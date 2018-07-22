Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 8 Donte Vaughn, cornerback

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2 ¾, 205 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Vaughn is a junior on a prototypical eligibility path, now having only two years remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Backing up a second-team All-American can be a thankless and quiet role, one which Vaughn is becoming familiar with behind junior boundary cornerback Julian Love.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Vaughn turned down the likes of Auburn, LSU and Miami to choose Notre Dame. Rivals.com considered him the No. 20 safety in the country.
CAREER TO DATE
The 2016 secondary was ravaged by dismissals and injuries, forcing a number of freshmen into action, including Vaughn. With Shaun Crawford’s and Nick Watkins’ returns in 2017, as well as the continued emergence of Love, Vaughn’s role became less significant as a sophomore.
2016: 10 games, four starts; 22 tackles with six pass breakups and one interception.
2017: Nine games; six tackles, including three in the fourth quarter of a 38-18 victory at Michigan State.
QUOTE(S)
Along with the revived depth at his position, Vaughn’s sophomore season was limited by injuries that greatly restricted his springtime work a year ago. This spring he finally showed he had progressed past those issues, per Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght.
“Donte Vaughn is having an outstanding spring,” Lyght said in early April. “Last spring was extremely tough for him, dealing with the back injury and the nerve issue that he had where he was having a lot of shooting pains down his leg. He’s not hampered by that now. His development and his progression has been great.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Notre Dame will rely on its veteran linebackers to compensate for a weakness along the defensive line’s interior. Similarly, the Irish will count on its cornerback depth to assist its inexperienced safeties. With that in mind, all five cornerbacks will be needed, including Vaughn.
“His length and high school playing experience make Vaughn an intriguing last-ditch possibility for a safety replenishment. Even if that does not come to be, those attributes make Vaughn nearly the ideal extra defensive back in passing-specific situations. He can cover both deep threats and physical route-runners.
“That is not to mention the looming possibility of the backup behind Watkins suddenly becoming the starter. An injury kept Watkins out in 2016. Presuming health following a missed season is an optimistic, though possible, tactic.”
2018 OUTLOOK
It is hard to envision Notre Dame pulling Love from many competitive moments. Thus, it is hard to expect Vaughn’s role to grow significantly this season unless he becomes a factor elsewhere. There are not many other opportunities available, though. Seniors Nick Coleman and Crawford provide the options needed at nickelback, while junior Troy Pride appears to have emerged as a reliable field cornerback, hence the outbound transfer of Watkins.
Nonetheless, dime packages exist and with reason in the current iteration of college football. A fourth cornerback will be needed, and that is where Vaughn will see most of his meaningful work.
DOWN THE ROAD
Love very well may head to the NFL after this season. At the least, he will have a decision to make. If he takes that leap, Vaughn will be in excellent position to start as a senior with only current freshmen breathing down his neck on the depth chart.
However, if Love returns, then Vaughn could become the rare freshman starter to spend the next three seasons in a backup role. More than a commentary on Vaughn’s career, that will reflect the stellar development of Love and the promising possibility of Pride.
