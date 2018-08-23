Getty Images

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Florida State

By Douglas FarmerAug 23, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Florida State’s greatest low in decades did not include as poor of a record as Notre Dame’s did in 2016, but it led to much greater change. The Seminoles needed a game added on to the back of their schedule in order to preserve a 36-year bowl streak, but by then head coach Jimbo Fisher had already left for Texas A&M, sparking program-wide shifts.

As for Irish concerns, Florida State’s fall reaped, in part, at least one reward. Notre Dame freshman safety Houston Griffith was committed to the Seminoles as their season fell apart. That, combined with Irish success, led him to rethink his collegiate decision. His subsequent early enrollment in northwestern Indiana has him in consideration to start at safety this season.

2017 REVIEW
Chalk part of Florida State’s struggles up to the chances of football. Opening the year as No. 2 against No. 1 Alabama was expected. Losing sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois late in that 24-7 loss was not. Nor was needing to cancel the second game of the year, against Louisiana-Monroe, because of Hurricane Irma. Suddenly, the Seminoles would reach week four having played only one game and with a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.

James Blackman did well enough in that role, but Florida State still lost 21-27 to North Carolina State and the swoon had officially commenced. It bottomed out at 2-5 after a 35-3 Friday evening shellacking at Boston College.

Losing at Clemson to fall to 3-6 with only two games left seemed to seal the end of the Seminoles’ bowl streak, one shy of tying the NCAA record. The down year, though, clearly would leave an opening the weekend of the ACC championship game. Thus, Florida State rescheduled the Louisiana-Monroe contest to reach 6-6 under the lead of interim head coach Odell Haggins, the defensive line coach and the only holdover from Fisher’s staff by the end of the offseason. Haggins’ coaching record reached 2-0 with a 42-13 victory over Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl.

WHAT FLORIDA STATE LOST
An All-American safety, six of its top-seven tacklers, two of its top-three receiving threats and, of course, a head coach and nearly all his coaching staff.

The safety, Derwin James complemented 84 tackles with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. Even on a floundering team, James impressed enough to not only earn the national recognition, but also hear his name called No. 17 overall in the NFL draft.

Only linebacker Matthew Thomas had more tackles than James, with 85 including 10 for loss. Immediately behind that duo came two defensive linemen, end Josh Sweat (56 with 12.5 for loss including 5.5 sacks) and tackle Derrick Nnadi (53, 101, 3.5).

Receiver Auden Tate was second on the team in receiving yards with 548, but his 40 receptions and 10 touchdowns both led the Seminoles. Considering Florida State threw for a total of 21 touchdowns, his 10 stand out even more than usual. Tight end Ryan Izzo added three more among his 20 catches for 317 yards.

And that coaching staff. Fisher spent eight years leading the Seminoles, going 83-23, winning three ACC titles and one national championship. No matter the 2017 outcome, no matter the overall situation, no matter the paycheck awaiting him in College Station, his departure was and is a seismic change in the sport.

WHAT FLORIDA STATE GAINED
Let’s leave Willie Taggart out of this until the next section. Instead, here is the spot to discuss how well Florida State continued to recruit despite — or perhaps because of — the coaching change. Leading the way is early-enrolled five-star defensive back Jaiden Woodbey. He may end up starting from the outset, in part because of his early arrival, a la Griffith.

Per rivals.com, 14 other four-star recruits were part of the most-recent class, making it the No. 10 class in the country. Undoubtedly, Taggart had something to do with that, known for his recruiting reach in Florida thanks to his four years at South Florida. Such success after a poor season and amid a coaching transition still stands out.

Willie Taggart went 7-5 in his one season at Oregon. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It allowed Florida State to have the fifth-highest “Blue-Chip Ratio” in the country, per Bud Elliott’s annual study. Two-thirds of the Seminoles roster arrived as four- or five-star prospects, trailing only the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Georgia, and six percentage points higher than primary conference rival Clemson.

HEAD COACH
Taggart’s time in the state led largely to his hiring. He was, after all, at Oregon for only one season, albeit a season that jumped the Ducks from 4-8 to 7-5. A Florida native himself, Taggart played at Western Kentucky and got his head coaching start there, immediately prior to heading to Tampa.

Taggart put together a somewhat new staff, pulling an offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, from that same gig in Maryland. His new defensive coordinator should be a familiar one to Notre Dame fans — Harlon Barnett spent the last three years as defensive coordinator at Michigan State.

Florida State still had a chance at upsetting Alabama to take over the No. 1 ranking in the season's first week when quarterback Deondre Francois tore his patellar tendon in his left knee on this fourth-quarter play.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
If Francois’ injury has any silver lining, it is that Florida State now has two young and talented quarterbacks with 13 or more starts to their names. It is an unusual circumstance, and deciding which one starts has been the primary storyline hanging over the Seminoles’ offseason.

Francois was stellar as a freshman (58.8 percent completion rate for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions and five more scores on the ground), the biggest reason Florida State began last season so highly-ranked. However, his name has come up in the headlines this offseason, seemingly on the fringes of legal trouble.

Blackmon, meanwhile, played rather well considering his unexpected circumstances last year, including playing behind an atrocious offensive line. He finished with 2,230 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his passes. It was not as good as Francois, but Blackmon was not expected to be, either.

Francois likely emerges as the starter, but if he is unavailable at any point, about 127 other programs would gladly take Blackmon as their backup. (Alabama and Clemson the possible exceptions.)

Taggart’s system calls for quick decisions, and last year’s offensive line gave up 32 sacks, a year after allowing 36, meaning the quarterback did not have much time to ponder, anyway. If that line does not improve, it is unlikely the Seminoles rushing game does, either, even if led by sophomore Cam Akers (194 carries for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns) and senior Jacques Patrick (134 for 48 and seven). Four starting offensive linemen return, so it is possible that weakness solidifies, but it is not as if those linemen were excellent last season, or even average. Clemson sacked Blackmon five times, as did Wake Forest. (Context: The Deacons sacked Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush once.)

Their difficulties extended past the sacks allowed. Florida State gained only 5.7 yards per play, the first time below 6.4 since Fisher’s second season. The Seminoles averaged 196 passing yards per game, a miserable number when compared to the previous three years’ figures of 303, 256 and 264.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
While the offense sputtered, Florida State’s defense was actually pretty good. Now led by junior defensive end Brian Burns (48 tackles with 13.5 for loss), the Seminoles will look to come close to the 21.2 points per game they allowed last year, along with 331 yards. More impressively, the defensive front held opponents to only 3.8 yards per rush.

Replicating that latter bit will require some unproven linebackers to establish themselves quickly. The linebacker corps returns six total starts, no player boasting more than two starts or a dozen tackles last season.

SEASON OUTLOOK
For a team that needed to add a Group of Five-foe in early December to reach a bowl game just a year ago, it is surprising to see Florida State ranked No. 19 in both preseason polls. That speaks to the talent on the roster.

Bookmakers put the season’s expectations at 8.5 wins with the under looking more likely, even though the Seminoles are favored by a touchdown over the Hokies in 11 days. Trips to Louisville, Miami and Notre Dame will not ease that cause. Of course, neither will Clemson’s visit to Tallahassee.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Northwestern

By Douglas FarmerAug 22, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Unless discussing Notre Dame fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill, do not describe the Nov. 3 trip to Northwestern as a “revenge game.” He is the only remaining Irish roster piece that saw action back in 2014 when the Wildcats pulled off a 43-40 overtime victory against No. 15 Notre Dame, arguably in part because of simple arithmetic mistakes.

In his second career start, Tranquill made seven tackles and recovered one fumble that afternoon.

2017 REVIEW
Northwestern finished last season on an eight-game winning streak, one that survived three consecutive overtimes and culminated with a 24-23 win against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, ending the year ranked No. 17 at 10-3.

A defense that gave up only 20.1 points and 357 yards per game was actually overshadowed much of the year by an offense reaching highs not seen in at least five seasons. The Wildcats averaged 29.2 points per game (best since 2012) and 408 yards (best since 2011), led by third-year starter Clayton Thorson at quarterback.

Though all of that added up to finishing second in the Big Ten West division, Northwestern was never genuinely in the running for the conference title. It lost at Wisconsin before the end of September, and the Badgers never slipped up until the conference championship game.

WHAT NORTHWESTERN LOST
Most notably, all-time school rushing leader Justin Jackson and his 5,440 career yards. Offensively, the only other pieces warranting mention are center Brad North and Thorson’s offseason. He tore his ACL in the bowl game.

Even if Thorson had been healthy, he would not have been seen in the Wildcats’ spring game … since it was cancelled by a mid-April snowstorm.

Defensively, Northwestern will need to replace defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and his 40 tackles with 9.5 behind the line of scrimmage as well as both of its starting safeties.

The Wildcats return all their linebackers, notable this season and in this category because position coach Randy Bates moved eastward to handle defensive coordinator duties at Pittsburgh,

WHAT NORTHWESTERN GAINED
Much has been made of the state-of-the-art, lakeshore practice facility Northwestern is finishing up. It catches the program up to the modern facilities arms race after lagging behind for, to put it charitably, awhile.

Come September, more may be made of four-star defensive end Devin O’Rourke. The defensive line may not inherently need him to contribute right away, but that does not mean he will not crack the rotation in due time. Holding offers from eight other Big Ten schools, Notre Dame and Ole Miss, O’Rourke chose the campus only an hour from his hometown of Frankfort, Ill.

Entering his 13th season leading Northwestern, it seems less and less likely Pat Fitzgerald ever coaches anywhere else.

HEAD COACH
At this point, it feels safe to figure Pat Fitzgerald will spend his entire career coaching the Wildcats, entering his 13th season now. His career record of 87-65 is by no means unimpeachable, but his cache at the school likely insures his job until the program swoons to uncharacteristic lows or he reaches a third decade.

Fitzgerald does not jump to mind when discussing the longest-tenured college football coaches, but he should. More than that, he is one whose name is rarely tied to openings. Only five coaches have been at their gigs longer, starting with Kirk Ferentz entering his 20th year at Iowa and TCU’s Gary Patterson reaching his 19th. The next trio were all hired just a year before Fitzgerald. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy heard his name mentioned alongside this offseason’s Tennessee vacancy; at age 73, Frank Solich is presumably nearing the end of his term at Ohio; and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham flies below the radar just as Fitzgerald does.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
The obvious concerns tie to Thorson’s knee. With 39 career starts to date, he will retake the starting quarterback duties even if he is not cleared for the Aug. 30 season opener at Purdue. (Hey, that is only eight days away!) Even considering him for that evening is a credit to modern medicine. ACL tears used to require 12 months, minimum. Thorson tore his exactly nine months and one day before the trip to West Lafayette. (By the way, he completed 60.4 percent of his passes last year for 2,844 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.)

Without Jackson, the Wildcats will rely on sophomore running back Jeremy Larkin. Even with Jackson running for 1,311 yards on 287 attempts last year, Larkin made his presence known. As a true freshman, he took 84 carries for 503 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per rush. Four offensive line starters, with 101 career starts between them, will return to clear his path.

Both of Thorson’s top targets also come back, led by 6-foot-4 junior receiver Bennett Skowronek (45 receptions for 644 yards and five scores).

Northwestern enjoyed its best offense in half a decade last year. Those numbers should only rise this year, provided Thorson is as healthy as reports indicate.

As a freshman, linebacker Paddy Fisher finished with 113 tackles, including nine for loss, to lead Northwestern and make second-team All-Big Ten.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
However, this remains a program driven by Fitzgerald’s defense, and that defense should also improve this season, returning seven starters and nearly its entire defensive line rotation. That line combined with then-freshman linebacker Paddy Fisher (second-team All-Big Ten and the team’s No. 1 tackler with 113) to hold opponents to 107.7 rushing yards per game.

Fisher was aided by then-junior Nate Hall, who finished with 79 tackles, 16.5 of which were for loss.

SEASON OUTLOOK
Northwestern drew the short straw in terms of 2018 conference divisional crossover opponents. Rather than, ohhh, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers, the Wildcats host Michigan and travel to Michigan State and Rutgers. If not for those first two, Northwestern would seem a sure-thing to top the bookmakers’ win total over/under of 6.5.

As is, there are six quite winnable games on its schedule. Unfortunately, they begin at Purdue and then against Duke a week later. Not many programs open with two Power-Five opponents. If Thorson is not full-go, those two close ones could easily tilt the other way.

Winning the close ones is how Fitzgerald & Co. found success last year, finishing 4-0 in one-possession games, including those three straight overtimes against Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska.

Notching one or two against the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Iowa should set up the Wildcats to cruise past that over/under metric and into another bowl game. Outdoing Wisconsin for the division title may be even more improbable than usual, but a successful season may be on the horizon, anyway.

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame in top 15 of both AP and Coaches polls; Brian Kelly on ‘demanding’ culture

By Douglas FarmerAug 21, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
By the end of September, it will have become habit. Fingers will default to adding “meaningless” in front of each typing of “AP Poll.” Doing so will be an overreaction to fans taking offense to Notre Dame inevitably not being ranked high enough, at least not as far as they are concerned.

The fingers should more-accurately tap out “consequenceless.” In the age of the College Football Playoff selection committee, both the AP and the Coaches polls have no effect on the season. There is no reasonable way to claim otherwise in any regard. The committee does not rely on those listings to create a framework for its poll, the only one with impact.

That said, the two polls do offer a reference point and context for the first two months of the season. The preseason Coaches Poll came out at the start of the month, ranking the Irish at No. 11, with Stanford, Michigan and USC filling in from Nos. 13 to 15, respectively. Virginia Tech came in at No. 17 and Florida State was No. 19.

The AP did not vary much. It flipped Notre Dame with Michigan State, dropping the Irish to No. 12, and then came the same trio in the same order. The Seminoles again showed up at No. 19, but the Hokies fell in behind Florida State at No. 20.

Both polls included Northwestern among others receiving votes. Looking at the Wildcats schedule (not to get ahead by a day on the “Notre Dame’s Opponents” series …), they will have three difficult conference games (vs. Michigan, at Michigan State, vs. Wisconsin) before facing the Irish, so they almost certainly will not be undefeated on Nov. 3, but a 6-2 record would probably get them into the top 25 by then.

Again, these polls have no bearing on the season. The only one that does premieres Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Until then, use them for nothing more than context and the lightest of debates. Your sanity thanks you.

@NDFootball

Speaking of debates and sanity …
ON THE SHAMROCK SERIES UNIFORMS
Notre Dame got a few things wrong with that reveal last week. For one thing, anything tying to the contest against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium should be left for a Friday afternoon news dump. Such is the general resentment of moving that game to the coast. Any further discussion of the game, the uniforms or even a mention of baseball is met by Irish vitriol at this point.

Secondly, revealing bits and pieces of the uniform may have seemed dramatic, but that drama was only heightened by a poor first impression. The initial bits and pieces did not paint anything of an overall picture. On their own, they received few, if any, positive reviews. The jersey as a whole, though, was not lampooned as severely.

Such a gradual take should probably be applied even further. Perhaps reserve judgement until, hmmm, actually seeing the uniforms? That may seem an outlandish suggestion, but it may be worth considering. They will inevitably look different live than in a photoshopped image on a computer screen. Everything does.

BRIAN KELLY ON MARYLAND & CULTURE
Nearly every college football head coach has had to answer a question this preseason about how their programs protect against tragedies like the player death at Maryland this summer and how an overall culture plays a role. The Irish head coach handled the requisite inquiry on Wednesday.

“The head coach and the strength coach are extremely important in developing a strong relationship on what you want accomplished,” Kelly said. “Everybody is interested in bigger, faster, stronger. How do you get there? I still think you get there by being demanding but never demeaning. I think that’s the line that’s out there.”

Kelly also distinguished between the culture and the role of the training staff.

“When I say demanding, never demeaning, that goes for everybody, and anything in this program is my responsibility,” he said.

“As it relates to protocol relative to the young man that tragically passed, that’s really outside my purview. That would fall under our athletic trainers and the protocols they have in place.”

MORE PLAYERS OF THE DAYS
As he has throughout all of preseason practice, Kelly continued to give Twitter praise to three players after each practice last week, one from offense, defense and special teams. Last week’s “Leftovers & Links” listed off the honorees through eight practices. Since then:

— Chris Finke, Jonathan Jones and Isaiah Robertson (special teams).
— Nic Weishar, Nicco Fertitta and Shaun Crawford (special teams).
— Jafar Armstrong, Ade Ogundeji and Tyler Newsome.
— Kevin Austin, Devin Studstill and Josh Lugg (special teams).
— Khalid Kareem, Braden Lenzy and Chase Claypool (special teams).

Claypool’s special teams designation stands out, considering the junior receiver made only one tackle last season after excelling with 11 as a freshman. Despite his prominent role in the offense, it seems Notre Dame may still need Claypool in some coverage situations.

Only Crawford was named Player of the Day three times across 13 different sets from Kelly.

“Which Irish unit do you see underperforming expectations for this year? Which would you bet on exceeding expectations? Andrew from Fairfax, Va.

These answers will seem tied to each other. That is more coincidence than intention.

Notre Dame’s receivers are getting decent praise this preseason. Trotting out two physical, 6-foot-4 upperclassmen will create that, and Claypool and senior Miles Boykin undeniably have the potential to change the season. But wasn’t the same said about those two and Equanimeous St. Brown last year, not to mention Kevin Stepherson?

It didn’t happen.

Sure, some of that tied to inconsistent quarterback play, but that receivers corps did not do much to help Brandon Wimbush. Until they do in real competition, it may not be the worst idea to pump the brakes on the hopes for the largely-unproven receivers.

The Irish running backs are even more unproven, but they are also not receiving much faith at this point. With senior Dexter Williams likely sidelined for the first four weeks of the year, it is an exceedingly young group of five, with 40 percent of the stable first getting reps at running back within the last six months.

However, behind a strong offensive line and with an offensive coordinator intent on running the ball, they will be well-positioned to surpass the meager thoughts afforded them to date.

AND HERE WE ARE, WITH THE UNDERWORLD FROZEN OVER
Yes, a reader among you submitted such a stellar comment it must mean ice has replaced fire. To you, RBmat, I raise tonight’s bottle of Leinenkugel’s Creamy Dark.

“In honor of Ball State’s most famous alumni … D Letterman Esq., I give you the top-10 reasons why you might be interested in the [Sept. 8] game:

10) Since her significant other, Steadman, is a BSU alum, maybe Oprah will be at the game.
9) Many fans will leave early, making the drive back to Chicago a little more tolerable.
8) You will learn the roster, as everybody in uniform may play thanks to the new NCAA rule.
7) 1,000 yards of total offense.
6) Paul Shaffer will be guest director for the ND band at halftime.
5) ESPN’s GameDay will not be there, saving us from Lee Corso dressing as the leprechaun.
4) Reported sightings of the apparition of Knute Rockne on campus, floating about muttering, “Ball State … We have sunk to playing Ball State …”
3) This will be the closest anyone will get to Muncie, Ind.
2) I have run out of reasons, seriously, except …

The No. 1 reason to be interested in Notre Dame vs. Ball State on Sept. 8: Jurkovec, Jurkovec, Jurkovec.”

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Navy

By Douglas FarmerAug 21, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Pick your Notre Dame-specific storyline pertaining to Navy at will. There are at least three worth mentioning this year. The micro bit will focus on junior safety Alohi Gilman, now a season removed from his time with the Midshipmen and a starter for the Irish. The focused angle recognizes Notre Dame plays Navy after the Irish bye, preferable when facing the triple-option change of pace.

The macro view harps on the Academy moving the contest to San Diego. If anyone should have opted against that cross-country venture, it was actually Navy more than Notre Dame. Even though the Irish will go coast-to-coast-to-coast in the season’s final month, they have it easy compared to the Midshipmen. Navy starts the season in Hawaii, returns to the eastern coast within a week and then bounces back-and-forth between time zones before heading to southern California to face Notre Dame. After that? A return to the mid-Atlantic once more before a stop in the Bayou.

Realizing Navy never brings the Irish to Annapolis, Md., one does wonder why this was not a Baltimore or even Jacksonville year.

2017 REVIEW
Despite finishing a middling 7-6, the Midshipmen nearly had an excellent season. Finishing 3-4 in one-possession games will leave those thoughts of missed opportunity lingering even after the offseason. The only reasons those regrets are not the defining thoughts of Navy’s 2017 are the late arrival of then-sophomore Malcolm Perry and how strongly both he and the defense played in a 49-7 Military Bowl victory against Virginia.

Perry began the year at slot back, a pivotal spot in the triple-option offense but not one as impactful as the quarterback, the position Perry was recruited for. When Zach Abey went down with a concussion, Perry moved to quarterback and both his and Abey’s careers changed.

Make no mistake: Abey was having a strong season. In 12 games, though really only 11 considering how little he took the field against Army, the then-junior ran for 1,413 yards and 19 touchdowns. Abey was just better once he got a chance, rushing for 282 yards and four touchdowns against SMU and 250 yards with one score against the Black Knights.

That loss to Army likely haunts the most in Navy memories. After two penalties pushed the Midshipmen backward on their final drive, a missed 48-yard field goal as time expired sealed Army’s 14-13 victory.

Following that defeat, the third in a three-game losing streak that began at Notre Dame, Navy exorcised some demons against the Cavaliers, allowing a mere 175 yards and no offensive touchdowns.

WHAT NAVY LOST
Fullback Chris High is the biggest name here, having rushed for 621 yards and two touchdowns last season, but a number of other ground game contributors also finished up their collegiate careers. Eight Midshipmen rushed for at least 100 yards last year, and half of them are gone.

Obviously little regard is given Navy’s passing game, but when it is used, it is typically effective and efficient. That may shift this year, returning exactly zero receivers with game experience aside from Abey, now moving there to keep his playmaking involved.

Defensively, leading tackler Micah Thomas (81 tackles and three interceptions) left, as did three more of the top five tacklers, one from each level of the defense.

Both line coaches also departed: Offensive line coach Bryce McDonald went to UCLA and defensive line coach Shawn Nua joined Herman Edwards’ staff at Arizona State. That would be a concern at any program, but it may be especially so in one where the irregular trench techniques are so distinct.

WHAT NAVY GAINED
This can be a bit tougher to define than for any other opponent. Such is the nature for a military academy and its different protocols involving recruitment, enrollment and roster size.

For now, know the Midshipmen have made an impressive science out of reloading. That will only be aided by spending an entire offseason working with Perry at quarterback. In order to emphasize that development, head coach Ken Niumatalolo pushed spring practice back a few weeks so Perry would have a bit more time to recover from offseason foot surgery.

HEAD COACH
Ken Niumatalolo nearly left Navy this offseason after a decade leading the triple-option offense. The prospect of bringing that pedigree led to a social media gripe from Arizona star quarterback Khalil Tate. Maybe that cost Niumatalolo the Wildcats gig; maybe it didn’t. The optics certainly indicated Tate’s public complaint at least had an effect.

It is also possible Niumatalolo would never have gone through with the move, but it warrants mentioning this is the second time in a few seasons Niumtalolo has considered leaving his only head coaching job to date. When BYU had a job opening following the 2015 season, Niumatalolo went through that interview process at length, as well.

With Malcolm Perry sidelined by an ankle injury, Zach Abey returned to the primary role in Navy's triple-option offense in a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, taking 29 carries for 87 yards and this touchdown.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
In describing Perry as possibly the best rusher of Niumatalolo’s decade, one is not being held captive by a small sample size. Perry was quarterback for only a few games, but he played the entire season, finishing with 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns on 138 attempts, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

When applying such lauds to Perry, the likes of Keenan Reynolds and Ricky Dobbs have not been forgotten. In fact, they have been very much remembered.

Perry does need to develop something of an aerial threat. It is not that Abey was exactly a stellar one — throwing seven interceptions in only 72 attempts says otherwise and certainly did not help the Midshipmen in those one-possession games — but he had worked at it for a few years. Perry had not until this offseason.

Abey has moved to receiver, showing the faith Niumatalolo has in the senior’s athleticism.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
Aside from the defensive line, Navy has to replace quite a bit, returning only two starters in the back-seven. That front may be a decent one, though. Of late, the Midshipmen have taken to a more aggressive, blitzing scheme. Their sacks jumped from eight in 2014 to 22 in 2015, 20 in 2016 and 16 last year. While those numbers are nothing more than passable, they are still a marked improvement. Continuing that trend could help hide the young defensive backfield.

SEASON OUTLOOK
By traveling to Hawaii, Navy gets to add a 13th regular season game. The general reason for that NCAA accommodation is to compensate team’s for that excessive travel by granting them another chance to get bowl eligible. Otherwise, most mid-level programs would avoid the trip deep into the Pacific, hamstringing Hawaii’s abilities to schedule.

The Midshipmen should be eligible before finishing the season against Army, but that will not inherently be a sure thing. Bookmakers, as one metric, set their expectations at 7.5 wins for Navy, while the American Athletic Conference preseason media poll slotted the Midshipmen at third in their division, behind Memphis and Houston.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Pittsburgh

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerAug 20, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
16 Comments

If there is a trap game for Notre Dame this season, it just may be Pittsburgh, as always seems to be the case when the Panthers are on the schedule. The other prime candidates would be trips to Wake Forest and Northwestern, but the Deacons gave Notre Dame enough of a challenge last year to be remembered and the Wildcats received plenty of votes in the preseason Coaches Poll to be sure they are not off all radars.

Pittsburgh being a headache is not inherently an Irish difficulty. The Panthers upset both Penn State and Clemson in 2016 and topped then-No. 2 and undefeated Miami to close last year.

2017 REVIEW
Pittsburgh went through three quarterbacks last season, originally due to injury and then out of ineffectiveness. Max Browne started five games in the first half of the year before getting knocked out, at which point Ben DiNucci took over. When freshman Kenny Pickett subbed in and nearly pushed the Panthers past Virginia Tech in the penultimate week of the year, he earned the start against the Hurricanes.

Pickett’s first career start marked a high note for all involved. He scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air.

The other change for Pittsburgh as the season progressed came from its defense. Early in the year, the Panthers hardly stopped anyone — Oklahoma State most notably hung 59 points in the season’s third week. In their final five games, however, only one opponent broke 17 points, winning three of them to push the record to a nearly-respectable posting of 5-7.

WHAT PITTSBURGH LOST
Browne and DiNucci, for starters, but Pickett’s closing and age made him the frontrunner for the starting quarterback gig, anyway. He will need to find new receivers, with leading man Jester Weah (41 receptions for 698 yards and four touchdowns) done and multi-positional threat Quadree Henderson (17 catches for 186 yards; 36 rushes for 251 yards; 46 combined returns for 767 yards and two punt return touchdowns) now working his way onto the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster.

Pickett will also have to trust a new offensive line, having lost three starters, including first-team All-ACC left tackle Brian O’Neill.

Defensively this listing is rather short. Cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Jordan Whitehead are the only names not returning among Pittsburgh’s top-15 tacklers.

WHAT PITTSBURGH GAINED
Pickett’s dual-threat abilities make him the almost-certain starter, but if he struggles in his first extended time, the Panthers can turn to former USC and Arkansas quarterback Ricky Town, eligible immediately thanks to a year in junior college. Pittsburgh also added four-star running back Mychale Salahuddin.

Returning nine defensive starters means not much is needed on that side of the ball. First-year coordinator Randy Bates likely will not complain about that, having arrived from Northwestern, where he was the linebackers coach.

Pat Narduzzi.

HEAD COACH
Pat Narduzzi is a known name for Irish fans. He is, indeed, the same Pat Narduzzi who used to coordinate the Michigan State defense. He did quite well there, but has yet to find a groove in Pittsburgh.

Narduzzi began with two 8-5 campaigns before tailing off last year. Nonetheless, the Panthers are a worthwhile 2-3 against top-10 opponents in Narduzzi’s three seasons.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
If Pickett gets off to a strong start, he will get the attention. Part of that strong start will presumably derive from a running game, one most likely hinging on a committee of …

Junior Darrin Hall: 128 carries for 628 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
Senior Qadree Ollison: 90 carries for 398 yards and five touchdowns.
Sophomore A.J. Davis: Preserved a year of eligibility.

Pittsburgh’s ground attack regressed last year, but that is in part due to losing two-year starter James Conner. Even then, it was an emphasis for Narduzzi. He has kept a balanced offense throughout his Panthers tenure. There is no reason to expect that to change now.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
This defense could be vintage Narduzzi. It returns its entire front-seven, its top-six defensive linemen and 13 of its top-15 tacklers, including eight of the top nine.

Last year those players gave up 26.6 points per game, to establish a middling comparison point.

SEASON OUTLOOK
More than looking at 2018, a strong season from Pickett could spark a good amount of Pittsburgh hype for 2019 and 2020, but that is getting ahead.

Staying ahead, November could halt that hype, though that will be a bit of a short-sighted overreaction. Ending the year vs. Virginia Tech, at Wake Forest and at Miami is not anybody’s idea of an ideal finish. That stretch could also short-circuit any chances of the Panthers exceeding the win total over/under of 5.5 or them even finishing as high as No. 5 in the ACC’s Coastal division, as the media projected in a preseason poll, only ahead of North Carolina and Virginia.