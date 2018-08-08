Getty Images

Counting Down the Irish: 15 to 11

By Douglas Farmer Aug 8, 2018
Of this top 25, 14 players were unanimous selections among the dozen ballots. Notre Dame sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey was not one of them, yet he rated so highly on seven particular ballots, he snuck past one of those unanimous selections.

25: Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points
24: Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter and captain, 30
23: Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60
22: Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74
21: Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79
20: Julian Okwara, junior defensive end, 84
19: Dexter Williams, senior running back, 88
18: Alizé Mack, senior tight end, 89
17: Tony Jones, junior running back, 91
16: Shaun Crawford, senior nickelback, 93

15: Cole Kmet, sophomore tight end, 110 points
High ranking: No. 9
Low ranking: No. 24
12 ballots total.

If Kmet does not build drastically on his 2017 of two catches for 14 yards, this balloting is going to look awfully foolish.

His physical gifts began showing themselves in spring … on the baseball diamond. That half of his double-duty saw him finish the season with a 5.05 ERA in 26 appearances and 46.1 innings. That ERA may seem high, but this is college baseball, and it should also be mentioned he struck out 39 batters in that spot duty. All the while, he impressed the Irish football coaching staff in spring practices.

In theory, offensive coordinator Chip Long prefers to utilize a variety of personnel packages. That includes a nationwide default of three receivers, one tight end and one running back, but if Long can deploy multiple tight ends or running backs, he gladly does. Kmet makes that very possible, in much the same way Durham Smythe did last season. Of course, that hinges on another tight end playing up to par, as well.

Kmet’s spring success indicates he will be a consistent tight end, even if no one else will be. Hence his finishing higher than any other tight end (read: senior Alizé Mack at No. 18) in this polling. A reliable tight end provides senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush a safety blanket of sorts, and that role alone would boost Kmet past last year’s meager freshman season.

14: Robert Hainsey, sophomore right tackle, 119 points
High ranking: No. 10
Low ranking: No. 20
10 ballots total.

Some may object to calling Hainsey a returning starter. Some, in fact, have. His only official start came in the Citrus Bowl, but he played a genuine role in all 13 games, splitting right tackle snaps with Tommy Kraemer, now inside at right guard. If Hainsey is not a returning starter, neither is Kraemer, despite those 12 starts next to his name.

The greatest change for both will come in the added focus of not taking any series off. That is not something to be shirked, but it should be manageable a season after alternating series. The first-time players needed to make adjustments on the sidelines while their counterpart was playing. By now, those coaching points should not take longer than the defensive series naturally provided by the rhythm of the game.

In some respects, Hainsey’s success will still tie to Kraemer. If the two can form a potent blocking combination on the right side of the line, Long’s game plan will begin to feature them, just as it did with Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson on the left side last year. Of course, this would be nowhere near as dramatic.

Pride’s sprinter speed has long set him apart, but that was not always seen as a good thing. (und.com)

13: Troy Pride, junior cornerback, 133 points
High ranking: No. 6
Low ranking: No. 22
12 ballots total.

Pride looks more and more like a testament to giving players time to develop. Entering his sophomore season, the most frequent talking point on him focused on Pride splitting time in the spring between football and track, arguably setting back his progress a touch. Perhaps it did, but by now, he has caught up.

“He’s on-body, he’s physically now able to reroute receivers with leverage,” Kelly said after Friday’s practice. “That was a little bit problematic for him at times. He might not have been as strong as he needed to be.”

Pride will have the luxury of usually covering the opponent’s second-best receiver. His leaps and bounds in the last nine months have not moved him past second-team All-American Julian Love. However, the combination of two pseudo-shutdown corners should give each a bit more freedom, something Kelly has alluded to in terms of pressing a bit more in coverage. Both Pride and Love have the ability to recover from a mistake, skewing the risk :: reward ratio toward the defense’s favor.

12: Alohi Gilman, junior safety, 135 points
High ranking: No. 10
Low ranking: No. 20
12 ballots total.

Fact: No safeties made this top 25 last year. Also a fact: Gilman received votes even though he was not eligible and always unlikely to be so. If he had been, he might have been listed here then.

It is not a secret Notre Dame has needed better safety play of late. Gilman’s transfer from Navy at least provides a playmaker at the position, even if a slightly-undersized one. (5-foot-10 ½, 202 pounds) By the looks of it, he is making those plays in preseason practice just as he did with a strip-and-recovery in April’s Blue-Gold Game.

Safety Alohi Gilman apparently intercepted a pass in Tuesday’s preseason practice, something Notre Dame hasn’t seen from a safety in a game since 2016. (@NDFootball)

Kelly has noticed those improvements at safety.

“I really like what’s happening with our safety position, as well, much more around the ball and closing space,” he said Friday before acknowledging the current rotation includes Gilman, junior Jalen Elliott and freshman Houston Griffith.

11: Chase Claypool, junior receiver, 167 points
High ranking: No. 7
Low ranking: No. 20
12 ballots total.
Last year: No. 18

Not much new ground needs to be trodden here. Claypool has the physical tools to lead the Irish in every receiving category. He knows as much. He also knows his mental ups-and-downs have limited his on-field production.

How that focus fares through the preseason will be quickly revealed in the season-opener. Michigan’s defense will test Claypool and Notre Dame’s passing game. It is one of the country’s best defenses for a reason.

“We think we’ve got a really good player on the outside, a couple of really good players,” Kelly said. “Chase Claypool has continued to mature and grow as a receiver. I liked his focus and his mindset.”

If that continues, Claypool will challenge senior Miles Boykin to become the alpha receiver. That competition would be a great problem to have for Kelly and Long. Nonetheless, if Claypool’s tunnel vision broadens, then this ranking will become nothing but a pipe dream.

The panelists:
Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Elizabeth Greason, The Observer
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Laken Litman, Indianapolis Star
Tim O’Malley, Irish Illustrated
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, The Athletic
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down

Counting Down the Irish: 20 to 16

Getty Images
By Douglas Farmer Aug 7, 2018
10 Comments

Of the 13 players appearing in both last year’s “Counting Down the Irish” and the present iteration, only three regressed down the rankings. Oddly enough, all three fell into today’s grouping.

No. 25 Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points.
No. 24 Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter and captain, 30 points.
No. 23 Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60.
No. 22 Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74.
No. 21 Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79.

20: Julian Okwara, junior defensive end, 84 points
High ranking: No. 9
Low ranking: No. 19
Seven ballots total.

Nominally, Okwara backs up classmate Daelin Hayes, making him the first second-unit player to appear in this polling. While he will play plenty in order to keep both pass-rushers legs’ fresh, Okwara is the truest backup among those yet to be considered. (For example, at least two Notre Dame running backs will see plenty of time, the starting designation contingent on a play call. Neither is a genuine sub.)

That is pointed out as a credit to Okwara. Despite comparatively fewer opportunities, he is expected to make his presence known. A year after making 4.5 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks, any growth on those numbers will result in that expectation being fulfilled. Lest we forget, he also made quite an acrobatic interception at North Carolina, showing off his athleticism in his homestate.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly praised Okwara for putting in the work to add 12 pounds over the summer, theoretically readying him for the toll exacted by more playing time.

“I think what you’ll see now with this new weight, he’s one of our stronger players,” Kelly said Thursday. “Extremely strong in the weight room. He now has added obviously some power behind that.”

Added durability and power should also make Okwara’s overall abilities applicable in more situations.

19: Dexter Williams, senior running back, 88 points
High ranking: No. 8
Low ranking: No. 23
Eight ballots total.
Last year: No. 15

Williams’ fall four spots absolutely ties to the likelihood of him missing the season’s first four games for unspecified disciplinary issues. A player can make only so much impact in just two-thirds of the season.

When he takes the field, if he remains healthy, Williams is arguably Notre Dame’s most explosive running back. (It is an argument out of deference to the unknown commodity known as sophomore Jafar Armstrong.) If he finds a rhythm on a crucial series, Williams certainly has the tools to single-handedly tilt a game.

Yet, he has not done so to date. He has struggled to remain on the field, both due to injury and inadequacy in passing situations. Now, add to that list repeated transgressions forcing him to the sideline. If the best ability is availability, Williams’ ceiling is lower than his physical gifts suggest, yet those gifts are enough to force him onto this listing, nonetheless.

Alizé Mack finished last season with 19 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown, numbers he will need to improve upon to warrant these expectations of a worthwhile impact. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

18: Alizé Mack, senior tight end, 89 points
High ranking: No. 10
Low ranking: No. 25
Nine ballots total.
Last year: No. 8

Mack is this season’s largest drop in balloting. Returning from a season suspended due to academic missteps created an intriguing allure last year, one beset by dropped passes and a lack of separation. Inconsistent Irish quarterback play exacerbated Mack’s struggles.

Yet, his drop may not tie solely to those struggles. It could also point to the depth chart around Mack. Sophomore tight ends Cole Kmet and Brock Wright both played well last season, and fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar showed a unique red-zone presence. The position as a whole could not be much stronger, but that depth could limit Mack’s ability to finally break out despite the tantalizing mismatches his 6-foot-4 frame and excellent speed could create.

17: Tony Jones, junior running back, 91 points
High ranking: No. 3
Low ranking: No. 25
Eight ballots total.

Barring injury, Jones is likely to end up with the most carries for Notre Dame this fall, and that alone warrants this ranking when considering overall impact. What he does with those carries will determine if that high vote or the low mark was more accurate.

Jones averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season on 44 rushes. He is nowhere near a plodding rusher, though he often prefers to bowl over a defender rather than evade him. Both strategies work.

If he does prove to be deserving of anything resembling that high-water mark (or even the Nos. 7 and 8 rankings he also received), two-back sets will likely play a part in that. Jones gives Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long his best backfield Swiss Army knife, showing excellent ability in pass-blocking and more than competence in receiving and running routes out of the backfield. The difficult situations Jones could put defenses in will not only show themselves in his stats, but also in his backfield counterparts, be that Williams and senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush or another running back altogether.

Rarely does a play truly swing a touchdown. Other chances usually follow it up, or the touchdown was not literally a sure thing. When Shaun Crawford forced a fumble at the goal line at Michigan State last season, he genuinely did prevent a score when he recovered the fumble in the end zone. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

16: Shaun Crawford, senior nickelback, 93 points
High ranking: No. 4
Low ranking: No. 24
10 ballots total.
Last year: No. 10

If Crawford finally has all of his fitness back after losing both the 2015 and 2016 seasons to injury, then this mark will likely end up too low. He had his hand directly involved in four turnovers last season, including one of the savviest plays seen in a long time when he stripped Michigan State running back LJ Scott inches from the goal line and recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchback rather than a Spartans touchdown. That moment of brilliance has been somewhat forgotten among long Irish touchdown runs, the Citrus Bowl heroics and the sheer weight of time, but it best showed what Crawford is capable of.

Also forgotten, Crawford added 32 tackles in a part-time role, even though the season’s grind gradually slowed him down. It was, after all, his first full season.

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame will (probably) not wear green; freshmen will need to be ready for Michigan

Getty Images
By Douglas Farmer Aug 6, 2018
21 Comments

Being “Counting Down the Irish” week, let’s offer a teaser of what is to come by Friday: Four Notre Dame seniors or fifth-years received all the first-place votes in the balloting of a dozen media members. What should not surprise: All four line up in the middle of the field, which makes sense considering the series attempts to gauge who is the most impactful player on the team.

What may surprise: Two play offense.

Nonetheless, four of the top five play for first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea, a large part of the reason any Irish hype ties to that defense.

One more tease: The one offensive showing in the top five is not senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

None of those players will be wearing green against Michigan on Sept. 1, per Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Well, probably not.

Kelly has publicly thrown his support behind an attempt to fill the stadium with green and only green in just 26 days, a bit of a correction to the showing of red brought by Georgia last September. The marketing catchphrase seems to be “Irish wear green.”

“I’ve simply been 100 percent backing, giving [the students] the backing that we, in fact, will be pushing that on our end,” Kelly said Thursday. “Some of our coaches, coaching gear, they will have some green in it. We’re pushing some other things within the stadium through our marketing department that I think is going to bring that stadium together unified.

“More than anything else, it was listening to what our students wanted. They wanted that stadium to be unified.”

This seems a clear chance to trot out the much-maligned green jerseys. The rekindling of a historic rivalry, two top-15 teams with bigger hopes, a big game on a day with few others to match it.

“My sense is, there’s going to plenty of green in that stadium,” Kelly said. “Our home jerseys are blue. I love that tradition. Unless something happens drastically in my thought process, we’ll wear our traditional blue coming into that game.”

That is about as definitive a “no” as Kelly could offer while still leaving the proverbial changing room door unlocked.

ESPN announced its “College GameDay” pregame show will broadcast from Notre Dame to open the season, returning to the campus where GameDay first broadcast live 25 years ago, then previewing a top-two matchup of Florida State at Notre Dame. Obviously, the morning broadcast will not impact the Irish or the Wolverines on the field in the least, but it will add hype and attention to the contest, as well as dial up the on-campus environment another notch.

That will be quite an up-tick in atmosphere for Notre Dame’s freshmen. No matter where they may have played high school football, under the lights against Michigan will be a change. The green, College GameDay, etc. only adds to such.

This is of note because Kelly certainly seems intent on playing some of the freshmen, in large part thanks to the NCAA now allowing them up to four games of play before losing a year of eligibility.

“I’m going into camp with the mindset of playing those [freshmen] that are physically and mentally prepared to help our football team win,” Kelly said. “If they are, we don’t have to worry about it.

“We’ll get them on the field and we’ll compete right away and then maybe we’ve got to make some decisions. Maybe some are better suited as they move through the season to pull back on and maybe some are, let’s keep rolling, let’s keep playing.”

It remains to be seen exactly how this shift from the NCAA alters coaches’ plans across the country. Some will undoubtedly hold back some players until November, adding fresh legs to their depth charts. Kelly may yet do that with a few, but his description points to testing out freshmen in a high-stakes moment early to quickly learn who can viably contribute the rest of the season and who needs more physical and/or mental maturation.

Of those likely to play the rest of the season, freshman safety Houston Griffith is an obvious candidate, already looking to force his way into the starting lineup.

Freshman linebacker Bo Bauer also made enough of a springtime impression to have Kelly still praising him.

“Here is a guy that physically has transformed himself, his mentality, his work ethic, the way he attacks things,” Kelly said. “He’s been extremely impressive.”

On coordinators and the coaching box
Both Lea and offensive coordinator Chip Long are likely to spend the season watching from above. That will be a continuation for Long from last year’s precedent.

“Chip would prefer to be on the field, but he’s open,” Kelly said. “He’s a young coach. It’s not like he’s done it for 40 years, and we all can learn and change.”

For Lea, it will be an adjustment from his past, just as working as the coordinator is. Kelly emphasized moving to the distant aerial view means Lea will have to have even better communication with his defensive assistants. Look for associate head coach and defensive line coach Mike Elston to become the point person in that endeavor.

Lea as the defensive coordinator will include a few other shifts in scheme, something Kelly has been hinting at since the spring.

“We’ve made some tweaks along the way in terms of what I think will be effective for us both in front and in coverage,” Kelly said. “That’s another great thing about Clark. Clark’s not married to, this is the way we do it and we can’t get better at doing it in a different fashion.”

Those changes almost assuredly include greater use of press coverage to best utilize the skills of junior cornerbacks Julian Love and Troy Pride while trusting an improved back-line at safety to provide a, well, a “safety” net.

The greatest preseason goal, Notre Dame’s maturation amid chaos
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s preseason dotted by questions at complementary positions
With three QBs and six RBs to tend to, Notre Dame’s preseason work awaits
Counting Down the Irish: Others Receiving Votes
Counting Down the Irish: 25 to 21
No. 2 Jordan Genmark Heath, safety-turned-linebacker
No. 2 Dexter Williams, senior running back

Notre Dame begins at No. 11 in Coaches’ Poll; Michigan at No. 14
Former Irish WR “commit” TJ Sheffield chooses Purdue
Michael Floyd signs with New Orleans Saints

Counting Down the Irish: 25 to 21

Associated Press
By Douglas Farmer Aug 6, 2018
4 Comments

The arbitrary cutoff line of a top 25 left out Notre Dame freshman safety Houston Griffith, senior defensive back Nick Coleman and sophomore receiver Michael Young, the leaders among those Others Receiving Votes.

The “Counting Down the Irish” top 25 does include 11 defensive players compared to 12 offensive, along with two special teams stalwarts. It begins with …

25: Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points
High ranking: No. 18
Low ranking: No. 23
Five ballots total.

For a defensive tackle who started 13 games last season, this ranking may seem low. If four other defensive linemen were not ranked ahead of Bonner, one could conceivably argue this ranking is solely a symptom of a talent-rich roster. Instead, it presumably ties to Bonner’s balky wrist.

He played through that injury last season, but it diminished his effectiveness. He began the year with four tackles in each of the first two weeks, but then reached that number only once more, even failing to make a single tackle against either USC or North Carolina State.

His return for a final fall at all came as a surprise after he initially announced he would move on with his future shortly after the Citrus Bowl victory against LSU. A few weeks later he reversed course, though an offseason surgery still kept Bonner out of any contact drills in the spring.

Flipping to nose tackle changes his duties a bit, now more focused on holding the point of attack rather than making plays. That switch also arguably played a role in his showing up so low in this media balloting — it will be a less glamorous role, and one in which he has a capable backup in sophomore Kurt Hinish (No. 34 if continuing these rankings that far, showing up on one ballot at No. 18). The mere existence of Hinish makes Bonner’s return to Notre Dame a low-risk endeavor. If his wrist injury limits Bonner again, whether it be the wrist itself or the lack of conditioning caused by his recovery time, then the Irish know who to turn to. If, however, Bonner builds on his breakout senior year, then this No. 25 spot will almost assuredly be considered too low.

24: Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter, captain, 30 points
High ranking: No. 15
Low ranking: No. 23
Five ballots total.

The dozen media members involved in this voting process focused on events occurring on the field, not inherently in Notre Dame’s locker room. While some of Newsome’s presence off-the-field may have seeped into the thinking of five, this placement is largely a result of his consistency as a punter. Averaging 43.9 yards per punt may not seem like an astronomical number, but it is worth noting less than 45 percent of his punts were even returned last year (27 returns on 63 punts). Those that were carried gained 8.4 yards per return.

His reliability is rather boring. As kickoffs are phased out of football, punts will become the ideal time to stop by the concession stand, and when Newsome is booming for air time, that is even truer. Even in critical moments on the road, he remains steady. Exhibit A: Landing three punts inside the 20-yard line at Michigan State last September.

23: Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60 points
High ranking: No. 12
Low ranking: No. 24
Nine ballots total.

Entering the spring, Eichenberg was far from assured a starting spot. Sophomores Josh Lugg and Aaron Banks both seemed ready to contribute, meaning Eichenberg would genuinely need to earn the nod. Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn had options, too, since junior Tommy Kraemer has shown some aptitude at tackle despite best projecting at guard.

Eichenberg removed those wonders, grabbing the opportunity created by the departure of consensus first-team All-American Mike McGlinchey.

“He’s strong enough, he’s athletic enough, he’s smart enough,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “You’ve got to play the game, and I think he’s just learning every single day. … It’s a really good situation where he can kind of slide in there and continue to grow.”

Kelly pointed to Eichenberg’s greatest development coming in his own confidence. With that in mind, his progress as a starter should pick up momentum later in the season, especially as the offensive line as a whole coalesces. Speaking of that unit …

22: Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74 points
High ranking: No. 15
Low ranking: No. 19
Eight ballots total.

Right guard may seem a low-profile position, but the mere act of (finally) moving Kraemer to the inside could result in some noticing the center’s right-hand man. Kraemer has long seemed suited for the interior, where his raw power best complements his 6-foot-5 frame.

He started most of last season at right tackle, all the while splitting time with then-freshman Robert Hainsey. Now the two will line up next to each other. As a duo, they could switch Notre Dame’s run focus from the left to the right.

Yoon converts a field goal against Georgia last September. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

21: Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79 points
High ranking: No. 6
Low ranking: No. 25
10 ballots total.
Last year: No. 24

If this is the season where Yoon hits a game-winning field goal with just seconds left on the clock, then that high ranking will look truly prescient. If it is another ho-hum year of 14-for-18 field goals, only missing early and/or from distance before finding a multi-month rhythm, then Yoon’s impact will likely fly below the general radar.

From a selfish perspective of enjoying competitive football and relishing ledes that write themselves, let’s hope Yoon gets his chance this year. As a four-year kicker, one moment of great pressure should be expected at some point.

Counting Down the Irish: Others Receiving Votes

Associated Press
By Douglas Farmer Aug 3, 2018
23 Comments

Houston Griffith finished oh-so-close. In the annual “Counting Down the Irish” series, the freshman safety finished just three points outside Notre Dame’s top-25, leading the way among both freshmen and those “Others Receiving Votes.”

The annual polling of a dozen media members on the Irish football beat hopefully results in a wisdom of the crowd ranking, one that neither overhypes nor underestimates Griffith’s potential impact this season. That impact may not be specifically felt in stats — though Griffith breaking up a few passes or, gasp, intercepting a pass would elevate him above Notre Dame’s recent safety play.

While production is largely objective, the combination of contributions and on-field value to the team is a bit more subjective. This polling attempts to quantify that gray area, and nine of the 12 voters expect Griffith to be one of the 25 most impactful Irish this fall. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly does not inherently disagree.

“We’re talking about playing on a really good football team but having the skills to play both [cornerback and safety],” Brian Kelly said Thursday. “Then, functional intelligence for the position in which [Griffith] plays. He can diagnose, he can see things, he reacts quickly to things in front of him.

“The skillset is high at that safety position for him … Age doesn’t really become a disqualifier for him.”

Five other freshmen join Griffith below the top-25’s dividing line, along with three sophomores with a full four years of eligibility remaining. Of those nine, it is worth noting five play on the defensive side of the ball, including freshman rover Shayne Simon, who received one ranking of No. 21 to earn his five points.

Of the total 19 others receiving votes, 11 play defensively, making exactly half of the 44 vote-getters under coordinator Clark Lea’s charge. (Note: Two special teams contributors made the cut. It is not a perfect offense/defense split.) As the polling reveal reaches its conclusion, the quality of the top defensive players will become apparent. For now, know only one safety made the top-25, while three fell between Nos. 26 and No. 44, with junior Jalen Elliott (five points) and freshman Derrik Allen (two) joining Griffith.

That grouping underscores Notre Dame’s need to figure out its rotation at safety this preseason. Similarly, Simon is joined by senior Asmar Bilal (nine) and sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (six) as possible rover options.

If offering any personal comment to these votes, it would not surprise this scribe to see Simon considered too low when looking back after the season. He just may have the highest ceiling of those three, leaving the biggest yet only question of how much talent can he tap as a freshman?

“There’s some really fine athletes [at rover],” Kelly said. “They have got to be productive, as well. Here’s what’s nice about it from my perspective: We’ve got good players, and we just need to coach them and teach them and develop them along the way and be patient with them.

“They are all going to be good players.”

Junior quarterback Ian Book (22) finished only four spots outside the top-25 though appearing on just four ballots, well ahead of freshman Phil Jurkovec (four points), but both warranted consideration.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame’s preseason dotted by questions at complementary positions

Last year, four cornerbacks made the cut, but this year only three do. Two repeated, and one’s rise was expected after his finish last season. The surprises come via the transfer departure of Nick Watkins and the rankings plummet of now-junior Donte Vaughn. He finished No. 25 in 2017, but now received no votes whatsoever. Senior Nick Coleman, split somewhere between safety and cornerback, finished just one point behind Griffith.

A final piece of interest, sparked by one of the two players to receive only one point in voting, three defensive tackles finished among those receiving votes. The depth on the frontline interior is not exceptionally proven, but it is deeper than in years past.

Others receiving votes:
Freshman safety Houston Griffith – 26 points, nine ballots.
Senior cornerback Nick Coleman – 25, three ballots, high of No. 11.
Junior receiver Michael Young – 25, four ballots, high of No. 16.
Junior quarterback Ian Book – 22, four ballots, high of No. 18.
Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – 16, three ballots, high of No. 15.
Sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong – 9.5, six ballots.
Senior linebacker Asmar Bilal – 9, two ballots, high of No. 18.
Senior receiver Chris Finke – 8, two ballots.
Sophomore defensive tackle Kurt Hinish – 8, one ballot, high of No. 18.
Sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah – 6, one ballot, high of No. 20.
Junior safety Jalen Elliott – 5, one ballot, high of No. 21.
Sophomore linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath – 5, one ballot, high of No. 21.
Freshman linebacker Shayne Simon – 5, high of No. 21.
Fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar – 5, one ballot, high of No. 21.
Freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec – 4, one ballot, high of No. 22.
Freshman safety Derrik Allen – 2, one ballot.
Sophomore running back Avery Davis – 1.5, two ballots.
Freshman receiver Kevin Austin – 1, one ballot.
Freshman defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola – 1, one ballot.

