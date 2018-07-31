rivals.com

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 2 Jordan Genmark Heath, safety-turned-linebacker

By Douglas FarmerJul 31, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-¾, 211 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Genmark Heath’s move to Buck linebacker makes his place on the depth chart quite clear: He backs up fifth-year Drue Tranquill and has only freshmen competing with him for that duty, namely Jack Lamb and, to a lesser extent, Bo Bauer. Fellow former-safety junior D.J. Morgan is also in that mix, but Genmark Heath has been ahead of Morgan at both positions for two seasons now.
Recruiting: The consensus three-star recruit’s late de-commitment from Cal and subsequent choosing of Notre Dame tied directly to the arrival of one-year defensive coordinator Mike Elko and then-linebackers coach (now defensive coordinator) Clark Lea. The two had sought Genmark Heath while at Wake Forest, failing to outpace not only Cal but also the likes of Vanderbilt, Oregon State and Utah.

CAREER TO DATE
Genmark Heath made his presence known on special teams much of last season before enjoying something of a breakthrough in the Citrus Bowl victory against LSU, making five tackles with four of them coming on defense rather than kickoff coverage. Considering that game came down to the final minutes, those were clearly all competitive moments, not mop-up duty in the slightest.

2017: 13 games; 16 tackles.

QUOTE(S)
Genmark Heath’s move to Buck linebacker from safety came in only the last week or two of spring practice. By his count, the Blue-Gold Game was his third day in the new role. That late switch made it something of a surprise to bystanders, but it was clearly something the coaching staff thought about beforehand. Irish head coach Brian Kelly pointed to the theoretical depth Genmark Heath could create, allowing senior rover Asmar Bilal to focus on his primary duties rather than continuing to cross-train.

Lea focused more on what specifically Genmark Heath may be able to do at the second-level position.

“We don’t move a guy unless we identify things that he brings to the table that allow him to be successful,” Lea said the week of the spring finale. “It’s not just throwing paint at the wall. We’ve seen him play in a manner that we know he can handle the Buck position. I would argue he’s looked very natural there.

“… You know what he can do at safety, too, so we’re not closing our eyes to that possibility. But you have a short window here (in the spring) where you have a chance to get a look at somebody who makes you more athletic at the second level. We needed to do it.”

When a player changes positions to back up someone in his last year of eligibility, wonderings about future considerations are understandable.

“You always have a mind for the future,” Lea said to a question directly about coming seasons. “Everything you do is first for the current season, but always forward-thinking. That’s the only way you stay out in front of things.

“As it pertains to what [Genmark Heath is] doing right now, the immediacy of getting him reps in there, that has to do with this fall. I’m not doing that for him to watch the game from the sideline. I want him to be able to contribute from that position no different than he would at safety.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS
Genmark Heath understood the move toward the snap. His physical nature makes more sense closer to the line of scrimmage, and the depth chart at linebacker presents ample opportunity for him both this season and moving forward.

“It was just looking at our depth at linebacker,” he said after the Blue-Gold Game. “[The coaches] know what I can do at safety. It was just testing me out a little bit, and I guess they saw that I could play it.”

That does not mean Genmark Heath entirely anticipated that conversation with Lea. Once he had that talk, though, Genmark Heath understood.

“It caught me off-guard a little bit, but I could kind of see it, how my body was,” he said. “When I first came in, I gained a lot of weight. At the same time, at my playing style, it was either going to be that or some type of outside linebacker because I’m more of a downhill safety.

“It came a little from nowhere, but it’s been good.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“A strong fall camp would quickly vault Genmark Heath into the safety rotation discussion. That is an inevitable possibility given the current unproven nature of the position group.

“Whether or not he makes that leap, Genmark Heath could be called upon on special teams. The Irish need contributors there, both on return and coverage units. Genmark Heath may already be physical enough to fill those roles and make special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s life a bit easier.

“… If his body fills out as one would expect with time spent in a collegiate strength program, Genmark Heath could become Elko’s ideal of a downhill run-stopper who can provide coverage skills when necessary.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Moving Genmark Heath forward to linebacker grants him essentially another year of development. Enough worthwhile safeties had arrived (Alohi Gilman and Houston Griffith, specifically) to force Genmark Heath out of contention there, and that may seem a disappointment, but the opportunities removed from the safety depth chart were apparent among the linebackers.

For that matter, Genmark Heath not moving forward until most of spring practice had passed indicates Lea was not sold on relying on Morgan, Bauer or Lamb if Tranquill were to suffer an injury. Lea gave them their chance through March and half of April. The time had come to make a change.

Being that change does not mean Genmark Heath will see much time. Tranquill’s backup, whomever it may be, will not be called upon in competitive situations unless Tranquill falls to a third drastic injury in his career.

Thus, Genmark Heath should again focus on special teams duties while learning the ins and outs of his new position — “At some point you have to know exactly what gap you’re going to,” he said in April.

DOWN THE ROAD
For his sake, hopefully Genmark Heath is not sick of position contests yet. Nominally, he was a part of one last preseason, and this spring safety duties were certainly up for grabs once again. Next season, the Buck starting gig will be there for the taking, and Genmark Heath will be the first one in the mix if this spring is any indication.

He will have steep competition. Both Lamb and Bauer arrive highly-touted and strongly-recruited, yet one beating out Genmark Heath will not inherently condemn him to another season on the bench. Senior Te’von Coney’s imminent departure will open up a vacancy at Mike linebacker, as well, and Lea has shown a predilection to getting his best players on the field, even if slightly out of position.

With that in mind, a season learning under Tranquill should position Genmark Heath to be one of those players for at least parts of two seasons. Barring a significant leap, perhaps the most realistic outlook envisions a future linebacker rotation between him, Lamb and Bauer.

RELATED READING: Genmark Heath’s move shows both Notre Dame’s need for linebacker depth & surplus of safeties

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior
No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, junior, second-team All-American
No. 25 Braden Lenzy, receiver, incoming freshman
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman
No. 24 Nick Coleman, defensive back, senior
No. 23 Drue Tranquill, linebacker, two-time captain, fifth-year senior
No. 22 Asmar Bilal, rover, senior
No. 21 Jalen Elliott, safety, junior
No. 20 Shaun Crawford, nickelback, senior
No. 20 C’Bo Flemister, running back, incoming freshman
No. 19 Justin Yoon, placekicker, senior
No. 19 Justin Ademilola, defensive end, incoming freshman
No. 18 Joe Wilkins, cornerback, incoming freshman
No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety-turned-rover, sophomore
No. 16 Noah Boykin, cornerback, incoming freshman
No. 15 D.J. Morgan, safety-turned-linebacker, junior
No. 15 Phil Jurkovec, quarterback, consensus four-star incoming freshman
No. 14 Devin Studstill, safety, junior
No. 13 Lawrence Keys, receiver, incoming freshman
No. 13 Paul Moala, local safety, incoming freshman
No. 12 DJ Brown, cornerback, incoming freshman
No. 12 Ian Book, quarterback, junior
No. 11 Alohi Gilman, safety, Navy transfer
No. 10 Tariq Bracy, cornerback, incoming freshman
No. 10 Chris Finke, receiver, senior, former walk-on
No. 9 Daelin Hayes, defensive end, junior
No. 8 Jafar Armstrong, running back/receiver, sophomore
No. 8 Donte Vaughn, cornerback, junior
No. 7 Brandon Wimbush, quarterback, senior
No. 7 Derrik Allen, consensus four-star safety, incoming freshman
No. 6 Tony Jones, running back, junior
No. 5 Troy Pride, cornerback, junior
No. 4 Te’von Coney, linebacker, senior
No. 4 Kevin Austin, consensus four-star receiver, incoming freshman
No. 3 Houston Griffith, consensus four-star safety, early-enrolled freshman
No. 3 Avery Davis, quarterback and running back and receiver

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Leftovers & Links: The greatest preseason goal, Notre Dame’s maturation amid chaos

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJul 30, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
By the end of the week, Notre Dame will have taken the practice fields. Our long national nightmare is nearing its end: Football season is near. Even preseason practice promises new talking points.

The primary conversation around the Irish will be an old one, though.

It will not be a debate about the starting quarterback — Senior Brandon Wimbush will claim that honor.
Idle bragging about the all-time winning percentage will not precede Notre Dame’s season-opener against Michigan — The NCAA rendered that point of pride moot when it voided the Irish wins in 2012 and 2013.
Worries about reaching 85 scholarships will not be a newfound August talking point — The medical retirement of sophomore linebacker David Adams in June brought Notre Dame down to the NCAA maximum.

Rather, the driving question of the preseason, if not longer, will be about the Irish in the clutch. And it should be.

Notre Dame fell flat on its face the last two times it truly needed to perform last season, at Miami and at Stanford. Yes, there was a late comeback in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, but bowl games are outliers in nearly every aspect, including the (lack of) genuine pressure steeped upon 37 of them.

For 2018 to be considered anything of a success, that will need to change.

There will be other notes of interest this preseason, to be discussed at further length later in the week. As much as junior receiver Chase Claypool needs to find solid footing, as much as a potent safety duo needs to coalesce and as much as a running back pecking order needs to emerge, none of those worries hold any of the importance of the inability to perform in less than ideal circumstances.

The Irish know this. In the spring, head coach Brian Kelly implemented “chaos” periods to simulate some of the environment encountered in Miami to open November. Those moments include sirens instead of music, soccer balls instead of footballs, 10 players on defense instead of the usual full set. They came when Kelly decided, unannounced until it was too late to mentally prepare, something clearly lacking in south Florida when Hard Rock Stadium had entered full party mode 30 minutes before kickoff.

“Find a way to win,” Kelly said of the chaos periods in mid-April. “Overcome those obstacles and get back to doing what you do every day. Just creating that based upon preparing our team to go to Blacksburg, Va. Going to hostile environments. That’s really the crux of it.”

Kelly and his staff were roundly criticized for the Miami flop, and rightfully so. Kelly did not shy from that line of questioning afterward. No one expected the atmosphere that awaited Notre Dame. That is in the past. It no longer matters.

What matters is what the maturation shown against Michigan — even a home game can result in an undesirable moment, such as trailing 20-19 in the final two minutes just as an off-the-cuff example — and how the Irish respond to an offensive outburst at Wake Forest. The reaction to “Enter Sandman” welcoming the Hokies is the ultimate litmus test, but it is only one of a handful scheduled on Saturdays this fall.

Notre Dame does not need to succeed in all of them or even the first one to have made worthwhile progress, but faring better than last year’s 0-3 is a necessity. For that matter, describing that as 0-3 feels generous considering how terribly the trips to Miami and Stanford went.

Claypool’s mental state will reveal itself in how he does or does not earn and retain a starting spot. Juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott knocking down a few passes will be a distinct result of playmakers finding their way at safety. The splits in carries between an unproven running back stable will clearly illustrate who has the coaching staff’s trust, just as it did last year.

Success amid chaos is less tangible. Preparing for it thus requires some unorthodox methods. So be it.

If it will help solve the tired trope, then spend all of preseason practice working with water polo balls or horseshoes while listening to Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” dubbed over an aux cord being dragged across a zipper.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 3 Avery Davis, running back – receiver – quarterback

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 30, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 203 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Let’s disregard the quarterback depth chart; three passers would need to go down for the season in order for Davis to be called upon there. At running back, Davis fits in among a quartet of unproven options — fellow sophomore slash (or “hybrid”) Jafar Armstrong and two freshmen in Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister — all backing up junior Tony Jones and senior Dexter Williams. A similar theme emerges at receiver, where Davis will see time in the slot only when specific situations call for it or both sophomore Michael Young and senior Chris Finke are not available.
Recruiting: Recruited as a dual-threat quarterback by anyone extending him a scholarship offer, the rivals.com three-star prospect and Texas native passed over chances at Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston in order to choose Notre Dame. Rivals considered the Under Armour All-American the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

CAREER TO DATE
Davis saw no action last season, preserving a year of eligibility. Come this spring, with the coming arrival of consensus four-star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, the Irish moved Davis to running back/receiver, though he still took some third-team snaps behind center to remain fresh. Working largely at the slash position, Davis took 11 carries for 30 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards in the Blue-Gold Game, adding two completions on two attempts for 26 yards.

QUOTE(S)
Irish head coach Brian Kelly and his offensive coaching staff see in Davis an athleticism that needs to be on the field, even if the quarterback depth chart is stocked.

“We’re asking him to do a lot of different things right now: play quarterback, running back, slot receiver,” Kelly said in early April. “You saw him make somebody miss (at practice). He’s got some traits there and is going to help us. We just have to figure out what that’s going to be.

“… We want to be able to utilize an athlete of that caliber while he continues to build his skill at the quarterback position. We want a guy that can make plays on the field and we think he’s a guy that can do it.”

Offensive coordinator Chip Long is naturally glad to have another option to create a myriad of backfield/slot possibilities. He always prefers a two-back set in which one of them can become a receiving option as well. In other words, he prefers slash players such as Davis and Armstrong.

“The last few practices, he’s really done a great job at receiver and running back for us,” Long said in mid-April. “Carrying a lot, but you see the confidence in him, the speed coming off the ball, power he can run with.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS
Davis may not have been the most sought-after prep quarterback, but Power Five-programs from the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 all pursued him with good reason. Moving from football’s premier position without qualm displayed equal parts maturity and competitive desire.

“I love the quarterback position; I’ve played it my whole life,” Davis said following the spring finale. “But that redshirt season, and then to be standing on the sidelines knowing you could make an impact, knowing you could make plays, that pushed me into I could do this.”

His wants at the new position(s) are simple.

“I just like making plays,” Davis said. “I can’t put a name on it. Wherever I’m at, if I’m making a play, I’m happy.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Barring multiple injuries to Notre Dame quarterbacks, there is absolutely no reason for Davis not to preserve a year of eligibility this fall. He can spend the time adjusting to a collegiate workload, adding a bit of heft and getting in plenty of reps while leading the Irish scout team.

“… Prior to this past spring, it would have made some sense to think Davis could quickly jump [Ian] Book once ready for action, but the latter performed ably in the spring practice, cementing himself as [Brandon] Wimbush’s backup over [Montgomery] VanGorder.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Davis will get a chance this season, but what he does with his first few snaps will determine how many more come his way. When a quarterback moves to a skill position, the leap of faith requires the reward of early opportunities, but a further promised role is not deserved by an unproven sophomore.

A large part of Davis’ output will tie to how Armstrong performs. If the latter emerges as more of a pure running back, at least for this season, such could open an opportunity for Davis to serve as the hybrid threat Long prefers in two-back situations. Somebody needs to fit into that role, and those are the two most obvious candidates, somewhat joined by Jones.

DOWN THE ROAD
Rule out playing as anything more than an emergency moment or passer in a gimmick situation. Davis’ career as Notre Dame’s quarterback ended before it truly began through no fault of his own. Blame Book’s satisfactory showings as a backup and Jurkovec’s hype for that.

Emerging at receiver will be difficult, but something not unprecedented in either Irish history or in Kelly’s career. The easy comparisons are Arnaz Battle and Carlyle Holiday, but they both stood notably taller (6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, respectively) and started multiple seasons at quarterback. Such parallels are flawed.

The more apt similarities come from the likes of Amir Carlisle or Theo Riddick and their moves from the backfield to the slot, or vice versa, under Kelly. Both sub-six-foot (a la Davis), they found varied but undeniable successes moving between the two positions. Carlisle may be the most-worthwhile thought at hand. In his first season with the Irish, Carlisle took 47 carries for 204 yards before playing primarily as a receiver in his final season, catching 23 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Davis may not match either of those stat lines this season, but doing so in 2019 would lay the groundwork for a greater role in his final two seasons of eligibility.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 3 Houston Griffith, early-enrolled four-star safety

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 196 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, clearly including the coming season.
Depth chart: Griffith’s strong spring not only moved him from cornerback to safety, but it also inserted him into the conversation around the safety rotation, though presumably still a step behind junior Alohi Gilman at field and junior Jalen Elliott at boundary, a returning starter.
Recruiting: With both Griffith and Allen in the fold, Notre Dame landed two of the top-10 safeties in the class of 2018, per rivals.com, with Griffith the No. 4 option at the position and the No. 43 overall player in the country. The Under Armour All-American chose the Irish after de-committing from Florida State in early October. As the Seminoles swooned, finishing the season an inflated 7-6, Griffith’s attention turned to Notre Dame thanks to the rebound from 2016’s disastrous 4-8.

QUOTE(S)
The Irish have three or four genuinely worthwhile cornerbacks, plus the set of incoming freshmen. The first half of that statement cannot be said about Notre Dame’s safeties, so when Griffith presented himself this spring as a valid coverage option who would be unlikely to see playing time at cornerback, moving him to safety made too much sense not to.

“What we wanted more in that move was we think he’s a guy that has a combination of playing away from the ball and having a good sense when the ball’s in the air, and then he’s a good tackler,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said the first week of April. “We do a tackling drill virtually every day, and through our circuit tackling and live tackling, he really stood out as a good tackler. At the safety position, obviously that’s crucial.

“… It just made sense we wanted to push the competition back there because everyone that talks about our defense knows we need more production from the safety position. … We have a lot of guys now that we can put out there that can push for competition and he adds to that list.”

Kelly doubled down on Griffith’s success in the position switch only one week later.

“He’s got great instincts, knows the game. He’s going to be a really good player here,” Kelly said. “… He’s going to play for us in the fall. How that ends up, whether he’s a starter or a backup? He will play football for Notre Dame this fall, no doubt.”

Griffith’s skills in coverage, honed at cornerback, solidified his chances of playing this season, not only in Kelly’s mind but also as far as first-year safeties coach Terry Joseph was concerned.

“You like that he has the coverage skills, because when you a play a quarter system, you want a guy at safety who can have those coverage skills,” Joseph said in early March. “He’s big enough to hold up to the run game. He’s showed he has some physicality.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN GRIFFITH’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Griffith has a frame that could fit at either cornerback or safety, presenting some flexibility moving forward. At either position, his overall athleticism will aid him, complemented by a good amount of unteachable speed.

“… Notre Dame needs an influx of performance at the safety position. Whoever can provide it will immediately see playing time. Griffith very well might be that option from day one, especially as an expected early enrollee.”

2018 OUTLOOK
No matter how strong Griffith’s performance in the spring was, finishing with three tackles in the Blue-Gold Game, and no matter how much he might excel in preseason practices, starting a freshman on the back-line of the defense against Michigan to start the season feels like a leap. Elliott was far from spectacular last season, but he also showed progress in the spring and returns 13 games of starting experience. Outpacing that will take time.

It does not mean Griffith will not play against the Wolverines or replace Elliott by midseason. The former is somewhat assured — in kickoff coverages, at the absolute least — while the latter will be dictated by how both play against Ball State and Vanderbilt as much as by how they fare in preseason practice.

Griffith played well enough in spring practice, along with Gilman and Elliott, to lead to returning starter senior Nick Coleman to spend some time at nickelback. That was not nailed down as a permanent move, but the mere option indicates Coleman’s role at safety has been diminished. That could point to Griffith soon becoming the third safety in the rotation, nudging ahead of junior Devin Studstill. In such a situation, Griffith would likely finish the season with about two dozen tackles.

The more telling statistic will be how many passes Griffith gets his hands on. Last year’s top-three safeties totaled a whopping five pass breakups. (Note: Heavy sarcasm on whopping.) Griffith might not match that on his own, but knocking down two or three passes would confirm Joseph’s description of the freshman’s coverage abilities.

DOWN THE ROAD
Elliott and Studstill have two years of eligibility remaining apiece, while Coleman will be done following this season. Even if Griffith does not force his way into significant playing time this year, he will soon. In addition to Coleman’s informal move to nickelback, the additions of Gilman and Griffith to the depth chart this spring led, in part, to former safeties Isaiah Robertson, Jordan Genmark-Heath and DJ Morgan all moving to linebacker.

Those mass changes leave the current freshmen as the only rostered depth behind Gilman after 2019. Considering Griffith’s recruiting pedigree, it is hard to fathom a prospect coming in the class behind him and immediately impressing even more.

Expect Griffith to start at least two seasons at Notre Dame, but the possibility is ripe for that to actually be three-plus.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 4 Kevin Austin, consensus four-star receiver

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 28, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Notre Dame’s receivers are an unproven bunch. A freshman is the most unproven by definition, but Austin is hardly behind the likes of junior Javon McKinley, the backup at boundary if not also at field.
Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect spurned offers from Clemson, Michigan and Oregon to narrow his focus to Duke, Miami, Tennessee and Notre Dame. The No. 88 recruit in the country, per rivals.com, Austin removed all suspense during the early signing period after committing in August.

QUOTE(S)
A fast receiver makes for an obvious boundary threat, forcing the defense to adjust over-the-top for his speed. A sure-handed target with a lengthy wingspan creates a preferred option on the field side. A quick acceleration sounds like the ideal slot receiver. To put it another way, part of Austin’s allure was his theoretical on-field flexibility.

“Kevin Austin is a unique player in that he can play all three positions for us,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “We wanted somebody that has versatility at that position. … Smooth player, catches the ball extremely well, has great speed. We wanted somebody that wasn’t going to be penciled into a position.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN AUSTIN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Austin’s mix of good speed with overall athleticism makes his future a tantalizing one.

“… Austin could force Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long to look his way early on, especially considering the inconsistent efforts from the Irish receivers this past season. The Florida recruit appears to offer just about every fundamental necessary.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Without proven depth at receiver, Notre Dame will take it wherever such can be found. Considering only four of 10 receivers can claim so much as one career reception, Austin is on pace to be in the two-deep simply by being on the roster.

His broad set of skills — speed, strong hands, height, wingspan, aptitude tracking the ball — should firmly place him into that two-deep by the end of preseason practices. One of those 10 receivers, sophomore Jafar Armstrong, will split his time in the backfield, and Austin may already be more physically-ready than the other freshman receivers, suddenly he is within the grouping of the top-six, backing up the one of Miles Boykin or Chase Claypool whom McKinley does not.

DOWN THE ROAD
It will take some time for Austin to move from rotational receiver to leading man since both Boykin and Claypool have another year of eligibility remaining after this season. Sure, it is possible Austin surpasses one or both of them in the pecking order before the end of 2019, but physical maturation alone makes that unlikely. He should still have an increased role next season.

Then, two years atop the depth chart could be awaiting the Florida product. That is a perk in following a recruiting class with only two receivers in it, one of which has already moved to spending much of his time in the Irish backfield.

