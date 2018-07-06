Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Ademilola, defensive end, incoming freshman

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds

2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.

Depth chart: Notre Dame’s class of junior defensive ends makes Ademilola’s path to playing time a long one. At strongside defensive end, he will join junior linebacker-turned-end Jamir Jones in providing depth behind juniors Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect and the No. 34 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, Ademilola held offers from blue blood programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Miami (FL), yet chose the Irish, nonetheless.

QUOTE(S)

Ademilola’s twin brother, consensus four-star defensive tackle Jayson, is widely-considered the better front-line prospect, leading some to speculate how much of Justin’s recruitment was earned and how much was the result of an unspoken package deal. That doubt naturally leads to a different mindset from Justin, per Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston.

“I know Justin is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder,” Elston said on National Signing Day. “The world has kind of made him second fiddle to his brother, which I’m all good with. I hope he does have a chip.

“I think he’ll be the surprise of the class. I think he’s going to come in and the plan is to get them both ready to play if we need them, and see what happens.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ADEMILOLA’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“When a program is not in need at a position yet makes a player a priority, that speaks to the theoretical quality of the recruit. Such would seem to be the case with Ademilola and defensive end.

“The flipside to such a recruitment is it may be difficult for Ademilola to break into the rotation in 2018 with four current sophomores strengthening their grips on the position each time they take the field. If he does force the issue, it will be due to his aptitude in defending the run, compared to those sophomores’ proven pass-rushing tendencies.”

2018 OUTLOOK

Elston said he would start Ademilola out at the drop end spot (but cross-train him through at least the preseason), but that was before fifth-year senior Jay Hayes’ transfer to Georgia, weakening the depth at strongside end. At either spot, Ademilola would not begin higher than third on the depth chart (behind at least juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara at drop).

Ademilola’s abilities against the run could put him in position to play at strongside — that is certainly a weakness of Ogundeji’s and Jones remains unproven on the line — but that would be a situational role at the most. If properly-deployed, such a need could be limited to four games and no more than four games, preserving a year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s new rules. Off the top of the head, Stanford’s high-octane physical offense, Virginia Tech with dual-threat quarterback Josh Jackson, and Navy’s triple-option could all be prime opportunities for an edge-setting physical presence like Ademilola’s, though playing a depth-providing freshman at Blacksburg is not exactly an ideal recipe for success.

Hailing from Jackson, NJ @JustinAdemilola is joining his twin and our QB1 from St. Peters Prep. A disruptive D lineman with great hands brings a fast motor to the Irish defensive front. #GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/c9YSlOUDtL — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2017

DOWN THE ROAD

Ademilola will benefit from being the only defensive end recruit in the class of 2018 and one of only two remaining from the last two cycles. Sophomore Kofi Wardlow preserved a year of eligibility last season, putting him on even footing with Ademilola, but Wardlow is such a raw prospect, Ademilola is much closer to consistent playing time already.

As the juniors matriculate through the program, opportunities will quickly become available for Ademilola. He may have been a recruit skeptics ridiculed and he certainly enters without his brother’s tantalizing upside, but Ademilola could be in the rotation at defensive end as soon as 2019, making his recruitment an undeniable need in its own right.

