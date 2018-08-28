Brian Kelly on Notre Dame’s freshmen and on reviving the Michigan series

By Douglas FarmerAug 28, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
9 Comments

At this point, the questions for Brian Kelly hardly have any answers. He can discuss Notre Dame’s improved safety play or which freshmen may or may not debut this weekend, but the realities will reveal themselves at 7:43 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Even though it is game week, the lack of new reference points in the preseason has left little need to discuss intricacies, and being the first week, the Irish head coach is less inclined than usual to reveal depth chart pecking orders.

When facing a dual-threat quarterback like Michigan’s junior Shea Patterson, the Notre Dame defense’s rover position is typically tested with a few difficult reads in his assignments. As Patterson roles to the rover’s side, for example, the rover may to cover a tight end while keeping in mind Patterson may turn upfield at any moment.

That fine line is not one best toed by a freshman in his first action in primetime, even if Shayne Simon is more agile than presumed senior starter Asmar Bilal.

“Not to say that Shayne won’t be out on the field, but the last thing you want is a true freshman trying to sort this thing out, too,” Kelly said Tuesday. “He’s in the mix, certainly, but … there’s going to be some adjustments that need to be made and you want to rely on some guys that have some experience in those situations.

“Shayne’s going to have to be ready, he’s prepared to play, but again I think there’s certainly going to be those times where we’re going to be sorting some things out on the sideline and you would like to rely on some experience in those situations.”

That may not apply as inherently to the Irish safeties, though. Notre Dame has both more depth and more experience at the position, with three contributors returning from last season and a fourth FBS-level starter in junior Alohi Gilman now eligible after a year spent on the sidelines following his transfer from Navy, yet the Irish could insert early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith this weekend.

“Alohi Gilman has been a guy that has changed [the position] immediately, and then I think all the other safeties that played for us last year are further ahead from where they were last year,” Kelly said before listing off juniors Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill, seniors Nick Coleman and Nicco Fertitta, and Griffith. “You may see multiple players and us taking advantage of all of their skillsets on Saturday night.”

Freshman Kevin Austin may also see some time at receiver, though Notre Dame’s multiple packages could limit his contributions for the immediate future. Austin has joined sophomore Michael Young in the receiver rotation behind starters Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool and Chris Finke. Opting to utilize other positional possibilities could keep those reserves in minimal roles at this point.

“We play three and four tight ends, so I think you have to include that as part of what we do, then the multiple running back situation,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t look just as being a wide receiver group as much as incorporating tight ends and running backs into all of that being pass receivers and touching the football.”

Seeing only a few snaps against the Wolverines will be more a reflection of the opponent and the timing than it is on the likes of Simon and Austin. Both can and should expect to play extensively this season.

“Any time a true freshman finds his way onto the football field, I don’t know if it’s a surprise any more, but you have to have maturity, you have to have athletic ability. You have to have a lot of the traits that are hard to bring to the table at a place like Notre Dame or Michigan,” Kelly said. “A guy like Kevin Austin, a guy like Shayne Simon, those guys are unique breeds, that can come in and are certainly going to be guys that are going to be playing as true freshmen.”

ON HEALTH & AVAILABILITY
The greatest Irish health concern has been the lower leg inflammation of sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey. Kelly said Hainsey has returned to his normal spot with the first-team and his week-plus of rest completely reduced the worrisome inflammation.

Kelly was asked directly if senior running back Dexter Williams will take the field Saturday. Williams has been the subject of much offseason speculation he could be suspended for the season’s first four games due to a violation of University policy, a violation such that privacy laws restrict possible comment from Kelly.

“He’ll be dressed and he’ll be on the sideline,” Kelly said. “We’ll see what happens when we kick it off.”

ON RENEWING THE MICHIGAN SERIES
Kelly credited Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for beginning the process of rekindling the rivalry, even if for only two games.

“Jim reached out to me, and we were both of the same opinion that we wanted to try to get this game back if we could,” Kelly said. “There are so many other things that make this difficult. I know we play next year, but after that, who knows how this might work again, given both of our limitations relative to scheduling.”

Unsurprisingly, it should be a rather smooth opening week for Notre Dame’s opponents. The most critical piece of it will be the last piece, with No. 20 Virginia Tech traveling to No. 19 Florida State for a primetime showcase on Labor Day.

Michigan: If reading this space, you probably know what the No. 14 Wolverines are up to this weekend. They are visiting the Irish on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. In the last few days, the projected margin has swung from Michigan by a point or two to Notre Dame by a point with a combined point total over/under of 47. A 24-23 outcome would not only test Irish fans’ nerves, but it would likely do so late into the night.

Ball St.: The Cardinals are the first of these dozen to take the field this year, kicking off against FCS-level Central Connecticut State on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

Vanderbilt: It is both a negative reflection on the Commodores and a positive indication for Middle Tennessee State that when the Blue Raiders visit Nashville on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; SEC Network) Vanderbilt is favored by only three, essentially the default spread accounting for home-field advantage. The over/under of 56.5 argues for a 30-27 outcome. It may be worth keeping an eye on that score while your main screen remains on Notre Dame and Michigan, just to have an idea how calm the next few weeks could be.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will trot out true freshman quarterback Sam Hartman to start at Tulane on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network). Wake Forest will not need to cover the seven-point spread for Hartman’s debut to be considered a success, but the 56-point over/under does hint at a 31-24 victory.

Stanford: How are you planning on spending your Friday night? You could do worse than watching the No. 13 Cardinal and Heisman-hopeful running back Bryce Love (pictured above) look for revenge against San Diego State (9 p.m. ET; FS1). A year ago, the Aztecs handed Stanford a week three loss, dropping it to 1-2 to start the year. The improved Cardinal offense should insure that does not happen again, with a 14.5-point spread and an over/under of 48.5 leading to a 31-17 projection.

Virginia Tech: As mentioned before, the Hokies have the steepest task of the weekend. The Seminoles are favored by more than a touchdown, suggesting a 32-24 holiday affair. While Virginia Tech’s defense has more new faces than not, underestimating defensive coordinator Bud Foster to the tune of 32 points feels a bit risky.

Pittsburgh: Like Ball State, the Panthers begin with lighter fare, hosting FCS-level Albany on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ACC Network).

Navy: The Midshipmen face two disadvantages in their travels to Hawaii for a late Saturday kick (11 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network). Not only do they have to fly across both a country and much of an ocean, but they also face a Warriors team with a win already under its belt. Though Colorado State made a second-half charge against Hawaii on Saturday, the Rams fell short 43-34. Nonetheless, Navy is favored by 11 with an over/under of 62.5, equalling a 37-26 projection. There will almost certainly be that many points, but that spread looks generous given the circumstances.

Northwestern: It is not yet known if Wildcats senior quarterback Clayton Thorson will be given the go-ahead Thursday at Purdue (8 p.m. ET; ESPN) as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered not even nine months ago. If that was known, it would undoubtedly sway what is currently a line favoring the Boilermakers by 2.5 points and projecting to 27-24. Take the ‘dog, and by the ‘dog, that means the ‘Cats.

Florida State: The Seminoles will turn to junior quarterback Deondre Francois, who missed nearly all last season with his own knee injury. If he is fully recovered and back to the player seen in 2016, it is a bit more reasonable to think Florida State could score 32 against Virginia Tech, but it is still ambitious.

Syracuse: The Orange are favored by nearly a touchdown (six points) despite going on the road to Western Michigan on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network). Consider this your primer for that Stanford main course. This should be closer, with a 64.5 point total making a 35-29 final logical.

USC: Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels will start in the shallow end of the figurative pool, hosting UNLV on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; Pac-12 Network) with nearly four touchdowns of expected cushion. Frankly, the Rebels will likely need garbage time to score as many as 19 points, considering their minimal passing attack. The Trojans, meanwhile, rely on a freshman quarterback looking for new targets and a sophomore running back behind a hopefully-healthy offensive line. Somewhere in those two previous sentences the word “under” probably should have appeared.

Thursday: Ball St. vs. Cent. Conn. St. at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+; Wake Forest at Tulane at 8 p.m. ET on CBSSN; Northwestern at Purdue at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Friday: Syracuse at W. Mich. at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN; Stanford vs. San Diego St. at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.
Saturday: Pittsburgh vs. Albany at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCN; USC vs. UNLV at 4 p.m. ET on Pac-12N; Vanderbilt vs. MTSU at 7:30 p.m. ET on SECN; Michigan at ND at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC; Navy at Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET on CBSSN.
Monday: Virginia Tech at Florida State at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Favorites: Wake Forest -7; Syracuse -6; Stanford -14.5; USC -26.5; Vanderbilt -3; Navy -11; Florida State -7.5; Ball State and Pittsburgh unlisted.
Underdogs: Northwestern +2.5; Michigan +1; Virginia Tech +7.5.

Michigan has already suffered its first loss of the season, and it is not one any self-respecting football fan should wish upon the Wolverines. Sophomore receiver Tarik Black suffered a right foot injury in Saturday’s practice. This will undoubtedly knock him out of this week’s season opener at Notre Dame, and likely limit him for much time after that. While confirming the injury, Michigan did not specify its severity or the time frame for recovery.

If the worst fears are confirmed and it is a broken foot, this will be the second season of Black’s young career to be stymied by such an injury. He missed 10 games last year with a broken left foot, having made 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown when he went down.

That stat line may not seem like much, but it led Michigan at the time and Black was expected to do so again in 2018.

Without him, the Wolverines will have to rely even more on sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones and senior Grant Perry. The combination of Black and Peoples-Jones, along with junior tight ends Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon, figured to put the Irish secondary into difficult positions this weekend. While Perry does return the most receiving yards from a year ago with 307, his 6-foot frame does not present as much a matchup challenge as Black’s 6-foot-3 reach would have.

Michigan might turn to 6-foot-4 sophomore Nico Collins to replace Black’s size in the starting lineup, but he does not bring Perry’s experience or Black’s explosiveness.

If that was not enough to ruin the Wolverines’ last weekend of the summer, star junior defensive end Rashan Gary may have also suffered a shoulder injury. Nothing is yet confirmed, but he did not partake in much of a Sunday evening scrimmage.

How limited Gary is may be the biggest development of the next five days. Losing Gary would reduce the effectiveness of his senior counterpart Chase Winovich. Notre Dame had success last year when it could tilt its blocking schemes toward one side of the line (ex.: North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Boston College), but struggled when the pass rush was viable from both sides (Georgia, Miami).

Sticking with opponents’ injury reports … Northwestern travels to Purdue on Thursday to kick off the college football season in earnest. (No disrespect intended, Rice and Prairie View A&M.) The opener comes nine months and one day after quarterback Clayton Thorson tore his ACL in the 24-23 Music City Bowl victory against Kentucky.

He might play Thursday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald has not yet committed either direction.

It is a testament to modern medicine that Thorson can even practice already. If the opponent was not a conference competitor, but instead perhaps Northwestern’s Sept. 15 matchup of Akron, then it would be easier for Fitzgerald to ponder giving Thorson a bit more time of recovery. Instead, Northwestern needs to get off to a strong start in its Big Ten season.

As for Notre Dame concerns, the Irish are healthy, leaving only depth chart intrigue. No two-deep listing is set in stone, especially the week before the season begins, but it will still be curious to see who Irish head coach Brian Kelly gives the printed nod to alongside junior safety Alohi Gilman.

That depth chart is expected Tuesday, and senior Nick Coleman received the most preseason practice praise. If not him, though, it could be freshman Houston Griffith. On one hand, starting a true freshman on the defense’s back line against a top-15 opponent to begin the year is a risk. On the other, it would speak to great faith in Griffith.

Who tops Notre Dame’s running back depth chart could also raise eyebrows. The best bet is an “OR” designation of junior Tony Jones or sophomore Jafar Armstrong, perhaps adding another or line for sophomore Avery Davis. The truest test will come in how the carries are split Saturday, but until then, the presence or lack of that simple conjunction will offer the most insight.

Undoubtedly, with or without it, Kelly will again praise Armstrong’s conditioning.

“The one thing that we do know about Armstrong is his ability to go every snap,” Kelly said Thursday. “An incredible workload capacity. He’s just an extraordinary athlete. … There seems to be no breakdown on him. Because of that, he puts himself in a unique situation within our offensive structure.

“He’s going to play and he’s going to play a lot.”

If Davis has not received as extensive of kudos, it is because his skillset best shows itself in competitive situations rather than drills, per Kelly.

“Every time it seems like when we scrimmage, [Davis] definitely is a guy that shows up,” Kelly said. “I would say that he’s a little different in the sense — practice he looks fine, but when it’s time to scrimmage and do those things, he seems to be a guy that really excels in that situation.”

Hello, college football season, our dear old friend. We are glad you made it back. These 34 weeks without you have been long and intolerable, if also sanity-preserving. Never before has a failed Colorado State comeback attempt felt so fulfilling.

Obviously, this week’s Irish focus is on No. 14 Michigan, but before falling down that rabbit hole, some season-long thoughts occurred while finishing up the “Notre Dame Opponents” series. The summation of those is, the Irish will face some talented competition this season, but there may be just one complete team on the schedule, and it is not whom you expect.

Consider … The most-veteran quarterbacks on the calendar lead teams outside the preseason top-25 polls: Vanderbilt senior Kyle Shurmur has 30 career starts entering this season, Northwestern senior Clayton Thorson has started all 39 games of his time in Evanston and Syracuse senior Eric Dungey has managed 25 starts despite three season-ending injuries in his career.

Of those three corresponding defenses, the Commodores and Orange both gave up more than 30 points per game last year. Only the most optimistic would expect Vanderbilt’s defense to show marked improvement under first-year defensive coordinator Jason Tarver, and Syracuse has to field an entirely-new linebacker corps.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, allowed only 20.1 points per game and return seven defensive starters including its two leading tacklers and much of its defensive line rotation.

Four of Notre Dame’s other opponents gave up fewer points last season. Virginia Tech’s 14.8 leads the way, but the Hokies return only four defensive starters and have lost two others expected to step in this year. That defense should regress.

Next up are the Wolverines, who allowed 18.8 points per game in 2017. That defense will be improved, but the offense remains a question until proven otherwise, despite naming Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson its starting quarterback.

Florida State gave up just 21.2 points each week last year, and that defense was genuinely excellent. Now, though, it has to replace six of its top-seven tacklers and embrace a new coaching staff.

That leaves Stanford, 22.7 points per game. With four of the Cardinal’s top-six tacklers gone, it is not exactly the same unit, nor was that unit as stellar as the points against average indicates. It gave up a David Shaw-era worst 405 yards per game. Without safety Justin Reid’s five interceptions leading the way to 28 forced turnovers, that scoring figure could spike this fall.

Furthermore, the quarterbacking counterparts of those defenses have questions following them involving transfer compatibility (Patterson), small sample size (Stanford sophomore K.J. Costello), academic rumors (Virginia Tech sophomore Josh Jackson) and ACL recovery (Florida State junior Deondre Francois).

Only one Irish opponent can claim both an established quarterback and a strong defense, and even Thorson has major health concerns at the moment having torn his ACL less than nine months ago.

Of course, this is college football. A young quarterback (Wake Forest freshman Sam Hartman? USC’s J.T. Daniels?) will emerge or an inconsistent threat (Jackson or Francois) will put together a stellar month just before Notre Dame meets him. An inexperienced defense (again, Virginia Tech or Florida State) will prove better than expected or a presumed weak spot (USC’s defensive line or Michigan’s entire offense) will, in fact, be a strength, a la Notre Dame’s defensive line last season.

Speaking of J.T. Daniels
Trojans head coach Clay Helton named the true freshman his starting quarterback over the weekend. This surprised exactly nobody but still warrants notice heading into a crucial opening month for USC. Daniels will begin his career without much worry against UNLV on Saturday, but then he has to travel to Stanford and to Texas before a short week leads into Washington State. To close the month, the Trojans will head to Arizona to face their stiffest competition for the division title.

Leftover “40 Predictions”
A couple broad categories were not addressed in this year’s set of predictions when compared to last year’s. They were considered, but the thoughts were not as confident as they were a year ago, thus meaning they should not be shared as definitively. Among them …

— No juniors are mentioned as possible early entrants into the NFL draft, unlike the 2017 trio of Josh Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown and Alizé Mack. Only one jumps to mind, junior cornerback Julian Love.

— How opposing teams will fare in the polls was not pondered. Some of the above may explain why. Too many uncertainties cloud guessing which teams will stay ranked or break into the polls. Currently, five are between No. 13 and No. 20 while Northwestern lingers. It does not defy possibility to think Wake Forest could ride a victory over the Irish and a 5-0 start into the polls, but then consecutive losses to Clemson and Florida State should quickly dash that storyline.

It seems safe to expect at least four to end the season ranked. Which four is not a guess to make with any conviction. That disclaimer in mind, Michigan, Virginia Tech and the Pac-12 pair feel most likely.

A Yoon Prediction
The Irish record for longest field goal made is 53 yards. Senior kicker Justin Yoon can claim a 52-yarder in his career. Breaking that record will be more a matter of opportunity for Yoon than it will be a startling feat.

USC entered last season with a Heisman candidate at quarterback, a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, a cover story for every national magazine.

Yet somehow, more figurative ink has been spilled on the Trojans’ quarterbacks this preseason.

2017 REVIEW
Considering USC began the year in the top five and had a quarterback the caliber of junior Sam Darnold, winning the Pac-12 championship and reaching a playoff-access bowl was not necessarily considered good enough. If not for a 49-14 loss at Notre Dame, though, the Trojans quite possibly would have been in the College Football Playoff. At the absolute least, they would have been squarely in the conversation.

Only the Irish and Washington State, three weeks prior, topped USC. The defeat in Pullman had some extenuating circumstances. In a classic piece of the Pac-12 botching its scheduling, the Trojans were playing their second road game in the span of six days that Friday night, and then they lost their second and third offensive linemen for the season in the first half. Giving up 462 yards did not help the cause, but USC gave up five sacks against the Cougars. The offensive line attrition certainly played a part in the loss.

The Trojans still made it to the Cotton Bowl, ranked No. 8 at the time and facing No. 5 Ohio State. The Buckeyes apparently wanted to prove they should have been in the Playoff, rolling to a 24-7 victory.

WHAT USC LOST
Obviously, Darnold, taken by the New York Jets with the No. 3  pick. His season may not have been as transcendent as some expected, but 4,143 yards and 26 touchdowns on 63.1 percent completions should not be scoffed at.

Along with Darnold, USC is now without two of his top-three receivers. Deontay Burnett set a blistering pace with 86 catches for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns while Steven Mitchell added 41 receptions for 644 yards and four more scores.

Running back Ronald Jones also headed to the NFL after rushing for 1,550 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Trojans knew they would lose linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (second-round pick; 75 tackles with 9.5 sacks and 13 passes broken up), defensive end Rasheem Green (43 tackles with 10 sacks) and defensive tackle Josh Fatu (34 tackles with six sacks). They did not anticipate having to dismiss junior cornerback Jack Jones (40 tackles with eight passes broken up and four interceptions) due to academic concerns.

WHAT USC GAINED
In a class of 18 recruits, USC signed 13 four-star prospects and 5 five-stars, per rivals.com. Four of those latter five not only hail from California, but they are from southern California, reaching all the way to nearby San Diego. The fifth, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, made the quick trek from Las Vegas.

Two of those names stand out above the rest: high school teammates quarterback J.T. Daniels and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, youngest brother of former Irish receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Both seem likely to start from day one, and given their past three years together, it would seem their chemistry could help them acclimate quickly.

Yes, only three years together. Daniels was originally part of the recruiting class of 2019, but he opted to reclassify into this class. To some degree, this should be a non-story while he played only three years of high school football, Daniels is the relative age of this class since he repeated eighth grade in hopes of being more physically ready for prep football at Mater Dei High School.

Nonetheless, quarterbacks reclassifying is a rare phenomenon, one usually seen only in basketball circles. In order to do so, Daniels essentially squeezed his senior year’s academic work into his spring semester.

Running back Markese Stepp also should be mentioned, having once been a longtime Notre Dame commitment before flipping, somewhat a mutual decision.

Clay Helton. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HEAD COACH
No coach who goes 10-3 in his first season and 11-3 in his next should be criticized, especially when both years ended in playoff-access bowls. Despite that fact, Helton has somewhat fallen short of expectations each season, opening himself to some scrutiny, undeserved as it may be.

What has been most impressive about him is how much his teams have improved throughout the fall. In 2016, the Trojans opened 1-3, only managing to beat Utah State. Darnold taking the reins certainly played a part in reeling off 10 straight wins, but the team as a whole also improved. Last year, USC closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak in which it never scored fewer than 28 points.

Helton, for anyone who does not remember, served as the interim coach for most of 2015 before landing the head coaching gig that offseason.

OFFENSIVE SUMMARY
Technically speaking, it is not a sure thing Daniels starts. Junior Matt Fink or sophomore Jack Sears could, but it would undoubtedly be the Daniels Era at the first sign of trouble. Only Fink can claim any experience, that of 6-for-9 passing for 43 yards.

Whoever gets the nod will line up behind an experienced offensive line. Senior Toa Lobendahn moved to center from left tackle to replace Nico Falah. Given the Trojans’ recruiting, a few suitable left tackle candidates exist.

Sophomore running back Stephen Carr will take over for Jones. Behind the bellcow, Carr still managed 363 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2017, adding 188 yards on 17 catches. His pass-catching abilities could complement St. Brown in adding two speed threats to USC’s aerial game. (Note: Prediction No. 28 in yesterday’s Friday at 4 was made in part with Carr in mind.)

USC senior cornerback Iman Marshall leads a veteran secondary that will test every quarterback it faces this season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

DEFENSIVE SUMMARY
A young defensive line will be supported by a deep and veteran back-seven. Given that line’s inexperience, it is hard to fathom the Trojans coming anywhere close to last year’s 46 sacks, but the secondary forcing quarterbacks to hold onto the ball could aid the cause.

That secondary returns three notable starters in four-year starting cornerback Iman Marshall (52 tackles with 10 passes broken up last year), three-year starting safety Marvell Tell (85 tackles and three interceptions) and two-year starting nickel back Ajene Harris (59 tackles and three interceptions).

The linebacking corps could be considered the best in the country with three seniors leading the way …
Cameron Smith: Leading tackler with 112 last season, including 11 for loss.
John Houston: 84 tackles with 3.5 for loss.
Porter Gustin: 16 tackles in only four games as injuries cut short his season, something they are already threatening to do again. Gustin suffered a slight meniscus tear earlier this month and is in doubt for the season’s first few weeks.

SEASON OUTLOOK
If Helton gets No. 15 USC to another playoff-access bowl, he may be in consideration for coach of the year honors. Bookmakers set the Trojans’ win total over/under at 8.5, and they heavily favor Washington to win the Pac-12, though the preseason media poll did establish USC as a slight favorite over Utah in the South Division.

Trips to both Utah and Arizona could be what do in the Trojans. Those two both loom as dark horse conference contenders, counteracting some of the luxuries of a schedule which does not include either the Huskies or Oregon as crossover opponents.

The beginning of the schedule may not set up well for a first-year starter. Opening with UNLV should be harmless enough, but then USC travels to Stanford and to Texas in successive weeks. What the Longhorns lack in top-end abilities these days, the Cardinal have in spades. What The Farm lacks in bothersome atmosphere, Darrell K. Royal and its 100,119 capacity should offer.