Getty Images

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s preseason continues with contact drills and ‘Players of the Day’

By Douglas FarmerAug 13, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Notre Dame has not yet begun thinking about Michigan, and will not for another week, per Irish head coach Brian Kelly on Saturday. Before that preparation begins, Notre Dame will focus on contact in preseason practice this week.

Kelly specifically cited wanting to see the converted running back duo of sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis in tackling situations. Given how much they will presumably be needed in 19 days against the Wolverines, that pseudo-live action would make all the sense in the world.

Armstrong and Davis get lumped together all too easily. Exhibit A: The previous paragraph. They moved to a depleted running back stable at the same time and both offer a different skillset than a prototypical back would. That said, they are different.

“I don’t want anyone to leave here thinking they’re packaged together,” Kelly said. “That’s just one thing where we can get two guys on the field at the running back position that really add some flexibility.

“… Jafar is the closest thing that I’ve had to Theo Riddick since I’ve been here. Tenacious, can go all day, runs physical inside and has the skills to catch the ball coming out of the backfield. … We haven’t had that guy that can bang it up inside with that physicality.”

Davis, meanwhile, may be the master of creating something from nothing.

“Once we put the ball in [Davis’] hands, you think it’s three yards we’re looking at, and it’s eight or nine,” Kelly said.

That may sound like the ideal talent to put at the back of a punt return unit, but Davis has not seen much work there. For that matter, neither has Armstrong. (There it is again, that unnecessary coupling.) Senior receiver Chris Finke remains Kelly’s choice to return punts, with the likes of junior safety Alohi Gilman and sophomore receiver Michael Young his most likely backups.

“The big difference with Chris [compared to last year] is the strength, the added strength,” Kelly said. “Much more explosive, puts his foot in the ground and he can translate that explosiveness. He’s very confident in himself.

“That’s what you want for a punt returner, the ability to get you 5-7 yards. If you can make a mistake, he can turn it.”

At kick returner, the Irish continue to look for someone to step forward. One has to wonder if CJ Sanders would even have the job locked up if he had not transferred to SMU for his final season, given the struggles in kickoff return last season. Speaking in vague terms, Kelly mentioned senior safety Nick Coleman and senior cornerback Shaun Crawford as possibilities.

They may not end up there, but each has been deemed a special teams player of the day this preseason by Kelly, as well as earning the comparable defensive honors once apiece. They are the only players to make Kelly’s daily honor roll twice this preseason.

It is a new tactic taken by Kelly while at Notre Dame, praising specific players for their performances in practice. His logic to choosing the honorees is not newfound, though.

“For us, it’s about process and traits,” Kelly said Thursday. “If those guys bring it and really exemplify those things, I want to be able to reward them. That would be how you become a Player of the Day, if you’ve had a great day in all of those facets.”

In chronological order, tracing back to the first practice on Aug. 3, Kelly has recognized:
— Chase Claypool, Daelin Hayes and Jalen Elliott (special teams).
— Tommy Kraemer, Drue Tranquill and Nicco Fertitta (special teams).
— Miles Boykin, Troy Pride and Jafar Armstrong (special teams).
— Alizé Mack, Nick Coleman and Alohi Gilman (special teams).
— Sam Mustipher, Shaun Crawford and Nick Coleman (special teams).
— Liam Eichenberg, Jerry Tillery and Shaun Crawford (special teams).
— Alex Bars, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jordan Genmark Heath (special teams).
— Avery Davis, Julian Love and Justin Yoon.

ON VARIOUS LEG INJURIES
Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey missed some of Saturday’s practice to get an MRI on his lower leg. Kelly speculated it was only a muscular issue, but opted for caution considering it is still only preseason practice.

In Hainsey’s absence, junor right guard Tommy Kraemer moved to right tackle, where he split time with Hainsey in 2017.

“We were going to get there next week anyway because we wanted these guys to play some other positions once we had our five,” Kelly said. “Now that will open opportunities for [senior Trevor] Ruhland and [sophomore Josh] Lugg to compete at the right guard position and get some work there.”

If junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg were injured, Kraemer would also be first to move there.

Sophomore rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is also hampered by a leg issue, specifically scar tissue in his hamstring that is preventing him from getting loose. Freshman safety Houston Griffith experienced a balky hamstring over the weekend, as well.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Notre Dame will (probably) not wear green; freshmen will need to be ready for Michigan
Counting Down the Irish: 25 to 21
Counting Down the Irish: 20 to 16
Counting Down the Irish: 15 to 11
Counting Down the Irish: 10 to 6
Counting Down the Irish: 5 to 1
Counting Down the Irish: Too high? Too low? Just right?
Things Notre Dame has learned thus far into preseason
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Michigan

OUTSIDE READING
Selfless Center: Sam Mustipher worked for this moment at Notre Dame ($)
Anonymous Rival Coaches Dish on 20 of the Nation’s Best Teams
Notre Dame wide receivers’ improvement crucial to Brandon Wimbush’s success
18stripes.com ND Preseason Top 25 Players Ballot
Her Loyal Sons: Revealing My Notre Dame Roster Top 25
Go ahead and believe the hype — USC’s JT Daniels shows he’s ready to start at quarterback
USC outside linebacker Porter Gustin has torn meniscus, to undergo surgery
In Bud We Trust: How Bud Foster keeps expectations high for a retooled Virginia Tech defense
Lights. Camera. ACCtion!
For BC’s A.J. Dillon, improving is tops on his to-do list
A Day in the Lives of Equipment Managers, the Unsung Heroes of College Football

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Michigan

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 13, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

It has been a refrain for nearly four full years now. “Michigan hasn’t scored against Notre Dame in 1,802 days.” It is a misleading statistic, including a total of one game in that span, but a fun piece of bragging rights, nonetheless.

The Irish fan’s memory of the 31-0 victory, the last time the two rivals met, tends to forget how close the Wolverines came to taking an early lead in 2014. Matt Wile missed a field goal on each of Michigan’s first two possessions. He finished the year 15-of-21.

Notre Dame should not presume to be offered such a gift to start this season. Wolverines sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin went 19-of-24 last year, including 6-of-8 from beyond 40 yards with a long of 55.

2016 REVIEW
Michigan began last season 4-0, but the cracks in the figurative foundation were apparent even then. Though winning each of those by at least 16 points, all four games were competitive in the second half. Perhaps as should be expected of a team with an incompetent offense (25.2 points per game and 5.2 yards per play, both lows of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s three years in Ann Arbor), special teams and defensive scores were pivotal in three of those opening wins.

Fundamentally-sound Michigan State, two weeks removed from its 38-18 loss to the Irish, did not offer the Wolverines any such end zone chances. The 14-10 loss was the first of four Michigan suffered in the Big Ten, all to the usual suspects (42-13 at Penn State; 24-10 at Wisconsin; 31-20 vs. Ohio State). A 26-19 Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina, though the Wolverines were favored by more than a touchdown, dropped their record to 8-5.

Offensively, the troubles largely traced to the quarterback play. Three different passers took turns leading the way, the first shift forced by injury and the second by ineffectiveness.

Defensively, Michigan gave up a mere 271 yards and 18.8 points per game. Only once did an opponent gain more than 350 yards: Penn State in a rout.

WHAT MICHIGAN LOST
A healthy Wilton Speight may have changed Michigan’s 2017, but he was knocked out for the year in week four. Even to that point, he completed only 54.3 percent of his passes and had a meager 3 :: 2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In Speight’s place, John O’Korn struggled even more (53.5 completion percentage, two touchdowns, six interceptions). The point is, the Wolverines are now without both quarterbacks, but that is only a loss in the strictest sense of the roster.

Much more notably, left tackle Mason Cole and center Patrick Kugler are no longer around, the former a two-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Consensus first-team All-American defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (60 tackles with 8.5 for loss including five sacks) went to the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the NFL draft, and Michigan also lost its No. 2 tackler in middle linebacker Mike McCray (84 tackles with a full dozen for loss). While those are each significant departures, they are the only two defensively, allowing the Wolverines to return 14 of their top-16 tacklers.

Given the sanctioned-situation he left at Mississippi, the NCAA granted transfer quarterback Shea Patterson immediate eligibility, boosting Michigan’s hopes of a renewed offense this season. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WHAT MICHIGAN GAINED
Either Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson is Michigan’s long-awaited quarterback hero, or he will be a disappointment to those fans. The Patterson hype has gotten a bit out of hand, but the hopes are understandable when remembering just how much the Wolverines’ quarterbacks struggled last season, all three of them.

Patterson started 10 games in his two seasons at Mississippi before moving north as the Rebels embrace NCAA sanctions. He has 3,139 yards to his name, but more pertinent would be his 62 percent completion rate and 23 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions.

Michigan did sign a four-star quarterback, Joe Milton, in the recruiting cycle, so if Patterson struggles, it is not a default Harbaugh would again turn to sophomore Brandon Peters (52.8 percent, four touchdowns, two interceptions).

Also in that recruiting class: four defenders of the four-star nature. They may not all play much, but given the NCAA’s changed stance regarding eligibility concerns, they will undoubtedly see some time, adding depth to an abundance of riches.

HEAD COACH
Perhaps the most-discussed coach in the country, especially with Lane Kiffin hiding in plain sight at a Florida commuter school, Harbaugh enters his fourth year leading the Wolverines with some beginning to wonder about his future. That may seem harsh for a 28-11 record, especially since he did not exactly inherit a program in an ideal spot, but Harbaugh has gone 1-7 against the top 10 and 18-8 in the conference. Finishing 6-3 or even 7-2 in the Big Ten will not get the job done for Harbaugh at Michigan.

Some mention needs to be made of defensive coordinator Don Brown. To Notre Dame fans, his name may spark memories of a 2015 victory over Boston College at Fenway Park. In a season in which the Irish averaged 34.2 points and 207.6 rushing yards per game, Brown’s defense held them to 19 points and 127 rushing yards, forcing four fumbles (recovering two) and intercepting three passes.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
As much credit as Patterson will inevitably receive if the Wolverines offense shows improvement, much more will likely be deserved by the receiving corps. All of it returns, and with sophomore Tarik Black healthy again, it should be much better than it was last season. Black played two-plus games, making 11 grabs for 149 yards and a touchdown before a broken foot cut him down.

Similarly, senior running back Karan Higdon ran for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. With three returning starters on the offensive line (coached by Ed Warriner), Higdon should give Harbaugh and Patterson the luxury of a balanced offense.

Michigan junior Rashan Gary was just one of two Wolverines defensive ends to be named first-team Big Ten last season, joined by now-senior Chase Winovich. The two combined for 16 tackles for loss. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
Michigan allowed just 150 passing yards per game in 2017. Three times (Air Force, Michigan State and Minnesota), opponents did not reach triple digits through the air. A fourth, Rutgers, excelled to the tune of 101 yards.

And now, the Wolverines’ entire secondary returns.

Similar claims can be made throughout Michigan’s defensive roster. A defense that had 42 sacks returns 32 of them, including a combined 14 from defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich. Junior middle linebacker Devin Bush made 100 tackles last season, leading the way in keeping seven different opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards and nine of them to no more than 4.0 yards per rush.

It is hardly a reach to think Brown will enjoy this season immensely, no matter how the Wolverines offense fares.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Michigan is a national title contender; its odds to win it all are the sixth-best in the country at 14-to-1. The Wolverines probably will not win that title, but coming within at least a game of the Big Ten West title feels like a near-must for Harbaugh. Having to travel to Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State will not help either cause.

Bookmakers expect Michigan to end up with nine wins, given the over/under win total mark of 8.5 with rates skewing toward the over. Those three games and a visit from Wisconsin project as the toughest third of the slate, but it is not as if traveling to Northwestern after a Wildcats bye will be a walk through the park.

Even before the season starts, the Wolverines have already found drama, with the school putting together an investigation into allegations raised in a controversy down at North Carolina. The Tar Heels have suspended 13 players for selling team-issued shoes. Both programs are sponsored by Nike and featured within the “Jumpman” brand, and somewhere along the way North Carolina’s compliance office was told similar occurrences were transpiring at Michigan. It is most likely little comes of the situation, but it certainly is not the story Harbaugh wants to be dealing with in the lead up to Sept. 1.

Counting Down the Irish: Too high? Too low? Just right?

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerAug 11, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
37 Comments

Notre Dame will rely on its defense and offensive line this season, so when the “Counting Down The Irish” top 25 includes 11 defenders and all five starting offensive linemen, it makes sense. That logic was confirmed when the top five consisted of solely those such players.

I did not submit a top-25 ranking for the annual exercise. Some philosophical piece of me feels the composite polling presents better without the added ballot. An even dozen votes provides enough of a sample size, and the core of the credit then goes to those 12. They deserve it, they took the time to aid this space. Hopefully doing so at least prompted them to organize their thoughts before preseason practice, serving something of a purpose on their ends, as well.

Before the ballots start coming in, I did try to project groupings. That is not inherently a personal ranking, but rather a prediction of the results. Doing so this year left me with a confident 20 consisting of a few different subsections:

All five offensive linemen.
Nine defensive starters.
One backup defensive lineman. (The more I think about this in retrospect, knowing my beliefs about the vitality of a deep defensive line in college football today, maybe this should have been two.)
A quarterback and his top-two receivers.
The running back most likely to get the season’s first carry.
And a kicker who has the demeanor to win a game if ever given the chance.

Those 20 all made the final listing, then joined by two tight ends, a running back who is unlikely to see action until the end of September, a nickelback and a punter.

Those five were among about 10 names I figured would fill out the polling.

That preemptive brainstorming now frames some opinions of players who finished too high and others who landed too low. It needs to be acknowledged, those opinions are here voiced with a practice viewing and Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s comments over the last week-plus in mind and time to reflect upon the wisdom of the crowd.

The dozen panelists had none of those opportunities, turning in their ballots at the start of the month.

TOO HIGH: Senior Dexter Williams (pictured above, No. 2) is the most-explosive running back on the roster. He has the most experience. These cannot be doubted.

He is also expected to miss a third of his season. With his injury history and indifference toward blocking, missing more time would not be a shock.

Expecting him to be the No. 19 most-impactful player this season with those large limiting factors is a generous reach. It is not impossible, but it seems quite improbable.

TOO LOW: That thought process then points to sophomores Avery Davis and Jafar Armstrong. If combining their votes, they would have finished No. 31, where Armstrong finished on his own. This is not to say either should have been in the top 25, but one of their names should have appeared on every ballot, rather than on only half, with two of those six listing both at the very bottom of the ranking.

The praise Thursday featured Davis, both in this space and in Kelly’s words, but the latter made an interesting point about Armstrong that could bear fruit in October and November.

“He can go all day,” Kelly said. “That kid is incredible. Physically, there’s no drop-off. His GPS numbers, we’ve never had them as high as his, and he bounces back the next day. He’s an incredibly-conditioned football player.”

Will anyone be all that surprised if Williams pulls up with a tight hamstring in his second game off the sidelines and Armstrong steps in with a similar one cut-and-go running style?

Davis and Armstrong probably should not have made the top 25 as a whole, but it is surprising to see them receive so little consideration given the utter lack of experience/proven depth/actual running backs at the position.

TOO HIGH: Both tight ends. Sophomore Cole Kmet finished No. 15 and senior Alizé Mack landed at No. 18. Kmet has two catches to his name. Mack has two seasons of inconsistency sandwiching a season of academic purgatory.

If either proves worthy of those rankings, no one will be happier than offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Tony Jones will not come anywhere near matching Josh Adams’ stats from a year ago, but as Notre Dame’s starting and lead running back, he should put up enough to garner more consideration than he did in the annual “Counting Down the Irish” series. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

TOO LOW: Junior running back Tony Jones fell between the two tight ends. He may not be a star-in-the-making, though that remains within the realm of possibility, but he will be the bellcow through at least the first four games and conceivably much of the season. Even if he finishes the year with a pedestrian 700 yards and five touchdowns on 150 carries, that would warrant more credit than he seems to have been given.

TOO LOW: If senior kicker Justin Yoon wins so much as one game with a swing of his leg, his impact should qualify as no lower than No. 15, yet he finished at No. 21. Given Kelly’s thoughts about Yoon’s leg strength, it is all that more likely he gets a chance to finally knock in a walk-off field goal.

“Justin Yoon is pounding the ball,” Kelly said. “I mean, pounding it. He’s gone from a guy whose cliff was 45, his cliff is (now) 52-55. He’s pounding the ball. That’s on him. He worked so hard in the weight room to get there.”

TOO HIGH: Junior receiver Chase Claypool (No. 11) returns the best receiving stats on the roster and, if locked-in, will make his mark on the season, but should he really have been ahead of …

TOO LOW: Junior safety Alohi Gilman (No. 12) and junior cornerback Troy Pride (No. 13)? Again, Notre Dame will rely on its defense. A long-pined-for starting safety and a physically-gifted cornerback should not be knocked below Claypool by default. To use the words of junior defensive end Daelin Hayes, No. 8 in the proceedings, …

“I think this defense is the heartbeat of our team. This team lives and dies with us.”

A similar argument can be made for junior defensive end Julian Okwara (No. 21) ending up too low, but to make that a legitimate gripe, someone has to slide below him. The best candidate would be senior nickelback Shaun Crawford (No. 16), more of a part-time defensive starter than Okwara is, so the claim is not a strong one.

Try to project Shaun Crawford’s coming season at your own risk. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Crawford’s role as a nickelback somewhat complements the rover linebacker. He is established in his position, though. It is known he will start and, barring injury, presumably stay in that slot on the depth chart.

Senior Asmar Bilal, sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and freshman Shayne Simon cannot say the same as they compete for rover opportunities. Bilal should start against Michigan, but the beat media’s lack of confidence in him is noteworthy.

In the end, the crowd’s wisdom should be deferred to. Settling on nine defensive starters (missing the rover and a second safety) along with a part-timer in Crawford and a rotational backup in Okwara is an unquestionable conclusion. The five offensive linemen were hardly in doubt. Even acknowledging the reliability of a fifth-year punter is a worthy use of four percent of a ballot.

If curious, the names not yet mentioned in my grouping of 10 to fill five were junior quarterback Ian Book and sophomore defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish. Kelly may agree regarding Tagovailoa-Amosa, although with the obvious benefit of far more insight than any of these voters had.

“Myron has had a really good camp,” Kelly said. “As a three-technique, his athletic ability and his first-step quickness, he gives us two three-techniques (along with senior Jerry Tillery) that can get up the field and cause some havoc.”

This is not to say Tagovailoa-Amosa, Hinish or Book (or Davis or Armstrong) should have finished in the top 25, but it is to point out how strongly they needed to be considered, even if Davis was not much.

Friday at 4: Things Notre Dame has learned thus far into preseason

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

When a Sunday baptism precedes a Saturday wedding, you end up at a rescheduled Notre Dame practice Thursday. It only makes sense. Even if it didn’t, it fits the job description.

Though only the sixth practice of the Irish preseason, and coming more than three full weeks yet before Michigan arrives in town, Thursday marked just a few days short of halfway through preseason practice. (Prep for the Wolverines will begin about Aug. 26, 23 days after the first practice. Splitting that difference puts the midway point actually on Aug. 14, otherwise known as this coming Tuesday.)

Thus, it is not too soon to recap some things learned, both from that specific practice and from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s post-practice comments thus far.

RELATED READING: Things To Learn — Notre Dame’s preseason dotted by questions at complementary positions

— This space pondered a backup quarterback competition entering the preseason. End that wondering. Freshman Phil Jurkovec is not in the mix with junior Ian Book to back up senior Brandon Wimbush. That is, quite frankly, how it should be at this point. Book played well when needed last year, and it will take some time for Jurkovec to be up to speed. His lack of early enrollment sticks out in that regard, but fauting an 18-year-old for enjoying his final year of high school is to miss the point of much of this entire premise.

— Avery Davis will play this season, a lot. The former quarterback already appears to excel in his newfound running back and receiver duties, expanding offensive coordinator Chip Long’s playbook exponentially. Sophomore receiver-turned-back Jafar Armstrong offers a similar boost, though slightly less noteworthy this week.

“It’s really a tandem package where we want to be able to personnel the defense,” Kelly said of the duo. “… Some of it has to be Jafar has to continue to improve, which he has.”

Davis, in particular, seems to fit into the role like a natural. This may have been an overreaction in the moment, but this particular set of scribbled notes included the thought, “Avery Davis could have 400 total yards with three touchdowns.” If memory serves, a catch amid traffic in the end zone prompted the thought.

— As such, Davis seems to be the backup running back to junior Tony Jones, with Armstrong offering relief and amplification when needed. Thursday was not an ideal day to determine which of the two freshmen had established himself, if either, as both were limited in action. Senior Dexter Williams essentially practiced with the fourth-string, if there were such a thing. *Insert obvious drawn conclusion here*

— Regarding Williams, though, when Davis was getting that red-zone work with the first-string, Williams was working through some drills more than 60 yards away. He still stepped away to yell encouragement, “I see you AD! I see you AD!” He continued until Davis offered some form of acknowledgement, the gridiron version of the Bleacher Creatures’ roll call.

— To answer the third question from a week ago’s “Things to Learn” … Senior Asmar Biilal will start at rover, though he is still not stellar in coverage. His physical abilities are clear, especially when greeting a member of the offense. During a special teams drill working on shedding blocks, he was the first one to receive genuine praise, even though the linebackers had gone through the line two or three times. Bilal is quick and strong, just not quick at reading a route and beating the receiver to the necessary spots. In other words, Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch desperately hopes to line up against Bilal a few times Sept. 22.

— Senior Nick Coleman intercepted a Wimbush pass Thursday, confirming what Kelly would later state: Coleman remains in the mix at safety despite the apparent separation from juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott and freshman Houston Griffith.

“[Coleman is] a guy who was fighting for reps in the spring,” Kelly said. “He’s come into this camp with just a better presence in everything that he does. Tackling, awareness, playing the ball in the air.”

Coleman may not start at safety, but having four to rely upon would bolster defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s confidence.

Davis has been discussed. Keys and McKinley are only similar in that they are receivers. McKinley’s legs are as thick as Jones’, despite being listed as a full three inches taller than the running back. If senior Miles Boykin is producing, it is hard to know when McKinley will get a chance to finally play, but he certainly looked ready.

Keys (rivals.com)

The 170-pound Keys may not have the same difficulty finding the field. Sophomore Michael Young works primarily on the field sideline, backing up junior Chase Claypool. Keys then fills out the second unit in the slot behind senior Chris Finke, the least-accomplished of the three starters.

Keys may not yet have all of Wimbush’s trust, but if he continues to shake and slice past defenders as he did Thursday, he should earn it. He already has the attention of Kelly and receivers coach Del Alexander, who spent much of practice focused on Keys, coaching him up on details.

“[Keys] doesn’t blink,” Kelly said. “Nothing’s too big for him. The game of football comes really easy, functional intelligence of the game. … He’s a guy as well that when he gets the ball in his hands, he finds a way to make something happen.

“We’re not going to shy away from playing guys that we think can help, even if it’s in a part-time position.”

18stripes.com contributor Michael Bryan recently asked on Twitter, who would be receivers Nos. 3-5 in terms of yards come season’s end.

Finke is among the obvious possibilities, along with Young and either senior tight end Alizé Mack or sophomore tight end Cole Kmet. Consider this speculation either Keys and/or McKinley make the cut, most likely Keys. Ignoring the obvious off-field issues and focusing on his freshman season, Keys is more reminiscent of Kevin Stepherson than freshman speedster Braden Lenzy is. Keys makes plays, while Lenzy simply tries to run away from defenders.

Until he adds some technique and muscle, Lenzy will get knocked off his route with any contact. That said, if he can get free, he will track down the ball, no matter how far it is thrown (figuratively speaking, of course).

Bo Bauer (rivals.com)

— As for Bauer, the crumpled notebook states it most simply, “Bauer is going to have himself a career.” With two captains and at least one All-American candidate in front of him, that probably will not begin in earnest this season.

“Bo Bauer is a pretty smooth operator,” Kelly said. “He knows what he’s doing. He has good football instincts. He’s physically put himself in a better position to compete.”

In other words, Bauer may single-handedly be the linebacker depth Notre Dame has sought.

— Those few names (Love, Pride, Boykin, Wimbush) were expected to be noted positively and frequently, and they were. The lack of surprise leads to a lack of verbose expansion.

Wimbush was not perfect, throwing two interceptions as well as scrambling on the first play of one-vs-one scrimmaging when he had a bit more time to scan for a receiver. But he played confidently and quickly.

— Looking at a piece of scrap paper with a more informal “Things To Learn” specific to Thursday morning, the only remaining questions to answer are: “Could the second-unit OL genuinely fill in?” and “Same old Mack?”

To the first, let’s go with a partial yes. Fifth-year center Sam Mustipher may be irreplaceable, and there are not four backup linemen ready to step in, but there are at least two. As long as Notre Dame maintains decent health up front, that depth should not be a concern.

As for Mack, the senior tight end made an early grab across the middle and ran it out to the end zone, but his play still feels inconsistent more than anything else.

— Only three more open Saturdays until push comes to shove. Get outside. Enjoy yourself, and remember, it counts as only one drink if it fits in one glass.

Counting Down the Irish: 5 to 1

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

When considering All-Americans, a player is deemed consensus if he shows up on at least half of the recognized lists. Using that definition, all of Notre Dame’s top-five players are consensus top-five when considering the greatest individual impacts expected from the Irish.

The name leading the way was unanimously in the top-five and rates as a consensus top-pick. At least some of that anticipation traces to the game-changing effect he showed on the very first day of 2018.

25: Jonathan Bonner, fifth-year defensive tackle, 29 points
24: Tyler Newsome, fifth-year punter and captain, 30
23: Liam Eichenberg, junior left tackle, 60
22: Tommy Kraemer, junior right guard, 74
21: Justin Yoon, senior kicker, 79
20: Julian Okwara, junior defensive end, 84
19: Dexter Williams, senior running back, 88
18: Alizé Mack, senior tight end, 89
17: Tony Jones, junior running back, 91
16: Shaun Crawford, senior nickelback, 93
15: Cole Kmet, sophomore tight end, 110
14: Robert Hainsey, sophomore right tackle, 119
13: Troy Pride, junior cornerback, 133
12: Alohi Gilman, junior safety, 135
11: Chase Claypool, junior receiver, 167
10: Khalid Kareem, junior defensive end, 180
9: Miles Boykin, senior receiver, 185
8: Daelin Hayes, junior defensive end, 193
7: Alex Bars, fifth-year left guard, captain, 228
6: Brandon Wimbush, senior quarterback, 234

5: Drue Tranquill, fifth-year linebacker, 249 points
High ranking: No. 2 on three ballots.
Low ranking: No. 11
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 7

To use Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s term, Tranquill is a “tackling machine.” He is also a two-year captain and now a three-year starter, albeit at three different positions. It may be Tranquill has finally found the position best-suited to his skillset, certainly to his future.

At Buck (or weakside) linebacker, Tranquill’s duties shift from tracking tight ends as often as running backs to focusing on run keys and dropping into coverage primarily when the offense audibles him into it. These changes will most show themselves in an influx in Tranquill’s tackles, not exactly a low bar to clear considering he made 84 last season.

Playing behind a strong defensive line, Tranquill should not have to worry about too many offensive linemen. He will be able to cut loose and chase after the ball. When handling the myriad duties of the rover last season, Tranquill still managed to recover three fumbles, force another and intercept a pass. He already had a nose for the ball.

Removing other distractions — even with the additions of run/pass keys and keeping a closer eye on blocking backs slipping out for bailout routes — will allow that nose to hone in even stronger.

Julian Love may not return multiple interceptions for touchdowns this fall, but that is far from the only measure of success for the junior cornerback and second-team All-American a year ago. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

4: Julian Love, junior cornerback, 254 points
High ranking: No. 2 on three ballots.
Low ranking: No. 12
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 12

It is hard to believe a sophomore who was named a second-team All-American would then struggle to focus in the ensuing spring practices, but that was the criticism of Love, one he has come to acknowledge as fair. His first week of preseason practice featured a return to preferred and successful ways, per Kelly.

“He’s stopped worrying about making interceptions,” Kelly said Thursday. “You can be a great player without one interception. … Be who you are, and what he was last year was a technician. He was smart. He knew time and place in the game. He’s gotten back to those fundamentals and it’s really paid off for him.”

Love is best-recognized for his two (and five yards from a third) interceptions returned for touchdowns and 20-plus pass breakups, but he also provides solid tackling, hence his isolation on the boundary. He finished last season with 68.

That combination drastically skews the risk :: reward ratio for opposing quarterbacks. Test Love and the worst-case scenario is he jumps the route and returns it for six points the other way. Even if he gets beat, it is quite likely he makes the tackle before too much damage is done to Notre Dame. That is far from a desirable outcome spectrum for any passer.

If not for the rise of junior cornerback Troy Pride, Love could be in for a quiet season. Pride’s emergence this offseason, though, should force quarterbacks to throw a few passes toward Love. Whereas he could be entirely ignored (a la Revis Island in its brief heyday), having two pertinent cornerbacks forces offensive coordinators to factor in the whole field one way or another.

That should boost Love’s impact this season. He may not score twice or even intercept a single pass, as Kelly said, but how he frustrates the opposition will be all the proof needed to justify this ranking.

3: Sam Mustipher, fifth-year center, 257 points
High ranking: No. 1
Low ranking: No. 9
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 14

Less than two years ago, Mustipher was the figurative whipping boy for a disaster of a situation in a hurricane. Now he is a captain, a three-year starter and an undisputed leader. If the Irish coaches need someone put in their place, it is likely Mustipher who has the conversation.

That effect is not why he lands so high in this polling.

He lands here because he determines the offensive line’s success or failure. Mustipher makes the protection calls, removing an item from senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s to-do list. Mustipher creates combination blocks to both the left and the right which elicit celebratory chest bumps before tastefully appropriate. Mustipher holds together an offensive line which, though returning four starters, has three players in new positions.

Jerry Tillery’s career has been checkered by moments of immaturity, but returning for his senior season should set up the defensive tackle for a high note of a finish. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2: Jerry Tillery, senior defensive tackle, 264 points
High ranking: No. 1 on three ballots.
Low ranking: No. 9
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 11

In some ways, it is fitting Tillery and Coney land in these top-two spots, being the two players who considered heading to the NFL this spring but instead opted for one more year at Notre Dame. Tillery had arguably less to prove than Coney, having contributed for three seasons, but there is much yet to develop in his game, so the return made and makes sense.

If that development takes hold, and there is no reason to think it will not, Tillery could end up with a ballcarrier in his hands behind the line of scrimmage more than once per game. He was not far from that mark in 2017, finishing with nine tackles for loss among his 56 total. And that was from the nose tackle position, where a large portion of the responsibilities focus on holding the point of attack, not acting as a disruptor.

Like Tranquill to Buck linebacker, moving Tillery to the three-technique tackle position will set him up to play a bit more instinctively. With a six-foot-seven wingspan (if not longer), those instincts cover a lot more ground than is usually expected from a defensive tackle.

Improving on last season’s 116 tackles would be a tall order for senior linebacker Te’von Coney, but do not put such an effort past him. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

1: Te’von Coney, senior linebacker, 291 points
High ranking: No. 1 on seven ballots.
Low ranking: No. 5
12 ballots total, unanimous.
Last year: No. 23

A conversation during Thursday’s practice open to media viewing included discussion of why Coney ended up in this slot. The answer was simple: “Look at how impactful he was the last time they were on the football field.”

17 tackles against an SEC program does not just happen. Frankly, 17 tackles against anyone does not just happen. Coney was a man on a mission on New Year’s Day, seeing a touch more playing time than he had all season.

Consider, he finished last year with 116 tackles despite splitting time with seniors and captains Greer Martini and Nyles Morgan all season. Rotating with Martini was expected; Morgan’s role needed to be diminished slightly as a shoulder injury hampered him for much of the season. Once Coney got a taste of that amount of playing time, though, he ensured it would not be taken from him.

There is no longer a timeshare awaiting the Florida native. As impressive as freshman linebacker Bo Bauer looks, he will be no more than the slightest of complements to Coney. This is Coney’s show, his defense, his year.

It would be wildly-unrealistic to think Coney could match Bob Crable’s record of 187 tackles in a season, set in 1979, or even Crable’s third-highest mark of 154 tackles in 1980. (Yes, Crable owns three of the four most-prolific such seasons in Irish history.) Then again, 17 tackles a game would equal … 221. That will absolutely not happen, but could 12? That would push him past that latter mark from the leading-tackler in Notre Dame’s century-plus of football.

(Seriously, Crable finished with 521 career tackles, 84 more than Manti Te’o managed in four healthy seasons. Coney has a comparatively meager 191 in his career to date.)

The panelists:
Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes
Bryan Driskell, Blue & Gold Illustrated
Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily
Elizabeth Greason, The Observer
Tyler James, South Bend Tribune
Laken Litman, Indianapolis Star
Tim O’Malley, Irish Illustrated
LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Ryan Ritter, Her Loyal Sons
Pete Sampson, The Athletic
John Vannie, ND Nation
Joshua Vowles, One Foot Down