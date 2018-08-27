Getty Images

Leftovers & Links: Takeaways from deep dives on all 12 Notre Dame Opponents

By Douglas FarmerAug 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Hello, college football season, our dear old friend. We are glad you made it back. These 34 weeks without you have been long and intolerable, if also sanity-preserving. Never before has a failed Colorado State comeback attempt felt so fulfilling.

Obviously, this week’s Irish focus is on No. 14 Michigan, but before falling down that rabbit hole, some season-long thoughts occurred while finishing up the “Notre Dame Opponents” series. The summation of those is, the Irish will face some talented competition this season, but there may be just one complete team on the schedule, and it is not whom you expect.

Consider … The most-veteran quarterbacks on the calendar lead teams outside the preseason top-25 polls: Vanderbilt senior Kyle Shurmur has 30 career starts entering this season, Northwestern senior Clayton Thorson has started all 39 games of his time in Evanston and Syracuse senior Eric Dungey has managed 25 starts despite three season-ending injuries in his career.

Of those three corresponding defenses, the Commodores and Orange both gave up more than 30 points per game last year. Only the most optimistic would expect Vanderbilt’s defense to show marked improvement under first-year defensive coordinator Jason Tarver, and Syracuse has to field an entirely-new linebacker corps.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, allowed only 20.1 points per game and return seven defensive starters including its two leading tacklers and much of its defensive line rotation.

Four of Notre Dame’s other opponents gave up fewer points last season. Virginia Tech’s 14.8 leads the way, but the Hokies return only four defensive starters and have lost two others expected to step in this year. That defense should regress.

Next up are the Wolverines, who allowed 18.8 points per game in 2017. That defense will be improved, but the offense remains a question until proven otherwise, despite naming Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson its starting quarterback.

Florida State gave up just 21.2 points each week last year, and that defense was genuinely excellent. Now, though, it has to replace six of its top-seven tacklers and embrace a new coaching staff.

That leaves Stanford, 22.7 points per game. With four of the Cardinal’s top-six tacklers gone, it is not exactly the same unit, nor was that unit as stellar as the points against average indicates. It gave up a David Shaw-era worst 405 yards per game. Without safety Justin Reid’s five interceptions leading the way to 28 forced turnovers, that scoring figure could spike this fall.

Furthermore, the quarterbacking counterparts of those defenses have questions following them involving transfer compatibility (Patterson), small sample size (Stanford sophomore K.J. Costello), academic rumors (Virginia Tech sophomore Josh Jackson) and ACL recovery (Florida State junior Deondre Francois).

Only one Irish opponent can claim both an established quarterback and a strong defense, and even Thorson has major health concerns at the moment having torn his ACL less than nine months ago.

Of course, this is college football. A young quarterback (Wake Forest freshman Sam Hartman? USC’s J.T. Daniels?) will emerge or an inconsistent threat (Jackson or Francois) will put together a stellar month just before Notre Dame meets him. An inexperienced defense (again, Virginia Tech or Florida State) will prove better than expected or a presumed weak spot (USC’s defensive line or Michigan’s entire offense) will, in fact, be a strength, a la Notre Dame’s defensive line last season.

Speaking of J.T. Daniels
Trojans head coach Clay Helton named the true freshman his starting quarterback over the weekend. This surprised exactly nobody but still warrants notice heading into a crucial opening month for USC. Daniels will begin his career without much worry against UNLV on Saturday, but then he has to travel to Stanford and to Texas before a short week leads into Washington State. To close the month, the Trojans will head to Arizona to face their stiffest competition for the division title.

Leftover “40 Predictions”
A couple broad categories were not addressed in this year’s set of predictions when compared to last year’s. They were considered, but the thoughts were not as confident as they were a year ago, thus meaning they should not be shared as definitively. Among them …

— No juniors are mentioned as possible early entrants into the NFL draft, unlike the 2017 trio of Josh Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown and Alizé Mack. Only one jumps to mind, junior cornerback Julian Love.

— How opposing teams will fare in the polls was not pondered. Some of the above may explain why. Too many uncertainties cloud guessing which teams will stay ranked or break into the polls. Currently, five are between No. 13 and No. 20 while Northwestern lingers. It does not defy possibility to think Wake Forest could ride a victory over the Irish and a 5-0 start into the polls, but then consecutive losses to Clemson and Florida State should quickly dash that storyline.

It seems safe to expect at least four to end the season ranked. Which four is not a guess to make with any conviction. That disclaimer in mind, Michigan, Virginia Tech and the Pac-12 pair feel most likely.

A Yoon Prediction
The Irish record for longest field goal made is 53 yards. Senior kicker Justin Yoon can claim a 52-yarder in his career. Breaking that record will be more a matter of opportunity for Yoon than it will be a startling feat.

By Douglas FarmerAug 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Michigan has already suffered its first loss of the season, and it is not one any self-respecting football fan should wish upon the Wolverines. Sophomore receiver Tarik Black suffered a right foot injury in Saturday’s practice. This will undoubtedly knock him out of this week’s season opener at Notre Dame, and likely limit him for much time after that. While confirming the injury, Michigan did not specify its severity or the time frame for recovery.

If the worst fears are confirmed and it is a broken foot, this will be the second season of Black’s young career to be stymied by such an injury. He missed 10 games last year with a broken left foot, having made 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown when he went down.

That stat line may not seem like much, but it led Michigan at the time and Black was expected to do so again in 2018.

Without him, the Wolverines will have to rely even more on sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones and senior Grant Perry. The combination of Black and Peoples-Jones, along with junior tight ends Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon, figured to put the Irish secondary into difficult positions this weekend. While Perry does return the most receiving yards from a year ago with 307, his 6-foot frame does not present as much a matchup challenge as Black’s 6-foot-3 reach would have.

Michigan might turn to 6-foot-4 sophomore Nico Collins or 6-foot-2 junior Kekoa Crawford to replace Black’s size in the starting lineup, but neither brings Perry’s experience or Black’s explosiveness.

If that was not enough to ruin the Wolverines’ last weekend of the summer, star junior defensive end Rashan Gary may have also suffered a shoulder injury. Nothing is yet confirmed, but he did not partake in much of a Sunday evening scrimmage.

How limited Gary is may be the biggest development of the next five days. Losing Gary would reduce the effectiveness of his senior counterpart Chase Winovich. Notre Dame had success last year when it could tilt its blocking schemes toward one side of the line (ex.: North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Boston College), but struggled when the pass rush was viable from both sides (Georgia, Miami).

Sticking with opponents’ injury reports … Northwestern travels to Purdue on Thursday to kick off the college football season in earnest. (No disrespect intended, Rice and Prairie View A&M.) The opener comes nine months and one day after quarterback Clayton Thorson tore his ACL in the 24-23 Music City Bowl victory against Kentucky.

He might play Thursday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald has not yet committed either direction.

It is a testament to modern medicine that Thorson can even practice already. If the opponent was not a conference competitor, but instead perhaps Northwestern’s Sept. 15 matchup of Akron, then it would be easier for Fitzgerald to ponder giving Thorson a bit more time of recovery. Instead, Northwestern needs to get off to a strong start in its Big Ten season.

As for Notre Dame concerns, the Irish are healthy, leaving only depth chart intrigue. No two-deep listing is set in stone, especially the week before the season begins, but it will still be curious to see who Irish head coach Brian Kelly gives the printed nod to alongside junior safety Alohi Gilman.

That depth chart is expected Tuesday, and senior Nick Coleman received the most preseason practice praise. If not him, though, it could be freshman Houston Griffith. On one hand, starting a true freshman on the defense’s back line against a top-15 opponent to begin the year is a risk. On the other, it would speak to great faith in Griffith.

Who tops Notre Dame’s running back depth chart could also raise eyebrows. The best bet is an “OR” designation of junior Tony Jones or sophomore Jafar Armstrong, perhaps adding another or line for sophomore Avery Davis. The truest test will come in how the carries are split Saturday, but until then, the presence or lack of that simple conjunction will offer the most insight.

Undoubtedly, with or without it, Kelly will again praise Armstrong’s conditioning.

“The one thing that we do know about Armstrong is his ability to go every snap,” Kelly said Thursday. “An incredible workload capacity. He’s just an extraordinary athlete. … There seems to be no breakdown on him. Because of that, he puts himself in a unique situation within our offensive structure.

“He’s going to play and he’s going to play a lot.”

If Davis has not received as extensive of kudos, it is because his skillset best shows itself in competitive situations rather than drills, per Kelly.

“Every time it seems like when we scrimmage, [Davis] definitely is a guy that shows up,” Kelly said. “I would say that he’s a little different in the sense — practice he looks fine, but when it’s time to scrimmage and do those things, he seems to be a guy that really excels in that situation.”

By Douglas FarmerAug 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
USC entered last season with a Heisman candidate at quarterback, a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, a cover story for every national magazine.

Yet somehow, more figurative ink has been spilled on the Trojans’ quarterbacks this preseason.

2017 REVIEW
Considering USC began the year in the top five and had a quarterback the caliber of junior Sam Darnold, winning the Pac-12 championship and reaching a playoff-access bowl was not necessarily considered good enough. If not for a 49-14 loss at Notre Dame, though, the Trojans quite possibly would have been in the College Football Playoff. At the absolute least, they would have been squarely in the conversation.

Only the Irish and Washington State, three weeks prior, topped USC. The defeat in Pullman had some extenuating circumstances. In a classic piece of the Pac-12 botching its scheduling, the Trojans were playing their second road game in the span of six days that Friday night, and then they lost their second and third offensive linemen for the season in the first half. Giving up 462 yards did not help the cause, but USC gave up five sacks against the Cougars. The offensive line attrition certainly played a part in the loss.

The Trojans still made it to the Cotton Bowl, ranked No. 8 at the time and facing No. 5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes apparently wanted to prove they should have been in the Playoff, rolling to a 24-7 victory.

WHAT USC LOST
Obviously, Darnold, taken by the New York Jets with the No. 3  pick. His season may not have been as transcendent as some expected, but 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns on 63.1 percent completions should not be scoffed at.

Along with Darnold, USC is now without two of his top-three receivers. Deontay Burnett set a blistering pace with 86 catches for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns while Steven Mitchell added 41 receptions for 644 yards and four more scores.

Running back Ronald Jones also headed to the NFL after rushing for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Trojans knew they would lose linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (second-round pick; 75 tackles with 9.5 sacks and 13 passes broken up), defensive end Rasheem Green (43 tackles with 10 sacks) and defensive tackle Josh Fatu (34 tackles with six sacks). They did not anticipate having to dismiss junior cornerback Jack Jones (40 tackles with eight passes broken up and four interceptions) due to academic concerns.

WHAT USC GAINED
In a class of 18 recruits, USC signed 13 four-star prospects and 5 five-stars, per rivals.com. Four of those latter five not only hail from California, but they are from southern California, reaching all the way to nearby San Diego. The fifth, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, made the quick trek from Las Vegas.

Two of those names stand out above the rest: high school teammates quarterback J.T. Daniels and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, youngest brother of former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Both seem likely to start from day one, and given their past three years together, it would seem their chemistry could help them acclimate quickly.

Yes, only three years together. Daniels was originally part of the recruiting class of 2019, but he opted to reclassify into this class. To some degree, this should be a non-story while he played only three years of high school football, Daniels is the relative age of this class since he repeated eighth grade in hopes of being more physically ready for prep football at Mater Dei High School.

Nonetheless, quarterbacks reclassifying is a rare phenomenon, one usually seen only in basketball circles. In order to do so, Daniels essentially squeezed his senior year’s academic work into his spring semester.

Running back Markese Stepp also should be mentioned, having once been a longtime Notre Dame commitment before flipping, somewhat a mutual decision.

HEAD COACH
No coach who goes 10-3 in his first season and 11-3 in his next should be criticized, especially when both years ended in playoff-access bowls. Despite that fact, Helton has somewhat fallen short of expectations each season, opening himself to some scrutiny, undeserved as it may be.

What has been most impressive about him is how much his teams have improved throughout the fall. In 2016, the Trojans opened 1-3, only managing to beat Utah State. Darnold taking the reins certainly played a part in reeling off 10 straight wins, but the team as a whole also improved. Last year, USC closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak in which it never scored fewer than 28 points.

Helton, for anyone who does not remember, served as the interim coach for most of 2015 before landing the head coaching gig that offseason.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Technically speaking, it is not a sure thing Daniels starts. Junior Matt Fink or sophomore Jack Sears could, but it would undoubtedly be the Daniels Era at the first sign of trouble. Only Fink can claim any experience, that of 6-for-9 passing for 43 yards.

Whoever gets the nod will line up behind an experienced offensive line. Senior Toa Lobendahn moved to center from left tackle to replace Nico Falah. Given the Trojans’ recruiting, a few suitable left tackle candidates exist.

Sophomore running back Stephen Carr will take over for Jones. Behind the bellcow, Carr still managed 363 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2017, adding 188 yards on 17 catches. His pass-catching abilities could complement St. Brown in adding two speed threats to USC’s aerial game. (Note: Prediction No. 28 in yesterday’s Friday at 4 was made in part with Carr in mind.)

USC senior cornerback Iman Marshall leads a veteran secondary that will test every quarterback it faces this season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
A young defensive line will be supported by a deep and veteran back-seven. Given that line’s inexperience, it is hard to fathom the Trojans coming anywhere close to last year’s 46 sacks, but the secondary forcing quarterbacks to hold onto the ball could aid the cause.

That secondary returns three notable starters in four-year starting cornerback Iman Marshall (52 tackles with 10 passes broken up last year), three-year starting safety Marvell Tell (85 tackles and three interceptions) and two-year starting nickel back Ajene Harris (59 tackles and three interceptions).

The linebacking corps could be considered the best in the country with three seniors leading the way …
Cameron Smith: Leading tackler with 112 last season, including 11 for loss.
John Houston: 84 tackles with 3.5 for loss.
Porter Gustin: 16 tackles in only four games as injuries cut short his season, something they are already threatening to do again. Gustin suffered a slight meniscus tear earlier this month and is in doubt for the season’s first few weeks.

SEASON OUTLOOK
If Helton gets No. 15 USC to another playoff-access bowl, he may be in consideration for coach of the year honors. Bookmakers set the Trojans’ win total over/under at 8.5, and they heavily favor Washington to win the Pac-12, though the preseason media poll did establish USC as a slight favorite over Utah in the South Division.

Trips to both Utah and Arizona could be what do in the Trojans. Those two both loom as dark horse conference contenders, counteracting some of the luxuries of a schedule which does not include either the Huskies or Oregon as crossover opponents.

The beginning of the schedule may not set up well for a first-year starter. Opening with UNLV should be harmless enough, but then USC travels to Stanford and to Texas in successive weeks. What the Longhorns lack in top-end abilities these days, the Cardinal have in spades. What The Farm lacks in bothersome atmosphere, Darrell K. Royal and its 100,119 capacity should offer.

By Douglas FarmerAug 24, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
We left off last week having covered much of Notre Dame’s offense with interspersed schedule tidbits up through the Nov. 10 meeting with Florida State. That means we have the big picture questions to answer, specific Irish defensive players to highlight and thoughts about Syracuse and USC to get wrong. Needing to discuss the Shamrock Series at Yankee Stadium today feels appropriate, considering the “Notre Dame’s Opponents” series reached the Orange this morning.

21) Freshman defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin will match Kurt Hinish’s freshman stats from a year ago of eight tackles with 0.5 behind the line of scrimmage. That may sound like a pittance, but Hinish got that playing time at a position then unproven and desperate for depth. It has both experience and physical bodies now, so Franklin will need to make the most of his snaps in order to reach those numbers.

22) A couple weeks ago, a frequent commenter posited Notre Dame’s sack leader would have fewer than six sacks. Take the over. In fact, multiple defenders will have at least six sacks. That will mark quite a leap from last season when defensive tackle Jerry Tillery led the way with 4.5.

23) Junior end Khalid Kareem will lead the Irish in sacks this year.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt set a defensive tone in 2012, with his 12 sacks leading the way for Notre Dame to rack up 34 total. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

24) Kareem will not reach the levels of Stephon Tuitt a la 2012, when he had 12 sacks, but Kareem will come closer than anyone has since, currently Romeo Okwara’s eight sacks in 2015.

25) Speaking of 2012’s sacks, Notre Dame had 34 that season, the high of head coach Brian Kelly’s eight years in South Bend. Predicting the Irish to match that would be an ambitious projection. Let’s make it.

26) Notre Dame will give up more than 20 points more than 2017’s three times, but its scoring defense will still allow fewer than last year’s 21.5 points per game. For the first time since 2012, the Irish will give up fewer than 20 points per week. Stanford, Northwestern and USC are the obvious candidates to break 20, and continued belief in Greg Dortch and Wake Forest’s abilities make the Demon Deacons a plausible fourth possibility. Then again, a bowl opponent could tip this over the edge, as well.

27) That does not mean the Irish defense is inherently worse. It isn’t. Hence the fall in scoring average. Yards per game allowed will also fall from 369.2 to fewer than 350 yards per game.

28) Opposing running backs with pass-catching skills will trouble Notre Dame. The Irish linebackers are not best-suited for those coverage situations. Expect at least three such touchdowns of more than 20 yards.

29) Freshmen linebackers Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer will not preserve a year of eligibility. Freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec will. Hey, to get to 40, some of these qualify as obvious.

30) Speaking of obvious, Notre Dame safeties will intercept more passes than they did in 2017, so at least one.

31) Here, a tougher one: Simon will make 10-plus tackles.

32) That will naturally pale in comparison to the combined total of senior Te’von Coney and fifth-year Drue Tranquill. If both healthy all season, they will exceed their combined total of 201 from a year ago. In fact, they should reach as high as 220 tackles between them.

33) The New York Yankees will not be swept in the American League Championship Series, guaranteeing Yankee Stadium hosts a game exactly one month before the Irish play the Orange there. This will give Notre Dame beat writers a primetime opportunity to gripe about spending a mid-November afternoon in an open air press box.

34) The best sporting event of the weekend before Thanksgiving in New York City will not be Notre Dame and Syracuse on Saturday, but rather it will be Connecticut and Syracuse rekindling Big East lore in Madison Square Garden that Thursday night.

35) Texas Tech will not win 6.5 games. Washington State will fall short of 5.5. Arizona State won’t exceed 4.5. North Carolina will fire head coach Larry Fedora after the Tar Heels fail to win 5.5. Fair warning: This genre fell short of accurate in last year’s rendition.

36) Virginia Tech will win more than eight games. Vanderbilt will top 4.5. Northwestern will prevail in more than 6.5, as will Michigan State regarding 8.5. TCU will surpass 7.5 wins, a number also applying to Arizona. Sticking in the Pac-12, Oregon will outdo its expectation of 8.5. In predicting overs last year, money could have been made.

37) The Irish will not reach the top five in the country at any point in 2018.

38) The Notre Dame win total over/under has settled at 9.5, with slightly more money coming in on the under. Life would be much easier if it was at last year’s 8.5. Predicting that over was rather easy.

Let’s break this down into two initial categories: Should-be wins, and the ones to think about. The first category includes Ball State, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Navy and Syracuse. The latter seven split into two subsets: Likely and coin-toss at best. The likely’s would be Wake Forest and Northwestern, despite their locations.

Thus, this over/under question is really: Will the Irish beat at least three of Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Florida State and USC? Yes. Take the over. For these purposes, the three argued with some degree of confidence are Michigan, Virginia Tech and Florida State. The two Pac-12 offenses may be able to survive Notre Dame’s defense, despite high expectations for it.

39) Let’s not be modest. It was impressive to predict the Irish would play an Orlando bowl game last year before the season started. Replicating that accomplishment is unlikely. Giving it a try, though, lands at a New Year’s Day appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, a place that has not treated Notre Dame well in its last four chances despite going so very well in its 1989 debut.

40) As always, at least 15 of these 40 will be wrong, otherwise known as the reliable Prognosticator’s Paradox.

By Douglas FarmerAug 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
17 Comments

When Notre Dame’s offense struggled against LSU on New Year’s Day, Irish head coach Brian Kelly turned to backup quarterback Ian Book for a spark. Notre Dame was not losing at that point; the game remained scoreless, but through 28 minutes, starter Brandon Wimbush and the Irish had managed just 51 rushing yards against the Tigers defense. A different approach was needed.

Hence, Book.

Book stayed in after halftime, eventually throwing the game-winning 55-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin. That difference between the two quarterbacks is even more apparent now.

“I don’t think Ian Book is ever going to be the runner that Brandon Wimbush is,” Kelly said Thursday. “I don’t know that Brandon Wimbush is ever going to spin the ball the way that Ian Book does. …

“They can both help us win and if we feel like we need them both to play at certain times, we’ll do it, and if we don’t, we won’t.”

To be clear, the senior Wimbush remains the starter and Kelly has no set intentions of splitting snaps or alternating series. A second year working with both Wimbush and offensive coordinator Chip Long has Kelly more confident in how to best-utilize Wimbush’s abilities.

“What we know more than anything else is what Brandon’s strengths are,” Kelly said. “We didn’t know that (last year). We were trying to figure out as the season went on, what can we do, what can’t we do. We got frustrated at times and he got frustrated.

“We know exactly what he can do and we’ll set our game plan that really goes to his strengths.”

In other words, expect more of Wimbush running the ball and perhaps an emphasis on corner routes.

Even if Notre Dame turns to Book, Kelly sees another added strength of Wimbush’s making that option more viable. In 2017, the first-year starter may have taken time on the sideline as a lack of faith in him. Now, it is an endorsement of Book.

“Brandon is not concerned if we felt like Ian needed to play,” Kelly said. “Let’s say we ran Brandon six times and he needed a blow, he’s not going to be, ‘Oh, you took me out of the game.’ He knows the skillset that Ian has, that he can go in there and help us win, too. …

“Brandon knows and Ian knows that both of us can help this football team win. They’re much more about the team winning and whatever we have to do to win.”

That may seem an obvious sentiment, but it is not always the case, something Kelly admitted plagued the Irish a couple years ago. When Malik Zaire suffered a season-ending injury in 2015 and DeShone Kizer excelled in his absence, suddenly Notre Dame had two very similar, starter-caliber quarterbacks hoping to lead the way in 2016. Egos got in the way of finding any version of harmony.

“We’ve had [quarterback competitions] that were dicier, like it’s 1A vs. 1B,” Kelly said. “… It just didn’t go well, obviously. This is a different situation.”

ON MICHIGAN AND SHEA PATTERSON
Speaking of quarterback questions and playing to their strengths, the Wolverines announced Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson will indeed start against the Irish in eight days. This surprised exactly no one.

Kelly and his defensive coaching staff have presumably been preparing for Patterson most of the summer, but readying for a transfer quarterback presents a quandary: Focus on the scheme at the new school or the performance and film at the previous school?

“Most good coaches, and [Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh] is a really good coach, it’s about player over plays,” Kelly said. “His offense is always going to be about the player. You’re going to look at what Shea is really good at. He throws the ball well. He’s a scrambler. The offense is going to reflect that.”

Notre Dame spent this week prepping for the Wolverines, spending two weeks on them as if they were the opponent after a bye week.

ON ROBERT HAINSEY AND OVERALL HEALTH
Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey returned to practice Wednesday, per Kelly, after missing close to two weeks with a lower leg injury.

Including Hainsey as healthy, no one on the Irish roster should miss the Michigan game due to injury, at least as of now.