And In That Corner … The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh

By Douglas FarmerAug 30, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
For the first time since 2002, Notre Dame faces Michigan without first-hand knowledge of the Wolverines provided by a previous year’s matchup. Even 16 years ago, the Irish seniors had seen the Wolverines as freshmen in 1999. Now, only fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill remains from Notre Dame’s active roster in 2014’s 31-0 victory. Who will the No. 12 Irish be facing this weekend? Let’s ask Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic …

DF: Thanks for taking the time to educate the Notre Dame side of this season opener. You picked quite a year to join the Michigan beat. By no means is a nationally-prominent program new for you — how many years did you spend covering Oklahoma for the Tulsa World? — but this should be a bit more unstable situation than the Sooners provided. In retrospect, Bob Stoops really made life easy by handing off a title contender to Lincoln Riley.

Now you have Jim Harbaugh on a warm seat, a new quarterback who some seem to think will make-or-break the Wolverines season and, of course, a return to Notre Dame Stadium.

What have been your first impressions of covering Michigan football?

CS: Thanks Douglas. I spent two years covering Oklahoma, and what a two years it was. Everything from controversy involving Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook to the Stoops-Riley transition to Baker Mayfield’s Heisman run and plenty more.

But yes, the dynamic here with Michigan is certainly different. The program isn’t on the same rock-solid footing. There’s a ton of pressure to deliver. Oklahoma’s athletic department was full of proven professionals, but the biggest difference I’ve noticed is the fact Michigan still has a more button-down feel (despite Harbaugh’s antics). Press conferences are more orderly. The sense of history oozes and influences everything Michigan does. You can feel it when you walk into the building, in a way you didn’t even at Oklahoma. I’m sure Notre Dame is much the same. That’s a big part of what creates this make-or-break feel. Jim Harbaugh is obviously interesting no matter what, so in terms of interest and intrigue, I think this might be the perfect year to be covering Michigan.

Is Harbaugh’s seat as uncomfortable as it seems to be from a distance? By now, even I can recite his win-loss record against Ohio State and Michigan State (1-5), and I really couldn’t care less.

I don’t think so. There is a real pressure to win. If he doesn’t beat the rivals, if Michigan falls short of expectations this season, then the seat gets a lot warmer. But I think Harbaugh will be here as long as he wants to be here. He still had success in his first two years, and there were a lot of odd circumstances that created last year’s 8-5 record. The thought is that this could be the year that makes or breaks Harbaugh’s tenure, but I think it’s a little premature to say he’s on the hot seat.

If that is the case, then Ole Miss transfer and now starting quarterback Shea Patterson’s success is even more vital to the Wolverines season. In remembering Patterson as a recruit last week, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said, “What appealed to me early on was he played fast. Certainly the way he threw the football, very strong arm. I got a chance to see him and he just impressed me with his ability to make plays.” That was three years ago now. How has Patterson developed? / What did Kelly miss?

We have not gotten to see much (OK, any) of Patterson in person this fall, but there’s one piece of empirical evidence that says a lot about his ability: Jim Harbaugh named him the starter two weeks before the opener. Before this, he had not named a starter at Michigan prior to gameday. The last time he did this with a college quarterback, he was coaching Andrew Luck. So we’ve heard a ton about Patterson’s mobility and his innate skill to make plays. He has an above-average arm. On tape at Ole Miss, he was often dynamic, but he still played like a young quarterback. There is still developing for him to do, so making good decisions, not holding on to the ball too long, moving from the pocket selectively, will all be things he still has to hone this season. Kelly seems to have a pretty good idea of what he’s dealing with.

Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones caught 22 passes for 277 yards as a freshman, never reaching the end zone. Those numbers made him Michigan’s fourth-most productive pass-catcher. For the Wolverines offense to hum this season, he will need to offer much more and possibly lead the way. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Patterson’s task this weekend got more difficult with the left foot injury suffered by sophomore receiver Tarik Black, expected to be Michigan’s leader on the outside. How will the Wolverines adapt?

I think this could be a massive loss. Black missed most of last season with a right foot injury, but was Michigan’s most explosive receiver as a true freshman in his first few college games. The Wolverines have little depth at WR. They had a couple of guys transfer at the start of camp. This was a worst-case scenario for their position group, which will now have to lean on senior slot guy Grant Perry and sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones has a lot of talent but wasn’t a great route runner and made his share of mistakes last season as a freshman. Michigan will likely look to second-year receiver Nico Collins to fill Black’s void on the outside. Collins got a lot of hype throughout camp, and at 6-4, he is the most physically imposing of Michigan’s receivers. We’ll see if it’s for real.

Speaking of weekend injuries, there was a moment Sunday when it seemed junior defensive end Rashan Gary may have injured his shoulder, but all indications since (at least from here) are he is healthy. Combining him with senior end Chase Winovich creates a pass-rush just about every defense in the country would be envious of. Obviously, that is just the start of defensive coordinator Don Brown’s unit. Are there any holes for Notre Dame to try to exploit?

Yep, sounds like Gary should be good to go this weekend. The Michigan defense returns nine starters and probably has five NFL-caliber players starting this season. The front seven in particular is about as good as it gets. In addition to Gary and Winovich, linebackers Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson are ferocious.

The lone hole in Michigan’s defense last season was a vulnerability to big passes over the middle to tight ends and slot receivers. When Michigan is in a traditional alignment, it doesn’t have a Will linebacker thought to be great in coverage. That’s one of the two positions Michigan is replacing, so it’ll likely be sophomore Josh Ross looking to prove himself at that spot. The safeties in Tyree Kinnel and Josh Metellus can cover ground, but they struggled at times helping out over the middle or assisting in man coverage. We’ll see if they’ve improved.

Setting aside those pieces of recent news, the Wolverines’ offensive line has been a known question mark all offseason. Ed Warriner — yes, Irish fans, one and the same as the former Notre Dame assistant who served as Kelly’s offensive line coach in 2010 and 2011 — needs to find two new starting tackles. Has he?

Heck of a question. We haven’t gotten much insight on who will start at tackle, but Jon Runyan Jr. (LT) and Juan Bushell-Beatty (RT) are the favorites. Both guys have some experience, but they haven’t shown they can be top-notch tackles. Michigan players have raved about the difference Warinner’s guidance has made in the line, but there’s a thought the talent level might still not be as high as it needs to be. Freshman Jalen Mayfield and sophomore James Hudson are the most talented tackles, but they’re both younger and still learning. Wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of them is starting by year’s end, but it’s likely the older guys will start Saturday.

Lastly, you can’t escape here without offering a prediction for Saturday night. If you aren’t willing to part with a final score just yet, what do you generally expect?

Really hard to know what to expect. There are a lot of unknowns with a new Michigan offense. There are some similar questions for Notre Dame. That said, I think Michigan has a little more talent across the board. Could go either way, but I’ll pick Michigan 24-21.

Michigan’s lines mirror Notre Dame’s in pivotal fashion

By Douglas FarmerAug 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Opposing a pair first-team All-Big Ten defensive ends, the remains of the best offensive line in the country last year now need to break in a first-time starter at left tackle and a right tackle stepping into twice the role he held previously.

Flip possession and find a reshuffled offensive line facing a defensive front with more depth than any point in recent history.

As always, when No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBC), much of the result will be determined in the trenches. In this case, these two matchups are studies in strength vs. flawed strength and strength vs. flawed strength; both balances tilt toward the defense.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly specifically highlighted Wolverines junior defensive end Rashan Gary on Tuesday before catching himself and lumping Gary in with the defensive line as a whole.

Chase Winovich (No. 15) finished with 77 tackles last season, including 18 for loss with eight sacks. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“He’s certainly not the only one,” Kelly said. “He’s complemented quite well in a number of areas on the defensive line, [by senior end Chase Winovich], but it doesn’t end there. … I’ve got more notes on their defensive line than any group that I’ve had other than maybe North Carolina State last year (and) Georgia. Those three are groups of defensive linemen that rate out at a high level.”

If anyone does not remember, the Bulldogs’ front included linebacker/ends Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter, first- and second-round NFL draft picks this spring, respectively. They each recorded a sack against Notre Dame, two of Georgia’s three sacks total and nine tackles for loss. Carter also forced two fumbles. That defensive front played a pivotal role in Georgia’s 20-19 victory, and it was going against an offensive line with two top-10 draft picks that would eventually win the Joe Moore Award.

Yet, the Bulldogs did not even bring the best defensive lineman the Irish faced in 2017. That was North Carolina State’s Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall draft pick, and the player Kelly loosely compared Gary to. Though Notre Dame trounced the Wolfpack, Chubb still managed eight tackles with three for loss including one sack.

How the Irish mitigate Michigan’s pass rush will play a crucial role in senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush succeeding early and building the confidence needed to pick apart what may be the nation’s best defense. To do so, Notre Dame will turn to junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg (first genuine playing time) and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey (first game playing every series, possibly not 100 percent healthy).

“Liam’s a ferocious, physical player, but he’s going to be challenged over there,” Kelly said. “There’s no question. He’s playing against one of the best players in the country. He’s got to know that there’s going to be some times that he’s going to struggle, and that we’ve got his back.”

Lending additional blocking aid to Hainsey or Tommy Kraemer, working at right tackle last year but now at right guard, was a big piece of how the Irish survived the likes of Boston College’s Harold Landry and Wake Forest’s Duke Ejiofor last season. Both lined up primarily against Hainsey and Kraemer rather than face fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey. Combined, Landry and Ejiofor made three tackles with 0.5 behind the line of scrimmage. That strategy may now shift to the left side of the line.

“It’s our job to help [Eichenberg] out at times and get a tight end over there, get a back over there,” Kelly said. “… Sometimes it’s more about how we support him more so than him worrying about you got one of the best players in the country over there.”

The Wolverines may need to take a similar approach to give time to transfer quarterback Shea Patterson in his first moments in maize-and-blue. Senior left tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty started seven games in 2017 … at right tackle. Junior right tackle Jon Runyan started one game. They now face a quartet of Irish defensive ends poised to break out: juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara on one side and classmates Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji on the other.

RELATED READING: Three Michigan natives may (finally) provide Notre Dame a genuine pass rush

Michigan will not be able to divert resources from the interior of its line, given Notre Dame’s depth at tackle, as well, led by senior Jerry Tillery.

“This will be the deepest defensive line that I’ve had at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “We can play eight on the defensive line without feeling as though we have to cover somebody up.”

Seven of those eight saw playing time last season, with the exception being Ogundeji, but Tillery and tackle Jonathan Bonner (pictured at top) had to play a disproportionate number of snaps. Their backups were freshmen Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish. The newcomers played better than ever expected, but their fitness was still nowhere near the level needed to play 20-30 or even 40 snaps per game, as would be ideal.

The additional year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program should have the now-sophomores at that point, just as it has added power to Ogundeji’s lanky frame.

“We can stay after you for four quarters when [we] can go eight deep,” Kelly said. “There’s not going to be a drop off in terms of somebody has to play 60 or 70 snaps. That’s where you’ll ultimately see the biggest difference. …

“When somebody can be fresh and keep getting after somebody, it changes the way that person looks in the third and fourth quarter. This will be the deepest group that we have put out there and we expect it to have great production for us.”

Only briefly in his eight years at Notre Dame has Kelly been able to claim defensive lines with these kinds of expectations. Most notably, a strong 2011 led to a transcendent 2012.

2011: 25 sacks, 20.7 points allowed per game, 139 rushing yards allowed per game, 345 total yards allowed per game.
2012: 34 sacks, 12.8 points allowed per game, 106 rushing yards allowed per game, 305 total yards allowed per game.

By Kelly’s own admission, this line does not have anyone the talent level of a Stephon Tuitt, who had 12 sacks in that run to the national championship game. However, it has more depth. Only six linemen genuinely contributed along the defensive front in 2012. When Kelly says the Irish currently are eight deep, that does not include any possible freshmen surprises.

With that in mind, consider last year’s stats in comparison to the two lines above.

2017: 24 sacks, 21.5 points allowed per game, 154 rushing yards allowed per game, 369 total yards allowed per game.

If Notre Dame is to make a similar leap, it will start against Michigan and its settling-in tackles. The Wolverines, it just so happens, have the exact same idea.

Brian Kelly on Notre Dame’s freshmen and on reviving the Michigan series

By Douglas FarmerAug 28, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
At this point, the questions for Brian Kelly hardly have any answers. He can discuss Notre Dame’s improved safety play or which freshmen may or may not debut this weekend, but the realities will reveal themselves at 7:43 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Even though it is game week, the lack of new reference points in the preseason has left little need to discuss intricacies, and being the first week, the Irish head coach is less inclined than usual to reveal depth chart pecking orders.

When facing a dual-threat quarterback like Michigan’s junior Shea Patterson, the Notre Dame defense’s rover position is typically tested with a few difficult reads in his assignments. As Patterson roles to the rover’s side, for example, the rover may to cover a tight end while keeping in mind Patterson may turn upfield at any moment.

That fine line is not one best toed by a freshman in his first action in primetime, even if Shayne Simon is more agile than presumed senior starter Asmar Bilal.

“Not to say that Shayne won’t be out on the field, but the last thing you want is a true freshman trying to sort this thing out, too,” Kelly said Tuesday. “He’s in the mix, certainly, but … there’s going to be some adjustments that need to be made and you want to rely on some guys that have some experience in those situations.

“Shayne’s going to have to be ready, he’s prepared to play, but again I think there’s certainly going to be those times where we’re going to be sorting some things out on the sideline and you would like to rely on some experience in those situations.”

That may not apply as inherently to the Irish safeties, though. Notre Dame has both more depth and more experience at the position, with three contributors returning from last season and a fourth FBS-level starter in junior Alohi Gilman now eligible after a year spent on the sidelines following his transfer from Navy, yet the Irish could insert early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith this weekend.

“Alohi Gilman has been a guy that has changed [the position] immediately, and then I think all the other safeties that played for us last year are further ahead from where they were last year,” Kelly said before listing off juniors Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill, seniors Nick Coleman and Nicco Fertitta, and Griffith. “You may see multiple players and us taking advantage of all of their skillsets on Saturday night.”

Freshman Kevin Austin may also see some time at receiver, though Notre Dame’s multiple packages could limit his contributions for the immediate future. Austin has joined sophomore Michael Young in the receiver rotation behind starters Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool and Chris Finke. Opting to utilize other positional possibilities could keep those reserves in minimal roles at this point.

“We play three and four tight ends, so I think you have to include that as part of what we do, then the multiple running back situation,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t look just as being a wide receiver group as much as incorporating tight ends and running backs into all of that being pass receivers and touching the football.”

Seeing only a few snaps against the Wolverines will be more a reflection of the opponent and the timing than it is on the likes of Simon and Austin. Both can and should expect to play extensively this season.

“Any time a true freshman finds his way onto the football field, I don’t know if it’s a surprise any more, but you have to have maturity, you have to have athletic ability. You have to have a lot of the traits that are hard to bring to the table at a place like Notre Dame or Michigan,” Kelly said. “A guy like Kevin Austin, a guy like Shayne Simon, those guys are unique breeds, that can come in and are certainly going to be guys that are going to be playing as true freshmen.”

ON HEALTH & AVAILABILITY
The greatest Irish health concern has been the lower leg inflammation of sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey. Kelly said Hainsey has returned to his normal spot with the first-team and his week-plus of rest completely reduced the worrisome inflammation.

Kelly was asked directly if senior running back Dexter Williams will take the field Saturday. Williams has been the subject of much offseason speculation he could be suspended for the season’s first four games due to a violation of University policy, a violation such that privacy laws restrict possible comment from Kelly.

“He’ll be dressed and he’ll be on the sideline,” Kelly said. “We’ll see what happens when we kick it off.”

ON RENEWING THE MICHIGAN SERIES
Kelly credited Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for beginning the process of rekindling the rivalry, even if for only two games.

“Jim reached out to me, and we were both of the same opinion that we wanted to try to get this game back if we could,” Kelly said. “There are so many other things that make this difficult. I know we play next year, but after that, who knows how this might work again, given both of our limitations relative to scheduling.”

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Week one spreads & predictions

By Douglas FarmerAug 28, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Unsurprisingly, it should be a rather smooth opening week for Notre Dame’s opponents. The most critical piece of it will be the last piece, with No. 20 Virginia Tech traveling to No. 19 Florida State for a primetime showcase on Labor Day.

Michigan: If reading this space, you probably know what the No. 14 Wolverines are up to this weekend. They are visiting the Irish on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. In the last few days, the projected margin has swung from Michigan by a point or two to Notre Dame by a point with a combined point total over/under of 47. A 24-23 outcome would not only test Irish fans’ nerves, but it would likely do so late into the night.

Ball St.: The Cardinals are the first of these dozen to take the field this year, kicking off against FCS-level Central Connecticut State on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

Vanderbilt: It is both a negative reflection on the Commodores and a positive indication for Middle Tennessee State that when the Blue Raiders visit Nashville on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; SEC Network) Vanderbilt is favored by only three, essentially the default spread accounting for home-field advantage. The over/under of 56.5 argues for a 30-27 outcome. It may be worth keeping an eye on that score while your main screen remains on Notre Dame and Michigan, just to have an idea how calm the next few weeks could be.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will trot out true freshman quarterback Sam Hartman to start at Tulane on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network). Wake Forest will not need to cover the seven-point spread for Hartman’s debut to be considered a success, but the 56-point over/under does hint at a 31-24 victory.

Stanford: How are you planning on spending your Friday night? You could do worse than watching the No. 13 Cardinal and Heisman-hopeful running back Bryce Love (pictured above) look for revenge against San Diego State (9 p.m. ET; FS1). A year ago, the Aztecs handed Stanford a week three loss, dropping it to 1-2 to start the year. The improved Cardinal offense should insure that does not happen again, with a 14.5-point spread and an over/under of 48.5 leading to a 31-17 projection.

Virginia Tech: As mentioned before, the Hokies have the steepest task of the weekend. The Seminoles are favored by more than a touchdown, suggesting a 32-24 holiday affair. While Virginia Tech’s defense has more new faces than not, underestimating defensive coordinator Bud Foster to the tune of 32 points feels a bit risky.

Pittsburgh: Like Ball State, the Panthers begin with lighter fare, hosting FCS-level Albany on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; ACC Network).

Navy: The Midshipmen face two disadvantages in their travels to Hawaii for a late Saturday kick (11 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network). Not only do they have to fly across both a country and much of an ocean, but they also face a Warriors team with a win already under its belt. Though Colorado State made a second-half charge against Hawaii on Saturday, the Rams fell short 43-34. Nonetheless, Navy is favored by 11 with an over/under of 62.5, equalling a 37-26 projection. There will almost certainly be that many points, but that spread looks generous given the circumstances.

Northwestern: It is not yet known if Wildcats senior quarterback Clayton Thorson will be given the go-ahead Thursday at Purdue (8 p.m. ET; ESPN) as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered not even nine months ago. If that was known, it would undoubtedly sway what is currently a line favoring the Boilermakers by 2.5 points and projecting to 27-24. Take the ‘dog, and by the ‘dog, that means the ‘Cats.

Florida State: The Seminoles will turn to junior quarterback Deondre Francois, who missed nearly all last season with his own knee injury. If he is fully recovered and back to the player seen in 2016, it is a bit more reasonable to think Florida State could score 32 against Virginia Tech, but it is still ambitious.

Syracuse: The Orange are favored by nearly a touchdown (six points) despite going on the road to Western Michigan on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network). Consider this your primer for that Stanford main course. This should be closer, with a 64.5 point total making a 35-29 final logical.

USC: Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels will start in the shallow end of the figurative pool, hosting UNLV on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; Pac-12 Network) with nearly four touchdowns of expected cushion. Frankly, the Rebels will likely need garbage time to score as many as 19 points, considering their minimal passing attack. The Trojans, meanwhile, rely on a freshman quarterback looking for new targets and a sophomore running back behind a hopefully-healthy offensive line. Somewhere in those two previous sentences the word “under” probably should have appeared.

Thursday: Ball St. vs. Cent. Conn. St. at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+; Wake Forest at Tulane at 8 p.m. ET on CBSSN; Northwestern at Purdue at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Friday: Syracuse at W. Mich. at 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN; Stanford vs. San Diego St. at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.
Saturday: Pittsburgh vs. Albany at 3:30 p.m. ET on ACCN; USC vs. UNLV at 4 p.m. ET on Pac-12N; Vanderbilt vs. MTSU at 7:30 p.m. ET on SECN; Michigan at ND at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC; Navy at Hawaii at 11 p.m. ET on CBSSN.
Monday: Virginia Tech at Florida State at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Favorites: Wake Forest -7; Syracuse -6; Stanford -14.5; USC -26.5; Vanderbilt -3; Navy -11; Florida State -7.5; Ball State and Pittsburgh unlisted.
Underdogs: Northwestern +2.5; Michigan +1; Virginia Tech +7.5.

Questions for the Week: Michigan’s injuries & Notre Dame’s depth chart

By Douglas FarmerAug 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Michigan has already suffered its first loss of the season, and it is not one any self-respecting football fan should wish upon the Wolverines. Sophomore receiver Tarik Black suffered a right foot injury in Saturday’s practice. This will undoubtedly knock him out of this week’s season opener at Notre Dame, and likely limit him for much time after that. While confirming the injury, Michigan did not specify its severity or the time frame for recovery.

If the worst fears are confirmed and it is a broken foot, this will be the second season of Black’s young career to be stymied by such an injury. He missed 10 games last year with a broken left foot, having made 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown when he went down.

That stat line may not seem like much, but it led Michigan at the time and Black was expected to do so again in 2018.

Without him, the Wolverines will have to rely even more on sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones and senior Grant Perry. The combination of Black and Peoples-Jones, along with junior tight ends Zach Gentry and Sean McKeon, figured to put the Irish secondary into difficult positions this weekend. While Perry does return the most receiving yards from a year ago with 307, his 6-foot frame does not present as much a matchup challenge as Black’s 6-foot-3 reach would have.

Michigan might turn to 6-foot-4 sophomore Nico Collins to replace Black’s size in the starting lineup, but he does not bring Perry’s experience or Black’s explosiveness.

If that was not enough to ruin the Wolverines’ last weekend of the summer, star junior defensive end Rashan Gary may have also suffered a shoulder injury. Nothing is yet confirmed, but he did not partake in much of a Sunday evening scrimmage.

How limited Gary is may be the biggest development of the next five days. Losing Gary would reduce the effectiveness of his senior counterpart Chase Winovich. Notre Dame had success last year when it could tilt its blocking schemes toward one side of the line (ex.: North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Boston College), but struggled when the pass rush was viable from both sides (Georgia, Miami).

Sticking with opponents’ injury reports … Northwestern travels to Purdue on Thursday to kick off the college football season in earnest. (No disrespect intended, Rice and Prairie View A&M.) The opener comes nine months and one day after quarterback Clayton Thorson tore his ACL in the 24-23 Music City Bowl victory against Kentucky.

He might play Thursday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald has not yet committed either direction.

It is a testament to modern medicine that Thorson can even practice already. If the opponent was not a conference competitor, but instead perhaps Northwestern’s Sept. 15 matchup of Akron, then it would be easier for Fitzgerald to ponder giving Thorson a bit more time of recovery. Instead, Northwestern needs to get off to a strong start in its Big Ten season.

As for Notre Dame concerns, the Irish are healthy, leaving only depth chart intrigue. No two-deep listing is set in stone, especially the week before the season begins, but it will still be curious to see who Irish head coach Brian Kelly gives the printed nod to alongside junior safety Alohi Gilman.

That depth chart is expected Tuesday, and senior Nick Coleman received the most preseason practice praise. If not him, though, it could be freshman Houston Griffith. On one hand, starting a true freshman on the defense’s back line against a top-15 opponent to begin the year is a risk. On the other, it would speak to great faith in Griffith.

Who tops Notre Dame’s running back depth chart could also raise eyebrows. The best bet is an “OR” designation of junior Tony Jones or sophomore Jafar Armstrong, perhaps adding another or line for sophomore Avery Davis. The truest test will come in how the carries are split Saturday, but until then, the presence or lack of that simple conjunction will offer the most insight.

Undoubtedly, with or without it, Kelly will again praise Armstrong’s conditioning.

“The one thing that we do know about Armstrong is his ability to go every snap,” Kelly said Thursday. “An incredible workload capacity. He’s just an extraordinary athlete. … There seems to be no breakdown on him. Because of that, he puts himself in a unique situation within our offensive structure.

“He’s going to play and he’s going to play a lot.”

If Davis has not received as extensive of kudos, it is because his skillset best shows itself in competitive situations rather than drills, per Kelly.

“Every time it seems like when we scrimmage, [Davis] definitely is a guy that shows up,” Kelly said. “I would say that he’s a little different in the sense — practice he looks fine, but when it’s time to scrimmage and do those things, he seems to be a guy that really excels in that situation.”