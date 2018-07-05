Notre Dame lands both a QB and a WR commit on Fourth of July

If the Saturday ever comes Brendon Clark throws to Cam Hart for multiple touchdowns, their connection will trace to Independence Day 2018, when both consensus three-star prospects committed to Notre Dame.
Hart (Good Counsel High School; Olney, Md.) started things off Wednesday morning by choosing the Irish over Michigan State and Virginia Tech. Playing both receiver and defensive back in high school, Hart expects to focus on receiver duties in college, despite it not being his preference.
“I’m looking forward to playing right away,” he told rivals.com. “Receiver will be my main position right now because of how many defensive backs they already have. I’d personally like to play defensive back in college but we’ll see how things shake out. Receiver is my best option for playing time at Notre Dame.”
The Irish signed seven defensive backs in last year’s recruiting class and hold commitments from three more in this cycle, compared to four receivers in 2018 and now Hart in 2019. At 6-foot-3, his height would make more sense as a receiver, anyway. Combine that with a defender’s mentality embracing contact and Hart should develop into a solid possession receiver, perhaps working along the field sideline, a good role for a currently-raw prospect lacking true top-end speed.
Clark (Manchester H.S.; Midlothian, Va.) joined Hart in the afternoon, choosing Notre Dame over North Carolina and Clemson. His recruitment came as a direct result of the de-commitment of consensus four-star quarterback Cade McNamara (Damonte Ranch; Reno, Nev.) back in March. McNamara eventually committed to Michigan, and the Irish settled on Clark as their primary target, despite his pledge to Wake Forest.
A May offer from Notre Dame led to Clark reopening his recruitment, focusing on the Irish, Clemson and North Carolina. The No. 23 pro-style quarterback in his class, per rivals.com, Clark will join a complicated quarterback depth chart next fall.
Currently, senior Brandon Wimbush will start with junior Ian Book backing him up and incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec bringing the never-ending threat of potential, though significant playing time for the heralded recruit as a freshman remains unlikely. However, Wimbush has only two years of eligibility remaining, including 2018, and Jurkovec could be in line for the starting role whenever Wimbush leaves Notre Dame, conceivably as soon as after this season.
At that point, Clark would be immediately competing with Book for back up duties. Thus, this was a vital need for the Irish to fill.
Notre Dame now has 17 commitments in the class of 2019, widely expected to be a smaller recruiting class, granted the disclaimer of attrition can occur in the most unexpected of ways and in the most unanticipated times.
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with only 2018’s eligibility remaining. Depth chart: Yoon would need to start the season oh-for-more-than-a-handful to cede the placekicking duties to sophomore Jonathan Doerer, who should take over kickoff responsibilities entirely this year, if all goes to Irish plan. Recruiting: The consensus top kicker in the class of 2015 and an Under Armour All-American, Yoon chose Notre Dame over Texas A&M, Northwestern and Boston College.
CAREER TO DATE Having exclusively handled the placekicking duties with little difficulty for three seasons now, it is beginning to be difficult to keep track of what records Yoon has already set and which ones he is closing in on.
2015: 15-of-17 field goal attempts including a career-long 52-yarder; 50-of-52 extra point attempts, including 30 in a row to conclude the season to go along with 12 consecutive converted field goals.
2016: 13-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 40 yards; 44-of-46 extra point attempts.
2017: 14-of-18 field goal attempts with a season-long of 49 yards; 55-of-55 extra point attempts, setting the school record for most point afters converted, topping D.J. Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record of 52. Yoon went 4-for-4 against Georgia, keeping the Irish in the game while the offense tried to find its way.
QUOTE(S) The only mention of Yoon this spring came when the media noticed his absence at a practice. That alone is something of a surprise, since all but a few of the spring’s 15 practices were held indoors where Yoon’s work was separated from the Irish at large, needing to remain outdoors to avoid breaking any lights along the ceiling.
Yoon missed that early April practice to partake in a kicking camp. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly compared the purpose to a golfer fine-tuning his swing and wanting to study the mechanics of it thoroughly.
“He just went to refine the things he’s doing,” Kelly said. “… He’s going to be consistent. I think he was more interested in making sure that he got on film and he got evaluated that all the things that he’s been doing is right on.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “Yoon’s active streak ended quickly last season, with his first attempt of the year getting blocked. Overall, though, it was another strong season for the placekicker, despite some injury concerns which led to him being held out of practice this spring. Whether or not those troubles derived from an increased workload due to adding kickoff duties to his platter, Yoon will not have to strike that balance this year thanks to the arrival of Doerer.
“Focusing entirely on placekicking does not guarantee Yoon’s field goal percentage will rise or even stay at its current impressive mark. For example, if Yoon were to go 15-of-20 but that included a 5-of-10 performance from 50-plus yards, few would disparage his accuracy. In that respect, many of Yoon’s stats are posted at the mercy of the offense as much as his own accomplishments. [Craig] Hentrich’s career extra points made record is a testament to that era’s offense, as well as Hentrich’s consistency.”
RECORD ASSAULTS Let’s make this clear: This may not be a comprehensive list of the records Yoon has set or is about to challenge. He is very much in the mix for just about every season- and career-long kicking total and percentage mark. That is what happens when you kick for a high-powered offense for four years.
Yoon scored 97 points last season. His immediate place-kicking predecessor, Kyle Brindza (2011-14) set the single-season record of 98 in 2013. A strong Irish offense could push Yoon past that number in 2018, though it needs to be acknowledged matching last year’s high-octane offense should not be taken for granted.
Yoon’s 55 made extra points in 2017 topped Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record. That mark could fall again, especially if Notre Dame finds an early groove against the defenses of Michigan and Virginia Tech.
Yoon’s career-long field goal of 52 yards is one yard short of the school record.
Brindza’s 57 career field goals made is the school record. Yoon needs 15 to tie it, a mark he reached as a freshman and fell one short of last season.
Yoon’s current career field goal percentage is 80.8 percent, far ahead of the record pace set by John Carney (1984-86) of 73.9 percent. Yoon has reached the minimum of 50 attempts, so the record stands as his as of now. If he missed his next five attempts, though, Yoon’s percentage would fall to 73.7. Having averaged 17 attempts per season thus far, Yoon would need to make nine of a theoretical 17 to retain the record mark.
Hentrich’s (1989-92) 177 career extra points made is only 28 ahead of Yoon.
2018 OUTLOOK How often Yoon kicks is only somewhat in his hands. If he shows Kelly he is to be counted on from 52 yards, then suddenly offensive drives need reach only the 35-yard line to be considered scoring drives. That would be quite a weapon, but one still only deployed when the offense stalls.
Yoon will be reliable again this year. There is no reason whatsoever to think otherwise. Having performed as such for three years, one might hope Yoon gets a make-or-break, win-or-lose, clock-about-to-hit-zero moment in his senior season. Such a moment would cement his status as (arguably) the greatest kicker in school history, and would give a bit more meaning to those counting stats.
Yoon has not needed to perform for Notre Dame in the clutch. It would be reassuring to see him do so, as well as quite intriguing.
DOWN THE ROAD If Yoon wants to pursue the NFL, and he presumably at least hopes to, a few chances this season to showcase his leg strength would be welcome. The NFL has a good number of accurate kickers (though never enough); it will always take a few more strong and accurate kickers.
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season. Depth chart: Behind junior Tony Jones and senior Dexter Williams, Notre Dame must turn to true freshmen Jahmir Smith and Flemister for bona fide running backs. Sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis are also in the mix, but they will both work at receiver, as well, while Davis should continue to take some quarterback snaps in practice, too. Recruiting: Flemister first committed to Georgia Southern and then Georgia Tech before signing with the Irish on National Signing Day. His recruitment took a turn to the north — Flemister hails from tiny Zebulon, Ga. — when Notre Dame dismissed two of its returning running backs in Deon McIntosh and C.J. Holmes. Suddenly the Irish were desperate for depth and found it in the consensus three-star prospect.
QUOTE(S) Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not avoid the obvious reasoning for the quick recruitment of Flemister when discussing him in February. Depth was a concern.
“The running back position, obviously, was a need for us,” Kelly said. “C’Bo Flemister is a guy that really was attracted to us with his running style. From a football standpoint, we loved the fact that we had a north-and-south back here that played with low pads, and that’s what we were looking for, a guy that could really hit it inside-out for us and extremely productive that position.
“Great fit for us, really solid student that fits here at Notre Dame.”
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN FLEMISTER’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED “Smith has an advantage over Flemister at the outset, having enrolled early, but whichever of the two can gain a step on the other in games will be in prime position to see a lot of carries in 2018. At that point, … Williams will be gone and the Irish will need someone — or multiple someones — to complement [Jones]. Offensive coordinator Chip Long enjoys utilizing two running back formations, but feels comfortable doing so only when both running backs involved can run, block and catch. Flemister will need to show a comfort level with the latter two, particularly the receiving, to be featured alongside the mutli-tooled Jones.”
2018 OUTLOOK Flemister will play, and it is not presumptuous to think he will play more than the four games the NCAA will now essentially ignore regarding eligibility. If he plays in only four games, that means both Jones and Williams are fully healthy for the vast majority of the season and Smith has proven himself capable of absorbing 12 tackles at the college level in one afternoon without obvious signs of wear.
Flemister’s quick first burst and physical running style make him a model mop-up duty reserve. He will get from the handoff to the line, avoiding tackles in the backfield, and will usually fall forward on a tackle, guaranteeing two yards per rush. When draining the clock, that is nearly all that is needed.
Thus, expect Flemister to play and take 20 carries for 45 yards. That may seem a pittance, but it could be the difference between Jones having gas in the fourth quarter at USC to end the regular season and Jones missing key assignments in a close loss to the Trojans, dashing any playoff-access bowl dreams.
DOWN THE ROAD Until Notre Dame starts routinely signing four- and five-star running backs, each backfield ballcarrier will have the chance to shine for a season. Flemister can position himself for that honor next year, dutifully supporting Jones and outplaying Smith. Then, come 2020 or 2021, it will be Flemister’s show.
He will need to develop in both facets of the passing game, Williams’ playing time struggles speak to that requirement, but Flemister has time to do so before the stigma of that fate is attached to him.
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9 1/8, 178 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: A senior academically, Crawford has (at least) two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season. If desired, there is reason to think the NCAA could grant Crawford a waiver for one more season. Depth chart: Before the spring, it was readily-assumed Crawford would start at nickelback in 2018, but senior safety Nick Coleman spent some time there, as well, offering a more physical option at the position. Crawford also remains in contention for duties as the field cornerback, though junior Troy Pride appears to have pole position in that race. Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, the Under Armour All-American walked away from a commitment to Michigan shortly after receiving an offer from Notre Dame. The No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2015, per rivals.com, the No. 7 recruit in Ohio and the No. 82 in the country, Crawford also held offers from Miami, Ohio State and Florida State, among others.
CAREER TO DATE Despite playing in all 12 regular-season games last year, Crawford’s story continues to be defined by his injuries. (Notre Dame’s statistics indicate Crawford did not play in the Citrus Bowl victory over LSU, but nothing sticks out to the memory as to why/if he did not.)
Crawford emerged as the starting nickelback in preseason practices as a freshman before a torn ACL ended his debut season before it began. An absurdly-quick recovery had him ready to face Texas to begin 2016, and Crawford shined that evening, returning a blocked point after attempt for a defensive two-point conversion. Just a week later, though, an interception celebration yielded an Achilles tear and another season prematurely ended.
In his first full collegiate season, Crawford may have tired as the season progressed. His tackle numbers actually increased (14 in the first six games, 18 in the last six games), but every one of Crawford’s big plays came in the first half of the year. It would not be a stretch to think his stamina had not yet caught up to his athleticism in the recovery from two devastating injuries.
2015: Lost entirely to preseason injury.
2016: Two games; six tackles, one interception, one PAT return for two points.
2017: 12 games, one start; 32 tackles with 1.5 sacks and two interceptions, five pass breakups, two fumbles forced and one recovered in the end zone at Michigan State for a touchdown-preventing touchback.
QUOTE(S) Maybe a second season healthy will end the injury questions regarding Crawford, but they still popped up this spring. That, in turn, allowed Irish head coach Brian Kelly to emphasize how good Crawford looked.
“What I’ve noticed more than anything else this spring is he has some suddenness to him,” Kelly said in early April. “Change of direction, closing on the football, things of that nature where he was healthy last year but he still didn’t have that ‘snap’ that you require.”
Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght admitted he still has to reign in Crawford a bit in practice, but that is as much due to the junior’s mentality as it is his injury-plagued past. In order to get through 2018 healthy, skipping a few reps in March and April is a small cost to pay, especially considering the qualities Lyght feels Crawford brings to the field.
“Shaun is really good at reading route combinations and understanding offensive schemes and where they want to go with the ball,” Lyght said. “Also, his ability to communicate when offenses adjust and they motion and we have to transition from one defense to another or we have to transition from one technique to another — he’s really good at communicating that.
“He’s one of our smartest defenders on the field. With his height, the 50-50 jump balls are the only things that are an issue. If you play a team like Stanford where they have 6-4, 6-5, 6-6 wide receivers, that is an issue on an every-down basis. You have to watch the matchups.
“He’s a player that can definitely help us win both on the perimeter and inside. He’s one of my favorite defenders.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “Let’s start by staying healthy for a season. Crawford’s injuries are certainly not his fault, but until he can hold up to the grind of a collegiate season, this outlook hardly matters. He played both sides of the ball in high school with great success, so there is reason to believe his body is up for a physical workload — it just has not had an opportunity to show that yet.
“If healthy, Crawford’s quickness and pound-for-pound strength should make him nearly the ideal nickelback. Few slot receivers or running backs running routes can shake someone with Crawford’s skillset.”
2018 OUTLOOK Crawford at his peak last season may have been Notre Dame’s most-dynamic defender. It is just difficult to know if his peak was short-lived or if the opportune moments were simply more infrequent in the season’s second half. Given the slide of the entire Irish defense, it is not a leap to presume Crawford tired. Coming off those two injuries, it would be an understandable fatigue.
That cannot be the case in 2018, even if it appeared to be somewhat the situation in the spring. Coleman seeing time at nickelback showed a loosening to Crawford’s iron-clad grip on the position. A few times, he let Notre Dame’s receivers get by him, something beyond consideration when he is at his quickest.
A summer focused on conditioning, not rehab, could help that cause, at which point expect another fall of 30-40 snaps per game (of an estimated total possible of 80) with about 40 tackles and whole numbers in the statistical columns of tackles for loss, sacks, pass breakups and interceptions. That kind of all-around production is what makes good defenses great, so Crawford’s start could be an early litmus test for the whole team’s first season under Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
With that in mind, the theoretical nickelback competition between Crawford and Coleman is one to watch in preseason practices. If Crawford lines up against Michigan on Sept. 1 and knocks down two passes before tackling a ballcarrier in the backfield, raise any expectations for Notre Dame’s 2018. If he gets beat on a deep route and Coleman subs in immediately and permanently, lower those thoughts likewise.
DOWN THE ROAD Irish junior cornerback Julian Love may have an NFL-or-stay decision to make following this season. Those disclaimers pop up for players named second-team All-Americans as sophomores. If he heads to the draft, Pride could move to the boundary position and Crawford spend a season as the starter at field cornerback. That would bode best for his own NFL aspirations.
Even if Love sticks around, the NFL is always looking for speedy athletes with quick hips who can make plays. In other words, a healthy Crawford. Proving that health — and total recovery from a tough-to-overcome Achilles injury — over the next two seasons would lay that groundwork very well.
Crawford may find himself needing a sixth year in college to burgeon his professional chances. Given the timing and nature of his two injuries, it is logical to think the NCAA would grant the waiver for him to play a fourth full season, be it at Notre Dame or elsewhere.
No, not for having to ask a mutual friend what your name was fewer than 24 hours after meeting. That should be expected protocol following a wedding reception, especially one featuring a Notre Dame alum.
Rather, this apology is for letting Dan down last Monday. I will blame my computer, but men like Dan don’t want excuses. They want Monday morning distractions.
I met Dan innocently enough.
“Hey Douglas, come here.”
The voice belonged to the brother of the groom, and though he may not know me well, he knows me well enough to know when I am in a groomsman’s tuxedo and have an empty glass in my hand, I have one destination in mind. I figured he was about to ask me to grab him a one-eyed beer. He had a two-year-old Nacho (that is his son’s name, not a decrepit plate of appetizers) to deal with, anyway.
“I want you to meet Dan.”
A family friend of the groom’s, apparently Dan had seen a name in the wedding program and asked why such a fool was listed. He then explained how dependent he was upon this space to get through a Monday morning. There is no glamor or even praise in that comment, just an acknowledgement of the natural human condition of despising Monday mornings, especially when Saturday night included a wedding reception in a fire station.
Of course, that weekend preceded the week in which these “Monday’s Leftovers” failed to appear. Do not blame the wedding’s lingering effects. Instead, fault a sluggish piece of ASUS hardware. The appearance of Ovie Oghoufo’s 99-to-2 entry was a minor 3 a.m. miracle.
By the time wiring began conducting correctly and each paragraph typed no longer elicited a 45-second technological pause, it was Thursday mid-morning and a mental white flag had long been waved. Belgium was a few hours from beating England and a Belgian felt more appropriate than a “Thursday Afternoon’s Spoiled Leftovers.”
Dan, if last week was a tough one for you because of this absence, I wish I had planned ahead better. It was a pleasure meeting last weekend and if that photo of you, me and my nth “Rye Not Try It” ever sees the light of day, I will conspire to block all of Maryland from viewing this page forevermore.
You did ask what horrendously unbelievable opinion I would propagate this fall. You’ll have to wait a few more weeks for that reveal, whatever it may be. As for some other questions …
“I’m always trying to identify the top guys that will ‘ascend’ every year. What I mean by that is the guys that either come out-of-the-blue or guys that played last year and underwhelmed but this year make a huge leap. No established top-end guys. Who are your top few defensive and offensive breakouts?” —Mark H.
If reading this morning’s 99-to-2 submission carefully, junior safety Jalen Elliott probably qualifies as someone who underwhelmed in the past but could be in position to make a positive impression this season. He was only a sophomore, starting for the first time, and burdened with quite the set of responsibilities in former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s scheme. With another year in both the playbook and the weight room, Elliott should be ready to shine. If nothing else, his first career interception will be met with sarcastic applause that should instead be genuine, just as his pick in the Blue-Gold Game was.
Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem is another obvious answer. Jumping from third-team reps to the starter’s role is not unheard of, but it usually occurs out of force. In this instance, Kareem moved past fifth-year end Jay Hayes, in part leading to Hayes’ transfer to Georgia. Kareem will have both the opportunity and the role to make 40-plus tackles with half a dozen sacks. If one of those sacks includes a forced fumble in prime field position, that alone might establish Kareem as a “defensive breakout.”
Offensively is a bit cloudier. Is it cheating to simply say one of the two freshman running backs (C’Bo Flemister and/or Jahmir Smith) and sophomore tight end Cole Kmet? It’s not? Great. That’s the answer.
“With the new redshirt rule of playing four games and preserving a year, could that apply to Jamir Jones as a true junior? In other words, he doesn’t play until the last four games of the year and then still has two years left to play?” — nebraskairish
No, it could not. The rule applies to only freshmen. For that matter, that is not something that would happen even if it technically could. Upperclassmen want to play. If told they are outright not going to, they are more likely to transfer somewhere with a clearer path in years to come. The net outcome on eligibility would be the same.
The applicable aspects of the new NCAA rule are tough to pinpoint, as Notre Dame could, and presumably will, take a few strategies with the freshmen:
— Use bowl preparations as something of a freshmen showcase, creating an entirely new reason to watch each of the 65 bowl games this winter. (Yes, that figure is exaggerated, slightly.)
— Burgeon special teams depth, rotating freshmen four games at a time rather than sapping the legs of the likes of Elliott. This would make the most sense for reserve defensive backs such as Tariq Bracy, Joe Wilkins and Paul Moala.
— Develop a player throughout September and October to use in November to add late-season depth. The three defensive linemen would be prime candidates for this if they are not called upon all season, anyway.
— Give a player extensive playing time in select occasions, namely quarterback Phil Jurkovec (pictured to left) in blowouts.
That last usage will garner the most attention, but it is the prospect of a few more available defensive linemen that will affect the most teams and seasons.
Consider recent Irish history. When a seemingly-endless string of defensive line injuries removed any semblance of depth in 2014, freshman Jay Hayes had to step in for three games, burning a year of eligibility. Head coach Brian Kelly justified the decision by pointing out how rarely elite defensive linemen stay for a fifth year, anyway. Doing so would necessitate passing up the NFL draft twice, after all.
That logic makes sense, and as a heralded recruit, the hope was Hayes would become an elite defensive linemen. In a quick shift, though, Kelly put a hole in that logic by sitting Hayes in 2015 to preserve a year of eligibility. That did not sit well with Hayes.
It should not be insinuated those decisions led to Hayes’ transfer, not at all. (More on that in a minute.) It is to say the entire situation would have been avoided entirely if this new NCAA rule was in place.
Even Kareem could have relished this shift. His freshman season evades most notice when discussing lost years of eligibility, since he played in three of the first five games of 2016, but then he did not appear again except once more, against Virginia Tech in the season’s penultimate contest. A fifth year is far from a certainty as something Kareem may someday inconsequentially wish for, but this rule change would have provided it without altering his career trajectory one bit.
Alas, before you ask, the NCAA is not applying the eligibility change retroactively.
“This spring we heavily over-signed new recruits, and we lost multiple graduate transfers who would have been valuable contributors. Are we forcing these players out because they are the only ones we can force out without a violation of team rules? Should we give up trying to guess attrition and leave over-signing to the programs that will more ruthlessly cut or find medical reasons to deactivate the underclassmen who don’t show much potential to ever become contributors?”— Joseph B.
Notre Dame lost two fifth-year second-string defenders already bypassed in the depth chart this spring by juniors. When cornerback Nick Watkins and defensive end Jay Hayes opted to transfer, it was because they didn’t opt for a fifth year only to spend it on the bench. Their decisions made sense, as did Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Kelly leaning toward cornerback Troy Pride and defensive end Khalid Kareem.
Pride’s and Kareem’s ceilings are much higher than Watkins’ and Hayes’. Giving those first-team reps to the veterans simply to preserve their pride would have short-circuited the development of the juniors. That would have been to the detriment of all four players, not to mention the program as a whole.
In the end, the hubbub about Notre Dame signing 27 recruits in this class and peaking at 89 expected scholarships was all for naught. The Irish roster now has 85 players, and it will not be surprising at all to see that drop to 83 before Michigan arrives Sept. 1. This should absolutely be kept in mind in years to come when the roster undoubtedly again rises above 85 players in the offseason.
More mailbag questions? As always, send them to insidetheirish@gmail.com. What’s the worst that happens? They get ignored. Or worse yet, answered in a tardy mailbag a week after a chance encounter between specialty drinks at a wedding reception.