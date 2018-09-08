Getty Images

Notre Dame vs. Ball State: Who, what, when, where, why and by how much?

By Douglas FarmerSep 8, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
WHO? No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Ball State.

WHAT? The colloquial phrase for it is a “guarantee game.” Notre Dame has promised Ball State a check (for $1.1 million in this case) to come visit the Irish and expect no trip to Muncie, Ind., in return. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly took his fair share of guarantee games when he led Central Michigan.

“How much was the guarantee for, that was the first question,” Kelly said Thursday of his thought process back in those days. “Better be a big one.

“But we were there to compete. We’re there to go out and catch you off guard and go and complete. We’re going to go up there and give it our best shot, we’ve got nothing to lose, nobody expects us to win this football game. Let’s go out there and shock the world.”

WHEN? 3:30 p.m. ET. In an attempt to begin preemptive warnings — and not an attempt to confuse today — realize next week’s game against Vanderbilt is at 2:30 p.m. ET, for the sake of variety, if nothing else.

WHERE? Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

NBC will have the national broadcast, with the game streaming online here.

If not in the United States, NBC Sports Gold should serve your needs. (And if ever searching for that link while in the U.S., do not feel foolish when it does not show up no matter your online search terms. Domestic IP addresses automatically filter it out, which leads to a number of emails up the chain of command wondering why an idiotic scribe cannot find a simple url.)

WHY? It is becoming a quiet Notre Dame tradition and a neat one at that. When the Irish can, they give a bump to a former administrator or coach by incorporating their new team into the schedule. Think back to Charley Molnar visiting with Massachusetts in 2015, Brian Polian bringing in Nevada in 2016 and Chuck Martin arriving with Miami (OH) last year.

“We [got] this game set up with Ball State when Bill Scholl, a former (deputy) athletic director here at Notre Dame, was there,” Kelly said Sunday. “It’s one of those games where you try to reward somebody that was part of Notre Dame.”

Scholl now serves as the athletic director at Marquette, so it is rather unlikely he gets another game onto the Irish football slate anytime soon.

Note: Next year’s contest with New Mexico, coached by former Notre Dame head coach Bob Davie, should not be conflated with this trend, though it does give reason to keep an eye on Davie this season, currently 1-0 and facing No. 5 Wisconsin today in Madison at 12 p.m. ET (BTN).

BY HOW MUCH? Suffice it to say, Notre Dame is favored. By a lot. 34.5 points, to be exact, with a combined point total over/under of 61.5 creating a framework for a 48-13 Irish victory.

Suggesting Notre Dame will cover that seems ambitious, but a few factors play into such a thought:
— The Irish won by 35 points twice last season, against Martin’s RedHawks, 52-17, and against USC, 49-14. This year’s iteration may not be able to rely on the run as much as 2017’s did, but it should not need such a dominant ground game to still dictate this contest with it.
— In week two, a lackadaisical approach should not be expected. As Kelly said Thursday, “Reasonable people would look at it’s early in the season. They haven’t played a whole lot of football.”
— If Notre Dame can build a lead and get freshman quarterback Phil Jurkovec into the game with some of his classmates or some of the second-string, it will not be to twiddle their thumbs. Letting Jurkovec cut loose on a few passes will serve a defendable purpose.
— If the Irish defense is anything like its coordinator Clark Lea, it will take some pride in limiting an opponent to as few points as possible, no matter the deficit or the opponent.

That’s all well and good, but how about an actual prediction? Well, this is where sometimes one takes pride in the wrong things. He spends an inordinate amount of time looking at three early games from each of Cardinals’ head coach Mike Neu’s first two years at Ball State. In those six contests, each team averaged 13.5 possessions.

Round down and then presume Notre Dame has the ball at the end of each half. 11 possessions. One turnover would not be shocking. 10 possessions. Fifth-year punter Tyler Newsome figures to take the field at least once. Nine possessions. Perhaps two of those result in field goals. And then remember the aforementioned over/under.

Notre Dame 55, Ball State 6.
(1-0 in pick; 1-0 against the spread, 1-0 point total.)

Associated Press
By Douglas FarmerSep 7, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
It was not quite bait. It had more merit than that. Yet, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly would not take it. Perhaps that was out of deference to a mid-major opponent, shoes Kelly once wore. Maybe he was being sure not to give any indication of overlooking any weekend this season. He could have simply been defaulting to coach-speak at the end of the week.

To paraphrase the question: Are there some second-team players you would like to get more snaps?

To give the question unspoken — generously even uninferred — context: Do you hope to get snaps for a litany of young Irish players against Ball State, partly as a result of the new NCAA rules?

Either version could have been asked and Kelly’s response was unlikely to change.

“All of our players are going to be prepared to play,” he said Thursday. “All of our guys are prepared. There’s not one guy. We’ve prepared them all.”

It was the correct response, if also the unentertaining one.

When the NCAA decided to allow players to take the field in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility, it introduced a new wrinkle into every season, but one most distinct in its debut cycle.

Will coaches keep those games in their back pockets to create new-found depth in November? Will this lead to the third-string seeing more time in blowouts than the second-string does? Could that four-game metric become a negotiating chip for players and coaches pondering possible transfers?

Answering those wonderings is nothing but a speculative exercise. Well, except for the last one, which may be playing out in real time down in Tuscaloosa. Whatever the Notre Dame version of the answer is, it was not going to be seen in a close game against a top-15 rival. Ball State coming to town always marked the first litmus test.

Looking at the teams ahead of the No. 8 Irish in the polls, six enjoyed openers where they were clearly far superior to their opponents. (It’s not that Alabama is better than you, Louisville. It’s just that you are vastly inferior to Alabama.) A number of them used those cushions to trot out more freshmen than the may have without the NCAA’s shift.

The Tide, for example, played 11 true freshmen, but only four saw time in a competitive environment. Of Ohio State’s 16 true freshmen who played, six showed up in only mop-up duty, including offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Both Clemson and Georgia have true freshman quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, respectively) who may usurp the accomplished starters this season, somewhat hijacking any concerns about their classmates.

Wisconsin, though, may be the team to take a look at. Like it or not, the Irish do not recruit on the level of Alabama or Clemson, of Georgia or Ohio State. Due to that and a number of other reasons, those programs have greater roster turnover than Notre Dame does. The Badgers are more similar to the Irish, developing players and relying on upperclassmen more than hoping for top-end talent to coalesce by season’s end.

In a 34-3 victory over Western Kentucky, Wisconsin played … four freshmen.

The comparisons this year will be lacking. A non-existent sample size does that. What is not lacking, for once and perhaps a first in the governing body’s history, is the NCAA adapting to the times.

This four-game rule was not the only shift this offseason, just the only one set in stone. The NCAA also eased up on transfers, allowing a few high-profile instances to be immediately eligible, rather than spend the usually-requisite year on the sidelines. Six transfers from Ole Miss, most notably including Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, were granted eligibility waivers due to the Rebels coaching staff allegedly misleading the players about sanctions imminently pending. Cal receiver Demetris Robertson scored a touchdown for Georgia last weekend, less than a month after the NCAA granted him immediate eligibility.

“It is pretty obvious that they’re granting more of them if you look across the board,” Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said when the ruling was announced. “They seem to be more lenient when it comes to it.”

It is about time, although the NCAA should continue to review them on a case-by-case basis. The Ole Miss players should not have been punished for the mistakes of a previous coaching staff. If Robertson had valid reason to move across the country, so be it.

Notre Dame fans may cry foul because junior safety Alohi Gilman was not granted a waiver when he arrived from Navy a year ago. Such as it goes. That is the nature of a case-by-case process, and based on Gilman’s play against the Wolverines, he will be just fine in the long run.

It will be curious to see how this developing leniency may interact with the four-game allowance. It is not a tough argument to make that the partial-season alteration is the least logical step by the NCAA of all these, but it will also be the one to have the broadest on-field impact and overall intrigue.

For the Irish, that impact and intrigue are likely to begin sometime after halftime this weekend.

Notre Dame’s offensive line could benefit from struggles with Michigan’s pass rush

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 7, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich broke through Notre Dame’s offensive line much of last weekend. With the Irish winning 24-17, nonetheless, his successes against two first-time full-time starters at tackle caused no long-term damage, instead perhaps the exact opposite.

As a defense, the Wolverines managed seven tackles for loss for 33 yards, including two sacks. Winovich accounted for half of that on his own, with 3.5 of his six tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage, costing Notre Dame 16 yards, including six on a sack.

“He’s such a fast, athletic player, [sophomore tackle Robert Hainsey and junior tackle Liam Eichenberg] didn’t feel overwhelmed,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He’s just so quick and athletic.”

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich hounded Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush much of last Saturday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If Michigan had won, Winovich’s success with quickness and athleticism could be viewed as a task failed. Instead, it is an evening to learn form.

“I don’t think they feel as though their confidence has been diminished as much as they feel like both of them had a chance to work against two outstanding players in [Rashan] Gary and Winovich, so I think they leave the game feeling like they really got challenged more than they got beaten up.”

Barring an unforeseen and nearly unprecedented breakout from an end on one of Notre Dame’s 11 remaining opponents, the Wolverines defensive line was far and away the toughest the Irish will face this season. While Winovich had his successes, Hainsey and Eichenberg survived it without the greatest scathing, a loss.

Hainsey may see less time moving forward, albeit as a result of his fitness and build, not as a byproduct of struggling at points against Gary and Winovich. Looking at Notre Dame’s roster, Hainsey is an outlier among offensive linemen. Eichenberg weighs 308 pounds. Fifth-year left guard Alex Bars weights 315 and fifth-year center Sam Mustipher is listed at 306. Junior right guard Tommy Kraemer tilts the scales at 316, while sophomore backup guard Josh Lugg is 314.

Hainsey comes in at 295, not quite the same behemoth, even if usually quite technically sound.

“He’s a guy that would benefit not having an overload of snaps right now,” Kelly said. “He’s 296 pounds. He’s a guy that has had problems keeping weight on. He’s a guy we don’t need to push. We need to be smart with him.”

Kelly insisted this does not derive from the calf strain Hainsey suffered in preseason practice that greatly limited him for two weeks. Rather, this is using the long view, wanting to avoid wearing Hainsey down before the season’s second half. In retrospect, perhaps this thought process was part of the logic to his timeshare with Kraemer at right tackle in 2017. At the time, no one on this side of the podium considered that as a possibility because it was so surprising to see a true freshman emerge as a pseudo-starter at all.

“At his size, we feel like we can rotate people in there and keep him fresh throughout the year,” Kelly said. “We’re really thinking about the long haul.”

In that case, the obvious addition to the rotation is the same player who stepped in when Hainsey needed an IV in Saturday’s third quarter — that likely was tied to the fitness lost to his strained calf. Kraemer moved out to tackle and Lugg stepped in at guard.

If either Hainsey or Eichenberg is injured, the Irish coaching staff plans to move Kraemer to that spot and insert Lugg into the starting lineup. In that respect, he is the practical backup in three different contingencies, so getting him some repetitions serves a purpose beyond just resting Hainsey.

“This is going to be a matter of him continuing to get a little more time each and every week and getting more comfortable,” Kelly said. “He’s got to settle down a little bit and get into the flow of things.

“We like Josh. We think he’s going to be a good player.”

Of all weekends to get the reserves some run, this is the most likely. That applies beyond the offensive line.

Given some of the preseason hype, it was mildly surprising to see so little of freshman Houston Griffith in the defensive secondary against Michigan and quarterback Shea Patterson. Per Kelly, Griffith continues to split his time between safety and nickel back, with Notre Dame likely needing him at both positions.

“I don’t think we have the luxury to just settle him in at one position because there’s competition,” Kelly said. “We made the decision to cross-train him in the hope that that gets him more playing time. The only thing that he lacks is real snaps.

“When we get these kinds of situations, we try to decide are you better off just leaving it at one position or do you try to cross-train him and get him more reps. We think he’s going to be a better player by playing.”

ON CONCUSSION PROTOCOL
When senior tight end Alizé Mack took a shoulder to the head in last weekend’s first quarter and took some time to get to his feet, it was a given he would enter the concussion protocol. Given Mack’s history with concussions and the overall needed sensitivity to the injury in 2018, it surprised at least one member of the media (read: yours truly) when he returned to the game at all, let alone within a quarter.

A combination of advanced medical equipment and more available personnel made that possible.

“A medical tent allows us to immediately get to somebody that may have a head injury,” Kelly said. “Then, with eye scan, which can give us immediate feedback on whether somebody can protect themselves and the immediate feedback on a computer to see what their testing shows.

“We were able to work through a concussion protocol (with Mack) in under a half hour, and I mean all the stages.”

Throughout that process, Kelly said the medical staff kept him updated on Mack’s progress and possible availability.

Things To Learn: Chance to see all three Notre Dame quarterbacks

By Douglas FarmerSep 6, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
One might presume Notre Dame’s matchup this weekend has been circled on a few calendars for a while now. Not just those of Ball State alumni and fans throughout Indiana, but also the September pages of the Irish freshmen and understudies. Perhaps it is presumptuous to already speak of a Notre Dame blowout, but anything less than a three-possession victory would be quite the surprise.

Once leading by three possessions at or just after halftime, the Irish coaching staff will presumably turn to the second-string, namely one backup who had and has greater aspirations than mop-up duty against the Cardinals this season, one who will get that chance at some point or another, given the realities of football.

Junior quarterback Ian Book may have hoped to shine last week against Michigan, but that moment did not arrive. This weekend should show Book really can run “the entire offense at a high level,” to use Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly’s words.

If asked, Kelly would likely still deem Book “1B” rather than a backup quarterback, citing his proven ability to lead the Irish to victory. Kelly’s well-intentioned deference there may not be inaccurate, but it is also far from precise. Book is clearly Notre Dame’s backup, but he is a needed one. The 24-17 victory against the Wolverines proved that, when Irish senior Brandon Wimbush needed to head to the sideline despite having just run Notre Dame into the red zone.

“If we have to put [Book] in the game, the example of when Brandon got his eye poked, he can run the entire offense at a high level,” Kelly said.

In that moment, Book simply made one (correct) read and handed off the ball for a 13-yard touchdown scamper from sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong. Kelly has said, and Wimbush reiterated Saturday, that Book has a specific package catered to him.

“That’s one of the packages, one of those formations where he’s able to make those throws,” Wimbush said.

How much does that playsheet differ from the one offensive coordinator Chip Long uses for Wimbush? An early lead Saturday should give a few possessions of an opportunity to learn that with Book leading the way. It will not inherently be a moment to run down the clock and ease up on the scoreboard, as there is undeniable benefit to getting the backup quarterback repetitions outside of moments when trainers are looking at the starter’s eye.

Once Book notches a few possessions, the Irish should turn to freshman Phil Jurkovec. How will he look in his debut?

This is the most-obvious application of the NCAA’s shift regarding eligibility concerns. The likelihood of Jurkovec playing a few series or even a quarter in a blowout led this space to predict Book will attempt fewer than 75 passes this season, his 2017 total. Expecting him to fall short of that mark was both a statement of belief in Wimbush’s progress and an acknowledgement Jurkovec will take some or all of the 18 attempts Book received last year in mop-up moments.

If Notre Dame is indeed up 24 points or more in the fourth quarter, it will be safe to assume the defense will not give up more than two scores, even if the offense outright stalls. That kind of cushion should give the coaching staff ample comfort in trotting out the true freshman, and thus give Irish fans plenty of reason to stay tuned through the fourth quarter.

This is not to ask Notre Dame to run up the score. Doing so against the Cardinals will serve no greater good, but this is to ask Kelly and Long to let Jurkovec do more than take the snap and hand off to a running back. Seeing him go through a few live progressions and perhaps risk a pass or two into tight coverage would be appreciated, as it is unlikely much of Jurkovec is seen in October or November.

Phil Jurkovec (rivals.com)

Jurkovec may be working behind the second-string offensive line, a unit rarely seen en masse. This does not provide the window to the future like a few possessions of Jurkovec will — if for no other reason than the five line positions do not turn over wholesale like the one player at quarterback does — but it may give some idea of the depth up front. Currently, only sophomore Josh Lugg can be viewed as viable and reliable depth. Every live rep he can get before being desperately needed will further ready him.

When sophomore right tackle Robert Hainsey needed to receive an IV last weekend, junior right guard Tommy Kraemer moved out to tackle and Lugg stepped in at guard. The line’s efficiency did not drop off much, but it was clear Lugg was new to the field, just a bit out of step. He deservedly remains the failsafe in most injury situations, but that makes for only six linemen.

The rest of the second-unit: freshman left tackle Jarrett Patterson, sophomore left guard Dillan Gibbons, senior center Trevor Ruhland and sophomore right tackle Aaron Banks.

Patterson likely would not play in any situation but an emergency if not for the same NCAA rule benefitting Jurkovec. Along with the sophomores Gibbons and Banks, a few series of solid pass protection against live competition should offer a bright forecast for both this and next seasons’ line depth and the overall performance a year or two after that.

Irish junior cornerback Troy Pride finished with four tackles in Notre Dame’s 24-17 victory against Michigan. More notably, he broke up no passes, though not from a lack of good coverage. He should face more tests, and more opportunities, against Ball State. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Looking elsewhere from the offense and the backups, the Irish cornerback duo of juniors Julian Love and Troy Pride may actually be tested this weekend.

At the least, they will have to do much more than they did last week and probably more than they will next week against Vanderbilt. The Wolverines averaged 6.9 yards per pass attempt, but if generously removing the 52-yard completion Love gave up to start the second half, that drops to 5.6 yards per attempt. That figure encapsulates much of Michigan’s difficulty moving the ball Saturday.

Ball State junior quarterback Riley Neal, meanwhile, averaged 8.6 yards per attempt, picking apart Central Connecticut State’s defense with the help of his receivers, sophomore Justin Hall, senior Corey Lacanaria and freshman Yo’Heinz Tyler. Such efficiency should not be expected again at Notre Dame, but Hall is a genuine talent who could portend how the Irish will handle Wake Forest sophomore dynamo Greg Dortch, and Tyler’s 6-foot-4 reach will be a good test case for when Stanford’s towering junior J.J. Arcega-Whiteside arrives in South Bend.

Speaking of Stanford, USC visits The Farm on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Whoever wins also gets the honor of being Notre Dame’s second-toughest game remaining, behind the Oct. 6 trip to Virginia Tech.

The Cardinal are now favored by six points, that spread moving more than two points in its favor over the last couple days.

And In That Corner … The Ball State Cardinals

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 6, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
When it comes to MACtion, even the most-devout midweek viewer usually skips games involving Ball State. The Cardinals have won three conference games total since 2014 and have not posted a winning record since going 10-3 the year prior.

Thus, even an avid college football fan does not inherently know much about No. 8 Notre Dame’s opponent this weekend. This is where Ryan O’Gara of the Star Press comes in …

DF: I will admit, I always start this off thanking my counterpart for both the time and the thought needed for the answers, but that sentiment may be even more true this week. To be blunt, I do not follow Ball State much (read: at all). While just keeping a finger on the national pulse can keep me informed about Michigan and Florida State, and even Navy and Syracuse, I rarely find myself reading anything about the Cardinals. Obviously, this year is the exception.

That said, you certainly know Ball State. How many years have you been on the beat at this point?

RO: This is my second season covering Ball State full-time. I have helped out on coverage at various points of my three and a half years with the Star Press.

Last season was a rough one, even by Cardinals standards. Ball State has not had a winning season since 2013, but finishing 2017 with a nine-game losing streak speaks to a trend very much going the wrong way. Of course, injuries played a part in that, but what else went wrong?

Most felt head coach Mike Neu walked into a tough situation in 2016, as recruiting had dropped off during Pete Lembo’s final years at Ball State. And then Neu arrived so close to National Signing Day, he really didn’t have much time to recruit. So 2017’s class, ranked fourth in the MAC, was his first opportunity. When injuries hit last season, the Cardinals did not have the requisite depth to endure. They also had some really bad luck. How many teams can say they had to start four quarterbacks and seven offensive line combinations due to injuries?

Cardinals junior quarterback Riley Neal threw for 659 yards in three starts last season before a leg injury ended his season. To that point, he had completed 67.7 percent of his passes and thrown six touchdowns against three interceptions. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

One of those injured, junior quarterback Riley Neal, returned last week with an efficient flourish in leading the Cardinals past Central Connecticut State, 42-6. He finished with 259 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing. That is nearly surghical. How much of that was a credit to Neal compared to a criticism of (old on, need to search for the proper mascot name here, oh, of course) the Blue Devils’ defense?

I give a lot of credit to Neal while of course acknowledging that CCSU will be one of the worst defenses Ball State will face this season. And to think, Neal’s best receiver (Justin Hall) dropped a wide-open 41-yard touchdown pass deep down the middle, so Neal’s numbers could have read 24 of 30 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. How’s that for surgical? The most notable element of that performance was Neu’s accuracy on deep balls, which he has struggled with in his career. He had several downfield throws in which the receiver didn’t even break stride.

Neal’s most-frequent target was somewhat expected, sophomore receiver Justin Hall with five catches for 38 yards. True freshman Yo’Heinz Tyler broke out, though, with two receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. On paper, the two are quite different. Hall is 5-foot-9 and shifty, while Heinz is 6-foot-4 and a more traditional big-play threat. Maybe not two catches for two scores, but was such generally expected of Tyler?

Tyler is a true freshman with a ton of potential. Most importantly, he has a skill set that Ball State sorely lacks with its two starting receivers being 5-9 and 5-8. He can go up and get the ball, and it’s almost weird how easy he makes it look, even in practice. There was a ton of buzz regarding Tyler in the preseason, but then he didn’t even play in the first half of the opener. When he got in, he clearly made the most of it. I’m anticipating he’ll see more snaps against Notre Dame, but really we may not see him on a full-time basis until later in the season. At the bare minimum, I think he should be on the field in the red zone, either as a decoy or a legitimate option.

Flipping sides of the ball, there is no subtle way to ask this … How in the world did Ball State give up 40.7 points per game last year? Obviously, allowing 5.0 yards per rush does not help the cause, and the MAC is often a high-scoring league, but 40?

It was a disaster. Ball State couldn’t stop anyone last season, and the defense didn’t have the excuse the offense had with the injuries, but the offense does have to bear some of that responsibility, too, because when you are going three-and-out, you’re giving the opposing offense good field position and not allowing your defense to rest. Switching to a 3-4 has helped already this season. I like Ball State’s two outside linebackers, Ray Wilborn and Christian Albright.

Cardinals head coach Mike Neuhas gone 7-18 in his two seasons plus one game at Ball State, his first head coaching gig. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Let’s take a quick turn to the macro. Every collegiate coach in every sport feels the ground shift a bit beneath him or her when a new athletic director comes to campus. Beth Goetz arrived in Muncie this summer and Neu has gone 6-18 in his two seasons. Is there reason for him to worry about his job, or has Goetz genuinely preached patience?

Good question. That’s something I asked about as well, because I didn’t know the answer. I would say that in the third year of a five-year contract, Neu isn’t in danger yet, but another season like 2017 would really hurt Neu’s chances of getting another contract, obviously. But Goetz really seems to like Neu and the vibe around the program. She was at most preseason practices and interacted frequently with members of the program and fans of the program. She seems very confident that Neu will elevate the program, at least for the time being.

Before getting to a prediction request, curiosity insists on asking, is there a buzz around Ball State about this matchup at Notre Dame? The two have never played despite being fewer than 150 miles apart. Do you sense that proximity will lead to a decent amount of red in South Bend this weekend?

I’m not sure about how much red will be in the stands, but I know folks in Muncie are genuinely excited about this matchup. How could you not be? It’s Notre Dame, a program so many in Indiana have grown up rooting for, or at the very least, watching on TV.

And how about that prediction? Can the Cardinals keep it closer than the 34-point spread predicted by bookmakers?

I think Ball State will cover. I think Notre Dame will roll, but I’m also wondering if this may be a game that Brian Kelly uses to take advantage of the new redshirt rule. Maybe some Notre Dame freshmen see some time in the second half, and that keeps it within the spread. I’m going with Notre Dame 48, Ball State 17.