes’ transfer, not at all. (More on that in a minute.) It is to say the entire situation would have been avoided entirely if this new NCAA rule was in place.

Even Kareem could have relished this shift. His freshman season evades most notice when discussing lost years of eligibility, since he played in three of the first five games of 2016, but then he did not appear again except once more, against Virginia Tech in the season’s penultimate contest. A fifth year is far from a certainty as something Kareem may someday inconsequentially wish for, but this rule change would have provided it without altering his career trajectory one bit.

Alas, before you ask, the NCAA is not applying the eligibility change retroactively.

“This spring we heavily over-signed new recruits, and we lost multiple graduate transfers who would have been valuable contributors. Are we forcing these players out because they are the only ones we can force out without a violation of team rules? Should we give up trying to guess attrition and leave over-signing to the programs that will more ruthlessly cut or find medical reasons to deactivate the underclassmen who don’t show much potential to ever become contributors?” — Joseph B.

Notre Dame lost two fifth-year second-string defenders already bypassed in the depth chart this spring by juniors. When cornerback Nick Watkins and defensive end Jay Hayes opted to transfer, it was because they didn’t opt for a fifth year only to spend it on the bench. Their decisions made sense, as did Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Kelly leaning toward cornerback Troy Pride and defensive end Khalid Kareem.

Pride’s and Kareem’s ceilings are much higher than Watkins’ and Hayes’. Giving those first-team reps to the veterans simply to preserve their pride would have short-circuited the development of the juniors. That would have been to the detriment of all four players, not to mention the program as a whole.

In the end, the hubbub about Notre Dame signing 27 recruits in this class and peaking at 89 expected scholarships was all for naught. The Irish roster now has 85 players, and it will not be surprising at all to see that drop to 83 before Michigan arrives Sept. 1. This should absolutely be kept in mind in years to come when the roster undoubtedly again rises above 85 players in the offseason.

More mailbag questions?
As always, send them to insidetheirish@gmail.com. What’s the worst that happens? They get ignored. Or worse yet, answered in a tardy mailbag a week after a chance encounter between specialty drinks at a wedding reception.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING:
Consensus four-star guard gives Notre Dame four OL commits
Notre Dame’s recruiting class gets an offensive skill player, consensus three-star RB Kyren Williams
Medical issues force out LB David Adams, bringing Notre Dame to 85 scholarships
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, early-enrolled freshman running back
No 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, rover, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior
No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, second-team All-American, junior
No. 25 Braden Lenzy, consensus four-star receiver, incoming freshman
No. 24 Nick Coleman, safety and perhaps nickelback, senior
No. 23 Drue Tranquill, linebacker and two-time captain
No. 22 Asmar Bilal, first-year starting rover, senior
No. 21 Jalen Elliott, safety, junior

Te’von Coney enters plea agreement for marijuana possession
Te’von Coney had clarified his status with Notre Dame long before courts did
“My Journey” by Braden Lenzy
Don’t question toughness of David Adams
What should Florida State in Willie Taggart’s first year? How good will Stanford’s offense be? ($)
Wake Forest’s Greg Dortch’s freshman year viewed through a national lens

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 21 Jalen Elliott, safety

By Douglas FarmerJul 2, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-½, 203 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Elliott has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Elliott has continued to hold off challenges to his starter’s throne, still the presumed starter at boundary safety ahead of classmate Devin Studstill. The arrival of incoming freshman and consensus four-star recruit Derrik Allen will be a new threat to Elliottt’s playing time, but it would be a surprise if he did not line up next to junior Alohi Gilman against Michigan in less than two months.
Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star recruit, Elliott’s recruitment was skewed by his myriad of skills on a football field. Both a solid quarterback and defensive back in high school, some schools saw him as a potential receiver. The No. 15 safety in the country, per rivals.com, Elliott chose Notre Dame over Georgia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Deacons’ recruitment explains some of his 2017 success and expected starting role in 2018, as former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko and his successor Clark Lea came from Wake Forest and were already eyeing Elliott when they got to Notre Dame.

CAREER TO DATE
Others’ mistakes granted Elliott a genuine role as a freshman, dabbling in competitive defensive snaps while also providing coverage on special teams. He then surpassed Studstill on the depth chart last season, finishing the year the eighth-leading tackler on the Irish defense with 43.

2016: 12 games; 14 tackles.
2017: 13 games, 13 starts; 43 tackles, highlighted by six at Stanford, adding two pass breakups throughout the season.

QUOTE(S)
In discussing what he looks for in a safety, first-year Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph discussed Elliott’s prep past on the offensive side of the ball and how it can aid in his coverage recognition.

“When you’re recruiting guys to play in a secondary, you’re going to look at a lot of offensive guys, because most high school coaches want their best athletes on offense,” Joseph said. “That’s a double-edged sword. The first part is you want guys who played offense because they know what offenses are trying to do to attack defenses. You like that part of it.

“The other end of the spectrum is now the tackling part. Taking good angles, reacting to what you see. Offensively, you’re doing your thing no matter what the defense does. Defensively, you have to react to what you see. Processing that information is the biggest change for guys who play offense, particularly at quarterback.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Elliot’s 2016 makes projecting his 2017 a difficult task. He played last season, but not necessarily enough to garner a legitimate impression. If nothing else, that will not be the case by the end of this September.

“The Irish coaching staff has long been high on Elliott for his intangibles as much as his physical gifts. If both of those translate to his starting role, then he should have no difficulty staying on the field throughout the season. Even then, though, estimating a safety’s tackle totals can create misleading expectations. If Elliott exceeds 50 tackles, it could mean he develops a nose for the ball and makes play after play. It could also mean the front seven misses tackles and he is left to make open-field stops to prevent long touchdowns.

“Even as a starting safety, it is probable Elliott is asked to provide coverage help on special teams. Special teams coordinator Brian Polian openly hoped for more talent at his disposal this spring. Amid that wishing, he paused to compliment Elliott’s performances to date.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame’s safeties have been criticized, if not even lampooned, for a couple years now. Last season they broke up a total of five passes and intercepted none. That is inexcusable. Nonetheless, directing that skepticism directly at Elliott may be misguided. He was a sophomore playing in his second defensive system. Some opposing veterans were always going to be more physical than him, and some mental mistakes should have been expected.

Elliott’s year-to-year progression, combined with his persistence in holding off depth-chart challenges — Studstill, then sophomore safeties-now-turned-linebackers Isaiah Robertson and Jordan Genmark-Heath, followed by Gilman and early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith, next Allen — sets the stage for Elliott to be all that much more consistent in 2018.

Of course, consistency is not the goal in a “safety-driven defense,” as Elko and now Lea often describe this system. Their hope is to funnel the make-or-break moment of each play toward the safeties. That does not always mean they get to make the stop; perhaps they remove the quarterback’s first read. It does mean quality safety play is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience.

If Elliott does not fill that need, Allen or Griffith or even Studstill will get the chance to. If he does, another 40-plus tackles should be a certainty. The more telling number will be how many passes Elliott breaks up. More than two is an absolute bare minimum.

DOWN THE ROAD
Those always dreaming of a better tomorrow and fulfilled potential will clamor for Allen to start against Ball State on Sept. 8 if he makes so much as one tackle against the Wolverines. If he has not usurped Elliott by 2019’s opener, they may become apocalyptic. That would miss the fact that such would be a good sign for the Irish. It would mean Elliott plays well enough to continue to lead the defensive backfield.

That is more likely than not, in all of reality. Elliott will be an established veteran with two years of starting experience in this system. Allen will be just finishing his first year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

Even if that change occurs, Elliott will have a role in 2019. Multi-year starters in the secondary do not get cast aside easily.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 22 Asmar Bilal, first-year starting rover

By Douglas FarmerJul 1, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Bilal has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Bilal remains the likely starter at rover thanks to fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill’s move inward to Buck. There are other possibilities at rover, namely sophomores Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Isaiah Robertson, and if Bilal stumbles, either/or will be given a chance, especially since both have profiles more typical of defenders needing to deal with both the run and the pass, as is expected of the rover.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit, Bilal chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska, among many other offers. A U.S. Army All-American, rivals.com rated him the No. 17 linebacker in the class of 2015, the No. 4 prospect in Indiana and the No. 246 overall player in the country.

CAREER TO DATE
Bilal saw consistent action in 2017, but never extensive time thanks to Tranquill’s reliable play. Similarly, Bilal’s 2016 was spent largely on special teams until the firing of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder a third of the way into the season. At that point, Bilal saw more time, highlighted by five tackles against Stanford, but still never took over a primary role on the Irish defense.

2015: Preserved a year of eligibility.
2016: 12 games; 29 tackles including three for loss with one sack.
2017: 13 games; 18 tackles with 1.5 for loss.

QUOTE(S)
Of Notre Dame’s likely defensive starters against Michigan two months from today, only Bilal, junior defensive end Khalid Kareem and junior safety Alohi Gilman will be first-time Irish starters. Naturally, that leads to wondering if Bilal has the lead duties at rover locked up.

“At the end of the day, for me, my only responsibility is to put the most competitive 11 on the field,” Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea said in mid-April. “… [Bilal] has an edge from an experience standpoint right now, but that will be accounted for. At the end of the day, there will be plenty of opportunity from now until game one — who is the most productive there.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Bilal has all the physical tools to demand playing time this season, provided a grasp of [former Irish defensive coordinator Mike] Elko’s playbook — that disclaimer is not Bilal-specific, simply a reality of bringing in a new coordinator. The biggest reason he may not be a primary contributor on defense in 2017 is the three starting linebackers (when lumping the rover in with the linebackers) are all established senior captains in Tranquill, Nyles Morgan and Greer Martini.

“Simply due to the need to understand the rover’s duties, Bilal will not be the first option considered to spell Morgan or Martini. He will, however, step in for Tranquill whenever necessary. That should be the bare minimum of expectations of Bilal this fall.

“The opposite end of that spectrum begins with Bilal excelling against the ground attacks of Temple and, even more so, Georgia. If he plays a vital part of shutting down the Bulldogs imposing and heralded [running backs] duo of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel while also showing more than competence [against] the passing game, Bilal could make it imperative he become the top option at rover.

“The reality will likely be somewhere between those two extremes, perhaps something along the lines of 45 tackles, highlighted by seven or eight against Georgia and Stanford each.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Suffice it to say, Bilal did not force the issue for Elko or Lea last season. Sure, that was in part thanks to Tranquill’s career year, but it also tied to a pattern seen from Bilal through two seasons of action. For a player who was widely-considered physically ready when he arrived at Notre Dame, Bilal’s potential has yet to translate to on-field production.

The optimistic view looks at Bilal as yet-unknown, despite being a senior. He has never had enough playing time to even make memorable mistakes. Perhaps all he has needed to shine is some time competing on Saturdays.

The pessimist reminds, Bilal has not seen time because he has not earned it, despite three years of supposed athletic readiness. Even when behind Tranquill at rover and the combination of Martini and Te’von Coney at inside linebacker, if Bilal proved himself set to contribute, he would have worked his way into the rotation. That is, after all, what led to Coney’s breakthrough last season.

Looking forward, the expectation should be the fruits of the middle ground. The realist’s view, in theory. Bilal will get first crack at rover snaps and, unless he falls flat on his face, he will have some leeway to prove himself. His natural athletic ability affords that gray area. If he reaches 50 tackles, consider it a success. If between tackles for loss, pass breakups and hands in turnovers he equals half Tranquill’s 2017 total of 18.5 notable plays, Bilal will have laid the groundwork for something more. Again, Tranquill’s season at rover was an exceptional one, no matter what some may argue otherwise.

Speaking of Tranquill, Bilal would be in the discussion to replace the starting Buck linebacker if injury were to befall him. Sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath moved from safety to that role late in spring practices, but Bilal also cross-trained there.

DOWN THE ROAD
Before Genmark-Heath made that move, Bilal appeared rubber-stamped to follow Tranquill’s footsteps from rover to Buck. The interior position would make all that much more sense for Bilal’s wide frame and strong tackling form. Genmark-Heath’s move does not eliminate the possibility, but it does create a conversation before the roster change is a sure thing.

With that in mind, this may be a prove-it year for Bilal at rover. If he does not play well, Owusu-Koramoah and incoming freshman Shayne Simon were recruited specifically for the roll while early-enrolled freshman Ovie Oghoufo and Robertson both make sense there, as well. Bilal has some runway to get up to speed and place a claim to 2019’s focus as rover, but it is not the length of the one featured in the pivotal scene of Fast and Furious 6. This runway is finite.

If Bilal gets passed up by one or two of those options and Genmark-Heath shines as a Buck-of-the-future in preseason practice, then a graduate transfer could be on the radar. That is not to encourage it, but if playing time with the Irish has dwindled, it could be in the best interest of both parties.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 23 Drue Tranquill, linebacker and two-time captain

By Douglas FarmerJun 30, 2018
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 233 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: In his fifth year, Tranquill has only this season of eligibility remaining. The added year of eligibility comes from Tranquill missing three-quarters of the 2015 season after suffering a knee injury in only the third game.
Depth chart: Tranquill will start as the Buck linebacker, moving inward from last year’s rover duties. This should suit his run-fit talents very well while providing Notre Dame a veteran presence in the middle of the defense.
Recruiting: It is somewhat ironic that a promise of playing time at safety convinced Tranquill to flip his commitment to Notre Dame from Purdue; he will finish his career with two full seasons at linebacker. The rivals.com three-star prospect held offers from Penn State, Wisconsin and Minnesota and was rated the No. 32 safety in the country.

CAREER TO DATE
Initially it seemed Tranquill’s career would be marked by his knee injuries, one a fluke caused by a celebration and another the result of an end zone pass breakup. They turned a promising freshman season into a massive question mark entering Tranquill’s junior year.

He can now claim 25 consecutive starts and will serve as a two-time captain this season. Put simply, Tranquill redefined his career against most odds.

In the rover role last season, Tranquill served as the defense’s most-prolific playmaker, trailing only then-junior Te’von Coney in tackles for loss and adding a number of pass breakups and hands in fumbles.

2014: 11 games, three starts; 33 tackles with one for loss and half a sack. The safety also forced a fumble, picked off a pass and blocked a punt, foreshadowing his playmaking days to come. Celebrating that interception resulted in his first ACL tear.
2015: Three games, at which point Tranquill suffered his second ACL tear. He made nine tackles with 2.5 for loss before his season ended.
2016: 12 games, 12 starts; 79 tackles with two for loss and one interception.
2017: 13 games, 13 starts; 85 tackles with 10.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.

QUOTE(S)
Tranquill’s move to Buck raised two questions. How would he adjust to the inside position, and how could the position be adjusted to his skillset?

“I hate to say it looks natural, but it’s come easy to him,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said in late March. “Sometimes it’s a hard fit for a guy that plays on the edge, moving inside with his reads, but he’s been really good.”

Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea echoed those sentiments without hesitation.

“On Drue, I think he’s handled the position really well,” Lea said the week before the Blue-Gold Game. “It’s a fit for him. That is a big, strong, explosive player that handles himself well from tackle-to-tackle. That position also has to play in space, too, so some of the things he learned and honed as a rover are applying to what he’s doing at Buck.”

As for how the position might shift with a more agile option compared to last year’s duo of Coney and Greer Martini, it ties into the playing in space mentioned by Lea.

“You feel like you can do more with him in that role because you know what he’s done [at rover], and now there’s confined space,” Lea said. “Those are subtle things, not drastic. As you craft defense, you recognize his skills.”

In essence, Lea may trust Tranquill to set an edge without support or make a read in the flat more than he would the normal Buck.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Tranquill’s greatest struggles as a safety came in covering deep. For all his athletic traits — strong, solidly built, quick first step — he is not exceptionally fleet of foot. At rover, that should not be as much of a concern, at least not in theory.

“The rover won’t be covering deep. It should be as simple as that. Sure, an occasional unexpected go route here or there is always possible, but by and large, Tranquill will have two safeties behind him providing both support and speed, rather than him being one of those two safeties.

“One has to wonder what consequence follows removing that concern from Tranquill’s mind. Already an instinctual player, he should have no encumbrance remaining as he flies to the ball. Lining him up next to [Nyles] Morgan will put two physical, proven tacklers in the middle of the defense. If nothing else, it will be intriguing to see which finishes the season as the Irish leading tackler, a title without reward but a notable one, nonetheless.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Moving Tranquill to Buck serves both the individual and the team. It convinced Tranquill to return for his final season and burgeon his NFL résumé at a position he would project at in the minds of most front offices. It also solved a depth issue facing Lea. Notre Dame has a few options at rover, but it did not have another viable possibility at Buck.

The nature of the position may diminish Tranquill’s tackles for loss, pass breakups and interceptions, but that will not mean his impact will be any less. Tranquill’s tackle total should rise once more, which is genuinely saying something coming off a year in which he finished third on the team.

If the final answer at rover proves a solid one, then this position switch will be the key to the Irish having a truly stout front seven.

DOWN THE ROAD
Somewhere, another acknowledgement of Tranquill’s tenure as a two-time captain should be mentioned. If he starts 13 games this season, his career will end with 38 consecutive starts in 52 games. He may have been maligned as a safety, but Tranquill’s first year at linebacker was an outstanding one and there is every reason to believe 2018 will replicate that effort, again with the additional duty of putting up with the media more often than any other teammate.

The only piece of that which genuinely applies to the NFL perspective will be the 38 consecutive starts. (Knock on wood.) Tranquill has gone from an injury concern to a reliable tackler.

If he is to have a career at the next level, it will be as an interior linebacker — he simply is not fast enough to serve in an outside role. Thus, this fall is basically an extended audition, more so than the usual fifth-year senior’s final stroll through college.

