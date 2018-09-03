Getty Images

Questions for the Week: Who can kick off? Will Notre Dame’s nickel package change with time?

By Douglas FarmerSep 3, 2018
Notre Dame already knows how it will attempt to replace sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the field. That duty falls to freshman Jayson Ademilola more than anybody else, with senior Micah Dew-Treadway also getting a chance at the first competitive reps of his career. That is not an injury needing further analysis.

It would seem the effects of senior defensive back Shaun Crawford’s ACL tear shouldn’t, either, but with a week of time to think about it, the depth chart impact may not be as straightforward.

When the Irish had just days to adjust their defense for Michigan after losing the starting nickel back, the preference was to embrace whatever solution would provide the best short-term answer. Now, Notre Dame can look a little further down the road.

Who will be the starting nickel back? His backup? In Saturday’s 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan, senior Nick Coleman joined the secondary when the nickel package was needed. Considering the Wolverines relied on a tight end-heavy offense, Coleman was not called upon often, and a backup was never genuinely shown. The expectations were that would be freshman Houston Griffith.

The likelihood is that pecking order continues moving forward, leaving junior Jalen Elliott starting at safety. But at some point, there will be an impetus to getting Griffith on the field while still having Coleman’s physicality involved. That could lead to Griffith at nickel, Coleman at safety and Elliott knocked a notch down in that rotation.

This was not the greatest concern against Michigan, and even if it was, the Irish had less than a week to adapt after Crawford’s injury. Double — and, as time works, triple — that time and Notre Dame may land on a different long-term conclusion.

Who will handle kickoffs? Because that was a debacle and a disaster rolled into one, and entirely avoidable, it would seem.

Sophomore Jonathan Doerer sent his first kickoff out of bounds. On his second, he picked up a personal foul for a late hit. His third stayed in bounds and there were no penalties, which is a facetiously-optimistic way of saying Wolverines return man Ambry Thomas took the kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Senior Justin Yoon handled the two remaining kickoffs, sending both for touchbacks.

“You can’t kick the ball down the middle of the field without proper hang time,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “That’s number one. Number two, we have somebody that goes to the ball that folded way too far inside, and somebody is there to make him right, didn’t make him right.

“We’ve got to coach it better and we’ll get it coached better.”

So the touchdown does not lie entirely at Doerer’s foot, but the majority of the concern does.

Why doesn’t Yoon just handle all kicking duties? After his 2016 season, there was reason to believe Yoon was overworked and that negatively affected his place-kicking. Thus, Kelly and newly-hired special teams coordinator Brian Polian found Doerer late in the subsequent recruiting cycle.

Why not kick off into the end zone every time? It concedes field position at the 25-yard line. Yes, with new fair catch rules, that is even more likely already, but it is not a sure thing if the kick is kept in play. Notre Dame would like Doerer to place the kickoff right in front of the goal line, with proper hang time, to force the returner to make a decision. If he chooses to return, and the coverage unit sticks to its design, then the Irish should be able to force field position worse than the 25-yard line.

Doerer got off to a slow start last season, too. It was chalked up to freshman jitters and/or fatigue. That excuse is not available this year.

Is Michigan’s offense as bad as it looked? Of Notre Dame’s opponents, four kick off Saturday in the early slot, including the Wolverines against Western Michigan. The Broncos gave up 55 points to Syracuse last week. It will be worth watching just to see if Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson can find the end zone in the game’s first 57 minutes. If so, then that speaks well of the Irish defense. If not, then a data point against a more formidable offense is needed before making any further comparisons of Clark Lea’s defense to 2012’s or even last year’s.

And a reminder, polls don’t matter. New top-25 rankings will be released Tuesday. Notre Dame will move up into the top 10. It has no consequence. The first meaningful poll comes Oct. 30 from the College Football Playoff selection committee. All others offer nothing but talking points and context.

Leftovers & Links: Whether he is a RB or a WR, Armstrong looks to make plays for Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerSep 3, 2018
13 Comments

One moment he is a running back, the next a receiver. That isn’t just sophomore Jafar Armstrong on the field during Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. That is also Armstrong after the game answering questions.

His excellent preseason practice, highlighted by near-weekly public praise from Irish head coach Brian Kelly, earned Armstrong the start over junior Tony Jones. That led to Armstrong getting a hand-off on the game’s seventh play from scrimmage, taking it 13 yards for his first career score. He finished with 35 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. That was the running back.

“If scoring two touchdowns is my part, I’m happy for that,” Armstrong said.

It was not a surprise to him that he would start. The coaching staff tipped him off nearly two weeks ago, per Armstrong. He spent the next week peppering teammates with questions about their first starts until concluding it was just football as always.

Treating football the same at all times is a large part of what made getting Armstrong involved such a priority. Rather than treat his freshman year merely as time on the sidelines, he looked at it as a prolonged audition.

“Any way that you can get yourself seen, no matter where it is, you do it,” he said. “My goal last year, I’m not playing, I said, when it’s my time to get reps, I’m going to go every single rep 100 percent so it shows on film and coach Kelly, [offensive coordinator Chip] Long and [running backs coach Autry] Denson, whoever sees it, and I get noticed.”

It worked. If Armstrong had not shown an unexpected level of endurance, he may not have been the staff’s choice to bolster depth at running back, moving him over from receiver. There was an inherent risk to making that switch, nonetheless.

Receivers operate largely in open spaces, especially when compared to running backs and their interactions with defensive linemen. Reading the field is a completely different task from one position to the other. The figurative books may be the same language, but they are different genres. That can often be the downfall of a receiver making a backfield cameo. Not for Armstrong, the running back.

“[His vision is] better than we had imagined,” Kelly said Saturday. “… As we continue to develop, he’s only going to be a better football player. That’s why we were okay playing him right away, and not waiting on him.”

Not that some receiver habits are still not prevalent in Armstrong’s game, and not just in his pass-catching skills that showed themselves in two receptions for 11 yards this weekend. He still runs like a receiver, exposing a bigger target to opposing linebackers such as Wolverines junior Devin Bush, whom Armstrong credited with landing a “couple good hits.” Kelly mentioned the need for lowered pad level in Saturday’s postgame, but Armstrong did not need to hear the reminder. Bush had already made it pretty clear.

“I did a below average job of pad level today,” Armstrong said. “I was getting it, getting pushed back. I wasn’t trying to think about it. I was trying to go out, first start.”

Here, Armstrong betrays some of his greenness at the position by outright admitting it.

“I am a little raw at running back. I’ve only been playing it since March. There are a bunch of things I have to work on.”

But ask Armstrong if he is a receiver or a running back, and he does not even consider hedging.

“I’m definitely a running back.”

Nine carries may not seem like much, but junior Tony Jones only exceeded his Saturday workload once last year, when he took all of 10 carries against Wake Forest. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BUT NOT THE ONLY RUNNING BACK
If you’re reading this space, you probably watched the Irish victory Saturday. You probably remember senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush had some longer runs, so you figure he was the team’s leading rusher. Who was second?

No, not Armstrong with his two touchdowns. Rather, Jones took nine carries for 45 yards, an even 5.0 yards per rush average. His first carry came in the second quarter, and Jones promptly took it for 12 yards and a first down, adding seven more on the next two plays.

While starting Armstrong undoubtedly was primarily due to his playmaking, there was some intentionality of reserving Jones for a little bit.

“It really helps us with Tony, because as you can see when he gets in there, he’s physical,” Kelly said of the 5-foot-11, 220-pound back. “We were knocking some guys out of the game because of his physicality when he’s fresh.”

The split in running back carries may fluctuate between 50/50 and wildly toward Armstrong over the next few weeks, but Jones’ quiet contributions made it clear Saturday that Notre Dame has multiple complete backs this season. None of them are the caliber of Josh Adams, but the rotation may spare them the nagging injuries that limited Adams throughout 2017’s second half.

ON WIMBUSH AND BOOK AND RB INDIFFERENCE
It seemed too coincidental to be actual coincidence, but all indications are Armstrong’s two touchdowns coming on junior quarterback Ian Book’s only two snaps really is nothing more than happenstance.

At the end of the first Irish drive, Wimbush drew a face-masking personal foul penalty on Michigan. More than a grab-and-twist, defensive back Tyree Kinnel’s hand slipped inside the facemask. Wimbush described it as, “My eye got gouged out.”

In came Book.

Armstrong had no idea.

“I had no clue what happened,” he said before asking the media if Wimbush had been hurt. “I got back [to the huddle] and saw Ian. … I was as surprised seeing Ian come in as you guys.”

On what looked to be a read-option play, Book gave the ball to Armstrong who enjoyed the rewards of the offensive line’s large hole.

When Armstrong found the end zone in the second quarter, it was again from Book and Armstrong was again surprised, but that rendition may have been more planned. It resulted in a traditional handoff from four yards out.

“There’s a package set up for [Book] in short yardage and in some blue-zone situations where we think he can handle some direct snap offense, pro-style, that really fits him,” Kelly said Sunday. “… We want to keep him involved in the game. Brandon is going to run the ball a lot this year. He’s going to need a blow here and there. That’s why it’s important we have those packages in there so [Book is] always feeling the football in some fashion, getting him in the game, keeping him ready.”

One can safely presume Book’s pro-style package includes more than just turning and giving the ball to Armstrong, even if that was all coincidence revealed in the opener.

By Douglas FarmerSep 2, 2018
Notre Dame did not escape its 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan unscathed Saturday night. Sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (above, right) will miss the vast majority of the regular season with a broken foot, Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday.

The injury occurred too early for Tagovailoa-Amosa to notch a tackle against the Wolverines, but he provided needed depth on the interior in 2017, appearing in all 13 games and making 12 tackles with 1.5 for loss. His emergence was a bit of a surprise and raised hopes for a deeper rotation at tackle this season after spending an entire year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Kelly said. “We’re hopeful we’ll get maybe some play out of him at the end of the year. If it’s 10 weeks, maybe we get considerable play with some late-game activity from him.”

In that scenario, Tagovailoa-Amosa could benefit from the NCAA’s shift on eligibility this year. At any point in the past, this would rule him out for the season and lead to a medical redshirt. Why bring a player back in the season finale for a dozen snaps at the cost of an entire year down the line? However, Tagovailoa-Amosa could now return for up to three more games and still retain that year of eligibility. With that in mind, Notre Dame will cross its fingers he might be able to see some action against Syracuse at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17 to get back into the flow of things before a high-profile matchup at USC to end the regular season.

Without Tagovailoa-Amosa last night, the Irish turned to freshman Jayson Ademilola. He finished with one tackle, a number likely to be exceeded this coming weekend against Ball State.

“Jayson will be put in a high-leverage situation,” Kelly said. “(Senior) Micah Dew-Treadway will get some snaps. We’ll cross-train (fifth-year) Jonathan Bonner, as well.

“That’s probably the plan of attack, Jayson getting more snaps. We have a lot of confidence in Jayson. He’s ready to play some good football for us.”

Bonner spent 2017 as the three-technique tackle, surprising with his effectiveness. He and senior Jerry Tillery flipped in the spring, though, moving Bonner to nose tackle.  Adding him to the rotation behind Tillery would increase the reps needed from sophomore Kurt Hinish, Bonner’s primary backup.

ON CHASE CLAYPOOL AND SPECIAL TEAMS
Twice junior receiver Chase Claypool beat the rest of Notre Dame’s punt coverage unit down the field. The first came just before halftime, halting Michigan returner Donovan Peoples-Jones at the Wolverines two-yard line. The other stopped Peoples-Jones just before he appeared poised to break loose on a return with the Wolverines trailing by just a touchdown in the final minutes. If Claypool did not knock him out of bounds, another 10 yards and ripe field position seemed a minimum.

“[Claypool] brings a lot,” Kelly said. “The game is still coming to him in terms of knowledge of everything that he does on a day-to-day basis. He has such a want and a desire and a high care factor. You love his energy. You love the emotion he brings. Sometimes it’s a balancing act of not getting outside the lines.”

It was that high care factor and energy that pushed Claypool to 11 special teams tackles as a freshman. He did not appear on those coverage units last season, instead focusing his efforts on receiver duties. Reincorporating Claypool on return coverage showcases his unique athleticism and, apparently, still stymies the opposition’s best attempts at a comeback. He also had three catches for 47 yards.

Things We Learned: In its line and safeties, Notre Dame’s defense shows strengths not seen in years

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 2, 2018
37 Comments

A defensive lineman around the left edge, theoretically the right-handed quarterback’s “blind side,” leads to a fumble and a recovery by a top-flight linebacker. It was all so familiar, yet different. Against Georgia 51 weeks ago, such a sequence cost Notre Dame the game. Against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday, it won the No. 12 Irish the game.

In that way, it was nearly poetic. Notre Dame finally — FINALLY — won a one-possession game against a ranked opponent. The 24-17 victory may have not felt that close for much of the evening, but if not for junior end Khalid Kareem’s pressure leading to senior tackle Jerry Tillery’s strip-sack and senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s recovery, the result easily could have favored the visitors.

At some point, someone can ask Coney why in the world he picked up the loose ball and attempted to return it rather than simply cradle it lovingly on the ground, but that is a nit-pick for another day. Today the focus should be praise of the defense.

In a week, perhaps this will be tempered by the Wolverines offense sputtering against Western Michigan’s defense, but given the Broncos allowed 55 points to Syracuse on Friday, it is more likely Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson find their groove. At that point, the praise of the Irish defense will begin to stand out even more.

“I thought they played outstanding,” Notre Dame senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush said. “They let up three points ‘til the last couple drives there, and I think the d-line — you could say we have one of the better d-lines in the country, even from this game.”

That defensive line blossomed with widespread contributions. Four different linemen pressured Patterson (plus Coney with two hurries) and a fifth intercepted a pass (junior Julian Okwara, the second of his career). In a game with relatively few plays — both teams ran 69 plays — seven linemen still made tackles, led by Kareem’s eight and Tillery’s four. When sophomore tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa went down with what may be a serious knee injury, freshman Jayson Ademilola filled in without pause.

As much as Irish head coach Brian Kelly has said this line does not have the star talent of 2012’s (Stephon Tuitt) or others across the country (Clemson, Auburn, even Michigan), it does have a few playmakers at the top end of its depth.

“That defensive line is relentless,” Kelly said. “We can pour guys at you and keep the pressure on you.”

That is exactly what Notre Dame did. A Wolverines quarterback dropped back to pass 39 times. Statistically, he was at least hurried on nine of those occasions, but the reality was more. Even Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh recognized that dynamic.

“It was good pressure that their front was bringing the entire night,” he said.

There could be more to come. That is not intended as an overreaction or hyperbole. It is simply a recognition of the minimal impacts of junior end Daelin Hayes or sophomore tackle Kurt Hinish in week one. They, along with fifth-year senior tackle Jonathan Bonner, did not get many chances to make big plays, because their linemates were making them already.

It is not a group with the raw soon-to-be-NFL talents of Georgia’s a year ago, not by any means, but to make a game-sealing play straight out of the Bulldogs playbook? That speaks volumes, in this case, appreciated and appreciating volumes.

“It is just something you should expect from our defense, especially our defensive line,” Kareem said. “We are coming after you every day, just getting better, going out there and doing our job.”

Alohi Gilman (No. 11) repeatedly broke up passes intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, here denying a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Irish defense was also burgeoned by a playmaker on the back line, something not seen at Notre Dame in years. Junior Alohi Gilman’s stat line is modest enough, with seven tackles, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss. Yet he was in tight coverage time and time again on third downs. Both those defensed passes came in the red zone, a big part of how the Irish held Michigan’s offense to three points through nearly 58 minutes. On a fourth-and-four near midfield early in the second half, Patterson threw toward tight end Zach Gentry, only for a Gilman blanket to render it harmless.

“He plays with an edge and an attitude and a confidence,” Kelly said. “He’s a guy that has a good sense for the football, makes plays and creates a confidence in that unit in the back end.

“He’s still learning back there, too. He hasn’t arrived yet but he brings a different energy to that group and a confidence that we had been lacking.”

It makes sense Gilman has some ground yet to cover, even if those two passes broken up equal 40 percent of the five from the two safeties positions in 13 games last season. He spent all of 2017 on the scout team. He had not played a competitive game in 21 months. Some rust needs to be knocked off.

“That’s just the beginning,” Gilman said. “The scary thing is, we still haven’t reached the peak of our potential. It was a great confidence booster for us, hopefully carrying it into November.”

The month of Notre Dame horrors, November, is still a ways off. The Irish first need to worry about a couple more genuine challenges in September (at Wake Forest, vs. Stanford) and then there is still another whole page of the calendar, but Gilman’s point makes sense. This may not have been as good as this defense gets, and that is a concept somewhat attributable to its coordinator, Clark Lea.

Lea takes Mike Elko’s straightforward concepts of pressure and makes them even more aggressive.

Yes, Lea is able to do that in part because of how much that defensive line has developed in just the two years since his arrival following the 2016 debacle. He also used it to his advantage. Consider the already-oft-lauded forced fumble. Usual ends Kareem and Hayes lined up inside with Juilan Okwara flanking Hayes on the offensive line’s right and usual tackle Tillery alongside Kareem facing the left tackle. The odd alignment allowed Kareem to run a stunt around Tillery, breaking both free to get to Patterson. Lea wanted to send pressure in a myriad of ways throughout the season opener.

Calling his coordinator “Mr. Cool,” Gilman explained the reminder the defense uses to stay focused when the game might allow for some relaxation. Players repeat the phrase “18 18.”

“That was the amount of time that stopped us from getting to our goal last year,” Gilman said, referring to reaching the College Football Playoff. “We can’t take it for granted — we may be up, but we come into every half like it’s 0-0 ready to go.”

Without trying to determine exactly when Lea figured last year’s three losses were, well, lost, those 18 minutes and 18 seconds presumably come from the late possession that got Georgia to 20 points, the opening few possessions at Miami and the first five minutes of the fourth quarter at Stanford. If not for those lapses, the season could have had an entirely different tone. Even without just two of them, the Irish would have been in the mix for a Playoff bid. Ultimately, Lea has diagnosed those as defensive mistakes and has set out to eliminate them.

When asked specifically about Lea late Saturday night, Kelly praised the entire coaching staff. Defensively, it certainly fits, as the progress spans from the defensive line to the safeties, with junior Jalen Elliott joining Gilman as a starter.

Notre Dame has not had depth on defense like that in awhile. Given it is Sept. 2, let’s leave the timeline that vague for now.

Quick start, strong defense make Notre Dame too much for Michigan

By Douglas FarmerSep 2, 2018
33 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A year ago, a last-minute strip-sack sealed Notre Dame’s first loss of the season. This time, the No. 12 Irish benefited from such dramatics to clinch a 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan.

Junior defensive end Khalid Kareem’s first sack came late in the first quarter. From that point on, it was inevitable he would be a part of another one, based on what he learned on that 16-yard loss. He had timed the Wolverines’ snap count. With less than a minute left in the game, Kareem recognized the count once more, timed his release accordingly, and looped around senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery’s intial pressure. Kareem beat his blocker and forced Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson up into the awaiting Tillery, who knocked the ball loose; senior linebacker Te’von Coney recovered to effectively end the game.

“I was getting a rhythm with their snap count,” Kareem said, describing it as two claps from Patterson to alert center Cesar Ruiz to start the count, a drop of the head by Ruiz, a brief pause and then the snap. “… I got a good jump on the ball, beat the tackle, made the play.”

As much as the Irish offense set the tone early with two touchdowns in the first eight minutes, it was defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s unit that controlled Saturday night. In his first game calling the shots, Lea’s defense allowed only 90 rushing yards (sacks adjusted) on an even 3.0 yards per rush. Through three quarters, the Wolverines had managed 178 total yards and converted just 3-of-9 third downs. It took desperate measures for Michigan’s offense to finally find traction in the fourth quarter, with Patterson completing 6-of-8 passes for 80 yards in the final frame.

“We have to have that kind of (defensive) depth,” Kelly said. “We’re not generally going to get that one singular star player, but we can develop depth in our group and have that kind of defensive structure where we roll out a lot of really good football players.”

The Wolverines needed to take to the air because Notre Dame started so strongly. In his first career start, sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong took his second career carry 13 yards to the end zone fewer than 90 seconds after the opening kickoff.

On the next Irish possession, senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush connected with senior receiver Chris Finke for a 43-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. Another Armstrong touchdown in the second quarter made it 21-3 before Michigan’s Ambry Thomas returned the subsequent kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The Wolverines would not score again until barely two minutes remained. An Irish three-and-out to follow seemed to offer hope for the maize-and-blue, until Kareem, Tillery and Coney counted otherwise.

“When you feel really good about the physicality of your football team, the offensive line and defensive line,” Kelly said, “your quarterback is a spark, and on the perimeter we won some 50/50 battles, that’s a pretty good football team.

“So I think we’ve got a pretty good football team.”

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
Neither Notre Dame nor Michigan began the second half with anything resembling efficiency. Wimbush overthrew junior receiver Chase Claypool and instead found Wolverines cornerback Brandon Watson’s breadbasket.  The next Irish drive was the truest of three-and-outs, gaining no yards before a punt. Michigan, meanwhile, twice turned the ball over on downs before at least pondering field position with a punt after its own three-and-out.

Combined, the two bumbling offenses turned the first 19 offensive snaps of the third quarter into all of 59 yards. Then, Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush sacked Wimbush for a 10-yard loss to bring up third-and-18. The offensive ineptitude seemed primed to persist. Instead, the sack seemed to refocus Wimbush.

“I didn’t think we had enough energy coming out of halftime,” he said. “Somebody needed to change that.”

When Notre Dame needed a big play Saturday night against Michigan’s highly-considered defense, it was usually Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush providing the spark. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Wimbush took that third-down snap and immediately took it up the middle on a designed quarterback draw for 22 yards. Two plays later, he avoided two potential sacks, wheeled into some open space and found a wide open Claypool along the sideline for 19 yards. Two rushes from junior Tony Jones later, Wimbush appeared to throw an over-the-shoulder touchdown to senior receiver Miles Boykin, only for a penalty to wipe out the highlight-reel score. That led to a 48-yard field goal from senior Justin Yoon.

“I just felt we were backed up a little bit too often,” Wimbush said. “That was on my mind, but every time you get into a third-and-long situation, you have to be smart. Obviously, you want to make a great play. I think the offensive line, on the quarterback draw, did a great job of opening it up.”

That may seem to be an anti-climatic conclusion, a field goal to raise the lead to 24-10. In many ways, it was. But Wimbush’s response to Bush’s sack led Notre Dame down the field for the only time in the second half. Of the 69 Irish yards after halftime, 41 came on that drive. If not using the sack to draw from his stats, Wimbush accounted for 43 yards, missing out on 26 more due to that ineligible man downfield flag.

“He played with an edge to him,” Kelly said. “A confidence. He got the game ball tonight. He really had an energy to him, which brought the group with him.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
Notre Dame’s roster lists senior receiver Chris Finke at 5-foot-9 ½ and 180 pounds. Michigan’s puts sophomore defensive back Brad Hawkins at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. There is no situation in which Finke should be able to jump over Hawkins and take what appears to be a sure interception and turn it into a touchdown. Yet, he did.

It would have been a tough snag by Hawkins, needing to read both Finke’s route and Wimbush’s throw perfectly and make a catch in traffic. It was an even more impressive score from the former walk-on.

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Armstrong deserves mention. His debut was inarguably solid. Kareem’s day stands out even more, though. It is only amplified when briefly wondering if the entire defensive line warranted this nominal honor. Consider: Of the line’s 15 tackles, Kareem made eight. Of the line’s 3.5 tackles for loss, Kareem made 1.5 of them, and he combined with Tillery to force that fitting coda of a fumble.

Michigan’s offense spun its wheels for 54 minutes. Patterson was pressured six times total. The Wolverines gained 10 yards on a run just once. Kareem’s development against the run helped set that edge, becoming more of a complete player in the last nine months, knowing that role was awaiting him.

“As long as I go out there and do my job, I feel like I can be the best in the country,” Kareem said in what was actually a modest tone.

STAT OF THE GAME
Wimbush completed 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards with both a touchdown and an interception. Adjusting for sacks, he ran for 77 yards on 17 carries, an average of 4.53 yards per rush. It was not an inherently-explosive performance, but it included big plays both through the air (that Finke touchdown) and on the ground (the third-and-18 conversion). Seven of his 12 completions went for first downs. He rushed for five more.

Counting Armstrong’s four-yard score, the Irish had 22 first downs. Wimbush accounted for 12 of them.

QUOTE OF THE EVENING
Brian Kelly: “Our last two games that we’ve played, we’ve beaten really good defenses and really good personnel in close games, and winning close games against really good football teams, that usually lends itself to you’ve probably got a pretty good football program and keep building it and keep recruiting and keep a healthy culture and organization.

“You should be having the kind of atmosphere we had tonight. Wasn’t that cool? That was as good as I can remember.”

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
13:35 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jafar Armstrong 13-yard rush. Justin Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Michigan 0. (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:25)
7:09 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Finke 43-yard reception from Brandon Wimbush. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Michigan 0. (7 plays, 96 yards, 3:07)

Second Quarter
11:32 — Michigan field goal. Quinn Nordin 28 yards. Notre Dame 14, Michigan 3. (11 plays, 31 yards, 4:30)
3:55 — Notre Dame touchdown. Armstrong 4-yard run. Yoon PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Michigan 3.
3:41 — Michigan touchdown. Ambry Thomas 99-yard kickoff return. Nordin PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Michigan 10.

Third Quarter
3:07 — Notre Dame field goal. Yoon 48 yards. Notre Dame 24, Michigan 10.

Fourth Quarter
2:18 — Michigan touchdown. Karan Higdon 3-yard run. Quinn PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Michigan 17. (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:49)