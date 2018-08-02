With three QBs and six RBs to tend to, Notre Dame’s preseason work awaits

Irish head coach Brian Kelly did not reveal much about Notre Dame’s depth chart in previewing preseason practice, but that makes sense given the general nature of the last few months.
“We go eight weeks in the summer without a depth chart,” to use Kelly’s words.
The one piece of that depth chart that remains unquestioned is senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush will be the starter.
“I don’t want to go into the [season opener against Michigan on Sept. 1] having to play more than one quarterback,” Kelly said Thursday. “Clearly, Brandon comes into preseason camp as the No. 1, [junior Ian Book] is No. 2 and [freshman Phil Jurkovec] is No. 3. We hope we have great competition, and we will.”
Kelly could not have offered Wimbush much greater praise than describing his summer as earning an “A+,” and that kind of progress bodes well for Notre Dame’s offense. If Wimbush is the starter — and he is — then his success should lead to scoring success.
“When he’s confident, there’s nobody that is going to stop this offense, because everybody believes in Brandon Wimbush,” Kelly said. “… We’ve seen what happens when Brandon is a confident player.
“… I feel really good about the situation we are in at quarterback, to have two guys who we know can play winning football for us.”
While working to further Wimbush’s consistency, Kelly and quarterbacks coach Tom Rees will also need to tend to keeping Book at the ready and developing Jurkovec. That latter factor stands out as even more of necessity thanks to the NCAA now allowing players to partake in up to four games without losing a season of eligibility.
“I think we can do all three,” Kelly said referring to the quarterbacks. “… I want [Jurkovec] to learn. We’re not going to rush him into anything. …
“There are going to be more opportunities for Phil to get in and compete with all eyes on him.”
That applies to all the freshmen, again (and obviously) thanks to the NCAA.
“You have to put them in football situations, and that’s what we’ll do,” Kelly said. “That’s why I’m eager to get the freshmen much more of an opportunity to compete in preseason camp. … I’m going into camp with the mindset of playing those that are physically and mentally prepared to help our team win.”
On six running backs and distribution of carries First, some roster notes. Kelly was directly asked if he expected senior running back Dexter Williams to play against the Wolverines. His answer may have come across as in the vein of an affirmative, but it was closer to a non-answer than anything else.
“He’s going to be on our roster,” Kelly said. “We’ll see who ends up playing against Michigan.”
Kelly did praise Williams’ summer, pointing to a double-digit weight gain.
“His volume is up in terms of what he can sustain, cardiovascular at a high level,” Kelly said. “[Williams] struggled with that at times last year. He’s physically fit and in great shape, and he’s going to help our football team next year.”
If Williams is sidelined for any period, sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis are both committed to the backfield, rather than their previous positions of receiver and quarterback.
“The lion’s share of [Davis’] work will be at [running back] so we can develop,” Kelly said. “… He won’t be getting much quarterback play. He’ll be focusing on what we need from him next year.”
With those two and Williams, along with junior Tony Jones and freshmen Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister, Irish running backs coach Autry Denson will need to be sure all six get a preseason chance to prove themselves.
“Running backs get close to 400 different opportunities to touch the football,” Kelly said. “We should be able to make sure that all players, as they continue to develop, we can get a glimpse of what they’re capable of. … There are so many opportunities for us to get them the work necessary to get a really good evaluation.”
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s preseason dotted by questions at complementary positions
If anyone has not noticed, a thought has been unnecessarily slipped into a few pieces of late. “Senior Brandon Wimbush will claim that honor [of starting against Michigan],” this past Monday’s Leftovers & Links slipped in. A week prior, “If Wimbush struggles against Michigan’s defense … spot relief could be a needed change of pace.”
Wimbush’s 99-to-2 entry made it clear, “Wimbush will take Notre Dame’s first offensive snaps against Michigan.” Junior quarterback Ian Book’s entry had set that tone already, “Book will back up senior Brandon Wimbush this fall.”
All that said, doubled down upon and taken off the board, there could yet be an Irish quarterback competition this preseason, beginning with tomorrow’s practice. Freshman Phil Jurkovec could conceivably impress enough to at least challenge for Book’s backup duties.
Given how well Book played when called upon last season, with the glaring exception of throwing an interception returned for a touchdown at Miami, suggesting he could lose his backup role may come as a shock. First of all, notice that verb choice: could, not should. It is merely a possibility.
Jurkovec arrives more highly-touted than any Notre Dame quarterback since five-star Dayne Crist arrived to succeed another California product who first arrived in South Bend in a limousine. (Read: Jimmy Clausen.) It has been a full decade since a prep passer of Jurkovec’s caliber donned a gold helmet. Common sense and Irish recruiting coordinator Brian Polian say to stop short of expecting Jurkovec to shine in his freshman season, but it is somewhat logical to think he could instigate some roster churn.
That churn may simply be a challenge. Jurkovec might not pass Book because instead he forces Book to raise his game as Wimbush supposedly boosted his own in the spring and summer. Such pressure would still hold an effect, even if not this season.
No matter who backs up Wimbush in 2018, Notre Dame’s ideal includes the No. 2 quarterback playing in only blowouts. Looking forward, though, if two months on campus are all it takes for Jurkovec to push Book, then that makes it all the more likely Jurkovec bypasses Book by 2019. The broadest view begins to wonder about roster turnover if Book realizes he will never be the Irish starter. The focused look raises expectations for Jurkovec as a sophomore starter next season, or in 2020 if Wimbush returns for his final season of eligibility after performing well this year.
In a similar vein, the pecking order at running back will tell a good deal about the future, but the impact there will also be distinct this season.
Much attention will go toward noting which unit senior Dexter Williams works with and how much. Summertime speculation dictates as much. With or without Williams, questions abound for running backs coach Autry Denson. Can any of his four young backs elevate himself as Notre Dame’s third option? (Those four being sophomore positional-newbies Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis, and freshmen Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister.)
At least one more reliable back, in addition to junior Tony Jones and Williams, is an absolute necessity. Denson undoubtedly prefers a minimum of two. If Williams does end up sidelined for the first few games of the season, that additional trusted ballcarrier will suddenly be the No. 2 option, a duty including 6-10 carries and two dozen snaps each week.
Whoever claims that spot will have a chance to supplant Williams and, even if not doing that, gain an edge for next season’s depth chart when Williams will not be a factor in any regard whatsoever.
Armstrong and Davis provide the most intrigue, moving from receiver and quarterback, respectively. Armstrong’s skillset best replicates Williams’, while Davis could add an entire comforter’s worth of wrinkles to Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long’s schemes. Meanwhile, Smith and Flemister offer the ever-alluring thoughts of the unknown.
One of those four will be absolutely needed this season. Two will probably get 20-plus carries. As of now, guessing which is a baffling task.
Guessing who will start at rover is a simpler question, with senior Asmar Bilal yet the frontrunner. However, some credence must be given to sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and freshman Shayne Simon. Both were recruited with this exact position in mind, Simon more so than Owusu-Koromoah due to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Clark Lea having a full cycle to identify his target.
With that in mind, either one overtaking Bilal would not speak solely to the upperclassmen underperforming, even if it has been a career staple to date. A change in the starting lineup may not occur over the next month, but Simon getting snaps alongside senior middle linebacker Te’von Coney at any point in preseason practices would point toward such a move being on the table by midseason.
A similar dynamic could unfold at safety, where four-star freshmen Houston Griffith and Derrik Allen immediately threaten the roles of juniors Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill. Add in junior Alohi Gilman, now eligible after sitting the requisite year following his transfer from Navy, and the newcomers at safety have already inspired drastic roster shifts. Most notably, senior Nick Coleman, a 14-game starter at the position, took spring snaps at nickelback. Three other former safeties moved up to linebacker, at least in part due to their own skillsets: junior D.J. Morgan and sophomores Jordan Genmark Heath and Isaiah Robertson.
That prompted attrition leaves few options at safety other than implementing some of the infused talent. Preseason practice is the time to decipher if Griffith will start over Elliott or only rotate in as the third safety.
One more position to worry about for those desperate for controversy … kick returner. Senior Chris Finke is likely to retain punt return duties, at least to begin the season, but with C.J. Sanders gone to SMU, someone will need to field the opening kickoff against Michigan. (Or, pending a coin toss, the kickoff to begin the second half.) Freshman receiver Braden Lenzy and his blazing track speed is an obvious candidate. Freshman cornerback Tariq Bracy had pertinent success in the return game in high school. Other options — sophomore receiver Michael Young and freshman receiver Lawrence Keys spring to mind — will certainly get chances.
These are ponderings that will largely extend past head coach Brian Kelly’s time with the media today (Thursday) at noon ET. For sanity’s sake, let’s hope they gain some clarity before 7:30 ET on Sept. 1.
Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 203 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: A senior, Williams has one season of eligibility remaining. Depth chart: If all things were known and equal, Williams and junior Tony Jones would be listed on the Irish depth chart as starters with an “OR” designation. If both are available, the play call will determine which gets the starting statistic more than anything else. The split in their carries will be a more accurate indication of whom the coaching staff prefers, but even that could be skewed by opponents. Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect from Orlando, Fla., one of Williams’ final-two schools was a logical likelihood: Miami. Yet, the No. 12 running back in the class and No. 120 player in the country, per rivals.com, Williams chose Notre Dame, also spurning Florida, Ohio State and USC.
CAREER TO DATE Each of Williams’ first two seasons were clouded by uncertainty about his playing plans. It seems to be a theme. Any plans of a freshman year spent preserving eligibility went out the window when then-junior Tarean Folston suffered a season-ending injury in the opener. Williams did not become a vital part of the offense, but he was needed for both depth and contingency plans.
Then he joined four other Notre Dame players in an arrest for marijuana possession weeks before the 2016 season commenced. That issue cleared up pretty quickly for four of the five, but it remains a transgression to remember.
2015: Seven games; 21 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown in a blowout against Massachusetts.
2016: 12 games; 39 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 5.1 yards per carry.
Last season, Williams stood out as a theoretical change-of-pace back to junior Josh Adams’ record pursuits. The limiting issues to prevent that from becoming a true reality were Williams’ inability to play through injuries (ankle sprain, quad contusion) and the coaching staff’s lack of trust in him to be anything but a big-play threat.
2017: 10 games; 39 carries for 360 yards and four touchdowns, an average of 9.2 yards per carry. Two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. Missed three straight games around the bye week in October.
QUOTE(S)
Irish head coach Brian Kelly put the impetus for Williams’ reduced action last season on his injuries and the counter-productive role they also played during the practice week.
“Last year was much more about staying healthy,” Kelly said before spring practice began. “We couldn’t really get into a good continuity with him because of injuries. It put him back in terms of his preparation.
“Most people just see you on Saturday when you have your helmet on and shoulder pads, and wonder, why isn’t he in the game? Well, there’s four other days leading up to it, and his inability to really practice and provide the kind of work necessary to get to Saturdays put him behind a little bit.”
As spring practice progressed and Williams stayed healthy, the focus turned to him developing the necessary skills to contribute in more situations than obvious running downs.
“It starts with Dexter and his ability to maintain himself in a position where he can be on the field for all three downs,” Kelly said at the end of March. “That’s pass protection, play-action fakes, all the little detail things that go along with playing the position.
“It’s been something that he’s been below the line on. He’s shown this spring he understands how important that is and he’s been above the line on those things — play-action fakes, protections, releases, all the nuances within the offense other than ‘Just give me the ball.’”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “Williams did not lead Notre Dame in yards per carry (Adams at 5.9 yards), but his average of 5.1 was not to be scoffed at, though it was buoyed by a 59-yard score against Syracuse. Without that boost, Williams would have averaged only 3.71 yards per carry.
“But at no point last season did Williams make a misstep that would carry over to 2017. With Folston gone, someone will need to pick up those carries. Perhaps some of them go to Adams, but the rest will be split between Williams and Jones. Even if Jones get the majority of those reps, Williams’ total will go up, as well, bringing him to that 50-carry mark, if not higher.
“Irish coach Brian Kelly has often used multiple running backs. He has, at points, dabbled in using three. Furthermore, offensive coordinator Chip Long has a history of involving multiple running backs, keeping the ballcarriers fresh in his up-tempo scheme. There will certainly be opportunities for both Williams and Jones.
“If insisting on a prediction, let’s ballpark Williams’ junior year at 50 carries and 400 yards with five touchdowns. The more important item will be staying in the mix despite Jones’ rise. Injuries happen, particularly at running back. Having proven depth will be vital both for Notre Dame and for those making up the reserves.
“… It is within the realm of possibility Adams runs his way into the NFL Draft this season. It is not likely, but it could happen. In that instance, suddenly Williams would be featured far more in 2018.”
2018 OUTLOOK When Kelly takes the podium tomorrow to preview preseason practice, the eligibility status of Williams might not be the first question thrown his way. That will likely be something mundane to build a rhythm. Then perhaps a general injury inquiry will come second. At that point, though, the dam will break. He will be asked.
Based off how Kelly responded to what may have been a similar situation a year ago with Kevin Stepherson, do not expect a cut and dry answer.
Speculation begins somewhere, even idle speculation. Thus, it would be decently-surprising if Williams lines up with the first-team Friday or sees action against Michigan in 31 days. Vague reports have long wondered if another transgression has put him on the wrong side of the University’s disciplinary protocols. Vague will likely continue to be the case until Notre Dame returns from North Carolina.
Williams also needs to play through injury. As much criticism as the coaching staff received for not playing Williams enough last year, it should be noted he missed three games due to bumps and bruises. If he had played in those, he would have exceeded last year’s “99-to-2” expectations of 50 carries and 400 yards with five touchdowns. The coaches cannot loosen up his quad after a hit from a helmet, and they cannot convince Williams to pick up a blitzing LSU linebacker a snap after he broke off a 31-yard run. That particular missed assignment cost the Irish 13 of the yards Williams had just gained, not to mention the lost down or the hit quarterback Ian Book took.
Williams’ absence both to start the season and in those situations would open a door not only for Jones, but also for sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis as well as freshmen Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister. Armstrong, in particular, could replicate some of Williams’ one cut-and-go abilities. Given he moved to the backfield from receiver, Armstrong’s route-running and pass-catching are already endorsed strengths. Pick up pass-blocking and suddenly Williams could become redundant. That is a bit of a leap, but one worth mentioning.
Williams’ big-play threat is hard to fathom if not seen for a couple seasons already. Even if removing his 66-yard dash to the Temple three-yard line last season, Williams still averaged 7.74 yards on his 38 other carries. Even in just eight or nine games, Williams should be able to rack up 500 yards this season, at least. Given his career average of 6.5 yards per carry, it is not hard to think he should average at least 5 with a heavier load, pointing to about 100 carries and another half dozen touchdowns.
DOWN THE ROAD Williams’ speed alone will catch the NFL’s eyes, but even the fastest running backs at that level need to be effective in the passing game, as well. Williams has not shown that ability. Last season he caught two passes for 13 yards.
His speed will get him on a roster, even a few rosters, but until Williams shows more of an all-around game, his ceiling is not as high as his pedigree would indicate.
That makes 87 entries, ending this year’s rendition of “99-to-2.” It filled the summer, offered some refreshers as to how certain players got to where they are now and created reference points to look back on should the roster get turned upside down.
Tomorrow at noon ET, Brian Kelly will preview preseason practices from behind a podium. Come Friday, Notre Dame will take the practice field at Culver Academies, about an hour south of campus.
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-¾, 211 pounds 2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018. Depth chart: Genmark Heath’s move to Buck linebacker makes his place on the depth chart quite clear: He backs up fifth-year Drue Tranquill and has only freshmen competing with him for that duty, namely Jack Lamb and, to a lesser extent, Bo Bauer. Fellow former-safety junior D.J. Morgan is also in that mix, but Genmark Heath has been ahead of Morgan at both positions for two seasons now. Recruiting: The consensus three-star recruit’s late de-commitment from Cal and subsequent choosing of Notre Dame tied directly to the arrival of one-year defensive coordinator Mike Elko and then-linebackers coach (now defensive coordinator) Clark Lea. The two had sought Genmark Heath while at Wake Forest, failing to outpace not only Cal but also the likes of Vanderbilt, Oregon State and Utah.
CAREER TO DATE Genmark Heath made his presence known on special teams much of last season before enjoying something of a breakthrough in the Citrus Bowl victory against LSU, making five tackles with four of them coming on defense rather than kickoff coverage. Considering that game came down to the final minutes, those were clearly all competitive moments, not mop-up duty in the slightest.
2017: 13 games; 16 tackles.
QUOTE(S) Genmark Heath’s move to Buck linebacker from safety came in only the last week or two of spring practice. By his count, the Blue-Gold Game was his third day in the new role. That late switch made it something of a surprise to bystanders, but it was clearly something the coaching staff thought about beforehand. Irish head coach Brian Kelly pointed to the theoretical depth Genmark Heath could create, allowing senior rover Asmar Bilal to focus on his primary duties rather than continuing to cross-train.
Lea focused more on what specifically Genmark Heath may be able to do at the second-level position.
“We don’t move a guy unless we identify things that he brings to the table that allow him to be successful,” Lea said the week of the spring finale. “It’s not just throwing paint at the wall. We’ve seen him play in a manner that we know he can handle the Buck position. I would argue he’s looked very natural there.
“… You know what he can do at safety, too, so we’re not closing our eyes to that possibility. But you have a short window here (in the spring) where you have a chance to get a look at somebody who makes you more athletic at the second level. We needed to do it.”
When a player changes positions to back up someone in his last year of eligibility, wonderings about future considerations are understandable.
“You always have a mind for the future,” Lea said to a question directly about coming seasons. “Everything you do is first for the current season, but always forward-thinking. That’s the only way you stay out in front of things.
“As it pertains to what [Genmark Heath is] doing right now, the immediacy of getting him reps in there, that has to do with this fall. I’m not doing that for him to watch the game from the sideline. I want him to be able to contribute from that position no different than he would at safety.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS Genmark Heath understood the move toward the snap. His physical nature makes more sense closer to the line of scrimmage, and the depth chart at linebacker presents ample opportunity for him both this season and moving forward.
“It was just looking at our depth at linebacker,” he said after the Blue-Gold Game. “[The coaches] know what I can do at safety. It was just testing me out a little bit, and I guess they saw that I could play it.”
That does not mean Genmark Heath entirely anticipated that conversation with Lea. Once he had that talk, though, Genmark Heath understood.
“It caught me off-guard a little bit, but I could kind of see it, how my body was,” he said. “When I first came in, I gained a lot of weight. At the same time, at my playing style, it was either going to be that or some type of outside linebacker because I’m more of a downhill safety.
“It came a little from nowhere, but it’s been good.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO “A strong fall camp would quickly vault Genmark Heath into the safety rotation discussion. That is an inevitable possibility given the current unproven nature of the position group.
“Whether or not he makes that leap, Genmark Heath could be called upon on special teams. The Irish need contributors there, both on return and coverage units. Genmark Heath may already be physical enough to fill those roles and make special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s life a bit easier.
“… If his body fills out as one would expect with time spent in a collegiate strength program, Genmark Heath could become Elko’s ideal of a downhill run-stopper who can provide coverage skills when necessary.”
2018 OUTLOOK Moving Genmark Heath forward to linebacker grants him essentially another year of development. Enough worthwhile safeties had arrived (Alohi Gilman and Houston Griffith, specifically) to force Genmark Heath out of contention there, and that may seem a disappointment, but the opportunities removed from the safety depth chart were apparent among the linebackers.
For that matter, Genmark Heath not moving forward until most of spring practice had passed indicates Lea was not sold on relying on Morgan, Bauer or Lamb if Tranquill were to suffer an injury. Lea gave them their chance through March and half of April. The time had come to make a change.
Being that change does not mean Genmark Heath will see much time. Tranquill’s backup, whomever it may be, will not be called upon in competitive situations unless Tranquill falls to a third drastic injury in his career.
Thus, Genmark Heath should again focus on special teams duties while learning the ins and outs of his new position — “At some point you have to know exactly what gap you’re going to,” he said in April.
DOWN THE ROAD For his sake, hopefully Genmark Heath is not sick of position contests yet. Nominally, he was a part of one last preseason, and this spring safety duties were certainly up for grabs once again. Next season, the Buck starting gig will be there for the taking, and Genmark Heath will be the first one in the mix if this spring is any indication.
He will have steep competition. Both Lamb and Bauer arrive highly-touted and strongly-recruited, yet one beating out Genmark Heath will not inherently condemn him to another season on the bench. Senior Te’von Coney’s imminent departure will open up a vacancy at Mike linebacker, as well, and Lea has shown a predilection to getting his best players on the field, even if slightly out of position.
With that in mind, a season learning under Tranquill should position Genmark Heath to be one of those players for at least parts of two seasons. Barring a significant leap, perhaps the most realistic outlook envisions a future linebacker rotation between him, Lamb and Bauer.
By the end of the week, Notre Dame will have taken the practice fields. Our long national nightmare is nearing its end: Football season is near. Even preseason practice promises new talking points.
The primary conversation around the Irish will be an old one, though.
It will not be a debate about the starting quarterback — Senior Brandon Wimbush will claim that honor.
Idle bragging about the all-time winning percentage will not precede Notre Dame’s season-opener against Michigan — The NCAA rendered that point of pride moot when it voided the Irish wins in 2012 and 2013.
Worries about reaching 85 scholarships will not be a newfound August talking point — The medical retirement of sophomore linebacker David Adams in June brought Notre Dame down to the NCAA maximum.
Rather, the driving question of the preseason, if not longer, will be about the Irish in the clutch. And it should be.
Notre Dame fell flat on its face the last two times it truly needed to perform last season, at Miami and at Stanford. Yes, there was a late comeback in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, but bowl games are outliers in nearly every aspect, including the (lack of) genuine pressure steeped upon 37 of them.
For 2018 to be considered anything of a success, that will need to change.
There will be other notes of interest this preseason, to be discussed at further length later in the week. As much as junior receiver Chase Claypool needs to find solid footing, as much as a potent safety duo needs to coalesce and as much as a running back pecking order needs to emerge, none of those worries hold any of the importance of the inability to perform in less than ideal circumstances.
The Irish know this. In the spring, head coach Brian Kelly implemented “chaos” periods to simulate some of the environment encountered in Miami to open November. Those moments include sirens instead of music, soccer balls instead of footballs, 10 players on defense instead of the usual full set. They came when Kelly decided, unannounced until it was too late to mentally prepare, something clearly lacking in south Florida when Hard Rock Stadium had entered full party mode 30 minutes before kickoff.
“Find a way to win,” Kelly said of the chaos periods in mid-April. “Overcome those obstacles and get back to doing what you do every day. Just creating that based upon preparing our team to go to Blacksburg, Va. Going to hostile environments. That’s really the crux of it.”
Kelly and his staff were roundly criticized for the Miami flop, and rightfully so. Kelly did not shy from that line of questioning afterward. No one expected the atmosphere that awaited Notre Dame. That is in the past. It no longer matters.
What matters is what the maturation shown against Michigan — even a home game can result in an undesirable moment, such as trailing 20-19 in the final two minutes just as an off-the-cuff example — and how the Irish respond to an offensive outburst at Wake Forest. The reaction to “Enter Sandman” welcoming the Hokies is the ultimate litmus test, but it is only one of a handful scheduled on Saturdays this fall.
Notre Dame does not need to succeed in all of them or even the first one to have made worthwhile progress, but faring better than last year’s 0-3 is a necessity. For that matter, describing that as 0-3 feels generous considering how terribly the trips to Miami and Stanford went.
Claypool’s mental state will reveal itself in how he does or does not earn and retain a starting spot. Juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott knocking down a few passes will be a distinct result of playmakers finding their way at safety. The splits in carries between an unproven running back stable will clearly illustrate who has the coaching staff’s trust, just as it did last year.
Success amid chaos is less tangible. Preparing for it thus requires some unorthodox methods. So be it.
If it will help solve the tired trope, then spend all of preseason practice working with water polo balls or horseshoes while listening to Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony” dubbed over an aux cord being dragged across a zipper.
