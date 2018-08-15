Getty Images

Notre Dame backup QB Ian Book’s progress removes some restrictions on starter Brandon Wimbush

By Douglas FarmerAug 15, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Odd as it may sound, Brian Kelly’s increased confidence in Notre Dame junior quarterback Ian Book could actually lead to greater comfort with Irish senior and starting quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

A year ago, neither had taken competitive snaps and the head coach had seen only Wimbush spend time with the starters. There was little trust in Book, more due to a lack of opportunity than as an actual reflection of Book. Opportunity arrived at North Carolina and in the Citrus Bowl last season.

“Everybody is quite confident in [Book’s] ability to run our first team,” Kelly said Wednesday. “That’s no longer an effect. If you asked me last year at this time if Ian went in there with the ones, there might be some hesitation as to can he lead us.

Obviously, both quarterbacks have now played winning football for the Irish and have had another offseason to develop only further.

“We’re way ahead of where we were last year with both quarterbacks, certainly just by experience alone,” Kelly said. “We came into this (2017 iteration of media day), and your No. 1 and No. 2 quarterback hadn’t played.

“That’s a different feeling for a head coach than coming in here and they’ve won football games and they’ve had success, they’ve been in the mix.”

How does that change Wimbush’s season for his own betterment? Shouldn’t it simply mean he has a shorter leash, with a proven and competent backup behind him?

Rather, Kelly and offensive coordinator Chip Long are no longer petrified of losing Wimbush for a quarter or a week to injury. They can utilize the full breadth of his skills, in particular his rushing abilities.

Last year, Wimbush had 141 carries by the NCAA’s count, but that included 24 sacks. Of the remaining 117, 49 came in the season’s first three weeks, including 21 for 201 yards and four touchdowns at Boston College. As the year progressed, Wimbush took off running less, in part because of opponent’s adjustments and in part because of Kelly’s and Long’s wishes. They recognized the lower ceiling the season would have with Wimbush sidelined by injury.

Now, that lowered ceiling is not quite as low. Thus, there is less reason to rein in Wimbush.

“We’re less concerned about carries with him and more interested in highlighting his strengths and being productive with him,” Kelly said.

That ability does not mean Wimbush’s focus changes, though.

“It’s just consistency with accuracy,” Kelly said. “He’s made progress there. He’s not where he wants to be, but he’s made significant progress even from the spring, and that’s better than what we saw during the year.

“Incremental progress. We’re all striving for better, but again, we’ve made the progress necessary.”

That progress theoretically opens up Notre Dame’s offense for all its weapons. As the preseason progresses, Kelly continues to add names to that list which already included senior receiver Miles Boykin, junior receiver Chase Claypool and the continuing-to-emerge sophomore converted running backs Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis, not to mention a couple unproven tight ends high on potential. Add freshman receiver Kevin Austin to the tally.

“[Austin is] a finely-conditioned athlete in the sense that he comes back the next day, recovers extremely well, knows how to take care of his body,” Kelly said. “… When we see a freshman that can handle the volume, we’re just going to push him in there. He doesn’t know 50 percent of the playbook, but he’s got that volume and that skillset. He’s a guy that can help us this year.”

Other freshmen who have similarly impressed: offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson and cornerback TaRiq Bracy. Of course, no one can apparently match Armstrong’s endurance and positive impressions made these last few weeks.

“Jafar is in a different category,” Kelly said. “I haven’t seen a guy like him in terms of the volume that he carries, and he doesn’t break down at all.”

Davis, meanwhile, is working on the learning curve in that process. The former quarterback is not quite used to running routes and taking handoffs all practice, not to mention the exponentially increased number of tackles innate to the position change.

“It’s a mindset now that his recovery is much more important for him in some instances because we know what he can do as a football player,” Kelly said.

HAINSEY’S TIMETABLE TO RETURN
Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey has missed the last few practices with an aggravated tendon in his lower leg. He will retake his spot as the starter on the edge Tuesday, per Kelly, largely as a matter of caution.

“We wanted a full seven-to-eight days, somewhere in that range, so we didn’t risk inflaming the tendon again,” Kelly said. “We’re on that timetable. He’s weight training, conditioning.”

In Hainsey’s absence, sophomore Josh Lugg and senior Trevor Ruhland have taken snaps at right guard with junior Tommy Kraemer moving from guard to right tackle — some of that would have been planned anyway so as to find a level of comfort mixing the starters with the backups as the season may deem necessary.

Aside from Hainsey, the only injury of note is a case of patellar tendonitis slowing junior defensive end Daelin Hayes. Such ailments typically pop up here and there in preseason practice.

“Nothing that’s keeping anybody out of long-term competition,” to use Kelly’s words.

ROBERTSON TO RECEIVER
Sophomore Isaiah Robertson moved to receiver Wednesday, his second position switch this offseason after first moving from safety to rover. At rover, Robertson would have needed to jump senior Asmar Billal, sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and freshman Shayne Simon without becoming too redundant when compared to senior nickelback Shaun Crawford. It would have been a tough needle to thread, if not a distinction without a difference all along.

“He’s got some skills, he showed that today,” Kelly said. “He doesn’t know what he’s doing offensively, but in the blue zone showed soft hands, went up and caught the football with dexterity, didn’t feel like it was clumsy to him. It was natural. He’s a guy that will continue to progress on the offensive side.”

By Douglas FarmerAug 15, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Derek Mason was not knocking Notre Dame, no matter what the Stadium looked like the last time an SEC team visited. (Read: Georgia.) Rather, the Vanderbilt head coach was simply pulling from the bottomless pool of coach-speak deployed at conference media days.

“We play in the SEC. I don’t worry about going to South Bend,” Mason said last month. “Right now, I am worried about [Middle Tennessee State]. … We’re about Notre Dame when that game comes. Right now, it’s about MTSU. It’s about going to camp.”

There was nothing negative about that. It was what any coach would and should have said in that moment. That some tried to make a story out of it just goes to show how mundane July media days often are.

2017 REVIEW
The Commodores began last season 3-0, including a 14-7 upset of Kansas State. In the process, they gave up 4.3 points and 198 yards per game, earning recognition as the country’s top defense to that point.

Then Alabama came to Nashville. What followed is considered a crime in some countries.

Vanderbilt never truly recovered from that 59-0 shellacking. If looking past the scoreboard, the contest was not even that close. The Tide gained 677 yards. The Commodores managed 78. They gained three more first downs than this scribe would have on his own.

Vanderbilt lost its first seven SEC games, getting a respite during that streak only with a visit from Western Kentucky. To avoid a winless conference season, the Commodores took advantage of a deteriorating situation at Tennessee, notching a 42-24 victory at their rival.

Even after acknowledging that losing streak and 1-7 conference record, it hardly depicts just how bad things got after Alabama’s work was done. The following week’s 38-24 loss at Florida looks good when compared to what came next, a 45-14 beatdown at home from Georgia. By the end of the season, Vanderbilt gave up more points than any SEC team ever had in one conference slate, allowing an average of 43 along with 472 yards per conference game.

In retrospect, the disaster tied to the schedule as much as anything else. SEC teams play two games a year against the opposite division. Drawing the eventual national champion Tide, let alone to open conference play with Nick Saban’s powerhouse, was unfortunate. Even a down Ole Miss program is nothing to take lightly.

WHAT VANDERBILT LOST
This list starts with Vanderbilt career-rushing leader Ralph Webb, who finished last season with 831 yards and 10 touchdowns. The offense also now looks to replace two of its top-three receivers, Trent Sherfield (50 receptions for 729 yards and five touchdowns) and CJ Duncan (52, 517, 5). Webb added 188 more receiving yards.

On the other side of the ball, the Green Bay Packers may immediately rely on linebacker Oren Burks (82 tackles with six for loss and three passes broken up), drafted in the third round, while Vanderbilt’s interior defense looks to replace not only him, but also defensive tackles Nifae Lealao (23 tackles with four for loss) and Jonathan Wynn (23 tackles with 1.5 sacks).

Just to add a cherry on top of Mason’s sundae, the Commodores also need to revamp their kicking game, as both their kicker and punter have moved on.

WHAT VANDERBILT GAINED
This is a longer entry than usually expected, and its four headliners come at positions of need considering some of the aforementioned losses. Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn ran for 4.7 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in his two seasons at Illinois before transferring. A four-star recruit, Vaughn may have the talent to legitimately replace Webb.

Receiver Alex Stump never caught on (pun intended) at Ohio State, but as another highly-touted recruit he is presumably expected to step right into the depleted depth chart, perhaps along with four-star freshman Camron Johnson.

Defensive tackle Louis Vecchio arrives from Penn fresh off two consecutive years of first-team All-Ivy honors. Again noting the above attrition, Vecchio should start.

HEAD COACH
Mason is not on a hot seat, but it could quickly get warm. Last year’s SEC results were that bad and served to underscore the fact that he has not even reached .500 in conference play in any of his first four years.

Vanderbilt has gone 0-5 against the top 10 under Mason and 2-14 against the top 25, one of those victories being week three against Kansas State last year (No. 18 at the time) and the other coming in the 2016 season finale against Tennessee (No. 24).

If anything can keep Mason’s job status comfortable despite what will inevitably be another tough year in the SEC, it would be topping the Volunteers for a third-straight time.

With 30 career starts to his name, Vanderbilt senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur has one last chance at finishing a season with a winning record. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Four-year starter and son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, quarterback Kyle Shurmur completed 57.9 percent of his passes last year, throwing 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. If he can find some new go-to targets at receiver, an appropriate coda to his collegiate career seems possible.

That said, the Commodores should rely on the run and Vaughn. Why? They return 97 career starts along the offensive line. Last year they averaged just 107 rushing yards per game and 3.7 per carry, so improvement should not be hard to find.

While his computers do not anticipate the rushing game to progress much (114.7 projected yards per game), Phil Steele does posit, “This should be the most productive offense in Mason’s five seasons.” To give that context, the points per game number to beat would be last year’s 24.6 and Mason’s highest yards per game comes in at just 356 in 2016. That framing shows Steele’s praise to be marginal, at best.

Charles Wright (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
First-year defensive coordinator Jason Tarver has his work cut out for him. If anything goes right there this season, presume the credit ties to senior outside linebacker Charles Wright, whose 43 tackles with nine for loss, including 1.5 sacks, was enough to earn him second-team All-SEC honors last year.

Wright’s recognition came in spite of Vanderbilt giving up 31.3 points per game across the season. That was more than a touchdown worse than the 2016 Mason-coordinated defense managed, despite improving its yards per game numbers by 15.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Relatively speaking, optimism may be warranted. Much of that hope comes at the rest of the state’s expense.

Bookmakers set the metric of success on the Commodores’ season at 4.5 wins. Two of those should come before visiting Notre Dame when both Middle Tennessee and Nevada visit. To end September, Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee State, a third hypothetical victory.

SEC play again begins in earnest in an ugly fashion, traveling to Georgia and then hosting Florida. (The Commodores host South Carolina between facing the Irish and *insert plural form of Tennessee State mascot here*.) (Yes, that remaining placeholder was intentional. If fun cannot be poked at the Fighting Tennessee States, then where can it be?) There is a very real chance Vanderbilt can come out of that two-game rough stretch at no worse than 3-4.

From there, two wins could exist: at Kentucky, at Arkansas, bye week before heading to Missouri, vs Mississippi and vs Tennessee.

A bowl game may be a reach, but Mason should be able to survive back-to-back 5-7 seasons if both include victories over the Volunteers.

P.S. The Tigers. The Tennessee State Tigers.

By Douglas FarmerAug 14, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
A year ago, the greatest and most obvious roster worry for Notre Dame was its defensive line. Irish head coach Brian Kelly and, arguably more notably, eventual consensus first-team All-American left tackle Mike McGlinchey both spoke highly of the unproven defensive front, but the fact that it returned literally zero sacks from 2016 resonated louder.

Kelly and McGlinchey were proven to be much more right than wrong, but one could argue outperforming low expectations does not inherently mean Notre Dame’s defensive line played well, or as well as the program needs it to. If that is ever going to change, it is in 2018.

More specifically, the Irish pass rush may be about to finally arrive. Before writing off that thought as typical preseason fodder, consider the last time Notre Dame’s defensive line returned more than the current 15 sacks from the year prior, it was 2013 and the defense had just carried the Irish to a national championship appearance. Defensive end Prince Shembo made 7.5 sacks in his penultimate collegiate season and counterpart Stephon Tuitt notched 12 while defensive tackle Louis Nix and line youngster Sheldon Day each had two. All four spent pertinent time in the NFL (though injuries ravaged Nix’s career).

Notre Dame does not have that kind of frontline returning, but it has one worth anticipating.

“It’s been awhile since we’ve had four [defensive ends] that we feel like we can go out there and compete with anybody,” Kelly said Thursday.

The interior could be a stout one, led by senior Jerry Tillery and fifth-year Jonathan Bonner with sophomores Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish providing quite capable depth, respectively, but it is indeed the ends who look set to excel.

They know it, too. The they under discussion being four juniors: drop ends Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara, and strongside ends Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji. For thoroughness’ sake, the storyline asks junior Jamir Jones also be mentioned, now working at strongside end after two years as an inside linebacker.

“We feel we’re confident to go up against any tackles and ready to change the game,” Hayes said. “We’re very confident. We’ve put in the work.”

A five-star recruit, Hayes has long been the one from whom the most was expected, even though shoulder injuries robbed him of most of his high school career and any sustained time in a weight room. Then he began his Irish career at linebacker, learning coverages as much as pass rushes. Now with two full years not only at defensive end but in the same defensive scheme — something Hayes said he had not enjoyed since middle school — his body and technique are finally catching up to his raw potential.

“Just being stronger and more explosive, just making that a point,” he said of his offseason. “Sometimes (last year) I would get engaged with a tackle and couldn’t rip off. I knew I had to make that a point of emphasis.

When Hayes enrolled a semester early in January of 2016, he could bench press 225 pounds only 11 times. Now, he said he can reach 31 reps, part of a “bigger, stronger, faster, more explosive summer.”

Hayes’ role should not change much in 2018, simply his effectiveness. He will still split time with Okwara, something that theoretically keeps both players fresher, and Hayes certainly does not show any inclination of disliking the timeshare. Together, they combined for 47 tackles, 11 for loss and 5.5 sacks last year.

Khalid Kareem (rivals.com)

Kareem and Ogundeji, however, are in for a change. Gone are Andrew Trumbetti (out of eligibility) and Jay Hayes (graduate transfer to Georgia). That latter duo took the majority of snaps at strongside end last season. Now Kareem will lead the way and Ogundeji will need to provide enough of a supplement.

Kareem spent the summer focusing on his conditioning and his cardio as much as his strength. A coming increase in playing time demanded it, and he knows not to take the promotion for granted.

“I always just went in day by day and tried to be the best I can be,” he said. “If I was going to be the starter, that’s what it was going to be. I had to keep working. I know Ade and guys behind me are still competing to get that spot.”

Given his stats of a year ago (21 tackles with 5.5 for loss including three sacks) and recognizing the sheer volume influx on the way, Kareem may seem the most-likely candidate for a breakout season. That overlooks Ogundeji, who has yet to record a tackle in his career but will now suddenly be playing 20-30 snaps a week at a minimum

“It’s pretty common that you’re not going to play somebody 75 plays,” Kelly said. “Ade has had a great camp and we have great confidence in his ability to come in and play a high level of football for us.

“Khalid is the starter. He’s earned it. But Ade has earned playing time, as well. He’s a thrasher, he’s physical and he’s relentless.”

Listed at taller than 6-foot-4 but only 255 pounds, Ogundeji is not a picture of raw strength. Kareem has seen up close how deceptive that can be.

“One thing that people don’t understand is how strong he is,” Kareem said. “He’s going to be a key factor in the defense.”

All three of Hayes, Kareem and Ogundeji hail from Michigan. Hayes and Kareem even enjoy hollering to each other across an interview room whenever one is asked if they knew each other in high school. “I’ve known ‘Lid since I was 15,” Hayes will say before discussing the gym they both worked out at.

The last time Notre Dame lost to Michigan, Okwara’s older brother Romeo was held to one tackle.

Opening the season against Michigan does not exactly offer these ends an unknown opponent. They may, in fact, be uniquely familiar with the Wolverines. But an Irish pass rush is something largely unseen the last five or six years. That much could be very unfamiliar.

By Douglas FarmerAug 14, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Maybe the ideal Notre Dame schedule this season would open with Ball State before hosting Michigan in 18 days. That would parallel last year’s Georgia-after-Temple sequence. While it would rob spaces such as this the enjoyment of hyping the Wolverines’ arrival all summer, it would also undoubtedly give the Irish a softer entry to the season. It would be a much harsher beginning for the Cardinals, though, rather than hosting Central Connecticut State on Aug. 30.

2017 REVIEW
Ball State nearly changed its entire 2017 in the first week. If the Cardinals had successfully finished off an upset bid at Illinois, the accompanying promise would have been undeniable and presumably contagious. Instead, lackadaisical special teams play set up an Illini touchdown in the final minutes. Ball State could not convert a 54-yard field goal to send the 24-21 loss to overtime.

Even then, it seemed the Cardinals might have a decent season ahead of them, beating UAB (51-31) and Tennessee Tech (28-13) in the next two weeks.

Those were the good times.

Third-year starting quarterback Riley Neal went down for the season with a leg injury against Tennessee Tech. Established running back James Gilbert joined him that afternoon with a thumb injury. In due time, two more quarterbacks were lost for the fall as the offensive line became more and more of a turnstyle throughout the season, giving up 33 total sacks. That cause was not aided by losing two right guards to injury before the second week of the year.

Ball State’s top-two returning receivers were also lost to injury during the season. In other words, injuries bore much of the public blame for the 0-9 finish to the season, including a winless record in the MAC. Not a single one of those nine losses was closer than 12 points.

WHAT BALL STATE LOST
Rarely does a team lose its leading passer and shrug its shoulders, but Jack Milas’ 53.1 percent completion rate and 2 :: 8 touchdown-to-interception ratio both spoke to his backup abilities and the team’s overall deterioration.

Aside from Milas, the most-notable departures all come along the defensive line, not exactly a boon for the coming year. Defensive end Anthony Winbush made first-team all-conference despite the Cardinals’ atrocious defense. His 11.5 sacks will be rather difficult to replace, as will be the 20 combined starts last season from defensive tackles Kevin Willis and John Swisher.

Riley Neal nearly led Ball State to an upset at Illinois to begin last season, but his year ended only two weeks later, leading in part to a tailspin for the Cardinals. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WHAT BALL STATE GAINED
Frankly, all those players injured last season should count as gains this year. Ball State suddenly has a three-year starter at quarterback, a three-year contributor at running back and two maturing receivers who have shown promise when healthy.

The fact that now-sophomore Justin Hall (pictured above, with ball) made 78 catches for 801 yards and three scores in only 10 games last year should stand out. Pairing him with a worthwhile quarterback and another year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program ought to give the Cardinals at least a semblance of an offense.

As far as Notre Dame concerns go, Hall is only 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds. If he wants to rely on speed, the Irish will turn to track star cornerback Troy Pride. If Hall opts for cuts and shiftiness, Notre Dame senior nickelback Shaun Crawford may enjoy the task/challenge.

HEAD COACH
Mike Neu enters his third season with a total of one conference win (31-21 at Buffalo in 2016) against 15 losses. His pedigree of spending two years as the quarterbacks coach with the New Orleans Saints may sound bolstering, but just how much coaching did Drew Brees need in 2014 and 2015?

Ball State hired a new athletic director this summer, Beth Goetz. Any time there is a change in that position, a struggling football coach takes notice in an uncomfortable way.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
The Cardinals averaged 17.9 points per game last year. The myriad list of injuries factors in, but there is also some simple inability at hand. They gained 4.5 yards per play. It just was not good enough.

Supplementing the Neal-to-Hall connection, the Cardinals now have multiple proven running backs. Sophomore Caleb Huntley ran for 1,003 yards and a 4.8 average last season filling in for junior James Gilbert, the first-team all-conference running back from 2016.

If Neu can call plays to somehow utilize both backs, now running behind an offensive line returning four starters, then Ball State could find some success in the MAC for the first time since going 7-1 in 2013.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
It is easy to criticize the Cardinals offense for not averaging even 20 points a year ago. It would not have mattered if it had — the defense gave up 40.7 points per game. That was not a typo. Forty point seven points per game.

It allowed more than 400 yards on seven different occasions. Three of those reached 500. Toledo broke 600.

That defense now converts to a 3-4 front and returns eight defensive backs with 2017 starts, but a complete reversal in effectiveness feels rather unrealistic.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Neal will truly need to produce for Neu’s job not to be in danger. Aside from the opener against Central Connecticut State, Ball State’s best chances at wins come from a visit from Kent State and a trip to Miami (OH) in the regular season finale. Even sweeping those would leave the Cardinals well short of bookmakers’ thoughts of a 4.5-win total over/under.

The values wagered already indicate the under is the smart bet. As the MAC has risen, someone had to end up at the bottom of the pecking order. Currently, that is Ball State.

By Douglas FarmerAug 13, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Notre Dame has not yet begun thinking about Michigan, and will not for another week, per Irish head coach Brian Kelly on Saturday. Before that preparation begins, Notre Dame will focus on contact in preseason practice this week.

Kelly specifically cited wanting to see the converted running back duo of sophomores Jafar Armstrong and Avery Davis in tackling situations. Given how much they will presumably be needed in 19 days against the Wolverines, that pseudo-live action would make all the sense in the world.

Armstrong and Davis get lumped together all too easily. Exhibit A: The previous paragraph. They moved to a depleted running back stable at the same time and both offer a different skillset than a prototypical back would. That said, they are different.

“I don’t want anyone to leave here thinking they’re packaged together,” Kelly said. “That’s just one thing where we can get two guys on the field at the running back position that really add some flexibility.

“… Jafar is the closest thing that I’ve had to Theo Riddick since I’ve been here. Tenacious, can go all day, runs physical inside and has the skills to catch the ball coming out of the backfield. … We haven’t had that guy that can bang it up inside with that physicality.”

Davis, meanwhile, may be the master of creating something from nothing.

“Once we put the ball in [Davis’] hands, you think it’s three yards we’re looking at, and it’s eight or nine,” Kelly said.

That may sound like the ideal talent to put behind a punt return unit, but Davis has not seen much work there. For that matter, neither has Armstrong. (There it is again, that unnecessary coupling.) Senior receiver Chris Finke remains Kelly’s choice to return punts, with the likes of junior safety Alohi Gilman and sophomore receiver Michael Young his most likely backups.

“The big difference with Chris [compared to last year] is the strength, the added strength,” Kelly said. “Much more explosive, puts his foot in the ground and he can translate that explosiveness. He’s very confident in himself.

“That’s what you want for a punt returner, the ability to get you 5-7 yards. If you can make a mistake, he can turn it.”

At kick returner, the Irish continue to look for someone to step forward. One has to wonder if CJ Sanders would even have the job locked up if he had not transferred to SMU for his final season, given the struggles in kickoff return last season. Speaking in vague terms, Kelly mentioned senior safety Nick Coleman and senior cornerback Shaun Crawford as possibilities.

They may not end up there, but each has been deemed a special teams player of the day this preseason by Kelly, as well as earning the comparable defensive honors once apiece. They are the only players to make Kelly’s daily honor roll twice this preseason.

It is a new tactic taken by Kelly while at Notre Dame, praising specific players for their performances in practice. His logic to choosing the honorees is not newfound, though.

“For us, it’s about process and traits,” Kelly said Thursday. “If those guys bring it and really exemplify those things, I want to be able to reward them. That would be how you become a Player of the Day, if you’ve had a great day in all of those facets.”

In chronological order, tracing back to the first practice on Aug. 3, Kelly has recognized:
— Chase Claypool, Daelin Hayes and Jalen Elliott (special teams).
— Tommy Kraemer, Drue Tranquill and Nicco Fertitta (special teams).
— Miles Boykin, Troy Pride and Jafar Armstrong (special teams).
— Alizé Mack, Nick Coleman and Alohi Gilman (special teams).
— Sam Mustipher, Shaun Crawford and Nick Coleman (special teams).
— Liam Eichenberg, Jerry Tillery and Shaun Crawford (special teams).
— Alex Bars, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jordan Genmark Heath (special teams).
— Avery Davis, Julian Love and Justin Yoon.

ON VARIOUS LEG INJURIES
Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey missed some of Saturday’s practice to get an MRI on his lower leg. Kelly speculated it was only a muscular issue, but opted for caution considering it is still only preseason practice.

In Hainsey’s absence, junor right guard Tommy Kraemer moved to right tackle, where he split time with Hainsey in 2017.

“We were going to get there next week anyway because we wanted these guys to play some other positions once we had our five,” Kelly said. “Now that will open opportunities for [senior Trevor] Ruhland and [sophomore Josh] Lugg to compete at the right guard position and get some work there.”

If junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg were injured, Kraemer would also be first to move there.

Sophomore rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah is also hampered by a leg issue, specifically scar tissue in his hamstring preventing him from getting loose. Freshman safety Houston Griffith experienced a balky hamstring over the weekend, as well.

