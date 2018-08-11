Associated Press

Counting Down the Irish: Too high? Too low? Just right?

Notre Dame will rely on its defense and offensive line this season, so when the “Counting Down The Irish” top 25 includes 11 defenders and all five starting offensive linemen, it makes sense. That logic was confirmed when the top five consisted of solely those such players.

I did not submit a top-25 ranking for the annual exercise. Some philosophical piece of me feels the composite polling presents better without the added ballot. An even dozen votes provides enough of a sample size, and the core of the credit then goes to those 12. They deserve it, they took the time to aid this space. Hopefully doing so at least prompted them to organize their thoughts before preseason practice, serving something of a purpose on their ends, as well.

Before the ballots start coming in, I did try to project groupings. That is not inherently a personal ranking, but rather a prediction of the results. Doing so this year left me with a confident 20 consisting of a few different subsections:

All five offensive linemen.
Nine defensive starters.
One backup defensive lineman. (The more I think about this in retrospect, knowing my beliefs about the vitality of a deep defensive line in college football today, maybe this should have been two.)
A quarterback and his top-two receivers.
The running back most likely to get the season’s first carry.
And a kicker who has the demeanor to win a game if ever given the chance.

Those 20 all made the final listing, then joined by two tight ends, a running back who is unlikely to see action until the end of September, a nickelback and a punter.

Those five were among about 10 names I figured would fill out the polling.

That preemptive brainstorming now frames some opinions of players who finished too high and others who landed too low. It needs to be acknowledged, those opinions are here voiced with a practice viewing and Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s comments over the last week-plus in mind and time to reflect upon the wisdom of the crowd.

The dozen panelists had none of those opportunities, turning in their ballots at the start of the month.

TOO HIGH: Senior Dexter Williams (pictured above, No. 2) is the most-explosive running back on the roster. He has the most experience. These cannot be doubted.

He is also expected to miss a third of his season. With his injury history and indifference toward blocking, missing more time would not be a shock.

Expecting him to be the No. 19 most-impactful player this season with those large limiting factors is a generous reach. It is not impossible, but it seems quite improbable.

TOO LOW: That thought process then points to sophomores Avery Davis and Jafar Armstrong. If combining their votes, they would have finished No. 31, where Armstrong finished on his own. This is not to say either should have been in the top 25, but one of their names should have appeared on every ballot, rather than on only half, with two of those six listing both at the very bottom of the ranking.

The praise Thursday featured Davis, both in this space and in Kelly’s words, but the latter made an interesting point about Armstrong that could bear fruit in October and November.

“He can go all day,” Kelly said. “That kid is incredible. Physically, there’s no drop-off. His GPS numbers, we’ve never had them as high as his, and he bounces back the next day. He’s an incredibly-conditioned football player.”

Will anyone be all that surprised if Williams pulls up with a tight hamstring in his second game off the sidelines and Armstrong steps in with a similar one cut-and-go running style?

Davis and Armstrong probably should not have made the top 25 as a whole, but it is surprising to see them receive so little consideration given the utter lack of experience/proven depth/actual running backs at the position.

TOO HIGH: Both tight ends. Sophomore Cole Kmet finished No. 15 and senior Alizé Mack landed at No. 18. Kmet has two catches to his name. Mack has two seasons of inconsistency sandwiching a season of academic purgatory.

If either proves worthy of those rankings, no one will be happier than offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Tony Jones will not come anywhere near matching Josh Adams' stats from a year ago, but as Notre Dame's starting and lead running back, he should put up enough to garner more consideration than he did in the annual "Counting Down the Irish" series.

TOO LOW: Junior running back Tony Jones fell between the two tight ends. He may not be a star-in-the-making, though that remains within the realm of possibility, but he will be the bellcow through at least the first four games and conceivably much of the season. Even if he finishes the year with a pedestrian 700 yards and five touchdowns on 150 carries, that would warrant more credit than he seems to have been given.

TOO LOW: If senior kicker Justin Yoon wins so much as one game with a swing of his leg, his impact should qualify as no lower than No. 15, yet he finished at No. 21. Given Kelly’s thoughts about Yoon’s leg strength, it is all that more likely he gets a chance to finally knock in a walk-off field goal.

“Justin Yoon is pounding the ball,” Kelly said. “I mean, pounding it. He’s gone from a guy whose cliff was 45, his cliff is (now) 52-55. He’s pounding the ball. That’s on him. He worked so hard in the weight room to get there.”

TOO HIGH: Junior receiver Chase Claypool (No. 11) returns the best receiving stats on the roster and, if locked-in, will make his mark on the season, but should he really have been ahead of …

TOO LOW: Junior safety Alohi Gilman (No. 12) and junior cornerback Troy Pride (No. 13)? Again, Notre Dame will rely on its defense. A long-pined-for starting safety and a physically-gifted cornerback should not be knocked below Claypool by default. To use the words of junior defensive end Daelin Hayes, No. 8 in the proceedings, …

“I think this defense is the heartbeat of our team. This team lives and dies with us.”

A similar argument can be made for junior defensive end Julian Okwara (No. 21) ending up too low, but to make that a legitimate gripe, someone has to slide below him. The best candidate would be senior nickelback Shaun Crawford (No. 16), more of a part-time defensive starter than Okwara is, so the claim is not a strong one.

Try to project Shaun Crawford's coming season at your own risk.

Crawford’s role as a nickelback somewhat complements the rover linebacker. He is established in his position, though. It is known he will start and, barring injury, presumably stay in that slot on the depth chart.

Senior Asmar Bilal, sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and freshman Shayne Simon cannot say the same as they compete for rover opportunities. Bilal should start against Michigan, but the beat media’s lack of confidence in him is noteworthy.

In the end, the crowd’s wisdom should be deferred to. Settling on nine defensive starters (missing the rover and a second safety) along with a part-timer in Crawford and a rotational backup in Okwara is an unquestionable conclusion. The five offensive linemen were hardly in doubt. Even acknowledging the reliability of a fifth-year punter is a worthy use of four percent of a ballot.

If curious, the names not yet mentioned in my grouping of 10 to fill five were junior quarterback Ian Book and sophomore defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish. Kelly may agree regarding Tagovailoa-Amosa, although with the obvious benefit of far more insight than any of these voters had.

“Myron has had a really good camp,” Kelly said. “As a three-technique, his athletic ability and his first-step quickness, he gives us two three-techniques (along with senior Jerry Tillery) that can get up the field and cause some havoc.”

This is not to say Tagovailoa-Amosa, Hinish or Book (or Davis or Armstrong) should have finished in the top 25, but it is to point out how strongly they needed to be considered, even if Davis was not much.

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
When a Sunday baptism precedes a Saturday wedding, you end up at a rescheduled Notre Dame practice Thursday. It only makes sense. Even if it didn’t, it fits the job description.

Though only the sixth practice of the Irish preseason, and coming more than three full weeks yet before Michigan arrives in town, Thursday marked just a few days short of halfway through preseason practice. (Prep for the Wolverines will begin about Aug. 26, 23 days after the first practice. Splitting that difference puts the midway point actually on Aug. 14, otherwise known as this coming Tuesday.)

Thus, it is not too soon to recap some things learned, both from that specific practice and from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s post-practice comments thus far.

RELATED READING: Things To Learn — Notre Dame’s preseason dotted by questions at complementary positions

— This space pondered a backup quarterback competition entering the preseason. End that wondering. Freshman Phil Jurkovec is not in the mix with junior Ian Book to back up senior Brandon Wimbush. That is, quite frankly, how it should be at this point. Book played well when needed last year, and it will take some time for Jurkovec to be up to speed. His lack of early enrollment sticks out in that regard, but fauting an 18-year-old for enjoying his final year of high school is to miss the point of much of this entire premise.

— Avery Davis will play this season, a lot. The former quarterback already appears to excel in his newfound running back and receiver duties, expanding offensive coordinator Chip Long’s playbook exponentially. Sophomore receiver-turned-back Jafar Armstrong offers a similar boost, though slightly less noteworthy this week.

“It’s really a tandem package where we want to be able to personnel the defense,” Kelly said of the duo. “… Some of it has to be Jafar has to continue to improve, which he has.”

Davis, in particular, seems to fit into the role like a natural. This may have been an overreaction in the moment, but this particular set of scribbled notes included the thought, “Avery Davis could have 400 total yards with three touchdowns.” If memory serves, a catch amid traffic in the end zone prompted the thought.

— As such, Davis seems to be the backup running back to junior Tony Jones, with Armstrong offering relief and amplification when needed. Thursday was not an ideal day to determine which of the two freshmen had established himself, if either, as both were limited in action. Senior Dexter Williams essentially practiced with the fourth-string, if there were such a thing. *Insert obvious drawn conclusion here*

— Regarding Williams, though, when Davis was getting that red-zone work with the first-string, Williams was working through some drills more than 60 yards away. He still stepped away to yell encouragement, “I see you AD! I see you AD!” He continued until Davis offered some form of acknowledgement, the gridiron version of the Bleacher Creatures’ roll call.

— To answer the third question from a week ago’s “Things to Learn” … Senior Asmar Biilal will start at rover, though he is still not stellar in coverage. His physical abilities are clear, especially when greeting a member of the offense. During a special teams drill working on shedding blocks, he was the first one to receive genuine praise, even though the linebackers had gone through the line two or three times. Bilal is quick and strong, just not quick at reading a route and beating the receiver to the necessary spots. In other words, Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch desperately hopes to line up against Bilal a few times Sept. 22.

— Senior Nick Coleman intercepted a Wimbush pass Thursday, confirming what Kelly would later state: Coleman remains in the mix at safety despite the apparent separation from juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott and freshman Houston Griffith.

“[Coleman is] a guy who was fighting for reps in the spring,” Kelly said. “He’s come into this camp with just a better presence in everything that he does. Tackling, awareness, playing the ball in the air.”

Coleman may not start at safety, but having four to rely upon would bolster defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s confidence.

Davis has been discussed. Keys and McKinley are only similar in that they are receivers. McKinley’s legs are as thick as Jones’, despite being listed as a full three inches taller than the running back. If senior Miles Boykin is producing, it is hard to know when McKinley will get a chance to finally play, but he certainly looked ready.

Keys (rivals.com)

The 170-pound Keys may not have the same difficulty finding the field. Sophomore Michael Young works primarily on the field sideline, backing up junior Chase Claypool. Keys then fills out the second unit in the slot behind senior Chris Finke, the least-accomplished of the three starters.

Keys may not yet have all of Wimbush’s trust, but if he continues to shake and slice past defenders as he did Thursday, he should earn it. He already has the attention of Kelly and receivers coach Del Alexander, who spent much of practice focused on Keys, coaching him up on details.

“[Keys] doesn’t blink,” Kelly said. “Nothing’s too big for him. The game of football comes really easy, functional intelligence of the game. … He’s a guy as well that when he gets the ball in his hands, he finds a way to make something happen.

“We’re not going to shy away from playing guys that we think can help, even if it’s in a part-time position.”

18stripes.com contributor Michael Bryan recently asked on Twitter, who would be receivers Nos. 3-5 in terms of yards come season’s end.

Finke is among the obvious possibilities, along with Young and either senior tight end Alizé Mack or sophomore tight end Cole Kmet. Consider this speculation either Keys and/or McKinley make the cut, most likely Keys. Ignoring the obvious off-field issues and focusing on his freshman season, Keys is more reminiscent of Kevin Stepherson than freshman speedster Braden Lenzy is. Keys makes plays, while Lenzy simply tries to run away from defenders.

Until he adds some technique and muscle, Lenzy will get knocked off his route with any contact. That said, if he can get free, he will track down the ball, no matter how far it is thrown (figuratively speaking, of course).

Bo Bauer (rivals.com)

— As for Bauer, the crumpled notebook states it most simply, “Bauer is going to have himself a career.” With two captains and at least one All-American candidate in front of him, that probably will not begin in earnest this season.

“Bo Bauer is a pretty smooth operator,” Kelly said. “He knows what he’s doing. He has good football instincts. He’s physically put himself in a better position to compete.”

In other words, Bauer may single-handedly be the linebacker depth Notre Dame has sought.

— Those few names (Love, Pride, Boykin, Wimbush) were expected to be noted positively and frequently, and they were. The lack of surprise leads to a lack of verbose expansion.

Wimbush was not perfect, throwing two interceptions as well as scrambling on the first play of one-vs-one scrimmaging when he had a bit more time to scan for a receiver. But he played confidently and quickly.

— Looking at a piece of scrap paper with a more informal “Things To Learn” specific to Thursday morning, the only remaining questions to answer are: “Could the second-unit OL genuinely fill in?” and “Same old Mack?”

To the first, let’s go with a partial yes. Fifth-year center Sam Mustipher may be irreplaceable, and there are not four backup linemen ready to step in, but there are at least two. As long as Notre Dame maintains decent health up front, that depth should not be a concern.

As for Mack, the senior tight end made an early grab across the middle and ran it out to the end zone, but his play still feels inconsistent more than anything else.

— Only three more open Saturdays until push comes to shove. Get outside. Enjoy yourself, and remember, it counts as only one drink if it fits in one glass.

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
When considering All-Americans, a player is deemed consensus if he shows up on at least half of the recognized lists. Using that definition, all of Notre Dame’s top-five players are consensus top-five when considering the greatest individual impacts expected from the Irish.

The name leading the way was unanimously in the top-five and rates as a consensus top-pick. At least some of that anticipation traces to the game-changing effect he showed on the very first day of 2018.

25: Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points
24: Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter and captain, 30
23: Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60
22: Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74
21: Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79
20: Julian Okwara, junior defensive end, 84
19: Dexter Williams, senior running back, 88
18: Alizé Mack, senior tight end, 89
17: Tony Jones, junior running back, 91
16: Shaun Crawford, senior nickelback, 93
15: Cole Kmet, sophomore tight end, 110
14: Robert Hainsey, sophomore right tackle, 119
13: Troy Pride, junior cornerback, 133
12: Alohi Gilman, junior safety, 135
11: Chase Claypool, junior receiver, 167
10: Khalid Kareem, junior defensive end, 180
9: Miles Boykin, senior receiver, 185
8: Daelin Hayes, junior defensive end, 193
7: Alex Bars, fifth-year left guard, captain, 228
6: Brandon Wimbush, senior quarterback, 234

5: Drue Tranquill, fifth-year linebacker, 249 points
High ranking: No. 2 on three ballots.
Low ranking: No. 11
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 7

To use Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s term, Tranquill is a “tackling machine.” He is also a two-year captain and now a three-year starter, albeit at three different positions. It may be Tranquill has finally found the position best-suited to his skillset, certainly to his future.

At Buck (or weakside) linebacker, Tranquill’s duties shift from tracking tight ends as often as running backs to focusing on run keys and dropping into coverage primarily when the offense audibles him into it. These changes will most show themselves in an influx in Tranquill’s tackles, not exactly a low bar to clear considering he made 84 last season.

Playing behind a strong defensive line, Tranquill should not have to worry about too many offensive linemen. He will be able to cut loose and chase after the ball. When handling the myriad duties of the rover last season, Tranquill still managed to recover three fumbles, force another and intercept a pass. He already had a nose for the ball.

Removing other distractions — even with the additions of run/pass keys and keeping a closer eye on blocking backs slipping out for bailout routes — will allow that nose to hone in even stronger.

Julian Love may not return multiple interceptions for touchdowns this fall, but that is far from the only measure of success for the junior cornerback and second-team All-American a year ago.

4: Julian Love, junior cornerback, 254 points
High ranking: No. 2 on three ballots.
Low ranking: No. 12
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 12

It is hard to believe a sophomore who was named a second-team All-American would then struggle to focus in the ensuing spring practices, but that was the criticism of Love, one he has come to acknowledge as fair. His first week of preseason practice featured a return to preferred and successful ways, per Kelly.

“He’s stopped worrying about making interceptions,” Kelly said Thursday. “You can be a great player without one interception. … Be who you are, and what he was last year was a technician. He was smart. He knew time and place in the game. He’s gotten back to those fundamentals and it’s really paid off for him.”

Love is best-recognized for his two (and five yards from a third) interceptions returned for touchdowns and 20-plus pass breakups, but he also provides solid tackling, hence his isolation on the boundary. He finished last season with 68.

That combination drastically skews the risk :: reward ratio for opposing quarterbacks. Test Love and the worst-case scenario is he jumps the route and returns it for six points the other way. Even if he gets beat, it is quite likely he makes the tackle before too much damage is done to Notre Dame. That is far from a desirable outcome spectrum for any passer.

If not for the rise of junior cornerback Troy Pride, Love could be in for a quiet season. Pride’s emergence this offseason, though, should force quarterbacks to throw a few passes toward Love. Whereas he could be entirely ignored (a la Revis Island in its brief heyday), having two pertinent cornerbacks forces offensive coordinators to factor in the whole field one way or another.

That should boost Love’s impact this season. He may not score twice or even intercept a single pass, as Kelly said, but how he frustrates the opposition will be all the proof needed to justify this ranking.

3: Sam Mustipher, fifth-year center, 257 points
High ranking: No. 1
Low ranking: No. 9
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 14

Less than two years ago, Mustipher was the figurative whipping boy for a disaster of a situation in a hurricane. Now he is a captain, a three-year starter and an undisputed leader. If the Irish coaches need someone put in their place, it is likely Mustipher who has the conversation.

That effect is not why he lands so high in this polling.

He lands here because he determines the offensive line’s success or failure. Mustipher makes the protection calls, removing an item from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s to-do list. Mustipher creates combination blocks to both the left and the right which elicit celebratory chest bumps before tastefully appropriate. Mustipher holds together an offensive line which, though returning four starters, has three players in new positions.

Jerry Tillery's career has been checkered by moments of immaturity, but returning for his senior season should set up the defensive tackle for a high note of a finish.

2: Jerry Tillery, senior defensive tackle, 264 points
High ranking: No. 1 on three ballots.
Low ranking: No. 9
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 11

In some ways, it is fitting Tillery and Coney land in these top-two spots, being the two players who considered heading to the NFL this spring but instead opted for one more year at Notre Dame. Tillery had arguably less to prove than Coney, having contributed for three seasons, but there is much yet to develop in his game, so the return made and makes sense.

If that development takes hold, and there is no reason to think it will not, Tillery could end up with a ballcarrier in his hands behind the line of scrimmage more than once per game. He was not far from that mark in 2017, finishing with nine tackles for loss among his 56 total. And that was from the nose tackle position, where a large portion of the responsibilities focus on holding the point of attack, not acting as a disruptor.

Like Tranquill to Buck linebacker, moving Tillery to the three-technique tackle position will set him up to play a bit more instinctively. With a six-foot-seven wingspan (if not longer), those instincts cover a lot more ground than is usually expected from a defensive tackle.

Improving on last season's 116 tackles would be a tall order for senior linebacker Te'von Coney, but do not put such an effort past him.

1: Te’von Coney, senior linebacker, 291 points
High ranking: No. 1 on seven ballots.
Low ranking: No. 5
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 23

A conversation during Thursday’s practice open to media viewing included discussion of why Coney ended up in this slot. The answer was simple: “Look at how impactful he was the last time they were on the football field.”

17 tackles against an SEC program does not just happen. Frankly, 17 tackles against anyone does not just happen. Coney was a man on a mission on New Year’s Day, seeing a touch more playing time than he had all season.

Consider, he finished last year with 116 tackles despite splitting time with seniors and captains Greer Martini and Nyles Morgan all season. Rotating with Martini was expected; Morgan’s role needed to be diminished slightly as a shoulder injury hampered him for much of the season. Once Coney got a taste of that amount of playing time, though, he ensured it would not be taken from him.

There is no longer a timeshare awaiting the Florida native. As impressive as freshman linebacker Bo Bauer looks, he will be no more than the slightest of complements to Coney. This is Coney’s show, his defense, his year.

It would be wildly-unrealistic to think Coney could match Bob Crable’s record of 187 tackles in a season, set in 1979, or even Crable’s third-highest mark of 154 tackles in 1980. (Yes, Crable owns three of the four most-prolific such seasons in Irish history.) Then again, 17 tackles a game would equal … 221. That will absolutely not happen, but could 12? That would push him past that latter mark from the leading-tackler in Notre Dame’s century-plus of football.

(Seriously, Crable finished with 521 career tackles, 84 more than Manti Te’o managed in four healthy seasons. Coney has a comparatively meager 191 in his career to date.)

The panelists:
Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Elizabeth Greason, The Observer
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Laken Litman, Indianapolis Star
Tim O’Malley, Irish Illustrated
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, The Athletic
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 9, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Brandon Wimbush may have finished last season with a completion percentage less than 50 percent, but he also accounted for 30 touchdowns total. That disparity likely explains his complete lack of movement between this ranking and the one published a year ago. He produced, but not in such a way to push the senior quarterback into the top-five of Notre Dame’s most impactful players amid 2018’s expectations.

25: Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points
24: Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter and captain, 30
23: Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60
22: Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74
21: Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79
20: Julian Okwara, junior defensive end, 84
19: Dexter Williams, senior running back, 88
18: Alizé Mack, senior tight end, 89
17: Tony Jones, junior running back, 91
16: Shaun Crawford, senior nickelback, 93
15: Cole Kmet, sophomore tight end, 110
14: Robert Hainsey, sophomore right tackle, 119
13: Troy Pride, junior cornerback, 133
12: Alohi Gilman, junior safety, 135
11: Chase Claypool, junior receiver, 167

10: Khalid Kareem, junior defensive end, 180 points
High ranking: No. 4
Low ranking: No. 15
12 ballots total.

Kareem cracks the top 10 because of two very-related occurrences. For starters, he played well last year (5.5 tackles for loss including three sacks with two coming against USC) and continued that rise in the spring. That development gave fifth-year defensive end Jay Hayes enough pause about his final season of eligibility and subsequent playing time to spark Hayes’ transfer to Georgia. That departure put Kareem into prime position to break out this year as the undisputed starter at strongside defensive end.

In that role, Kareem should match last season’s stats and then some. Back then he was a mere supplement to Hayes and senior Andrew Trumbetti. That duo combined for 55 tackles with 7.5 for loss including 1.5 sacks. Not all of those moments will fall to Kareem — classmate Ade Ogundeji stands to benefit immensely, as well — but the majority of them will.

A defensive end with 40-plus tackles, eight or nine for loss and at least five sacks just might make enough of an impact to warrant a higher ranking than No. 10.

9: Miles Boykin, senior receiver, 185 points
High ranking: No. 2
Low ranking: No. 23
12 ballots total.

Considering how Boykin’s season ended/his 2018 began, it is worth noting he did not make this top 25 at all heading into 2017.

Of course, his production this year will hinge greatly on quarterback play, but the offseason praise Irish head coach Brian Kelly continues to heap on Boykin gives the impression he should excel this fall with or without stellar performances from Wimbush.

“Miles Boykin obviously was a guy that we didn’t see much of during the year, but had a breakout game,” Kelly said a week ago. “He carried that into the offseason, into spring ball, and then into the summer workouts. He’s been outstanding.”

Boykin and Wimbush have apparently developed more of a rapport, leading to some intriguing possibilities for situational connections.

“You can take a Miles Boykin now and work on some specific things in the red zone in terms of back shoulder throws and things of that nature,” Kelly said after the first preseason practice. “We weren’t at that point (a year ago).”

Junior defensive end Daelin Hayes is most-praised for his pass-rush abilities, but his overall game has progressed past that one dimension.

8: Daelin Hayes, junior defensive end, 193 points
High ranking: No. 6
Low ranking: No. 19
12 ballots total.
Last year: No. 9

A defensive end’s duties extend beyond chasing the ball behind the line of scrimmage. In those regards, Hayes is superior to Kareem to date, but he also excels in racking up sacks, notching three last season. His pass rush has already caused Notre Dame some problems in preseason practice.

“Daelin Hayes was outstanding in what he was doing,” Kelly told WatchND’s Jack Nolan following the second practice. “A lot more confident as a football player. He’s going to be difficult to defend.

“We had to get him off the football field because we had to play with a freshman [offensive tackle] with the second-group and we couldn’t get any plays off.”

Hayes will rarely have such inexperienced players trying to set the edge against him, but his continued development may render that a moot point.

His stats and pending breakout season aside, Hayes moving up one whole spot in these rankings in a year does not give testament to how much better off the Irish defensive line is than in its recent history. Consider this poll a year ago: Hayes was the first defensive lineman listed at No. 9 with tackle Jerry Tillery the second at No. 11. Only when Jay Hayes (no relation) rated at No. 20 did the line reveal its third player of note.

It should hardly be a spoiler to admit Tillery is in the top five this year, meaning three of Notre Dame’s best-10 players are on the defensive line. That is an absolute must in college football.

7: Alex Bars, fifth-year left guard, captain, 228 points
High ranking: No. 4
Low ranking: No. 10
12 ballots total.
Last year: No. 17

Bars is the fourth offensive linemen to show up in this balloting, and his spectrum was nearly as narrow as his blocking partner’s included in tomorrow’s top five. Bars shores up an offensive line interior in the best way possible when losing a unanimous All-American. He will not be as good as Quenton Nelson, but that is hardly a knock. He will fill those shoes as well as anyone could hope.

Bars’ 6-foot-6 frame is massive for the inside, but it will allow him to aid first-year starter junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg in ways escaping most notice. Eichenberg will have the luxury of cheating just a bit toward the outside, knowing Bars’ reach can handle those extra inches. In that regard, Bars’ excellence improves the entire offensive line.

Expecting a Heisman campaign from Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush is to set oneself up for disappointment. Expecting him to improve upon last season should be a bit more realistic, though.

6: Brandon Wimbush, senior quarterback, 234 points
High ranking: No. 1
Low ranking: No. 14
12 ballots total.
Last year: No. 6

Wimbush’s skewed rankings and overall finish at No. 6 are not inherently a criticism of him, though that is naturally included to some degree. They also point to the strength of the Irish defense. The two ballots that ranked him lowest, at Nos. 13 and 14, each included seven defenders and multiple offensive linemen in front of Wimbush. This iteration of Notre Dame does not necessarily need its quarterback to be outstanding every moment in order to be successful.

It does need him to avoid mistakes, establish consistency and add in a few moments of brilliance. He excelled in two of those regards last year, but a 49.5 percent completion rate is far from reliable consistency. Very far from it, in fact, as is a yards per attempt average of 6.8.

It is genuinely hard to imagine a season in which Wimbush is more than the sixth-most impactful player on the roster. The defense has too many potential stars, and the hype is building for another offensive lineman All-American campaign, if not at least consideration. For the year to end where Kelly & Co. want it to, though, Wimbush will need to fall no lower. The Irish — and Boykin, and Claypool, and Kmet — will need Wimbush to propel such success.

“Brandon is starting to realize who he is as a player and a competitor,” Kelly told Nolan on Sunday. “He’s at his best when he’s playing fast and not thinking about a bunch of stuff.

“He’s got great athletic ability, he’s got great arm strength, he’s got the ability to run. … Play fast, good things will happen.”

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 8, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Of this top 25, 14 players were unanimous selections among the dozen ballots. Notre Dame sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey was not one of them, yet he rated so highly on seven particular ballots, he snuck past one of those unanimous selections.

25: Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points
24: Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter and captain, 30
23: Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60
22: Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74
21: Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79
20: Julian Okwara, junior defensive end, 84
19: Dexter Williams, senior running back, 88
18: Alizé Mack, senior tight end, 89
17: Tony Jones, junior running back, 91
16: Shaun Crawford, senior nickelback, 93

15: Cole Kmet, sophomore tight end, 110 points
High ranking: No. 9
Low ranking: No. 24
12 ballots total.

If Kmet does not build drastically on his 2017 of two catches for 14 yards, this balloting is going to look awfully foolish.

His physical gifts began showing themselves in spring … on the baseball diamond. That half of his double-duty saw him finish the season with a 5.05 ERA in 26 appearances and 46.1 innings. That ERA may seem high, but this is college baseball, and it should also be mentioned he struck out 39 batters in that spot duty. All the while, he impressed the Irish football coaching staff in spring practices.

In theory, offensive coordinator Chip Long prefers to utilize a variety of personnel packages. That includes a nationwide default of three receivers, one tight end and one running back, but if Long can deploy multiple tight ends or running backs, he gladly does. Kmet makes that very possible, in much the same way Durham Smythe did last season. Of course, that hinges on another tight end playing up to par, as well.

Kmet’s spring success indicates he will be a consistent tight end, even if no one else will be. Hence his finishing higher than any other tight end (read: senior Alizé Mack at No. 18) in this polling. A reliable tight end provides senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush a safety blanket of sorts, and that role alone would boost Kmet past last year’s meager freshman season.

14: Robert Hainsey, sophomore right tackle, 119 points
High ranking: No. 10
Low ranking: No. 20
10 ballots total.

Some may object to calling Hainsey a returning starter. Some, in fact, have. His only official start came in the Citrus Bowl, but he played a genuine role in all 13 games, splitting right tackle snaps with Tommy Kraemer, now inside at right guard. If Hainsey is not a returning starter, neither is Kraemer, despite those 12 starts next to his name.

The greatest change for both will come in the added focus of not taking any series off. That is not something to be shirked, but it should be manageable a season after alternating series. The first-time players needed to make adjustments on the sidelines while their counterpart was playing. By now, those coaching points should not take longer than the defensive series naturally provided by the rhythm of the game.

In some respects, Hainsey’s success will still tie to Kraemer. If the two can form a potent blocking combination on the right side of the line, Long’s game plan will begin to feature them, just as it did with Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson on the left side last year. Of course, this would be nowhere near as dramatic.

Pride's sprinter speed has long set him apart, but that was not always seen as a good thing. (und.com)

13: Troy Pride, junior cornerback, 133 points
High ranking: No. 6
Low ranking: No. 22
12 ballots total.

Pride looks more and more like a testament to giving players time to develop. Entering his sophomore season, the most frequent talking point on him focused on Pride splitting time in the spring between football and track, arguably setting back his progress a touch. Perhaps it did, but by now, he has caught up.

“He’s on-body, he’s physically now able to reroute receivers with leverage,” Kelly said after Friday’s practice. “That was a little bit problematic for him at times. He might not have been as strong as he needed to be.”

Pride will have the luxury of usually covering the opponent’s second-best receiver. His leaps and bounds in the last nine months have not moved him past second-team All-American Julian Love. However, the combination of two pseudo-shutdown corners should give each a bit more freedom, something Kelly has alluded to in terms of pressing a bit more in coverage. Both Pride and Love have the ability to recover from a mistake, skewing the risk :: reward ratio toward the defense’s favor.

12: Alohi Gilman, junior safety, 135 points
High ranking: No. 10
Low ranking: No. 20
12 ballots total.

Fact: No safeties made this top 25 last year. Also a fact: Gilman received votes even though he was not eligible and always unlikely to be so. If he had been, he might have been listed here then.

It is not a secret Notre Dame has needed better safety play of late. Gilman’s transfer from Navy at least provides a playmaker at the position, even if a slightly-undersized one. (5-foot-10 ½, 202 pounds) By the looks of it, he is making those plays in preseason practice just as he did with a strip-and-recovery in April’s Blue-Gold Game.

Safety Alohi Gilman apparently intercepted a pass in Tuesday’s preseason practice, something Notre Dame hasn’t seen from a safety in a game since 2016. (@NDFootball)

Kelly has noticed those improvements at safety.

“I really like what’s happening with our safety position, as well, much more around the ball and closing space,” he said Friday before acknowledging the current rotation includes Gilman, junior Jalen Elliott and freshman Houston Griffith.

11: Chase Claypool, junior receiver, 167 points
High ranking: No. 7
Low ranking: No. 20
12 ballots total.
Last year: No. 18

Not much new ground needs to be trodden here. Claypool has the physical tools to lead the Irish in every receiving category. He knows as much. He also knows his mental ups-and-downs have limited his on-field production.

How that focus fares through the preseason will be quickly revealed in the season-opener. Michigan’s defense will test Claypool and Notre Dame’s passing game. It is one of the country’s best defenses for a reason.

“We think we’ve got a really good player on the outside, a couple of really good players,” Kelly said. “Chase Claypool has continued to mature and grow as a receiver. I liked his focus and his mindset.”

If that continues, Claypool will challenge senior Miles Boykin to become the alpha receiver. That competition would be a great problem to have for Kelly and Long. Nonetheless, if Claypool’s tunnel vision broadens, then this ranking will become nothing but a pipe dream.

