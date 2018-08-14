Getty Images

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Ball State

By Douglas FarmerAug 14, 2018
Maybe the ideal Notre Dame schedule this season would open with Ball State before hosting Michigan in 18 days. That would parallel last year’s Georgia-after-Temple sequence. While it would rob spaces such as this the enjoyment of hyping the Wolverines’ arrival all summer, it would also undoubtedly give the Irish a softer entry to the season. It would be a much harsher beginning for the Cardinals, though, rather than playing Central Connecticut State on Aug. 30.

2017 REVIEW
Ball State nearly changed its entire 2017 in the first week. If the Cardinals had successfully finished off an upset bid at Illinois, the accompanying promise would have been undeniable and presumably contagious. Instead, lackadaisical special teams play set up an Illini touchdown in the final minutes. Ball State could not convert a 54-yard field goal to send the 24-21 loss to overtime.

Even then, it seemed the Cardinals might have a decent season ahead of them, beating UAB (51-31) and Tennessee Tech (28-13) in the next two weeks.

Those were the good times.

Third-year starting quarterback Riley Neal went down for the season with a leg injury against Tennessee Tech. Established running back James Gilbert joined him that afternoon with a thumb injury. In due time, two more quarterbacks were lost for the season as the offensive line became more and more of a turnstyle throughout the season, giving up 33 total sacks. That cause was not aided by losing two right guards to injury before the second week of the year.

For kicks and giggles, Ball State’s top-two returning receivers were also lost to injury during the season. In other words, injuries bore much of the public blame for the 0-9 finish to the season, including a winless record in the MAC. Not a single one of those nine losses was closer than 12 points.

WHAT BALL STATE LOST
Rarely does a team lose its leading passer and shrug its shoulders, but Jack Milas’ 53.1 percent completion rate and 2 :: 8 touchdown-to-interception ratio both spoke to his backup abilities and the team’s overall deterioration.

Aside from Milas, the most-notable departures all come along the defensive line, not exactly a boon for the coming year. Defensive end Anthony Winbush made first-team all-conference despite the Cardinals’ atrocious defense. His 11.5 sacks will be rather difficult to replace, as will be the 20 combined starts last season from defensive tackles Kevin Willis and John Swisher.

Riley Neal nearly led Ball State to an upset at Illinois to begin last season, but his year ended only two weeks later, leading in part to a tailspin for the Cardinals. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WHAT BALL STATE GAINED
Frankly, all those players injured last season should count as gains this year. Ball State suddenly has a three-year starter at quarterback, a three-year contributor at running back and two maturing receivers who have shown promise when healthy.

The fact that now-sophomore Justin Hall (pictured above, with ball) made 78 catches for 801 yards and three scores in only 10 games last year should stand out. Pairing him with a worthwhile quarterback and another year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program ought to give the Cardinals at least a semblance of an offense.

As far as Notre Dame concerns go, Hall is only 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds. If he wants to rely on speed, the Irish will turn to track star cornerback Troy Pride. If Hall opts for cuts and shiftiness, Notre Dame senior nickelback Shaun Crawford may enjoy the task.

HEAD COACH
Mike Neu enters his third season with a total of one conference win (31-21 at Buffalo in 2016) against 15 losses. His pedigree of spending two years as the quarterbacks coach with the New Orleans Saints may sound bolstering, but just how much coaching did Drew Brees need in 2014 and 2015?

Ball State hired a new athletic director this summer, Beth Goetz. Any time there is a change in that position, a struggling football coach takes notice in an uncomfortable way.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
The Cardinals averaged 17.9 points per game last year. The myriad list of injuries factors in, but there is also some simple inability at hand. They gained 4.5 yards per play. It just was not good enough.

Supplementing the Neal-to-Hall connection, the Cardinals now have multiple proven running backs. Sophomore Caleb Huntley ran for 1,003 yards and a 4.8 average last season filling in for junior James Gilbert, the first-team all-conference running back from 2016.

If Neu can call plays to somehow utilize both backs, now running behind an offensive line returning four starters, then Ball State could find some success in the MAC for the first time since going 7-1 in 2013.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
It is easy to criticize the Cardinals offense for not averaging even 20 points a year ago. It would not have mattered if it had — the defense gave up 40.7 points per game. That was not a typo. Forty point seven points per game.

It allowed more than 400 yards on seven different occasions. Three of those reached 500. Toledo broke 600.

That defense now converts to a 3-4 front and returns eight defensive backs with 2017 starts, but a complete reversal in effectiveness feels rather unrealistic.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Neal will truly need to produce for Neu’s job not to be in danger. Aside from the opener against Central Connecticut State, Ball State’s best chances at wins come from a visit from Kent State and a trip to Miami (OH) in the regular season finale. Even sweeping those would leave the Cardinals well short of bookmakers’ thoughts of a 4.5-win total over/under.

The values wagered already indicate the under is the smart bet. As the MAC has risen, someone had to end up at the bottom of the pecking order. Currently, that is Ball State.

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s preseason continues with contact drills and ‘Players of the Day’

By Douglas FarmerAug 13, 2018
Notre Dame has not yet begun thinking about Michigan, and will not for another week, per Irish head coach Brian Kelly on Saturday. Before that preparation begins, Notre Dame will focus on contact in preseason practice this week.

Kelly specifically cited wanting to see the converted running back duo of sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis in tackling situations. Given how much they will presumably be needed in 19 days against the Wolverines, that pseudo-live action would make all the sense in the world.

Armstrong and Davis get lumped together all too easily. Exhibit A: The previous paragraph. They moved to a depleted running back stable at the same time and both offer a different skillset than a prototypical back would. That said, they are different.

“I don’t want anyone to leave here thinking they’re packaged together,” Kelly said. “That’s just one thing where we can get two guys on the field at the running back position that really add some flexibility.

“… Jafar is the closest thing that I’ve had to Theo Riddick since I’ve been here. Tenacious, can go all day, runs physical inside and has the skills to catch the ball coming out of the backfield. … We haven’t had that guy that can bang it up inside with that physicality.”

Davis, meanwhile, may be the master of creating something from nothing.

“Once we put the ball in [Davis’] hands, you think it’s three yards we’re looking at, and it’s eight or nine,” Kelly said.

That may sound like the ideal talent to put at the back of a punt return unit, but Davis has not seen much work there. For that matter, neither has Armstrong. (There it is again, that unnecessary coupling.) Senior receiver Chris Finke remains Kelly’s choice to return punts, with the likes of junior safety Alohi Gilman and sophomore receiver Michael Young his most likely backups.

“The big difference with Chris [compared to last year] is the strength, the added strength,” Kelly said. “Much more explosive, puts his foot in the ground and he can translate that explosiveness. He’s very confident in himself.

“That’s what you want for a punt returner, the ability to get you 5-7 yards. If you can make a mistake, he can turn it.”

At kick returner, the Irish continue to look for someone to step forward. One has to wonder if CJ Sanders would even have the job locked up if he had not transferred to SMU for his final season, given the struggles in kickoff return last season. Speaking in vague terms, Kelly mentioned senior safety Nick Coleman and senior cornerback Shaun Crawford as possibilities.

They may not end up there, but each has been deemed a special teams player of the day this preseason by Kelly, as well as earning the comparable defensive honors once apiece. They are the only players to make Kelly’s daily honor roll twice this preseason.

It is a new tactic taken by Kelly while at Notre Dame, praising specific players for their performances in practice. His logic to choosing the honorees is not newfound, though.

“For us, it’s about process and traits,” Kelly said Thursday. “If those guys bring it and really exemplify those things, I want to be able to reward them. That would be how you become a Player of the Day, if you’ve had a great day in all of those facets.”

In chronological order, tracing back to the first practice on Aug. 3, Kelly has recognized:
— Chase Claypool, Daelin Hayes and Jalen Elliott (special teams).
— Tommy Kraemer, Drue Tranquill and Nicco Fertitta (special teams).
— Miles Boykin, Troy Pride and Jafar Armstrong (special teams).
— Alizé Mack, Nick Coleman and Alohi Gilman (special teams).
— Sam Mustipher, Shaun Crawford and Nick Coleman (special teams).
— Liam Eichenberg, Jerry Tillery and Shaun Crawford (special teams).
— Alex Bars, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jordan Genmark Heath (special teams).
— Avery Davis, Julian Love and Justin Yoon.

ON VARIOUS LEG INJURIES
Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey missed some of Saturday’s practice to get an MRI on his lower leg. Kelly speculated it was only a muscular issue, but opted for caution considering it is still only preseason practice.

In Hainsey’s absence, junor right guard Tommy Kraemer moved to right tackle, where he split time with Hainsey in 2017.

“We were going to get there next week anyway because we wanted these guys to play some other positions once we had our five,” Kelly said. “Now that will open opportunities for [senior Trevor] Ruhland and [sophomore Josh] Lugg to compete at the right guard position and get some work there.”

If junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg were injured, Kraemer would also be first to move there.

Sophomore rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is also hampered by a leg issue, specifically scar tissue in his hamstring that is preventing him from getting loose. Freshman safety Houston Griffith experienced a balky hamstring over the weekend, as well.

By Douglas FarmerAug 13, 2018
It has been a refrain for nearly four full years now. “Michigan hasn’t scored against Notre Dame in 1,802 days.” It is a misleading statistic, including a total of one game in that span, but a fun piece of bragging rights, nonetheless.

The Irish fan’s memory of the 31-0 victory, the last time the two rivals met, tends to forget how close the Wolverines came to taking an early lead in 2014. Matt Wile missed a field goal on each of Michigan’s first two possessions. He finished the year 15-of-21.

Notre Dame should not presume to be offered such a gift to start this season. Wolverines sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin went 19-of-24 last year, including 6-of-8 from beyond 40 yards with a long of 55.

2017 REVIEW
Michigan began last season 4-0, but the cracks in the figurative foundation were apparent even then. Though winning each of those by at least 16 points, all four games were competitive in the second half. Perhaps as should be expected of a team with an incompetent offense (25.2 points per game and 5.2 yards per play, both lows of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s three years in Ann Arbor), special teams and defensive scores were pivotal in three of those opening wins.

Fundamentally-sound Michigan State, two weeks removed from its 38-18 loss to the Irish, did not offer the Wolverines any such end zone chances. The 14-10 loss was the first of four Michigan suffered in the Big Ten, all to the usual suspects (42-13 at Penn State; 24-10 at Wisconsin; 31-20 vs. Ohio State). A 26-19 Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina, though the Wolverines were favored by more than a touchdown, dropped their record to 8-5.

Offensively, the troubles largely traced to the quarterback play. Three different passers took turns leading the way, the first shift forced by injury and the second by ineffectiveness.

Defensively, Michigan gave up a mere 271 yards and 18.8 points per game. Only once did an opponent gain more than 350 yards: Penn State in a rout.

WHAT MICHIGAN LOST
A healthy Wilton Speight may have changed Michigan’s 2017, but he was knocked out for the year in week four. Even to that point, he completed only 54.3 percent of his passes and had a meager 3 :: 2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In Speight’s place, John O’Korn struggled even more (53.5 completion percentage, two touchdowns, six interceptions). The point is, the Wolverines are now without both quarterbacks, but that is only a loss in the strictest sense of the roster.

Much more notably, left tackle Mason Cole and center Patrick Kugler are no longer around, the former a two-time All-Big Ten honoree.

Consensus first-team All-American defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (60 tackles with 8.5 for loss including five sacks) went to the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round of the NFL draft, and Michigan also lost its No. 2 tackler in middle linebacker Mike McCray (84 tackles with a full dozen for loss). While those are each significant departures, they are the only two defensively, allowing the Wolverines to return 14 of their top-16 tacklers.

Given the sanctioned-situation he left at Mississippi, the NCAA granted transfer quarterback Shea Patterson immediate eligibility, boosting Michigan’s hopes of a renewed offense this season. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WHAT MICHIGAN GAINED
Either Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson is Michigan’s long-awaited quarterback hero, or he will be a disappointment to those fans. The Patterson hype has gotten a bit out of hand, but the hopes are understandable when remembering just how much the Wolverines’ quarterbacks struggled last season, all three of them.

Patterson started 10 games in his two seasons at Mississippi before moving north as the Rebels embrace NCAA sanctions. He has 3,139 yards to his name, but more pertinent would be his 62 percent completion rate and 23 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions.

Michigan did sign a four-star quarterback, Joe Milton, in the recruiting cycle, so if Patterson struggles, it is not a default Harbaugh would again turn to sophomore Brandon Peters (52.8 percent, four touchdowns, two interceptions).

Also in that recruiting class: four defenders of the four-star nature. They may not all play much, but given the NCAA’s changed stance regarding eligibility concerns, they will undoubtedly see some time, adding depth to an abundance of riches.

HEAD COACH
Perhaps the most-discussed coach in the country, especially with Lane Kiffin hiding in plain sight at a Florida commuter school, Harbaugh enters his fourth year leading the Wolverines with some beginning to wonder about his future. That may seem harsh for a 28-11 record, especially since he did not exactly inherit a program in an ideal spot, but Harbaugh has gone 1-7 against the top 10 and 18-8 in the conference. Finishing 6-3 or even 7-2 in the Big Ten will not get the job done for Harbaugh at Michigan.

Some mention needs to be made of defensive coordinator Don Brown. To Notre Dame fans, his name may spark memories of a 2015 victory over Boston College at Fenway Park. In a season in which the Irish averaged 34.2 points and 207.6 rushing yards per game, Brown’s defense held them to 19 points and 127 rushing yards, forcing four fumbles (recovering two) and intercepting three passes.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
As much credit as Patterson will inevitably receive if the Wolverines offense shows improvement, much more will likely be deserved by the receiving corps. All of it returns, and with sophomore Tarik Black healthy again, it should be much better than it was last season. Black played two-plus games, making 11 grabs for 149 yards and a touchdown before a broken foot cut him down.

Similarly, senior running back Karan Higdon ran for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. With three returning starters on the offensive line (coached by Ed Warriner), Higdon should give Harbaugh and Patterson the luxury of a balanced offense.

Michigan junior Rashan Gary was just one of two Wolverines defensive ends to be named first-team Big Ten last season, joined by now-senior Chase Winovich. The two combined for 16 tackles for loss. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
Michigan allowed just 150 passing yards per game in 2017. Three times (Air Force, Michigan State and Minnesota), opponents did not reach triple digits through the air. A fourth, Rutgers, excelled to the tune of 101 yards.

And now, the Wolverines’ entire secondary returns.

Similar claims can be made throughout Michigan’s defensive roster. A defense that had 42 sacks returns 32 of them, including a combined 14 from defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich. Junior middle linebacker Devin Bush made 100 tackles last season, leading the way in keeping seven different opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards and nine of them to no more than 4.0 yards per rush.

It is hardly a reach to think Brown will enjoy this season immensely, no matter how the Wolverines offense fares.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Michigan is a national title contender; its odds to win it all are the sixth-best in the country at 14-to-1. The Wolverines probably will not win that title, but coming within at least a game of the Big Ten West title feels like a near-must for Harbaugh. Having to travel to Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State will not help either cause.

Bookmakers expect Michigan to end up with nine wins, given the over/under win total mark of 8.5 with rates skewing toward the over. Those three games and a visit from Wisconsin project as the toughest third of the slate, but it is not as if traveling to Northwestern after a Wildcats bye will be a walk through the park.

Even before the season starts, the Wolverines have already found drama, with the school putting together an investigation into allegations raised in a controversy down at North Carolina. The Tar Heels have suspended 13 players for selling team-issued shoes. Both programs are sponsored by Nike and featured within the “Jumpman” brand, and somewhere along the way North Carolina’s compliance office was told similar occurrences were transpiring at Michigan. It is most likely little comes of the situation, but it certainly is not the story Harbaugh wants to be dealing with in the lead up to Sept. 1.

Counting Down the Irish: Too high? Too low? Just right?

By Douglas FarmerAug 11, 2018
Notre Dame will rely on its defense and offensive line this season, so when the “Counting Down The Irish” top 25 includes 11 defenders and all five starting offensive linemen, it makes sense. That logic was confirmed when the top five consisted of solely those such players.

I did not submit a top-25 ranking for the annual exercise. Some philosophical piece of me feels the composite polling presents better without the added ballot. An even dozen votes provides enough of a sample size, and the core of the credit then goes to those 12. They deserve it, they took the time to aid this space. Hopefully doing so at least prompted them to organize their thoughts before preseason practice, serving something of a purpose on their ends, as well.

Before the ballots start coming in, I did try to project groupings. That is not inherently a personal ranking, but rather a prediction of the results. Doing so this year left me with a confident 20 consisting of a few different subsections:

All five offensive linemen.
Nine defensive starters.
One backup defensive lineman. (The more I think about this in retrospect, knowing my beliefs about the vitality of a deep defensive line in college football today, maybe this should have been two.)
A quarterback and his top-two receivers.
The running back most likely to get the season’s first carry.
And a kicker who has the demeanor to win a game if ever given the chance.

Those 20 all made the final listing, then joined by two tight ends, a running back who is unlikely to see action until the end of September, a nickelback and a punter.

Those five were among about 10 names I figured would fill out the polling.

That preemptive brainstorming now frames some opinions of players who finished too high and others who landed too low. It needs to be acknowledged, those opinions are here voiced with a practice viewing and Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s comments over the last week-plus in mind and time to reflect upon the wisdom of the crowd.

The dozen panelists had none of those opportunities, turning in their ballots at the start of the month.

TOO HIGH: Senior Dexter Williams (pictured above, No. 2) is the most-explosive running back on the roster. He has the most experience. These cannot be doubted.

He is also expected to miss a third of his season. With his injury history and indifference toward blocking, missing more time would not be a shock.

Expecting him to be the No. 19 most-impactful player this season with those large limiting factors is a generous reach. It is not impossible, but it seems quite improbable.

TOO LOW: That thought process then points to sophomores Avery Davis and Jafar Armstrong. If combining their votes, they would have finished No. 31, where Armstrong finished on his own. This is not to say either should have been in the top 25, but one of their names should have appeared on every ballot, rather than on only half, with two of those six listing both at the very bottom of the ranking.

The praise Thursday featured Davis, both in this space and in Kelly’s words, but the latter made an interesting point about Armstrong that could bear fruit in October and November.

“He can go all day,” Kelly said. “That kid is incredible. Physically, there’s no drop-off. His GPS numbers, we’ve never had them as high as his, and he bounces back the next day. He’s an incredibly-conditioned football player.”

Will anyone be all that surprised if Williams pulls up with a tight hamstring in his second game off the sidelines and Armstrong steps in with a similar one cut-and-go running style?

Davis and Armstrong probably should not have made the top 25 as a whole, but it is surprising to see them receive so little consideration given the utter lack of experience/proven depth/actual running backs at the position.

TOO HIGH: Both tight ends. Sophomore Cole Kmet finished No. 15 and senior Alizé Mack landed at No. 18. Kmet has two catches to his name. Mack has two seasons of inconsistency sandwiching a season of academic purgatory.

If either proves worthy of those rankings, no one will be happier than offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Tony Jones will not come anywhere near matching Josh Adams’ stats from a year ago, but as Notre Dame’s starting and lead running back, he should put up enough to garner more consideration than he did in the annual “Counting Down the Irish” series. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

TOO LOW: Junior running back Tony Jones fell between the two tight ends. He may not be a star-in-the-making, though that remains within the realm of possibility, but he will be the bellcow through at least the first four games and conceivably much of the season. Even if he finishes the year with a pedestrian 700 yards and five touchdowns on 150 carries, that would warrant more credit than he seems to have been given.

TOO LOW: If senior kicker Justin Yoon wins so much as one game with a swing of his leg, his impact should qualify as no lower than No. 15, yet he finished at No. 21. Given Kelly’s thoughts about Yoon’s leg strength, it is all that more likely he gets a chance to finally knock in a walk-off field goal.

“Justin Yoon is pounding the ball,” Kelly said. “I mean, pounding it. He’s gone from a guy whose cliff was 45, his cliff is (now) 52-55. He’s pounding the ball. That’s on him. He worked so hard in the weight room to get there.”

TOO HIGH: Junior receiver Chase Claypool (No. 11) returns the best receiving stats on the roster and, if locked-in, will make his mark on the season, but should he really have been ahead of …

TOO LOW: Junior safety Alohi Gilman (No. 12) and junior cornerback Troy Pride (No. 13)? Again, Notre Dame will rely on its defense. A long-pined-for starting safety and a physically-gifted cornerback should not be knocked below Claypool by default. To use the words of junior defensive end Daelin Hayes, No. 8 in the proceedings, …

“I think this defense is the heartbeat of our team. This team lives and dies with us.”

A similar argument can be made for junior defensive end Julian Okwara (No. 21) ending up too low, but to make that a legitimate gripe, someone has to slide below him. The best candidate would be senior nickelback Shaun Crawford (No. 16), more of a part-time defensive starter than Okwara is, so the claim is not a strong one.

Try to project Shaun Crawford’s coming season at your own risk. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Crawford’s role as a nickelback somewhat complements the rover linebacker. He is established in his position, though. It is known he will start and, barring injury, presumably stay in that slot on the depth chart.

Senior Asmar Bilal, sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and freshman Shayne Simon cannot say the same as they compete for rover opportunities. Bilal should start against Michigan, but the beat media’s lack of confidence in him is noteworthy.

In the end, the crowd’s wisdom should be deferred to. Settling on nine defensive starters (missing the rover and a second safety) along with a part-timer in Crawford and a rotational backup in Okwara is an unquestionable conclusion. The five offensive linemen were hardly in doubt. Even acknowledging the reliability of a fifth-year punter is a worthy use of four percent of a ballot.

If curious, the names not yet mentioned in my grouping of 10 to fill five were junior quarterback Ian Book and sophomore defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish. Kelly may agree regarding Tagovailoa-Amosa, although with the obvious benefit of far more insight than any of these voters had.

“Myron has had a really good camp,” Kelly said. “As a three-technique, his athletic ability and his first-step quickness, he gives us two three-techniques (along with senior Jerry Tillery) that can get up the field and cause some havoc.”

This is not to say Tagovailoa-Amosa, Hinish or Book (or Davis or Armstrong) should have finished in the top 25, but it is to point out how strongly they needed to be considered, even if Davis was not much.

Friday at 4: Things Notre Dame has learned thus far into preseason

By Douglas FarmerAug 10, 2018
When a Sunday baptism precedes a Saturday wedding, you end up at a rescheduled Notre Dame practice Thursday. It only makes sense. Even if it didn’t, it fits the job description.

Though only the sixth practice of the Irish preseason, and coming more than three full weeks yet before Michigan arrives in town, Thursday marked just a few days short of halfway through preseason practice. (Prep for the Wolverines will begin about Aug. 26, 23 days after the first practice. Splitting that difference puts the midway point actually on Aug. 14, otherwise known as this coming Tuesday.)

Thus, it is not too soon to recap some things learned, both from that specific practice and from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s post-practice comments thus far.

RELATED READING: Things To Learn — Notre Dame’s preseason dotted by questions at complementary positions

— This space pondered a backup quarterback competition entering the preseason. End that wondering. Freshman Phil Jurkovec is not in the mix with junior Ian Book to back up senior Brandon Wimbush. That is, quite frankly, how it should be at this point. Book played well when needed last year, and it will take some time for Jurkovec to be up to speed. His lack of early enrollment sticks out in that regard, but fauting an 18-year-old for enjoying his final year of high school is to miss the point of much of this entire premise.

— Avery Davis will play this season, a lot. The former quarterback already appears to excel in his newfound running back and receiver duties, expanding offensive coordinator Chip Long’s playbook exponentially. Sophomore receiver-turned-back Jafar Armstrong offers a similar boost, though slightly less noteworthy this week.

“It’s really a tandem package where we want to be able to personnel the defense,” Kelly said of the duo. “… Some of it has to be Jafar has to continue to improve, which he has.”

Davis, in particular, seems to fit into the role like a natural. This may have been an overreaction in the moment, but this particular set of scribbled notes included the thought, “Avery Davis could have 400 total yards with three touchdowns.” If memory serves, a catch amid traffic in the end zone prompted the thought.

— As such, Davis seems to be the backup running back to junior Tony Jones, with Armstrong offering relief and amplification when needed. Thursday was not an ideal day to determine which of the two freshmen had established himself, if either, as both were limited in action. Senior Dexter Williams essentially practiced with the fourth-string, if there were such a thing. *Insert obvious drawn conclusion here*

— Regarding Williams, though, when Davis was getting that red-zone work with the first-string, Williams was working through some drills more than 60 yards away. He still stepped away to yell encouragement, “I see you AD! I see you AD!” He continued until Davis offered some form of acknowledgement, the gridiron version of the Bleacher Creatures’ roll call.

— To answer the third question from a week ago’s “Things to Learn” … Senior Asmar Biilal will start at rover, though he is still not stellar in coverage. His physical abilities are clear, especially when greeting a member of the offense. During a special teams drill working on shedding blocks, he was the first one to receive genuine praise, even though the linebackers had gone through the line two or three times. Bilal is quick and strong, just not quick at reading a route and beating the receiver to the necessary spots. In other words, Wake Forest sophomore receiver Greg Dortch desperately hopes to line up against Bilal a few times Sept. 22.

— Senior Nick Coleman intercepted a Wimbush pass Thursday, confirming what Kelly would later state: Coleman remains in the mix at safety despite the apparent separation from juniors Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott and freshman Houston Griffith.

“[Coleman is] a guy who was fighting for reps in the spring,” Kelly said. “He’s come into this camp with just a better presence in everything that he does. Tackling, awareness, playing the ball in the air.”

Coleman may not start at safety, but having four to rely upon would bolster defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s confidence.

Davis has been discussed. Keys and McKinley are only similar in that they are receivers. McKinley’s legs are as thick as Jones’, despite being listed as a full three inches taller than the running back. If senior Miles Boykin is producing, it is hard to know when McKinley will get a chance to finally play, but he certainly looked ready.

Keys (rivals.com)

The 170-pound Keys may not have the same difficulty finding the field. Sophomore Michael Young works primarily on the field sideline, backing up junior Chase Claypool. Keys then fills out the second unit in the slot behind senior Chris Finke, the least-accomplished of the three starters.

Keys may not yet have all of Wimbush’s trust, but if he continues to shake and slice past defenders as he did Thursday, he should earn it. He already has the attention of Kelly and receivers coach Del Alexander, who spent much of practice focused on Keys, coaching him up on details.

“[Keys] doesn’t blink,” Kelly said. “Nothing’s too big for him. The game of football comes really easy, functional intelligence of the game. … He’s a guy as well that when he gets the ball in his hands, he finds a way to make something happen.

“We’re not going to shy away from playing guys that we think can help, even if it’s in a part-time position.”

18stripes.com contributor Michael Bryan recently asked on Twitter, who would be receivers Nos. 3-5 in terms of yards come season’s end.

Finke is among the obvious possibilities, along with Young and either senior tight end Alizé Mack or sophomore tight end Cole Kmet. Consider this speculation either Keys and/or McKinley make the cut, most likely Keys. Ignoring the obvious off-field issues and focusing on his freshman season, Keys is more reminiscent of Kevin Stepherson than freshman speedster Braden Lenzy is. Keys makes plays, while Lenzy simply tries to run away from defenders.

Until he adds some technique and muscle, Lenzy will get knocked off his route with any contact. That said, if he can get free, he will track down the ball, no matter how far it is thrown (figuratively speaking, of course).

Bo Bauer (rivals.com)

— As for Bauer, the crumpled notebook states it most simply, “Bauer is going to have himself a career.” With two captains and at least one All-American candidate in front of him, that probably will not begin in earnest this season.

“Bo Bauer is a pretty smooth operator,” Kelly said. “He knows what he’s doing. He has good football instincts. He’s physically put himself in a better position to compete.”

In other words, Bauer may single-handedly be the linebacker depth Notre Dame has sought.

— Those few names (Love, Pride, Boykin, Wimbush) were expected to be noted positively and frequently, and they were. The lack of surprise leads to a lack of verbose expansion.

Wimbush was not perfect, throwing two interceptions as well as scrambling on the first play of one-vs-one scrimmaging when he had a bit more time to scan for a receiver. But he played confidently and quickly.

— Looking at a piece of scrap paper with a more informal “Things To Learn” specific to Thursday morning, the only remaining questions to answer are: “Could the second-unit OL genuinely fill in?” and “Same old Mack?”

To the first, let’s go with a partial yes. Fifth-year center Sam Mustipher may be irreplaceable, and there are not four backup linemen ready to step in, but there are at least two. As long as Notre Dame maintains decent health up front, that depth should not be a concern.

As for Mack, the senior tight end made an early grab across the middle and ran it out to the end zone, but his play still feels inconsistent more than anything else.

— Only three more open Saturdays until push comes to shove. Get outside. Enjoy yourself, and remember, it counts as only one drink if it fits in one glass.