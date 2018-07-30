Leftovers & Links: The greatest preseason goal, Notre Dame’s maturation amid chaos

By the end of the week, Notre Dame will have taken the practice fields. Our long national nightmare is nearing its end: Football season is near. Even preseason practice promises new talking points.
The primary conversation around the Irish will be an old one, though.
It will not be a debate about the starting quarterback — Senior Brandon Wimbush will claim that honor.
Idle bragging about the all-time winning percentage will not precede Notre Dame’s season-opener against Michigan — The NCAA rendered that point of pride moot when it voided the Irish wins in 2012 and 2013.
Worries about reaching 85 scholarships will not be a newfound August talking point — The medical retirement of sophomore linebacker David Adams in June brought Notre Dame down to the NCAA maximum.
Rather, the driving question of the preseason, if not longer, will be about the Irish in the clutch. And it should be.
Notre Dame fell flat on its face the last two times it truly needed to perform last season, at Miami and at Stanford. Yes, there was a late comeback in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, but bowl games are outliers in nearly every aspect, including the (lack of) genuine pressure steeped upon 37 of them.
For 2018 to be considered anything of a success, that will need to change.
There will be other notes of interest this preseason, to be discussed at further length later in the week. As much as junior receiver Chase Claypool needs to find solid footing, as much as a potent safety duo needs to coalesce and as much as a running back pecking order needs to emerge, none of those worries hold any of the importance of the inability to perform in less than ideal circumstances.
The Irish know this. In the spring, head coach Brian Kelly implemented “chaos” periods to simulate some of the environment encountered in Miami to open November. Those moments include sirens instead of music, soccer balls instead of footballs, 10 players on defense instead of the usual full set. They came when Kelly decided, unannounced until it was too late to mentally prepare, something clearly lacking in south Florida when Hard Rock Stadium had entered full party mode 30 minutes before kickoff.
“Find a way to win,” Kelly said of the chaos periods in mid-April. “Overcome those obstacles and get back to doing what you do every day. Just creating that based upon preparing our team to go to Blacksburg, Va. Going to hostile environments. That’s really the crux of it.”
Kelly and his staff were roundly criticized for the Miami flop, and rightfully so. Kelly did not shy from that line of questioning afterward. No one expected the atmosphere that awaited Notre Dame. That is in the past. It no longer matters.
What matters is what the maturation shown against Michigan — even a home game can result in an undesirable moment, such as trailing 20-19 in the final two minutes just as an off-the-cuff example — and how the Irish respond to an offensive outburst at Wake Forest. The reaction to “Enter Sandman” welcoming the Hokies is the ultimate litmus test, but it is only one of a handful scheduled on Saturdays this fall.
Notre Dame does not need to succeed in all of them or even the first one to have made worthwhile progress, but faring better than last year’s 0-3 is a necessity. For that matter, describing that as 0-3 feels generous considering how terribly the trips to Miami and Stanford went.
Claypool’s mental state will reveal itself in how he does or does not earn and retain a starting spot. Juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott knocking down a few passes will be a distinct result of playmakers finding their way at safety. The splits in carries between an unproven running back stable will clearly illustrate who has the coaching staff’s trust, just as it did last year.
Success amid chaos is less tangible. Preparing for it thus requires some unorthodox methods. So be it.
If it will help solve the tired trope, then spend all of preseason practice working with water polo balls or horseshoes while listening to Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” dubbed over an aux cord being dragged across a zipper.
Breakout: Khalid Kareem Rising Star: Troy Pride Don't Forget About: Michael Young Needs to Rebound: Chase Claypool Darkhorse: Kurt Hinish Under the Radar: Whoever starts at rover https://t.co/DNeItawV0U
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 203 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018. Depth chart: Let’s disregard the quarterback depth chart; three passers would need to go down for the season in order for Davis to be called upon there. At running back, Davis fits in among a quartet of unproven options — fellow sophomore slash (or “hybrid”) Jafar Armstrong and two freshmen in Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister — all backing up junior Tony Jones and senior Dexter Williams. A similar theme emerges at receiver, where Davis will see time in the slot only when specific situations call for it or both sophomore Michael Young and senior Chris Finke are not available. Recruiting: Recruited as a dual-threat quarterback by anyone extending him a scholarship offer, the rivals.com three-star prospect and Texas native passed over chances at Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston in order to choose Notre Dame. Rivals considered the Under Armour All-American the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
CAREER TO DATE Davis saw no action last season, preserving a year of eligibility. Come this spring, with the coming arrival of consensus four-star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the Irish moved Davis to running back/receiver, though he still took some third-team snaps behind center to remain fresh. Working largely at the slash position, Davis took 11 carries for 30 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards in the Blue-Gold Game, adding two completions on two attempts for 26 yards.
QUOTE(S) Irish head coach Brian Kelly and his offensive coaching staff see in Davis an athleticism that needs to be on the field, even if the quarterback depth chart is stocked.
“We’re asking him to do a lot of different things right now: play quarterback, running back, slot receiver,” Kelly said in early April. “You saw him make somebody miss (at practice). He’s got some traits there and is going to help us. We just have to figure out what that’s going to be.
“… We want to be able to utilize an athlete of that caliber while he continues to build his skill at the quarterback position. We want a guy that can make plays on the field and we think he’s a guy that can do it.”
Offensive coordinator Chip Long is naturally glad to have another option to create a myriad of backfield/slot possibilities. He always prefers a two-back set in which one of them can become a receiving option as well. In other words, he prefers slash players such as Davis and Armstrong.
“The last few practices, he’s really done a great job at receiver and running back for us,” Long said in mid-April. “Carrying a lot, but you see the confidence in him, the speed coming off the ball, power he can run with.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS Davis may now have been the most sought-after prep quarterback, but Power Five-programs from the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 all pursued him with good reason. Moving from football’s premier position without qualm displayed equal parts maturity and competitive desire.
“I love the quarterback position; I’ve played it my whole life,” Davis said following the spring finale. “But that redshirt season, and then to be standing on the sidelines knowing you could make an impact, knowing you could make plays, that pushed me into I could do this.”
His wants at the new position(s) are simple.
“I just like making plays,” Davis said. “I can’t put a name on it. Wherever I’m at, if I’m making a play, I’m happy.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “Barring multiple injuries to Notre Dame quarterbacks, there is absolutely no reason for Davis not to preserve a year of eligibility this fall. He can spend the time adjusting to a collegiate workload, adding a bit of heft and getting in plenty of reps while leading the Irish scout team.
“… Prior to this past spring, it would have made some sense to think Davis could quickly jump [Ian] Book once ready for action, but the latter performed ably in the spring practice, cementing himself as [Brandon] Wimbush’s backup over [Montgomery] VanGorder.”
2018 OUTLOOK Davis will get a chance this season, but what he does with his first few snaps will determine how many more come his way. When a quarterback moves to a skill position, the leap of faith requires the reward of early opportunities, but a further promised role is not deserved by an unproven sophomore.
A large part of Davis’ output will tie to how Armstrong performs. If the latter emerges as more of a pure running back, at least for this season, such could open an opportunity for Davis to serve as the hybrid threat Long prefers in two-back situations. Somebody needs to fit into that role, and those are the two most obvious candidates, somewhat joined by Jones.
DOWN THE ROAD Rule out playing as anything more than an emergency moment or passer in a gimmick situation. Davis’ career as Notre Dame’s quarterback ended before it truly began through no fault of his own. Blame Book’s satisfactory showings as a backup and Jurkovec’s hype for that.
Emerging at receiver will be difficult, but something not unprecedented in either Irish history or in Kelly’s career. The easy comparisons are Arnaz Battle and Carlyle Holiday, but they both stood notably taller (6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, respectively) and started multiple seasons at quarterback. Such parallels are flawed.
The more apt similarities come from the likes of Amir Carlisle or Theo Riddick and their moves from the backfield to the slot, or vice versa, under Kelly. Both sub-six-foot (a la Davis), they found varied but undeniable successes moving between the two positions. Carlisle may be the most-worthwhile thought at hand. In his first season with the Irish, Carlisle took 47 carries for 204 yards before playing primarily as a receiver in his final season, catching 23 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Davis may not match either of those stat lines this season, but doing so in 2019 would lay the groundwork for a greater role in his final two seasons of eligibility.
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 196 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, clearly including the coming season. Depth chart: Griffith’s strong spring not only moved him from cornerback to safety, but it also inserted him into the conversation around the safety rotation, though presumably still a step behind junior Alohi Gilman at field and junior Jalen Elliott at boundary, a returning starter. Recruiting: With both Griffith and Allen in the fold, Notre Dame landed two of the top-10 safeties in the class of 2018, per rivals.com, with Griffith the No. 4 option at the position and the No. 43 overall player in the country. The Under Armour All-American chose the Irish after de-committing from Florida State in early October. As the Seminoles swooned, finishing the season an inflated 7-6, Griffith’s attention turned to Notre Dame thanks to the rebound from 2016’s disastrous 4-8.
QUOTE(S) The Irish have three or four genuinely worthwhile cornerbacks, plus the set of incoming freshmen. The first half of that statement cannot be said about Notre Dame’s safeties, so when Griffith presented himself this spring as a valid coverage option who would be unlikely to see playing time at cornerback, moving him to safety made too much sense not to.
“What we wanted more in that move was we think he’s a guy that has a combination of playing away from the ball and having a good sense when the ball’s in the air, and then he’s a good tackler,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the first week of April. “We do a tackling drill virtually every day, and through our circuit tackling and live tackling, he really stood out as a good tackler. At the safety position, obviously that’s crucial.
“… It just made sense we wanted to push the competition back there because everyone that talks about our defense knows we need more production from the safety position. … We have a lot of guys now that we can put out there that can push for competition and he adds to that list.”
Kelly doubled down on Griffith’s success in the position switch only one week later.
“He’s got great instincts, knows the game. He’s going to be a really good player here,” Kelly said. “… He’s going to play for us in the fall. How that ends up, whether he’s a starter or a backup? He will play football for Notre Dame this fall, no doubt.”
Griffith’s skills in coverage, honed at cornerback, solidified his chances of playing this season, not only in Kelly’s mind but also as far as first-year safeties coach Terry Joseph was concerned.
“You like that he has the coverage skills, because when you a play a quarter system, you want a guy at safety who can have those coverage skills,” Joseph said in early March. “He’s big enough to hold up to the run game. He’s showed he has some physicality.”
“… Notre Dame needs an influx of performance at the safety position. Whoever can provide it will immediately see playing time. Griffith very well might be that option from day one, especially as an expected early enrollee.”
✍️ @___HG3 is a special player with the opportunity to be an elite college DB.
2018 OUTLOOK No matter how strong Griffith’s performance in the spring was, finishing with three tackles in the Blue-Gold Game, and no matter how much he might excel in preseason practices, starting a freshman on the back-line of the defense against Michigan to start the season feels like a leap. Elliott was far from spectacular last season, but he also showed progress in the spring and returns 13 games of starting experience. Outpacing that will take time.
It does not mean Griffith will not play against the Wolverines or replace Elliott by midseason. The former is somewhat assured — in kickoff coverages, at the absolute least — while the latter will be dictated by how both play against Ball State and Vanderbilt as much as by how they fare in preseason practice.
Griffith played well enough in spring practice, along with Gilman and Elliott, to lead to returning starter senior Nick Coleman to spend some time at nickelback. That was not nailed down as a permanent move, but the mere option indicates Coleman’s role at safety has been diminished. That could point to Griffith soon becoming the third safety in the rotation, nudging ahead of junior Devin Studstill. In such a situation, Griffith would likely finish the season with about two dozen tackles.
The more telling statistic will be how many passes Griffith gets his hands on. Last year’s top-three safeties totaled a whopping five pass breakups. (Note: Heavy sarcasm on whopping.) Griffith might not match that on his own, but knocking down two or three passes would confirm Joseph’s description of the freshman’s coverage abilities.
DOWN THE ROAD Elliott and Studstill have two years of eligibility remaining apiece, while Coleman will be done following this season. Even if Griffith does not force his way into significant playing time this year, he will soon. In addition to Coleman’s informal move to nickelback, the additions of Gilman and Griffith to the depth chart this spring led, in part, to former safeties Isaiah Robertson, Jordan Genmark-Heath and DJ Morgan all moving to linebacker.
Those mass changes leave the current freshmen as the only rostered depth behind Gilman after 2019. Considering Griffith’s recruiting pedigree, it is hard to fathom a prospect coming in the class behind him and immediately impressing even more.
Expect Griffith to start at least two seasons at Notre Dame, but the possibility is ripe for that to actually be three-plus.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season. Depth chart: Notre Dame’s receivers are an unproven bunch. A freshman is the most unproven by definition, but Austin is hardly behind the likes of junior Javon McKinley, the backup at boundary if not also at field. Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect spurned offers from Clemson, Michigan and Oregon to narrow his focus to Duke, Miami, Tennessee and Notre Dame. The No. 88 recruit in the country, per rivals.com, Austin removed all suspense during the early signing period after committing in August.
QUOTE(S) A fast receiver makes for an obvious boundary threat, forcing the defense to adjust over-the-top for his speed. A sure-handed target with a lengthy wingspan creates a preferred option on the field side. A quick acceleration sounds like the ideal slot receiver. To put it another way, part of Austin’s allure was his theoretical on-field flexibility.
“Kevin Austin is a unique player in that he can play all three positions for us,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “We wanted somebody that has versatility at that position. … Smooth player, catches the ball extremely well, has great speed. We wanted somebody that wasn’t going to be penciled into a position.”
“… Austin could force Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long to look his way early on, especially considering the inconsistent efforts from the Irish receivers this past season. The Florida recruit appears to offer just about every fundamental necessary.”
2018 OUTLOOK Without proven depth at receiver, Notre Dame will take it wherever such can be found. Considering only four of 10 receivers can claim so much as one career reception, Austin is on pace to be in the two-deep simply by being on the roster.
His broad set of skills — speed, strong hands, height, wingspan, aptitude tracking the ball — should firmly place him into that two-deep by the end of preseason practices. One of those 10 receivers, sophomore Jafar Armstrong, will split his time in the backfield, and Austin may already be more physically-ready than the other freshman receivers, suddenly he is within the grouping of the top-six, backing up the one of Miles Boykin or Chase Claypool whom McKinley does not.
DOWN THE ROAD It will take some time for Austin to move from rotational receiver to leading man since both Boykin and Claypool have another year of eligibility remaining after this season. Sure, it is possible Austin surpasses one or both of them in the pecking order before the end of 2019, but physical maturation alone makes that unlikely. He should still have an increased role next season.
Then, two years atop the depth chart could be awaiting the Florida product. That is a perk in following a recruiting class with only two receivers in it, one of which has already moved to spending much of his time in the Irish backfield.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 1/8, 238 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Coney has played in 37 of a possible 38 career games, looking to bring both those numbers past 50 in his fourth and final season. Depth chart: Coney will move to Mike linebacker after spending much of his career as the Buck. That change will make him more a focal point on the defense while keeping him in the middle of nearly every play. Recruiting: Coney narrowed his choices to Notre Dame and Florida, also holding offers from Clemson, Miami and Alabama. When the Gators fired head coach Will Muschamp, the decision became an easier one for the Under Armour All-American considered the No. 6 inside linebacker and No. 118 overall prospect by rivals.com.
CAREER TO DATE For a career filled with hiccups and hurdles, Coney’s stats have progressed in a rather orthodox fashion. As an early-enrolled freshman, he spent much of his time on kickoff coverage until Jaylon Smith suffered an injury early in the 2015 Fiesta Bowl. At that point, it seemed Coney would have a high-profile chance to shine. Instead, he injured his shoulder plays later, thus costing him the following spring’s practices.
Then, an arrest for marijuana possession put him in the proverbial doghouse before the 2016 season, though Coney still established himself as a part-time starter, a role he carried into last season. By the midseason point, though, Coney took over as the starting Buck linebacker, splitting time with Greer Martini. Despite playing many snaps fewer — as in hundreds — than the likes of Drue Tranquill or Nyles Morgan, Coney led the Irish in tackles in 2017 with 116.
2015: 12 games; 13 tackles with 0.5 for loss.
2016: 12 games, nine starts; 62 tackles with 1.5 for loss.
2017: 13 games, starting seven of the final eight with the exception being against Navy and its triple-option offense; 116 tackles with 13 for loss and three sacks, one of which forced a fumble on USC’s first play from scrimmage, a turnover Coney recovered to set up Notre Dame’s first touchdown. He capped the year with 17 tackles in the Citrus Bowl victory against LSU.
QUOTE(S) Coney considered heading to the NFL this offseason, instead opting for another year of development under linebackers coach and now-defensive coordinator Clark Lea. A second season of triple-digit tackles, one in which he stars more than his under-the-radar performance in 2017, could raise Coney’s professional profile while also obviously helping the Irish as a whole.
Comparing this spring to last spring, Coney has already begun down that path, per head coach Brian Kelly.
“The first [change] would be moving to the Mike linebacker position, which we think is a natural position on the next level for him,” Kelly said in late March. “… From a development standpoint, he was missing in action last spring. We didn’t know where he was. He did not have a very good spring. Consequently, that put him behind in August. He didn’t come out as a starter until week five.
“What we wanted to do was show how important it was for him to have a great spring. He is somebody who is unmistakable on the field whereas last year at this time, I didn’t even know he was out there. … Building off of that, having a really good finish to his season last year, and then coming into this spring and continuing that elevation as a marquee player on our defense.”
The most-significant piece of development needed by Coney for both this season and his future comes against the pass, an area in which Lea shouldered some of the blame for Coney’s subpar showing last fall.
“He’s a guy that has had a different level of attention to detail,” Lea said the week before the Blue-Gold Game. “… He was spread thin in the fall, but he’s really worked to improve himself as a player every day. I’ve not sensed one ounce of holding back or cruising to the finish here.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “A cynic here might wonder if Martini will get the initial starting nod as a default to a captain. Even if that is the case — and this is not to say it is — he will play well; Coney will need to earn the chance to start.
“He is certainly capable of that, but whether he does or not, Coney will see plenty of action this season. Notre Dame just does not have other options. … Coney is essentially the entire second-unit at linebacker. Provided Morgan, Martini and Coney all stay healthy, that is not an item of concern. A rotation of those three in nearly any ratio should serve the Irish well.
“… Both Morgan and Martini will be out of eligibility following 2017, all but guaranteeing Coney a starting gig next season, most likely in Martini’s role. … Coney will be counted on to complement Tranquill as the veterans on what will continue to be a young defense.
“Knowing that clear future is ahead of him should push Coney to stay engaged in all facets this season.”
2018 OUTLOOK It is hard to fathom a 100-plus tackle season with double-digit tackles for loss receiving as little praise as Coney’s did last season. Some of that tied to him not starting for the first month of the year; some of related to the lack of big-play moments included in those 116 tackles. Coney was consistent, shockingly consistent, but not necessarily stellar.
The Irish will want more than three sacks and a hand in one turnover from Coney this season. If the defense is to take the leap increasingly expected of it, its leading tackler will also need to provide some fireworks.
His inefficiencies against the pass in the past make it unlikely Coney will snag a few interceptions, but breaking up a couple passes would be a start. Combine that with a handful of sacks and multiple fumbles to go along with his 100 tackles, and Coney could find himself in some All-American conversations.
A mere tackling machine will not warrant such notice, will not rise in draft projections and will not push Notre Dame toward the College Football Playoff. Coney will need to make more highlight-worthy plays this season to accomplish the things he came back to school for.
DOWN THE ROAD Coney’s next step is clearly the NFL. The question will be how high he can raise his draft stock. Among interior linebackers, the top of the draft-eligible pack includes names like Shaq Quarterman (Miami), T.J. Edwards (Wisconsin) and Cameron Smith (USC). They had five, seven and three pass breakups last season, respectively, not to mention Edwards’ four interceptions. They made plays against the NFL’s preferred means of offense.
Coney’s best method of moving up draft boards is to strengthen his pass defense as Lea implied was already occurring in the spring.