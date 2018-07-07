Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 18 Joe Wilkins, cornerback, incoming freshman

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.

Depth chart: When he committed, Wilkins pointed out how Notre Dame’s depth chart sorted out at cornerback. He saw an immediate opportunity there, and it has gotten only thinner since thanks to the transfer of fifth-year Nick Watkins. Wilkins is not yet in the two-deep, but he and the three other cornerbacks in the recruiting class will each have the chance to be the first man off the bench considering college defenses occasionally need four cornerbacks at a time in 2018.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Wilkins was long a clear Irish lean while weighing wide-spread offers from South Carolina, South Florida and Louisville as well as Washington State, Arizona and Michigan State.

QUOTE(S)

Wilkins played both receiver and cornerback in high school with much success on both sides of the ball. As the Notre Dame class of 2018 grew to include four cornerbacks — with the National Signing Day surprise of Noah Boykin being the fourth — there was some outside consideration of moving Wilkins to receiver. Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght found nothing appealing about that possibility.

“[Wilkins’] length and ball skills can really make him an outstanding boundary corner,” Lyght said on National Signing Day. “For us, his background is more on the offensive side of the ball, which is okay, but he came along his senior year defensively, becoming a more sure tackler. I think that, with his length and speed, he can become an outstanding press corner.”

Wilkins also saw little merit to playing offensively. When he committed in November, he told Blue & Gold Illustrated he recognized the recruiting mishap of Notre Dame’s previous class.

“They don’t have any freshman corners right now,” Wilkins said. “I’m definitely going to get a chance to play early and to compete for a spot.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN WILKINS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED

“Watkins will be in his final season of eligibility in 2018. [Junior Julian] Love will have two remaining — as will his classmates Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn and [senior] Shaun Crawford — but another starring season could prompt NFL talk. The chances will be there for Wilkins, as he suggested. Last year’s recruiting failure is very much Wilkins’ gain.”

2018 OUTLOOK

Notre Dame needs at least five cornerbacks ready for competition, preferably six. That means a freshman or two will work with the defense all season long, not paying any heed to the scout team. That could be Wilkins. Of the quartet in the class, Wilkins may have the most college-ready body, his length perhaps compensating for some inexperience and time not yet spent in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

That would set up Wilkins for early mop-up duties and late-season situational work. He does already have a grasp on route-running from both sides of the equation.

If absolutely nothing else, Wilkins projects as an immediate special teams contributor on coverage units.

Welcome to the family, @joewilkinsjrrr! The DB from Florida has the ability to change the game in one play, we're glad he's on our team.

#GoIrish ☘ #IrishBouND18 pic.twitter.com/bWaCR1vcAn — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2017

DOWN THE ROAD

By no means should one project every three-star defensive back to become a sophomore second-team All-American. Love’s leap is an outlier in that respect. Frankly, that feels like a vast understatement.

Looking at some of what led to Love’s sudden arrival could provide a route toward large contributions for Wilkins. Love took advantage of early playing time brought about by injuries and dismissals, playing well enough as a freshman in 2016 to have a lead on the rest of his position group heading into his sophomore season. That comfort gave him the confidence to play in a record-setting manner in 2017.

The Irish do not want Wilkins to play extensively in 2018. That would only follow injuries and/or dismissals. Whether or not those occur, though, the vacuum in the class ahead of him will create a chance for Wilkins sooner than later. If he can perform solidly then, he could follow Love’s model, just probably not with 2.95 interceptions returned for touchdowns in one season while breaking up another 20 passes.

Any time a consensus three-star prospect becomes a multi-year starter, it should be considered a win both in recruiting and in development. There is reason to believe Wilkins is the next example of such, simply via current roster construction.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:

No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior

No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman

No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior

No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore

No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore

No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior

No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore

No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior

No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore

No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior

No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman

No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior

No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore

No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior

No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior

No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior

No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman

No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior

No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore

No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore

No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior

No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore

No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior

No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman

No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore

No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman

No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman

No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior

No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman

No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman

No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior

No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior

No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior

No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior

No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman

No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore

No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior

No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior

No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior

No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore

No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore

No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore

No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman

No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman

No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman

No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore

No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman

No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior

No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, junior, second-team All-American

No. 25 Braden Lenzy, receiver, incoming freshman

No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

No. 24 Nick Coleman, defensive back, senior

No. 23 Drue Tranquill, linebacker, two-time captain, fifth-year senior

No. 22 Asmar Bilal, rover, senior

No. 21 Jalen Elliott, safety, junior

No. 20 Shaun Crawford, nickelback, senior

No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, running back, incoming freshman

No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker, senior

No. 19 Justin Ademilola, defensive end, incoming freshman

MEDICAL EXEMPTION

No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER

No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer