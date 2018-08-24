Brian Kelly willing to play both Notre Dame QBs: ‘They can both help us win’

When Notre Dame’s offense struggled against LSU on New Year’s Day, Irish head coach Brian Kelly turned to backup quarterback Ian Book for a spark. Notre Dame was not losing at that point; the game remained scoreless, but through 28 minutes, starter Brandon Wimbush and the Irish had managed just 51 rushing yards against the Tigers defense. A different approach was needed.
Hence, Book.
Book stayed in after halftime, eventually throwing the game-winning 55-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin. That difference between the two quarterbacks is even more apparent now.
“I don’t think Ian Book is ever going to be the runner that Brandon Wimbush is,” Kelly said Thursday. “I don’t know that Brandon Wimbush is ever going to spin the ball the way that Ian Book does. …
“They can both help us win and if we feel like we need them both to play at certain times, we’ll do it, and if we don’t, we won’t.”
To be clear, the senior Wimbush remains the starter and Kelly has no set intentions of splitting snaps or alternating series. A second year working with both Wimbush and offensive coordinator Chip Long has Kelly more confident in how to best-utilize Wimbush’s abilities.
“What we know more than anything else is what Brandon’s strengths are,” Kelly said. “We didn’t know that (last year). We were trying to figure out as the season went on, what can we do, what can’t we do. We got frustrated at times and he got frustrated.
“We know exactly what he can do and we’ll set our game plan that really goes to his strengths.”
In other words, expect more of Wimbush running the ball and perhaps an emphasis on corner routes.
Even if Notre Dame turns to Book, Kelly sees another added strength of Wimbush’s making that option more viable. In 2017, the first-year starter may have taken time on the sideline as a lack of faith in him. Now, it is an endorsement of Book.
“Brandon is not concerned if we felt like Ian needed to play,” Kelly said. “Let’s say we ran Brandon six times and he needed a blow, he’s not going to be, ‘Oh, you took me out of the game.’ He knows the skillset that Ian has, that he can go in there and help us win, too. …
“Brandon knows and Ian knows that both of us can help this football team win. They’re much more about the team winning and whatever we have to do to win.”
That may seem an obvious sentiment, but it is not always the case, something Kelly admitted plagued the Irish a couple years ago. When Malik Zaire suffered a season-ending injury in 2015 and DeShone Kizer excelled in his absence, suddenly Notre Dame had two very similar, starter-caliber quarterbacks hoping to lead the way in 2016. Egos got in the way of finding any version of harmony.
“We’ve had [quarterback competitions] that were dicier, like it’s 1A vs. 1B,” Kelly said. “… It just didn’t go well, obviously. This is a different situation.”
ON MICHIGAN AND SHEA PATTERSON Speaking of quarterback questions and playing to their strengths, the Wolverines announced Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will indeed start against the Irish in eight days. This surprised exactly no one.
Kelly and his defensive coaching staff have presumably been preparing for Patterson most of the summer, but readying for a transfer quarterback presents a quandary: Focus on the scheme at the new school or the performance and film at the previous school?
“Most good coaches, and [Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh] is a really good coach, it’s about player over plays,” Kelly said. “His offense is always going to be about the player. You’re going to look at what Shea is really good at. He throws the ball well. He’s a scrambler. The offense is going to reflect that.”
Notre Dame spent this week prepping for the Wolverines, spending two weeks on them as if they were the opponent after a bye week.
ON ROBERT HAINSEY AND OVERALL HEALTH Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey returned to practice Wednesday, per Kelly, after missing close to two weeks with a lower leg injury.
Including Hainsey as healthy, no one on the Irish roster should miss the Michigan game due to injury, at least as of now.
It has been over-discussed already. There is no longer a need to rehash it at any point between now and Nov. 17. … Notre Dame will “host” Syracuse at Yankee Stadium this year while wearing somewhat-distinctive jerseys as part of the Shamrock Series.
2017 REVIEW The Orange put together a down, then up, and finally down again season. Getting embarrassed at home by Middle Tennessee State is never anyone’s preference. Nonetheless, Syracuse did just that in the season’s second week, falling 30-23 and sending former head coach Scott Shafer, now the Blue Raiders defensive coordinator, skipping down the Carrier Dome staircases with a cigar between his teeth.
From there, though, the Orange rallied to a 4-3 record, highlighted by an upset of No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers may have been without their starting quarterback in the second half, but a win is a win is a win, and Syracuse looked primed to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2013.
The next two weeks included two trips to Florida and two close losses to No. 8 Miami (27-19) and Florida State (27-24). Even then, 4-5 kept a bowl game in reach. Unfortunately, quarterback Eric Dungey had an ankle injury that kept him limited against the Seminoles and then sidelined him for the rest of the year. Without him, things went downhill fast.
The Orange lost two at home (Wake Forest, Boston College) and one on the road (Louisville) by a combined score of 162-67. That is not a typo: Syracuse gave up 54 points per game to dash any bowl hopes or any lingering memories of that Clemson delight. Even with Dungey healthy and moving the offense, it was unlikely the Orange could match those point totals.
WHAT SYRACUSE LOST Dungey will need to find new targets, now without his top-two receivers in Steve Ishmael (105 receptions for 1,347 yards and seven touchdowns) and Ervin Phillips (89 for 904 and four). Otherwise, the offense returns pretty much intact.
The other side of the ball was not as fortunate. All three starting linebackers are gone, including leading tacklers Parris Bennett (115 tackles with 11 for loss) and Zaire Franklin (85 tackles with 5.5 for loss). In fact, only two of Syracuse’s top-seven tacklers return.
Just one base package defensive back departed, two-year starter Rodney Williams (46 tackles last season with two pass breakups). Of note to Irish fans, former Notre Dame cornerback Devin Butler finished his career with the Orange with 20 tackles in 2017. His departure is one of a few that will hurt Syracuse’s secondary depth.
Even further down that listing, defensive tackle Kayton Samuel transferred to Indiana. His 12 tackles may not stand out, but he had started two dozen games in his three years and provided depth at a critical position.
WHAT SYRACUSE GAINED Here is a cursory mention of four-star defensive back Atrilleon Williams, a recruit rating rarely heard in upstate New York.
Now let’s get to the more complicated additions.
Orange quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become the head coach at Kent State, an understandable career decision in every regard. In part to replace him and in part to fill the newly-added 10th assistant position, Syracuse brought in a high school coach from Texas to be quarterbacks coach, Kirk Martin.
Kirk has a son, Koda, a starting tackle from Texas A&M looking to transfer as a graduate student. Whether or not Kirk joined Syracuse, Koda likely would have. Why? Koda is married to the daughter of his new head coach.
It’s all in the family.
HEAD COACH That head coach, Dino Babers, is entering his third season needing to improve on consecutive 4-8 campaigns. With that 8-16 drag, Babers’ career record still stands at 26-25, which does not even include his 19-7 record at FCS-level Eastern Illinois before moving to Bowling Green.
Babers has stirred the roster turnover most new coaches want; it just has not yet shown in the production.
Well, it hasn’t aside from two games. In each of his seasons, Babers has orchestrated a Carrier Dome highlight, topping second-ranked Clemson last year and No. 17 Virginia Tech (31-17) in 2016.
OFFENSIVE SUMMARY Dungey may be all that is needed, if he can stay healthy. Consider his stats from a year ago in only nine games: 2,495 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 59.7 percent completion rate; a team-leading 595 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. Factor in sacks and that jumps to 764 yards on 118 rushes, an average of 6.47 yards per carry.
Now Dungey will be operating behind a line returning five past starters plus Koda Martin. His arrival will play a role in reshuffling the unit, but it is a veteran group no matter how it aligns.
Two actual running backs will help share Dungey’s burden: Junior Moe Neal: 92 carries for 488 yards and one touchdown. Senior Dontae Strickland: 128 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns, including 105 yards on 14 carries at Miami. Dungey added 125 (sacks adjusted), as well. For context: Notre Dame, as a team, rushed for 130 yards (sacks adjusted) against the Hurricanes.
Babers prefers a fast-paced offense. That does not mean it cannot rely on the run. Instead, it means he wants the next handoff to occur as soon as possible. With a four-year starter at quarterback, he should get his wish this year.
DEFENSIVE SUMMARY Syracuse has a strong defensive line and a secondary returning three starters sandwiching a second-level returning a total of one career start. If the linebackers can catch up, the Orange should be ready to continue a trend toward defensive competency.
That trend fell apart in last season’s last month, but if looking at the year’s first nine weeks, Syracuse held opponents to 24.9 points per game. Comparing that to the 38.6 of the year before led to defensive coordinator Brian Ward being nominated for the Broyles Award, recognizing the best assistant coach in the country.
The following three weeks torpedoed both Ward’s chances and that scoring average, jumping to 32.2 per game for the season. Even that compares well against that previous figure, though.
A similar effect shows up in the yards per game considerations. In 2016, the Orange allowed 501 yards per game. By the end of 2017, it gave up 444 yards on average. In the season’s first nine games, that was as low as 365 yards per game.
Ward had the defense ready last year. It just fell apart as the season got away from the team as a whole without Dungey.
SEASON OUTLOOK The rotation of divisional crossover opponents alone should boost Syracuse’s win tally by one, trading a trip to Miami for a visit from North Carolina. If looking at that as a likely win, the Orange have three to be thankful for, also considering visits from Wagner and Connecticut. Even a season-opening trip in seven days to Western Michigan is not too daunting.
The rest of the schedule is not as favorable, hence a win total over/under mark of 5.5.
ALSO WORTH MENTIONING This does not fit into any of the usual categories. When Dungey was hurt last year, in stepped Rex Culpepper, finishing the season with 518 passing yards and two touchdowns and three interceptions.
In March, Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He partook in spring practices despite undergoing 10 weeks of chemotherapy. He has since been declared cancer-free.
Florida State’s greatest low in decades did not include as poor of a record as Notre Dame’s did in 2016, but it led to much greater change. The Seminoles needed a game added on to the back of their schedule in order to preserve a 36-year bowl streak, but by then head coach Jimbo Fisher had already left for Texas A&M, sparking program-wide shifts.
As for Irish concerns, Florida State’s fall reaped, in part, at least one reward. Notre Dame freshman safety Houston Griffith was committed to the Seminoles as their season fell apart. That, combined with Irish success, led him to rethink his collegiate decision. His subsequent early enrollment in northwestern Indiana has him in consideration to start at safety this season.
2017 REVIEW Chalk part of Florida State’s struggles up to the chances of football. Opening the year as No. 2 against No. 1 Alabama was expected. Losing sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois late in that 24-7 loss was not. Nor was needing to cancel the second game of the year, against Louisiana-Monroe, because of Hurricane Irma. Suddenly, the Seminoles would reach week four having played only one game and with a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.
James Blackman did well enough in that role, but Florida State still lost 21-27 to North Carolina State and the swoon had officially commenced. It bottomed out at 2-5 after a 35-3 Friday evening shellacking at Boston College.
Losing at Clemson to fall to 3-6 with only two games left seemed to seal the end of the Seminoles’ bowl streak, one shy of tying the NCAA record. The down year, though, clearly would leave an opening the weekend of the ACC championship game. Thus, Florida State rescheduled the Louisiana-Monroe contest to reach 6-6 under the lead of interim head coach Odell Haggins, the defensive line coach and the only holdover from Fisher’s staff by the end of the offseason. Haggins’ coaching record reached 2-0 with a 42-13 victory over Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl.
WHAT FLORIDA STATE LOST An All-American safety, six of its top-seven tacklers, two of its top-three receiving threats and, of course, a head coach and nearly all his coaching staff.
The safety, Derwin James complemented 84 tackles with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. Even on a floundering team, James impressed enough to not only earn the national recognition, but also hear his name called No. 17 overall in the NFL draft.
Only linebacker Matthew Thomas had more tackles than James, with 85 including 10 for loss. Immediately behind that duo came two defensive linemen, end Josh Sweat (56 with 12.5 for loss including 5.5 sacks) and tackle Derrick Nnadi (53, 101, 3.5).
Receiver Auden Tate was second on the team in receiving yards with 548, but his 40 receptions and 10 touchdowns both led the Seminoles. Considering Florida State threw for a total of 21 touchdowns, his 10 stand out even more than usual. Tight end Ryan Izzo added three more among his 20 catches for 317 yards.
And that coaching staff. Fisher spent eight years leading the Seminoles, going 83-23, winning three ACC titles and one national championship. No matter the 2017 outcome, no matter the overall situation, no matter the paycheck awaiting him in College Station, his departure was and is a seismic change in the sport.
WHAT FLORIDA STATE GAINED Let’s leave Willie Taggart out of this until the next section. Instead, here is the spot to discuss how well Florida State continued to recruit despite — or perhaps because of — the coaching change. Leading the way is early-enrolled five-star defensive back Jaiden Woodbey. He may end up starting from the outset, in part because of his early arrival, a la Griffith.
Per rivals.com, 14 other four-star recruits were part of the most-recent class, making it the No. 10 class in the country. Undoubtedly, Taggart had something to do with that, known for his recruiting reach in Florida thanks to his four years at South Florida. Such success after a poor season and amid a coaching transition still stands out.
It allowed Florida State to have the fifth-highest “Blue-Chip Ratio” in the country, per Bud Elliott’s annual study. Two-thirds of the Seminoles roster arrived as four- or five-star prospects, trailing only the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Georgia, and six percentage points higher than primary conference rival Clemson.
HEAD COACH Taggart’s time in the state led largely to his hiring. He was, after all, at Oregon for only one season, albeit a season that jumped the Ducks from 4-8 to 7-5. A Florida native himself, Taggart played at Western Kentucky and got his head coaching start there, immediately prior to heading to Tampa.
Taggart put together a somewhat new staff, pulling an offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, from that same gig in Maryland. His new defensive coordinator should be a familiar one to Notre Dame fans — Harlon Barnett spent the last three years as defensive coordinator at Michigan State.
OFFENSIVE SUMMARY If Francois’ injury has any silver lining, it is that Florida State now has two young and talented quarterbacks with 13 or more starts to their names. It is an unusual circumstance, and deciding which one starts has been the primary storyline hanging over the Seminoles’ offseason.
Francois was stellar as a freshman (58.8 percent completion rate for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions and five more scores on the ground), the biggest reason Florida State began last season so highly-ranked. However, his name has come up in the headlines this offseason, seemingly on the fringes of legal trouble.
Blackmon, meanwhile, played rather well considering his unexpected circumstances last year, including playing behind an atrocious offensive line. He finished with 2,230 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his passes. It was not as good as Francois, but Blackmon was not expected to be, either.
Francois likely emerges as the starter, but if he is unavailable at any point, about 127 other programs would gladly take Blackmon as their backup. (Alabama and Clemson the possible exceptions.)
Taggart’s system calls for quick decisions, and last year’s offensive line gave up 32 sacks, a year after allowing 36, meaning the quarterback did not have much time to ponder, anyway. If that line does not improve, it is unlikely the Seminoles rushing game does, either, even if led by sophomore Cam Akers (194 carries for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns) and senior Jacques Patrick (134 for 48 and seven). Four starting offensive linemen return, so it is possible that weakness solidifies, but it is not as if those linemen were excellent last season, or even average. Clemson sacked Blackmon five times, as did Wake Forest. (Context: The Deacons sacked Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush once.)
Their difficulties extended past the sacks allowed. Florida State gained only 5.7 yards per play, the first time below 6.4 since Fisher’s second season. The Seminoles averaged 196 passing yards per game, a miserable number when compared to the previous three years’ figures of 303, 256 and 264.
DEFENSIVE SUMMARY While the offense sputtered, Florida State’s defense was actually pretty good. Now led by junior defensive end Brian Burns (48 tackles with 13.5 for loss), the Seminoles will look to come close to the 21.2 points per game they allowed last year, along with 331 yards. More impressively, the defensive front held opponents to only 3.8 yards per rush.
Replicating that latter bit will require some unproven linebackers to establish themselves quickly. The linebacker corps returns six total starts, no player boasting more than two starts or a dozen tackles last season.
SEASON OUTLOOK For a team that needed to add a Group of Five-foe in early December to reach a bowl game just a year ago, it is surprising to see Florida State ranked No. 19 in both preseason polls. That speaks to the talent on the roster.
Bookmakers put the season’s expectations at 8.5 wins with the under looking more likely, even though the Seminoles are favored by a touchdown over the Hokies in 11 days. Trips to Louisville, Miami and Notre Dame will not ease that cause. Of course, neither will Clemson’s visit to Tallahassee.
Unless discussing Notre Dame fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill, do not describe the Nov. 3 trip to Northwestern as a “revenge game.” He is the only remaining Irish roster piece that saw action back in 2014 when the Wildcats pulled off a 43-40 overtime victory against No. 15 Notre Dame, arguably in part because of simple arithmetic mistakes.
In his second career start, Tranquill made seven tackles and recovered one fumble that afternoon.
2017 REVIEW Northwestern finished last season on an eight-game winning streak, one that survived three consecutive overtimes and culminated with a 24-23 win against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, ending the year ranked No. 17 at 10-3.
A defense that gave up only 20.1 points and 357 yards per game was actually overshadowed much of the year by an offense reaching highs not seen in at least five seasons. The Wildcats averaged 29.2 points per game (best since 2012) and 408 yards (best since 2011), led by third-year starter Clayton Thorson at quarterback.
Though all of that added up to finishing second in the Big Ten West division, Northwestern was never genuinely in the running for the conference title. It lost at Wisconsin before the end of September, and the Badgers never slipped up until the conference championship game.
WHAT NORTHWESTERN LOST Most notably, all-time school rushing leader Justin Jackson and his 5,440 career yards. Offensively, the only other pieces warranting mention are center Brad North and Thorson’s offseason. He tore his ACL in the bowl game.
Even if Thorson had been healthy, he would not have been seen in the Wildcats’ spring game … since it was cancelled by a mid-April snowstorm.
Defensively, Northwestern will need to replace defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and his 40 tackles with 9.5 behind the line of scrimmage as well as both of its starting safeties.
The Wildcats return all their linebackers, notable this season and in this category because position coach Randy Bates moved eastward to handle defensive coordinator duties at Pittsburgh,
WHAT NORTHWESTERN GAINED Much has been made of the state-of-the-art, lakeshore practice facility Northwestern is finishing up. It catches the program up to the modern facilities arms race after lagging behind for, to put it charitably, awhile.
Come September, more may be made of four-star defensive end Devin O’Rourke. The defensive line may not inherently need him to contribute right away, but that does not mean he will not crack the rotation in due time. Holding offers from eight other Big Ten schools, Notre Dame and Ole Miss, O’Rourke chose the campus only an hour from his hometown of Frankfort, Ill.
HEAD COACH At this point, it feels safe to figure Pat Fitzgerald will spend his entire career coaching the Wildcats, entering his 13th season now. His career record of 87-65 is by no means unimpeachable, but his cache at the school likely insures his job until the program swoons to uncharacteristic lows or he reaches a third decade.
Fitzgerald does not jump to mind when discussing the longest-tenured college football coaches, but he should. More than that, he is one whose name is rarely tied to openings. Only five coaches have been at their gigs longer, starting with Kirk Ferentz entering his 20th year at Iowa and TCU’s Gary Patterson reaching his 19th. The next trio were all hired just a year before Fitzgerald. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy heard his name mentioned alongside this offseason’s Tennessee vacancy; at age 73, Frank Solich is presumably nearing the end of his term at Ohio; and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham flies below the radar just as Fitzgerald does.
OFFENSIVE SUMMARY The obvious concerns tie to Thorson’s knee. With 39 career starts to date, he will retake the starting quarterback duties even if he is not cleared for the Aug. 30 season opener at Purdue. (Hey, that is only eight days away!) Even considering him for that evening is a credit to modern medicine. ACL tears used to require 12 months, minimum. Thorson tore his exactly nine months and one day before the trip to West Lafayette. (By the way, he completed 60.4 percent of his passes last year for 2,844 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.)
Without Jackson, the Wildcats will rely on sophomore running back Jeremy Larkin. Even with Jackson running for 1,311 yards on 287 attempts last year, Larkin made his presence known. As a true freshman, he took 84 carries for 503 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per rush. Four offensive line starters, with 101 career starts between them, will return to clear his path.
Both of Thorson’s top targets also come back, led by 6-foot-4 junior receiver Bennett Skowronek (45 receptions for 644 yards and five scores).
Northwestern enjoyed its best offense in half a decade last year. Those numbers should only rise this year, provided Thorson is as healthy as reports indicate.
DEFENSIVE SUMMARY However, this remains a program driven by Fitzgerald’s defense, and that defense should also improve this season, returning seven starters and nearly its entire defensive line rotation. That line combined with then-freshman linebacker Paddy Fisher (second-team All-Big Ten and the team’s No. 1 tackler with 113) to hold opponents to 107.7 rushing yards per game.
Fisher was aided by then-junior Nate Hall, who finished with 79 tackles, 16.5 of which were for loss.
SEASON OUTLOOK Northwestern drew the short straw in terms of 2018 conference divisional crossover opponents. Rather than, ohhh, Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers, the Wildcats host Michigan and travel to Michigan State and Rutgers. If not for those first two, Northwestern would seem a sure-thing to top the bookmakers’ win total over/under of 6.5.
As is, there are six quite winnable games on its schedule. Unfortunately, they begin at Purdue and then against Duke a week later. Not many programs open with two Power-Five opponents. If Thorson is not full-go, those two close ones could easily tilt the other way.
Winning the close ones is how Fitzgerald & Co. found success last year, finishing 4-0 in one-possession games, including those three straight overtimes against Iowa, Michigan State and Nebraska.
Notching one or two against the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Iowa should set up the Wildcats to cruise past that over/under metric and into another bowl game. Outdoing Wisconsin for the division title may be even more improbable than usual, but a successful season may be on the horizon, anyway.
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame in top 15 of both AP and Coaches polls; Brian Kelly on ‘demanding’ culture
By the end of September, it will have become habit. Fingers will default to adding “meaningless” in front of each typing of “AP Poll.” Doing so will be an overreaction to fans taking offense to Notre Dame inevitably not being ranked high enough, at least not as far as they are concerned.
The fingers should more-accurately tap out “consequenceless.” In the age of the College Football Playoff selection committee, both the AP and the Coaches polls have no effect on the season. There is no reasonable way to claim otherwise in any regard. The committee does not rely on those listings to create a framework for its poll, the only one with impact.
That said, the two polls do offer a reference point and context for the first two months of the season. The preseason Coaches Poll came out at the start of the month, ranking the Irish at No. 11, with Stanford, Michigan and USC filling in from Nos. 13 to 15, respectively. Virginia Tech came in at No. 17 and Florida State was No. 19.
The AP did not vary much. It flipped Notre Dame with Michigan State, dropping the Irish to No. 12, and then came the same trio in the same order. The Seminoles again showed up at No. 19, but the Hokies fell in behind Florida State at No. 20.
Both polls included Northwestern among others receiving votes. Looking at the Wildcats schedule (not to get ahead by a day on the “Notre Dame’s Opponents” series …), they will have three difficult conference games (vs. Michigan, at Michigan State, vs. Wisconsin) before facing the Irish, so they almost certainly will not be undefeated on Nov. 3, but a 6-2 record would probably get them into the top 25 by then.
Again, these polls have no bearing on the season. The only one that does premieres Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Until then, use them for nothing more than context and the lightest of debates. Your sanity thanks you.
Speaking of debates and sanity … ON THE SHAMROCK SERIES UNIFORMS Notre Dame got a few things wrong with that reveal last week. For one thing, anything tying to the contest against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium should be left for a Friday afternoon news dump. Such is the general resentment of moving that game to the coast. Any further discussion of the game, the uniforms or even a mention of baseball is met by Irish vitriol at this point.
Secondly, revealing bits and pieces of the uniform may have seemed dramatic, but that drama was only heightened by a poor first impression. The initial bits and pieces did not paint anything of an overall picture. On their own, they received few, if any, positive reviews. The jersey as a whole, though, was not lampooned as severely.
Such a gradual take should probably be applied even further. Perhaps reserve judgement until, hmmm, actually seeing the uniforms? That may seem an outlandish suggestion, but it may be worth considering. They will inevitably look different live than in a photoshopped image on a computer screen. Everything does.
BRIAN KELLY ON MARYLAND & CULTURE Nearly every college football head coach has had to answer a question this preseason about how their programs protect against tragedies like the player death at Maryland this summer and how an overall culture plays a role. The Irish head coach handled the requisite inquiry on Wednesday.
“The head coach and the strength coach are extremely important in developing a strong relationship on what you want accomplished,” Kelly said. “Everybody is interested in bigger, faster, stronger. How do you get there? I still think you get there by being demanding but never demeaning. I think that’s the line that’s out there.”
Kelly also distinguished between the culture and the role of the training staff.
“When I say demanding, never demeaning, that goes for everybody, and anything in this program is my responsibility,” he said.
“As it relates to protocol relative to the young man that tragically passed, that’s really outside my purview. That would fall under our athletic trainers and the protocols they have in place.”
MORE PLAYERS OF THE DAYS As he has throughout all of preseason practice, Kelly continued to give Twitter praise to three players after each practice last week, one from offense, defense and special teams. Last week’s “Leftovers & Links” listed off the honorees through eight practices. Since then:
— Chris Finke, Jonathan Jones and Isaiah Robertson (special teams). — Nic Weishar, Nicco Fertitta and Shaun Crawford (special teams). — Jafar Armstrong, Ade Ogundeji and Tyler Newsome. — Kevin Austin, Devin Studstill and Josh Lugg (special teams). — Khalid Kareem, Braden Lenzy and Chase Claypool (special teams).
Claypool’s special teams designation stands out, considering the junior receiver made only one tackle last season after excelling with 11 as a freshman. Despite his prominent role in the offense, it seems Notre Dame may still need Claypool in some coverage situations.
Only Crawford was named Player of the Day three times across 13 different sets from Kelly.
“Which Irish unit do you see underperforming expectations for this year? Which would you bet on exceeding expectations? — Andrew from Fairfax, Va.
These answers will seem tied to each other. That is more coincidence than intention.
Notre Dame’s receivers are getting decent praise this preseason. Trotting out two physical, 6-foot-4 upperclassmen will create that, and Claypool and senior Miles Boykin undeniably have the potential to change the season. But wasn’t the same said about those two and Equanimeous St. Brown last year, not to mention Kevin Stepherson?
It didn’t happen.
Sure, some of that tied to inconsistent quarterback play, but that receivers corps did not do much to help Brandon Wimbush. Until they do in real competition, it may not be the worst idea to pump the brakes on the hopes for the largely-unproven receivers.
The Irish running backs are even more unproven, but they are also not receiving much faith at this point. With senior Dexter Williams likely sidelined for the first four weeks of the year, it is an exceedingly young group of five, with 40 percent of the stable first getting reps at running back within the last six months.
However, behind a strong offensive line and with an offensive coordinator intent on running the ball, they will be well-positioned to surpass the meager thoughts afforded them to date.
AND HERE WE ARE, WITH THE UNDERWORLD FROZEN OVER Yes, a reader among you submitted such a stellar comment it must mean ice has replaced fire. To you, RBmat, I raise tonight’s bottle of Leinenkugel’s Creamy Dark.
“In honor of Ball State’s most famous alumni … D Letterman Esq., I give you the top-10 reasons why you might be interested in the [Sept. 8] game:
10) Since her significant other, Steadman, is a BSU alum, maybe Oprah will be at the game. 9) Many fans will leave early, making the drive back to Chicago a little more tolerable. 8) You will learn the roster, as everybody in uniform may play thanks to the new NCAA rule. 7) 1,000 yards of total offense. 6) Paul Shaffer will be guest director for the ND band at halftime. 5) ESPN’s GameDay will not be there, saving us from Lee Corso dressing as the leprechaun. 4) Reported sightings of the apparition of Knute Rockne on campus, floating about muttering, “Ball State … We have sunk to playing Ball State …” 3) This will be the closest anyone will get to Muncie, Ind. 2) I have run out of reasons, seriously, except …
The No. 1 reason to be interested in Notre Dame vs. Ball State on Sept. 8: Jurkovec, Jurkovec, Jurkovec.”