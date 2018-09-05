Getty Images

The time may already be now for Notre Dame’s freshmen

By Douglas FarmerSep 5, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Four Notre Dame freshmen played in the 24-17 victory over Michigan last weekend. Many more than that will debut against Ball State on Saturday.

That is in part because of the lower level of competition. No matter how one looks at it, the Irish simply should not face the same challenge or pressure against a team that went 2-10 last year compared to a top-15 opponent like Michigan. That creates an opportunity for a handful of inexperienced players, just as it always has.

This year is different, as has been abstractly discussed at length. The NCAA now allows players to take the field in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility. This will allow some to get a taste of experience this year without unnecessarily shortening their careers. It will bring added depth to Notre Dame’s special teams and defensive line later in the season. It will give a carrot to chase for an injured player like sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who knows if his rehab goes well, he could get back on the field yet in 2018.

There are, of course, those who would have played anyway, beginning with the four who did so against the Wolverines: receiver Kevin Austin, defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola, linebacker Bo Bauer and safety Houston Griffith.

While it is conceivable the vast majority of the 23 other Irish freshmen follow their lead this weekend, only a handful of them will see genuine action throughout the season, as in more than four games. Looking at the last three years, Notre Dame has played between 10 and 12 freshmen each season, with 75 percent of them doing so from the fall’s outset.

2015: 11 total freshmen, with 10 of them playing in at least one of the year’s first two games (at Texas, vs. Virginia). The exception? Quarterback Brandon Wimbush providing emergency depth once Malik Zaire broke his ankle.
2016: 12 total with seven playing right away. Another, cornerback Troy Pride, eventually saw extensive action as injuries ravaged the secondary. Khalid Kareem, meanwhile, played in only four games but lost a year of eligibility.
2017: 10 total with eight in the first couple. Kicker Jonathan Doerer needed to regain some strength after hitting the proverbial wall in preseason practice and running back C.J. Holmes was activated to ease the load on some nicked-up ball carriers.

Even with the rule change, similar numbers will likely do more than mop-up against the likes of Ball State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh. That is, in part, due to them theoretically being better than their counterparts may have been in previous years, thus forcing the issue the old-fashioned way.

“A lot of those younger guys, we feel have the ability,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said back at the start of preseason practice when discussing how much deeper this roster is than in years past. “… Our depth is in that 65-85 range, which is going to show itself in special teams.”

With the greatest challenge of most of the first month in the rearview mirror, that depth should indeed start to show itself.

“We’ve got a pretty good plan moving forward how we’re going to use players,” Kelly said Tuesday. “We’ll see how that pans out over the next few weeks.”

That began with Ademilola, whether or not Tagovailoa-Amosa broke his foot or not. Notre Dame had already identified Ademilola as next man in at a position where a surplus of depth is inconceivable.

Playing Bauer on special teams all season makes sense, considering he is also the backup to senior linebacker Te’von Coney. If Coney can or needs to come off the field, it will be Bauer who replaces him. Similarly, Austin forced his way into the receiver rotation this preseason, now the first option in place of senior Miles Boykin. Griffith could end up a starting safety by the end of the month, quite frankly.

Who is next?

That would be linebacker Shayne Simon, no longer in the mix just at rover, but also behind fifth-year Drue Tranquill and sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath at buck linebacker, per the depth chart released Tuesday.

“We just think [Simon is] a really good player that has good instincts,” Kelly said. “I think [defensive coordinator Clark Lea] feels comfortable, as I do, with that three-technique predominantly kicked his way that we can call a game and let him run and hit and play the position for us if need be.”

Then comes Justin Ademilola, Jayson’s twin brother at defensive end. The drop end position may seem set with juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara, but adding more depth along the line is always a good thing and Kelly picked up the mantle long carried by defensive line coach Mike Elston, insisting the lesser-recruited twin is nearly just as ready to play.

“He’s really close,” Kelly said. “… They’ve got really good football instincts, so you can play off that a lot quicker, and you can accelerate the teaching and the learning when they come in with some really good football instincts.”

With defensive line in mind, another trip to the injury list would presumably mean it is time for tackle Ja’Mion Franklin to join the fray, so getting some early work would not be a surprise.

The same thought process applies to running back, where it would seem C’Bo Flemister has the edge over Jahmir Smith. If one of sophomore Jafar Armstrong, junior Tony Jones or (eventually) senior Dexter Williams were to sprain an ankle, those carries would not all fall to sophomore Avery Davis. That just is not his role in the offense. At least some would go to the freshmen. Given the nature of football, at least one sprained ankle or pulled hamstring is likely. (See: 2017.)

At this point, deferring to the depth chart turns the attention to slot receivers Joe Wilkins and Lawrence Keys, listed in that order behind senior Chris Finke, and cornerback TaRiq Bracy, elevated to the two-deep by Shaun Crawford’s torn ACL. (One other freshman is listed in the two-deep, Jarrett Patterson at left tackle, but that is only nominal. Junior right guard Tommy Kraemer would be the actual next-man-up at left tackle should junior Liam Eichenberg go down.)

This is the usual time when the freshmen expected to contribute get their first or second tastes of action. That has not changed with the new NCAA rule. It just means much of the rest of the class will make cameos, as well.

By this space’s count, 10 freshmen played in the 2015 opener at Texas and seven of them played again at Virginia: Josh Adams, Nick Coleman, Nicco Fertitta, Alizé Mack, C.J. Sanders, Jerry Tillery and Justin Yoon. Equanimeous St. Brown, Te’von Coney and Dexter Williams played in only the opener.

Seven freshmen played in 2016’s opener, a home game against the Longhorns: Chase Claypool, Jalen Elliott, Daelin Hayes, Julian Love, Julian Okwara, Kevin Stepherson and Devin Studstill. They all played the second week, as well, against Nevada, as did four others: the aforementioned Khalid Kareem, Jamir Jones, Javon McKinley and Donte Vaughn.

Aside from Doerer (seven games) and Holmes (8), last year’s contributing freshmen all played at least 11 games, including both of the first two against Temple and eventual national runner-up Georgia: Jordan Genmark Heath, Robert Hainsey, Kurt Hinish, Cole Kmet, Isaiah Robertson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Brock Wright and Michael Young.

Notre Dame’s kickoff woes go beyond the kicker

By Douglas FarmerSep 4, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Going up 14-0 with touchdowns on each of its first two possessions should have set up Notre Dame to put away Michigan early on Saturday. It did not, as the Wolverines hung around long enough to make the final two minutes interesting before falling 24-17. Coming out ahead eliminated much, if not all, of the concern about the unnecessarily close contest, but the Irish are still aware they could have had a less stressful night.

“What we learned is that we have to finish off an opponent,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “We had opportunities to put Michigan in a very difficult position, and we did not. I think we learned a lot from that experience.

“When we see an opportunity to put an opponent away, we’ve got to have a dominant mindset and be able to do that.”

A large part of the Wolverines’ ability to hang around tied directly to subpar play from the Irish special teams. Michigan’s first-quarter field goal came as a result of starting a drive on the plus-41 yard line thanks to a whiffed punt from Irish fifth-year captain Tyler Newsome. After Notre Dame responded with a touchdown, the Wolverines scored one of their own with a 99-yard kickoff return.

Not much time needs to be spent worrying about Newsome. Removing the shanked 25-yard punt, he averaged 49.8 yards on his other five, sending two for touchbacks and dropping two more within the 20-yard line. He hit one punt wrong, nothing more than that.

Kickoff troubles, though, seem to start with sophomore kicker Jonathan Doerer’s nerves.

”As we continue to grow the attention to detail on special teams, we have guys that are anxious and need to just continue to focus on our process and relax and just have an attention to detail,” Kelly said. “There’s certainly a lot of really good players on that group, but the attention to detail is not where it needs to be.”

Kelly refers to plural players because Doerer’s poor kickoffs were not helped by strong coverage. As it pertains to Doerer, he will retain kickoff duties, rather than hand those over to senior kicker Justin Yoon. Yoon handled the last two kickoffs Saturday, sending both for touchbacks.

“I don’t want to use Justin Yoon,” Kelly said. “We needed to get [Doerer] right. Obviously he got in his own way, and he’s a talented played. We needed to go rescue him and get him out of the game. He wasn’t throwing strikes, but he’s going back in, and he’s going to kick off and he’s going to get it right. He’s a talented player.”

The disappointing kickoff coverage likely traces to a lack of practice. According to Kelly, Notre Dame went through a live kickoff just once in preseason practice. Logically, that was to avoid unnecessary injury and to focus on other areas of the game, but it clearly was not enough, even if claiming just one may have been a bit of hyperbole.

“Our attention to detail needs to get better on kickoff coverage, certainly,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces that are very simply fixed. Part of that is on me.”

The one bright spot on special teams — well, two, considering Kelly specifically praised junior long snapper John Shannon on Tuesday — was junior receiver Chase Claypool and his two tackles on punt return coverage. It was a return to a role he excelled in as a freshman but did not attempt much at all in 2017.

“Chase is maturing as a player,” Kelly said. “And quite frankly, understanding his importance to our football team and recognizing that he can make an impact in those areas. I’m proud of his development in the sense that he recognizes he has a talent that can help our football team.”

ON OFFENSIVE LINE COMMUNICATION
According to the stat sheet, Michigan sacked Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush twice and hurried him three times. The reality is ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich were in the backfield much more often than that, along with linebacker Devin Bush.

Yet, Kelly was overall pleased with how the line performed.

“They made mistakes. [Michigan has] good players, and that’s a tough scheme,” Kelly said. “But they overcame it with great communication. They helped each other. There was a lot going on. We were sliding together. Those guys were working well together.

“Very rarely was [sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey or junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg] left out on an island. Somebody was sliding their way. There was a back that was over there. A tight end would kick. The center would push the guard off. In unison, that group was working really well together.”

BY THE WAY
Notre Dame moved up four spots to No. 8 in the AP poll today while the Wolverines fell back to No. 21. Florida State left the poll after Monday night’s blowout by Virginia Tech, who moved up to No. 12. USC dropped two spots to No. 17.

Remember, this poll has no effect on bowl games or the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Facing a tough weekend after a strong start

By Douglas FarmerSep 4, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Strength of schedule considerations are difficult to accurately measure, but they come down to one core point: It is beneficial when Notre Dame’s opponents win their other games. They did that this weekend with just one genuine exception, and that was arguably the most-entertaining game of the bunch.

Michigan (0-1): The Wolverines lost. That is well-known by now. They gained a nothing-to-write-home-about 307 total yards, but a large portion of that came when the game was already somewhat decided. Whether that inadequate production was caused by the Irish defense or was merely the tangible effect of an inept offense is an unanswerable debate as long as there is only the one data point.

Fortunately, Western Michigan visits Ann Arbor at 12 p.m. ET (FS1). The Broncos gave up 560 yards and 55 points last week. Most of that damage came on the ground. Even though favored by 27.5 points, Michigan should not be expected to match those totals. Simply exceeding the numbers seen at Notre Dame would speak well of the Irish defense. A combined point total over/under of 51.5 indicates the Wolverines should win 39-13.

Ball St. (1-0): It is a fool’s errand to take too much away from the stats posted during a 42-6 win over FCS-level Central Connecticut State, but it is still impressive to see the Cardinals both rushed and passed for more than 300 yards.

A 33.5-point underdog, Ball State may not reach 300 yards with its total offense at Notre Dame (3:30 ET; NBC). The over/under of 61.5 points sets up for a 47-14 Irish victory.

Vanderbilt (1-0): The Commodores were favored by just a field goal against Middle Tennessee State. They won by 35-7. Little statistically stood out, gaining 346 yards and averaging 4.6 yards per rush are middling numbers, but Vanderbilt scored at least one touchdown in each quarter and controlled the game throughout.

Remembering that original spread, it may feel like an over-correction to see the Commodores now as 10-point favorites against Nevada (12 p.m. ET; SEC Network), but the Wolfpack is nothing but a below-average Mountain West team. Vanderbilt may not score enough to reach the over/under of 61.5, but the Commodores also may not give up enough for Nevada to help that cause, either. Simply put, 31-21 feels too high scoring.

Wake Forest freshman quarterback Sam Hartman’s debut was solid enough to throw further doubt on junior Kendall Hinton reclaiming the role when he returns from a three-game suspension. (AP Photo/Veronica Dominach)

Wake Forest (1-0): On one hand the Demon Deacons needed overtime to survive a trip to Tulane, 23-17. On the other hand, Wake Forest freshman quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 31-of-51 passing while adding 64 yards on 13 rushes. His debut should be considered nothing less than a success.

Things will actually get easier for Hartman this week, facing FCS-level Towson (12 ET; ACC Network).

Stanford (1-0): The Cardinal got revenge for an early-season loss a year ago by topping San Diego State 31-10, but the attention focused on Bryce Love’s ineffectiveness. The Heisman hopeful took 18 carries for … 29 yards. Yet, Stanford cruised, with much of the credit landing at the feet of receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who caught six passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinal will look to serve another dish cold with USC’s arrival (8:30 p.m.; Fox). The home-field advantage gives Stanford a 3.5-point edge with an over/under of 54 hinting at a 28-25 conclusion.

Virginia Tech (1-0): Sometimes you get one so right it was actually wrong. Some, including this space, may have expected the Hokies defense to be better than given credit for. (“Underestimating defensive coordinator Bud Foster to the tune of 32 points feels a bit risky.”) No one anticipated Virginia Tech crushing Florida State in front of a Seminoles crowd, 24-3. The win, combined with Miami’s debacle at LSU, establishes the Hokies as an ACC title game contender.

Those hopes will not be endangered this weekend with a visit from William & Mary (2 ET; ACC Network).

Pittsburgh (1-0): Panthers fans may be feeling a bit confident after they cruised past Albany, 33-7, and watched Penn State struggle to slip past Appalachian State. That overlooks two facts: Pittsburgh’s win was not as utterly-lopsided as that score may indicate, boosted by a touchdown return on the opening kickoff and lacking any second-half points. And the Mountaineers are a tough FBS-level team at this point, consistently favored to win the Sun Belt. They are no longer an FCS shocker a la 2007.

That Pennsylvania pride should come crashing down to earth Saturday (8 ET; ABC). Do not be surprised to see the Nittany Lions cover the 8.5-point edge easily. If the game approaches the over/under of 58, it will not be in line with a 33-24 final, but rather Penn State will approach or break 40.

Navy (0-1): As expected, flying halfway across an ocean to face a team already with a game under its belt bode poorly for the Midshipmen, losing 59-41 at Hawaii. They gave up an uncharacteristic 522 yards, largely spurred by the Warriors’ passing game. Hawaii averaged 10.4 yards per attempt while gaining 436 through the air.

Memphis likes to pass, too, finishing 2017 averaging 335 yards through the air per game, seventh in the country. While trouncing Mercer last week, the Tigers threw for 428. They look likely to beat Navy by more than the expected 4.5 points, though the game should also top the over/under of 71 (3:30 ET; CBSSN).

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson did not play all of the Wildcats’ season opener. Until he does, questions and concerns about his ACL will linger. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Northwestern (1-0): Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald created more questions than he did provide answers when he rotated senior quarterback Clayton Thorson with junior T. J. Green in Thursday’s 31-27 victory at Purdue. Fitzgerald said Thorson was not on a pitch count, but perhaps a series count. Either way, the offense struggled with Green, keeping the Boilermakers around longer than necessary.

More than how Northwestern fares against Duke (12 p.m. ET; ESPNU), despite being favored by three with an over/under of 48.5 making a 26-23 final logical, it will be more worthwhile to note how much Thorson does — or, more precisely, does not — play.

Florida State (0-1): The Seminoles looked every part the 7-6 team they were last year, returned quarterback and new coaching staff notwithstanding, as Virginia Tech rolled to that 24-3 victory. It should not be a concern this week, though, with a visit from FCS-level Samford (7:20 ET; ACC Network).

Syracuse (1-0): The Orange opened the season on the road at a tough Group of Five opponent and had little trouble beating Western Michigan, 55-42. Syracuse jumped out to a 34-7 halftime lead, at which point head coach Dino Babers sat senior quarterback Eric Dungey. As the Broncos mounted a comeback, Babers waited to return to Dungey to, as he put it afterward, test his team’s response to adversity.

It was good enough, but perhaps not by as much as it should have been. That will not be tested again this weekend with a visit from Wagner (3:30 ET; ACC Network).

USC (1-0): Heralded-freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels did not throw his first touchdown pass until the fourth quarter against UNLV, but at that point the Trojans still needed it, leading only 19-14 before Daniels connected with freshman receiver and high school teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown. Daniels finished with 282 yards on 22-of-35 passing with St. Brown catching seven of those for 98 yards, both team-highs.

The trip to Stanford should test both, certainly more than the Rebels did, despite their best efforts to keep it close through three quarters. A 43-21 final does not exactly sound like USC squeaked by.

12 p.m. ET Saturday: Western Michigan at Michigan on FS1; Nevada at Vanderbilt on SECN; Towson at Wake Forest on ACCN; Duke at Northwestern on ESPNU.
2 p.m. ET: William & Mary at Virginia Tech on ACCN.
3:30 ET: Ball State at Notre Dame on NBC; Memphis at Navy on CBSSN; Wagner at Syracuse on ACCN.
7:20 ET: Samford at Florida State on ACCN.
8 ET: Penn State at Pittsburgh on ABC.
8:30 ET: USC at Stanford on Fox.

Favorites: Michigan -27.5; Vanderbilt -10; Stanford -3.5; Northwestern -3.
Underdogs: Ball St. +33.5; Pittsburgh +8.5; Navy +4.5; USC +3.5.

Questions for the Week: Who can kick off? Will Notre Dame’s nickel package change with time?

By Douglas FarmerSep 3, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame already knows how it will attempt to replace sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the field. That duty falls to freshman Jayson Ademilola more than anybody else, with senior Micah Dew-Treadway also getting a chance at the first competitive reps of his career. That is not an injury needing further analysis.

It would seem the effects of senior defensive back Shaun Crawford’s ACL tear shouldn’t, either, but with a week of time to think about it, the depth chart impact may not be as straightforward.

When the Irish had just days to adjust their defense for Michigan after losing the starting nickel back, the preference was to embrace whatever solution would provide the best short-term answer. Now, Notre Dame can look a little further down the road.

Who will be the starting nickel back? His backup? In Saturday’s 24-17 victory over No. 14 Michigan, senior Nick Coleman joined the secondary when the nickel package was needed. Considering the Wolverines relied on a tight end-heavy offense, Coleman was not called upon often, and a backup was never genuinely shown. The expectations were that would be freshman Houston Griffith.

The likelihood is that pecking order continues moving forward, leaving junior Jalen Elliott starting at safety. But at some point, there will be an impetus to getting Griffith on the field while still having Coleman’s physicality involved. That could lead to Griffith at nickel, Coleman at safety and Elliott knocked a notch down in that rotation.

This was not the greatest concern against Michigan, and even if it was, the Irish had less than a week to adapt after Crawford’s injury. Double — and, as time works, triple — that time and Notre Dame may land on a different long-term conclusion.

Who will handle kickoffs? Because that was a debacle and a disaster rolled into one, and entirely avoidable, it would seem.

Sophomore Jonathan Doerer sent his first kickoff out of bounds. On his second, he picked up a personal foul for a late hit. His third stayed in bounds and there were no penalties, which is a facetiously-optimistic way of saying Wolverines return man Ambry Thomas took the kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Senior Justin Yoon handled the two remaining kickoffs, sending both for touchbacks.

“You can’t kick the ball down the middle of the field without proper hang time,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “That’s number one. Number two, we have somebody that goes to the ball that folded way too far inside, and somebody is there to make him right, didn’t make him right.

“We’ve got to coach it better and we’ll get it coached better.”

So the touchdown does not lie entirely at Doerer’s foot, but the majority of the concern does.

Why doesn’t Yoon just handle all kicking duties? After his 2016 season, there was reason to believe Yoon was overworked and that negatively affected his place-kicking. Thus, Kelly and newly-hired special teams coordinator Brian Polian found Doerer late in the subsequent recruiting cycle.

Why not kick off into the end zone every time? It concedes field position at the 25-yard line. Yes, with new fair catch rules, that is even more likely already, but it is not a sure thing if the kick is kept in play. Notre Dame would like Doerer to place the kickoff right in front of the goal line, with proper hang time, to force the returner to make a decision. If he chooses to return, and the coverage unit sticks to its design, then the Irish should be able to force field position worse than the 25-yard line.

Doerer got off to a slow start last season, too. It was chalked up to freshman jitters and/or fatigue. That excuse is not available this year.

Is Michigan’s offense as bad as it looked? Of Notre Dame’s opponents, four kick off Saturday in the early slot, including the Wolverines against Western Michigan. The Broncos gave up 55 points to Syracuse last week. It will be worth watching just to see if Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson can find the end zone in the game’s first 57 minutes. If so, then that speaks well of the Irish defense. If not, then a data point against a more formidable offense is needed before making any further comparisons of Clark Lea’s defense to 2012’s or even last year’s.

And a reminder, polls don’t matter. New top-25 rankings will be released Tuesday. Notre Dame will move up into the top 10. It has no consequence. The first meaningful poll comes Oct. 30 from the College Football Playoff selection committee. All others offer nothing but talking points and context.

Leftovers & Links: Whether he is a RB or a WR, Armstrong looks to make plays for Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerSep 3, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
One moment he is a running back, the next a receiver. That isn’t just sophomore Jafar Armstrong on the field during Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. That is also Armstrong after the game answering questions.

His excellent preseason practice, highlighted by near-weekly public praise from Irish head coach Brian Kelly, earned Armstrong the start over junior Tony Jones. That led to Armstrong getting a hand-off on the game’s seventh play from scrimmage, taking it 13 yards for his first career score. He finished with 35 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. That was the running back.

“If scoring two touchdowns is my part, I’m happy for that,” Armstrong said.

It was not a surprise to him that he would start. The coaching staff tipped him off nearly two weeks ago, per Armstrong. He spent the next week peppering teammates with questions about their first starts until concluding it was just football as always.

Treating football the same at all times is a large part of what made getting Armstrong involved such a priority. Rather than treat his freshman year merely as time on the sidelines, he looked at it as a prolonged audition.

“Any way that you can get yourself seen, no matter where it is, you do it,” he said. “My goal last year, I’m not playing, I said, when it’s my time to get reps, I’m going to go every single rep 100 percent so it shows on film and coach Kelly, [offensive coordinator Chip] Long and [running backs coach Autry] Denson, whoever sees it, and I get noticed.”

It worked. If Armstrong had not shown an unexpected level of endurance, he may not have been the staff’s choice to bolster depth at running back, moving him over from receiver. There was an inherent risk to making that switch, nonetheless.

Receivers operate largely in open spaces, especially when compared to running backs and their interactions with defensive linemen. Reading the field is a completely different task from one position to the other. The figurative books may be the same language, but they are different genres. That can often be the downfall of a receiver making a backfield cameo. Not for Armstrong, the running back.

“[His vision is] better than we had imagined,” Kelly said Saturday. “… As we continue to develop, he’s only going to be a better football player. That’s why we were okay playing him right away, and not waiting on him.”

Not that some receiver habits are still not prevalent in Armstrong’s game, and not just in his pass-catching skills that showed themselves in two receptions for 11 yards this weekend. He still runs like a receiver, exposing a bigger target to opposing linebackers such as Wolverines junior Devin Bush, whom Armstrong credited with landing a “couple good hits.” Kelly mentioned the need for lowered pad level in Saturday’s postgame, but Armstrong did not need to hear the reminder. Bush had already made it pretty clear.

“I did a below average job of pad level today,” Armstrong said. “I was getting it, getting pushed back. I wasn’t trying to think about it. I was trying to go out, first start.”

Here, Armstrong betrays some of his greenness at the position by outright admitting it.

“I am a little raw at running back. I’ve only been playing it since March. There are a bunch of things I have to work on.”

But ask Armstrong if he is a receiver or a running back, and he does not even consider hedging.

“I’m definitely a running back.”

Nine carries may not seem like much, but junior Tony Jones only exceeded his Saturday workload once last year, when he took all of 10 carries against Wake Forest. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BUT NOT THE ONLY RUNNING BACK
If you’re reading this space, you probably watched the Irish victory Saturday. You probably remember senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush had some longer runs, so you figure he was the team’s leading rusher. Who was second?

No, not Armstrong with his two touchdowns. Rather, Jones took nine carries for 45 yards, an even 5.0 yards per rush average. His first carry came in the second quarter, and Jones promptly took it for 12 yards and a first down, adding seven more on the next two plays.

While starting Armstrong undoubtedly was primarily due to his playmaking, there was some intentionality of reserving Jones for a little bit.

“It really helps us with Tony, because as you can see when he gets in there, he’s physical,” Kelly said of the 5-foot-11, 220-pound back. “We were knocking some guys out of the game because of his physicality when he’s fresh.”

The split in running back carries may fluctuate between 50/50 and wildly toward Armstrong over the next few weeks, but Jones’ quiet contributions made it clear Saturday that Notre Dame has multiple complete backs this season. None of them are the caliber of Josh Adams, but the rotation may spare them the nagging injuries that limited Adams throughout 2017’s second half.

ON WIMBUSH AND BOOK AND RB INDIFFERENCE
It seemed too coincidental to be actual coincidence, but all indications are Armstrong’s two touchdowns coming on junior quarterback Ian Book’s only two snaps really is nothing more than happenstance.

At the end of the first Irish drive, Wimbush drew a face-masking personal foul penalty on Michigan. More than a grab-and-twist, defensive back Tyree Kinnel’s hand slipped inside the facemask. Wimbush described it as, “My eye got gouged out.”

In came Book.

Armstrong had no idea.

“I had no clue what happened,” he said before asking the media if Wimbush had been hurt. “I got back [to the huddle] and saw Ian. … I was as surprised seeing Ian come in as you guys.”

On what looked to be a read-option play, Book gave the ball to Armstrong who enjoyed the rewards of the offensive line’s large hole.

When Armstrong found the end zone in the second quarter, it was again from Book and Armstrong was again surprised, but that rendition may have been more planned. It resulted in a traditional handoff from four yards out.

“There’s a package set up for [Book] in short yardage and in some blue-zone situations where we think he can handle some direct snap offense, pro-style, that really fits him,” Kelly said Sunday. “… We want to keep him involved in the game. Brandon is going to run the ball a lot this year. He’s going to need a blow here and there. That’s why it’s important we have those packages in there so [Book is] always feeling the football in some fashion, getting him in the game, keeping him ready.”

One can safely presume Book’s pro-style package includes more than just turning and giving the ball to Armstrong, even if that was all coincidence revealed in the opener.

