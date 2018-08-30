REPORTS: Notre Dame loses CB Shaun Crawford to ACL tear

A report from Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman indicates Notre Dame senior cornerback Shaun Crawford was lost for the season this week in practice with an ACL tear. This will be Crawford’s third season-ending injury in his four years with the Irish, following an ACL tear as a freshman and an Achilles tear in 2016.
Crawford excelled with the momentum-shifting play last season, finally healthy even if not completely back to full fitness. He finished with 32 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, with two interceptions and two fumbles recovered, including one he also forced. That play literally stopped Michigan State from a pivotal touchdown, punching the ball loose inches before the goal line and jumping on it before it rolled out the back of the end zone.
Aside from the tackles as a whole, every one of those above stats occurred in the season’s first two months. An easy argument could be made the full schedule caught up to Crawford, something he had never played through before.
Back to full fitness this fall, there was hope he could continue such play through 12 games as the starting nickel back. Without Crawford, Notre Dame may turn to senior Nick Coleman, also in the mix as a starting safety, or junior cornerback Donte Vaughn. Otherwise, it is presumably a freshman such as Tariq Bracy or Noah Boykin who would fill the role.
No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The expectation is to start off discussing how vital Brandon Wimbush’s possibly-improved accuracy will be to Notre Dame’s season. It will be important, and therefore discussed, but it is not the greatest takeaway to glean from No. 14 Michigan’s meeting with the Irish this weekend. That would be …
How much has Notre Dame’s line fallen off from last year?
It is somewhat inevitable the line will not match last season’s Joe Moore Award-winning performance. When both pieces of the left-side pairing hear their names in the top 10 of the NFL draft, some regression is to be expected. That does not mean the Irish offensive front will not still be very good and one of the country’s best. Any line that includes fifth-year left guard Alex Bars and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher will be no worse than a strength. But can it be more than that?
If it is a dominating force, if first-year starter Liam Eichenberg plays without hesitation at left tackle, if junior Tommy Kraemer excels at right guard as has been long-anticipated, if the line gels as a unit under new position coach Jeff Quinn, then Notre Dame can rely on many of the offensive staples it used last year to get out to an 8-1 start. Wimbush’s rushing abilities will be showcased again in the red zone, nearly an unstoppable utility inside the five-yard line. Defenses will have to devote defenders to the blitz in order to create pressure, giving the senior quarterback better odds at finding an open receiver. A young and inexperienced running back corps should have glaringly-open holes to enjoy.
However, if that line is merely very good, then a defense like the Wolverines’ could be the undoing of the Irish offense. Eichenberg has hardly played in his collegiate career, let alone started. His lack of emergence a year ago could be considered as incriminating as his step forward this spring has been praised as a breakthrough. Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey had an abundance of support last year, as his time share with Kraemer gave him moments to ponder what he was seeing on the field and any time a dangerous pass-rusher faced him, Notre Dame rotated extra blockers to his side.
Those two will be tested this weekend by Michigan ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich. The duo combined for 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss last year. Outside linebacker Khaleke Hudson added eight sacks among 17.5 total tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Eichenberg and Hainsey are not likely to see greater outside rush threats this season. Few schools in the country can claim better.
Saturday night could be all about the pass rush on both sidelines. If Notre Dame can handle Gary and Winovich, it should be well set for the entire season.
Of course, Wimbush’s effectiveness will determine quite a bit, as well.
The most-cited stat Sunday morning might not be the final score. Rather, it could be Wimbush’s completion percentage, statistically-small sample size ignored and all. Across all of 2017, Wimbush completed just 49.5 percent of his passes. Some of those misses were actually inexcusable drops, others should have been caught but were also not perfectly on-target. A greater number still were poor throws, perhaps due to a mechanical issue, perhaps due to a mental hiccup.
Whatever the situation was, it was.
Rather than focus on Wimbush’s final stat line or chalk up the final score as a direct result of it, pay attention to how he does on the plays designed to be sure-things. If Wimbush can build a rhythm with passes to the flat, quick slants and five-yard crossing routes, that will be a step forward hardly seen last year. Against a defense like Michigan’s, it will be a notable accomplishment. After all, Wolverines’ opponents completed just 48.8 percent of their passes last season.
The Irish may shift some of the offense to further help Wimbush, something that arguably should have been done sometime last year.
“Our confidence in his ability to go be who he is and not try to conform him to who we want him to be (has developed),” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “This is much more about calling the offense for who Brandon Wimbush is than who we want him to be more than anything else and that’s what you’ll see Saturday night.”
For that matter, can Wimbush lead a two-minute drill?
He has not yet, falling short against Georgia and at Stanford, though that was more a general come-from-behind situation than a specific late-game moment. Obviously, part of why this is still such an unknown is the Irish rarely needed to produce in close moments in 2017, winning by an average of 23.6 points in the regular season. Nonetheless, it is an unknown.
“He’s a playmaker and he’s got to go out there with the confidence to make plays,” Kelly said. “He’s going to make some mistakes but as long as he understands that within the scope of the offense, making good decisions — he’s a smart kid, he cares, but it can’t be that we’re handcuffing him that he can’t go out there and make plays.”
Saturday night should be a low-scoring affair. Two top-flight defenses facing uncertain quarterbacks will lead to that, and low scoring often results in one-possession outcomes. If Wimbush does not get the opportunity to put this query to rest this weekend, that could be a good thing for Notre Dame, but it also would mean it probably will not be answered for a few more weeks.
Excluding Wimbush, how will the carries be distributed among running backs?
The dual-threat quarterback will run the ball plenty, sometimes by design and sometimes by necessity. Who else does so frequently is far more curious. Junior Tony Jones will probably start, while sophomore Jafar Armstrong has received the most lauding this preseason, by far. Sophomore Avery Davis is also in the mix, but doubtfully for as much of a workload.
Not to mention the two freshmen, Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister. Not much was seen from either in the preseason, but given the nature of the position, at least one will be needed this fall. Seeing the field at all, even on special teams, against Michigan would be a notable occurrence moving forward.
Asmar Bilal is the biggest, in some regards only, question defensively. Is he ready to seize his chance now that it has finally arrived?
The senior rover has never had a clear path to playing time before. He certainly was not going to force Drue Tranquill to the bench last season, not as Tranquill racked up 85 tackles with 10.5 for loss and had his hand in numerous turnovers. Now, though, Tranquill has moved to the interior, promoting Bilal to starter by default.
He is the only utterly-unproven piece of this defense. The only other wondering comes at safety, where at least junior Alohi Gilman played a complete season at Navy in 2016 and whoever starts alongside him will have beaten out junior Jalen Elliott, establishing a baseline of play commensurate with the 2017-starter’s.
Rover has no such assurances. Kelly said freshman Shayne Simon will probably not be relied upon against Michigan. Even if he has not played much, Bilal has seen far more football than Simon has, and that experience may be necessary against a top-15 opponent. But if Bilal proves not up to the moment, Simon’s opportunity could be coming sooner than expected.
Speaking of safety, who starts is not yet certain.
There was no official Irish depth chart this week. If there is any moment of the season where that is understandable, it is only this week. Once game film exists, the gamesmanship is nothing but pointlessly aggravating.
For now, senior Nick Coleman is the presumed starter alongside Gilman. There remains a slight chance freshman Houston Griffith gets the nod, but that chance would hinge on Coleman having only moved past Griffith during preseason practice temporarily due to Griffith tweaking a hamstring.
And In That Corner … The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh
For the first time since 2002, Notre Dame faces Michigan without first-hand knowledge of the Wolverines provided by a previous year’s matchup. Even 16 years ago, the Irish seniors had seen the Wolverines as freshmen in 1999. Now, only fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill remains from Notre Dame’s active roster in 2014’s 31-0 victory. Who will the No. 12 Irish be facing this weekend? Let’s askCody Stavenhagen of The Athletic …
DF: Thanks for taking the time to educate the Notre Dame side of this season opener. You picked quite a year to join the Michigan beat. By no means is a nationally-prominent program new for you — how many years did you spend covering Oklahoma for the Tulsa World? — but this should be a bit more unstable situation than the Sooners provided. In retrospect, Bob Stoops really made life easy by handing off a title contender to Lincoln Riley.
Now you have Jim Harbaugh on a warm seat, a new quarterback who some seem to think will make-or-break the Wolverines season and, of course, a return to Notre Dame Stadium.
What have been your first impressions of covering Michigan football?
CS: Thanks Douglas. I spent two years covering Oklahoma, and what a two years it was. Everything from controversy involving Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook to the Stoops-Riley transition to Baker Mayfield’s Heisman run and plenty more.
But yes, the dynamic here with Michigan is certainly different. The program isn’t on the same rock-solid footing. There’s a ton of pressure to deliver. Oklahoma’s athletic department was full of proven professionals, but the biggest difference I’ve noticed is the fact Michigan still has a more button-down feel (despite Harbaugh’s antics). Press conferences are more orderly. The sense of history oozes and influences everything Michigan does. You can feel it when you walk into the building, in a way you didn’t even at Oklahoma. I’m sure Notre Dame is much the same. That’s a big part of what creates this make-or-break feel. Jim Harbaugh is obviously interesting no matter what, so in terms of interest and intrigue, I think this might be the perfect year to be covering Michigan.
Is Harbaugh’s seat as uncomfortable as it seems to be from a distance? By now, even I can recite his win-loss record against Ohio State and Michigan State (1-5), and I really couldn’t care less.
I don’t think so. There is a real pressure to win. If he doesn’t beat the rivals, if Michigan falls short of expectations this season, then the seat gets a lot warmer. But I think Harbaugh will be here as long as he wants to be here. He still had success in his first two years, and there were a lot of odd circumstances that created last year’s 8-5 record. The thought is that this could be the year that makes or breaks Harbaugh’s tenure, but I think it’s a little premature to say he’s on the hot seat.
If that is the case, then Ole Miss transfer and now starting quarterback Shea Patterson’s success is even more vital to the Wolverines season. In remembering Patterson as a recruit last week, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said, “What appealed to me early on was he played fast. Certainly the way he threw the football, very strong arm. I got a chance to see him and he just impressed me with his ability to make plays.” That was three years ago now. How has Patterson developed? / What did Kelly miss?
We have not gotten to see much (OK, any) of Patterson in person this fall, but there’s one piece of empirical evidence that says a lot about his ability: Jim Harbaugh named him the starter two weeks before the opener. Before this, he had not named a starter at Michigan prior to gameday. The last time he did this with a college quarterback, he was coaching Andrew Luck. So we’ve heard a ton about Patterson’s mobility and his innate skill to make plays. He has an above-average arm. On tape at Ole Miss, he was often dynamic, but he still played like a young quarterback. There is still developing for him to do, so making good decisions, not holding on to the ball too long, moving from the pocket selectively, will all be things he still has to hone this season. Kelly seems to have a pretty good idea of what he’s dealing with.
Patterson’s task this weekend got more difficult with the left foot injury suffered by sophomore receiver Tarik Black, expected to be Michigan’s leader on the outside. How will the Wolverines adapt?
I think this could be a massive loss. Black missed most of last season with a right foot injury, but was Michigan’s most explosive receiver as a true freshman in his first few college games. The Wolverines have little depth at WR. They had a couple of guys transfer at the start of camp. This was a worst-case scenario for their position group, which will now have to lean on senior slot guy Grant Perry and sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones has a lot of talent but wasn’t a great route runner and made his share of mistakes last season as a freshman. Michigan will likely look to second-year receiver Nico Collins to fill Black’s void on the outside. Collins got a lot of hype throughout camp, and at 6-4, he is the most physically imposing of Michigan’s receivers. We’ll see if it’s for real.
Speaking of weekend injuries, there was a moment Sunday when it seemed junior defensive end Rashan Gary may have injured his shoulder, but all indications since (at least from here) are he is healthy. Combining him with senior end Chase Winovich creates a pass-rush just about every defense in the country would be envious of. Obviously, that is just the start of defensive coordinator Don Brown’s unit. Are there any holes for Notre Dame to try to exploit?
Yep, sounds like Gary should be good to go this weekend. The Michigan defense returns nine starters and probably has five NFL-caliber players starting this season. The front seven in particular is about as good as it gets. In addition to Gary and Winovich, linebackers Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson are ferocious.
The lone hole in Michigan’s defense last season was a vulnerability to big passes over the middle to tight ends and slot receivers. When Michigan is in a traditional alignment, it doesn’t have a Will linebacker thought to be great in coverage. That’s one of the two positions Michigan is replacing, so it’ll likely be sophomore Josh Ross looking to prove himself at that spot. The safeties in Tyree Kinnel and Josh Metellus can cover ground, but they struggled at times helping out over the middle or assisting in man coverage. We’ll see if they’ve improved.
Setting aside those pieces of recent news, the Wolverines’ offensive line has been a known question mark all offseason. Ed Warriner — yes, Irish fans, one and the same as the former Notre Dame assistant who served as Kelly’s offensive line coach in 2010 and 2011 — needs to find two new starting tackles. Has he?
Heck of a question. We haven’t gotten much insight on who will start at tackle, but Jon Runyan Jr. (LT) and Juan Bushell-Beatty (RT) are the favorites. Both guys have some experience, but they haven’t shown they can be top-notch tackles. Michigan players have raved about the difference Warinner’s guidance has made in the line, but there’s a thought the talent level might still not be as high as it needs to be. Freshman Jalen Mayfield and sophomore James Hudson are the most talented tackles, but they’re both younger and still learning. Wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of them is starting by year’s end, but it’s likely the older guys will start Saturday.
Lastly, you can’t escape here without offering a prediction for Saturday night. If you aren’t willing to part with a final score just yet, what do you generally expect?
Really hard to know what to expect. There are a lot of unknowns with a new Michigan offense. There are some similar questions for Notre Dame. That said, I think Michigan has a little more talent across the board. Could go either way, but I’ll pick Michigan 24-21.
Michigan’s lines mirror Notre Dame’s in pivotal fashion
Opposing a pair first-team All-Big Ten defensive ends, the remains of the best offensive line in the country last year now need to break in a first-time starter at left tackle and a right tackle stepping into twice the role he held previously.
Flip possession and find a reshuffled offensive line facing a defensive front with more depth than any point in recent history.
As always, when No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; NBC), much of the result will be determined in the trenches. In this case, these two matchups are studies in strength vs. flawed strength and strength vs. flawed strength; both balances tilt toward the defense.
Irish head coach Brian Kelly specifically highlighted Wolverines junior defensive end Rashan Gary on Tuesday before catching himself and lumping Gary in with the defensive line as a whole.
“He’s certainly not the only one,” Kelly said. “He’s complemented quite well in a number of areas on the defensive line, [by senior end Chase Winovich], but it doesn’t end there. … I’ve got more notes on their defensive line than any group that I’ve had other than maybe North Carolina State last year (and) Georgia. Those three are groups of defensive linemen that rate out at a high level.”
If anyone does not remember, the Bulldogs’ front included linebacker/ends Roquan Smith and Lorenzo Carter, first- and second-round NFL draft picks this spring, respectively. They each recorded a sack against Notre Dame, two of Georgia’s three sacks total and nine tackles for loss. Carter also forced two fumbles. That defensive front played a pivotal role in Georgia’s 20-19 victory, and it was going against an offensive line with two top-10 draft picks that would eventually win the Joe Moore Award.
Yet, the Bulldogs did not even bring the best defensive lineman the Irish faced in 2017. That was North Carolina State’s Bradley Chubb, the No. 5 overall draft pick, and the player Kelly loosely compared Gary to. Though Notre Dame trounced the Wolfpack, Chubb still managed eight tackles with three for loss including one sack.
How the Irish mitigate Michigan’s pass rush will play a crucial role in senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush succeeding early and building the confidence needed to pick apart what may be the nation’s best defense. To do so, Notre Dame will turn to junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg (first genuine playing time) and sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey (first game playing every series, possibly not 100 percent healthy).
“Liam’s a ferocious, physical player, but he’s going to be challenged over there,” Kelly said. “There’s no question. He’s playing against one of the best players in the country. He’s got to know that there’s going to be some times that he’s going to struggle, and that we’ve got his back.”
Lending additional blocking aid to Hainsey or Tommy Kraemer, working at right tackle last year but now at right guard, was a big piece of how the Irish survived the likes of Boston College’s Harold Landry and Wake Forest’s Duke Ejiofor last season. Both lined up primarily against Hainsey and Kraemer rather than face fifth-year left tackle Mike McGlinchey. Combined, Landry and Ejiofor made three tackles with 0.5 behind the line of scrimmage. That strategy may now shift to the left side of the line.
“It’s our job to help [Eichenberg] out at times and get a tight end over there, get a back over there,” Kelly said. “… Sometimes it’s more about how we support him more so than him worrying about you got one of the best players in the country over there.”
The Wolverines may need to take a similar approach to give time to transfer quarterback Shea Patterson in his first moments in maize-and-blue. Senior left tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty started seven games in 2017 … at right tackle. Junior right tackle Jon Runyan started one game. They now face a quartet of Irish defensive ends poised to break out: juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara on one side and classmates Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji on the other.
Michigan will not be able to divert resources from the interior of its line, given Notre Dame’s depth at tackle, as well, led by senior Jerry Tillery.
“This will be the deepest defensive line that I’ve had at Notre Dame,” Kelly said. “We can play eight on the defensive line without feeling as though we have to cover somebody up.”
Seven of those eight saw playing time last season, with the exception being Ogundeji, but Tillery and tackle Jonathan Bonner (pictured at top) had to play a disproportionate number of snaps. Their backups were freshmen Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish. The newcomers played better than ever expected, but their fitness was still nowhere near the level needed to play 20-30 or even 40 snaps per game, as would be ideal.
The additional year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program should have the now-sophomores at that point, just as it has added power to Ogundeji’s lanky frame.
“We can stay after you for four quarters when [we] can go eight deep,” Kelly said. “There’s not going to be a drop off in terms of somebody has to play 60 or 70 snaps. That’s where you’ll ultimately see the biggest difference. …
“When somebody can be fresh and keep getting after somebody, it changes the way that person looks in the third and fourth quarter. This will be the deepest group that we have put out there and we expect it to have great production for us.”
Only briefly in his eight years at Notre Dame has Kelly been able to claim defensive lines with these kinds of expectations. Most notably, a strong 2011 led to a transcendent 2012.
2011: 25 sacks, 20.7 points allowed per game, 139 rushing yards allowed per game, 345 total yards allowed per game. 2012: 34 sacks, 12.8 points allowed per game, 106 rushing yards allowed per game, 305 total yards allowed per game.
By Kelly’s own admission, this line does not have anyone the talent level of a Stephon Tuitt, who had 12 sacks in that run to the national championship game. However, it has more depth. Only six linemen genuinely contributed along the defensive front in 2012. When Kelly says the Irish currently are eight deep, that does not include any possible freshmen surprises.
With that in mind, consider last year’s stats in comparison to the two lines above.
2017: 24 sacks, 21.5 points allowed per game, 154 rushing yards allowed per game, 369 total yards allowed per game.
If Notre Dame is to make a similar leap, it will start against Michigan and its settling-in tackles. The Wolverines, it just so happens, have the exact same idea.
Brian Kelly on Notre Dame’s freshmen, reviving Michigan series
At this point, the questions for Brian Kelly hardly have any answers. He can discuss Notre Dame’s improved safety play or which freshmen may or may not debut this weekend, but the realities will reveal themselves at 7:43 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Even though it is game week, the lack of new reference points in the preseason has left little need to discuss intricacies, and being the first week, the Irish head coach is less inclined than usual to reveal depth chart pecking orders.
When facing a dual-threat quarterback like Michigan’s junior Shea Patterson, the Notre Dame defense’s rover position is typically tested with a few difficult reads in his assignments. As Patterson roles to the rover’s side, for example, the rover may to cover a tight end while keeping in mind Patterson may turn upfield at any moment.
That fine line is not one best toed by a freshman in his first action in primetime, even if Shayne Simon is more agile than presumed senior starter Asmar Bilal.
“Not to say that Shayne won’t be out on the field, but the last thing you want is a true freshman trying to sort this thing out, too,” Kelly said Tuesday. “He’s in the mix, certainly, but … there’s going to be some adjustments that need to be made and you want to rely on some guys that have some experience in those situations.
“Shayne’s going to have to be ready, he’s prepared to play, but again I think there’s certainly going to be those times where we’re going to be sorting some things out on the sideline and you would like to rely on some experience in those situations.”
That may not apply as inherently to the Irish safeties, though. Notre Dame has both more depth and more experience at the position, with three contributors returning from last season and a fourth FBS-level starter in junior Alohi Gilman now eligible after a year spent on the sidelines following his transfer from Navy, yet the Irish could insert early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith this weekend.
“Alohi Gilman has been a guy that has changed [the position] immediately, and then I think all the other safeties that played for us last year are further ahead from where they were last year,” Kelly said before listing off juniors Jalen Elliott and Devin Studstill, seniors Nick Coleman and Nicco Fertitta, and Griffith. “You may see multiple players and us taking advantage of all of their skillsets on Saturday night.”
Freshman Kevin Austin may also see some time at receiver, though Notre Dame’s multiple packages could limit his contributions for the immediate future. Austin has joined sophomore Michael Young in the receiver rotation behind starters Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool and Chris Finke. Opting to utilize other positional possibilities could keep those reserves in minimal roles at this point.
“We play three and four tight ends, so I think you have to include that as part of what we do, then the multiple running back situation,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t look just as being a wide receiver group as much as incorporating tight ends and running backs into all of that being pass receivers and touching the football.”
Seeing only a few snaps against the Wolverines will be more a reflection of the opponent and the timing than it is on the likes of Simon and Austin. Both can and should expect to play extensively this season.
“Any time a true freshman finds his way onto the football field, I don’t know if it’s a surprise any more, but you have to have maturity, you have to have athletic ability. You have to have a lot of the traits that are hard to bring to the table at a place like Notre Dame or Michigan,” Kelly said. “A guy like Kevin Austin, a guy like Shayne Simon, those guys are unique breeds, that can come in and are certainly going to be guys that are going to be playing as true freshmen.”
ON HEALTH & AVAILABILITY The greatest Irish health concern has been the lower leg inflammation of sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey. Kelly said Hainsey has returned to his normal spot with the first-team and his week-plus of rest completely reduced the worrisome inflammation.
Kelly was asked directly if senior running back Dexter Williams will take the field Saturday. Williams has been the subject of much offseason speculation he could be suspended for the season’s first four games due to a violation of University policy, a violation such that privacy laws restrict possible comment from Kelly.
“He’ll be dressed and he’ll be on the sideline,” Kelly said. “We’ll see what happens when we kick it off.”
ON RENEWING THE MICHIGAN SERIES Kelly credited Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for beginning the process of rekindling the rivalry, even if for only two games.
“Jim reached out to me, and we were both of the same opinion that we wanted to try to get this game back if we could,” Kelly said. “There are so many other things that make this difficult. I know we play next year, but after that, who knows how this might work again, given both of our limitations relative to scheduling.”