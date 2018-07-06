rivals.com

Speedy Tenn. WR TJ Sheffield chooses Notre Dame over Ohio State

By Douglas FarmerJul 6, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame gained its second receiver pledge of the week Friday afternoon with the commitment of rivals.com three-star TJ Sheffield (Independence High School; Thompson’s Station, Tenn.). Sheffield will continue to make official visits this fall, keeping open a recruitment which has already seen him de-commit from Tennessee when former Volunteers head coach Butch Jones’ firing became an inevitability.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to commit to the University of Notre Dame,” Sheffield wrote on Twitter. “My plans are to officially visit several colleges to confirm my decision and leave no regrets.”

Sheffield chose the Irish (at least, for now) over Ohio State, Arkansas and Purdue.

He becomes the 18th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2019, joining Wednesday’s pledge from consensus three-star Cam Hart (Good Counsel H.S.; Olney, Md.) as the only receivers in the class to date. Whereas Hart stands at 6-foot-3 and offers a physical presence, Sheffield is 5-foot-10 and boasts 10.78-second speed in the 100-meter dash.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Ademilola, defensive end, incoming freshman

By Douglas FarmerJul 6, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Notre Dame’s class of junior defensive ends makes Ademilola’s path to playing time a long one. At strongside defensive end, he will join junior linebacker-turned-end Jamir Jones in providing depth behind juniors Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect and the No. 34 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, Ademilola held offers from blue blood programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Miami (FL), yet chose the Irish, nonetheless.

QUOTE(S)
Ademilola’s twin brother, consensus four-star defensive tackle Jayson, is widely-considered the better front-line prospect, leading some to speculate how much of Justin’s recruitment was earned and how much was the result of an unspoken package deal. That doubt naturally leads to a different mindset from Justin, per Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston.

“I know Justin is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder,” Elston said on National Signing Day. “The world has kind of made him second fiddle to his brother, which I’m all good with. I hope he does have a chip.

“I think he’ll be the surprise of the class. I think he’s going to come in and the plan is to get them both ready to play if we need them, and see what happens.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ADEMILOLA’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“When a program is not in need at a position yet makes a player a priority, that speaks to the theoretical quality of the recruit. Such would seem to be the case with Ademilola and defensive end.

“The flipside to such a recruitment is it may be difficult for Ademilola to break into the rotation in 2018 with four current sophomores strengthening their grips on the position each time they take the field. If he does force the issue, it will be due to his aptitude in defending the run, compared to those sophomores’ proven pass-rushing tendencies.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Elston said he would start Ademilola out at the drop end spot (but cross-train him through at least the preseason), but that was before fifth-year senior Jay Hayes’ transfer to Georgia, weakening the depth at strongside end. At either spot, Ademilola would not begin higher than third on the depth chart (behind at least juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara at drop).

Ademilola’s abilities against the run could put him in position to play at strongside — that is certainly a weakness of Ogundeji’s and Jones remains unproven on the line — but that would be a situational role at the most. If properly-deployed, such a need could be limited to four games and no more than four games, preserving a year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s new rules. Off the top of the head, Stanford’s high-octane physical offense, Virginia Tech with dual-threat quarterback Josh Jackson, and Navy’s triple-option could all be prime opportunities for an edge-setting physical presence like Ademilola’s, though playing a depth-providing freshman at Blacksburg is not exactly an ideal recipe for success.

DOWN THE ROAD
Ademilola will benefit from being the only defensive end recruit in the class of 2018 and one of only two remaining from the last two cycles. Sophomore Kofi Wardlow preserved a year of eligibility last season, putting him on even footing with Ademilola, but Wardlow is such a raw prospect, Ademilola is much closer to consistent playing time already.

As the juniors matriculate through the program, opportunities will quickly become available for Ademilola. He may have been a recruit skeptics ridiculed and he certainly enters without his brother’s tantalizing upside, but Ademilola could be in the rotation at defensive end as soon as 2019, making his recruitment an undeniable need in its own right.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker

By Douglas FarmerJul 5, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with only 2018’s eligibility remaining.
Depth chart: Yoon would need to start the season oh-for-more-than-a-handful to cede the placekicking duties to sophomore Jonathan Doerer, who should take over kickoff responsibilities entirely this year, if all goes to Irish plan.
Recruiting: The consensus top kicker in the class of 2015 and an Under Armour All-American, Yoon chose Notre Dame over Texas A&M, Northwestern and Boston College.

CAREER TO DATE
Having exclusively handled the placekicking duties with little difficulty for three seasons now, it is beginning to be difficult to keep track of what records Yoon has already set and which ones he is closing in on.

2015: 15-of-17 field goal attempts including a career-long 52-yarder; 50-of-52 extra point attempts, including 30 in a row to conclude the season to go along with 12 consecutive converted field goals.
2016: 13-of-17 field goal attempts with a season-long of 40 yards; 44-of-46 extra point attempts.
2017: 14-of-18 field goal attempts with a season-long of 49 yards; 55-of-55 extra point attempts, setting the school record for most point afters converted, topping D.J. Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record of 52. Yoon went 4-for-4 against Georgia, keeping the Irish in the game while the offense tried to find its way.

QUOTE(S)
The only mention of Yoon this spring came when the media noticed his absence at a practice. That alone is something of a surprise, since all but a few of the spring’s 15 practices were held indoors where Yoon’s work was separated from the Irish at large, needing to remain outdoors to avoid breaking any lights along the ceiling.

Yoon missed that early April practice to partake in a kicking camp. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly compared the purpose to a golfer fine-tuning his swing and wanting to study the mechanics of it thoroughly.

“He just went to refine the things he’s doing,” Kelly said. “… He’s going to be consistent. I think he was more interested in making sure that he got on film and he got evaluated that all the things that he’s been doing is right on.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Yoon’s active streak ended quickly last season, with his first attempt of the year getting blocked. Overall, though, it was another strong season for the placekicker, despite some injury concerns which led to him being held out of practice this spring. Whether or not those troubles derived from an increased workload due to adding kickoff duties to his platter, Yoon will not have to strike that balance this year thanks to the arrival of Doerer.

“Focusing entirely on placekicking does not guarantee Yoon’s field goal percentage will rise or even stay at its current impressive mark. For example, if Yoon were to go 15-of-20 but that included a 5-of-10 performance from 50-plus yards, few would disparage his accuracy. In that respect, many of Yoon’s stats are posted at the mercy of the offense as much as his own accomplishments. [Craig] Hentrich’s career extra points made record is a testament to that era’s offense, as well as Hentrich’s consistency.”

RECORD ASSAULTS
Let’s make this clear: This may not be a comprehensive list of the records Yoon has set or is about to challenge. He is very much in the mix for just about every season- and career-long kicking total and percentage mark. That is what happens when you kick for a high-powered offense for four years.

  • Yoon scored 97 points last season. His immediate place-kicking predecessor, Kyle Brindza (2011-14) set the single-season record of 98 in 2013. A strong Irish offense could push Yoon past that number in 2018, though it needs to be acknowledged matching last year’s high-octane offense should not be taken for granted.
  • Yoon’s 55 made extra points in 2017 topped Fitzpatrick’s 2005 record. That mark could fall again, especially if Notre Dame finds an early groove against the defenses of Michigan and Virginia Tech.
  • Yoon’s career-long field goal of 52 yards is one yard short of the school record.
  • Brindza’s 57 career field goals made is the school record. Yoon needs 15 to tie it, a mark he reached as a freshman and fell one short of last season.
  • Yoon’s current career field goal percentage is 80.8 percent, far ahead of the record pace set by John Carney (1984-86) of 73.9 percent. Yoon has reached the minimum of 50 attempts, so the record stands as his as of now. If he missed his next five attempts, though, Yoon’s percentage would fall to 73.7. Having averaged 17 attempts per season thus far, Yoon would need to make nine of a theoretical 17 to retain the record mark.
  • Hentrich’s (1989-92) 177 career extra points made is only 28 ahead of Yoon.

2018 OUTLOOK
How often Yoon kicks is only somewhat in his hands. If he shows Kelly he is to be counted on from 52 yards, then suddenly offensive drives need reach only the 35-yard line to be considered scoring drives. That would be quite a weapon, but one still only deployed when the offense stalls.

Yoon will be reliable again this year. There is no reason whatsoever to think otherwise. Having performed as such for three years, one might hope Yoon gets a make-or-break, win-or-lose, clock-about-to-hit-zero moment in his senior season. Such a moment would cement his status as (arguably) the greatest kicker in school history, and would give a bit more meaning to those counting stats.

Yoon has not needed to perform for Notre Dame in the clutch. It would be reassuring to see him do so, as well as quite intriguing.

DOWN THE ROAD
If Yoon wants to pursue the NFL, and he presumably at least hopes to, a few chances this season to showcase his leg strength would be welcome. The NFL has a good number of accurate kickers (though never enough); it will always take a few more strong and accurate kickers.

Notre Dame lands both a QB and a WR commit on Fourth of July

By Douglas FarmerJul 5, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
If the Saturday ever comes Brendon Clark throws to Cam Hart for multiple touchdowns, their connection will trace to Independence Day 2018, when both consensus three-star prospects committed to Notre Dame.

Hart (Good Counsel High School; Olney, Md.) started things off Wednesday morning by choosing the Irish over Michigan State and Virginia Tech. Playing both receiver and defensive back in high school, Hart expects to focus on receiver duties in college, despite it not being his preference.

“I’m looking forward to playing right away,” he told rivals.com. “Receiver will be my main position right now because of how many defensive backs they already have. I’d personally like to play defensive back in college but we’ll see how things shake out. Receiver is my best option for playing time at Notre Dame.”

The Irish signed seven defensive backs in last year’s recruiting class and hold commitments from three more in this cycle, compared to four receivers in 2018 and now Hart in 2019. At 6-foot-3, his height would make more sense as a receiver, anyway. Combine that with a defender’s mentality embracing contact and Hart should develop into a solid possession receiver, perhaps working along the field sideline, a good role for a currently-raw prospect lacking true top-end speed.

Clark (Manchester H.S.; Midlothian, Va.) joined Hart in the afternoon, choosing Notre Dame over North Carolina and Clemson. His recruitment came as a direct result of the de-commitment of consensus four-star quarterback Cade McNamara (Damonte Ranch; Reno, Nev.) back in March. McNamara eventually committed to Michigan, and the Irish settled on Clark as their primary target, despite his pledge to Wake Forest.

A May offer from Notre Dame led to Clark reopening his recruitment, focusing on the Irish, Clemson and North Carolina. The No. 23 pro-style quarterback in his class, per rivals.com, Clark will join a complicated quarterback depth chart next fall.

Currently, senior Brandon Wimbush will start with junior Ian Book backing him up and incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec bringing the never-ending threat of potential, though significant playing time for the heralded recruit as a freshman remains unlikely. However, Wimbush has only two years of eligibility remaining, including 2018, and Jurkovec could be in line for the starting role whenever Wimbush leaves Notre Dame, conceivably as soon as after this season.

At that point, Clark would be immediately competing with Book for back up duties. Thus, this was a vital need for the Irish to fill.

Notre Dame now has 17 commitments in the class of 2019, widely expected to be a smaller recruiting class, granted the disclaimer of attrition can occur in the most unexpected of ways and in the most unanticipated times.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, running back, incoming freshman

By Douglas FarmerJul 4, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Behind junior Tony Jones and senior Dexter Williams, Notre Dame must turn to true freshmen Jahmir Smith and Flemister for bona fide running backs. Sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis are also in the mix, but they will both work at receiver, as well, while Davis should continue to take some quarterback snaps in practice, too.
Recruiting: Flemister first committed to Georgia Southern and then Georgia Tech before signing with the Irish on National Signing Day. His recruitment took a turn to the north — Flemister hails from tiny Zebulon, Ga. — when Notre Dame dismissed two of its returning running backs in Deon McIntosh and C.J. Holmes. Suddenly the Irish were desperate for depth and found it in the consensus three-star prospect.

QUOTE(S)
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not avoid the obvious reasoning for the quick recruitment of Flemister when discussing him in February. Depth was a concern.

“The running back position, obviously, was a need for us,” Kelly said. “C’Bo Flemister is a guy that really was attracted to us with his running style. From a football standpoint, we loved the fact that we had a north-and-south back here that played with low pads, and that’s what we were looking for, a guy that could really hit it inside-out for us and extremely productive that position.

“Great fit for us, really solid student that fits here at Notre Dame.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN FLEMISTER’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Smith has an advantage over Flemister at the outset, having enrolled early, but whichever of the two can gain a step on the other in games will be in prime position to see a lot of carries in 2018. At that point, … Williams will be gone and the Irish will need someone — or multiple someones — to complement [Jones]. Offensive coordinator Chip Long enjoys utilizing two running back formations, but feels comfortable doing so only when both running backs involved can run, block and catch. Flemister will need to show a comfort level with the latter two, particularly the receiving, to be featured alongside the mutli-tooled Jones.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Flemister will play, and it is not presumptuous to think he will play more than the four games the NCAA will now essentially ignore regarding eligibility. If he plays in only four games, that means both Jones and Williams are fully healthy for the vast majority of the season and Smith has proven himself capable of absorbing 12 tackles at the college level in one afternoon without obvious signs of wear.

Flemister’s quick first burst and physical running style make him a model mop-up duty reserve. He will get from the handoff to the line, avoiding tackles in the backfield, and will usually fall forward on a tackle, guaranteeing two yards per rush. When draining the clock, that is nearly all that is needed.

Thus, expect Flemister to play and take 20 carries for 45 yards. That may seem a pittance, but it could be the difference between Jones having gas in the fourth quarter at USC to end the regular season and Jones missing key assignments in a close loss to the Trojans, dashing any playoff-access bowl dreams.

DOWN THE ROAD
Until Notre Dame starts routinely signing four- and five-star running backs, each backfield ballcarrier will have the chance to shine for a season. Flemister can position himself for that honor next year, dutifully supporting Jones and outplaying Smith. Then, come 2020 or 2021, it will be Flemister’s show.

He will need to develop in both facets of the passing game, Williams’ playing time struggles speak to that requirement, but Flemister has time to do so before the stigma of that fate is attached to him.

