Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 7 Derrik Allen, consensus four-star safety

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1, 204 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Allen will have a chance to force himself into the safety rotation, most likely on the boundary half of the field, but he will need to surpass a few veterans in juniors Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Allen could have gone anywhere he wanted. The No. 7 safety in the class and the No. 66 player in the country, per rivals.com, the U.S. Army All-American spurned offers from Florida State, Ohio State and his homestate Georgia, as well as most every other bigtime program across the nation.
QUOTE(S)
If there was a must-have defensive recruit in the class of 2018 for Notre Dame, it was a high-profile safety who could make plays on the ball in the air. In other words, it was Allen.
“He was the first guy that we saw that had the ability to cover man-to-man, play the ball in the air and get the ball down on the ground with his size,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said during December’s early signing period. “That was the trait we had to have in this class. It was a must, must, must. It was underlined like five times. We have to find this player.”
Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght found Allen when he was just a sophomore taking an unofficial visit to campus in the summer.
“He was still playing corner, his film was outstanding,” Lyght said in February. “I remember thinking, this guy is special. He is the type of player you could see in 10th grade, one day he is going to play on Sunday.”
Though Kelly’s staff does not usually extend scholarship offers to sophomores, Lyght took that leap without checking with his colleagues. At a staff meeting just a few days later, other coaches lamented not making the offer, only for Lyght to reveal he had indeed taken that initiative.
Allen committed a full year before he expected to sign, pushing away some other serious recruitments, including from North Carolina where now-Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph was then on staff.
“It kind of ended the recruiting, really, because you knew he was not going to de-commit,” Joseph said. “A guy who is long, can make plays all over the field. As a junior he played a little bit of corner so you like his cover skills. That kid, the sky is the limit for him, because he can do anything that he wants to do. Really a playmaker, played some wideout, likes to catch the fade.
“Just talking to him, he’s a kid who wants to compete and he wants to win at a high level.”
WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ALLEN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Notre Dame needs an influx of performance at the safety position. Whoever can provide it will immediately see playing time. Allen may not be as likely a candidate for that as fellow commit (and early-enrollee) Houston Griffith, but a surprise in preseason practice could make Allen that option from day one.
“… As should be the case with many young, athletic defenders, Allen will be counted on for special teams contributions from the outset.”
2018 OUTLOOK
Griffith’s impressive spring may have skewed Allen’s projections. The odds of both freshmen being counted on for meaningful defensive snaps are slim, but one of them will likely crack the rotation. Arriving six months early gives Griffith that edge, and he seems to have made the most of it.
Yet, Allen will likely still use up a year of eligibility as a freshman. His size and speed alone make him an obvious piece of kickoff coverage units.
DOWN THE ROAD
The freshmen safeties arrive on campus with only a year more eligibility available than junior Alohi Gilman has. He is a frontrunner to emerge as a starter this season, presumably removing an opening through 2020, as well. If he shows a bit of development, Elliott should also be safe in his role as a starter through next season.
Allen’s coverage abilities could give him a chance to flip those expectations. His recruiting background implies his time should come sooner than later, but that could begin as a complementary role, supporting the established starters next season before then taking over as a junior.
NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
