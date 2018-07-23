Leftovers & Links: On Brandon Wimbush’s 2017 and preempting any Notre Dame QB drama

Not to jinx a summer’s calm, but it has been surprising how little this offseason’s idle chatter has debated Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. While Brandon Wimbush accounted for 30 touchdowns and more than 2,700 yards last season, he and the Irish offense very much stalled in three losses to top-20 opponents.
Thus, the cynical expected more time spent gnashing teeth over questions such as:
What are your thoughts on Wimbush’s play last season? Do you think he will make the necessary improvements in year two to get the Irish into the College Football Playoff? — Daniel F.
The thoughts are much simpler than many may expect. Wimbush was a first-year starter and still avoided horrendous mistakes much of the season. Throwing only six interceptions in 12 starts remains a surprise of the highest order. Consider his predecessors at the position: DeShone Kizer threw 10 interceptions his first season as a starter, followed by nine more in 2016. Everett Golson lost 14 passes his final year at Notre Dame, although he matched Wimbush’s six in the 2012 charge to the championship game. Even Tommy Rees turned over the ball at a bothersome rate in his 4-0 record as a freshman starter, throwing eight interceptions on only 164 pass attempts in 2010.
Despite his flaws, and there are flaws, Wimbush’s ball security needs to be recognized and praised. It is why his collapses at Miami and Stanford, with two interceptions against each, stand out. However, there were nine other regular season contests in which he displayed a greater understanding of the task at hand than he is given credit for.
BW will amaze occasionally with his legs and arm strength, but he’s overall a mediocre QB at best, especially on the road and against good teams. — nudeman
This ignores his most-efficient game of the year, throwing for 173 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-20 passing at Michigan State, adding eight rushes for 52 more yards and another score. That was on the road against a team which finished the season in the top 15. Similarly, Wimbush produced four touchdowns against USC, again a top-15 team.
Notre Dame boasted four victories over ranked opponents according to last season’s final rankings. A first-year starter led the way to three of those wins, and though history will not remember this, the Irish were not losing to LSU when Ian Book replaced Wimbush on New Year’s Day. The Citrus Bowl was a scoreless tie at that point.
Book may be called upon again in 2018. If Wimbush struggles against Michigan’s defense in 40 days, spot relief could be a needed change of pace. Then again, the Wolverines have one of the country’s best defenses; sputtering in that moment will not end Wimbush’s days as Notre Dame’s starter.
Keep that in mind as the season (finally) approaches. Don’t forget it during a panicked haze in the early hours of Sept. 2. Consider this a preemptive strike against those overreactions.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ¾, 225 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018. Depth chart: In 40 days, Wimbush will take Notre Dame’s first offensive snaps against Michigan, barring injury. It is that simple. Expect junior Ian Book to back up Wimbush with incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec getting a more-than nominal chance at taking over that secondary role. Recruiting: A name not often heard anymore led to Wimbush landing at Notre Dame: Blake Barnett. When the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2015 de-committed from the Irish to head to Alabama, the recruiting dominos led to Wimbush de-committing from Penn State and taking Barnett’s former spot. A consensus four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American, Wimbush was rated the No. 4 dual-threat passer in the class by rivals.com and the No. 60 overall prospect in the country.
CAREER TO DATE The two games Wimbush played in 2015 to provide emergency depth are hardly pertinent anymore, but Malik Zaire’s broken ankle was the sole reason Wimbush played as a freshman and spent his sophomore season preserving a year of eligibility to get back onto a normal timeline.
2015: Two games; 3-of-5 passing for 17 yards and seven rushes for 96 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run against UMass.
2016: Preserved a year of eligibility.
That timeline resulted in Wimbush starting as a junior as planned, missing only the North Carolina game due to a minor foot injury. His highs were stellar and efficient (14-of-20 for 173 yards with a touchdown and eight rushes for 52 yards and a score at Michigan State), while his lows were correspondingly troublesome (two interceptions at Miami and Stanford each).
2017: 12 games, 12 starts; 136-of-275 passing for 1,870 yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. 117 rushes for 833 yards, a 7.12 per carry average, and 14 touchdowns with four fumbles lost (sacks adjusted).
QUOTE(S)
Irish head coach Brian Kelly has maintained since last season that any mechanical issues Wimbush may have had were the result of mental mistakes, not physical limitations. With the calm of the offseason, Wimbush addressed those issues.
“There definitely is a difference in the way he is performing at that position compared to last year,” Kelly said in late March. “If that continues to trend, that puts in a really good position at quarterback.
“… His drop is consistent, which allows him to get the ball out timely. He was late on a lot of throws last year, and consequently, put himself in bad positions. His accuracy is better, especially on some of the shorter throws. If I would highlight one thing, he’s cleaned up his footwork, which has given him a lot more confidence in getting the ball out on time.”
Aside from those disastrous turnovers in Notre Dame’s two November losses, the greatest criticism of Wimbush traces to his demeanor. Some would call it level-headed, but the lack of fire-and-brimstone from the Irish quarterback stands out in a less than ideal way when trailing 24-20 (and 31-20 and 38-20) in the fourth quarter of a meaningful regular-season finale.
Kelly spent much of spring practice prodding Wimbush to change some of that approach.
“With Brandon, as he plays, he likes to take a deep breath and calm down,” Kelly said the week before the Blue-Gold Game. “What I want him to do is amp it up a little bit. When he’s amped up and he’s talking and he’s communicating, that comforts the other 10 players. Because they know if Brandon Wimbush is out there barking and telling the other guys what to do, they know we’re going to score.
“It’s flipping that role a little bit and putting that on Brandon. I want you to be vocal, I want you to say I want the ball. If the other guys hear that and you have that kind of demeanor and mindset, the other 10 guys are going to be cool customers.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “This isn’t complicated. As Wimbush goes, so will go Notre Dame’s offense. To a large extent, as the Irish offense goes, so will go the season. A quick application of the transitive property indicates as Wimbush goes, so will go Notre Dame’s season as a whole.
“That could be a lot to put on an unproven and inexperienced starter. Wimbush should be the exception to that rule. He displayed his athleticism in his first collegiate action with that 58-yard touchdown scamper. His arm has dazzled in practices for two years now such that it seems it might be unanimous he had the strongest arm on the team last season.
“Will Wimbush make some mistakes this season? Undoubtedly. But the same could be said of any experienced veteran, as well.
“As far as projecting any statistics, let’s defer to Phil Steele’s computers, both because they have a proven track record and because speculating the output of an unknown commodity such as Wimbush sounds like the job for an automated program. They project the Irish offense will average 268.0 passing yards per game. That would top every year of Kelly’s time at Notre Dame aside from 2014’s 285 passing yards per game.
“If Wimbush reaches that mark while limiting turnovers — and that is not even factoring in his legs’ inevitable impact on the game — then the Irish should have little difficulty making the scoreboard work in 2017.”
2018 OUTLOOK The internet era of 2018 and its constant churn make it hard to remember Wimbush was a first-year starter last season. No matter how many practice reps a player takes (especially when half of those come on scout team), no matter how much film he watches, no matter how mature he undeniably is, things change when Georgia’s defensive line is chasing you or Hard Rock Stadium has gone full tilt.
It is hard to prepare for those moments without experiencing a few of them. Many of Wimbush’s 2017 hiccups can be justifiably explained away as such. The fourth quarter at Stanford, however, stands out as a worst-case scenario example for 2018. Wimbush ended two consecutive drives with poor throws resulting in interceptions, the first on the drive’s initial play and the second at the goal line to stop the Irish from cutting the deficit to two possessions. Of course, C.J. Sanders’ kickoff return fumble sandwiched between the two did not help matters, nor did the Notre Dame defense giving up touchdowns on three consecutive drives.
When considering gross statistics, Wimbush produced last season. A combined 30 touchdowns cannot be dismissed. When considering percentages and averages, though, his 49.5 percent completion rate and 6.8 yards per pass attempt are both wanting.
If he finds calm in the chaotic moments — Michigan’s defense being the parallel to Georgia’s of last year, and Blacksburg, Va., replacing Miami — then Wimbush will have progressed in the leadership roles Kelly hopes for. Growing just a bit as a passer will then make him the complete threat this offense will need as it looks to revamp a record-setting running game.
Complete two more passes per game and Wimbush’s rate jumps to 58.2 percent last season. It is not a big ask, and one not entirely on his shoulders. Notre Dame’s receivers and tight ends left at least that many passes on the turf across his 12 starts.
Perhaps that should be the starting point for any projections. If Wimbush completes 57 or 58 percent of his passes with a yards per attempt greater than 7.5, the Irish offense will hum. Deferring to Steele’s computers once again, 198.5 passing yards per game equals 2,581 over 13 games. Maybe that is a bit steep, but Wimbush should make up that difference with his legs.
The greatest questions this season, nonetheless, come in a less measurable way. If Notre Dame needs a two-minute drive or fourth-quarter rally to win against Michigan in the opener or at USC in the finale, will Wimbush be able to make it happen? He had two similar moments a year ago, and the then first-year starter fell short in both.
DOWN THE ROAD A great season, something in line with the numbers set forth two paragraphs ago, and Wimbush should consider the NFL while the opportunity is at its greatest. His arm strength and 40-speed alone will catch front offices’ attention. Shine against the Wolverines and the Hokies in primetime, and he could be in first- or second-round conversations. Crazier things have very much happened.
A good season, comparable to last year’s stats but with better clutch moments, and Wimbush will presumably return for his final season of eligibility. It is hard to envision Kelly benching a third-year starter with back-to-back double-digit win seasons in favor of a redshirt freshman. At the least, there would be a position competition with Wimbush the frontrunner, although the debate would reignite the moment he had a misstep in the 2019 season.
A 2018 like 2017 in every way could send Wimbush somewhere else as a graduate transfer. The Irish have their quarterback of the future, one supposedly already more technically sound than Wimbush. If Jurkvoec’s lack of experience hardly differentiates from Wimbush’s struggles in big moments, then the youngster will represent the better option moving forward once any eligibility concerns are a moot point.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2 ¾, 205 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Vaughn is a junior on a prototypical eligibility path, now having only two years remaining, including the 2018 season. Depth chart: Backing up a second-team All-American can be a thankless and quiet role, one which Vaughn is becoming familiar with behind junior boundary cornerback Julian Love. Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Vaughn turned down the likes of Auburn, LSU and Miami to choose Notre Dame. Rivals.com considered him the No. 20 safety in the country.
CAREER TO DATE The 2016 secondary was ravaged by dismissals and injuries, forcing a number of freshmen into action, including Vaughn. With Shaun Crawford’s and Nick Watkins’ returns in 2017, as well as the continued emergence of Love, Vaughn’s role became less significant as a sophomore.
2016: 10 games, four starts; 22 tackles with six pass breakups and one interception.
2017: Nine games; six tackles, including three in the fourth quarter of a 38-18 victory at Michigan State.
QUOTE(S) Along with the revived depth at his position, Vaughn’s sophomore season was limited by injuries that greatly restricted his springtime work a year ago. This spring he finally showed he had progressed past those issues, per Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght.
“Donte Vaughn is having an outstanding spring,” Lyght said in early April. “Last spring was extremely tough for him, dealing with the back injury and the nerve issue that he had where he was having a lot of shooting pains down his leg. He’s not hampered by that now. His development and his progression has been great.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “Notre Dame will rely on its veteran linebackers to compensate for a weakness along the defensive line’s interior. Similarly, the Irish will count on its cornerback depth to assist its inexperienced safeties. With that in mind, all five cornerbacks will be needed, including Vaughn.
“His length and high school playing experience make Vaughn an intriguing last-ditch possibility for a safety replenishment. Even if that does not come to be, those attributes make Vaughn nearly the ideal extra defensive back in passing-specific situations. He can cover both deep threats and physical route-runners.
“That is not to mention the looming possibility of the backup behind Watkins suddenly becoming the starter. An injury kept Watkins out in 2016. Presuming health following a missed season is an optimistic, though possible, tactic.”
2018 OUTLOOK It is hard to envision Notre Dame pulling Love from many competitive moments. Thus, it is hard to expect Vaughn’s role to grow significantly this season unless he becomes a factor elsewhere. There are not many other opportunities available, though. Seniors Nick Coleman and Crawford provide the options needed at nickelback, while junior Troy Pride appears to have emerged as a reliable field cornerback, hence the outbound transfer of Watkins.
Nonetheless, dime packages exist and with reason in the current iteration of college football. A fourth cornerback will be needed, and that is where Vaughn will see most of his meaningful work.
DOWN THE ROAD Love very well may head to the NFL after this season. At the least, he will have a decision to make. If he takes that leap, Vaughn will be in excellent position to start as a senior with only current freshmen breathing down his neck on the depth chart.
However, if Love returns, then Vaughn could become the rare freshman starter to spend the next three seasons in a backup role. More than a commentary on Vaughn’s career, that will reflect the stellar development of Love and the promising possibility of Pride.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-¾, 213 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018. Depth chart: Before spring practice commenced, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Armstrong would split his time between receiver and running back. At receiver, he would have been one of half a dozen possibilities lacking experience looking to crack the rotation, but at running back he could quickly become the first or second backup to junior Tony Jones. Recruiting: The rivals.com three-star recruit was committed to his homestate Missouri before he took a visit to Notre Dame the weekend before National Signing Day, sparking a quick flip to the Irish.
CAREER TO DATE Armstrong saw no action his freshman season, preserving a year of eligibility. In April’s Blue-Gold Game, he played through a high ankle sprain to break two plays of more than 20 yards, finishing with five rushes for 48 yards and a touchdown along with one catch for 21 yards.
QUOTE(S) Spending his spring bouncing between two position groups could have left Armstrong lost in the playbook. Irish receivers coach Del Alexander saw no such confusion, only a need for a bit more time to learn everything given the influx of material on Armstrong’s figurative syllabus.
“It has slowed him down, but he has not made mistakes,” Alexander said. “… He’s just got to do it faster. He’s got to feel comfortable.
“A guy that is built with speed and power can be great in both areas. He knows what to do, [but] his reaction time is a little bit slower right now. We’re in a great place with him.”
Running backs coach Autry Denson was so pleased with the limited time he spent with Armstrong, he outright campaigned for the slash-receiver to be removed from Armstrong’s duties. Nonetheless, Denson also understands the perks of having a playmaker seamlessly motion from the backfield to the slot or vice versa.
“That fact that he can play both, you can never have too many guys that can play multiple positions,” Denson said in late March. “We run a spread offense. It’s about getting the best five guys on the field from those skill positions and just trying to threaten the defense with the best players possible. That’s the bonus to us as an offensive unit.
“… He has big strong hands. He can catch really well at receiver, natural catcher. With the ball in his hands, he’s just a very strong runner.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “This fall, Alexander will have 10 receivers at his disposal (11 if counting receiver-turned-running back Deon McIntosh), not to mention the couple of tight ends who could line up in the receiver position in specific situations. It is hard to envision all of those players seeing worthwhile snaps in the Irish offense.
“With that in mind, a season preserving eligibility appears to be Armstrong’s most likely path. He and fellow incoming freshman Michael Young are obviously the most inexperienced of the grouping.
“For that matter, few — if any — of the 10 receiver options come across as placeholders. Each one brings a tangible skillset to the field. Thus, there are no candidates prime for Armstrong to move ahead of in his first few months on campus.
“Unless it is decided Armstrong is needed on special teams — a distinct possibility given how special teams coordinator Brian Polian lamented his lack of options this spring — a season learning the offense is his most likely outcome in 2017.”
2018 OUTLOOK Armstrong’s move to running back from receiver could prove all the difference this season. At receiver, a quartet of returning contributors will fill most of that rotation, but at running back, half of the expected 2018 depth chart was dismissed during the winter and the availability of senior Dexter Williams is murky with questions and rumors.
That leaves Armstrong as the possible primary backup to Jones. Even if Williams is available, then Armstrong falls only to third, still a needed spot among running backs as clearly illustrated last season when the fourth-string back became the second-most productive.
Armstrong will still run some routes. When Notre Dame received his national letter of intent a little less than 18 months ago, Kelly described Armstrong as a “deep threat … that can really push the field vertically for us.” That speed has not vanished, though it has been complemented by a weight gain of 30 pounds thanks to a year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.
That combination may have made Armstrong a viable speed option out wide. It will also make him a dangerous one-cut rusher, finding a crease and gaining six yards before a defender can get a clean shot on him. If durable, that kind of running attack can be very dangerous.
DOWN THE ROAD Whether or not Williams is around for some, all or none of this season, he will be out of eligibility in 2019, leaving Armstrong as the frontrunner to join Jones as the primary ballcarriers. The freshmen duo of C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith may have something to say about that, but it seems most likely they will have to work their way past Armstrong.
Even then, three or four pertinent running backs are a necessity in all but the rarest situations. An ankle sprain to one back and a quad strain to another (sound familiar?) can quickly reduce a deep depth chart to its most basic of options. That happened in 2017 and will undoubtedly occur at some point again in the next four years.
Armstrong is part of that picture now. Moving him back to receiver full-time feels impractical, given the conflicting depth situations. Players have made livelihoods out of such a split in Kelly’s system before, namely Theo Riddick and CJ Prosise.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3 ¾, 264 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018. Depth chart: Hayes will start as the drop end just as he did last, with classmate Julian Okwara providing able backup. Recruiting: Rivals.com rated Hayes as a five-star prospect, the only such recruit to choose Notre Dame in the last four cycles. The U.S. Army All-American bypassed offers from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and Alabama. The No. 7 outside linebacker in the country, per rivals.com, and the No. 31 player overall, Hayes enrolled early.
CAREER TO DATE Hayes is on pace to play every game of his Irish career. Coming out of high school, multiple shoulder injuries gave reason to wonder about his durability, but 12 starts amid appearances in 25 games have largely eliminated those concerns.
2016: 12 games; 11 tackles, one forced fumble.
2017: 13 games, 12 starts; 30 tackles including 6.5 for loss and three sacks, along with one pass breakup and two fumbles recovered.
Hayes did not start against Navy last season — senior Andrew Trumbetti took his place — a common disclaimer with upperclassmen sparked by the triple-option offense. Hayes’ season highlight came in the blowout victory against USC, notching five solo tackles and one sack.
QUOTE(S)
Across Notre Dame’s final five games last season, Hayes managed only six tackles. Irish head coach Brian Kelly attributed that to inexperience showing itself with time.
“The only thing [Hayes is] missing, really, is continued confidence in the position in which he plays,” Kelly said during spring practice. “Not in himself, he’s an extremely confident young man and carries himself as such.
“The position he plays was new to him. The nuances of that position maybe got him a little tentative as the year went on. His knowledge base is so much better this year of understanding his position and how it relates to the 11 players.”
More practice and game reps will only aid that cause, just like more time on campus furthers any player’s development.
“He’s physical, and he’s playing the kind of football that we expect him to play next year right now,” Kelly said.
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “In 2010, [former Notre Dame defensive end] Prince Shembo recorded 15 tackles, with five for loss including 4.5 sacks and forced one fumble (as a freshman). Hayes essentially matched those gross numbers (in 2016), the tackles just did not come behind the line of scrimmage.
“Obviously, that is a big difference, and one Notre Dame will be desperate to see change in 2017. Hayes represents [former Irish] defensive coordinator Mike Elko’s best chance at a true pass rush. He is, perhaps, Elko’s only chance at a true pass rush.
“Continuing to use Shembo’s on-field career arc as a template, he started eight games in 2011, saw action in 12 games and recorded 31 tackles. His numbers behind the line of scrimmage dipped — illustrating how much those may hinge on constant variables — to 3.5 tackles for loss with two sacks.
“Hayes should start 13 games this season, and in doing so easily notch 30-plus tackles. His raw speed alone could get him close to that number. Elko, defensive line coach Mike Elston and Kelly will all very much hope for more than two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. If healthy, Hayes should exceed those numbers, and after a healthy freshman season, there is no longer reason to readily presume injury.”
2018 OUTLOOK At some point, potential must become performance lest it be seen as unfulfilled. Hayes is not at that point yet, but if he does not flash this season, it may indicate his ceiling is lower than always perceived. While that may sound extreme, keep in mind it came with a rather strong if.
Hayes improved drastically between his first two seasons, as most-evidenced by his 30 tackles and 6.5 for loss. (While on that topic, let’s give some kudos to nailing Hayes’ 2017 projected stats. Pure skill, obviously, no chance whatsoever.) His snap count this season will only increase without Trumbetti siphoning off a handful of plays a game, even if Okwara is ready to handle more. An increased snap count and more effectiveness should boost Hayes’ figures closer to 40 tackles with at least six for loss once again.
A dozen or so more tackles this year (meaning in the low 40s) would likely point to Hayes finishing the season stronger than he did last. That is one aspect of the sought improvement. The other will come in the simplest measurement of any defensive end: sacks.
From a defensive coordinator’s point of view, a sack not only pushes the opponent backward, it also takes away the opportunity of a play. If Hayes provides that twofold effect twice as often this season as last, he will be in line with the coaching staff’s hopes for him tracing back to his recruitment. More than that and Hayes will become a focal point of opposing offensive coordinators, helping the defensive line as a whole.
DOWN THE ROAD It would take quite the jump this season for Hayes to ponder the NFL in the spring. Thus, expect him to start next season, making him a three-year starter for the Irish. That alone will send Hayes to the next level; how high he is drafted will hinge on what Hayes offers in 2019.
Guessing at those outcomes would be more conjecture than usual without seeing how Hayes fares this season first. Ideally for Notre Dame, he becomes an all-around end and Okwara shows elite pass-rush abilities. That combination would allow defensive coordinator Clark Lea a litany of possibilities in preparing for his second year.