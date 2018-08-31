Getty Images

Friday at 4: To Jerry, a Michigan fan and an example of why we love this game

By Douglas FarmerAug 31, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
If being honest, I had not thought of Jerry since the beginning of last September, exactly 52 weeks ago tonight. With a beer in hand at a Chicago bar, I noticed a highlight package reliving the iconic Appalachian State upset at Michigan in 2007. If memory serves, it was how ESPNU filled one of the three lightning delays during the six-hour marathon known as Lane Kiffin’s debut at FAU, a 42-19 loss to Navy.

As any respectable college football fan should, I remembered where I was as the Mountaineers blocked the Wolverines’ coulda-won-the-game field goal and scampered down the sideline, bringing the clock to zero. I was with my father, one of those few sporting moments where he agreed with my frequent diagnosis of, “Now that’s a huge upset.”

His next sentence? “Jerry isn’t going to be happy.”

I chuckled last year in that Bucktown bar, not at my college roommate failing miserably at karaoke, but at the thought of Jerry fuming after that Michigan loss.

He lived across the street from us as I grew up in western Wisconsin, 50 or so years my senior, married to my mother’s best friend.

I didn’t think of Jerry for the next 10 months. Then he passed away this July. As it regarded my mother and her worry about her best friend, my first thought was, to paraphrase, “Now this will be hugely upsetting.”

My next thought? “Jerry would have loved this year’s opener.”

Do not misconstrue this. By no means was I particularly close with Jerry. He was my neighbor, one that I never inherently had a bond with. But we always joked about college football, easy target practice for me considering Michigan’s success post-1997 was disappointing by Wolverines standards, much like Notre Dame’s has been for Irish fans in a similar timeframe.

When Jerry died, my concern went to how much my mother would try to buoy his widow, even though they moved across the state a number of years ago. There was no larger emotion personally, not to sound callous.

But I will think of Jerry this weekend. College football is funny that way, and that is the best reason why it remains so absurdly popular.

Allegiances develop early, and they trace a bit deeper than simple geography — usually that combined with bloodlines and perhaps a rare tasting of on-field success. Establishing a law practice in Minnesota as a Michigan alum creates opportunities for banter, not friction.

A move to Los Angeles for graduate school does not endanger one’s Notre Dame interests; it only inspires ribbing from your undergrad friends as your newest graduation photo album features a cardinal-and-gold lei around your neck. Considering business school at *gasp* — Michigan does not revoke one’s Irish credentials, though it does lead to jokes about that “dark period” of your life.

Instead, those dichotomies lead to common conversational ground, like an 11-year-old had with his neighbor while typing up the neighbor’s wife’s invoices for her interior design business.

“You said they ordered how many sets of drapes? … I don’t know, Jerry, Drew Brees might be enough for Purdue to beat you guys.”

Note: I was right. In 2000, his senior year, Brees threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers past the No. 6 Wolverines, 32-31. A field goal with four seconds left provided the winning difference, Purdue scoring the game’s final nine points.

Jerry wasn’t happy about that. He did, however, give a little more credit to my ramblings the next time his wife needed to bill somebody for wallpaper samples.

There is no larger point here. Just a chance to smirk as I remember Jerry, and I will here and there tomorrow, something I had hardly done since first heading to college.

That is the redeeming value of this gladiatorial combat, isn’t it? It is the common ground for the first-generation immigrant from India and the corn-fed Midwestern football know-it-all. It is the only debate shared by 10 barely-acquaintances via a never-ending Google Hangout. And it is the easiest way to pass the time while adding up the total cost of half a dozen dining chairs and the 110 square-feet of rug to match them.

Despite all its flaws, college football sparks and smolders these relationships, even among seeming rivals. It was, after all, this exact rivalry that got Jim Harbaugh to call Brian Kelly.

Losing Crawford creates domino effect in Notre Dame’s secondary

By Douglas FarmerAug 31, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
There are two sets of effects to an injury like Shaun Crawford’s torn right ACL. In a situation like his, the personal nature of the injury is more poignant than the already-severe usual. In four years at Notre Dame, the senior cornerback has now seen three seasons ended by injury.

When healthy, Crawford has shown his undeniable talent. That talent had him in position to start from the first day as a freshman at nickel back before a torn ACL (then his left knee) sidelined him in August. Crawford worked his way back to health, and started the first two games of 2016.

In that opener, Crawford notched his first career interception and nearly returned it for a touchdown, setting up a score to bring the Irish within two possessions of Texas. A quarter later, he scooped up a blocked point after attempt and ran it the length of the field to turn a two-point deficit into a tie game, forcing overtime. A week later, Crawford ruptured an Achilles.

If possible, that playmaking was even more apparent last year, once again healthy. Crawford made 32 tackles with 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one fumble forced and five passes broken up. Whenever Notre Dame needed a defensive shift in momentum in September, it seemed to be Crawford who provided it.

None of this is lionizing the lost. Crawford really is that good when healthy, which is why losing another season stings even more for the senior.

“Very disappointed,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday to describe Crawford. “… Your heart is broken for a kid that’s worked so hard to get on the field and has been set back by injury. It’s difficult for him, but he’s handling it the best he can given the circumstances.”

Recovering mentally and physically from one torn ACL is tough enough. Coming back from a ruptured Achilles, one of the most-debilitating injuries for explosive players, deserves even more credit. Now, Crawford has to climb a figurative Everest again, and no matter what the on-field effects are, that is a shoddy situation in its own right.

The more-quantifiable consequences will be tested Saturday night against No. 14 Michigan. Crawford was set to start, if not literally at least practically, at nickel back and provide envy-inducing depth at cornerback. With his injury occurring Tuesday, Kelly and his staff have at least had a few days to ponder fixes. The first domino falls at nickel.

Senior safety Nick Coleman will move up to nickel back in those packages.. Depending on the situation, freshman safety Houston Griffith will step in there as well. Considering Griffith was recruited as a cornerback and switched to safety in the spring, it makes logical sense to rely on him in a split-duty role.

“We’ll use two players to take up the slack at that particular position,” Kelly said.

When Coleman is at nickel back instead of safety, Griffith or junior Jalen Elliott will play alongside junior Alohi Gilman. Kelly has been speaking of a safety grouping more than specific players for weeks now.

“We’re going to play multiple safeties,” Kelly said. “I don’t know who is going to start right now. We’re going to play two or three safeties.”

If Notre Dame needs a third cornerback, junior Donte Vaughn will be called upon no matter the side of the field. Crawford had established himself as the field cornerback backup to junior Troy Pride while Vaughn backed up boundary cornerback junior Julian Love. If either Pride or Love needs to find the sideline, Vaughn will now be next man up.

“Donte is a long corner that has a real good ability to get his hands on footballs,” Kelly said. “… The thing that’s held him back a little, to be quite honest with you, we might have over-coached him a little bit.

“Here’s a long corner. This year we backed off on trying to fit him into a particular technique and gave him a little bit more freedom to be more comfortable with what was best for him and utilizing the technique that worked best for him. He’s really blossomed from that perspective.”

With Vaughn as the third cornerback, depth turns to inexperienced options very quickly. As a hypothetical, let’s say Love sprains his ankle late in the third quarter Saturday night. On the next series, Pride’s helmet comes off during a play, requiring him to leave the field for a snap. The Irish would turn to one of two freshmen, D.J. Brown or TaRiq Bracy, depending on the down-and-distance and current scheme.

“D.J. Brown and TaRiq Bracy would be two kids that share real good ability but different skills right now,” Kelly said. “TaRiq is a guy that you could feel very comfortable just straight up playing man-to-man coverage. D.J. is much more technically ahead in terms of playing zone coverages. It would just depend on the situation, how you would play that next corner.”

Fellow freshman cornerback Noah Boykin has been working on scout team, per Kelly, while Joe Wilkins moved to receiver this preseason after arriving as a cornerback recruit.

Lastly, losing a dynamic playmaker like Crawford could put more pressure on the rover position as a whole. The nickel back and the rover work as a time share, rarely on the field at the same time. Though only 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds, Crawford’s raw strength and general football savviness allowed him to hold his own against some players who expected to roll over him. That gave Notre Dame’s defense added flexibility. Neither Coleman nor Griffith is able to offer that same package.

Thus, the rover — be it senior Asmar Bilal or more agile options such as sophomore Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah or freshman Shayne Simon — will need to handle a greater percentage of those hybrid receiving threats.

By Douglas FarmerAug 30, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
A report from Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman indicates Notre Dame senior cornerback Shaun Crawford was lost for the season this week in practice with an ACL tear. This will be Crawford’s third season-ending injury in his four years with the Irish, following an ACL tear as a freshman and an Achilles tear in 2016.

Crawford excelled with the momentum-shifting play last season, finally healthy even if not completely back to full fitness. He finished with 32 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, with two interceptions and two fumbles recovered, including one he also forced. That play literally stopped Michigan State from a pivotal touchdown, punching the ball loose inches before the goal line and jumping on it before it rolled out the back of the end zone.

Aside from the tackles as a whole, every one of those above stats occurred in the season’s first two months. An easy argument could be made the full schedule caught up to Crawford, something he had never played through before.

Back to full fitness this fall, there was hope he could continue such play through 12 games as the starting nickel back. Without Crawford, Notre Dame may turn to senior Nick Coleman, also in the mix as a starting safety, or junior cornerback Donte Vaughn. Otherwise, it is presumably a freshman such as TaRiq Bracy or Noah Boykin who would fill the role.

No. 12 Notre Dame hosts No. 14 Michigan on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

By Douglas FarmerAug 30, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The expectation is to start off discussing how vital Brandon Wimbush’s possibly-improved accuracy will be to Notre Dame’s season. It will be important, and therefore discussed, but it is not the greatest takeaway to glean from No. 14 Michigan’s meeting with the Irish this weekend. That would be …

How much has Notre Dame’s line fallen off from last year?

It is somewhat inevitable the line will not match last season’s Joe Moore Award-winning performance. When both pieces of the left-side pairing hear their names in the top 10 of the NFL draft, some regression is to be expected. That does not mean the Irish offensive front will not still be very good and one of the country’s best. Any line that includes fifth-year left guard Alex Bars and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher will be no worse than a strength. But can it be more than that?

If it is a dominating force, if first-year starter Liam Eichenberg plays without hesitation at left tackle, if junior Tommy Kraemer excels at right guard as has been long-anticipated, if the line gels as a unit under new position coach Jeff Quinn, then Notre Dame can rely on many of the offensive staples it used last year to get out to an 8-1 start. Wimbush’s rushing abilities will be showcased again in the red zone, nearly an unstoppable utility inside the five-yard line. Defenses will have to devote defenders to the blitz in order to create pressure, giving the senior quarterback better odds at finding an open receiver. A young and inexperienced running back corps should have glaringly-open holes to enjoy.

However, if that line is merely very good, then a defense like the Wolverines’ could be the undoing of the Irish offense. Eichenberg has hardly played in his collegiate career, let alone started. His lack of emergence a year ago could be considered as incriminating as his step forward this spring has been praised as a breakthrough. Sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey had an abundance of support last year, as his time share with Kraemer gave him moments to ponder what he was seeing on the field and any time a dangerous pass-rusher faced him, Notre Dame rotated extra blockers to his side.

RELATED READING: Michigan’s lines mirror Notre Dame’s in pivotal fashion

Those two will be tested this weekend by Michigan ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich. The duo combined for 14 sacks and 30 tackles for loss last year. Outside linebacker Khaleke Hudson added eight sacks among 17.5 total tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Eichenberg and Hainsey are not likely to see greater outside rush threats this season. Few schools in the country can claim better.

Saturday night could be all about the pass rush on both sidelines. If Notre Dame can handle Gary and Winovich, it should be well set for the entire season.

Of course, Wimbush’s effectiveness will determine quite a bit, as well.

The most-cited stat Sunday morning might not be the final score. Rather, it could be Wimbush’s completion percentage, statistically-small sample size ignored and all. Across all of 2017, Wimbush completed just 49.5 percent of his passes. Some of those misses were actually inexcusable drops, others should have been caught but were also not perfectly on-target. A greater number still were poor throws, perhaps due to a mechanical issue, perhaps due to a mental hiccup.

Whatever the situation was, it was.

Rather than focus on Wimbush’s final stat line or chalk up the final score as a direct result of it, pay attention to how he does on the plays designed to be sure-things. If Wimbush can build a rhythm with passes to the flat, quick slants and five-yard crossing routes, that will be a step forward hardly seen last year. Against a defense like Michigan’s, it will be a notable accomplishment. After all, Wolverines’ opponents completed just 48.8 percent of their passes last season.

The Irish may shift some of the offense to further help Wimbush, something that arguably should have been done sometime last year.

“Our confidence in his ability to go be who he is and not try to conform him to who we want him to be (has developed),” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “This is much more about calling the offense for who Brandon Wimbush is than who we want him to be more than anything else and that’s what you’ll see Saturday night.”

For that matter, can Wimbush lead a two-minute drill?

He has not yet, falling short against Georgia and at Stanford, though that was more a general come-from-behind situation than a specific late-game moment. Obviously, part of why this is still such an unknown is the Irish rarely needed to produce in close moments in 2017, winning by an average of 23.6 points in the regular season. Nonetheless, it is an unknown.

“He’s a playmaker and he’s got to go out there with the confidence to make plays,” Kelly said. “He’s going to make some mistakes but as long as he understands that within the scope of the offense, making good decisions — he’s a smart kid, he cares, but it can’t be that we’re handcuffing him that he can’t go out there and make plays.”

Saturday night should be a low-scoring affair. Two top-flight defenses facing uncertain quarterbacks will lead to that, and low scoring often results in one-possession outcomes. If Wimbush does not get the opportunity to put this query to rest this weekend, that could be a good thing for Notre Dame, but it also would mean it probably will not be answered for a few more weeks.

Excluding Wimbush, how will the carries be distributed among running backs?

The dual-threat quarterback will run the ball plenty, sometimes by design and sometimes by necessity. Who else does so frequently is far more curious. Junior Tony Jones will probably start, while sophomore Jafar Armstrong has received the most lauding this preseason, by far. Sophomore Avery Davis is also in the mix, but doubtfully for as much of a workload.

Not to mention the two freshmen, Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister. Not much was seen from either in the preseason, but given the nature of the position, at least one will be needed this fall. Seeing the field at all, even on special teams, against Michigan would be a notable occurrence moving forward.

Asmar Bilal is the biggest, in some regards only, question defensively. Is he ready to seize his chance now that it has finally arrived?

The senior rover has never had a clear path to playing time before. He certainly was not going to force Drue Tranquill to the bench last season, not as Tranquill racked up 85 tackles with 10.5 for loss and had his hand in numerous turnovers. Now, though, Tranquill has moved to the interior, promoting Bilal to starter by default.

He is the only utterly-unproven piece of this defense. The only other wondering comes at safety, where at least junior Alohi Gilman played a complete season at Navy in 2016 and whoever starts alongside him will have beaten out junior Jalen Elliott, establishing a baseline of play commensurate with the 2017-starter’s.

Rover has no such assurances. Kelly said freshman Shayne Simon will probably not be relied upon against Michigan. Even if he has not played much, Bilal has seen far more football than Simon has, and that experience may be necessary against a top-15 opponent. But if Bilal proves not up to the moment, Simon’s opportunity could be coming sooner than expected.

Speaking of safety, who starts is not yet certain.

There was no official Irish depth chart this week. If there is any moment of the season where that is understandable, it is only this week. Once game film exists, the gamesmanship is nothing but pointlessly aggravating.

For now, senior Nick Coleman is the presumed starter alongside Gilman. There remains a slight chance freshman Houston Griffith gets the nod, but that chance would hinge on Coleman having only moved past Griffith during preseason practice temporarily due to Griffith tweaking a hamstring.

And In That Corner … The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh

By Douglas FarmerAug 30, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
For the first time since 2002, Notre Dame faces Michigan without first-hand knowledge of the Wolverines provided by a previous year’s matchup. Even 16 years ago, the Irish seniors had seen the Wolverines as freshmen in 1999. Now, only fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill remains from Notre Dame’s active roster in 2014’s 31-0 victory. Who will the No. 12 Irish be facing this weekend? Let’s ask Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic …

DF: Thanks for taking the time to educate the Notre Dame side of this season opener. You picked quite a year to join the Michigan beat. By no means is a nationally-prominent program new for you — how many years did you spend covering Oklahoma for the Tulsa World? — but this should be a bit more unstable situation than the Sooners provided. In retrospect, Bob Stoops really made life easy by handing off a title contender to Lincoln Riley.

Now you have Jim Harbaugh on a warm seat, a new quarterback who some seem to think will make-or-break the Wolverines season and, of course, a return to Notre Dame Stadium.

What have been your first impressions of covering Michigan football?

CS: Thanks Douglas. I spent two years covering Oklahoma, and what a two years it was. Everything from controversy involving Joe Mixon and Dede Westbrook to the Stoops-Riley transition to Baker Mayfield’s Heisman run and plenty more.

But yes, the dynamic here with Michigan is certainly different. The program isn’t on the same rock-solid footing. There’s a ton of pressure to deliver. Oklahoma’s athletic department was full of proven professionals, but the biggest difference I’ve noticed is the fact Michigan still has a more button-down feel (despite Harbaugh’s antics). Press conferences are more orderly. The sense of history oozes and influences everything Michigan does. You can feel it when you walk into the building, in a way you didn’t even at Oklahoma. I’m sure Notre Dame is much the same. That’s a big part of what creates this make-or-break feel. Jim Harbaugh is obviously interesting no matter what, so in terms of interest and intrigue, I think this might be the perfect year to be covering Michigan.

Is Harbaugh’s seat as uncomfortable as it seems to be from a distance? By now, even I can recite his win-loss record against Ohio State and Michigan State (1-5), and I really couldn’t care less.

I don’t think so. There is a real pressure to win. If he doesn’t beat the rivals, if Michigan falls short of expectations this season, then the seat gets a lot warmer. But I think Harbaugh will be here as long as he wants to be here. He still had success in his first two years, and there were a lot of odd circumstances that created last year’s 8-5 record. The thought is that this could be the year that makes or breaks Harbaugh’s tenure, but I think it’s a little premature to say he’s on the hot seat.

If that is the case, then Ole Miss transfer and now starting quarterback Shea Patterson’s success is even more vital to the Wolverines season. In remembering Patterson as a recruit last week, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said, “What appealed to me early on was he played fast. Certainly the way he threw the football, very strong arm. I got a chance to see him and he just impressed me with his ability to make plays.” That was three years ago now. How has Patterson developed? / What did Kelly miss?

We have not gotten to see much (OK, any) of Patterson in person this fall, but there’s one piece of empirical evidence that says a lot about his ability: Jim Harbaugh named him the starter two weeks before the opener. Before this, he had not named a starter at Michigan prior to gameday. The last time he did this with a college quarterback, he was coaching Andrew Luck. So we’ve heard a ton about Patterson’s mobility and his innate skill to make plays. He has an above-average arm. On tape at Ole Miss, he was often dynamic, but he still played like a young quarterback. There is still developing for him to do, so making good decisions, not holding on to the ball too long, moving from the pocket selectively, will all be things he still has to hone this season. Kelly seems to have a pretty good idea of what he’s dealing with.

Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones caught 22 passes for 277 yards as a freshman, never reaching the end zone. Those numbers made him Michigan’s fourth-most productive pass-catcher. For the Wolverines offense to hum this season, he will need to offer much more and possibly lead the way. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Patterson’s task this weekend got more difficult with the left foot injury suffered by sophomore receiver Tarik Black, expected to be Michigan’s leader on the outside. How will the Wolverines adapt?

I think this could be a massive loss. Black missed most of last season with a right foot injury, but was Michigan’s most explosive receiver as a true freshman in his first few college games. The Wolverines have little depth at WR. They had a couple of guys transfer at the start of camp. This was a worst-case scenario for their position group, which will now have to lean on senior slot guy Grant Perry and sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones. Peoples-Jones has a lot of talent but wasn’t a great route runner and made his share of mistakes last season as a freshman. Michigan will likely look to second-year receiver Nico Collins to fill Black’s void on the outside. Collins got a lot of hype throughout camp, and at 6-4, he is the most physically imposing of Michigan’s receivers. We’ll see if it’s for real.

Speaking of weekend injuries, there was a moment Sunday when it seemed junior defensive end Rashan Gary may have injured his shoulder, but all indications since (at least from here) are he is healthy. Combining him with senior end Chase Winovich creates a pass-rush just about every defense in the country would be envious of. Obviously, that is just the start of defensive coordinator Don Brown’s unit. Are there any holes for Notre Dame to try to exploit?

Yep, sounds like Gary should be good to go this weekend. The Michigan defense returns nine starters and probably has five NFL-caliber players starting this season. The front seven in particular is about as good as it gets. In addition to Gary and Winovich, linebackers Devin Bush and Khaleke Hudson are ferocious.

The lone hole in Michigan’s defense last season was a vulnerability to big passes over the middle to tight ends and slot receivers. When Michigan is in a traditional alignment, it doesn’t have a Will linebacker thought to be great in coverage. That’s one of the two positions Michigan is replacing, so it’ll likely be sophomore Josh Ross looking to prove himself at that spot. The safeties in Tyree Kinnel and Josh Metellus can cover ground, but they struggled at times helping out over the middle or assisting in man coverage. We’ll see if they’ve improved.

Setting aside those pieces of recent news, the Wolverines’ offensive line has been a known question mark all offseason. Ed Warriner — yes, Irish fans, one and the same as the former Notre Dame assistant who served as Kelly’s offensive line coach in 2010 and 2011 — needs to find two new starting tackles. Has he?

Heck of a question. We haven’t gotten much insight on who will start at tackle, but Jon Runyan Jr. (LT) and Juan Bushell-Beatty (RT) are the favorites. Both guys have some experience, but they haven’t shown they can be top-notch tackles. Michigan players have raved about the difference Warinner’s guidance has made in the line, but there’s a thought the talent level might still not be as high as it needs to be. Freshman Jalen Mayfield and sophomore James Hudson are the most talented tackles, but they’re both younger and still learning. Wouldn’t be surprised if at least one of them is starting by year’s end, but it’s likely the older guys will start Saturday.

Lastly, you can’t escape here without offering a prediction for Saturday night. If you aren’t willing to part with a final score just yet, what do you generally expect?

Really hard to know what to expect. There are a lot of unknowns with a new Michigan offense. There are some similar questions for Notre Dame. That said, I think Michigan has a little more talent across the board. Could go either way, but I’ll pick Michigan 24-21.