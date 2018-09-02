Notre Dame loses defensive interior depth with Tagovailoa-Amosa broken foot

Notre Dame did not escape its 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan unscathed Saturday night. Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (above, right) will miss the vast majority of the regular season with a broken foot, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday.
The injury occurred too early for Tagovailoa-Amosa to notch a tackle against the Wolverines, but he provided needed depth on the interior in 2017, appearing in all 13 games and making 12 tackles with 1.5 for loss. His emergence was a bit of a surprise and raised hopes for a deeper rotation at tackle this season after spending an entire year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.
“He’s an outstanding player,” Kelly said. “We’re hopeful we’ll get maybe some play out of him at the end of the year. If it’s 10 weeks, maybe we get considerable play with some light-game activity from him.”
In that scenario, Tagovailoa-Amosa could benefit from the NCAA’s shift on eligibility this year. At any point in the past, this would rule him out for the season and lead to a medical redshirt. Why bring a player back in the season finale for a dozen snaps at the cost of an entire year down the line? However, Tagovailoa-Amosa could now return for up to three more games and still retain that year of eligibility. With that in mind, Notre Dame will cross its fingers he might be able to see some action against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17 to get back into the flow of things before a high-profile matchup at USC to end the regular season.
Without Tagovailoa-Amosa last night, the Irish turned to freshman Jayson Ademilola. He finished with one tackle, a number likely to be exceeded this coming weekend against Ball State.
“Jayson will be put in a high-leverage situation,” Kelly said. “(Senior) Micah Dew-Treadway will get some snaps. We’ll cross-train (fifth-year) Jonathan Bonner, as well.
“That’s probably the plan of attack, Jayson getting more snaps. We have a lot of confidence in Jayson. He’s ready to play some good football for us.”
Bonner spent 2017 as the three-technique tackle, surprising with his effectiveness. He and senior Jerry Tillery flipped in the spring, though, moving Bonner to nose tackle. Adding him to the rotation behind Tillery would increase the reps needed from sophomore Kurt Hinish, Bonner’s primary backup.
ON CHASE CLAYPOOL AND SPECIAL TEAMS Twice junior receiver Chase Claypool beat the rest of Notre Dame’s punt coverage unit down the field. The first came just before halftime, halting Michigan returner Donovan Peoples-Jones at the Wolverines two-yard line. The other stopped Peoples-Jones just before he appeared poised to break loose on a return with the Wolverines trailing by just a touchdown in the final minutes. If Claypool did not knock him out of bounds, another 10 yards and ripe field position seemed a minimum.
“[Claypool] brings a lot,” Kelly said. “The game is still coming to him in terms of knowledge of everything that he does on a day-to-day basis. He has such a want and a desire and a high care factor. You love his energy. You love the emotion he brings. Sometimes it’s a balancing act of not getting outside the lines.”
It was that high care factor and energy that pushed Claypool to 11 special teams tackles as a freshman. He did not appear on those coverage units last season, instead focusing his efforts on receiver duties. Reincorporating Claypool on return coverage showcases his unique athleticism and, apparently, still stymies the opposition’s best attempts at a comeback. He also had three catches for 47 yards.
Things We Learned: In its line and safeties, Notre Dame’s defense shows strengths not seen in years
A defensive lineman around the left edge, theoretically the right-handed quarterback’s “blind side,” leads to a fumble and a recovery by a top-flight linebacker. It was all so familiar, yet different. Against Georgia 51 weeks ago, such a sequence cost Notre Dame the game. Against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday, it won the No. 12 Irish the game.
In that way, it was nearly poetic. Notre Dame finally — FINALLY — won a one-possession game against a ranked opponent. The 24-17 victory may have not felt that close for much of the evening, but if not for junior end Khalid Kareem’s pressure leading to senior tackle Jerry Tillery’s strip-sack and senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s recovery, the result easily could have favored the visitors.
At some point, someone can ask Coney why in the world he picked up the loose ball and attempted to return it rather than simply cradle it lovingly on the ground, but that is a nit-pick for another day. Today the focus should be praise of the defense.
In a week, perhaps this will be tempered by the Wolverines offense sputtering against Western Michigan’s defense, but given the Broncos allowed 55 points to Syracuse on Friday, it is more likely Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson find their groove. At that point, the praise of the Irish defense will begin to stand out even more.
“I thought they played outstanding,” Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush said. “They let up three points ‘til the last couple drives there, and I think the d-line — you could say we have one of the better d-lines in the country, even from this game.”
That defensive line blossomed with widespread contributions. Four different linemen pressured Patterson (plus Coney with two hurries) and a fifth intercepted a pass (junior Julian Okwara, the second of his career). In a game with relatively few plays — both teams ran 69 plays — seven linemen still made tackles, led by Kareem’s eight and Tillery’s four. When sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa went down with what may be a serious knee injury, freshman Jayson Ademilola filled in without pause.
As much as Irish head coach Brian Kelly has said this line does not have the star talent of 2012’s (Stephon Tuitt) or others across the country (Clemson, Auburn, even Michigan), it does have a few playmakers at the top end of its depth.
“That defensive line is relentless,” Kelly said. “We can pour guys at you and keep the pressure on you.”
That is exactly what Notre Dame did. A Wolverines quarterback dropped back to pass 39 times. Statistically, he was at least hurried on nine of those occasions, but the reality was more. Even Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh recognized that dynamic.
“It was good pressure that their front was bringing the entire night,” he said.
There could be more to come. That is not intended as an overreaction or hyperbole. It is simply a recognition of the minimal impacts of junior end Daelin Hayes or sophomore tackle Kurt Hinish in week one. They, along with fifth-year senior tackle Jonathan Bonner, did not get many chances to make big plays, because their linemates were making them already.
It is not a group with the raw soon-to-be-NFL talents of Georgia’s a year ago, not by any means, but to make a game-sealing play straight out of the Bulldogs playbook? That speaks volumes, in this case, appreciated and appreciating volumes.
“It is just something you should expect from our defense, especially our defensive line,” Kareem said. “We are coming after you every day, just getting better, going out there and doing our job.”
The Irish defense was also burgeoned by a playmaker on the back line, something not seen at Notre Dame in years. Junior Alohi Gilman’s stat line is modest enough, with seven tackles, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss. Yet he was in tight coverage time and time again on third downs. Both those defensed passes came in the red zone, a big part of how the Irish held Michigan’s offense to three points through nearly 58 minutes. On a fourth-and-four near midfield early in the second half, Patterson threw toward tight end Zach Gentry, only for a Gilman blanket to render it harmless.
“He plays with an edge and an attitude and a confidence,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that has a good sense for the football, makes plays and creates a confidence in that unit in the back end.
“He’s still learning back there, too. He hasn’t arrived yet but he brings a different energy to that group and a confidence that we had been lacking.”
It makes sense Gilman has some ground yet to cover, even if those two passes broken up equal 40 percent of the five from the two safeties positions in 13 games last season. He spent all of 2017 on the scout team. He had not played a competitive game in 21 months. Some rust needs to be knocked off.
“That’s just the beginning,” Gilman said. “The scary thing is, we still haven’t reached the peak of our potential. It was a great confidence booster for us, hopefully carrying it into November.”
The month of Notre Dame horrors, November, is still a ways off. The Irish first need to worry about a couple more genuine challenges in September (at Wake Forest, vs. Stanford) and then there is still another whole page of the calendar, but Gilman’s point makes sense. This may not have been as good as this defense gets, and that is a concept somewhat attributable to its coordinator, Clark Lea.
Lea takes Mike Elko’s straightforward concepts of pressure and makes them even more aggressive.
Yes, Lea is able to do that in part because of how much that defensive line has developed in just the two years since his arrival following the 2016 debacle. He also used it to his advantage. Consider the already-oft-lauded forced fumble. Usual ends Kareem and Hayes lined up inside with Juilan Okwara flanking Hayes on the offensive line’s right and usual tackle Tillery alongside Kareem facing the left tackle. The odd alignment allowed Kareem to run a stunt around Tillery, breaking both free to get to Patterson. Lea wanted to send pressure in a myriad of ways throughout the season opener.
Calling his coordinator “Mr. Cool,” Gilman explained the reminder the defense uses to stay focused when the game might allow for some relaxation. Players repeat the phrase “18 18.”
“That was the amount of time that stopped us from getting to our goal last year,” Gilman said, referring to reaching the College Football Playoff. “We can’t take it for granted — we may be up, but we come into every half like it’s 0-0 ready to go.”
Without trying to determine exactly when Lea figured last year’s three losses were, well, lost, those 18 minutes and 18 seconds presumably come from the late possession that got Georgia to 20 points, the opening few possessions at Miami and the first five minutes of the fourth quarter at Stanford. If not for those lapses, the season could have had an entirely different tone. Even without just two of them, the Irish would have been in the mix for a Playoff bid. Ultimately, Lea has diagnosed those as defensive mistakes and has set out to eliminate them.
When asked specifically about Lea late Saturday night, Kelly praised the entire coaching staff. Defensively, it certainly fits, as the progress spans from the defensive line to the safeties, with junior Jalen Elliott joining Gilman as a starter.
Notre Dame has not had depth on defense like that in awhile. Given it is Sept. 2, let’s leave the timeline that vague for now.
Quick start, strong defense make Notre Dame too much for Michigan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A year ago, a last-minute strip-sack sealed Notre Dame’s first loss of the season. This time, the No. 12 Irish benefited from such dramatics to clinch a 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan.
Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem’s first sack came late in the first quarter. From that point on, it was inevitable he would be a part of another one, based on what he learned on that 16-yard loss. He had timed the Wolverines’ snap count. With less than a minute left in the game, Kareem recognized the count once more, timed his release accordingly, and looped around senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery’s intial pressure. Kareem beat his blocker and forced Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson up into the awaiting Tillery, who knocked the ball loose; senior linebacker Te’von Coney recovered to effectively end the game.
“I was getting a rhythm with their snap count,” Kareem said, describing it as two claps from Patterson to alert center Cesar Ruiz to start the count, a drop of the head by Ruiz, a brief pause and then the snap. “… I got a good jump on the ball, beat the tackle, made the play.”
As much as the Irish offense set the tone early with two touchdowns in the first eight minutes, it was defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s unit that controlled Saturday night. In his first game calling the shots, Lea’s defense allowed only 90 rushing yards (sacks adjusted) on an even 3.0 yards per rush. Through three quarters, the Wolverines had managed 178 total yards and converted just 3-of-9 third downs. It took desperate measures for Michigan’s offense to finally find traction in the fourth quarter, with Patterson completing 6-of-8 passes for 80 yards in the final frame.
“We have to have that kind of (defensive) depth,” Kelly said. “We’re not generally going to get that one singular star player, but we can develop depth in our group and have that kind of defensive structure where we roll out a lot of really good football players.”
The Wolverines needed to take to the air because Notre Dame started so strongly. In his first career start, sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong took his second career carry 13 yards to the end zone fewer than 90 seconds after the opening kickoff.
On the next Irish possession, senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush connected with senior receiver Chris Finke for a 43-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Another Armstrong touchdown in the second quarter made it 21-3 before Michigan’s Ambry Thomas returned the subsequent kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The Wolverines would not score again until barely two minutes remained. An Irish three-and-out to follow seemed to offer hope for the maize-and-blue, until Kareem, Tillery and Coney counted otherwise.
“When you feel really good about the physicality of your football team, the offensive line and defensive line,” Kelly said, “your quarterback is a spark, and on the perimeter we won some 50/50 battles, that’s a pretty good football team.
“So I think we’ve got a pretty good football team.”
TURNING POINT OF THE GAME Neither Notre Dame nor Michigan began the second half with anything resembling efficiency. Wimbush overthrew junior receiver Chase Claypool and instead found Wolverines cornerback Brandon Watson’s breadbasket. The next Irish drive was the truest of three-and-outs, gaining no yards before a punt. Michigan, meanwhile, twice turned the ball over on downs before at least pondering field position with a punt after its own three-and-out.
Combined, the two bumbling offenses turned the first 19 offensive snaps of the third quarter into all of 59 yards. Then, Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush sacked Wimbush for a 10-yard loss to bring up third-and-18. The offensive ineptitude seemed primed to persist. Instead, the sack seemed to refocus Wimbush.
“I didn’t think we had enough energy coming out of halftime,” he said. “Somebody needed to change that.”
Wimbush took that third-down snap and immediately took it up the middle on a designed quarterback draw for 22 yards. Two plays later, he avoided two potential sacks, wheeled into some open space and found a wide open Claypool along the sideline for 19 yards. Two rushes from junior Tony Jones later, Wimbush appeared to throw an over-the-shoulder touchdown to senior receiver Miles Boykin, only for a penalty to wipe out the highlight-reel score. That led to a 48-yard field goal from senior Justin Yoon.
“I just felt we were backed up a little bit too often,” Wimbush said. “That was on my mind, but every time you get into a third-and-long situation, you have to be smart. Obviously, you want to make a great play. I think the offensive line, on the quarterback draw, did a great job of opening it up.”
That may seem to be an anti-climatic conclusion, a field goal to raise the lead to 24-10. In many ways, it was. But Wimbush’s response to Bush’s sack led Notre Dame down the field for the only time in the second half. Of the 69 Irish yards after halftime, 41 came on that drive. If not using the sack to draw from his stats, Wimbush accounted for 43 yards, missing out on 26 more due to that ineligible man downfield flag.
“He played with an edge to him,” Kelly said. “A confidence. He got the game ball tonight. He really had an energy to him, which brought the group with him.”
PLAY OF THE GAME Notre Dame’s roster lists senior receiver Chris Finke at 5-foot-9 ½ and 180 pounds. Michigan’s puts sophomore defensive back Brad Hawkins at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. There is no situation in which Finke should be able to jump over Hawkins and take what appears to be a sure interception and turn it into a touchdown. Yet, he did.
It would have been a tough snag by Hawkins, needing to read both Finke’s route and Wimbush’s throw perfectly and make a catch in traffic. It was an even more impressive score from the former walk-on.
PLAYER OF THE GAME Armstrong deserves mention. His debut was inarguably solid. Kareem’s day stands out even more, though. It is only amplified when briefly wondering if the entire defensive line warranted this nominal honor. Consider: Of the line’s 15 tackles, Kareem made eight. Of the line’s 3.5 tackles for loss, Kareem made 1.5 of them, and he combined with Tillery to force that fitting coda of a fumble.
Michigan’s offense spun its wheels for 54 minutes. Patterson was pressured six times total. The Wolverines gained 10 yards on a run just once. Kareem’s development against the run helped set that edge, becoming more of a complete player in the last nine months, knowing that role was awaiting him.
“As long as I go out there and do my job, I feel like I can be the best in the country,” Kareem said in what was actually a modest tone.
STAT OF THE GAME Wimbush completed 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards with both a touchdown and an interception. Adjusting for sacks, he ran for 77 yards on 17 carries, an average of 4.53 yards per rush. It was not an inherently-explosive performance, but it included big plays both through the air (that Finke touchdown) and on the ground (the third-and-18 conversion). Seven of his 12 completions went for first downs. He rushed for five more.
Counting Armstrong’s four-yard score, the Irish had 22 first downs. Wimbush accounted for 12 of them.
QUOTE OF THE EVENING Brian Kelly: “Our last two games that we’ve played, we’ve beaten really good defenses and really good personnel in close games, and winning close games against really good football teams, that usually lends itself to you’ve probably got a pretty good football program and keep building it and keep recruiting and keep a healthy culture and organization.
“You should be having the kind of atmosphere we had tonight. Wasn’t that cool? That was as good as I can remember.”
WHAT? Some call this a rivalry game. Whether it is or not, it is a top-15 matchup, and those can be hard to come by the first week of the season. Even in an era of Fast-Food-Chain-This Opener and Fast-Food-Chain-That Classic, only No. 6 Washington vs. No. 9 Auburn can top this over the next few days in terms of obvious stakes.
WHEN? 7:30 p.m. ET with kickoff coming 13 minutes later. If in the area, though, don’t risk missing that kickoff. In doing so, you will miss a flyover from four Air Force jets during the pregame ceremonies.
WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind., with ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting from just outside all morning.
If unable to get to the game, turn to NBC. One change will be noted in that broadcast, though how quickly depends on the referees on the field. NBC has added former NFL referee Terry McAulay to the booth as a rules analyst offering insights on close and/or controversial calls or rules interpretations. McAulay previously spent 20 years working the field of NFL games.
WHY? The credit for the two-year revival of this series seems to land at the feet of Irish head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.
“With Jim carrying that great [Michigan coaching] tradition, this is why we wanted to get this game back together,” Kelly tells Mike Tirico in the above video. “Notre Dame – Michigan to open the season, it’s just great for college football. …
“Jack really wanted to make sure that this game (happened). I think Jim, on his end, was very influential. I wanted to get this game.”
THEN, WHY NOT? Well, schedules are not what they used to be. The Big Ten used to schedule only eight conference games each year; now it has nine. The Irish remain independent today, but they are obligated to five games with the ACC every season. And, thankfully for sanity’s sake, there are only so many weekends in a football season.
“We had the opening, and Michigan had the opening, but this might not happen all the time because it is so difficult to get these schedules aligned,” Kelly said. “… We’re just happy that right now for college football we’ve got this game for the next two years because I think it’s such a great matchup.”
A HUMBLE SUGGESTION: Scheduling is and belongs well above this scribe’s paycheck. But what about … Every year Notre Dame plays the five ACC games, both Stanford and USC, and Navy. There are eight set pieces. Then play two of Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue each season, rotating them through in three-year cycles. That makes 10 games per season accounted for. Add in one against a MAC foe of choice, and one against a Big 12 or SEC team as available.
That would provide for data points against four of the Power Five conferences each year, something Swarbrick has said he strives for, while also hopefully keeping the schedule halfway manageable. At least three of the ACC opponents each fall should be less than powerhouses, making for a starting number of five clearly-winnable games each season, also factoring in Navy and the MAC selection.
Then again, that schedule is notably more challenging than this year’s, which contains five top-25 opponents and a trip to Northwestern. This humble suggestion would include seven top-25 challenges. To think, 2018’s slate is already viewed as too stout for the College Football Playoff era.
Yes, this humble suggestion was offered to show just how untenable adding Michigan to the calendar annually would be. It would, at best, come at the cost of ever meeting Big 12 and SEC teams, something Swarbrick has rightfully made a priority.
BY HOW MUCH? This line has settled at the Irish by one with a points total over/under of 47, equalling a 24-23 final. The broken foot suffered by Wolverines sophomore receiver Tarik Black swung the line by a point or two, while the torn ACL of Notre Dame senior nickel back Shaun Crawford did not affect it.
Whatever the spread, that point total comes across in these parts as awfully high. This game should come down to the pass rush, both pass rushes. Michigan has the headliners in ends Rashon Gary and Chase Winovich while Notre Dame has the depth of at least eight contributing linemen. Both units will be chasing uncertain quarterbacks.
With that in mind, an Irish tilt makes sense. Notre Dame has the better offensive line, which should reduce senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush’s mistakes and help better set the edge for both him and a young stable of running backs.
Notre Dame 21, Michigan 13.
Yes, if looking back at “40 Predictions”, that score falls well under the 41 posited in in Prediction No. 2 and it even survives a bold July proclamation.
Six weeks from now, it'll genuinely be football season. While I don't know much, I do know if the #NotreDame v. Michigan total is higher than 34, I will consider a road trip to Delaware.
If being honest, I had not thought of Jerry since the beginning of last September, exactly 52 weeks ago tonight. With a beer in hand at a Chicago bar, I noticed a highlight package reliving the iconic Appalachian State upset at Michigan in 2007. If memory serves, it was how ESPNU filled one of the three lightning delays during the six-hour marathon known as Lane Kiffin’s debut at FAU, a 42-19 loss to Navy.
As any respectable college football fan should, I remembered where I was as the Mountaineers blocked the Wolverines’ coulda-won-the-game field goal and scampered down the sideline, bringing the clock to zero. I was with my father, one of those few sporting moments where he agreed with my frequent diagnosis of, “Now that’s a huge upset.”
His next sentence? “Jerry isn’t going to be happy.”
I chuckled last year in that Bucktown bar, not at my college roommate failing miserably at karaoke, but at the thought of Jerry fuming after that Michigan loss.
He lived across the street from us as I grew up in western Wisconsin, 50 or so years my senior, married to my mother’s best friend.
I didn’t think of Jerry for the next 10 months. Then he passed away this July. As it regarded my mother and her worry about her best friend, my first thought was, to paraphrase, “Now this will be hugely upsetting.”
My next thought? “Jerry would have loved this year’s opener.”
Do not misconstrue this. By no means was I particularly close with Jerry. He was my neighbor, one that I never inherently had a bond with. But we always joked about college football, easy target practice for me considering Michigan’s success post-1997 was disappointing by Wolverines standards, much like Notre Dame’s has been for Irish fans in a similar timeframe.
When Jerry died, my concern went to how much my mother would try to buoy his widow, even though they moved across the state a number of years ago. There was no larger emotion personally, not to sound callous.
But I will think of Jerry this weekend. College football is funny that way, and that is the best reason why it remains so absurdly popular.
Allegiances develop early, and they trace a bit deeper than simple geography — usually that combined with bloodlines and perhaps a rare tasting of on-field success. Establishing a law practice in Minnesota as a Michigan alum creates opportunities for banter, not friction.
A move to Los Angeles for graduate school does not endanger one’s Notre Dame interests; it only inspires ribbing from your undergrad friends as your newest graduation photo album features a cardinal-and-gold lei around your neck. Considering business school at — *gasp* — Michigan does not revoke one’s Irish credentials, though it does lead to jokes about that “dark period” of your life.
Instead, those dichotomies lead to common conversational ground, like an 11-year-old had with his neighbor while typing up the neighbor’s wife’s invoices for her interior design business.
“You said they ordered how many sets of drapes? … I don’t know, Jerry, Drew Brees might be enough for Purdue to beat you guys.”
Note: I was right. In 2000, his senior year, Brees threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers past the No. 6 Wolverines, 32-31. A field goal with four seconds left provided the winning difference, Purdue scoring the game’s final nine points.
Jerry wasn’t happy about that. He did, however, give a little more credit to my ramblings the next time his wife needed to bill somebody for wallpaper samples.
There is no larger point here. Just a chance to smirk as I remember Jerry, and I will here and there tomorrow, something I had hardly done since first heading to college.
That is the redeeming value of this gladiatorial combat, isn’t it? It is the common ground for the first-generation immigrant from India and the corn-fed Midwestern football know-it-all. It is the only debate shared by 10 barely-acquaintances via a never-ending Google Hangout. And it is the easiest way to pass the time while adding up the total cost of half a dozen dining chairs and the 110 square-feet of rug to match them.
Despite all its flaws, college football sparks and smolders these relationships, even among seeming rivals. It was, after all, this exact rivalry that got Jim Harbaugh to call Brian Kelly.