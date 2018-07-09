rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 16 Noah Boykin, cornerback, consensus four-star recruit

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Boykin’s natural abilities could position him as the immediate backup to junior boundary cornerback Julian Love, though that would necessitate Boykin out-performing junior Donte Vaughn.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 21 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com, Boykin appeared set to commit to Florida on National Signing Day while also pondering Virginia. Instead, he surprised everyone by choosing Notre Dame. Boykin originally committed to Maryland before reopening his recruitment in January with the Gators the apparent front-runner.

QUOTE(S)
The Irish coaching staff understood it had its work cut out in recruiting Boykin, but the mixture of his demeanor and on-field abilities made that pursuit a worthwhile one.

“One of the things that we were so impressed with, and maybe this doesn’t happen everywhere, we weren’t certain about Noah and his ability to come to Notre Dame and be a great fit until after his admissions meeting,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said on National Signing Day. “The feedback that we got from admissions in terms of his interview really sold us on this was the right place for him.

“… We know about his football ability. He was one of the best players at the (Offense-Defense All-American Bowl), has got a confidence about him at that corner position. He’s a natural corner, and just gives us great flexibility and depth at that position that we’ve been lacking for so long.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN BOYKIN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Boykin’s greatest assets are his range and physicality. In some respects, that combination could land him at safety by the end of his collegiate career. For now, his ability to stick with receivers in routes sets him up well at cornerback.

“At the very least, Boykin will see action on special teams, but some time in the two-deep at nickelback or in the dime package could be feasible.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame has a quartet of talented, veteran cornerbacks. To take competitive snaps defensively, Boykin will have to surpass at least one of those four, with Vaughn the seemingly-most likely candidate. That will be far from an easy task, though.

If he does not move up the depth chart, Boykin will still assuredly see special teams work this season. That will be the case even if he lands in the two-deep, too. Within the two-deep, however, Boykin would quickly become an emergency case scenario needing to be relied upon. If Love went down for so much as a series, nearly any opposing quarterback would pick on his replacement, especially if that replacement is a freshman, no matter how talented that freshman may be.

DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish pulled in four cornerbacks in the class of 2018, and Boykin may be the most-promising among them in the long-run. As those current veterans move onward — perhaps starting with Love jumping to the NFL after this season — opportunities will abound for all four of the newcomers.

Boykin’s length makes him an ideal boundary possibility, fending off physical receivers in isolated coverage. Considering Love is the only upperclassmen with a distinct possibility of departing to consider after this season, Boykin’s future position is also the one which may open up first for a starting competition.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior
No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, junior, second-team All-American
No. 25 Braden Lenzy, receiver, incoming freshman
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman
No. 24 Nick Coleman, defensive back, senior
No. 23 Drue Tranquill, linebacker, two-time captain, fifth-year senior
No. 22 Asmar Bilal, rover, senior
No. 21 Jalen Elliott, safety, junior
No. 20 Shaun Crawford, nickelback, senior
No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, running back, incoming freshman
No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker, senior
No. 19 Justin Ademilola, defensive end, incoming freshman
No. 18 Joe Wilkins, cornerback, incoming freshman
No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety-turned-rover, sophomore

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety-turned-rover

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 207 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Robertson moved to rover from safety this spring, putting him in position to compete with classmate Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah to be the first alternative to senior Asmar Bilal should the presumptive starter struggle as the focal point of Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s system, namely in coverage situations.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Robertson chose Notre Dame over his father’s former team, Wisconsin, as well as Penn State and Vanderbilt, The No. 18 safety in the class and No. 202 overall player, per rivals.com, Robertson’s recruitment did not have the respective drama thanks to his steadfast commitment eight months before National Signing Day.

CAREER TO DATE
Robertson worked on kickoff coverage teams last season, playing in 12 games. (He did not see action at Miami; then again, the Irish kicked off a total of twice in that debacle.)

2017: 12 games; eight tackles, with two coming on separate kickoffs against Wake Forest.

QUOTE(S)
For having a likely starter, rover remains a position in flux. Bilal fits the definition of unproven despite appearing to be physically ready since his college arrival. Owusu-Koromoah and incoming freshman Shayne Simon were recruited with the role in mind, but are naturally inexperienced. Robertson moved up a defensive level to join the fray because of the physicality he showed as a freshman, immediately putting himself in consideration amid a clouded ordering.

“Between Jeremiah Owusu[-Koromoah] and Isaiah, you have two young guys that are learning and are growing but have had a chance to make some strides,” Lea said in mid-April. “I don’t know that the depth chart is set yet. I think we’re still working on that and we’ll be working through the fall on that, but I’ve been pleased with the strides that we’ve shown.”

Himself an early enrollee a year ago, Robertson has a touch more experience than either Owusu-Koromoah or Simon can claim, the former having preserved a year of eligibility last season.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Robertson excelled at receiver as well as defensive back in high school. He will not see the offensive side of the ball this season, but he should have a chance to display that athleticism on special teams units from the season’s outset.

“If he is already using a year of eligibility on that front, then it makes sense to surmise Robertson will be given at least an August chance to break into the safety rotation. [Now-junior Jalen] Elliott showed glimpses of a consistent performer last year, but the opportunity is still there for Robertson. By the sounds of it, junior Nick Coleman will start the season leading the way at field safety, which means sophomore Devin Studstill could also be given a shot at boundary safety.

“Wherever Robertson lands on the depth chart entering the season, there are not enough options at safety to prevent him from seeing defensive action as a freshman.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Robertson’s season will depend on Bilal’s. The senior will be given every chance to prove himself at rover, and if he excels, there will not be much defensive work for his backups.

Compared to excelling, it seems more likely Bilal struggles against aerial offenses, not the fleetest of foot or having the quickest of hips. That is when having a converted-safety at rover could pay off quite nicely.

Consider Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons showed the abilities of their offense when firing on all cylinders in the second half against Notre Dame in 2017. And that was without outstanding then-freshman receiver Greg Dortch, already out for the season with injury by that point. If Wake Forest opted to line Dortch up as a pseudo-tight end this September, the Irish may need the rover to cover him. Bilal may not be up for the task. Robertson would likely be serviceable, at worst.

To some degree, that is the ideal situation at rover, mixing-and-matching as the opponent dictates. Rare is the player that can genuinely match up against both blocking tight ends and the Greg Dortchs of the world.

DOWN THE ROAD
It is hard to believe Robertson ever takes over as the starting rover. Owusu-Koromoah and Simon were recruited with that exact role in mind. Incoming freshman Ovie Oghoufo fits the profile of a rover and would be described as recruited for that opportunity if Simon were not in the same class. Robertson, meanwhile, came in as a safety at a time when Notre Dame both lacked and struggled to develop safeties.

In time, Robertson could end up further inside. Add another 10-15 pounds and he may be a solid linebacker. Or, he could serve as the rover-for-coverage for years to come. That Wake Forest example is not an outlier, but a more-and-more frequent threat in college football. For every Owusu-Koromoah or Bilal, a Robertson will be needed to complement them at rover.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 18 Joe Wilkins, cornerback, incoming freshman

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: When he committed, Wilkins pointed out how Notre Dame’s depth chart sorted out at cornerback. He saw an immediate opportunity there, and it has gotten only thinner since thanks to the transfer of fifth-year Nick Watkins. Wilkins is not yet in the two-deep, but he and the three other cornerbacks in the recruiting class will each have the chance to be the first man off the bench considering college defenses occasionally need four cornerbacks at a time in 2018.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Wilkins was long a clear Irish lean while weighing wide-spread offers from South Carolina, South Florida and Louisville as well as Washington State, Arizona and Michigan State.

QUOTE(S)
Wilkins played both receiver and cornerback in high school with much success on both sides of the ball. As the Notre Dame class of 2018 grew to include four cornerbacks — with the National Signing Day surprise of Noah Boykin being the fourth — there was some outside consideration of moving Wilkins to receiver. Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght found nothing appealing about that possibility.

“[Wilkins’] length and ball skills can really make him an outstanding boundary corner,” Lyght said on National Signing Day. “For us, his background is more on the offensive side of the ball, which is okay, but he came along his senior year defensively, becoming a more sure tackler. I think that, with his length and speed, he can become an outstanding press corner.”

Wilkins also saw little merit to playing offensively. When he committed in November, he told Blue & Gold Illustrated he recognized the recruiting mishap of Notre Dame’s previous class.

“They don’t have any freshman corners right now,” Wilkins said. “I’m definitely going to get a chance to play early and to compete for a spot.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN WILKINS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Watkins will be in his final season of eligibility in 2018. [Junior Julian] Love will have two remaining — as will his classmates Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn and [senior] Shaun Crawford — but another starring season could prompt NFL talk. The chances will be there for Wilkins, as he suggested. Last year’s recruiting failure is very much Wilkins’ gain.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame needs at least five cornerbacks ready for competition, preferably six. That means a freshman or two will work with the defense all season long, not paying any heed to the scout team. That could be Wilkins. Of the quartet in the class, Wilkins may have the most college-ready body, his length perhaps compensating for some inexperience and time not yet spent in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

That would set up Wilkins for early mop-up duties and late-season situational work. He does already have a grasp on route-running from both sides of the equation.

If absolutely nothing else, Wilkins projects as an immediate special teams contributor on coverage units.

DOWN THE ROAD
By no means should one project every three-star defensive back to become a sophomore second-team All-American. Love’s leap is an outlier in that respect. Frankly, that feels like a vast understatement.

Looking at some of what led to Love’s sudden arrival could provide a route toward large contributions for Wilkins. Love took advantage of early playing time brought about by injuries and dismissals, playing well enough as a freshman in 2016 to have a lead on the rest of his position group heading into his sophomore season. That comfort gave him the confidence to play in a record-setting manner in 2017.

The Irish do not want Wilkins to play extensively in 2018. That would only follow injuries and/or dismissals. Whether or not those occur, though, the vacuum in the class ahead of him will create a chance for Wilkins sooner than later. If he can perform solidly then, he could follow Love’s model, just probably not with 2.95 interceptions returned for touchdowns in one season while breaking up another 20 passes.

Any time a consensus three-star prospect becomes a multi-year starter, it should be considered a win both in recruiting and in development. There is reason to believe Wilkins is the next example of such, simply via current roster construction.

Speedy Tenn. WR TJ Sheffield chooses Notre Dame over Ohio State

By Douglas Farmer
Notre Dame gained its second receiver pledge of the week Friday afternoon with the commitment of rivals.com three-star TJ Sheffield (Independence High School; Thompson’s Station, Tenn.). Sheffield will continue to make official visits this fall, keeping open a recruitment which has already seen him de-commit from Tennessee when former Volunteers head coach Butch Jones’ firing became an inevitability.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to commit to the University of Notre Dame,” Sheffield wrote on Twitter. “My plans are to officially visit several colleges to confirm my decision and leave no regrets.”

Sheffield chose the Irish (at least, for now) over Ohio State, Arkansas and Purdue.

He becomes the 18th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2019, joining Wednesday’s pledge from consensus three-star Cam Hart (Good Counsel H.S.; Olney, Md.) as the only receivers in the class to date. Whereas Hart stands at 6-foot-3 and offers a physical presence, Sheffield is 5-foot-10 and boasts 10.78-second speed in the 100-meter dash.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 19 Justin Ademilola, defensive end, incoming freshman

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 234 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Notre Dame’s class of junior defensive ends makes Ademilola’s path to playing time a long one. At strongside defensive end, he will join junior linebacker-turned-end Jamir Jones in providing depth behind juniors Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect and the No. 34 defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, Ademilola held offers from blue blood programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Miami (FL), yet chose the Irish, nonetheless.

QUOTE(S)
Ademilola’s twin brother, consensus four-star defensive tackle Jayson, is widely-considered the better front-line prospect, leading some to speculate how much of Justin’s recruitment was earned and how much was the result of an unspoken package deal. That doubt naturally leads to a different mindset from Justin, per Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston.

“I know Justin is going to come in with a chip on his shoulder,” Elston said on National Signing Day. “The world has kind of made him second fiddle to his brother, which I’m all good with. I hope he does have a chip.

“I think he’ll be the surprise of the class. I think he’s going to come in and the plan is to get them both ready to play if we need them, and see what happens.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ADEMILOLA’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“When a program is not in need at a position yet makes a player a priority, that speaks to the theoretical quality of the recruit. Such would seem to be the case with Ademilola and defensive end.

“The flipside to such a recruitment is it may be difficult for Ademilola to break into the rotation in 2018 with four current sophomores strengthening their grips on the position each time they take the field. If he does force the issue, it will be due to his aptitude in defending the run, compared to those sophomores’ proven pass-rushing tendencies.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Elston said he would start Ademilola out at the drop end spot (but cross-train him through at least the preseason), but that was before fifth-year senior Jay Hayes’ transfer to Georgia, weakening the depth at strongside end. At either spot, Ademilola would not begin higher than third on the depth chart (behind at least juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara at drop).

Ademilola’s abilities against the run could put him in position to play at strongside — that is certainly a weakness of Ogundeji’s and Jones remains unproven on the line — but that would be a situational role at the most. If properly-deployed, such a need could be limited to four games and no more than four games, preserving a year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s new rules. Off the top of the head, Stanford’s high-octane physical offense, Virginia Tech with dual-threat quarterback Josh Jackson, and Navy’s triple-option could all be prime opportunities for an edge-setting physical presence like Ademilola’s, though playing a depth-providing freshman at Blacksburg is not exactly an ideal recipe for success.

DOWN THE ROAD
Ademilola will benefit from being the only defensive end recruit in the class of 2018 and one of only two remaining from the last two cycles. Sophomore Kofi Wardlow preserved a year of eligibility last season, putting him on even footing with Ademilola, but Wardlow is such a raw prospect, Ademilola is much closer to consistent playing time already.

As the juniors matriculate through the program, opportunities will quickly become available for Ademilola. He may have been a recruit skeptics ridiculed and he certainly enters without his brother’s tantalizing upside, but Ademilola could be in the rotation at defensive end as soon as 2019, making his recruitment an undeniable need in its own right.

