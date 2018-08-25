Getty Images

Notre Dame’s Opponents: USC

Aug 25, 2018
USC entered last season with a Heisman candidate at quarterback, a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, a cover story for every national magazine.

Yet somehow, more figurative ink has been spilled on the Trojans’ quarterbacks this preseason.

2017 REVIEW
Considering USC began the year in the top five and had a quarterback the caliber of junior Sam Darnold, winning the Pac-12 championship and reaching a playoff-access bowl was not necessarily considered good enough. If not for a 49-14 loss at Notre Dame, though, the Trojans quite possibly would have been in the College Football Playoff. At the absolute least, they would have been squarely in the conversation.

Only the Irish and Washington State, three weeks prior, topped USC. The defeat in Pullman had some extenuating circumstances. In a classic piece of the Pac-12 botching its scheduling, the Trojans were playing their second road game in the span of six days that Friday night, and then they lost their second and third offensive linemen for the season in the first half. Giving up 462 yards did not help the cause, but USC gave up five sacks against the Cougars. The offensive line attrition certainly played a part in the loss.

The Trojans still made it to the Cotton Bowl, ranked No. 8 at the time and facing No. 5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes apparently wanted to prove they should have been in the Playoff, rolling to a 24-7 victory.

WHAT USC LOST
Obviously, Darnold, taken by the New York Jets with the No. 3  pick. His season may not have been as transcendent as some expected, but 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns on 63.1 percent completions should not be scoffed at.

Along with Darnold, USC is now without two of his top-three receivers. Deontay Burnett set a blistering pace with 86 catches for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns while Steven Mitchell added 41 receptions for 644 yards and four more scores.

Running back Ronald Jones also headed to the NFL after rushing for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Trojans knew they would lose linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (second-round pick; 75 tackles with 9.5 sacks and 13 passes broken up), defensive end Rasheem Green (43 tackles with 10 sacks) and defensive tackle Josh Fatu (34 tackles with six sacks). They did not anticipate having to dismiss junior cornerback Jack Jones (40 tackles with eight passes broken up and four interceptions) due to academic concerns.

WHAT USC GAINED
In a class of 18 recruits, USC signed 13 four-star prospects and 5 five-stars, per rivals.com. Four of those latter five not only hail from California, but they are from southern California, reaching all the way to nearby San Diego. The fifth, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, made the quick trek from Las Vegas.

Two of those names stand out above the rest: high school teammates quarterback J.T. Daniels and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, youngest brother of former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Both seem likely to start from day one, and given their past three years together, it would seem their chemistry could help them acclimate quickly.

Yes, only three years together. Daniels was originally part of the recruiting class of 2019, but he opted to reclassify into this class. To some degree, this should be a non-story while he played only three years of high school football, Daniels is the relative age of this class since he repeated eighth grade in hopes of being more physically ready for prep football at Mater Dei High School.

Nonetheless, quarterbacks reclassifying is a rare phenomenon, one usually seen only in basketball circles. In order to do so, Daniels essentially squeezed his senior year’s academic work into his spring semester.

Running back Markese Stepp also should be mentioned, having once been a longtime Notre Dame commitment before flipping, somewhat a mutual decision.

HEAD COACH
No coach who goes 10-3 in his first season and 11-3 in his next should be criticized, especially when both years ended in playoff-access bowls. Despite that fact, Helton has somewhat fallen short of expectations each season, opening himself to some scrutiny, undeserved as it may be.

What has been most impressive about him is how much his teams have improved throughout the fall. In 2016, the Trojans opened 1-3, only managing to beat Utah State. Darnold taking the reins certainly played a part in reeling off 10 straight wins, but the team as a whole also improved. Last year, USC closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak in which it never scored fewer than 28 points.

Helton, for anyone who does not remember, served as the interim coach for most of 2015 before landing the head coaching gig that offseason.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Technically speaking, it is not a sure thing Daniels starts. Junior Matt Fink or sophomore Jack Sears could, but it would undoubtedly be the Daniels Era at the first sign of trouble. Only Fink can claim any experience, that of 6-for-9 passing for 43 yards.

Whoever gets the nod will line up behind an experienced offensive line. Senior Toa Lobendahn moved to center from left tackle to replace Nico Falah. Given the Trojans’ recruiting, a few suitable left tackle candidates exist.

Sophomore running back Stephen Carr will take over for Jones. Behind the bellcow, Carr still managed 363 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2017, adding 188 yards on 17 catches. His pass-catching abilities could complement St. Brown in adding two speed threats to USC’s aerial game. (Note: Prediction No. 28 in yesterday’s Friday at 4 was made in part with Carr in mind.)

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
A young defensive line will be supported by a deep and veteran back-seven. Given that line’s inexperience, it is hard to fathom the Trojans coming anywhere close to last year’s 46 sacks, but the secondary forcing quarterbacks to hold onto the ball could aid the cause.

That secondary returns three notable starters in four-year starting cornerback Iman Marshall (52 tackles with 10 passes broken up last year), three-year starting safety Marvell Tell (85 tackles and three interceptions) and two-year starting nickel back Ajene Harris (59 tackles and three interceptions).

The linebacking corps could be considered the best in the country with three seniors leading the way …
Cameron Smith: Leading tackler with 112 last season, including 11 for loss.
John Houston: 84 tackles with 3.5 for loss.
Porter Gustin: 16 tackles in only four games as injuries cut short his season, something they are already threatening to do again. Gustin suffered a slight meniscus tear earlier this month and is in doubt for the season’s first few weeks.

SEASON OUTLOOK
If Helton gets No. 15 USC to another playoff-access bowl, he may be in consideration for coach of the year honors. Bookmakers set the Trojans’ win total over/under at 8.5, and they heavily favor Washington to win the Pac-12, though the preseason media poll did establish USC as a slight favorite over Utah in the South Division.

Trips to both Utah and Arizona could be what do in the Trojans. Those two both loom as dark horse conference contenders, counteracting some of the luxuries of a schedule which does not include either the Huskies or Oregon as crossover opponents.

The beginning of the schedule may not set up well for a first-year starter. Opening with UNLV should be harmless enough, but then USC travels to Stanford and to Texas in successive weeks. What the Longhorns lack in top-end abilities these days, the Cardinal have in spades. What The Farm lacks in bothersome atmosphere, Darrell K. Royal and its 100,119 capacity should offer.

Aug 24, 2018
We left off last week having covered much of Notre Dame’s offense with interspersed schedule tidbits up through the Nov. 10 meeting with Florida State. That means we have the big picture questions to answer, specific Irish defensive players to highlight and thoughts about Syracuse and USC to get wrong. Needing to discuss the Shamrock Series at Yankee Stadium today feels appropriate, considering the “Notre Dame’s Opponents” series reached the Orange this morning.

21) Freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin will match Kurt Hinish’s freshman stats from a year ago of eight tackles with 0.5 behind the line of scrimmage. That may sound like a pittance, but Hinish got that playing time at a position then unproven and desperate for depth. It has both experience and physical bodies now, so Franklin will need to make the most of his snaps in order to reach those numbers.

22) A couple weeks ago, a frequent commenter posited Notre Dame’s sack leader would have fewer than six sacks. Take the over. In fact, multiple defenders will have at least six sacks. That will mark quite a leap from last season when defensive tackle Jerry Tillery led the way with 4.5.

23) Junior end Khalid Kareem will lead the Irish in sacks this year.

24) Kareem will not reach the levels of Stephon Tuitt a la 2012, when he had 12 sacks, but Kareem will come closer than anyone has since, currently Romeo Okwara’s eight sacks in 2015.

25) Speaking of 2012’s sacks, Notre Dame had 34 that season, the high of head coach Brian Kelly’s eight years in South Bend. Predicting the Irish to match that would be an ambitious projection. Let’s make it.

26) Notre Dame will give up more than 20 points more than 2017’s three times, but its scoring defense will still allow fewer than last year’s 21.5 points per game. For the first time since 2012, the Irish will give up fewer than 20 points per week. Stanford, Northwestern and USC are the obvious candidates to break 20, and continued belief in Greg Dortch and Wake Forest’s abilities make the Demon Deacons a plausible fourth possibility. Then again, a bowl opponent could tip this over the edge, as well.

27) That does not mean the Irish defense is inherently worse. It isn’t. Hence the fall in scoring average. Yards per game allowed will also fall from 369.2 to fewer than 350 yards per game.

28) Opposing running backs with pass-catching skills will trouble Notre Dame. The Irish linebackers are not best-suited for those coverage situations. Expect at least three such touchdowns of more than 20 yards.

29) Freshmen linebackers Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer will not preserve a year of eligibility. Freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec will. Hey, to get to 40, some of these qualify as obvious.

30) Speaking of obvious, Notre Dame safeties will intercept more passes than they did in 2017, so at least one.

31) Here, a tougher one: Simon will make 10-plus tackles.

32) That will naturally pale in comparison to the combined total of senior Te’von Coney and fifth-year Drue Tranquill. If both healthy all season, they will exceed their combined total of 201 from a year ago. In fact, they should reach as high as 220 tackles between them.

33) The New York Yankees will not be swept in the American League Championship Series, guaranteeing Yankee Stadium hosts a game exactly one month before the Irish play the Orange there. This will give Notre Dame beat writers a primetime opportunity to gripe about spending a mid-November afternoon in an open air press box.

34) The best sporting event of the weekend before Thanksgiving in New York City will not be Notre Dame and Syracuse on Saturday, but rather it will be Connecticut and Syracuse rekindling Big East lore in Madison Square Garden that Thursday night.

35) Texas Tech will not win 6.5 games. Washington State will fall short of 5.5. Arizona State won’t exceed 4.5. North Carolina will fire head coach Larry Fedora after the Tar Heels fail to win 5.5. Fair warning: This genre fell short of accurate in last year’s rendition.

36) Virginia Tech will win more than eight games. Vanderbilt will top 4.5. Northwestern will prevail in more than 6.5, as will Michigan State regarding 8.5. TCU will surpass 7.5 wins, a number also applying to Arizona. Sticking in the Pac-12, Oregon will outdo its expectation of 8.5. In predicting overs last year, money could have been made.

37) The Irish will not reach the top five in the country at any point in 2018.

38) The Notre Dame win total over/under has settled at 9.5, with slightly more money coming in on the under. Life would be much easier if it was at last year’s 8.5. Predicting that over was rather easy.

Let’s break this down into two initial categories: Should-be wins, and the ones to think about. The first category includes Ball State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Navy and Syracuse. The latter seven split into two subsets: Likely and coin-toss at best. The likely’s would be Wake Forest and Northwestern, despite their locations.

Thus, this over/under question is really: Will the Irish beat at least three of Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Florida State and USC? Yes. Take the over. For these purposes, the three argued with some degree of confidence are Michigan, Virginia Tech and Florida State. The two Pac-12 offenses may be able to survive Notre Dame’s defense, despite high expectations for it.

39) Let’s not be modest. It was impressive to predict the Irish would play an Orlando bowl game last year before the season started. Replicating that accomplishment is unlikely. Giving it a try, though, lands at a New Year’s Day appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, a place that has not treated Notre Dame well in its last four chances despite going so very well in its 1989 debut.

40) As always, at least 15 of these 40 will be wrong, otherwise known as the reliable Prognosticator’s Paradox.

Aug 24, 2018
When Notre Dame’s offense struggled against LSU on New Year’s Day, Irish head coach Brian Kelly turned to backup quarterback Ian Book for a spark. Notre Dame was not losing at that point; the game remained scoreless, but through 28 minutes, starter Brandon Wimbush and the Irish had managed just 51 rushing yards against the Tigers defense. A different approach was needed.

Hence, Book.

Book stayed in after halftime, eventually throwing the game-winning 55-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin. That difference between the two quarterbacks is even more apparent now.

“I don’t think Ian Book is ever going to be the runner that Brandon Wimbush is,” Kelly said Thursday. “I don’t know that Brandon Wimbush is ever going to spin the ball the way that Ian Book does. …

“They can both help us win and if we feel like we need them both to play at certain times, we’ll do it, and if we don’t, we won’t.”

To be clear, the senior Wimbush remains the starter and Kelly has no set intentions of splitting snaps or alternating series. A second year working with both Wimbush and offensive coordinator Chip Long has Kelly more confident in how to best-utilize Wimbush’s abilities.

“What we know more than anything else is what Brandon’s strengths are,” Kelly said. “We didn’t know that (last year). We were trying to figure out as the season went on, what can we do, what can’t we do. We got frustrated at times and he got frustrated.

“We know exactly what he can do and we’ll set our game plan that really goes to his strengths.”

In other words, expect more of Wimbush running the ball and perhaps an emphasis on corner routes.

Even if Notre Dame turns to Book, Kelly sees another added strength of Wimbush’s making that option more viable. In 2017, the first-year starter may have taken time on the sideline as a lack of faith in him. Now, it is an endorsement of Book.

“Brandon is not concerned if we felt like Ian needed to play,” Kelly said. “Let’s say we ran Brandon six times and he needed a blow, he’s not going to be, ‘Oh, you took me out of the game.’ He knows the skillset that Ian has, that he can go in there and help us win, too. …

“Brandon knows and Ian knows that both of us can help this football team win. They’re much more about the team winning and whatever we have to do to win.”

That may seem an obvious sentiment, but it is not always the case, something Kelly admitted plagued the Irish a couple years ago. When Malik Zaire suffered a season-ending injury in 2015 and DeShone Kizer excelled in his absence, suddenly Notre Dame had two very similar, starter-caliber quarterbacks hoping to lead the way in 2016. Egos got in the way of finding any version of harmony.

“We’ve had [quarterback competitions] that were dicier, like it’s 1A vs. 1B,” Kelly said. “… It just didn’t go well, obviously. This is a different situation.”

ON MICHIGAN AND SHEA PATTERSON
Speaking of quarterback questions and playing to their strengths, the Wolverines announced Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will indeed start against the Irish in eight days. This surprised exactly no one.

Kelly and his defensive coaching staff have presumably been preparing for Patterson most of the summer, but readying for a transfer quarterback presents a quandary: Focus on the scheme at the new school or the performance and film at the previous school?

“Most good coaches, and [Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh] is a really good coach, it’s about player over plays,” Kelly said. “His offense is always going to be about the player. You’re going to look at what Shea is really good at. He throws the ball well. He’s a scrambler. The offense is going to reflect that.”

Notre Dame spent this week prepping for the Wolverines, spending two weeks on them as if they were the opponent after a bye week.

ON ROBERT HAINSEY AND OVERALL HEALTH
Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey returned to practice Wednesday, per Kelly, after missing close to two weeks with a lower leg injury.

Including Hainsey as healthy, no one on the Irish roster should miss the Michigan game due to injury, at least as of now.

Aug 24, 2018
It has been over-discussed already. There is no longer a need to rehash it at any point between now and Nov. 17. … Notre Dame will “host” Syracuse at Yankee Stadium this year while wearing somewhat-distinctive jerseys as part of the Shamrock Series.

2017 REVIEW
The Orange put together a down, then up, and finally down again season. Getting embarrassed at home by Middle Tennessee State is never anyone’s preference. Nonetheless, Syracuse did just that in the season’s second week, falling 30-23 and sending former head coach Scott Shafer, now the Blue Raiders defensive coordinator, skipping down the Carrier Dome staircases with a cigar between his teeth.

From there, though, the Orange rallied to a 4-3 record, highlighted by an upset of No. 2 Clemson. The Tigers may have been without their starting quarterback in the second half, but a win is a win is a win, and Syracuse looked primed to reach a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

The next two weeks included two trips to Florida and two close losses to No. 8 Miami (27-19) and Florida State (27-24). Even then, 4-5 kept a bowl game in reach. Unfortunately, quarterback Eric Dungey had an ankle injury that kept him limited against the Seminoles and then sidelined him for the rest of the year. Without him, things went downhill fast.

The Orange lost two at home (Wake Forest, Boston College) and one on the road (Louisville) by a combined score of 162-67. That is not a typo: Syracuse gave up 54 points per game to dash any bowl hopes or any lingering memories of that Clemson delight. Even with Dungey healthy and moving the offense, it was unlikely the Orange could match those point totals.

WHAT SYRACUSE LOST
Dungey will need to find new targets, now without his top-two receivers in Steve Ishmael (105 receptions for 1,347 yards and seven touchdowns) and Ervin Phillips (89 for 904 and four). Otherwise, the offense returns pretty much intact.

The other side of the ball was not as fortunate. All three starting linebackers are gone, including leading tacklers Parris Bennett (115 tackles with 11 for loss) and Zaire Franklin (85 tackles with 5.5 for loss). In fact, only two of Syracuse’s top-seven tacklers return.

Just one base package defensive back departed, two-year starter Rodney Williams (46 tackles last season with two pass breakups). Of note to Irish fans, former Notre Dame cornerback Devin Butler finished his career with the Orange with 20 tackles in 2017. His departure is one of a few that will hurt Syracuse’s secondary depth.

Even further down that listing, defensive tackle Kayton Samuel transferred to Indiana. His 12 tackles may not stand out, but he had started two dozen games in his three years and provided depth at a critical position.

WHAT SYRACUSE GAINED
Here is a cursory mention of four-star defensive back Atrilleon Williams, a recruit rating rarely heard in upstate New York.

Now let’s get to the more complicated additions.

Orange quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become the head coach at Kent State, an understandable career decision in every regard. In part to replace him and in part to fill the newly-added 10th assistant position, Syracuse brought in a high school coach from Texas to be quarterbacks coach, Kirk Martin.

Kirk has a son, Koda, a starting tackle from Texas A&M looking to transfer as a graduate student. Whether or not Kirk joined Syracuse, Koda likely would have. Why? Koda is married to the daughter of his new head coach.

It’s all in the family.

HEAD COACH
That head coach, Dino Babers, is entering his third season needing to improve on consecutive 4-8 campaigns. With that 8-16 drag, Babers’ career record still stands at 26-25, which does not even include his 19-7 record at FCS-level Eastern Illinois before moving to Bowling Green.

Babers has stirred the roster turnover most new coaches want; it just has not yet shown in the production.

Well, it hasn’t aside from two games. In each of his seasons, Babers has orchestrated a Carrier Dome highlight, topping second-ranked Clemson last year and No. 17 Virginia Tech (31-17) in 2016.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Dungey may be all that is needed, if he can stay healthy. Consider his stats from a year ago in only nine games: 2,495 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions and a 59.7 percent completion rate; a team-leading 595 rushing yards and nine more touchdowns. Factor in sacks and that jumps to 764 yards on 118 rushes, an average of 6.47 yards per carry.

Now Dungey will be operating behind a line returning five past starters plus Koda Martin. His arrival will play a role in reshuffling the unit, but it is a veteran group no matter how it aligns.

Two actual running backs will help share Dungey’s burden:
Junior Moe Neal: 92 carries for 488 yards and one touchdown.
Senior Dontae Strickland: 128 carries for 482 yards and four touchdowns, including 105 yards on 14 carries at Miami. Dungey added 125 (sacks adjusted), as well. For context: Notre Dame, as a team, rushed for 130 yards (sacks adjusted) against the Hurricanes.

Babers prefers a fast-paced offense. That does not mean it cannot rely on the run. Instead, it means he wants the next handoff to occur as soon as possible. With a four-year starter at quarterback, he should get his wish this year.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
Syracuse has a strong defensive line and a secondary returning three starters sandwiching a second-level returning a total of one career start. If the linebackers can catch up, the Orange should be ready to continue a trend toward defensive competency.

That trend fell apart in last season’s last month, but if looking at the year’s first nine weeks, Syracuse held opponents to 24.9 points per game. Comparing that to the 38.6 of the year before led to defensive coordinator Brian Ward being nominated for the Broyles Award, recognizing the best assistant coach in the country.

The following three weeks torpedoed both Ward’s chances and that scoring average, jumping to 32.2 per game for the season. Even that compares well against that previous figure, though.

A similar effect shows up in the yards per game considerations. In 2016, the Orange allowed 501 yards per game. By the end of 2017, it gave up 444 yards on average. In the season’s first nine games, that was as low as 365 yards per game.

Ward had the defense ready last year. It just fell apart as the season got away from the team as a whole without Dungey.

SEASON OUTLOOK
The rotation of divisional crossover opponents alone should boost Syracuse’s win tally by one, trading a trip to Miami for a visit from North Carolina. If looking at that as a likely win, the Orange have three to be thankful for, also considering visits from Wagner and Connecticut. Even a season-opening trip in seven days to Western Michigan is not too daunting.

The rest of the schedule is not as favorable, hence a win total over/under mark of 5.5.

ALSO WORTH MENTIONING
This does not fit into any of the usual categories. When Dungey was hurt last year, in stepped Rex Culpepper, finishing the season with 518 passing yards and two touchdowns and three interceptions.

In March, Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He partook in spring practices despite undergoing 10 weeks of chemotherapy. He has since been declared cancer-free.

Aug 23, 2018
Florida State’s greatest low in decades did not include as poor of a record as Notre Dame’s did in 2016, but it led to much greater change. The Seminoles needed a game added on to the back of their schedule in order to preserve a 36-year bowl streak, but by then head coach Jimbo Fisher had already left for Texas A&M, sparking program-wide shifts.

As for Irish concerns, Florida State’s fall reaped, in part, at least one reward. Notre Dame freshman safety Houston Griffith was committed to the Seminoles as their season fell apart. That, combined with Irish success, led him to rethink his collegiate decision. His subsequent early enrollment in northwestern Indiana has him in consideration to start at safety this season.

2017 REVIEW
Chalk part of Florida State’s struggles up to the chances of football. Opening the year as No. 2 against No. 1 Alabama was expected. Losing sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois late in that 24-7 loss was not. Nor was needing to cancel the second game of the year, against Louisiana-Monroe, because of Hurricane Irma. Suddenly, the Seminoles would reach week four having played only one game and with a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.

James Blackman did well enough in that role, but Florida State still lost 21-27 to North Carolina State and the swoon had officially commenced. It bottomed out at 2-5 after a 35-3 Friday evening shellacking at Boston College.

Losing at Clemson to fall to 3-6 with only two games left seemed to seal the end of the Seminoles’ bowl streak, one shy of tying the NCAA record. The down year, though, clearly would leave an opening the weekend of the ACC championship game. Thus, Florida State rescheduled the Louisiana-Monroe contest to reach 6-6 under the lead of interim head coach Odell Haggins, the defensive line coach and the only holdover from Fisher’s staff by the end of the offseason. Haggins’ coaching record reached 2-0 with a 42-13 victory over Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl.

WHAT FLORIDA STATE LOST
An All-American safety, six of its top-seven tacklers, two of its top-three receiving threats and, of course, a head coach and nearly all his coaching staff.

The safety, Derwin James complemented 84 tackles with 11 pass breakups and two interceptions. Even on a floundering team, James impressed enough to not only earn the national recognition, but also hear his name called No. 17 overall in the NFL draft.

Only linebacker Matthew Thomas had more tackles than James, with 85 including 10 for loss. Immediately behind that duo came two defensive linemen, end Josh Sweat (56 with 12.5 for loss including 5.5 sacks) and tackle Derrick Nnadi (53, 101, 3.5).

Receiver Auden Tate was second on the team in receiving yards with 548, but his 40 receptions and 10 touchdowns both led the Seminoles. Considering Florida State threw for a total of 21 touchdowns, his 10 stand out even more than usual. Tight end Ryan Izzo added three more among his 20 catches for 317 yards.

And that coaching staff. Fisher spent eight years leading the Seminoles, going 83-23, winning three ACC titles and one national championship. No matter the 2017 outcome, no matter the overall situation, no matter the paycheck awaiting him in College Station, his departure was and is a seismic change in the sport.

WHAT FLORIDA STATE GAINED
Let’s leave Willie Taggart out of this until the next section. Instead, here is the spot to discuss how well Florida State continued to recruit despite — or perhaps because of — the coaching change. Leading the way is early-enrolled five-star defensive back Jaiden Woodbey. He may end up starting from the outset, in part because of his early arrival, a la Griffith.

Per rivals.com, 14 other four-star recruits were part of the most-recent class, making it the No. 10 class in the country. Undoubtedly, Taggart had something to do with that, known for his recruiting reach in Florida thanks to his four years at South Florida. Such success after a poor season and amid a coaching transition still stands out.

It allowed Florida State to have the fifth-highest “Blue-Chip Ratio” in the country, per Bud Elliott’s annual study. Two-thirds of the Seminoles roster arrived as four- or five-star prospects, trailing only the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Georgia, and six percentage points higher than primary conference rival Clemson.

HEAD COACH
Taggart’s time in the state led largely to his hiring. He was, after all, at Oregon for only one season, albeit a season that jumped the Ducks from 4-8 to 7-5. A Florida native himself, Taggart played at Western Kentucky and got his head coaching start there, immediately prior to heading to Tampa.

Taggart put together a somewhat new staff, pulling an offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, from that same gig in Maryland. His new defensive coordinator should be a familiar one to Notre Dame fans — Harlon Barnett spent the last three years as defensive coordinator at Michigan State.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
If Francois’ injury has any silver lining, it is that Florida State now has two young and talented quarterbacks with 13 or more starts to their names. It is an unusual circumstance, and deciding which one starts has been the primary storyline hanging over the Seminoles’ offseason.

Francois was stellar as a freshman (58.8 percent completion rate for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions and five more scores on the ground), the biggest reason Florida State began last season so highly-ranked. However, his name has come up in the headlines this offseason, seemingly on the fringes of legal trouble.

Blackmon, meanwhile, played rather well considering his unexpected circumstances last year, including playing behind an atrocious offensive line. He finished with 2,230 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his passes. It was not as good as Francois, but Blackmon was not expected to be, either.

Francois likely emerges as the starter, but if he is unavailable at any point, about 127 other programs would gladly take Blackmon as their backup. (Alabama and Clemson the possible exceptions.)

Taggart’s system calls for quick decisions, and last year’s offensive line gave up 32 sacks, a year after allowing 36, meaning the quarterback did not have much time to ponder, anyway. If that line does not improve, it is unlikely the Seminoles rushing game does, either, even if led by sophomore Cam Akers (194 carries for 1,024 yards and seven touchdowns) and senior Jacques Patrick (134 for 48 and seven). Four starting offensive linemen return, so it is possible that weakness solidifies, but it is not as if those linemen were excellent last season, or even average. Clemson sacked Blackmon five times, as did Wake Forest. (Context: The Deacons sacked Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush once.)

Their difficulties extended past the sacks allowed. Florida State gained only 5.7 yards per play, the first time below 6.4 since Fisher’s second season. The Seminoles averaged 196 passing yards per game, a miserable number when compared to the previous three years’ figures of 303, 256 and 264.

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
While the offense sputtered, Florida State’s defense was actually pretty good. Now led by junior defensive end Brian Burns (48 tackles with 13.5 for loss), the Seminoles will look to come close to the 21.2 points per game they allowed last year, along with 331 yards. More impressively, the defensive front held opponents to only 3.8 yards per rush.

Replicating that latter bit will require some unproven linebackers to establish themselves quickly. The linebacker corps returns six total starts, no player boasting more than two starts or a dozen tackles last season.

SEASON OUTLOOK
For a team that needed to add a Group of Five-foe in early December to reach a bowl game just a year ago, it is surprising to see Florida State ranked No. 19 in both preseason polls. That speaks to the talent on the roster.

Bookmakers put the season’s expectations at 8.5 wins with the under looking more likely, even though the Seminoles are favored by a touchdown over the Hokies in 11 days. Trips to Louisville, Miami and Notre Dame will not ease that cause. Of course, neither will Clemson’s visit to Tallahassee.