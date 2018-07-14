und.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 13 Paul Moala, local safety, incoming freshman

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot, 200 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Moala joins a crowded depth chart at safety and does so along with two classmates of whom much more is expected. In the near-term, Moala is more likely to work with the scout team defense than he is to spend any time studying junior field safety Alohi Gilman’s footwork.
Recruiting: Coming from Notre Dame’s neighboring city of Mishawaka, Ind., and Penn High School, Moala earned his scholarship offer in one sub-five-second span at an on-campus camp in June of 2017 with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash. He still had interest from Iowa, Nebraska and Vanderbilt, but Moala’s decision was a quick and simple one once he had the offer following the Irish Invasion workout.

QUOTE(S)
Moala is more than just a speedster, packing a good amount of muscle on a compact frame, as well. In that respect, he is not simply a local storyline.

“Another outstanding young player who can come in and help us right away on special teams,” Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght said on National Signing Day. “With his combination of speed, size and strength, it makes him a very dangerous freshman coming in. He’s really going to push all the safeties in front of him and he’s going to compete early and right away.”

Lyght’s description of Moala is a bit lengthier and more detailed than what was offered by safeties coach Terry Joseph because Joseph joined the Notre Dame staff after Moala had already signed his National Letter of Intent during December’s early signing period.

“I’ve just gotten to watch his film here the last few days,” Joseph said. “Again, you see a guy who is athletic, big and has a chance to be a physical ballplayer for us.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN MOALA’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“The local product can turn some heads utilizing that speed in some coverage units, perhaps. … Irish coach Brian Kelly has often found ways to make the most of under-the-radar prospects. Not meant as a direct comparison, but rather as a name that pops to mind when making that claim: Former Notre Dame defensive back Matthias Farley became a reliable defender during his time with the Irish and now has an NFL career to speak of. Moala most likely will not reach such heights, but his slim recruiting profile should not rule it out by any means.”

2018 OUTLOOK
It would be a shock to see Moala break into the two-deep on the defensive depth chart this season. Four veterans are most likely to fill that much with Moala’s classmates — early-enrolled Houston Griffith and incoming Derrik Allen — nipping at their heels.

Instead, Moala may become a great test case for learning how Notre Dame handles the new freshman eligibility rules as they pertain to special teams focus. An obvious parallel would be now-senior Nicco Fertitta, also a hard-hitting, compact safety. As a freshman in 2015, Fertitta appeared in 11 games and made one tackle. If not for the change in eligibility options, Moala would seem to be on that path this season. Now, though, it could make sense to trot him out on special teams in only four games.

There are a multitude of questions about how each school and respective coaching staff will handle this newfound eligibility and no two cases will be exactly alike, but a few Irish freshmen are devoted to special teams every year. Seeing Moala’s usage could set a precedent for these instances at Notre Dame in the future.

DOWN THE ROAD
Joining the roster the same year as two four-stars at the same position is a tough challenge to future playing time and one Moala will need to overcome if he wants to ever be a defensive contributor. His difference in style, however, could create a few specific opportunities.

Excelling on special teams comes across as a cliché, but if doing so showcases Moala’s physicality and ability to fit a gap, then he could see future use against run-focused offenses, as well.

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 160 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: More than the names ahead of him at a particular position, it should be noted what other receivers populate the Irish roster with genuine, game-altering speed. That list is short: sophomore Michael Young, arguably junior Chase Claypool and fellow incoming freshman Braden Lenzy.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Keys chose Notre Dame on National Signing Day rather than Texas and, to a lesser extent, SMU. His offer list also included big-time names such as Georgia, LSU and Michigan.

QUOTE(S)
In addition to describing him as “extremely athletic with the ball in [his] hand,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly welcomed the additional skillset Keys brought to the recruiting class.

“Keys really gives us an explosive playmaker,” Kelly said. “He adds to the depth at that class.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN KEYS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Keys brings more speed to the Irish receiving corps. His measurements may indicate he is slight of frame, but that would not be wholly accurate. Nonetheless, time spent in a collegiate strength and conditioning program will diminish those concerns and help Keys fit more in line with what Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long typically prefers in receivers.

“Notre Dame’s current receivers do not boast an excess of top-end speed, especially after the dismissal of current sophomore Kevin Stepherson and the intended transfer of C.J. Sanders. Keys will not arrive as highly-touted for his speed as classmate Braden Lenzy will, but if he can establish himself before the Oregon track star does, then there may be a role for Keys right away.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The Irish have a slim top tier of receivers, namely Claypool, Young and senior Miles Boykin. After them, opportunities are up for literal grabs. Of the reserves, only senior Chris Finke brings any collegiate receptions to the table at this point, not factoring in the tight ends. Thus, it was vitally important for Notre Dame to strike big with receivers in the recruiting class of 2018, as it did by signing four.

Of those four, Keys and Lenzy possess real speed. It seems simplistic to say beating out Lenzy is the key to Keys’ playing time this season, but it is also true. And sorry for the pun, it had to be done somewhere here.

There are differences to their games, such as Keys being more of a deliberate route runner at this point than the pure burner that Lenzy is. With that in mind, Keys may fit into more roles as the needed backup if he outpaces junior Javon McKinley, as well. While Lenzy’s coverage-breaking speed could be the most-obvious threat right away, crisp route-running and good hands could get Keys into action across the field.

One way or another, expect Keys to get a chance in a few games this season. How he performs initially (and others’ health) will dictate if Keys plays in more than four games or preserves a season of eligibility.

DOWN THE ROAD
The flipside of few Irish receivers having experience is they can all be around for a while yet. All 10 in the position room, including slash-running back sophomore Jafar Armstrong, will have eligibility remaining after 2018, though the following season will be the last of it for Boykin, Claypool and Finke.

With all that in mind, it may be a bit before any of the quartet in this class get a starting role, but they could quickly be in the rotation given they arrive with as much experience as most of the depth chart has.

Young will presumably keep Keys’ snaps limited, as they share profiles and likely positional duties, but as Young’s role develops, he may become Notre Dame’s primary receiver, leaving more-specific requirements for his understudy.

Getty Images
By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-¼, 198 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Thanks in part to starting as a freshman, Studstill has only two years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: After falling to the second-string last year, Studstill remains the backup to junior Jalen Elliott as the boundary safety.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Studstill enrolled early after choosing Notre Dame from a lengthy list of scholarship offers highlighted by Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

CAREER TO DATE
The dismissal of senior Max Redfield on the eve of the 2016 season led to Studstill starting in only the second week of his career, the first of his nine starts as a freshman. Last year, classmate Elliott claimed that role, moving Studstill down a peg.

2016: 12 games, nine starts; 38 tackles with one for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.
2017: 11 games; 18 tackles.

QUOTE(S)
Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph used Studstill as his example of a player needing to recognize his weaknesses in order to best compensate for them. In doing so, Joseph sounds as if he is extensively criticizing Studstill, but he really was simply the example presented. Among Notre Dame’s safeties, many flaws exist.

“I talk to [Studstill] all the time about good players are honest with themselves and know their limitations,” Joseph said in early April. “You can be a good player with limitations when you understand what your limits are and you don’t put yourself in position to get exposed. The better he can become before the ball is snapped, understanding what’s happening, understanding what are the weaknesses in his game and putting himself in position to not get those weaknesses exposed — the more he does that, the more he can be in the mix.

“That takes a tremendous amount of discipline, because at the end of the day, we recruit these guys and everybody thinks they’re 4.4 or 4.5, but there is probably only two or three 4.4 or 4.5s in America.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Studstill’s freshman season was an encouraging one, which makes Elliott’s surpassing him this spring all the more impressive. The same goes for [now-senior Nick] Coleman, but neither means Studstill will not be needed this fall. In many respects, a safety rotation could prove most productive.

“[Irish head coach Brian] Kelly alluded to that concept a few times in the spring, specifically acknowledging down-and-distance situational needs. Passing-specific instances may draw [now-junior] Julian Love from cornerback, but they could also lead to Studstill joining Coleman on the field, spelling Elliott.

“One way or another, Studstill will see plenty of action this season. Exactly when and where will hinge on how the theoretical safety rotation aligns itself next month.”

2018 OUTLOOK
While four safeties moved up toward the line of scrimmage this spring — junior D.J. Morgan to linebacker, sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath to Buck linebacker, sophomore Isaiah Robertson to rover and Coleman possibly splitting time at nickelback — Studstill remained at safety. That speaks to it being his position moving forward, despite the heralded arrivals of two four-star freshmen.

That also indicates Studstill will be a part of the safety rotation again this year. Being the second or third piece of that is certainly less of a role than starting as a freshman, but it is still a needed contribution. Look for another 15-20 tackles from the junior, with some perhaps coming on special teams but most of them in relief of Elliott while incoming freshman Derrik Allen gets up to speed.

DOWN THE ROAD
Allen and, to a lesser extent because he projects as a field safety, early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith will threaten Studstill’s playing time as a senior. Combine their presence with that of junior Navy transfer Alohi Gilman, and the snaps will become limited. Studstill is already behind Gilman and Elliott and arguably Griffith. If Allen moves ahead of him in the next 12 months, then the snaps for Studstill could be quite sparse.

His frame is not one that applies at linebacker, and he is not inherently quick enough to dazzle at cornerback. A three-year contributor in the secondary will not be relegated to benchwarmer status without cause, but if Studstill hopes for rampant playing time in the next two seasons, barring injury he may need to look elsewhere.

By Douglas Farmer
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Unless he fails to throw so much as one incompletion throughout all of preseason practice, Jurkovec should be expected to end up Notre Dame’s third quarterback this season, behind senior Brandon Wimbush as the starter and junior Ian Book filling the “1B” role, to use Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s springtime euphemism for backup quarterback.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the class, per rivals.com, Jurkovec pledged to the Irish way back in May of his sophomore year, becoming the first commitment of the class. Offers from Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson never led to any wavering from the U.S. Army All-American.

QUOTE(S)
While Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian warned against deeming any recruits the heroes of the future, Kelly did not hesitate to voice hopes Jurkovec could compete for 2018’s starting role when Notre Dame received his national letter of intent during December’s early signing period.

“I want him to challenge,” Kelly said. “I want Brandon to feel competition, and I’m sure Brandon wants to be challenged. … I’m not doing a good enough job if I don’t bring in a great quarterback to challenge the incumbent quarterback. If that threatens Brandon, then he’s not the guy I think he is. I’m pretty certain he’s going to be excited about Phil being here and the competition.”

Even though he will be just a freshman, Jurkovec is unlikely to shrink from the competition or from the responsibilities expected of a quarterback. After all, he was a sophomore starter in high school. How he handled that role was a large part of what caught Kelly’s and Notre Dame’s attention.

“He wasn’t a sophomore that was held back,” Kelly said. “He was a young sophomore that was out there leading his football team against really good competition.

“That was something that we needed to go see — presence, leadership ability, you have to go see that in person. How he interacts with his teammates when he comes back on the sideline. To see that as a sophomore, it was important for us in this recruiting process of making decisions on quarterbacks. I needed to know more about his makeup and that gave us the first glimpse of who he was and what his makeup was.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN JURKOVEC’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Every description of Jurkovec may praise both his arm and his legs, but the lanky quarterback’s passing prowess is his greatest strength. His running game keeps defenses honest, furthering his ability to pick them apart over the top.

“Jurkovec’s high school career could not have been much better, but that does not mean he will be in the mix at quarterback from day one. It is more likely he spends his freshman year preserving eligibility and perhaps remains mired behind Wimbush through 2019.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The NCAA changed Jurkovec’s immediate future and erased the fine line Kelly would have needed to toe regarding Jurkovec’s 2018 playing time when the governing body granted freshmen four games of playing time before it impacted their eligibility. Kelly no longer needs to debate developing the touted quarterback in game situations; he can do it without pause in preferred situations.

Thus, fully expect the Irish offense to keep the gas pedal down against Ball State in the season’s second week through the third quarter, looking to build enough of a lead that Jurkovec can lead two or three series in the fourth without worry about the game’s fate. If a similar spot developed a week later against Vanderbilt, or perhaps in October vs. Pittsburgh or November with Syracuse, then Jurkovec could again lead multiple series with upperclassmen at his disposal against genuine Division I defenses. Such development without losing eligibility is literally unprecedented and is something most-obviously applicable to quarterbacks.

The odds are Jurkovec does not see a fifth game. If Wimbush is starting and Book ably backing him up, Notre Dame does not gain much by playing Jurkovec that often. Furthermore, five blowouts in the season would be a bit of a surprise.

Nonetheless, Jurkovec could end up with 300 passing yards and four total touchdowns, all while having four more seasons at his disposal if so desired.

DOWN THE ROAD
Wimbush may return to the Irish in 2019. He could also have such a strong 2018 he opts to head to the NFL while his stock is high. Or he could struggle, worry about further competition in the spring and take the graduate transfer route. All three scenarios are genuinely in play.

Obviously, one of those possibilities likely keeps Jurkovec in a supporting role next season, but it is exceptionally difficult to expect that to last any further. He will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2020, if not sooner, of course barring injury.

Jurkovec’s recruiting profile does not compare to the deified prospects of the ‘00s, but it may be the highest to arrive on campus since then. His career will thus certainly be compared to the stats of Brady Quinn and Jimmy Clausen. That will be unfair to Jurkovec. As Polian said, “Let’s be careful about who we are anointing the next stars. That puts pressure on 17-, 18-year-old kids. That’s not fair. … Sometimes it takes time, and we need to allow for that learning curve and that process before we start anointing guys as saviors.”

Jurkovec may not be a completely-polished quarterback when he first starts, but few are. He will have a long leash, though, simply due to his raw talents and unique athleticism.

Leftovers & Links: On Phil Steele’s expectations for Notre Dame

Getty Images
By Douglas Farmer
It begins innocently enough with a question from a dinner companion, “How good could Notre Dame be this year?”

“I don’t know, I haven’t started my deep dive yet, but I do think the defense could be pretty special.”

A few days later, the friend waiting on the cashier with you reaches for a conversational topic, “That Michigan game could be a fun one, huh?” Would any reasonable college football devotee reply negatively? Rather, attendance was encouraged; it should be a fun atmosphere.

A day or two after that, the mailbox is filled with college football preview magazines. Sure, Phil Steele’s annual brick arrived a few weeks ago, but its spine broke only this last week. The rest await that fate now.

If there is such a thing as a football offseason — and when discussing the Irish there is an easy argument against such a concept — those doldrums are quickly reaching their close. That became clear when Steele excited Notre Dame fans by declaring the Irish his “No. 1 surprise team” this season, essentially his preferred dark-horse title contender.

That may be a bit of a leap for a team considered 40:1 to win the national championship, but Steele cites nine returning defensive starters and a “stout” offensive line as enough when combined with a deceptively-favorable schedule.

Again, it is still only the second week of July. This scribe’s annual summer deep dive on every college football possibility with a focus on Notre Dame and its opponents does not commence for another week or two. That is a measure taken to preserve sanity. It is desperately needed.

Nonetheless, Steele’s broad strokes make sense, even if his finer points appear to contradict each other. His Irish pick hinges on its defense, already acknowledged as something to await with hope, but he considers the Notre Dame defensive line only the No. 21 up-front grouping in the country. Even if senior Te’von Coney and fifth-year Drue Tranquill are two of the top draft-eligible linebackers in the country, per Steele, the Irish linebacker unit rates as the No. 13 nationally, while the secondary is at No. 17. The first two of those ratings feel underrated, while Notre Dame’s unknowns at safety make that No. 17 spot feel a tad high.

If that defensive set is enough to drive a team into national title contention, one should really take notice of Michigan, Steele’s No. 4 surprise team and with a roster holding the No. 6 defensive line unit, the No. 12 set of linebackers and the top secondary.

That “stout” Irish offensive line Steele expects to drive Notre Dame will not keep it from a massive drop-off in the running game, per his computers. To some degree, that makes sense. The Irish could have a solid ground attack but still not come close to matching last year’s numbers. After all, Notre Dame did lose two offensive linemen to the NFL draft’s top-10 and a Heisman thought at running back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A final piece to ponder as these conversations gain steam: Steele thinks Notre Dame “will have the most potent offense in [Irish head coach Brian] Kelly’s eight years.”

Such a possibility has not come up at dinner, at a cash register or in hours of mindless mental meandering. At least, not yet.

SHEFFIELD COMMITS FULLY
On Friday, rivals.com three-star receiver TJ Sheffield (Independence High School; Thompson’s Station, Tenn.) committed to Notre Dame … with a disclaimer: “My plans are to officially visit several colleges to confirm my decision and leave no regrets.”

In every way, that sounded like Sheffield was keeping his recruitment open, throwing doubt onto his understanding of the definition of commitment, although also a prudent strategy when making a life-changing decision. By Sunday evening Sheffield had changed his tune.

“After committing to the University of Notre Dame, I have decided to forego all of my recruitment/official visits with the exception of the one I spend with [Notre Dame],” he posted to Twitter. “Thanks again to all who have participated in my recruitment. #allin100%.”

December remains five full months away, but it appears Sheffield is on board with the Irish at this point.

“Fight On*”
Dan, the taskmaster mentioned in the “Leftovers” post of last week, signed an email with that farewell a few days later. A Notre Dame alum with an Irish football-loving father, it certainly stood out as unexpected, but that asterisk pointed to a footnote.

“*I use the stolen USC battle cry throughout the year after we beat them. Man, I hate when we lose to those guys; I become relegated to mundane and prosaic closings such as ‘Sincerely’ and ‘Regards’.”

You do you, Dan. It is a bold strategy, that’s for sure.

