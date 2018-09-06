Things To Learn: Chance to see all three Notre Dame quarterbacks

One might presume Notre Dame’s matchup this weekend has been circled on a few calendars for a while now. Not just those of Ball State alumni and fans throughout Indiana, but also the September pages of the Irish freshmen and understudies. Perhaps it is presumptuous to already speak of a Notre Dame blowout, but anything less than a three-possession victory would be quite the surprise.

Once leading by three possessions at or just after halftime, the Irish coaching staff will presumably turn to the second-string, namely one backup who had and has greater aspirations than mop-up duty against the Cardinals this season, one who will get that chance at some point or another, given the realities of football.

Junior quarterback Ian Book may have hoped to shine last week against Michigan, but that moment did not arrive. This weekend should show Book really can run “the entire offense at a high level,” to use Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s words.

If asked, Kelly would likely still deem Book “1B” rather than a backup quarterback, citing his proven ability to lead the Irish to victory. Kelly’s well-intentioned deference there may not be inaccurate, but it is also far from precise. Book is clearly Notre Dame’s backup, but he is a needed one. The 24-17 victory against the Wolverines proved that, when Irish senior Brandon Wimbush needed to head to the sideline despite having just run Notre Dame into the red zone.

“If we have to put [Book] in the game, the example of when Brandon got his eye poked, he can run the entire offense at a high level,” Kelly said.

In that moment, Book simply made one (correct) read and handed off the ball for a 13-yard touchdown scamper from sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong. Kelly has said, and Wimbush reiterated Saturday, that Book has a specific package catered to him.

“That’s one of the packages, one of those formations where he’s able to make those throws,” Wimbush said.

How much does that playsheet differ from the one offensive coordinator Chip Long uses for Wimbush? An early lead Saturday should give a few possessions of an opportunity to learn that with Book leading the way. It will not inherently be a moment to run down the clock and ease up on the scoreboard, as there is undeniable benefit to getting the backup quarterback repetitions outside of moments when trainers are looking at the starter’s eye.

Once Book notches a few possessions, the Irish should turn to freshman Phil Jurkovec. How will he look in his debut?

This is the most-obvious application of the NCAA’s shift regarding eligibility concerns. The likelihood of Jurkovec playing a few series or even a quarter in a blowout led this space to predict Book will attempt fewer than 75 passes this season, his 2017 total. Expecting him to fall short of that mark was both a statement of belief in Wimbush’s progress and an acknowledgement Jurkovec will take some or all of the 18 attempts Book received last year in mop-up moments.

If Notre Dame is indeed up 24 points or more in the fourth quarter, it will be safe to assume the defense will not give up more than two scores, even if the offense outright stalls. That kind of cushion should give the coaching staff ample comfort in trotting out the true freshman, and thus give Irish fans plenty of reason to stay tuned through the fourth quarter.

This is not to ask Notre Dame to run up the score. Doing so against the Cardinals will serve no greater good, but this is to ask Kelly and Long to let Jurkovec do more than take the snap and hand off to a running back. Seeing him go through a few live progressions and perhaps risk a pass or two into tight coverage would be appreciated, as it is unlikely much of Jurkovec is seen in October or November.

Jurkovec may be working behind the second-string offensive line, a unit rarely seen en masse. This does not provide the window to the future like a few possessions of Jurkovec will — if for no other reason than the five line positions do not turn over wholesale like the one player at quarterback does — but it may give some idea of the depth up front. Currently, only sophomore Josh Lugg can be viewed as viable and reliable depth. Every live rep he can get before being desperately needed will further ready him.

When sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey needed to receive an IV last weekend, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer moved out to tackle and Lugg stepped in at guard. The line’s efficiency did not drop off much, but it was clear Lugg was new to the field, just a bit out of step. He deservedly remains the failsafe in most injury situations, but that makes for only six linemen.

The rest of the second-unit: freshman left tackle Jarrett Patterson, sophomore left guard Dillan Gibbons, senior center Trevor Ruhland and sophomore right tackle Aaron Banks.

Patterson likely would not play in any situation but an emergency if not for the same NCAA rule benefitting Jurkovec. Along with the sophomores Gibbons and Banks, a few series of solid pass protection against live competition should offer a bright forecast for both this and next seasons’ line depth and the overall performance a year or two after that.

Irish junior cornerback Troy Pride finished with four tackles in Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory against Michigan. More notably, he broke up no passes, though not from a lack of good coverage. He should face more tests, and more opportunities, against Ball State. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Looking elsewhere from the offense and the backups, the Irish cornerback duo of juniors Julian Love and Troy Pride may actually be tested this weekend.

At the least, they will have to do much more than they did last week and probably more than they will next week against Vanderbilt. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 yards per pass attempt, but if generously removing the 52-yard completion Love gave up to start the second half, that drops to 5.6 yards per attempt. That figure encapsulates much of Michigan’s difficulty moving the ball Saturday.

Ball State junior quarterback Riley Neal, meanwhile, averaged 8.6 yards per attempt, picking apart Central Connecticut State’s defense with the help of his receivers, sophomore Justin Hall, senior Corey Lacanaria and freshman Yo’Heinz Tyler. Such efficiency should not be expected again at Notre Dame, but Hall is a genuine talent who could portend how the Irish will handle Wake Forest sophomore dynamo Greg Dortch, and Tyler’s 6-foot-4 reach will be a good test case for when Stanford’s towering junior J.J. Arcega-Whiteside arrives in South Bend.

Speaking of Stanford, USC visits The Farm on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Whoever wins also gets the honor of being Notre Dame’s second-toughest game remaining, behind the Oct. 6 trip to Virginia Tech.

The Cardinal are now favored by six points, that spread moving more than two points in its favor over the last couple days.

Notre Dame’s offensive line could benefit from struggles with Michigan’s pass rush

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich broke through Notre Dame’s offensive line much of last weekend. With the Irish winning 24-17, nonetheless, his successes against two first-time full-time starters at tackle caused no long-term damage, instead perhaps the exact opposite.

As a defense, the Wolverines managed seven tackles for loss for 33 yards, including two sacks. Winovich accounted for half of that on his own, with 3.5 of his six tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage, costing Notre Dame 16 yards, including six on a sack.

“He’s such a fast, athletic player, [sophomore tackle Robert Hainsey and junior tackle Liam Eichenberg] didn’t feel overwhelmed,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He’s just so quick and athletic.”

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich hounded Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush much of last Saturday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If Michigan had won, Winovich’s success with quickness and athleticism could be viewed as a task failed. Instead, it is an evening to learn form.

“I don’t think they feel as though their confidence has been diminished as much as they feel like both of them had a chance to work against two outstanding players in [Rashan] Gary and Winovich, so I think they leave the game feeling like they really got challenged more than they got beaten up.”

Barring an unforeseen and nearly unprecedented breakout from an end on one of Notre Dame’s 11 remaining opponents, the Wolverines defensive line was far and away the toughest the Irish will face this season. While Winovich had his successes, Hainsey and Eichenberg survived it without the greatest scathing, a loss.

Hainsey may see less time moving forward, albeit as a result of his fitness and build, not as a byproduct of struggling at points against Gary and Winovich. Looking at Notre Dame’s roster, Hainsey is an outlier among offensive linemen. Eichenberg weighs 308 pounds. Fifth-year left guard Alex Bars weights 315 and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher is listed at 306. Junior right guard Tommy Kraemer tilts the scales at 316, while sophomore backup guard Josh Lugg is 314.

Hainsey comes in at 295, not quite the same behemoth, even if usually quite technically sound.

“He’s a guy that would benefit not having an overload of snaps right now,” Kelly said. “He’s 296 pounds. He’s a guy that has had problems keeping weight on. He’s a guy we don’t need to push. We need to be smart with him.”

Kelly insisted this does not derive from the calf strain Hainsey suffered in preseason practice that greatly limited him for two weeks. Rather, this is using the long view, wanting to avoid wearing Hainsey down before the season’s second half. In retrospect, perhaps this thought process was part of the logic to his timeshare with Kraemer at right tackle in 2017. At the time, no one on this side of the podium considered that as a possibility because it was so surprising to see a true freshman emerge as a pseudo-starter at all.

“At his size, we feel like we can rotate people in there and keep him fresh throughout the year,” Kelly said. “We’re really thinking about the long haul.”

In that case, the obvious addition to the rotation is the same player who stepped in when Hainsey needed an IV in Saturday’s third quarter — that likely was tied to the fitness lost to his strained calf. Kraemer moved out to tackle and Lugg stepped in at guard.

If either Hainsey or Eichenberg is injured, the Irish coaching staff plans to move Kraemer to that spot and insert Lugg into the starting lineup. In that respect, he is the practical backup in three different contingencies, so getting him some repetitions serves a purpose beyond just resting Hainsey.

“This is going to be a matter of him continuing to get a little more time each and every week and getting more comfortable,” Kelly said. “He’s got to settle down a little bit and get into the flow of things.

“We like Josh. We think he’s going to be a good player.”

Of all weekends to get the reserves some run, this is the most likely. That applies beyond the offensive line.

Given some of the preseason hype, it was mildly surprising to see so little of freshman Houston Griffith in the defensive secondary against Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson. Per Kelly, Griffith continues to split his time between safety and nickel back, with Notre Dame likely needing him at both positions.

“I don’t think we have the luxury to just settle him in at one position because there’s competition,” Kelly said. “We made the decision to cross-train him in the hope that that gets him more playing time. The only thing that he lacks is real snaps.

“When we get these kinds of situations, we try to decide are you better off just leaving it at one position or do you try to cross-train him and get him more reps. We think he’s going to be a better player by playing.”

ON CONCUSSION PROTOCOL
When senior tight end Alizé Mack took a shoulder to the head in last weekend’s first quarter and took some time to get to his feet, it was a given he would enter the concussion protocol. Given Mack’s history with concussions and the overall needed sensitivity to the injury in 2018, it surprised at least one member of the media (read: yours truly) when he returned to the game at all, let alone within a quarter.

A combination of advanced medical equipment and more available personnel made that possible.

“A medical tent allows us to immediately get to somebody that may have a head injury,” Kelly said. “Then, with eye scan, which can give us immediate feedback on whether somebody can protect themselves and the immediate feedback on a computer to see what their testing shows.

“We were able to work through a concussion protocol (with Mack) in under a half hour, and I mean all the stages.”

Throughout that process, Kelly said the medical staff kept him updated on Mack’s progress and possible availability.

And In That Corner … The Ball State Cardinals

When it comes to MACtion, even the most-devout midweek viewer usually skips games involving Ball State. The Cardinals have won three conference games total since 2014 and have not posted a winning record since going 10-3 the year prior.

Thus, even an avid college football fan does not inherently know much about No. 8 Notre Dame’s opponent this weekend. This is where Ryan O’Gara of the Star Press comes in …

DF: I will admit, I always start this off thanking my counterpart for both the time and the thought needed for the answers, but that sentiment may be even more true this week. To be blunt, I do not follow Ball State much (read: at all). While just keeping a finger on the national pulse can keep me informed about Michigan and Florida State, and even Navy and Syracuse, I rarely find myself reading anything about the Cardinals. Obviously, this year is the exception.

That said, you certainly know Ball State. How many years have you been on the beat at this point?

RO: This is my second season covering Ball State full-time. I have helped out on coverage at various points of my three and a half years with the Star Press.

Last season was a rough one, even by Cardinals standards. Ball State has not had a winning season since 2013, but finishing 2017 with a nine-game losing streak speaks to a trend very much going the wrong way. Of course, injuries played a part in that, but what else went wrong?

Most felt head coach Mike Neu walked into a tough situation in 2016, as recruiting had dropped off during Pete Lembo’s final years at Ball State. And then Neu arrived so close to National Signing Day, he really didn’t have much time to recruit. So 2017’s class, ranked fourth in the MAC, was his first opportunity. When injuries hit last season, the Cardinals did not have the requisite depth to endure. They also had some really bad luck. How many teams can say they had to start four quarterbacks and seven offensive line combinations due to injuries?

Cardinals junior quarterback Riley Neal threw for 659 yards in three starts last season before a leg injury ended his season. To that point, he had completed 67.7 percent of his passes and thrown six touchdowns against three interceptions. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

One of those injured, junior quarterback Riley Neal, returned last week with an efficient flourish in leading the Cardinals past Central Connecticut State, 42-6. He finished with 259 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing. That is nearly surghical. How much of that was a credit to Neal compared to a criticism of (old on, need to search for the proper mascot name here, oh, of course) the Blue Devils’ defense?

I give a lot of credit to Neal while of course acknowledging that CCSU will be one of the worst defenses Ball State will face this season. And to think, Neal’s best receiver (Justin Hall) dropped a wide-open 41-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle, so Neal’s numbers could have read 24 of 30 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. How’s that for surgical? The most notable element of that performance was Neu’s accuracy on deep balls, which he has struggled with in his career. He had several downfield throws in which the receiver didn’t even break stride.

Neal’s most-frequent target was somewhat expected, sophomore receiver Justin Hall with five catches for 38 yards. True freshman Yo’Heinz Tyler broke out, though, with two receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. On paper, the two are quite different. Hall is 5-foot-9 and shifty, while Heinz is 6-foot-4 and a more traditional big-play threat. Maybe not two catches for two scores, but was such generally expected of Tyler?

Tyler is a true freshman with a ton of potential. Most importantly, he has a skill set that Ball State sorely lacks with its two starting receivers being 5-9 and 5-8. He can go up and get the ball, and it’s almost weird how easy he makes it look, even in practice. There was a ton of buzz regarding Tyler in the preseason, but then he didn’t even play in the first half of the opener. When he got in, he clearly made the most of it. I’m anticipating he’ll see more snaps against Notre Dame, but really we may not see him on a full-time basis until later in the season. At the bare minimum, I think he should be on the field in the red zone, either as a decoy or a legitimate option.

Flipping sides of the ball, there is no subtle way to ask this … How in the world did Ball State give up 40.7 points per game last year? Obviously, allowing 5.0 yards per rush does not help the cause, and the MAC is often a high-scoring league, but 40?

It was a disaster. Ball State couldn’t stop anyone last season, and the defense didn’t have the excuse the offense had with the injuries, but the offense does have to bear some of that responsibility, too, because when you are going three-and-out, you’re giving the opposing offense good field position and not allowing your defense to rest. Switching to a 3-4 has helped already this season. I like Ball State’s two outside linebackers, Ray Wilborn and Christian Albright.

Cardinals head coach Mike Neuhas gone 7-18 in his two seasons plus one game at Ball State, his first head coaching gig. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Let’s take a quick turn to the macro. Every collegiate coach in every sport feels the ground shift a bit beneath him or her when a new athletic director comes to campus. Beth Goetz arrived in Muncie this summer and Neu has gone 6-18 in his two seasons. Is there reason for him to worry about his job, or has Goetz genuinely preached patience?

Good question. That’s something I asked about as well, because I didn’t know the answer. I would say that in the third year of a five-year contract, Neu isn’t in danger yet, but another season like 2017 would really hurt Neu’s chances of getting another contract, obviously. But Goetz really seems to like Neu and the vibe around the program. She was at most preseason practices and interacted frequently with members of the program and fans of the program. She seems very confident that Neu will elevate the program, at least for the time being.

Before getting to a prediction request, curiosity insists on asking, is there a buzz around Ball State about this matchup at Notre Dame? The two have never played despite being fewer than 150 miles apart. Do you sense that proximity will lead to a decent amount of red in South Bend this weekend?

I’m not sure about how much red will be in the stands, but I know folks in Muncie are genuinely excited about this matchup. How could you not be? It’s Notre Dame, a program so many in Indiana have grown up rooting for, or at the very least, watching on TV.

And how about that prediction? Can the Cardinals keep it closer than the 34-point spread predicted by bookmakers?

I think Ball State will cover. I think Notre Dame will roll, but I’m also wondering if this may be a game that Brian Kelly uses to take advantage of the new redshirt rule. Maybe some Notre Dame freshmen see some time in the second half, and that keeps it within the spread. I’m going with Notre Dame 48, Ball State 17.

The time may already be now for Notre Dame’s freshmen

Five Notre Dame freshmen played in the 24-17 victory over Michigan last weekend. Many more than that will debut against Ball State on Saturday.

That is in part because of the lower level of competition. No matter how one looks at it, the Irish simply should not face the same challenge or pressure against a team that went 2-10 last year compared to a top-15 opponent like Michigan. That creates an opportunity for a handful of inexperienced players, just as it always has.

This year is different, as has been abstractly discussed at length. The NCAA now allows players to take the field in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility. This will allow some to get a taste of experience this year without unnecessarily shortening their careers. It will bring added depth to Notre Dame’s special teams and defensive line later in the season. It will give a carrot to chase for an injured player like sophomore defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, who knows if his rehab goes well, he could get back on the field yet in 2018.

Jayson Ademilola (rivals.com)

There are, of course, those who would have played anyway, beginning with the five who did so against the Wolverines: receiver Kevin Austin, defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola, linebacker Bo Bauer, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and safety Houston Griffith.

While it is conceivable the vast majority of the 23 other Irish freshmen follow their lead this weekend, only a handful of them will see genuine action throughout the season, as in more than four games. Looking at the last three years, Notre Dame has played between 10 and 12 freshmen each season, with 75 percent of them doing so from the fall’s outset.

2015: 11 total freshmen, with 10 of them playing in at least one of the year’s first two games (vs. Texas, at Virginia). The exception? Quarterback Brandon Wimbush providing emergency depth once Malik Zaire broke his ankle.
2016: 12 total with seven playing right away. Another, cornerback Troy Pride, eventually saw extensive action as injuries ravaged the secondary. Khalid Kareem, meanwhile, played in only four games but lost a year of eligibility.
2017: 10 total with eight in the first couple. Kicker Jonathan Doerer needed to regain some strength after hitting the proverbial wall in preseason practice and running back C.J. Holmes was activated to ease the load on some nicked-up ball carriers.

Even with the rule change, similar numbers will likely do more than mop-up against the likes of Ball State, Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh. That is, in part, due to them theoretically being better than their counterparts may have been in previous years, thus forcing the issue the old-fashioned way.

“A lot of those younger guys, we feel have the ability,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said back at the start of preseason practice when discussing how much deeper this roster is than in years past. “… Our depth is in that 65-85 range, which is going to show itself in special teams.”

With the greatest challenge of most of the first month in the rearview mirror, that depth should indeed start to show itself.

“We’ve got a pretty good plan moving forward how we’re going to use players,” Kelly said Tuesday. “We’ll see how that pans out over the next few weeks.”

That began with Ademilola, whether or not Tagovailoa-Amosa broke his foot or not. Notre Dame had already identified Ademilola as next man in at a position where a surplus of depth is inconceivable.

Bo Bauer (rivals.com)

Playing Bauer on special teams all season makes sense, considering he is also the backup to senior linebacker Te’von Coney. If Coney can or needs to come off the field, it will be Bauer who replaces him. Similarly, Austin forced his way into the receiver rotation this preseason, now the first option in place of senior Miles Boykin. Bracy moved up on the depth chart when senior Shaun Crawford tore his ACL, and Griffith could end up a starting safety by the end of the month, quite frankly.

Who is next?

That would be linebacker Shayne Simon, no longer in the mix just at rover, but also behind fifth-year Drue Tranquill and sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath at buck linebacker, per the depth chart released Tuesday.

Shayne Simon (rivals.com)

“We just think [Simon is] a really good player that has good instincts,” Kelly said. “I think [defensive coordinator Clark Lea] feels comfortable, as I do, with that three-technique predominantly kicked his way that we can call a game and let him run and hit and play the position for us if need be.”

Then comes Justin Ademilola, Jayson’s twin brother at defensive end. The drop end position may seem set with juniors Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara, but adding more depth along the line is always a good thing and Kelly picked up the mantle long carried by defensive line coach Mike Elston, insisting the lesser-recruited twin is nearly just as ready to play.

“He’s really close,” Kelly said. “… They’ve got really good football instincts, so you can play off that a lot quicker, and you can accelerate the teaching and the learning when they come in with some really good football instincts.”

With defensive line in mind, another trip to the injury list would presumably mean it is time for tackle Ja’Mion Franklin to join the fray, so getting some early work would not be a surprise.

The same thought process applies to running back, where it would seem C’Bo Flemister has the edge over Jahmir Smith. If one of sophomore Jafar Armstrong, junior Tony Jones or (eventually) senior Dexter Williams were to sprain an ankle, those carries would not all fall to sophomore Avery Davis. That just is not his role in the offense. At least some would go to the freshmen. Given the nature of football, at least one sprained ankle or pulled hamstring is likely. (See: 2017.)

At this point, deferring to the depth chart turns the attention to slot receivers Joe Wilkins and Lawrence Keys, listed in that order behind senior Chris Finke. One other freshman is listed in the two-deep, Jarrett Patterson at left tackle, but that is only nominal; unior right guard Tommy Kraemer would be the actual next-man-up at left tackle should junior Liam Eichenberg go down.

This is the usual time when the freshmen expected to contribute get their first or second tastes of action. That has not changed with the new NCAA rule. It just means much of the rest of the class will make cameos, as well.

By this space’s count, 10 freshmen played in the 2015 opener vs. Texas and seven of them played again at Virginia: Josh Adams, Nick Coleman, Nicco Fertitta, Alizé Mack, C.J. Sanders, Jerry Tillery and Justin Yoon. Equanimeous St. Brown, Te’von Coney and Dexter Williams played in only the opener.

Seven freshmen played in 2016’s opener, a trip to visit the Longhorns: Chase Claypool, Jalen Elliott, Daelin Hayes, Julian Love, Julian Okwara, Kevin Stepherson and Devin Studstill. They all played the second week, as well, against Nevada, as did four others: the aforementioned Khalid Kareem, Jamir Jones, Javon McKinley and Donte Vaughn.

Aside from Doerer (seven games) and Holmes (8), last year’s contributing freshmen all played at least 11 games, including both of the first two against Temple and eventual national runner-up Georgia: Jordan Genmark Heath, Robert Hainsey, Kurt Hinish, Cole Kmet, Isaiah Robertson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Brock Wright and Michael Young.

Notre Dame’s kickoff woes go beyond the kicker

Going up 14-0 with touchdowns on each of its first two possessions should have set up Notre Dame to put away Michigan early on Saturday. It did not, as the Wolverines hung around long enough to make the final two minutes interesting before falling 24-17. Coming out ahead eliminated much, if not all, of the concern about the unnecessarily close contest, but the Irish are still aware they could have had a less stressful night.

“What we learned is that we have to finish off an opponent,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said Tuesday. “We had opportunities to put Michigan in a very difficult position, and we did not. I think we learned a lot from that experience.

“When we see an opportunity to put an opponent away, we’ve got to have a dominant mindset and be able to do that.”

A large part of the Wolverines’ ability to hang around tied directly to subpar play from the Irish special teams. Michigan’s first-quarter field goal came as a result of starting a drive on the plus-41 yard line thanks to a whiffed punt from Irish fifth-year captain Tyler Newsome. After Notre Dame responded with a touchdown, the Wolverines scored one of their own with a 99-yard kickoff return.

Not much time needs to be spent worrying about Newsome. Removing the shanked 25-yard punt, he averaged 49.8 yards on his other five, sending two for touchbacks and dropping two more within the 20-yard line. He hit one punt wrong, nothing more than that.

Kickoff troubles, though, seem to start with sophomore kicker Jonathan Doerer’s nerves.

”As we continue to grow the attention to detail on special teams, we have guys that are anxious and need to just continue to focus on our process and relax and just have an attention to detail,” Kelly said. “There’s certainly a lot of really good players on that group, but the attention to detail is not where it needs to be.”

Kelly refers to plural players because Doerer’s poor kickoffs were not helped by strong coverage. As it pertains to Doerer, he will retain kickoff duties, rather than hand those over to senior kicker Justin Yoon. Yoon handled the last two kickoffs Saturday, sending both for touchbacks.

“I don’t want to use Justin Yoon,” Kelly said. “We needed to get [Doerer] right. Obviously he got in his own way, and he’s a talented played. We needed to go rescue him and get him out of the game. He wasn’t throwing strikes, but he’s going back in, and he’s going to kick off and he’s going to get it right. He’s a talented player.”

The disappointing kickoff coverage likely traces to a lack of practice. According to Kelly, Notre Dame went through a live kickoff just once in preseason practice. Logically, that was to avoid unnecessary injury and to focus on other areas of the game, but it clearly was not enough, even if claiming just one may have been a bit of hyperbole.

“Our attention to detail needs to get better on kickoff coverage, certainly,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces that are very simply fixed. Part of that is on me.”

The one bright spot on special teams — well, two, considering Kelly specifically praised junior long snapper John Shannon on Tuesday — was junior receiver Chase Claypool and his two tackles on punt return coverage. It was a return to a role he excelled in as a freshman but did not attempt much at all in 2017.

“Chase is maturing as a player,” Kelly said. “And quite frankly, understanding his importance to our football team and recognizing that he can make an impact in those areas. I’m proud of his development in the sense that he recognizes he has a talent that can help our football team.”

ON OFFENSIVE LINE COMMUNICATION
According to the stat sheet, Michigan sacked Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush twice and hurried him three times. The reality is ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich were in the backfield much more often than that, along with linebacker Devin Bush.

Yet, Kelly was overall pleased with how the line performed.

“They made mistakes. [Michigan has] good players, and that’s a tough scheme,” Kelly said. “But they overcame it with great communication. They helped each other. There was a lot going on. We were sliding together. Those guys were working well together.

“Very rarely was [sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey or junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg] left out on an island. Somebody was sliding their way. There was a back that was over there. A tight end would kick. The center would push the guard off. In unison, that group was working really well together.”

BY THE WAY
Notre Dame moved up four spots to No. 8 in the AP poll today while the Wolverines fell back to No. 21. Florida State left the poll after Monday night’s blowout by Virginia Tech, who moved up to No. 12. USC dropped two spots to No. 17.

Remember, this poll has no effect on bowl games or the College Football Playoff.